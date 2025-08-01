MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 6), we developed a Dynamic Holographic Dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for monitoring symbols and timeframes, featuring RSI, volatility alerts, and interactive controls with pulse animations. In Part 7, we create an informational dashboard that tracks multi-symbol positions, total trades, lots, profits, pending orders, swaps, commissions, and account metrics like balance and equity, with sortable columns and Comma Separated Values (CSV) export for comprehensive oversight. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a powerful MQL5 dashboard for position and account monitoring, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Informational Dashboard Architecture

We’re developing an informational dashboard to provide a centralized view of our positions across multiple symbols and essential account metrics, making it easier to track performance without needing to switch screens. This architecture is key because it organizes scattered trading data into a sortable grid, with real-time totals and export options, helping to spot issues like excessive drawdown or unbalanced positions quickly.

We will achieve this by gathering position details like buys, sells, lots, and profit for each symbol, while displaying account balance, equity, and free margin, all with interactive sorting and a subtle visual effect for engagement. We plan to loop through symbols to collect and sum data, ensuring the dashboard is lightweight and responsive for live trading environments. See the visualization below, and we can then head to the implementation!





Implementation in MQL5



To create the program in MQL5, we will need to define the program metadata and then define some inputs that will enable us to easily modify the functioning of the program without interfering with the code directly as well as define the dashboard objects.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" input int UpdateIntervalMs = 100 ; input long MagicNumber = - 1 ; #define PREFIX "DASH_" #define HEADER "HEADER_" #define SYMB "SYMB_" #define DATA "DATA_" #define HEADER_PANEL "HEADER_PANEL" #define ACCOUNT_PANEL "ACCOUNT_PANEL" #define FOOTER_PANEL "FOOTER_PANEL" #define FOOTER_TEXT "FOOTER_TEXT" #define FOOTER_DATA "FOOTER_DATA_" #define PANEL "PANEL" #define ACC_TEXT "ACC_TEXT_" #define ACC_DATA "ACC_DATA_"

Here, we set up the input parameters and define constants for object names in our Informational Dashboard in MQL5, enabling customization and organized naming for the User Interface (UI) elements. We define "UpdateIntervalMs" as 100 milliseconds (with a minimum of 10ms) to control the refresh rate of the dashboard, ensuring timely updates without overloading the system. The "MagicNumber" input is set to -1 to monitor all positions and orders, or a specific value to filter by EA magic number for targeted tracking.

We use defines for consistent object naming: "PREFIX" as "DASH_" for all dashboard objects, "HEADER" for header labels, "SYMB_" for symbol labels, "DATA_" for data labels, "HEADER_PANEL" for the header panel, "ACCOUNT_PANEL" for the account section, "FOOTER_PANEL" for the footer, "FOOTER_TEXT" for footer text, "FOOTER_DATA_" for footer data prefixes, "PANEL" for the main panel, "ACC_TEXT_" for account text prefixes, and "ACC_DATA_" for account data prefixes. These definitions simplify object management and make the code more readable. The next thing that we need to do is create some structures that will hold our informational data and global variables that we will use throughout the implementation.

struct DashboardSettings { int panel_x; int panel_y; int row_height; int font_size; string font; color bg_color; color border_color; color header_color; color text_color; color section_bg_color; int zorder_panel; int zorder_subpanel; int zorder_labels; int label_y_offset; int label_x_offset; int header_x_distances[ 9 ]; color header_shades[ 12 ]; } settings = { 20 , 20 , 24 , 11 , "Calibri Bold" , C'240,240,240' , clrBlack , C'0,50,70' , clrBlack , C'200,220,230' , 100 , 101 , 102 , 3 , 25 , { 10 , 120 , 170 , 220 , 280 , 330 , 400 , 470 , 530 }, { C'0,0,0' , C'255,0,0' , C'0,255,0' , C'0,0,255' , C'255,255,0' , C'0,255,255' , C'255,0,255' , C'255,255,255' , C'255,0,255' , C'0,255,255' , C'255,255,0' , C'0,0,255' } }; struct SymbolData { string name; int buys; int sells; int trades; double lots; double profit; int pending; double swaps; double comm; string buys_str; string sells_str; string trades_str; string lots_str; string profit_str; string pending_str; string swaps_str; string comm_str; }; SymbolData symbol_data[]; long totalBuys = 0 ; long totalSells = 0 ; long totalTrades = 0 ; double totalLots = 0.0 ; double totalProfit = 0.0 ; long totalPending = 0 ; double totalSwap = 0.0 ; double totalComm = 0.0 ; string headers[] = { "Symbol" , "Buy P" , "Sell P" , "Trades" , "Lots" , "Profit" , "Pending" , "Swap" , "Comm" }; int column_widths[] = { 140 , 50 , 50 , 50 , 60 , 90 , 50 , 60 , 60 }; color data_default_colors[] = { clrRed , clrGreen , clrDarkGray , clrOrange , clrGray , clrBlue , clrPurple , clrBrown }; int sort_column = 3 ; bool sort_ascending = false ; int glow_index = 0 ; bool glow_direction = true ; int glow_counter = 0 ; const int GLOW_INTERVAL_MS = 500 ; string total_buys_str = "" ; string total_sells_str = "" ; string total_trades_str = "" ; string total_lots_str = "" ; string total_profit_str = "" ; string total_pending_str = "" ; string total_swap_str = "" ; string total_comm_str = "" ; string account_items[] = { "Balance" , "Equity" , "Free Margin" }; string acc_bal_str = "" ; string acc_eq_str = "" ; string acc_free_str = "" ; int prev_num_symbols = 0 ;

To configure the UI and data management, we define the "DashboardSettings" structure to hold layout settings, initializing "panel_x" and "panel_y" at 20 pixels for positioning, "row_height" at 24 pixels for row spacing, "font_size" at 11 for text, "font" as "Calibri Bold" for style, "bg_color" as light gray for the main panel, "border_color" as black for panel outlines, "header_color" as dark teal for headers, "text_color" as black for general text, "section_bg_color" as light blue-gray for header and footer panels, "zorder_panel" at 100, "zorder_subpanel" at 101, and "zorder_labels" at 102 for layering, "label_y_offset" at 3 and "label_x_offset" at 25 for label alignment, "header_x_distances" for nine column positions, and "header_shades" with 12 colors for the glow effect.

We create the "SymbolData" structure to store per-symbol data, including "name" for the symbol, "buys", "sells", "trades", "pending" for counts, and "lots", "profit", "swaps", "comm" for values, with corresponding string fields like "buys_str" for display. We declare global variables: "symbol_data" array for symbol data, "totalBuys", "totalSells", "totalTrades", "totalPending" as longs initialized to zero, "totalLots", "totalProfit", "totalSwap", "totalComm" as doubles initialized to zero, "headers" array for column labels, "column_widths" for column sizes, "data_default_colors" for column-specific colors, "sort_column" at 3 for default sorting by trades, "sort_ascending" as false for descending order, "glow_index" and "glow_counter" at 0 with "glow_direction" as true and "GLOW_INTERVAL_MS" at 500ms for the header glow, string variables like "total_buys_str" for totals display, "account_items" for balance, equity, and free margin labels, their string representations like "acc_bal_str", and "prev_num_symbols" at 0 for dynamic resizing.

These components will establish the dashboard’s layout and data framework for real-time position tracking. We can now define some helper functions that will help us keep the program more modular. We will start with the one for labels since that is what we will be dealing with frequently.

bool createLABEL( string objName, string txt, int xD, int yD, color clrTxt, int fontSize, string font, int anchor, bool selectable = false ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed to create label '" , objName, "'. Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yD); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , txt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , selectable); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , selectable); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , anchor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , settings.zorder_labels); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , selectable ? "Click to sort" : "Position data" ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( true ); } bool updateLABEL( string objName, string txt, color clrTxt) { int found = ObjectFind ( 0 , objName); if (found < 0 ) { Print ( __FUNCTION__ , ": Failed to find label '" , objName, "'. Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } string current_txt = ObjectGetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT ); if (current_txt != txt) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , txt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

We implement the "createLABEL" function to generate text labels for the dashboard, taking parameters "objName", "txt", "xD", "yD", "clrTxt", "fontSize", "font", "anchor", and "selectable". We create the label with the ObjectCreate function as OBJ_LABEL, logging failures with Print and returning false if unsuccessful, then set properties with the ObjectSetInteger function for properties OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", "OBJPROP_CORNER" as "CORNER_LEFT_UPPER", "OBJPROP_FONTSIZE", "OBJPROP_COLOR", "OBJPROP_BACK" as false, "OBJPROP_STATE" and "OBJPROP_SELECTABLE" based on "selectable", "OBJPROP_SELECTED" as false, "OBJPROP_ANCHOR", and OBJPROP_ZORDER from "settings.zorder_labels", and ObjectSetString for "OBJPROP_TEXT" and OBJPROP_FONT, with a tooltip via "OBJPROP_TOOLTIP" for sorting or data. We redraw with ChartRedraw and return true.

The "updateLABEL" function updates existing labels, checking ObjectFind for "objName", logging, and returning false if not found. If the "current_txt" from "ObjectGetString" differs from "txt", we update "OBJPROP_TEXT" and "OBJPROP_COLOR" with "ObjectSetString" and "ObjectSetInteger", returning true to indicate a redraw is needed, or false otherwise. These functions will enable flexible label creation and efficient updates for the dashboard display. We can then create the other helper functions for gathering all the needed information.

string countPositionsTotal( string symbol) { int totalPositions = 0 ; int count_Total_Pos = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = count_Total_Pos - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) totalPositions++; } } return IntegerToString (totalPositions); } string countPositions( string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type) { int totalPositions = 0 ; int count_Total_Pos = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = count_Total_Pos - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == pos_type && (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) { totalPositions++; } } } return IntegerToString (totalPositions); } string countOrders( string symbol) { int total = 0 ; int tot = OrdersTotal (); for ( int i = tot - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && OrderSelect (ticket)) { if ( OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ) == symbol && (MagicNumber < 0 || OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) total++; } } return IntegerToString (total); } string sumPositionDouble( string symbol, ENUM_POSITION_PROPERTY_DOUBLE prop) { double total = 0.0 ; int count_Total_Pos = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = count_Total_Pos - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) { total += PositionGetDouble (prop); } } } return DoubleToString (total, 2 ); } double sumPositionCommission( string symbol) { double total_comm = 0.0 ; int pos_total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int p = 0 ; p < pos_total; p++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (p); if (ticket > 0 && PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == symbol && (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber)) { long pos_id = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); if ( HistorySelectByPosition (pos_id)) { int deals_total = HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int d = 0 ; d < deals_total; d++) { ulong deal_ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (d); if (deal_ticket > 0 ) { total_comm += HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); } } } } } } return total_comm; } void CollectActiveSymbols() { string symbols_temp[]; int added = 0 ; int pos_total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < pos_total; i++) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; PositionSelectByTicket (ticket); if (MagicNumber < 0 || PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber) { string sym = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); bool found = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < added; k++) { if (symbols_temp[k] == sym) { found = true ; break ; } } if (!found) { ArrayResize (symbols_temp, added + 1 ); symbols_temp[added] = sym; added++; } } } int ord_total = OrdersTotal (); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ord_total; i++) { ulong ticket = OrderGetTicket (i); if (ticket == 0 ) continue ; bool isSelected = OrderSelect (ticket); if (MagicNumber < 0 || OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber) { string sym = OrderGetString ( ORDER_SYMBOL ); bool found = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < added; k++) { if (symbols_temp[k] == sym) { found = true ; break ; } } if (!found) { ArrayResize (symbols_temp, added + 1 ); symbols_temp[added] = sym; added++; } } } ArrayResize (symbol_data, added); for ( int i = 0 ; i < added; i++) { symbol_data[i].name = symbols_temp[i]; symbol_data[i].buys = 0 ; symbol_data[i].sells = 0 ; symbol_data[i].trades = 0 ; symbol_data[i].lots = 0.0 ; symbol_data[i].profit = 0.0 ; symbol_data[i].pending = 0 ; symbol_data[i].swaps = 0.0 ; symbol_data[i].comm = 0.0 ; symbol_data[i].buys_str = "0" ; symbol_data[i].sells_str = "0" ; symbol_data[i].trades_str = "0" ; symbol_data[i].lots_str = "0.00" ; symbol_data[i].profit_str = "0.00" ; symbol_data[i].pending_str = "0" ; symbol_data[i].swaps_str = "0.00" ; symbol_data[i].comm_str = "0.00" ; } }

Here, we implement utility functions to collect and summarize trading data, ensuring accurate position and order tracking across symbols. The "countPositionsTotal" function counts all positions for a given "symbol", looping through PositionsTotal, selecting each "ticket" with PositionGetTicket and PositionSelectByTicket, and incrementing "totalPositions" if the symbol matches and "MagicNumber" is -1 or matches POSITION_MAGIC via "PositionGetInteger". It returns the count as a string with the IntegerToString function.

The "countPositions" function counts buy or sell positions for a "symbol" and "pos_type", iterating through positions similarly, checking POSITION_TYPE against "pos_type", and returning the count as a string. The "countOrders" function counts pending orders for a "symbol", looping through OrdersTotal, selecting "ticket" with "OrderGetTicket" and OrderSelect, incrementing "total" if the symbol and "MagicNumber" match, and returning the count as a string. The "sumPositionDouble" function sums a double property like volume, profit, or swap for a "symbol", iterating through positions, adding PositionGetDouble values for the specified "prop" if conditions match, and returning the total formatted with DoubleToString to two decimals.

The "sumPositionCommission" function calculates total commission for a "symbol" from deal history, looping through positions, selecting "pos_id" with "PositionGetInteger", using HistorySelectByPosition to get deals, summing "DEAL_COMMISSION" with "HistoryDealGetDouble" for each valid "deal_ticket" from HistoryDealGetTicket, and returning the total.

The "CollectActiveSymbols" function gathers symbols with active positions or orders into "symbols_temp", iterating through PositionsTotal and "OrdersTotal", checking "MagicNumber" conditions, and adding unique symbols with the ArrayResize function. It resizes "symbol_data" to match and initializes fields like "name", counts, and strings to zero or defaults. These functions will enable the dashboard to collect and display precise trading data efficiently. Up to this point, we have all the necessary functions to initialize our dashboard. Let us proceed to creating the dashboard in the OnInit event handler so we can keep on tracking our upgrades.

int OnInit () { CollectActiveSymbols(); int num_rows = ArraySize (symbol_data); int num_columns = ArraySize (headers); int column_width_sum = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_columns; i++) column_width_sum += column_widths[i]; int panel_width = MathMax (settings.header_x_distances[num_columns - 1 ] + column_widths[num_columns - 1 ], column_width_sum) + 20 + settings.label_x_offset; string panel_name = PREFIX + PANEL; ObjectCreate ( 0 , panel_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , settings.panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , panel_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , (num_rows + 3 ) * settings.row_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , settings.bg_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , settings.border_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , panel_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER , settings.zorder_panel); string header_panel = PREFIX + HEADER_PANEL; ObjectCreate ( 0 , header_panel, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , settings.panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_XSIZE , panel_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_YSIZE , settings.row_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , settings.section_bg_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , settings.border_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_panel, OBJPROP_ZORDER , settings.zorder_subpanel); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we initialize the logic for setting up the user interface foundation for position and account monitoring. We start by calling the "CollectActiveSymbols" function to populate the "symbol_data" array with active symbols and set "num_rows" to its size with the ArraySize function. We calculate "num_columns" from the "headers" array and compute "column_width_sum" by iterating through "column_widths" with a for loop, summing each width. The "panel_width" is determined with MathMax using the last "header_x_distances" plus its corresponding "column_widths" and "column_width_sum", adding 20 and "settings.label_x_offset" for padding.

We create the main panel with ObjectCreate as OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL named "PREFIX + PANEL", setting "OBJPROP_CORNER" to "CORNER_LEFT_UPPER", "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" from "settings.panel_x" and "settings.panel_y", "OBJPROP_XSIZE" to "panel_width", "OBJPROP_YSIZE" to "(num_rows + 3) * settings.row_height", "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" to "settings.bg_color", "OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE" to "BORDER_FLAT", "OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR" to "settings.border_color", "OBJPROP_BACK" to false, and OBJPROP_ZORDER to "settings.zorder_panel". For the header panel, we use a similar approach and return "INIT_SUCCEEDED" to indicate successful initialization. This establishes the dashboard’s core panels for displaying data, and upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

With the foundation established, we can now create the other subpanels and labels. We use the following logic to achieve that.

int header_y = settings.panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_columns; i++) { string header_name = PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString (i); int header_x = settings.panel_x + settings.header_x_distances[i] + settings.label_x_offset; createLABEL(header_name, headers[i], header_x, header_y, settings.header_color, 12 , settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT , true ); } int first_row_y = header_y + settings.row_height; int symbol_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int i = 0 ; i < num_rows; i++) { string symbol_name = PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString (i); createLABEL(symbol_name, symbol_data[i].name, symbol_x, first_row_y + i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT ); int x_offset = settings.panel_x + 10 + column_widths[ 0 ] + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_columns - 1 ; j++) { string data_name = PREFIX + DATA + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); color initial_color = data_default_colors[j]; string initial_txt = (j <= 2 || j == 5 ) ? "0" : "0.00" ; createLABEL(data_name, initial_txt, x_offset, first_row_y + i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset, initial_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_RIGHT ); x_offset += column_widths[j + 1 ]; } } int footer_y = settings.panel_y + (num_rows + 3 ) * settings.row_height - settings.row_height - 5 ; string footer_panel = PREFIX + FOOTER_PANEL; ObjectCreate ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , footer_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_XSIZE , panel_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_YSIZE , settings.row_height + 5 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , settings.section_bg_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , settings.border_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , footer_panel, OBJPROP_ZORDER , settings.zorder_subpanel); int footer_text_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; createLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_TEXT, "Total:" , footer_text_x, footer_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT ); int x_offset = settings.panel_x + 10 + column_widths[ 0 ] + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int j = 0 ; j < num_columns - 1 ; j++) { string footer_data_name = PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + IntegerToString (j); color footer_color = data_default_colors[j]; string initial_txt = (j <= 2 || j == 5 ) ? "0" : "0.00" ; createLABEL(footer_data_name, initial_txt, x_offset, footer_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, footer_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_RIGHT ); x_offset += column_widths[j + 1 ]; }

We continue building the informational dashboard by creating the header, symbol, data, and footer UI elements within the OnInit function, setting up the visual structure for displaying trading data. For the header, we calculate "header_y" as "settings.panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset" and loop through "num_columns" with a for loop, creating each header label with "createLABEL" using "PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString(i)" as the header name for uniqueness, "headers[i]" as text, "header_x" computed from "settings.panel_x + settings.header_x_distances[i] + settings.label_x_offset", "settings.header_color", font size 12, "settings.font", "ANCHOR_LEFT", and selectable true for sorting interaction as we will need to enable sorting feature later.

For symbols and data, we set "first_row_y" as "header_y + settings.row_height" and "symbol_x" as "settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset". We loop through "num_rows" with a for loop, creating symbol labels with "createLABEL" using "PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString(i)", "symbol_data[i].name", "symbol_x", and "first_row_y + i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset" in "settings.text_color". For each row, we loop through "num_columns - 1" data columns, creating labels with "createLABEL" using "PREFIX + DATA + IntegerToString(i) + '_' + IntegerToString(j)", initial text "0" or "0.00" based on column, "x_offset" starting at "settings.panel_x + 10 + column_widths[0] + settings.label_x_offset" and incrementing by "column_widths[j + 1]", "data_default_colors[j]", and "ANCHOR_RIGHT".

For the footer, we calculate "footer_y" as "settings.panel_y + (num_rows + 3) * settings.row_height - settings.row_height - 5" and create the footer panel with "ObjectCreate" as OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL named "PREFIX + FOOTER_PANEL", setting "OBJPROP_CORNER" to "CORNER_LEFT_UPPER", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE to "settings.panel_x", "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" to "footer_y", "OBJPROP_XSIZE" to "panel_width", "OBJPROP_YSIZE" to "settings.row_height + 5", "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" to "settings.section_bg_color", "OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE" to "BORDER_FLAT", "OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR" to "settings.border_color", and "OBJPROP_ZORDER" to "settings.zorder_subpanel".

We create the footer text with "createLABEL" using "PREFIX + FOOTER_TEXT", "Total:", "footer_text_x" at "settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset", and loop through "num_columns - 1" to create footer data labels with "createLABEL" using "PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + IntegerToString(j)", initial text, "x_offset" updated by "column_widths[j + 1]", and "data_default_colors[j]" as from the array. When we compile, we get the following outcome.

Now that we have the main panel filled with data, let us move on to the account metrics panel, which should be below the main panel to display the account data dynamically.

int account_panel_y = footer_y + settings.row_height + 10 ; string account_panel_name = PREFIX + ACCOUNT_PANEL; ObjectCreate ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , settings.panel_x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , account_panel_y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , panel_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , settings.row_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , settings.section_bg_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , settings.border_color); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , account_panel_name, OBJPROP_ZORDER , settings.zorder_subpanel); int acc_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; int acc_data_offset = 160 ; int acc_spacing = (panel_width - 45 ) / ArraySize (account_items); for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (account_items); k++) { string acc_text_name = PREFIX + ACC_TEXT + IntegerToString (k); int text_x = acc_x + k * acc_spacing; createLABEL(acc_text_name, account_items[k] + ":" , text_x, account_panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT ); string acc_data_name = PREFIX + ACC_DATA + IntegerToString (k); int data_x = text_x + acc_data_offset; createLABEL(acc_data_name, "0.00" , data_x, account_panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_RIGHT ); }

Here, we create the account panel and its labels to display account metrics, completing the UI setup within the OnInit function. We calculate "account_panel_y" as "footer_y + settings.row_height + 10" and create the panel with ObjectCreate as "OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL" named "PREFIX + ACCOUNT_PANEL", setting "OBJPROP_CORNER" to "CORNER_LEFT_UPPER", "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" to "settings.panel_x", "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" to "account_panel_y", "OBJPROP_XSIZE" to "panel_width", "OBJPROP_YSIZE" to "settings.row_height", "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" to "settings.section_bg_color", "OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE" to "BORDER_FLAT", OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR to "settings.border_color", and "OBJPROP_ZORDER" to "settings.zorder_subpanel".

For account labels, we set "acc_x" as "settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset", "acc_data_offset" to 160, and "acc_spacing" as "(panel_width - 45) / ArraySize(account_items)" for even spacing, and follow a similar format as the main panel creation logic. This setup will display balance, equity, and free margin in a clean, aligned panel below the footer. Have a look below.

From the image, we can see that the account metrics section has been created. What now remains is doing updates to the panel and making it responsive. Let us create a function to update the dashboard.

void SortDashboard() { int n = ArraySize (symbol_data); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n - 1 ; i++) { for ( int j = 0 ; j < n - i - 1 ; j++) { bool swap = false ; switch (sort_column) { case 0 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].name > symbol_data[j + 1 ].name : symbol_data[j].name < symbol_data[j + 1 ].name; break ; case 1 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].buys > symbol_data[j + 1 ].buys : symbol_data[j].buys < symbol_data[j + 1 ].buys; break ; case 2 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].sells > symbol_data[j + 1 ].sells : symbol_data[j].sells < symbol_data[j + 1 ].sells; break ; case 3 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].trades > symbol_data[j + 1 ].trades : symbol_data[j].trades < symbol_data[j + 1 ].trades; break ; case 4 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].lots > symbol_data[j + 1 ].lots : symbol_data[j].lots < symbol_data[j + 1 ].lots; break ; case 5 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].profit > symbol_data[j + 1 ].profit : symbol_data[j].profit < symbol_data[j + 1 ].profit; break ; case 6 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].pending > symbol_data[j + 1 ].pending : symbol_data[j].pending < symbol_data[j + 1 ].pending; break ; case 7 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].swaps > symbol_data[j + 1 ].swaps : symbol_data[j].swaps < symbol_data[j + 1 ].swaps; break ; case 8 : swap = sort_ascending ? symbol_data[j].comm > symbol_data[j + 1 ].comm : symbol_data[j].comm < symbol_data[j + 1 ].comm; break ; } if (swap) { SymbolData temp = symbol_data[j]; symbol_data[j] = symbol_data[j + 1 ]; symbol_data[j + 1 ] = temp; } } } }

We implement the "SortDashboard" function to enable dynamic sorting, allowing us to organize symbol data by selected columns. We get the number of symbols with ArraySize on "symbol_data" and store it in "n". Using nested for loops, we iterate through "n - 1" symbols and compare adjacent pairs up to "n - i - 1". We initialize a "swap" flag to false and use a switch statement on "sort_column" to determine sorting criteria: 0 for "name", 1 for "buys", 2 for "sells", 3 for "trades", 4 for "lots", 5 for "profit", 6 for "pending", 7 for "swaps", or 8 for "comm", setting "swap" to true if the comparison (based on "sort_ascending") indicates a reorder is needed.

If "swap" is true, we store "symbol_data[j]" in a temporary "SymbolData" variable, swap "symbol_data[j]" with "symbol_data[j + 1]", and complete the swap. This bubble sort implementation ensures the dashboard can be sorted by any column in ascending or descending order, enhancing data visibility. We can now implement this function in a main function to take care of the updates.

void UpdateDashboard() { bool needs_redraw = false ; CollectActiveSymbols(); int current_num = ArraySize (symbol_data); if (current_num != prev_num_symbols) { for ( int del_i = 0 ; del_i < prev_num_symbols; del_i++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString (del_i)); for ( int del_j = 0 ; del_j < 8 ; del_j++) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , PREFIX + DATA + IntegerToString (del_i) + "_" + IntegerToString (del_j)); } } int panel_height = (current_num + 3 ) * settings.row_height; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + PANEL, OBJPROP_YSIZE , panel_height); int footer_y = settings.panel_y + panel_height - settings.row_height - 5 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + FOOTER_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , footer_y); int account_panel_y = footer_y + settings.row_height + 10 ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , PREFIX + ACCOUNT_PANEL, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , account_panel_y); int header_y = settings.panel_y + 8 + settings.label_y_offset; int first_row_y = header_y + settings.row_height; int symbol_x = settings.panel_x + 10 + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int cr_i = 0 ; cr_i < current_num; cr_i++) { string symb_name = PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString (cr_i); createLABEL(symb_name, symbol_data[cr_i].name, symbol_x, first_row_y + cr_i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset, settings.text_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_LEFT ); int x_offset = settings.panel_x + 10 + column_widths[ 0 ] + settings.label_x_offset; for ( int cr_j = 0 ; cr_j < 8 ; cr_j++) { string data_name = PREFIX + DATA + IntegerToString (cr_i) + "_" + IntegerToString (cr_j); color init_color = data_default_colors[cr_j]; string init_txt = (cr_j <= 2 || cr_j == 5 ) ? "0" : "0.00" ; createLABEL(data_name, init_txt, x_offset, first_row_y + cr_i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset, init_color, settings.font_size, settings.font, ANCHOR_RIGHT ); x_offset += column_widths[cr_j + 1 ]; } } prev_num_symbols = current_num; needs_redraw = true ; } totalBuys = 0 ; totalSells = 0 ; totalTrades = 0 ; totalLots = 0.0 ; totalProfit = 0.0 ; totalPending = 0 ; totalSwap = 0.0 ; totalComm = 0.0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < current_num; i++) { string symbol = symbol_data[i].name; for ( int j = 0 ; j < 8 ; j++) { string value = "" ; color data_color = data_default_colors[j]; double dval = 0.0 ; int ival = 0 ; switch (j) { case 0 : value = countPositions(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ); ival = ( int ) StringToInteger (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].buys_str) { symbol_data[i].buys_str = value; symbol_data[i].buys = ival; } totalBuys += ival; break ; case 1 : value = countPositions(symbol, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ); ival = ( int ) StringToInteger (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].sells_str) { symbol_data[i].sells_str = value; symbol_data[i].sells = ival; } totalSells += ival; break ; case 2 : value = countPositionsTotal(symbol); ival = ( int ) StringToInteger (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].trades_str) { symbol_data[i].trades_str = value; symbol_data[i].trades = ival; } totalTrades += ival; break ; case 3 : value = sumPositionDouble(symbol, POSITION_VOLUME ); dval = StringToDouble (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].lots_str) { symbol_data[i].lots_str = value; symbol_data[i].lots = dval; } totalLots += dval; break ; case 4 : value = sumPositionDouble(symbol, POSITION_PROFIT ); dval = StringToDouble (value); data_color = (dval > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (dval < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrGray ; if (value != symbol_data[i].profit_str) { symbol_data[i].profit_str = value; symbol_data[i].profit = dval; } totalProfit += dval; break ; case 5 : value = countOrders(symbol); ival = ( int ) StringToInteger (value); if (value != symbol_data[i].pending_str) { symbol_data[i].pending_str = value; symbol_data[i].pending = ival; } totalPending += ival; break ; case 6 : value = sumPositionDouble(symbol, POSITION_SWAP ); dval = StringToDouble (value); data_color = (dval > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (dval < 0 ) ? clrRed : data_color; if (value != symbol_data[i].swaps_str) { symbol_data[i].swaps_str = value; symbol_data[i].swaps = dval; } totalSwap += dval; break ; case 7 : dval = sumPositionCommission(symbol); value = DoubleToString (dval, 2 ); data_color = (dval > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (dval < 0 ) ? clrRed : data_color; if (value != symbol_data[i].comm_str) { symbol_data[i].comm_str = value; symbol_data[i].comm = dval; } totalComm += dval; break ; } } } SortDashboard(); }

Here, we implement the "UpdateDashboard" function to refresh the dashboard, ensuring real-time position and account data updates while dynamically adjusting for symbol changes. We initialize "needs_redraw" as false and call the "CollectActiveSymbols" function to update "symbol_data", checking if "current_num" from "ArraySize(symbol_data)" differs from "prev_num_symbols". If different, we delete old labels with ObjectDelete for "PREFIX + SYMB" and "PREFIX + DATA" labels, adjust panel sizes by setting "OBJPROP_YSIZE" of "PREFIX + PANEL" to "(current_num + 3) * settings.row_height", update "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" of "PREFIX + FOOTER_PANEL" and "PREFIX + ACCOUNT_PANEL" based on new "footer_y" and "account_panel_y", and recreate symbol and data labels with "createLABEL" for "symbol_data[cr_i].name" and initial values, using "symbol_x", "first_row_y + cr_i * settings.row_height + settings.label_y_offset", and "x_offset" incremented by "column_widths".

We set "prev_num_symbols" to "current_num" and flag "needs_redraw" as true. We reset totals like "totalBuys", "totalSells", "totalTrades", "totalLots", "totalProfit", "totalPending", "totalSwap", and "totalComm" to zero. For each symbol in "symbol_data", we iterate through eight data columns, calculating values with "countPositions", "countPositionsTotal", "sumPositionDouble", or "sumPositionCommission", updating "symbol_data[i]" fields like "buys_str", "sells", "profit_str", and setting colors for "profit", "swaps", and "comm" based on positive (green), negative (red), or neutral values, and adding to totals. We call "SortDashboard" to reorder the display based on the current "sort_column" and "sort_ascending". To make use of the function, we will need to call it in the initialization and timer functions. Simply add it at the bottom of the OnInit event handler.

EventSetMillisecondTimer ( MathMax (UpdateIntervalMs, 10 )); prev_num_symbols = num_rows; UpdateDashboard();

The first thing that we do is set the previous number of rows to the number of computed rows for initialization, and call the "UpdateDashboard" function to update the dashboard. Since we will need to call the same function in the OnTimer function, we set the timer time using the EventSetMillisecondTimer function with the update interval, with a minimum of 10 milliseconds, so we don't overstrain the system resources. Since we create the timer, don't forget to destroy it when it is no longer needed to release resources.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , PREFIX, - 1 , - 1 ); EventKillTimer (); }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we use the ObjectsDeleteAll function to delete all objects with the "PREFIX" and stop the timer using the EventKillTimer function. We can now call the updates function in the "OnTimer" event handler to do the updates as follows.

void OnTimer () { UpdateDashboard(); }

To enable bubble sorting effects, we will need to implement the OnChartEvent event handler. Here is the logic we use for that.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (headers); i++) { if (sparam == PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString (i)) { if (sort_column == i) sort_ascending = !sort_ascending; else { sort_column = i; sort_ascending = true ; } UpdateDashboard(); break ; } } } }

We implement the OnChartEvent event handler to handle user interactions for sorting the dashboard, enhancing its interactivity. For CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, we loop through "headers" with ArraySize and check if "sparam" matches "PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString(i)". If the clicked header’s index equals "sort_column", we toggle "sort_ascending"; otherwise, we set "sort_column" to the clicked index and "sort_ascending" to true. We call "UpdateDashboard" to refresh the display with the new sorting and break the loop. This will enable dynamic sorting by clicking column headers, making data analysis more flexible. Upon compilation, we have the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we have hover tool tips that tell us what to do, like "Click to sort," but when we click, nothing happens. The information is not even displayed. The reason for that is that when the information is gathered, it is not updated in the dashboard visually, but internally, it is available. So let us upgrade our "UpdateDashboard" function to reflect that. Let us first define logic to have a breathing header, since that is the easiest one that will let us breathe life into the panel, and we can know we are on the right path.

glow_counter += MathMax (UpdateIntervalMs, 10 ); if (glow_counter >= GLOW_INTERVAL_MS) { if (glow_direction) { glow_index++; if (glow_index >= ArraySize (settings.header_shades) - 1 ) glow_direction = false ; } else { glow_index--; if (glow_index <= 0 ) glow_direction = true ; } glow_counter = 0 ; } color header_shade = settings.header_shades[glow_index]; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (headers); i++) { string header_name = PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString (i); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , header_name, OBJPROP_COLOR , header_shade); needs_redraw = true ; } if (needs_redraw) { ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we implement the header glow effect and final redraw in the "UpdateDashboard" function to enhance visual feedback. We increment "glow_counter" by the maximum of "UpdateIntervalMs" and 10, checking if it reaches "GLOW_INTERVAL_MS" (500ms). If true, we adjust "glow_index": incrementing if "glow_direction" is true, reversing to false when reaching the end of "settings.header_shades", or decrementing if false, reversing to true at zero, then resetting "glow_counter" to 0. We set "header_shade" from "settings.header_shades[glow_index]" and loop through "headers" with ArraySize, updating each "PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString(i)" label’s "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "header_shade" using ObjectSetInteger, setting "needs_redraw" to true.

If "needs_redraw" is true, we call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart. This creates a cycling glow effect on headers and ensures efficient UI updates. You can feel free to change the colors to how you want them cycling, the frequency, as well as the opacity. We get the following results.

Now that we have a breathing header, we can graduate to the more complex logic, which is updating our dashboard to handle even the clicks.

bool labels_updated = false ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < current_num; i++) { string symbol = symbol_data[i].name; string symb_name = PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString (i); string current_symb_txt = ObjectGetString ( 0 , symb_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); if (current_symb_txt != symbol) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , symb_name, OBJPROP_TEXT , symbol); labels_updated = true ; } for ( int j = 0 ; j < 8 ; j++) { string data_name = PREFIX + DATA + IntegerToString (i) + "_" + IntegerToString (j); string value; color data_color = data_default_colors[j]; switch (j) { case 0 : value = symbol_data[i].buys_str; data_color = clrRed ; break ; case 1 : value = symbol_data[i].sells_str; data_color = clrGreen ; break ; case 2 : value = symbol_data[i].trades_str; data_color = clrDarkGray ; break ; case 3 : value = symbol_data[i].lots_str; data_color = clrOrange ; break ; case 4 : value = symbol_data[i].profit_str; data_color = (symbol_data[i].profit > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (symbol_data[i].profit < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrGray ; break ; case 5 : value = symbol_data[i].pending_str; data_color = clrBlue ; break ; case 6 : value = symbol_data[i].swaps_str; data_color = (symbol_data[i].swaps > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (symbol_data[i].swaps < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrPurple ; break ; case 7 : value = symbol_data[i].comm_str; data_color = (symbol_data[i].comm > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (symbol_data[i].comm < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrBrown ; break ; } if (updateLABEL(data_name, value, data_color)) labels_updated = true ; } } if (labels_updated) needs_redraw = true ; string new_total_buys = IntegerToString (totalBuys); if (new_total_buys != total_buys_str) { total_buys_str = new_total_buys; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "0" , new_total_buys, clrRed )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_sells = IntegerToString (totalSells); if (new_total_sells != total_sells_str) { total_sells_str = new_total_sells; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "1" , new_total_sells, clrGreen )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_trades = IntegerToString (totalTrades); if (new_total_trades != total_trades_str) { total_trades_str = new_total_trades; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "2" , new_total_trades, clrDarkGray )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_lots = DoubleToString (totalLots, 2 ); if (new_total_lots != total_lots_str) { total_lots_str = new_total_lots; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "3" , new_total_lots, clrOrange )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_profit = DoubleToString (totalProfit, 2 ); color total_profit_color = (totalProfit > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (totalProfit < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrGray ; if (new_total_profit != total_profit_str) { total_profit_str = new_total_profit; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "4" , new_total_profit, total_profit_color)) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_pending = IntegerToString (totalPending); if (new_total_pending != total_pending_str) { total_pending_str = new_total_pending; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "5" , new_total_pending, clrBlue )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_swap = DoubleToString (totalSwap, 2 ); color total_swap_color = (totalSwap > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (totalSwap < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrPurple ; if (new_total_swap != total_swap_str) { total_swap_str = new_total_swap; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "6" , new_total_swap, total_swap_color)) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_total_comm = DoubleToString (totalComm, 2 ); color total_comm_color = (totalComm > 0 ) ? clrGreen : (totalComm < 0 ) ? clrRed : clrBrown ; if (new_total_comm != total_comm_str) { total_comm_str = new_total_comm; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA + "7" , new_total_comm, total_comm_color)) needs_redraw = true ; } double balance = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); double equity = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); double free_margin = AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); string new_bal = DoubleToString (balance, 2 ); if (new_bal != acc_bal_str) { acc_bal_str = new_bal; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + ACC_DATA + "0" , new_bal, clrBlack )) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_eq = DoubleToString (equity, 2 ); color eq_color = (equity > balance) ? clrGreen : (equity < balance) ? clrRed : clrBlack ; if (new_eq != acc_eq_str) { acc_eq_str = new_eq; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + ACC_DATA + "1" , new_eq, eq_color)) needs_redraw = true ; } string new_free = DoubleToString (free_margin, 2 ); if (new_free != acc_free_str) { acc_free_str = new_free; if (updateLABEL(PREFIX + ACC_DATA + "2" , new_free, clrBlack )) needs_redraw = true ; }

We update symbol, data, total, and account labels in the "UpdateDashboard" function to reflect sorted and current trading data, ensuring a responsive display. We set "labels_updated" to false and loop through "current_num" symbols, updating "PREFIX + SYMB + IntegerToString(i)" with "symbol_data[i].name" via "ObjectSetString" if ObjectGetString differs, setting "labels_updated" to true. For each symbol, we iterate through eight columns, selecting "value" and "data_color" with a switch: "buys_str" with "clrRed", "sells_str" with "clrGreen", "trades_str" with "clrDarkGray", "lots_str" with clrOrange, "profit_str" with conditional color based on "symbol_data[i].profit", "pending_str" with "clrBlue", "swaps_str" with conditional color based on "symbol_data[i].swaps", and "comm_str" with conditional color based on "symbol_data[i].comm", updating "PREFIX + DATA" labels with "updateLABEL" and setting "labels_updated" if changed.

We update totals like "total_buys_str" with "IntegerToString(totalBuys)", "total_sells_str", "total_trades_str", "total_lots_str" with "DoubleToString(totalLots, 2)", "total_profit_str" with conditional "total_profit_color", "total_pending_str", "total_swap_str" with "total_swap_color", and "total_comm_str" with "total_comm_color", using "updateLABEL" on "PREFIX + FOOTER_DATA" labels and setting "needs_redraw" if updated. For account info, we get "balance", "equity", and "free_margin" with AccountInfoDouble, format with "DoubleToString", update "acc_bal_str", "acc_eq_str" with conditional "eq_color", and "acc_free_str", using "updateLABEL" on "PREFIX + ACC_DATA" labels. This ensures the dashboard displays current data with dynamic colors for clarity. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we now achieve the dynamic bubble sorting effect that reflects everything within our header columns in both ascending and descending order. What now remains is having a function to export the data to Excel for further analysis. Here is the logic we implement for that.

void ExportToCSV() { string time_str = TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); StringReplace (time_str, " " , "_" ); StringReplace (time_str, ":" , "-" ); string filename = "Dashboard_" + time_str + ".csv" ; int handle = FileOpen (filename, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Failed to open CSV file '" , filename, "'. Error code = " , GetLastError ()); return ; } FileWrite (handle, "Symbol,Buy Positions,Sell Positions,Total Trades,Lots,Profit,Pending Orders,Swap,Comm" ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (symbol_data); i++) { FileWrite (handle, symbol_data[i].name, symbol_data[i].buys, symbol_data[i].sells, symbol_data[i].trades, symbol_data[i].lots, symbol_data[i].profit, symbol_data[i].pending, symbol_data[i].swaps, symbol_data[i].comm); } FileWrite (handle, "Total" , totalBuys, totalSells, totalTrades, totalLots, totalProfit, totalPending, totalSwap, totalComm); FileClose (handle); Print ( "Dashboard data exported to CSV: " , filename); }

We implement the "ExportToCSV" function to enable data export, allowing us to save trading data for offline analysis. We create "time_str" with TimeToString using TimeCurrent and "TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES", replacing spaces with underscores and colons with hyphens via StringReplace for a clean filename, then define "filename" as "Dashboard_" plus "time_str" plus ".csv". You can use any other allowed extension for this. We chose CSV as it is the most common extension. We then open the file with FileOpen using "FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV", logging errors with "Print" and exiting if "handle" is "INVALID_HANDLE".

We write the header row with FileWrite listing column names, loop through "symbol_data" with "ArraySize" to write each symbol’s "name", "buys", "sells", "trades", "lots", "profit", "pending", "swaps", and "comm", and write a totals row with "Total" and the respective "totalBuys", "totalSells", "totalTrades", "totalLots", "totalProfit", "totalPending", "totalSwap", and "totalComm". We close the file with FileClose and log success with "Print". This provides a convenient CSV export for record-keeping. We can then use this function in the chart event handler when the key 'E' is pressed. We chose the key so as to be able to recall easily for 'Export', but you can use any key of your choice. You can have a button for the export work, which we did not factor in early enough. Here is the logic we use for that.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (headers); i++) { if (sparam == PREFIX + HEADER + IntegerToString (i)) { if (sort_column == i) sort_ascending = !sort_ascending; else { sort_column = i; sort_ascending = true ; } UpdateDashboard(); break ; } } } else if (id == CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN && lparam == 'E' ) { ExportToCSV(); } }

Here, we check if the event ID is CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN and the key was 'E', and export the file instantly. It is a simple logic, so we have it highlighted in yellow for clarity. Here is the outcome we get.

From the visualization, we can see that we export the data for analysis in different files based on the current time, and we overwrite if the current time matches based on minutes. If you don't want to wait for a minute to elapse so you can save in a different file, you can change the current time formatting from minutes to seconds. We can see that generally we have achieved our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve created an Informational Dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 that monitors multi-symbol positions and account metrics like "Balance", "Equity", and "Free Margin", with sortable columns and Excel CSV export for streamlined trading oversight. We’ve detailed the architecture and implementation, using structures like "SymbolData" and functions such as "SortDashboard" to provide real-time, organized insights. You can customize this dashboard to suit your trading needs, enhancing your ability to track performance efficiently.