Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets

Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD (BTCUSD) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results.

Bitcoin Striker M5X – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets, ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more.

Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuations while ensuring that only one position is open at a time, minimizing risk and maximizing efficiency. Bitcoin Striker M5X executes trades with maximum precision, allowing you to focus on other tasks with peace of mind.

Easy to use: Simply enable AutoTrading in your MT5 platform, add Bitcoin Striker M5X to the BTC/USD M5 chart – and you're ready to trade!

Using a VPS is recommended (but not mandatory) for stable and fast execution.

Key Features

One Position at a Time

The robot always holds only one buy or sell order, reducing risk and improving stability.

Automated Market Analysis

Uses advanced technical indicators, including: RSI, Moving Averages, Fibonacci Levels, Heiken Ashi Candles.



Dynamic Lot Sizing

The robot adapts to the market environment, dynamically adjusting lot size for optimal risk management.

Stable and Reliable

Quickly adapts to market conditions and effectively manages volatility without excessive risk.

Easy to Use

No complicated setup or deep technical knowledge required – simply install and start trading.

Free Updates

Receive all updates for free, ensuring you always have access to the latest version.

News Filter

A built-in news filter helps avoid trading during highly volatile periods.

Why Choose Bitcoin Striker M5X?

Optimized for Bitcoin market dynamics.

Advanced algorithms identify the best trading opportunities.

Easy to use and can be quickly deployed on any MetaTrader 5 platform.

Safe trading, as only one position is ever open, reducing risk.

Flexible Risk Management: The user can freely adjust the RISK_PERCENTAGE input at any time, allowing the robot to run in a more aggressive mode (higher percentage → higher profit and higher risk) or a more conservative mode (lower percentage → lower profit and lower risk).

Note: Adjusting the RISK_PERCENTAGE significantly impacts both potential returns and drawdown—please choose your level of aggressiveness or conservativeness according to your risk tolerance.

Specifications

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Leverage: 1:500

Account Type: Hedge

Trading Pair: BTC/USD

Minimum Lot: 0.03

Take advantage of Bitcoin market opportunities with Bitcoin Striker M5X!

