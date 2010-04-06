DMI Scalper Gold
- Experts
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Version: 3.20
- Activations: 10
DMI Scalper GOLD MT5 - Premium Automated Trading System
🎯 Overview
DMI Scalper GOLD is a high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced strategy based on the DMI (Directional Movement Index) indicator.
This automated system has been developed for traders looking to capitalize on scalping movements in the gold market, with an optimized configuration for trading on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, ideal for both personal accounts and funded accounts (prop firms).
💎 Key Features
✅ Advanced DMI/ADX Strategy
Intelligent signal filtering using DI+ and DI- crossovers
Trend validation with minimum ADX levels
Automatic market momentum detection
✅ Controlled Grid System
Automatic placement of pending orders (BUY STOP / SELL STOP)
Maximum distance control between orders
Configurable limit on simultaneous pending orders
✅ Advanced Risk Management
Automatic Stop Loss on all trades
Automatic closing system based on profit target (in pips)
Dynamic Trailing Stop with aggressive option
Automatic Break Even to protect profits
Maximum spread control
✅ Intelligent Money Management
Fixed lot size or by risk percentage
Automatic validation of available margin
Automatic lot size adjustment based on balance
✅ Protection Filters
Trading hours filter (avoids high volatility hours)
Maximum spread control
Verification of trading conditions Market
📊 Technical Specifications
Parameter Recommended Value
Currency Pair XAU/USD (Gold)
Timeframe M15 (15 minutes)
Minimum Capital $1,000 USD
Recommended Lot Size 0.20 - 0.50 lots
Maximum Spread 30 pips
Stop Loss 20 pips (adjustable)
Auto Take Profit 15 pips (adjustable)
Trailing Stop Activatable from 5 pips
⚙️ Optimal Configuration
For Personal Accounts:
Initial Capital: $1,000 - $5,000 USD
Fixed Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.30
Risk per trade: 0.5% - 1%
For Funded Accounts (Prop Firms):
Allocated Capital: According to the firm
Conservative Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.40
Trailing Stop Configuration Aggressive: Enabled
Auto-profit closing: Recommended to meet targets
🎯 Competitive Advantages
Adapted for Gold: Parameters optimized for XAU/USD volatility
Funding Compatible: Conservative settings to pass assessments
Professional Management: Comprehensive capital protection system
No Martingale: Does not exponentially increase risk
Fully Automated: Operates 24/5 without manual intervention
💼 Ideal For:
✔️ Traders trading XAU/USD
✔️ Short-term scalpers
✔️ Prop trading accounts
✔️ Traders seeking full automation
✔️ Traders with capital starting at $1,000 USD
⚡ DMI Scalper GOLD - Your Automated Partner in the Gold Market