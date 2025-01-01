文档部分
CChartObjectSubChart

CChartObjectSubChart 类用于简便地访问 "图表" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectSubChart 类可供访问 "图表" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectSubChart : public CChartObject

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectSubChart.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectSubChart

类方法

创建

创建图形对象 "图表"。

属性

 

X_Distance

获取/设置 属性 "X_距离"

Y_Distance

获取/设置 属性 "Y_距离"

Corner

获取/设置 属性 "边角"

X_Size

获取/设置 属性 "X_大小"

Y_Size

获取/设置 属性 "Y_大小"

Symbol

获取/设置 属性 "品名"

Period

获取/设置 属性 "周期"

Scale

获取/设置 "缩放" 属性。

DateScale

获取/设置 "显示日期缩放" 属性。

PriceScale

获取/设置 "显示价格缩放" 属性。

Time

时间坐标变化的 "存根"

Price

价格坐标变化的 "存根"

输入/输出

 

virtual Save

写文件的虚方法

virtual Load

从文件读取的虚方法

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

参阅

对象类型, 对象属性, 图表角度, 图形对象