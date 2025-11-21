Monarch Scalper EA MT5

Monarch Scalper Elite

Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249

Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions.

The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user.

System Features

1. Volatility Engine

The EA includes an ATR-based filter intended to reduce trading activity during low-volatility periods, according to the thresholds set by the user.

2. Session Management

Trading sessions (such as Asian, European, or American) can be enabled or disabled. Users may configure session times according to their trading preferences and risk tolerance.

3. Risk Management

The system provides optional tools that the user can activate, including:

Daily loss limit

Equity-based protection

Spread filter to avoid entries under unfavorable conditions

Trailing stop function

4. Informational Panel

An on-chart panel displays relevant information about account status and EA activity. The interface is organized to allow clear monitoring directly from the platform.

5. Compatibility

Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 as a compiled file.

Recommended Configuration

Symbols: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account type: Low-spread accounts such as ECN or Raw Spread. Recommended FP Markets

General Operation

The EA places trades according to internal rules combining breakout, retracement logic, and volatility filters. Execution depends on the user’s selected parameters as well as real-time market conditions.