Symbol (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Symbol" property.

string Symbol() const

Return Value

Value of "Symbol" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns "".

Symbol (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Symbol" property.

bool Symbol(

string symbol

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] New value for "Symbol" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.