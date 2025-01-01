DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectSubChartPeriod 

Period (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Period" property.

int  Period() const

Return Value

Value of "Period" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0.

Period (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Period" property.

bool  Period(
   int  period      // period
   )

Parameters

period

[in]  New value for "Period" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.