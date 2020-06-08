Forex Trading Profit Panel allow you to place trades with easy peasy way with a maximum profit, it has many many features.



Advantages

You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail.

You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well.

Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose,

The winning and losing trades

Winning VS losing %

and many more





Parameters

HTextColor- Heading Text color for the Account details

DTextColor - Details pair color

HTextSize - Heading Text Size

DTextSize - Details size for the Pairs

StartDate - Start Date

EndDate - End Date

Suffix - You do not need to add any, only if you're having issue

symbols - Add Symbols you want details date for, Maximum 28 pairs!