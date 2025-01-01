DateScale (Get Method)

Gets the value of "DateScale" flag.

bool DateScale() const

Return Value

Value of "DateScale" flag of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

DateScale (Set Method)

Sets new value for "DateScale" property.

bool DateScale(

bool scale

)

Parameters

scale

[in] New value for "DateScale" flag.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the flag.