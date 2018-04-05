FTMO Minute Master
- Experts
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THIS BEFORE PURCHASE
FTMO Minute Master is a trading Expert Advisor made for the FTMO Intraday Prop Trading program. This EA operates exclusively on XAU/USD 1-minute charts, leveraging lightning-fast algorithmic strategies to identify and execute precise entry and exit points in the world of intraday trading. Its primary goal is to optimize risk management while seeking consistent profits in the dynamic intraday market environment. FTMO Minute Master is designed for FTMO, ensuring a reliable and disciplined approach to intraday trading.