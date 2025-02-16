TrendMasterLegend
- Experts
- Duy Phuong Le
- Version: 2.32
- Updated: 16 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Our automated trading robot is built on the MT5 platform.
This is a trend-following system for long-term growth.
Key Features & Benefits:
-
Tight Stop-Loss & Strict Capital Management: The robot prioritizes protecting your capital by utilizing tight stop-loss orders and adhering to strict capital management rules. Only a small, pre-defined percentage of your account is risked on each trade, ensuring longevity and minimizing potential drawdown.
-
Strategic Profit-Taking for Long-Term Growth: Forget about chasing quick gains. This robot is built for the long haul. We have a strategic profit-taking mechanism designed to maximize gains while minimizing risk, allowing your account to grow steadily over time.
-
Intelligent Scaling In & out for Resilience: The robot intelligently scales into positions, gradually increasing trade size as the market moves in your favor. This approach enhances profitability and strengthens your resilience against consecutive stop-losses, ensuring your account can withstand market fluctuations and stay on track for consistent growth.
-
Trade Any Instrument on MT5: the EA isn't limited to just currency pairs. You can use it to trade any instrument available on the MT5 platform, including indices, commodities, and even cryptocurrencies.