Market Heart

The Market Heart indicator scans market entries after high volatility is noticed. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. The idea is to look for entries after the rectangles form and not necessarily as trade entry signals. . For example, you could use the Retracement Feeder indicator that generates arrow signals.

Market Heart MT5 Version


How to use: 

1.  Primary use
The White Box is the first to be formed and is supported by two auxiliary boxes.  
Buy if the price closes above the auxiliary box and the Retracement Feeder gives buy arrows
Sell if the price closes below the auxiliary box and the Retracement Feeder gives sell arrows

Alternatively,  you can disable the auxiliary boxes and trade based on the White box, which also forms a shadow-dotted rectangle.

Settings: Importance settings

Heartbeat Value: The lower the heartbeat figure the better.
Trade Mode, which has the Snap Mode and Ordinary Mode.

The Snap Mode produces more signals and Signal Level should be above or equal to 90
The Ordinary Mode produces fewer signals and the Signal Level should be 50 or below.

If two boxes are close to each other, only buy if the price closes above the two boxes or sell if it closes below them; therefore, treat them as a single box.
2. Additional uses
  • Use  Heartbeat lines not only as a range calculator but also as a trend-changing indicator. Changes in the instrument's range often signal pending reversal or trend confirmation. Therefore, you can mark the desired level in the "Levels" tab of properties.
  • After High Peaks on the White line, the intersection represents the subsiding volatility. Therefore, there is expectation that the instrument will find direction.
  • In addition,  you can make use of crosses between the White and the Blue lines I this happens below level 5. The range is at almost 0. This will give you tight SL.



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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas.  The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control. The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state. In short, the downtrend [red] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [green] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.    For MT4 version, follow :: https://www
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Trendy Stocks for MT4
Innovicient Limited
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First Dawn
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Pip Zapper
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Innovicient Limited
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Innovicient Limited
Indicators
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Innovicient Limited
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Innovicient Limited
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Trend Support Resistance is a fairly simple indicator that provides traders with confirmed immediate support and resistance in whatever timeframe you monitor. It's good for short-term and long-term order blocks. With the default settings, the indicator identifies critical support and resistance areas. Bearish Order Blocks are around the OrangeRed areas while Bullish Order Blocks almost always form near the LawnGreen areas. We have also added a Multi-timeframe feature that can be helpful to allow
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Innovicient Limited
Indicators
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Innovicient Limited
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Market Heart MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Market Heart indicator scans market entries after high volatility is noticed. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility.  Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. The idea is to look for entries after the rectangles form and not necessarily as trade entry signals. . For example, you could use the  Retracement Feeder   indicator that generates arrow signals. Market Heart MT4  Version How to use:  1.    Primary use The White Box is the first to be formed an
Pip Zapper MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The pip Zapper is a light scalping indicator that generates alternate  signals to help you close, gaining or losing trades quickly. This helps you capture trending and ranging scenarios. When an arrow is generated enter trade after the candle closes. The indicator works with all instruments that are available on mt4 and mt5, including synthetic indices(Volatility, Range Break, Boom, Crash, etc.). Works in both ranging and trending phases. The default settings are already optimized. MT4 Version
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