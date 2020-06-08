Forex Trading Profit Panel
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 5
Forex Trading Profit Panel allow you to place trades with easy peasy way with a maximum profit, it has many many features.
Advantages
You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail.
You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well.
Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose,
The winning and losing trades
Winning VS losing %
and many more
Parameters
HTextColor- Heading Text color for the Account details
DTextColor - Details pair color
HTextSize - Heading Text Size
DTextSize - Details size for the Pairs
StartDate - Start Date
EndDate - End Date
Suffix - You do not need to add any, only if you're having issue
symbols - Add Symbols you want details date for, Maximum 28 pairs!
Advantages
You can choose any time period and it'll display all detail.
You can see your whole accounts details, the profit and loss with exact $figure and ratio as well.
Each pair shows the profit they've earned or lose,
The winning and losing trades
Winning VS losing %
and many more
Parameters
HTextColor- Heading Text color for the Account details
DTextColor - Details pair color
HTextSize - Heading Text Size
DTextSize - Details size for the Pairs
StartDate - Start Date
EndDate - End Date
Suffix - You do not need to add any, only if you're having issue
symbols - Add Symbols you want details date for, Maximum 28 pairs!