MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectSubChartScale CreateX_DistanceY_DistanceCornerX_SizeY_SizeSymbolPeriodScaleDateScalePriceScaleTimePriceSaveLoadType Scale (Get Method) Gets the value of "Scale" property. double Scale() const Return Value Value of "Scale" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE. Scale (Set Method) Sets new value for "Scale" property. bool Scale( double scale // property value ) Parameters scale [in] New value for "Scale" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Period DateScale