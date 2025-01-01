MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectSubChartX_Distance CreateX_DistanceY_DistanceCornerX_SizeY_SizeSymbolPeriodScaleDateScalePriceScaleTimePriceSaveLoadType X_Distance (Get Method) Gets the value of "X_Distance" property. int X_Distance() const Return Value Value of "X_Distance" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0. X_Distance (Set Method) Sets new value for "X_Distance" property. bool X_Distance( int X // property value ) Parameters X [in] New value for "X_Distance" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Create Y_Distance