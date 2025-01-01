DocumentationSections
Chart Representation

Price charts can be displayed in three ways:

  • as bars;
  • as candlesticks;
  • as a line.

The specific way of displaying the price chart is set by the function ChartSetInteger(chart_handle,CHART_MODE, chart_mode), where chart_mode is one of the values of the ENUM_CHART_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_CHART_MODE

ID

Description

CHART_BARS

Display as a sequence of bars

CHART_CANDLES

Display as Japanese candlesticks

CHART_LINE

Display as a line drawn by Close prices

To specify the mode of displaying volumes in the price chart the function ChartSetInteger(chart_handle, CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, volume_mode) is used, where volume_mode is one of values of the ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE enumeration.

 

ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE

ID

Description

CHART_VOLUME_HIDE

Volumes are not shown

CHART_VOLUME_TICK

Tick volumes

CHART_VOLUME_REAL

Trade volumes

Example:

//--- Get the handle of the current chart
   long handle=ChartID();
   if(handle>0) // If it succeeded, additionally customize
     {
      //--- Disable autoscroll
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);
      //--- Set the indent of the right border of the chart
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);
      //--- Display as candlesticks
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);
      //--- Scroll by 100 bars from the beginning of history
      ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_CURRENT_POS,100);
      //--- Set the tick volume display mode
      ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);
     }

See also

