Y_Size (Get Method) Gets the value of "Y_Size" property. int Y_Size() const Return Value Value of "Y_Size" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0. Y_Size (Set Method) Sets new value for "Y_Size" property. bool Y_Size( int Y // property value ) Parameters Y [in] New value for "Y_Size" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property.