MQL5 ReferenceStandard Library3D GraphicsCCanvas3DViewUpDirectionSet
ViewUpDirectionSet
Sets the direction of the upper frame border in 3D space.
void ViewUpDirectionSet(
Parameters
&up_direction
[in] Direction of the upper part of the frame in 3D space.
Return Value
None.
Note
Setting a new direction using ViewUpDirectionSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().
ViewUpDirectionSet() is used together with ViewTargetSet() to define the gaze direction.