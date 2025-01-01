- Types of Chart Events
- Chart Timeframes
- Chart Properties
- Positioning Constants
- Chart Representation
- Examples of Working with the Chart
Chart Representation
Price charts can be displayed in three ways:
- as bars;
- as candlesticks;
- as a line.
The specific way of displaying the price chart is set by the function ChartSetInteger(chart_handle,CHART_MODE, chart_mode), where chart_mode is one of the values of the ENUM_CHART_MODE enumeration.
|
ID
|
Description
|
CHART_BARS
|
Display as a sequence of bars
|
CHART_CANDLES
|
Display as Japanese candlesticks
|
CHART_LINE
|
Display as a line drawn by Close prices
To specify the mode of displaying volumes in the price chart the function ChartSetInteger(chart_handle, CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, volume_mode) is used, where volume_mode is one of values of the ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE enumeration.
|
ID
|
Description
|
CHART_VOLUME_HIDE
|
Volumes are not shown
|
CHART_VOLUME_TICK
|
Tick volumes
|
CHART_VOLUME_REAL
|
Trade volumes
Example:
|
//--- Get the handle of the current chart
