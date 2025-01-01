Chart Representation

Price charts can be displayed in three ways:

as bars;

as candlesticks;

as a line.

The specific way of displaying the price chart is set by the function ChartSetInteger(chart_handle,CHART_MODE, chart_mode), where chart_mode is one of the values of the ENUM_CHART_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_CHART_MODE

ID Description CHART_BARS Display as a sequence of bars CHART_CANDLES Display as Japanese candlesticks CHART_LINE Display as a line drawn by Close prices

To specify the mode of displaying volumes in the price chart the function ChartSetInteger(chart_handle, CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, volume_mode) is used, where volume_mode is one of values of the ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE enumeration.

ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE

ID Description CHART_VOLUME_HIDE Volumes are not shown CHART_VOLUME_TICK Tick volumes CHART_VOLUME_REAL Trade volumes

Example:

//--- Get the handle of the current chart

long handle=ChartID();

if(handle>0) // If it succeeded, additionally customize

{

//--- Disable autoscroll

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,false);

//--- Set the indent of the right border of the chart

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHIFT,true);

//--- Display as candlesticks

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_MODE,CHART_CANDLES);

//--- Scroll by 100 bars from the beginning of history

ChartNavigate(handle,CHART_CURRENT_POS,100);

//--- Set the tick volume display mode

ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES,CHART_VOLUME_TICK);

}

