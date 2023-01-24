AC Pivot Panel

5

AC Pivot Panel – Your Ultimate Pivot Trading Tool

The AC Pivot Panel is a powerful yet user-friendly pivot point indicator designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies pivot trading and enhances your decision-making process.

Key Features:

  • Interactive Selection Panel: Easily adjust pivot settings directly on the chart with a compact and intuitive panel.

  • Multiple Pivot Methods: Choose from Classic, Woodie, and Camarilla pivot calculation methods to suit your trading style.

  • Customizable Timeframes: Calculate pivots for H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes with just a few clicks.

  • Flexible Display Options: Show or hide specific pivot levels (supports and resistances) with a simple checkbox.

  • Visual Customization: Customize line colors and styles to match your chart setup.

Why Choose AC Pivot Panel?

  • User-Friendly: Designed for simplicity and speed.

  • Versatile: Supports multiple pivot methods and timeframes.

  • Reliable: Accurate and dynamic pivot calculations for real-time trading.

Free Version Available:
Try the AC Pivot Panel for free and experience its benefits firsthand. Your feedback and ratings are highly appreciated!

Reviews 3
GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2025.03.19 00:26 
 

Very good product . Thanks to the owner.

Mohit Kumar
256
Mohit Kumar 2023.07.04 10:15 
 

very useful product. things are predictive enough with the panel. thanks to developer.

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GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2025.03.19 00:26 
 

Very good product . Thanks to the owner.

Atefe Shoopani
3041
Reply from developer Atefe Shoopani 2025.03.19 12:18
Thank you very much for the positive feedback. If you have any suggestions for improvement, I would be happy if you let me know.
daveriffel
19
daveriffel 2024.10.21 18:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Atefe Shoopani
3041
Reply from developer Atefe Shoopani 2024.10.21 21:01
Thank you very much for the feedback.
Mohit Kumar
256
Mohit Kumar 2023.07.04 10:15 
 

very useful product. things are predictive enough with the panel. thanks to developer.

Atefe Shoopani
3041
Reply from developer Atefe Shoopani 2023.07.04 18:42
Thank you.
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