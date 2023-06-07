Surf EA MT5

Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/96627

The free version is available through a referral to Roboforex. Write to TG: https://t.me/eljerbotg

Nature of work:
  • The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals
  • Buy and sell positions are independent of each other
  • Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period
  • The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal
Recommendations:
  • Trading pair: AUDCAD (default parameters), or others
  • Timeframe: H1 (1 HOUR)
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum deposit: from 100 units. with a minimum lot size on the account of 0.01, from 1000 units. at 0.1
  • Account Type: Hedge
  • Default parameters are given for 5-digit quotes
  • For conservative trading: for every 1000 units the position volume is 0.01
  • Before installing the adviser on a real chart, run the tester and make sure it works on your account!
Options:
  • Trade direction - Trade direction
  • Starting position size calculation type (Fix or Dynamic) - Type of calculation of the starting position size (Fixed or Dynamic)
  • Starting position size (0 - off) - Size of the starting position (0 - turn off)
  • TP and start trailingstop (0 - off) - Take profit and start using trailing stop (0 - turn off)
  • Trailingstop distance (0 - off) - Trailingstop distance (distance between stop loss and price) (0 - disable), the default trailing stop step is 10% of 'TP and start trailingstop'
  • Grid step (0 - off) - Grid step (0 - turn off)
  • Position size multiplier - Position volume multiplier
  • Starting to use the multiplier (2+) - Position number from which to start using the multiplier (2+)
  • Maximum number of pairs (required to specify) - Maximum number of trading pairs traded simultaneously (required to specify)
  • Maximum number of positions of one pair (required to specify) - Maximum number of positions of one pair (required to specify)
  • Drawdown (fix - $, dynamic - %) (0 - off) - Closing positions during drawdown (if the calculation of the size of the initial position is fixed, then indicate the drawdown in currency, if the calculation is dynamic, then in percentage) (0 - disable)
  • Start Trade Hour - Start time for opening positions
  • End Trade Hour - End time for opening positions
  • Show information lines - Show information lines
  • Max spread - Maximum spread
  • Slippage - Slipping
  • Magic number - Unique position number
  • Position comment (if empty - default) - Comment on positions (if empty - use default comments)
I strongly do not recommend exceeding the volume higher than stated in the recommendation. Good results in the past do not guarantee the same results in the future. Good luck and profit to you!
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
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Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
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GR Statistics and Monitoring
Rustem Gabetdinov
Utilities
- Statistics and monitoring of account - Sending screenshot  to TG   and push notification to the phone : bot report by schedule and by pressing the button; notifications of the drawdown (in % or currency) of a symbol and/or account by schedule; - Closing the position of the symbol by pressing its current profit/loss My bot's token is written in the "Bot token (0=off)" parameter . To work it, you need to find it in search of TG called " GR_BOT_MT5_TO_TG_bot " and send a message "/start" .  After
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ewka
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ewka 2024.03.03 11:07 
 

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Rustem Gabetdinov
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Reply from developer Rustem Gabetdinov 2024.03.03 11:08
Рад стараться) Спасибо ☺
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