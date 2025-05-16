Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1

1
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready

GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations.

Why GOLD Zombie Delivers Results

  • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit
    GOLD Zombie never trades without full risk control. Each position includes hard SL and TP.

  • Two years of proven performance from 2024 to now
    Focused entirely on recent market data, this EA reflects how gold actually moves today—not ten years ago.

  • Long backtests are misleading—GOLD Zombie is built for the present
    Many EAs look good in outdated tests but fail in live action. GOLD Zombie thrives in real conditions and forward testing.

  • Stress-tested under extreme market scenarios
    GOLD Zombie has been robustness-tested against spread spikes, execution delays, and high-volatility news to ensure consistent reliability.

  • Ready for prop firm funding
    With built-in equity protections, daily drawdown limits, and strict session control, it meets the requirements of most funding challenges.

Feature Breakdown General Configuration

  • Optimized backtesting mode

  • On-chart infopanel for real-time visibility

  • Trade modes: Hedge, Long-only, Short-only

  • Custom order comments and unique Magic Number tracking

Money Management

  • Choose between fixed lot size or risk-based percentage trading

  • Risk calculated using balance or equity

  • Detailed control over capital exposure and risk per trade

Trade Controls

  • Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit for every order

  • Optional trailing stop logic with custom triggers

  • Target profit/loss settings with timed resume scheduling

Entry Protections

  • Spread filters for cleaner entries

  • Caps on open trades and total lots

  • Max entries per bar to prevent over-trading

Daily & Account Protection

  • Daily drawdown and loss caps

  • Time-based reset for daily stats

  • Minimum equity floor

  • Equity-based drawdown and maximum equity lockouts

Trading Session Scheduling

  • Set specific open/close hours for each trading day

  • Toggle Sunday trading on/off

  • Auto-close positions at session or weekly close

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Broker: Any broker with low spread. Recommended: IC Markets

  • Minimum deposit: $500 (with 1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended deposit: $1000 (with 1:500 leverage)

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 — 1:500 preferred

  • Account type: Must support hedging

  • VPS: Required. A virtual private server is mandatory to keep the EA running 24/7 without interruption


Recommended products
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Experts
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
USDJPY focused Breaker
Kyo Tani
Experts
The USDJPY Focused Breaker is designed specifically for the H1 (1-hour) timeframe of the USDJPY currency pair, based on Channel-Break FX technology. The trend channel is identified using an AI model, which employs a 1D convolutional neural network (CNN) to recognize market trends. Key features of this version include: Optimization : Enhanced strategies for opening and closing positions. Timeframes and Pairs : Usable on M30, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes and across multiple currency pairs including
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Rise N Shine
Nurgul Alkis
Experts
Rise N Shine: Unleashing the Power of Algorithms Far surpassing the limitations of ordinary Expert Advisors (EAs), Rise N Shine   is a meticulously crafted algorithmic powerhouse designed to deliver   consistent profitability   across a wide range of market conditions. Developed by a quantitative trader with a   proven track record   (9 years of fund management), Rise N Shine leverages a proprietary trading algorithm backed by   rigorous backtesting   to navigate market complexities with   unpa
X Pro Trend
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline. Live Signals & Products Summary: X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes. Best fo
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
The Daily Retracement Scout
Raza Khan
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an intraday trading bot that exclusively targets reversals at key price levels. It operates by identifying the daily high and low and then executes trades when the price retraces to one of two predefined levels. The bot offers both fixed and dynamic lot sizing , the latter of which calculates your position size based on account balance for precise risk management. It also features a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. This strategy is best su
AutoVerse
Pham Cong Chinh
Experts
AutoVerse EA – Your All-in-One, Fully Customizable Trading Solution AutoVerse EA is a powerful and intuitive expert advisor designed for traders who want full control over their strategy without writing a single line of code. With a visual interface , integrated strategy builder , and smart multi-currency support , AutoVerse EA adapts to your trading style — not the other way around. Key Features : Strategy Customization : Build your own strategy using visual signal combinations and advanc
CJ News Trading MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
Experts
Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72153 Strategy There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits. Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it: Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the ne
GCA Scalping Ranges EA
James Peyton Jr Page
Experts
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. Join the conversation over at our Discord channel  -  https://discord.gg/ScsdkTnwyA I will do my best to be around to answer any questions and help set up. If you want to add your settings screenshots its more than welcome! The EA looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long an
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Experts
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Experts
AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (6)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.33 (6)
Experts
Welcome to   GoldSKY EA , with 2 year live track record , a highly effective intraday trader for the XAUUSD pair (GOLD). Developed by our team to work in   normal accounts, funded prop accounts and prop challenges!      IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/selle
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
More from author
Joker Pro EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1 Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders. Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for
MEGA EurUsd h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
MEGA is the ultimate trading genius! This fully automated hedging robot is designed with an advanced breakout strategy, state-of-the-art money management, and probabilistic analysis that sets it apart from the competition. MEGA is highly effective in navigating the market's price consolidation stages, which make up the majority of trading time, and has a proven track record of success on real accounts with an exceptional risk-to-reward ratio. MEGA's powerful entry and exit logic operates solely
Trading Titan EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Trading Titan is an exceptional fully automated trading robot designed to work exclusively with EURUSD currency pair in H1 timeframe. This trading EA is based on advanced cluster analysis and genetic algorithms that provide self-adaptive market algorithms and reliable trading signals. The entry and exit logic of Trading Titan operates on Bar Close only, which eliminates market noise, speeds up optimization, and ensures that stop loss hunting is avoided, making it an excellent choice for trading
Goldrise XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Introducing Goldrise – Your Gateway to Smart Trading! Transform your trading approach with Goldrise , the cutting-edge expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience through its advanced algorithms and top-notch features. Goldrise combines sophisticated technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver highly reliable and profitable trading signals. Harness the Power of Innovation Goldrise is engineered with state-of-the-art technology to identify optimal t
Franklin XAUUSD h1 mt5
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Franklin – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Franklin is a professionally engineered expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it demonstrates strong performance in modern market conditions, focusing on recent price behavior rather than outdated historical data. This approach allows Franklin to adapt more effectively to current volatility and structure. Every trade executed by Franklin is protected with a predefined stop loss and take profit
Wellness Gold MT5 h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Revolutionize Your Trading with   Wellness Unleash the full potential of your trading journey with   Wellness , the expert advisor (EA) that blends cutting-edge technology and unmatched precision. Designed to dominate the markets,   Wellness   offers traders an edge through its AI-powered strategies, robust risk management, and flawless execution. It's more than just an EA – it’s your gateway to financial wellness. What Makes   Wellness   Unstoppable? Wellness   is built on a foundation of artif
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with SuperGold Step into the future of trading with SuperGold , the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) designed to deliver consistent results, secure profits, and help you dominate the markets. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies, SuperGold is the ultimate companion for traders seeking success, whether on personal accounts or prop firm challenges. Why Choose SuperGold ? SuperGold is not just an EA; it’s a trading powerhouse. With advanced
Diamond Pro XAUUSD
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Diamond Pro EA   is a premium automated trading system crafted for   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the 1-hour chart . Like a master gemologist, it polishes raw market volatility into flawless opportunities, leveraging   1 year of backtesting   and diamond-hard risk management. Whether you're refining your portfolio or grinding through prop firm challenges, Diamond Pro EA delivers the clarity and discipline to unlock gold’s true value. Key Features of Diamond Pro EA XAUUSD H1 Expertise Precision-tuned for
Bizarr XAUUSD h1 MT5
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Welcome to the enigmatic edge of trading.   Bizarr EA   is a mystifying, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to transmute XAUUSD volatility into golden opportunities. Powered by arcane algorithms and machine learning sorcery, this EA bends market chaos to its will, making it the ultimate tool for personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Backed by 5 years of backtesting on XAUUSD H1 , Bizarr has defied market logic across every gold cycle. With cryptic risk management, paradoxical e
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Fortune Pro — Smart Precision Trading on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Designed for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Fortune Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-performance trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines adaptive strategy logic with strict risk control to deliver consistent results in the gold market. Whether you're trading for yourself or aiming for funding, Fortune Pro is built to deliver. Why Fortune Pro Excels Every trade is secured with a Stop Loss and T
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
Experts
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
Prime Plus XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
Experts
Prime Plus – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Prime Plus is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It is designed to operate effectively in current market conditions, based on two years of testing from 2024 to the present. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated long-term backtests, Prime Plus is optimized and stress-tested for recent market dynamics. The EA includes a full set of risk management tools and is suitable for prop firm trading conditions. Each
Gladiator Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Gladiator Pro – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Gladiator Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Gladiator Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today. Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control
Gold Pump Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Gold Pump Pro is a trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It has been thoroughly stress-tested and optimized with data from 2024 to the present to ensure consistent performance in modern market conditions. Unlike strategies dependent on outdated or overly extended backtests, Gold Pump Pro is designed for today’s dynamic trading environment. Every trade includes a defined stop loss and take profit, supporting disciplined and consistent risk management. The EA also i
Supernova XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
Experts
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
Filter:
Hans Huber
219
Hans Huber 2025.08.12 14:20 
 

Scam Bot i test it finally over a month every day minus the Ea only work on backtest

csernilaci
462
csernilaci 2025.06.23 15:36 
 

Warning! The Gold Zombie robot is constantly trading at a loss.

Reply to review