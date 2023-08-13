Smart Neuro Trade Robot MT4

1

The initial price is 150 USD, the future price is 250 USD

Smart Neuro Trade Robot - The EA does not use the usual strategies for trading. The EA traps the price, gradually adding it up from orders opened using a safe and profitable strategy. He does not use dangerous strategies like martingale and its varieties. In whatever direction the market moves, the adviser will in any case close a series of orders in plus, because he will open deals in both directions and when he gets a profit he will close them.The EA works perfectly with any broker, because it automatically adjusts to the current market conditions. All you have to do is install the EA on your trading account and turn it on.

The EA can be used simultaneously on about 16 currency pairs. The minimum investment for this Expert Advisor is only $1,000, and a leverage of 1:100 or higher is required. This is a forex Expert Advisor that works non-stop and does not require termination in any situation, since it is fully automated. For this reason, this EA requires a VPS that allows the system to work continuously.

      The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

      Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2057973

      МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103692

      Requirements and recommendations
      • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies/timeframe.
      • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $10 on a cent account.
      • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
      • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
      • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
      • We recommend using a VPS.
      • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
      • For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
      • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).
      • Download Set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103692#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=49111680

      For the Strategy Tester:

      • For testing, it is recommended to use:
        • Methods of modeling ticks:
          • M1 OHLC.
      • Use multicurrency testing for 16 currency pairs and 15 timeframes in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.

        Parameters:

        • Enable / Disable: Timeframes -  if true, use Timeframes;
        • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
        • ...
        • AUDJPY - if true, use  AUDJPY;
        • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
        • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
        • Use several Symbols or Timeframes simultaneously in trading - setting up the number of currencies and timeframes for simultaneous operation.
          • OFF /  TF_For_All_Symbols  TF_For_Each_Symbol_Separately /  Work_Symbols_at_one_Time.
          • Number Symbols / Number Timeframes - the number of currencies and timeframes.
        • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
        • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
        • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
        • Order Type - trading direction;
        • Order Comment - comments to orders;
        • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
        • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
        • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
          • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
          • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
          • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
          • Economic news filter:
            • Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
              • http 
              • https 
            • News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.
            • bool_Show_News_on_Chart - show news on the chart as vertical lines. 
            Торговля внутри недели:
            • Monday - trading on Monday;
            • Tuesday - trading on Tuesday;
            • Wednesday - trading on Wednesday;
            • Thursday - trading on Thursday;
            • Friday - trading on Friday;
            Time trading within a day:
            • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
            • GMT setting - GMT settings;
            • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
            • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
            Time to disable on Friday:
            • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
            • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

            ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

            >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<

            ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






            多次拒絕富婆包養
            48
            多次拒絕富婆包養 2024.06.08 08:45 
             

            So BAD!!!! I don't wanna person use this ea ! only me!

