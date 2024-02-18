CCI OVERBOUGHT OVERSOLD EA MT4/MT5 Settings/Inputs Guide

MT4 Version: Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Strategy Multicurrency EA MT4
MT5 Version: Commodity Channel Index(CCI) Strategy Multicurrency EA MT5
Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5
1. OVERVIEW
The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Strategy Multicurrency EA automates trading across multiple pairs from a single chart, using the classic CCI oscillator to detect overbought/oversold extremes, zero-line crosses, and divergences. It's built for traders who want to run a systematic CCI-based strategy without staring at screens all day — the EA handles entry, exit, trailing stops, and risk management for you. The core problem it solves is the manual overhead of monitoring several pairs on different timeframes, while also letting you backtest and optimize your CCI rules with realistic settings.
Who Should Use It: Forex traders who already understand CCI signals and want a reliable, configurable robot to execute those signals across a portfolio of pairs — especially those who trade multiple timeframes or use divergence as part of their edge.
Main Benefit: You get a fully automated CCI trading system that scans and trades up to 28 pairs simultaneously, with 8 entry strategies, 8 exit strategies, ATR-based trailing, and a trend filter quorum — all from a single chart.
2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS
This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (pairs list, dashboard colors, panel size), Timeframe Signal Settings (individual TF scan per symbol), Timeframe Confluence Settings (multi-TF confluence scan), and Alert Settings (popup, push notification, email). For full details refer to the Common Multi-Currency Scanner Dashboard Settings Guide. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.
General Settings
These settings control how the EA displays virtual stop levels, manages group-level loss limits, includes swap costs in profit calculations, and records historical trade data for backtest analysis.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Chart lines for virtual SL/TP (never drawn during optimization)
|bool
|false
|When enabled, the EA draws dashed lines on the chart showing where your hidden stop-loss and take-profit levels sit. Useful for visual confirmation during live trading, but the EA never draws these during optimization to avoid slowing things down.
|true — enable on a demo or small live account to see your virtual stops at a glance.
|Group Stoploss Amount
|double
|0
|Sets a maximum total loss in account currency across all open positions managed by this EA. Once the combined loss hits this threshold, the EA closes all trades. Handy for limiting portfolio drawdown without micromanaging each pair.
|50 — if you have a $500 account, this caps total loss at $50 across all pairs.
|Include Swap charges in Profit
|bool
|true
|When true, the EA factors overnight swap fees into the floating profit/loss used for breakeven and trailing stop calculations. Leave it on unless you're testing a pure intraday strategy where swaps don't matter.
|false — disable if you scalp on M1 and never hold past a few hours.
|Enable history for backtests or optimization
|bool
|false
|Turns on detailed trade logging so you can review every signal and decision after a backtest or optimization run. Leave it off during live trading to save memory, but enable it when you're fine-tuning parameters.
|true — enable before running a multi-pass optimization on CCI period and levels.
Atr Trailingstop Settings
These settings let you attach a volatility-based trailing stop that adjusts dynamically using the Average True Range, so your stop distance expands and contracts with market noise.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Use ATR Trailing Stop
|bool
|false
|Master switch for the ATR-based trailing stop. When enabled, the EA replaces any fixed trailing logic with a dynamic stop that widens during high volatility and tightens when things calm down. Leave off if you prefer a fixed pip trail.
|true — enable on pairs like GBPJPY that see frequent volatility spikes.
|ATR Timeframe
|ENUM
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|Selects the timeframe used to calculate the ATR value for trailing. Using a higher timeframe like H1 gives a smoother, more stable ATR, while the current chart timeframe reacts faster. Match it to your trading horizon.
|PERIOD_H1 — use hourly ATR for a smoother trail on M15 entries.
|ATR Period
|int
|14
|Number of bars used to compute the ATR. The standard 14 works for most swing and intraday styles. Increase it (e.g., 20) for a slower, more filtered ATR that ignores short-term noise; decrease it for a faster reaction.
|20 — use on daily charts to get a broader view of average volatility.
|Activation (ATR multiplier)
|double
|2.0
|The profit distance (in ATR units) that must be reached before the trailing stop kicks in. A value of 2.0 means the trade must be 2 ATRs in profit before the trail activates. Higher values delay activation, giving the trade more room.
|3.0 — use on trending pairs like USDJPY to let winners run before tightening.
|Trail distance (ATR multiplier)
|double
|1.0
|How far behind the current price the stop-loss trail sits, measured in ATR units. A value of 1.0 places the stop 1 ATR below price for longs. Tighter values (0.5) protect profits faster but risk early exit on pullbacks.
|1.5 — use on volatile pairs like GBPNZD to avoid getting stopped out by normal wiggles.
|Trail increment (ATR multiplier)
|double
|0.5
|The step size (in ATR units) the stop moves each time price advances in your favor. A 0.5 increment means the stop jumps half an ATR at a time, reducing the number of stop adjustments and keeping the trail smooth.
|1.0 — use for a coarser trail that moves in full ATR steps, reducing whipsaw.
Grid Settings
This single setting controls whether the EA attempts to recover losses from all open grid trades by closing them as a group when total profit turns positive.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Recover profit from all grid trades
|bool
|false
|When enabled, the EA treats all open positions from the same symbol as a single grid and closes them all once the combined net profit turns positive. Useful for martingale or averaging strategies where you want to exit the whole basket at breakeven or better.
|true — enable if you use a grid or scaling-in approach and want to clear the deck when the group is in profit.
Safeguard Settings
These backtest-only parameters let you set minimum performance thresholds — max loss, minimum profit, minimum trades, and max inactivity — so you can quickly filter out poor optimization runs without manually inspecting each result.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Max Loss from initial balance [0: disable]
|double
|0.0
|Defines the maximum allowed drawdown as a percentage of the starting balance. If the equity drops below this threshold during a backtest, the EA stops trading. Set to 0 to disable. Crucial for avoiding strategies that blow up in volatile conditions.
|20 — cap drawdown at 20% of initial balance during optimization.
|Minimum Profit Percent [backtesting only] [0: disable]
|double
|0
|Sets a minimum total profit percentage that the backtest must achieve. If the result falls below this, the EA discards the run. Use it to quickly eliminate underperforming parameter sets during optimization without manual inspection.
|10 — only keep optimization results that return at least 10% profit over the test period.
|Minimum Trades [backtesting only] [0: disable]
|double
|0
|Requires a minimum number of trades to be executed during the backtest. If the EA takes fewer trades than this, the run is considered invalid. Helps filter out parameter sets that are too conservative or rarely trigger.
|50 — ignore any optimization pass that produced fewer than 50 trades.
|Max inactive days [backtesting only] [0: disable]
|int
|0
|Sets the maximum number of consecutive days without a trade before the EA considers the backtest invalid. Useful for detecting strategies that go dormant for long periods, which often means they're not robust across market conditions.
|30 — reject any optimization run where the EA went more than a month without trading.
Cci Settings
These are the core CCI parameters — timeframe, period, applied price, calculation mode, overbought/oversold levels, and the entry/exit strategy selection that defines your trading logic.
|Setting Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Example
|Cci Timeframe
|ENUM
|PERIOD_CURRENT
|Selects the timeframe on which the CCI indicator is calculated. You can set it independently of the chart timeframe — for example, use M15 CCI on an M1 chart to get a smoother signal. The default uses the chart's own timeframe.
|PERIOD_M15 — use 15-minute CCI for entries on an M5 chart to reduce noise.
|Cci Period
|int
|14
|The number of bars used in the CCI calculation. The standard 14 balances sensitivity and reliability. Lower values (e.g., 7) make the CCI react faster but produce more false signals; higher values (e.g., 30) smooth the line for trend trading.
|20 — use a longer period on H4 charts to filter out minor fluctuations.
|Cci Applied Price
|ENUM
|PRICE_CLOSE
|Determines which price — close, open, high, low, median, typical, or weighted — feeds into the CCI formula. Close is standard for most strategies, but using typical price (H+L+C)/3 can give a more balanced view of the session.
|PRICE_TYPICAL — use when you want the CCI to reflect the average price action rather than just the close.
|Calculation Mode (Useful for backtesting)
|ENUM
|AUTO
|In AUTO mode, the EA calculates the upper and lower levels based on the upper level you provide (lower becomes -upper). In MANUAL mode, you set both levels independently. AUTO is simpler for backtesting; MANUAL gives you full control.
|MANUAL — set upper to 120 and lower to -80 for an asymmetric overbought/oversold range.
|Cci Upper Level
|double
|100
|3. HOW IT WORKS
Core Calculation & Logic
The EA calculates the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for each symbol in your list using the formula: (Typical Price - SMA of Typical Price) / (0.015 × Mean Deviation) . The Typical Price is the average of High, Low, and Close for each bar. The EA then compares the resulting CCI value against the user-defined upper and lower levels (default ±100) to detect overbought or oversold conditions. It also tracks the direction of CCI crosses relative to these levels and the zero line, depending on the chosen entry strategy.
What makes this EA different from a simple CCI indicator is its multicurrency scanning engine. It runs the same calculation across all selected pairs and timeframes simultaneously, then applies your chosen entry strategy and filters to decide whether to open a trade. The EA also includes divergence detection for Strategy 7, where it compares price action with CCI peaks and troughs to spot hidden or regular divergences. This gives you a systematic way to trade CCI signals without staring at multiple charts all day.
Entry Strategies Explained
ENTRY_STRATEGY1 — Classic Overbought/Oversold Reversal
BUY Signal: CCI crosses below the lower level (e.g., -100) — enters oversold territory.
SELL Signal: CCI crosses above the upper level (e.g., +100) — enters overbought territory.
Best For: Range-bound markets where price tends to revert from extremes. Works well on higher timeframes (H1+) to filter noise.
ENTRY_STRATEGY2 — Exit-Based Reversal
BUY Signal: CCI crosses above the lower level (exits oversold) — momentum shifting upward.
SELL Signal: CCI crosses below the upper level (exits overbought) — momentum shifting downward.
Best For: Trending markets where you want to enter after the initial extreme has passed, catching the continuation move.
ENTRY_STRATEGY3 — Overbought Continuation
BUY Signal: CCI crosses above the upper level — enters overbought territory (counterintuitive buy).
SELL Signal: CCI crosses below the upper level — exits overbought territory.
Best For: Strong uptrends where overbought readings persist. This strategy catches breakouts rather than reversals.
ENTRY_STRATEGY4 — Level Persistence
BUY Signal: CCI remains above the upper level for a sustained period — bullish momentum confirmed.
SELL Signal: CCI drops below the upper level after being above it — momentum failure.
Best For: Trend-following on high-volatility pairs like GBP/JPY. Requires a longer CCI period (20+) to avoid whipsaws.
ENTRY_STRATEGY5 — Extreme Oversold Persistence
BUY Signal: CCI stays below the lower level — extreme selling pressure, potential capitulation.
SELL Signal: CCI rises above the lower level after being below it — recovery underway.
Best For: Counter-trend scalping on M5-M15. Use tight stop-losses because these signals can fail in strong trends.
ENTRY_STRATEGY6 — Zero-Line Cross
BUY Signal: CCI crosses above the zero line — bullish momentum shift.
SELL Signal: CCI crosses below the zero line — bearish momentum shift.
Best For: Swing trading on H4/D1. The zero line acts as a neutral zone, so crosses here often align with major trend changes.
ENTRY_STRATEGY7 — Divergence
BUY Signal: Bullish divergence — price makes a lower low while CCI makes a higher low (regular) or price makes a higher high while CCI makes a lower high (hidden).
SELL Signal: Bearish divergence — price makes a higher high while CCI makes a lower high (regular) or price makes a lower low while CCI makes a higher low (hidden).
Best For: Experienced traders who can confirm divergence with support/resistance. Works best on H1-H4 with the lookback set to 30-50 bars.
Step-by-Step Workflow
Step 1: Attach to any chart. Open an MQL5-compatible chart (any pair, any timeframe). Drag the EA from the Navigator panel onto the chart. A dialog will appear — click OK to accept the default settings or adjust them first.
Step 2: Configure symbols. In the EA's input parameters, find the SYMBOLS field (under GENERAL SETTINGS). Enter the pairs you want to scan, separated by commas — for example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDUSD . The EA will scan all of them from a single chart.
Step 3: Set your CCI strategy. Scroll to the Cci Entry Strategy dropdown and pick one of the seven strategies. If you choose Strategy 7, also adjust the Divergence Lookback Bars and Minimum Bars Distance settings.
Step 4: Define risk parameters. Set your Lot Size (start with 0.01 for testing). Choose a Stoploss and Takeprofit calculation mode — I recommend PIPS for simplicity. Enter your stop-loss and take-profit values in pips (e.g., 30 and 60).
Step 5: Enable alerts (optional). If you want popup, email, or push notifications when signals appear, configure the alert settings in the common guide section. This is useful if you're running the EA on a VPS and want to monitor signals remotely.
Step 6: Run a backtest first. Before going live, open the Strategy Tester in MT4/MT5. Select the EA, set your date range (e.g., last 6 months), and run with 90% quality or higher. Check the results for win rate, drawdown, and profit factor. Adjust the CCI period or levels if needed.
Step 7: Go live with caution. Once you're satisfied with backtest results, attach the EA to a demo account for at least 2 weeks. Monitor its behavior during different market conditions. Only then consider a live account with small size.
4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES
The EA includes several built-in risk controls that let you tailor position sizing and loss limits to your account size and risk tolerance.
5. IMPORTANT NOTES & WARNINGS
Known Limitations
Settings Beginners Should NOT Change
Dashboard Usage Tips
Quick Start Guide
Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes: