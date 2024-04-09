Pip Collector Equity Protector

Auto-Close Profits And Protect Your Equity.

  1. Close All Trades At Profit Target By Magic Number And Cut Losses At Max Drawdown Level Set By You.
    And/or

  2. Run several EA's on several pairs and several timeframes - and monitor them all in one place!

  3. Automatically Opens Your Charts Containing Your Templates (with EAs on if you wish) And Starts Trading Each Day At A Time Set By You.

  4. You Set The Overall Profit Traget And Maximum Allowed Drawdown. This includes Swap Fees and Commissons.

  5. Then This EA Automatically Closes Your Charts and Trades When Target Profit Is Reached.
    or
  6. Automatically Closes Your Charts and Trades When Maximum Drawdown Allowed Is Reached.
    or
  7. You Can Also Launch Your Charts / Close Trades and Charts Manually By Clicking The Buttons.

NB !!!  This EA uses Account Equity for Profit Targets and Max DD Allowances.

***  Therefore make sure this EA is not running when you withdraw or deposit from/into this account.  ***


This EA will allow you to run several EA's on several pairs and several timeframes - and monitor them all in one place!

You set the total profit target and maximum allowable drawdown (floating P/L) and let it go.

Then, at a time set by you, it will open the cahrts for you, load you EAs and start trading. OR, you can use the Launch Button to start it all straight away without waiting for a time.

As soon as your account equity the desired target, it will close the charts and the trades, leaving you with the target profit in your account. OR, you can use the Close button at any time you wish.

OR, if your maximum drawdown is hit, it will close the charts and trades and stop trading until the next Daily Start Time.

NB! It will start trading again at the "Daily Start Trading Time" (or immediately if you have "Restart After Auto Close" set to True).


Settings


To set it up for the first time, enter the values you want in the Global Settings,
then add your templates, pairs and timeframes in Groups 1-10.

Then, to start trading, click the "Launch Charts and Start Trading" button or
wait for it to start automatically at the next "Daily Start Trading Time".

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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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Close Above Below Price MT4
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*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Close Above or Below Price Indicator  – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quic
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*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Rejection Alerts Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Price Rejection Alerts Indicator   – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spo
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Utilities
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades ( with the same magic number  on that same pair ) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Se
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!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !! Now only $47 - normally $297! Buy And Sell Arrows On The Chart When The Trend Is About To Continue. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 version here. Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Acco
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!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts –On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT4 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   c
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Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
Marks Market Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gaps on The Chart As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the I mbalance / I mproper P rice A ction / F air V alue G ap I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets are not functioning
Retracement Pip Catcher MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What is a Retracem
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Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT5 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT4 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Se
Mean Reversion Breakout MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High
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Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – #On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here
Order Block Finder MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
Order Block Finder Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Block? An Order Block  (or Banker Candle, or Institutional Candle)  is an opportunity to get very high risk to reward trades (o
Close All Trades MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Utilities
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades (with the same magic number on the that pair) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Setti
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Lewap87
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Lewap87 2024.04.10 20:46 
 

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Christopher Graham Parish
2860
Reply from developer Christopher Graham Parish 2024.04.10 20:47
Thank you!
saroq
308
saroq 2024.04.10 12:50 
 

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Christopher Graham Parish
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Reply from developer Christopher Graham Parish 2024.04.10 12:54
Thank you Saroq. Let me know if you need any help.
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