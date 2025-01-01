MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectSubChartSymbol CreateX_DistanceY_DistanceCornerX_SizeY_SizeSymbolPeriodScaleDateScalePriceScaleTimePriceSaveLoadType Symbol (Get Method) Gets the value of "Symbol" property. string Symbol() const Return Value Value of "Symbol" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns "". Symbol (Set Method) Sets new value for "Symbol" property. bool Symbol( string symbol // symbol ) Parameters symbol [in] New value for "Symbol" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Y_Size Period