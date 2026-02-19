Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 7): Hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) Market Profiles for Session Analysis
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 6), we developed an evolved Relative Strength Index calculation system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that incorporated smoothing techniques, hue shifts for visual enhancements, and multi-timeframe support for comprehensive market analysis. In Part 7, we develop a hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) market profile indicator that supports various session timeframes, including intraday, daily, weekly, monthly, and fixed periods with timezone adjustments. This indicator quantizes prices into a grid, manages session data for highs, lows, opens, and closes, calculates the point of control and value area from TPO counts, and provides visual rendering on the chart with customizable colors for detailed session analysis. We will cover the following topics:
- Exploring the Hybrid Time Price Opportunity Market Profile Concept
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 indicator for hybrid Time Price Opportunity market profiles, ready for customization—let’s dive in!
Exploring the Hybrid Time Price Opportunity Market Profile Concept
The hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) market profile is a visualization tool that maps price distribution over time within defined trading sessions, using letters, rectangle markers, or just dots to represent time intervals at specific price levels, revealing areas of high activity like the value area and point of control where most trading occurred. This approach helps us identify support, resistance, and fair value zones by aggregating price action into a profile histogram, where denser TPO stacks indicate balanced trading and thinner ones suggest potential breakouts or imbalances. We typically apply it across sessions to gauge market sentiment, entering positions near value area edges or monitoring shifts in the point of control for trend continuations.
Our plan is to define sessions based on selected time frames with time zone adjustments. We will quantize prices into a grid for TPO assignment and track session metrics, such as highs and lows. We will also compute the point of control as the level with the highest TPO count. Next, we derive the value area covering a set percentage of total TPOs. Finally, we visualize the profile with color-coded labels, dots, and squares for enhanced chart analysis. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Implementation in MQL5
To create the indicator in MQL5, just open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Indicators folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is created, in the coding environment, we will define the indicator properties and settings, such as the number of buffers and plots.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hybrid TPO Market Profile PART 1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enums | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum MarketProfileTimeframe { // Define market profile timeframe enum INTRADAY, // Intraday DAILY, // Daily WEEKLY, // Weekly MONTHLY, // Monthly FIXED // Fixed }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ sinput group "Settings" input double ticksPerTpoLetter = 10; // Ticks per letter input int valueAreaPercent = 70; // Value Area Percent sinput group "Time" input MarketProfileTimeframe profileTimeframe = DAILY; // Timeframe input string timezone = "Exchange"; // Timezone input string dailySessionRange = "0830-1500"; // Daily session input int intradayProfileLengthMinutes = 60; // Profile length in minutes (Intraday) input datetime fixedTimeRangeStart = D'2026.02.01 08:30'; // From (Fixed) input datetime fixedTimeRangeEnd = D'2026.02.02 15:00'; // Till (Fixed) sinput group "Rendering" input int labelFontSize = 10; // Font size sinput group "Colors" input color defaultTpoColor = clrGray; // Default input color singlePrintColor = 0xd56a6a; // Single Print input color valueAreaColor = clrBlack; // Value Area input color pointOfControlColor = 0x3f7cff; // POC input color closeColor = clrRed; // Close //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constants | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define MAX_BARS_BACK 5000 #define TPO_CHARACTERS_STRING "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Structures | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ struct TpoPriceLevel { // Define TPO price level structure double price; // Store price level string tpoString; // Store TPO string int tpoCount; // Store TPO count }; struct ProfileSessionData { // Define profile session data structure datetime startTime; // Store start time datetime endTime; // Store end time double sessionOpen; // Store session open price double sessionClose; // Store session close price double sessionHigh; // Store session high price double sessionLow; // Store session low price TpoPriceLevel levels[]; // Store array of price levels int periodCount; // Store period count double periodOpens[]; // Store array of period opens int pointOfControlIndex; // Store point of control index }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string objectPrefix = "HTMP_"; //--- Set object prefix ProfileSessionData sessions[]; //--- Declare sessions array int activeSessionIndex = -1; //--- Initialize active session index double tpoPriceGridStep = 0; //--- Initialize TPO price grid step string tpoCharacterSet[]; //--- Declare TPO character set array datetime previousBarTime = 0; //--- Initialize previous bar time datetime lastCompletedBarTime = 0; //--- Initialize last completed bar time int maxSessionHistory = 20; //--- Set maximum session history int timezoneOffsetSeconds = 0; //--- Initialize timezone offset in seconds
We begin the implementation by configuring the indicator properties with the #property directives, setting it to display in the main chart window using indicator_chart_window and specifying zero buffers and plots since this indicator focuses on custom object rendering rather than plotted lines or histograms. Next, we define the "MarketProfileTimeframe" enumeration to allow selection of profile periods, including options like "INTRADAY" for short-term sessions, "DAILY" for standard trading days, "WEEKLY", "MONTHLY", and "FIXED" for custom ranges, providing flexibility in session analysis.
We then declare user input parameters grouped under sections with string input group, starting with settings for "ticksPerTpoLetter" to control the price granularity per Time Price Opportunity letter and "valueAreaPercent" to set the percentage of total Time Price Opportunities that define the value area. In the time group, inputs include the profile timeframe selection, timezone string for offset adjustments, daily session range as a string like "0830-1500", intraday profile length in minutes, and datetime values for fixed range start and end. The rendering group adds "labelFontSize" for text display, while the colors group defines customizable colors such as "defaultTpoColor" for standard letters, "singlePrintColor" for isolated prints, "valueAreaColor", "pointOfControlColor", and "closeColor" to visually distinguish profile elements.
To support consistent operations, we introduce constants via #define, including "MAX_BARS_BACK" to limit historical bar processing and "TPO_CHARACTERS_STRING" as the alphabet sequence for assigning letters to Time Price Opportunity periods. We create two structures for data organization: "TpoPriceLevel" to hold individual price level details with fields for price, a string of Time Price Opportunity characters, and count; and "ProfileSessionData" to manage session-wide information, including start and end times, open, close, high, and low prices, an array of price levels, period count, array of period opens, and index for the point of control.
Finally, we initialize global variables essential for runtime management, such as "objectPrefix" for naming chart objects, an array of "sessions" to store profile data, "activeSessionIndex" starting at -1 to track the current session, "tpoPriceGridStep" for price quantization, "tpoCharacterSet" array for letter assignments, timestamps like "previousBarTime" and "lastCompletedBarTime", "maxSessionHistory" to cap stored sessions at 20, and "timezoneOffsetSeconds" for time adjustments. With that done, we can initialize the indicator.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialize custom indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Hybrid TPO Market Profile - Part 1"); //--- Set indicator short name tpoPriceGridStep = ticksPerTpoLetter * _Point; //--- Calculate TPO price grid step ArrayResize(tpoCharacterSet, 52); //--- Resize TPO character set array for(int i = 0; i < 52; i++) { //--- Loop through characters tpoCharacterSet[i] = StringSubstr(TPO_CHARACTERS_STRING, i, 1); //--- Assign character to array } if(timezone != "Exchange") { //--- Check if timezone is not exchange string tzString = StringSubstr(timezone, 3); //--- Extract timezone string int offset = (int)StringToInteger(tzString); //--- Convert offset to integer timezoneOffsetSeconds = offset * 3600; //--- Calculate timezone offset in seconds } ArrayResize(sessions, 0); //--- Resize sessions array to zero return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return initialization success }
We continue the implementation with the OnInit event handler, which runs when the indicator is attached to a chart, setting up essential configurations for the hybrid Time Price Opportunity market profile. First, we assign a short name to the indicator using the IndicatorSetString function with INDICATOR_SHORTNAME to display "Hybrid TPO Market Profile - Part 1" in the platform interface.
Next, we compute the price grid step by multiplying the user-input "ticksPerTpoLetter" by the symbol's point value _Point, storing it in "tpoPriceGridStep" to determine the vertical spacing for Time Price Opportunity letters based on price increments. We then prepare the character set for labeling Time Price Opportunities by resizing the "tpoCharacterSet" array to 52 elements and populating it in a loop, extracting each letter from the "TPO_CHARACTERS_STRING" constant via StringSubstr to handle both uppercase and lowercase alphabets for period identification.
To account for time adjustments, we check if the "timezone" input differs from "Exchange"; if so, we extract the offset portion starting from the fourth character using "StringSubstr", convert it to an integer with StringToInteger, and calculate the "timezoneOffsetSeconds" by multiplying the offset by 3600 to represent hours in seconds. We reset the "sessions" array by resizing it to zero with ArrayResize, clearing any prior data to start fresh for new profile sessions. Finally, we return INIT_SUCCEEDED to signal successful initialization to the platform. We will need to do the indicator computations per tick now. To make our code modular and easy to maintain, we will organize the logic in helper functions. Let us start by creating the session and parsing the session ranges.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create new session | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CreateNewSession() { int size = ArraySize(sessions); //--- Get size of sessions array if(size >= maxSessionHistory) { //--- Check if size exceeds history limit for(int i = 0; i < size - 1; i++) { //--- Loop to shift sessions sessions[i] = sessions[i + 1]; //--- Copy next session to current } ArrayResize(sessions, size - 1); //--- Resize sessions array size = size - 1; //--- Update size } ArrayResize(sessions, size + 1); //--- Resize sessions array for new session int newIndex = size; //--- Set new index sessions[newIndex].startTime = 0; //--- Initialize start time sessions[newIndex].endTime = 0; //--- Initialize end time sessions[newIndex].sessionOpen = 0; //--- Initialize session open sessions[newIndex].sessionClose = 0; //--- Initialize session close sessions[newIndex].sessionHigh = 0; //--- Initialize session high sessions[newIndex].sessionLow = 0; //--- Initialize session low sessions[newIndex].periodCount = 0; //--- Initialize period count sessions[newIndex].pointOfControlIndex = -1; //--- Initialize point of control index ArrayResize(sessions[newIndex].levels, 0); //--- Resize levels array ArrayResize(sessions[newIndex].periodOpens, 0);//--- Resize period opens array return newIndex; //--- Return new index } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Quantize price to grid | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double QuantizePriceToGrid(double price) { return MathRound(price / tpoPriceGridStep) * tpoPriceGridStep; //--- Calculate and return quantized price } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parse daily session time range | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ParseDailySessionTimeRange(int &startHour, int &startMinute, int &endHour, int &endMinute) { string parts[]; //--- Declare parts array int count = StringSplit(dailySessionRange, '-', parts); //--- Split daily session range if(count != 2) return false; //--- Return false if invalid count startHour = (int)StringToInteger(StringSubstr(parts[0], 0, 2)); //--- Parse start hour startMinute = (int)StringToInteger(StringSubstr(parts[0], 2, 2)); //--- Parse start minute endHour = (int)StringToInteger(StringSubstr(parts[1], 0, 2)); //--- Parse end hour endMinute = (int)StringToInteger(StringSubstr(parts[1], 2, 2)); //--- Parse end minute return true; //--- Return true }
First, we define the "CreateNewSession" function to add a new profile session to the array, starting by retrieving the current size with the ArraySize function. If it meets or exceeds the maximum history limit, we shift existing sessions forward in a loop to remove the oldest one and then resize the array downward using ArrayResize before updating the size. Next, we expand the array by one to accommodate the new session, set its index, and initialize all fields to default values like zero or -1, including resizing the levels and period opens arrays to empty. To ensure prices align with the Time Price Opportunity grid, we implement the "QuantizePriceToGrid" function, which divides the input price by the grid step, rounds it via the MathRound function, and multiplies back to snap it to the nearest grid point.
For handling daily sessions, the "ParseDailySessionTimeRange" function breaks down the input range string using the StringSplit function with a hyphen delimiter into parts. If exactly two parts are found, we extract and convert hours and minutes from each using "StringSubstr" and StringToInteger, assigning them to the reference parameters; otherwise, it returns false to indicate parsing failure. The next thing we will need is functions to filter the session bars and manage price levels within a session.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if bar is within daily session | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsBarWithinDailySession(datetime barTime) { if(profileTimeframe != DAILY) return true; //--- Return true if not daily timeframe int startHour, startMinute, endHour, endMinute; //--- Declare time variables if(!ParseDailySessionTimeRange(startHour, startMinute, endHour, endMinute)) return true; //--- Parse and return true if fail MqlDateTime dateTimeStruct; //--- Declare date time struct TimeToStruct(barTime + timezoneOffsetSeconds, dateTimeStruct); //--- Convert time to struct int barMinutes = dateTimeStruct.hour * 60 + dateTimeStruct.min; //--- Calculate bar minutes int startMinutes = startHour * 60 + startMinute; //--- Calculate start minutes int endMinutes = endHour * 60 + endMinute; //--- Calculate end minutes if(endMinutes > startMinutes) { //--- Check if end after start return barMinutes >= startMinutes && barMinutes <= endMinutes; //--- Return if within range } else { //--- Handle overnight case return barMinutes >= startMinutes || barMinutes <= endMinutes; //--- Return if within range } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if new session started | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsNewSessionStarted(datetime currentTime, datetime previousTime) { if(previousTime == 0) return true; //--- Return true if no previous time datetime adjustedCurrent = currentTime + timezoneOffsetSeconds; //--- Adjust current time datetime adjustedPrevious = previousTime + timezoneOffsetSeconds; //--- Adjust previous time MqlDateTime currentDateTime, previousDateTime; //--- Declare date time structs TimeToStruct(adjustedCurrent, currentDateTime); //--- Convert current to struct TimeToStruct(adjustedPrevious, previousDateTime); //--- Convert previous to struct switch(profileTimeframe) { //--- Switch on profile timeframe case DAILY: { //--- Handle daily case int startHour, startMinute, endHour, endMinute; //--- Declare time variables if(!ParseDailySessionTimeRange(startHour, startMinute, endHour, endMinute)) return false; //--- Parse and return false if fail datetime sessionStart = StringToTime(TimeToString(adjustedCurrent, TIME_DATE) + " " + IntegerToString(startHour, 2, '0') + ":" + IntegerToString(startMinute, 2, '0')); //--- Calculate session start datetime prevSessionStart = StringToTime(TimeToString(adjustedPrevious, TIME_DATE) + " " + IntegerToString(startHour, 2, '0') + ":" + IntegerToString(startMinute, 2, '0')); //--- Calculate previous session start return adjustedCurrent >= sessionStart && adjustedPrevious < prevSessionStart; //--- Return if new session } case WEEKLY: //--- Handle weekly case return currentDateTime.day_of_week < previousDateTime.day_of_week || currentDateTime.day_of_year < previousDateTime.day_of_year; //--- Return if new week case MONTHLY: //--- Handle monthly case return currentDateTime.mon != previousDateTime.mon; //--- Return if new month case FIXED: //--- Handle fixed case return currentTime >= fixedTimeRangeStart && previousTime < fixedTimeRangeStart; //--- Return if new fixed range case INTRADAY: { //--- Handle intraday case long currentMinute = (adjustedCurrent / 60) * 60; //--- Calculate current minute long prevMinute = (adjustedPrevious / 60) * 60; //--- Calculate previous minute return (currentMinute % (intradayProfileLengthMinutes * 60)) == 0 && currentMinute != prevMinute; //--- Return if new intraday profile } } return false; //--- Return false } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if bar is eligible for processing | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsBarEligibleForProcessing(datetime barTime) { if(profileTimeframe == FIXED) { //--- Check fixed timeframe return barTime >= fixedTimeRangeStart && barTime <= fixedTimeRangeEnd; //--- Return if within fixed range } if(profileTimeframe == DAILY) { //--- Check daily timeframe return IsBarWithinDailySession(barTime); //--- Return if within daily session } return true; //--- Return true } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get or create price level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetOrCreatePriceLevel(int sessionIndex, double price) { if(sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize(sessions)) return -1; //--- Return invalid if index out of range int size = ArraySize(sessions[sessionIndex].levels); //--- Get levels size for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) { //--- Loop through levels if(MathAbs(sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price - price) < _Point / 2) //--- Check if price matches return i; //--- Return index } ArrayResize(sessions[sessionIndex].levels, size + 1); //--- Resize levels array sessions[sessionIndex].levels[size].price = price; //--- Set new price sessions[sessionIndex].levels[size].tpoString = ""; //--- Initialize TPO string sessions[sessionIndex].levels[size].tpoCount = 0; //--- Initialize TPO count return size; //--- Return new index }
We proceed by implementing the "IsBarWithinDailySession" function to determine if a given bar falls within the specified daily trading hours, immediately returning true for non-daily timeframes. If parsing the session range fails via the "ParseDailySessionTimeRange" function, it defaults to true; otherwise, we convert the adjusted bar time to an MqlDateTime structure using TimeToStruct, compute total minutes for the bar, start, and end times, and check if the bar minutes lie within the range, handling both standard and overnight sessions with conditional logic.
Next, the "IsNewSessionStarted" function checks for the beginning of a new profile session by comparing adjusted current and previous times, returning true if no previous time exists. We adjust timestamps for timezone offset, convert them to "MqlDateTime" structures, and use a switch statement on the profile timeframe: for daily, it parses the session range and constructs start times with StringToTime, "TimeToString", and "IntegerToString" to verify crossing into a new day; for weekly, it compares day of week and year; monthly checks month differences; fixed compares against the start input; and intraday verifies if the current minute aligns with the profile length modulus without matching the previous.
To filter bars for inclusion, we define the "IsBarEligibleForProcessing" function, which, for fixed timeframes, checks if the bar time is between the start and end inputs, for daily calls "IsBarWithinDailySession", and otherwise returns true for all bars. Finally, the "GetOrCreatePriceLevel" function manages price levels within a session by validating the session index against the sessions array size with ArraySize, returning -1 if invalid. It loops through existing levels to find a close match using MathAbs with a tolerance of half a point, returning the index if found; if not, it resizes the levels array, initializes the new level's price, empty Time Price Opportunity string, and sets the count to zero, then returns the new index. Since we first want to render the letters for the profiles in a specific order, we will need to define a bubble sort algorithm to arrange the letters appropriately before rendering them.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add TPO character to level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AddTpoCharacterToLevel(int sessionIndex, int levelIndex, int periodIndex) { if(sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize(sessions)) return; //--- Return if session index invalid if(levelIndex < 0 || levelIndex >= ArraySize(sessions[sessionIndex].levels)) return; //--- Return if level index invalid string tpoCharacter = tpoCharacterSet[periodIndex % 52]; //--- Get TPO character sessions[sessionIndex].levels[levelIndex].tpoString += tpoCharacter; //--- Append character to TPO string sessions[sessionIndex].levels[levelIndex].tpoCount++; //--- Increment TPO count } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sort price levels descending | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SortPriceLevelsDescending(int sessionIndex) { if(sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize(sessions)) return; //--- Return if index invalid int size = ArraySize(sessions[sessionIndex].levels); //--- Get levels size for(int i = 0; i < size - 1; i++) { //--- Outer loop for sorting for(int j = 0; j < size - i - 1; j++) { //--- Inner loop for comparison if(sessions[sessionIndex].levels[j].price < sessions[sessionIndex].levels[j + 1].price) { //--- Check if swap needed TpoPriceLevel temp = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[j]; //--- Store temporary level sessions[sessionIndex].levels[j] = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[j + 1]; //--- Swap levels sessions[sessionIndex].levels[j + 1] = temp; //--- Assign temporary back } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate point of control | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculatePointOfControl(int sessionIndex) { if(sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize(sessions)) return; //--- Return if index invalid int size = ArraySize(sessions[sessionIndex].levels); //--- Get levels size if(size == 0) return; //--- Return if no levels int maxTpoCount = 0; //--- Initialize max TPO count int pointOfControlIndex = 0; //--- Initialize POC index for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) { //--- Loop through levels if(sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoCount > maxTpoCount) { //--- Check if higher TPO count maxTpoCount = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoCount; //--- Update max TPO count pointOfControlIndex = i; //--- Update POC index } } sessions[sessionIndex].pointOfControlIndex = pointOfControlIndex; //--- Set POC index } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get total TPO count | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetTotalTpoCount(int sessionIndex) { if(sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize(sessions)) return 0; //--- Return zero if index invalid int total = 0; //--- Initialize total int size = ArraySize(sessions[sessionIndex].levels); //--- Get levels size for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) { //--- Loop through levels total += sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoCount; //--- Accumulate TPO count } return total; //--- Return total }
First, we implement the "AddTpoCharacterToLevel" function to assign Time Price Opportunity letters to specific price levels, first validating the session and level indices against array sizes with "ArraySize" to avoid errors, returning early if invalid. We retrieve the appropriate character from the set using modulo 52 on the period index, append it to the level's string, and increment the count to track activity at that price. To organize levels from highest to lowest price, the "SortPriceLevelsDescending" function checks the session index validity, gets the levels' size, and applies a bubble sort algorithm in nested loops, swapping adjacent elements if the current price is lower than the next by using a temporary "TpoPriceLevel" structure for the exchange.
The "CalculatePointOfControl" function identifies the price level with the most Time Price Opportunities by validating the session, initializing max count and index to zero, and iterating through levels to update them whenever a higher count is found, finally storing the index in the session data. We add the "GetTotalTpoCount" function to sum all Time Price Opportunity counts across a session's levels, returning zero on invalid index, otherwise initializing a total and accumulating counts in a loop before returning the aggregate for value area calculations. We can now begin the visual rendering logic for these components of the market profile. We will first define the logic to render the close to TPO highlight and the open-close markers.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render close TPO highlight | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void RenderCloseTpoHighlight(int sessionIndex, int closeLevelIndex, string &displayStrings[]) { if(sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize(sessions)) return; //--- Return if session invalid if(closeLevelIndex < 0 || closeLevelIndex >= ArraySize(sessions[sessionIndex].levels)) return; //--- Return if level invalid string fullString = displayStrings[closeLevelIndex]; //--- Get full display string int stringLength = StringLen(fullString); //--- Get string length if(stringLength == 0) return; //--- Return if empty string string closeCharacter = StringSubstr(fullString, stringLength - 1, 1); //--- Extract close character string remainingCharacters = StringSubstr(fullString, 0, stringLength - 1); //--- Extract remaining characters string objectName = objectPrefix + "CloseTPO_" + IntegerToString(sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); //--- Create object name int barIndex = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); //--- Get bar index if(barIndex < 0) return; //--- Return if invalid bar index datetime labelTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, barIndex); //--- Get label time int x, y; //--- Declare coordinates ChartTimePriceToXY(0, 0, labelTime, sessions[sessionIndex].levels[closeLevelIndex].price, x, y); //--- Convert to XY int characterWidth = 8; //--- Set character width int offsetX = (stringLength - 1) * characterWidth; //--- Calculate offset X if(ObjectFind(0, objectName) < 0) { //--- Check if object not found ObjectCreate(0, objectName, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create label object } ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x + offsetX); //--- Set X distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y); //--- Set Y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Set corner ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR, closeColor); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, labelFontSize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objectName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial"); //--- Set font ObjectSetString(0, objectName, OBJPROP_TEXT, closeCharacter + "◄"); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Set selectable false ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true); //--- Set hidden true displayStrings[closeLevelIndex] = remainingCharacters; //--- Update display string } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render open close markers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void RenderOpenCloseMarkers(int sessionIndex, int barIndex) { if(sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize(sessions)) return; //--- Return if index invalid if(sessions[sessionIndex].sessionOpen == 0) return; //--- Return if no open datetime startTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, barIndex); //--- Get start time string openObjectName = objectPrefix + "Open_" + IntegerToString(sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); //--- Create open object name if(ObjectFind(0, openObjectName) < 0) { //--- Check if not found ObjectCreate(0, openObjectName, OBJ_TREND, 0, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionOpen, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionOpen); //--- Create trend object ObjectSetInteger(0, openObjectName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, false); //--- Set ray right false ObjectSetInteger(0, openObjectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Set selectable false ObjectSetInteger(0, openObjectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true); //--- Set hidden true } ObjectSetInteger(0, openObjectName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrDodgerBlue); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, openObjectName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); //--- Set width string closeObjectName = objectPrefix + "Close_" + IntegerToString(sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); //--- Create close object name if(ObjectFind(0, closeObjectName) < 0) { //--- Check if not found ObjectCreate(0, closeObjectName, OBJ_TREND, 0, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionClose, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionClose); //--- Create trend object ObjectSetInteger(0, closeObjectName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT, false); //--- Set ray right false ObjectSetInteger(0, closeObjectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Set selectable false ObjectSetInteger(0, closeObjectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true); //--- Set hidden true } ObjectSetInteger(0, closeObjectName, OBJPROP_COLOR, closeColor); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, closeObjectName, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); //--- Set width }
We define the "RenderCloseTpoHighlight" function to emphasize the closing Time Price Opportunity character in the profile display, beginning with index validations for the session and level using ArraySize to skip invalid cases. We retrieve the display string at the close level, calculate its length with StringLen, and if non-empty, extract the last character via StringSubstr for highlighting while saving the rest.
An object name is constructed by combining the prefix with the session start time converted through IntegerToString, and we obtain the bar index with iBarShift; if invalid, the function exits early. Next, we fetch the label time using iTime, convert the price and time to chart coordinates with ChartTimePriceToXY, and compute an X offset based on character width and string length. If the object does not exist per ObjectFind, we create a label via ObjectCreate with OBJ_LABEL, then set its position, corner, anchor, color, font size, font, text (appending a marker), and non-selectable/hidden properties using ObjectSetInteger and "ObjectSetString", before updating the display string to exclude the highlighted character.
To visualize session boundaries, we implement the "RenderOpenCloseMarkers" function, which validates the session index and skips if no open price is set. We retrieve the start time with iTime based on the bar index, then build names for open and close objects similarly. For the open marker, if not found via "ObjectFind", we create a trend line object with "ObjectCreate" using OBJ_TREND at the open price, disable right ray extension, make it non-selectable and hidden, and apply a blue color with width 2. Similarly, for the close marker, we create or update a trend line at the close price, setting it to the input close color and the same width, ensuring both appear as short horizontal lines on the chart at the session start bar. We can now combine all this logic to render the full, complete market profile.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render session profile | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void RenderSessionProfile(int sessionIndex) { if(sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize(sessions)) return; //--- Return if index invalid int size = ArraySize(sessions[sessionIndex].levels); //--- Get levels size if(size == 0 || sessions[sessionIndex].startTime == 0) return; //--- Return if no levels or no start time int barIndex = iBarShift(_Symbol, _Period, sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); //--- Get bar index if(barIndex < 0) return; //--- Return if invalid SortPriceLevelsDescending(sessionIndex); //--- Sort levels descending CalculatePointOfControl(sessionIndex); //--- Calculate POC int totalTpoCount = GetTotalTpoCount(sessionIndex); //--- Get total TPO count int pointOfControlIndex = sessions[sessionIndex].pointOfControlIndex; //--- Get POC index int valueAreaUpperIndex = pointOfControlIndex; //--- Initialize value area upper index int valueAreaLowerIndex = pointOfControlIndex; //--- Initialize value area lower index if(pointOfControlIndex >= 0) { //--- Check valid POC index int targetTpoCount = (int)(totalTpoCount * valueAreaPercent / 100.0); //--- Calculate target TPO count int currentTpoCount = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[pointOfControlIndex].tpoCount; //--- Set current TPO count while(currentTpoCount < targetTpoCount && (valueAreaUpperIndex > 0 || valueAreaLowerIndex < size - 1)) { //--- Loop to expand value area int upperTpoCount = (valueAreaUpperIndex > 0) ? sessions[sessionIndex].levels[valueAreaUpperIndex - 1].tpoCount : 0; //--- Get upper TPO count int lowerTpoCount = (valueAreaLowerIndex < size - 1) ? sessions[sessionIndex].levels[valueAreaLowerIndex + 1].tpoCount : 0; //--- Get lower TPO count if(upperTpoCount >= lowerTpoCount && valueAreaUpperIndex > 0) { //--- Check upper expansion valueAreaUpperIndex--; //--- Decrement upper index currentTpoCount += upperTpoCount; //--- Add upper TPO } else if(valueAreaLowerIndex < size - 1) { //--- Check lower expansion valueAreaLowerIndex++; //--- Increment lower index currentTpoCount += lowerTpoCount; //--- Add lower TPO } else if(valueAreaUpperIndex > 0) { //--- Fallback upper expansion valueAreaUpperIndex--; //--- Decrement upper index currentTpoCount += upperTpoCount; //--- Add upper TPO } else { //--- Break if no more break; //--- Exit loop } } } string displayStrings[]; //--- Declare display strings array ArrayResize(displayStrings, size); //--- Resize display strings for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) { //--- Loop through levels displayStrings[i] = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoString; //--- Copy TPO string } int closeLevelIndex = -1; //--- Initialize close level index double closePrice = sessions[sessionIndex].sessionClose; //--- Get close price for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) { //--- Loop to find close level if(MathAbs(sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price - closePrice) < tpoPriceGridStep / 2) { //--- Check price match closeLevelIndex = i; //--- Set close level index break; //--- Exit loop } } RenderCloseTpoHighlight(sessionIndex, closeLevelIndex, displayStrings); //--- Render close highlight for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) { //--- Loop to render levels string objectName = objectPrefix + "TPO_" + IntegerToString(sessions[sessionIndex].startTime) + "_" + IntegerToString(i); //--- Create object name color textColor = defaultTpoColor; //--- Set default color if(sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoCount == 1) { //--- Check single print textColor = singlePrintColor; //--- Set single print color } if(i >= valueAreaUpperIndex && i <= valueAreaLowerIndex) { //--- Check value area textColor = valueAreaColor; //--- Set value area color } if(i == sessions[sessionIndex].pointOfControlIndex) { //--- Check POC textColor = pointOfControlColor; //--- Set POC color } if(ObjectFind(0, objectName) < 0) { //--- Check if object not found ObjectCreate(0, objectName, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create label ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 0); //--- Set X distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 0); //--- Set Y distance } datetime labelTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, barIndex); //--- Get label time int x, y; //--- Declare coordinates ChartTimePriceToXY(0, 0, labelTime, sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price, x, y); //--- Convert to XY ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x); //--- Set X distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y); //--- Set Y distance ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Set corner ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR, ANCHOR_LEFT); //--- Set anchor ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR, textColor); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, labelFontSize); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(0, objectName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial"); //--- Set font ObjectSetString(0, objectName, OBJPROP_TEXT, displayStrings[i]); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, false); //--- Set selectable false ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN, true); //--- Set hidden true } RenderOpenCloseMarkers(sessionIndex, barIndex); //--- Render open close markers }
Here, we implement the "RenderSessionProfile" function to draw the complete market profile for a given session on the chart, starting with index validation against the sessions array size using ArraySize to exit early if invalid, and further checking for non-empty levels and a valid start time. We retrieve the starting bar index with iBarShift based on the symbol, period, and session start time, returning if invalid, then call "SortPriceLevelsDescending" to order the price levels from high to low and "CalculatePointOfControl" to identify the level with the highest Time Price Opportunity count.
Next, we fetch the total Time Price Opportunity count via "GetTotalTpoCount" and the point of control index, initializing the value area upper and lower indices to it. If the point of control is valid, we calculate a target count as a percentage of the total using the input value area percent, starting from the current count at that level, and expand the value area in a while loop by comparing and adding counts from adjacent upper or lower levels preferentially based on which has more Time Price Opportunities, decrementing or incrementing indices until reaching the target or boundaries.
To prepare for rendering, we declare and resize a display string array to match the level's size with ArrayResize, copying each level's Time Price Opportunity string into it via a loop. We then search for the close level index by iterating through levels and using MathAbs to find the closest match to the session close price within half the grid step tolerance, breaking once found.
After calling "RenderCloseTpoHighlight" with the session index, close level index, and display strings to handle the close emphasis, we loop through each level to create or update label objects: constructing a unique name with the prefix, start time, and level index via IntegerToString; setting a default text color, overriding it for single prints, value area range, or point of control based on input colors; checking existence with ObjectFind and creating via "ObjectCreate" with OBJ_LABEL if needed, initially setting zero distances; obtaining the label time through "iTime" and converting time-price to coordinates using "ChartTimePriceToXY"; and applying position, corner, anchor, color, font size, font, text from the display string, and non-selectable/hidden properties with the "ObjectSetInteger" and ObjectSetString functions.
Finally, we invoke "RenderOpenCloseMarkers" with the session index and bar index to add the open and close visual indicators on the chart. We can now call this function in the tick calculation event handler to do the heavy lifting conditionally.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate custom indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total < 2) return 0; //--- Return if insufficient rates datetime currentBarTime = time[rates_total - 1]; //--- Get current bar time bool isNewBar = (currentBarTime != lastCompletedBarTime); //--- Check if new bar if(IsNewSessionStarted(currentBarTime, previousBarTime) || previousBarTime == 0) { //--- Check new session if(activeSessionIndex >= 0 && activeSessionIndex < ArraySize(sessions)) { //--- Check active session sessions[activeSessionIndex].endTime = previousBarTime; //--- Set end time RenderSessionProfile(activeSessionIndex); //--- Render session profile } activeSessionIndex = CreateNewSession(); //--- Create new session sessions[activeSessionIndex].startTime = currentBarTime; //--- Set start time sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionOpen = open[rates_total - 1]; //--- Set session open sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh = high[rates_total - 1]; //--- Set session high sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow = low[rates_total - 1]; //--- Set session low lastCompletedBarTime = currentBarTime; //--- Update last completed bar time } previousBarTime = currentBarTime; //--- Update previous bar time if(isNewBar && IsBarEligibleForProcessing(currentBarTime) && activeSessionIndex >= 0) { //--- Check if process bar sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh = MathMax(sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh, high[rates_total - 1]); //--- Update session high sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow = MathMin(sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow, low[rates_total - 1]); //--- Update session low sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionClose = close[rates_total - 1]; //--- Update session close int periodIndex = sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodCount; //--- Get period index ArrayResize(sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodOpens, periodIndex + 1); //--- Resize period opens sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodOpens[periodIndex] = open[rates_total - 1]; //--- Set period open sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodCount++; //--- Increment period count double quantizedHigh = QuantizePriceToGrid(high[rates_total - 1]); //--- Quantize high double quantizedLow = QuantizePriceToGrid(low[rates_total - 1]); //--- Quantize low for(double price = quantizedLow; price <= quantizedHigh; price += tpoPriceGridStep) { //--- Loop through prices int levelIndex = GetOrCreatePriceLevel(activeSessionIndex, price); //--- Get or create level if(levelIndex >= 0) { //--- Check valid level AddTpoCharacterToLevel(activeSessionIndex, levelIndex, periodIndex); //--- Add TPO character } } lastCompletedBarTime = currentBarTime; //--- Update last completed bar time } if(IsBarEligibleForProcessing(currentBarTime) && activeSessionIndex >= 0) { //--- Check if update session sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionClose = close[rates_total - 1]; //--- Update close sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh = MathMax(sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh, high[rates_total - 1]); //--- Update high sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow = MathMin(sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow, low[rates_total - 1]); //--- Update low } for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(sessions); i++) { //--- Loop through sessions RenderSessionProfile(i); //--- Render profile } return rates_total; //--- Return rates total }
We handle the main computation in the OnCalculate event handler, which processes price data arrays for the custom indicator on each update, starting by returning zero if fewer than two rates are available to ensure sufficient data. We extract the current bar time from the time array at the last index and determine if it's a new bar by comparing against the last completed time. If a new session is detected via "IsNewSessionStarted" or no previous time exists, we finalize the active session by setting its end time and rendering it with "RenderSessionProfile" if valid per ArraySize bounds, then create a new session using "CreateNewSession", initialize its start time, open, high, and low from the current bar's data, and update the last completed time.
After updating the previous bar time, if it's a new bar eligible for processing through "IsBarEligibleForProcessing" and an active session exists, we refresh the session's high and low using MathMax and MathMin with the current bar values, set the close, increment the period count after resizing and storing the period open in the array, quantize the bar's high and low via "QuantizePriceToGrid", and loop from low to high in grid steps to get or create levels with "GetOrCreatePriceLevel" before adding Time Price Opportunity characters using "AddTpoCharacterToLevel", finishing by updating the last completed time. Additionally, if the current bar is eligible and the session is active, we continuously update the close, high, and low to reflect live changes.
Finally, we iterate through all sessions to render each profile and return the total rates to indicate full processing. What remains is handling the manual resize of the chart for rerendering the levels so they don't look hanging, and deleting our objects on de-initialization of the indicator. We used the following approach to achieve that.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle chart event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { //--- Check chart change event for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(sessions); i++) { //--- Loop through sessions RenderSessionProfile(i); //--- Render profile } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialize custom indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { DeleteAllIndicatorObjects(); //--- Delete all indicator objects } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete all indicator objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteAllIndicatorObjects() { int total = ObjectsTotal(0, 0, -1); //--- Get total number of objects for(int i = total - 1; i >= 0; i--) { //--- Loop through objects in reverse string name = ObjectName(0, i, 0, -1); //--- Get object name if(StringFind(name, objectPrefix) == 0) //--- Check if name starts with prefix ObjectDelete(0, name); //--- Delete object } }
We handle chart interactions in the OnChartEvent event handler, which activates on various chart events, checking if the event ID matches CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE to detect modifications like timeframe switches or resizes; if so, we loop through all sessions using ArraySize to get the count and re-render each profile with "RenderSessionProfile" to update visuals accordingly.
Upon indicator removal, the OnDeinit event handler executes, invoking "DeleteAllIndicatorObjects" to clean up all custom chart elements and prevent leftover objects.
In "DeleteAllIndicatorObjects", we retrieve the total number of chart objects via the ObjectsTotal function across all windows and types, then iterate backward from the last index to zero, fetching each object's name with ObjectName, and if it begins with the prefix per StringFind returning zero, we remove it using ObjectDelete to ensure a complete cleanup. When we run the indicator, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we calculate the indicator and draw the market profile with text labels, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve developed a custom indicator in MQL5 for hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) market profiles that supports multiple session timeframes, including intraday, daily, weekly, monthly, and fixed periods with timezone adjustments. The indicator quantizes prices into a grid, tracks session data for highs, lows, opens, and closes, calculates the point of control and value area from TPO counts, and renders profiles on the chart with customizable colors for TPO letters, single prints, value areas, point of control, and close markers. In the preceding part, we will include the rendering of the square and dot bubbles to mark the market profile with all the labels. Keep tuned!
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