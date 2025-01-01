MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectSubChartDateScale CreateX_DistanceY_DistanceCornerX_SizeY_SizeSymbolPeriodScaleDateScalePriceScaleTimePriceSaveLoadType DateScale (Get Method) Gets the value of "DateScale" flag. bool DateScale() const Return Value Value of "DateScale" flag of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false. DateScale (Set Method) Sets new value for "DateScale" property. bool DateScale( bool scale // flag value ) Parameters scale [in] New value for "DateScale" flag. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the flag. Scale PriceScale