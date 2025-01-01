ViewUpDirectionSet

Sets the direction of the upper frame border in 3D space.

void ViewUpDirectionSet(

const DXVector3 &up_direction

);

Parameters

&up_direction

[in] Direction of the upper part of the frame in 3D space.

Return Value

None.

Note

Setting a new direction using ViewUpDirectionSet() changes the view matrix obtained in ViewMatrixGet().

ViewUpDirectionSet() is used together with ViewTargetSet() to define the gaze direction.