Smart Liquidity Profile MT5

5
The Smart Liquidity Profile is color-coded based on the importance of the traded activity at specific price levels, allowing traders to identify significant price levels such as support and resistance levels, supply and demand zones, liquidity gaps, consolidation zones, Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity and so on. Smart Liquidity Profile allows users to choose from a number of different time periods including 'Auto,' 'Fixed Range,' 'Swing High,' 'Swing Low,' 'Session,' 'Day,' 'Week,' 'Month,' 'Quarter,' and 'Year'.

Smart Liquidity Profile will show where retail traders are trading as well as where institutions are most likely opening positions. However, please avoid trading during news releases.

MT4 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109840

Also shows the changes in the price levels with the most traded activity (POC Level).

Liquidity Zones - Shows Liquidity Levels, commonly known as Supply and Demand Zones.


Liquidity Profile Inputs:

  • Liquidity Profile: True/False (Visibility of the Liquidity Profiles)
  • High Traded Nodes: Color option for High Traded Nodes
  • Average Traded Nodes: Color option for Average Traded Nodes
  • Low Traded Nodes: Color option for Low Traded Nodes

Buy-side & Sell-side Liquidity Zones:

  • Buy-side & Sell-side Liquidity Zones: True/False (Visibility of the Liquidity Levels)
  • Buy-side Liquidity Nodes: Color option for Buyside Liquidity Nodes
  • Sell-side Liquidity Nodes: Color option for Sell-side Liquidity Nodes

Other Settings:

  • Number of Rows: Specify how many rows each profile histogram will have. 
  • Profile Width: Width of the rows in the histogram.
  • Price Levels: Highest/Lowest of the profile price.
  • Visibility of the Profiles Range and Color.

Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any problems, but please avoid using too many indicators in a single chart.

Reviews 2
xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.06.28 01:11 
 

Looks interesting. Could you add an audible alert when the price reaches low-activity zones?

krzys1973
556
krzys1973 2024.02.27 17:51 
 

I really recommend this indicator. Seller is very helpful. Thank you

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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Utilities
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Libraries
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Suvashish Halder
Utilities
Pairs Navigator   is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by
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Higher Timeframe Candles MT4
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Higher Timeframe Chart Overlay will display higher timeframe candles, including the number of candles high/low you specify. You no longer need to switch timeframes to check the candles. Everything can be shown in one chart. Get Full Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115680 Please feel free Contact me if you have any questions regarding    this tool. 
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Bongo AUDCHF
Suvashish Halder
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Experts
This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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xaxotf
399
xaxotf 2025.06.28 01:11 
 

Looks interesting. Could you add an audible alert when the price reaches low-activity zones?

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2025.06.28 08:39
Thank you for your trust. Please check inbox.
krzys1973
556
krzys1973 2024.02.27 17:51 
 

I really recommend this indicator. Seller is very helpful. Thank you

Suvashish Halder
189414
Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2024.02.27 17:53
Thank you for your kind words. Wish you all the best and Happy trading 💚
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