MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DViewUpDirectionSet 

ViewUpDirectionSet

Sets the direction of the upper frame border in 3D space.

void  ViewUpDirectionSet(
   const DXVector3  &up_direction      // top direction
   );

Parameters

&up_direction

[in]  Direction of the upper part of the frame in 3D space.

Return Value

None.

Note

Setting a new direction using ViewUpDirectionSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().

ViewUpDirectionSet() is used together with ViewTargetSet() to define the gaze direction.