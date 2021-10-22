Trading Control Pad is a useful tool for all traders. To send BUY/SELL, pending order, modify and automatic setting SL and TP in one click by the current symbol. The Trading Control Pad can help you being comfortable and quickly trading. Pad can help you automatic and manual partially close some lot at the target, breakeven and trailing stop.





The Trading Control Pad features / Functionality

Showing the currency pair, the total positions, the number of buy and sell orders.

Standard tools for open order, to send Buy and sell or pending order quickly.

Modify SL and TP in one click by price or point distance.

Automatic setting of stop loss and breakeven.

Automatic and manual partially close for some lot of positions.

Trailing stop

Close only buy or sell positions, delete pending orders in one click for all or the selected position.

Close all positions in one click

Automatic setting SL and TP





I hope the Trading Control to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.



