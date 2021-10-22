Trading Control Pad
- Utilities
-
Sukunthakan NgernbamrungI am interested in financial market, forex and cryptocurrency. I have been trading over 3 years and learning many strategies by yourself via many methods.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 October 2021
- Activations: 10
Trading Control Pad is a useful tool for all traders. To send BUY/SELL, pending order, modify and automatic setting SL and TP in one click by the current symbol. The Trading Control Pad can help you being comfortable and quickly trading. Pad can help you automatic and manual partially close some lot at the target, breakeven and trailing stop.
The Trading Control Pad features / Functionality
Showing the currency pair, the total positions, the number of buy and sell orders.
Standard tools for open order, to send Buy and sell or pending order quickly.
Modify SL and TP in one click by price or point distance.
Automatic setting of stop loss and breakeven.
Automatic and manual partially close for some lot of positions.
Trailing stop
Close only buy or sell positions, delete pending orders in one click for all or the selected position.
Close all positions in one click
Automatic setting SL and TP
I hope the Trading Control to be a good trading tool for you. If you have any question, please feel free to send me a message. I will respond as soon as possible.