X_Distance (Get Method)

Gets the value of "X_Distance" property.

int X_Distance() const

Return Value

Value of "X_Distance" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.

X_Distance (Set Method)

Sets new value for "X_Distance" property.

bool X_Distance(

int X

)

Parameters

X

[in] New value for "X_Distance" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.