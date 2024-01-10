SFT Fibonacci Levels

The indicator shows the Fibonaccia golden ratio levels and the price balance line

Has three different sensitivity options

Allows you to visually navigate what state the market is in and where trend reversals are possible

Works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Based on the golden Fibonacci value;
  • Determines the balance line of price equilibrium
  • Has three different sensitivity settings;
  • Simple and clear setup;
  • Works on all timeframes and all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors;

Can be used in conjunction with other indicators for more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals.

Indicator settings

  • Calculation method - sensitivity selection
  • Balance Line Color - balance line color
  • Sup 1 Line Color - color 1 support line
  • Sup 2 Line Color - color 2 lines support
  • Sup 3 Line Color - color 3 lines support
  • Res 1 Line Color - color of 1 resistance line
  • Res 2 Line Color - color 2 lines   resistance
  • Res 3 Line Color - color 3 lines   resistance

Recommendations for trading on the rebound

  • The direction of the trade must correspond to the direction of the trend
  • When the price approaches support levels, open   Buy or Call   (for options)
  • When the price approaches resistance levels, open   Sell or Put   (for options)
  • Exit the transaction when it touches the opposite level or according to the established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL at the price balance level, TP = 1..2 SL or at one of the levels of the opposite color.

Proven to work well with indicators   SFT Smart Arrows and SFT Stable Swing


We wish you stable and profitable trading!

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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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