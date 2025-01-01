MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsControl ObjectsCChartObjectSubChartPeriod CreateX_DistanceY_DistanceCornerX_SizeY_SizeSymbolPeriodScaleDateScalePriceScaleTimePriceSaveLoadType Period (Get Method) Gets the value of "Period" property. int Period() const Return Value Value of "Period" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns 0. Period (Set Method) Sets new value for "Period" property. bool Period( int period // period ) Parameters period [in] New value for "Period" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Symbol Scale