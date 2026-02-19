MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 19): Building an Interactive Tools Palette for Chart Drawing
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 18), we combined vector-based rectangles and triangles to create rounded speech bubbles/balloons with orientation control in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5), enabling dynamic UI elements for trading interfaces. In Part 19, we develop an interactive tools palette for chart drawing, featuring draggable panels, resizing, theme switching, and buttons for tools like crosshairs, lines, and shapes. This customizable system enhances analysis with real-time interactions and instructions. We will cover the following topics:
By the end, you’ll have a functional palette ready for expanding trading workflows—let’s dive in!
Designing Interactive Tools Palettes for Charts
The interactive tools palette for chart drawing centralizes buttons for essential functions like crosshairs, trendlines, lines, rectangles, Fibonacci, text, and arrows, enabling quick selection and application on trading charts with real-time feedback. It supports dragging, resizing, theme switching between dark and light modes, and minimizing to optimize the workspace, while providing instructions and status updates for intuitive use. This design streamlines analysis by offering a customizable, responsive UI that adapts to user interactions without cluttering the chart. We plan to use canvas objects for the header and panel, manage mouse events for interactivity, define enumerations for resize modes and tools, and handle drawing logic with object creation on charts. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Implementation in MQL5
To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Tools Palette.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCanvas canvasHeader; //--- Declare header canvas CCanvas canvasTools; //--- Declare tools canvas string canvasHeaderName = "HeaderCanvas"; //--- Set header canvas name string canvasToolsName = "ToolsCanvas"; //--- Set tools canvas name input int CanvasX = 20; // Panel X position input int CanvasY = 30; // Panel Y position input int CanvasWidth = 350; // Panel width input int CanvasHeight = 200; // Panel height input double BackgroundOpacity = 0.8; // Background opacity bool is_dark_theme = true; //--- Set initial dark theme flag color DarkHeaderColor = C'60,60,60'; //--- Set dark header color color DarkHeaderHoverColor = clrRed; //--- Set dark header hover color color DarkHeaderDragColor = clrMediumBlue; //--- Set dark header drag color color DarkHeaderTextColor = clrWhite; //--- Set dark header text color color DarkBorderColor = clrBlack; //--- Set dark border color color DarkTopColor = clrBlack; //--- Set dark top color color DarkIconColor = clrWhite; //--- Set dark icon color color LightHeaderColor = clrSilver; //--- Set light header color color LightHeaderHoverColor = clrRed; //--- Set light header hover color color LightHeaderDragColor = clrMediumBlue; //--- Set light header drag color color LightHeaderTextColor = clrBlack; //--- Set light header text color color LightBorderColor = clrBlack; //--- Set light border color color LightTopColor = clrWhite; //--- Set light top color color LightIconColor = clrBlack; //--- Set light icon color color DarkInstructionColor = clrLime; //--- Set dark instruction color color LightInstructionColor = clrGreen; //--- Set light instruction color color DarkStatusColor = clrMagenta; //--- Set dark status color color LightStatusColor = clrPurple; //--- Set light status color color DarkActiveBtnColor = clrGreen; //--- Set dark active button color color LightActiveBtnColor = clrDarkGreen; //--- Set light active button color color DarkHoverBtnColor = clrDarkGray; //--- Set dark hover button color color LightHoverBtnColor = clrLightGray; //--- Set light hover button color int currentCanvasX = CanvasX; //--- Initialize current X position int currentCanvasY = CanvasY; //--- Initialize current Y position int currentWidth = CanvasWidth; //--- Initialize current width int currentHeight = CanvasHeight; //--- Initialize current height bool panel_dragging = false; //--- Initialize panel dragging flag int panel_drag_x = 0, panel_drag_y = 0; //--- Initialize drag coordinates int panel_start_x = 0, panel_start_y = 0; //--- Initialize start coordinates bool resizing = false; //--- Initialize resizing flag enum ENUM_RESIZE_MODE { NONE, // No resize BOTTOM, // Bottom resize RIGHT, // Right resize BOTTOM_RIGHT // Bottom-right resize }; ENUM_RESIZE_MODE resize_mode = NONE; //--- Initialize resize mode ENUM_RESIZE_MODE hover_mode = NONE; //--- Initialize hover mode int resize_start_x = 0, resize_start_y = 0; //--- Initialize resize start coordinates int start_width = 0, start_height = 0; //--- Initialize start dimensions const int resize_thickness = 5; //--- Set resize thickness const int min_width = 150; //--- Set minimum width const int min_height = 200; //--- Set minimum height int hover_mouse_local_x = 0; //--- Initialize local hover X int hover_mouse_local_y = 0; //--- Initialize local hover Y bool header_hovered = false; //--- Initialize header hover flag bool minimize_hovered = false; //--- Initialize minimize hover flag bool close_hovered = false; //--- Initialize close hover flag bool theme_hovered = false; //--- Initialize theme hover flag bool resize_hovered = false; //--- Initialize resize hover flag int prev_mouse_state = 0; //--- Initialize previous mouse state int header_height = 27; //--- Set header height int button_size = 25; //--- Set button size int theme_x_offset = -75; //--- Set theme X offset int minimize_x_offset = -50; //--- Set minimize X offset int close_x_offset = -25; //--- Set close X offset bool panel_minimized = false; //--- Initialize minimized flag enum TOOL_TYPE { TOOL_NONE, // No tool TOOL_CROSSHAIR, // Crosshair tool TOOL_TRENDLINE, // Trendline tool TOOL_HLINE, // Horizontal line tool TOOL_VLINE, // Vertical line tool TOOL_RECTANGLE, // Rectangle tool TOOL_FIBO, // Fibonacci tool TOOL_TEXT, // Text tool TOOL_ARROW // Arrow tool }; TOOL_TYPE active_tool = TOOL_NONE; //--- Initialize active tool bool drawing_first_click = false; //--- Initialize first click flag datetime draw_time1 = 0; //--- Initialize draw time 1 double draw_price1 = 0.0; //--- Initialize draw price 1 long local_chart_id = 0; //--- Initialize local chart ID string current_instruction = ""; //--- Initialize current instruction struct ToolButton { // Define tool button structure string symbol; // Store symbol string font; // Store font TOOL_TYPE type; // Store type string tooltip; // Store tooltip }; ToolButton buttons[8]; //--- Declare buttons array int hovered_tool_index = -1; //--- Initialize hovered tool index bool measuring = false; //--- Initialize measuring flag datetime fixed_time = 0; //--- Initialize fixed time double fixed_price = 0.0; //--- Initialize fixed price ulong last_click_time = 0; //--- Initialize last click time const int tools_y_offset = -1; //--- Set tools Y offset
We begin the implementation by including the Canvas library with "#include <Canvas/Canvas.mqh>" to access core graphical functionalities for building the palette. Next, we declare global canvas objects "canvasHeader" and "canvasTools" for the panel's header and main area, assigning names like "HeaderCanvas" and "ToolsCanvas" for reference, along with user inputs for position, size, and background opacity to allow customization. To support themes, we initialize "is_dark_theme" to true and define color constants for dark and light modes, covering headers, borders, icons, instructions, status, and buttons, enabling visual consistency across switches.
We track panel state with variables for current position and dimensions, dragging flags, resize modes via the "ENUM_RESIZE_MODE" enumeration (NONE, BOTTOM, RIGHT, BOTTOM_RIGHT), hover states, and constants like minimum sizes and thicknesses for usability limits. For tools, we define the "TOOL_TYPE" enumeration listing options from NONE to ARROW, initialize "active_tool" to NONE, and manage drawing flags like "drawing_first_click", along with a "ToolButton" structure holding symbol, font, type, and tooltip, creating an array "buttons[8]" for the palette items. Finally, we set up variables for measuring mode, fixed points, click timing, hovered indices, and a y-offset for tools alignment, preparing for interactive features. We will then need some helper functions to make the code modular.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get theme-aware colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color GetHeaderColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkHeaderColor : LightHeaderColor; } //--- Return header color based on theme color GetHeaderHoverColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkHeaderHoverColor : LightHeaderHoverColor; } //--- Return header hover color based on theme color GetHeaderDragColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkHeaderDragColor : LightHeaderDragColor; } //--- Return header drag color based on theme color GetHeaderTextColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkHeaderTextColor : LightHeaderTextColor; } //--- Return header text color based on theme color GetBorderColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkBorderColor : LightBorderColor; } //--- Return border color based on theme color GetTopColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkTopColor : LightTopColor; } //--- Return top color based on theme color GetIconColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkIconColor : LightIconColor; } //--- Return icon color based on theme color GetInstructionColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkInstructionColor : LightInstructionColor; } //--- Return instruction color based on theme color GetStatusColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkStatusColor : LightStatusColor; } //--- Return status color based on theme color GetActiveBtnColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkActiveBtnColor : LightActiveBtnColor; } //--- Return active button color based on theme color GetHoverBtnColor() { return is_dark_theme ? DarkHoverBtnColor : LightHoverBtnColor; } //--- Return hover button color based on theme //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get tool name from type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetToolName(TOOL_TYPE t) { for (int i = 0; i < 8; i++) { //--- Loop over buttons if (buttons[i].type == t) { //--- Check if type matches return StringSubstr(buttons[i].tooltip, 0, StringFind(buttons[i].tooltip, " Tool")); //--- Return tool name } } return "None"; //--- Return default if no match } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if tool is single-click | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsSingleClickTool(TOOL_TYPE t) { switch(t) { //--- Switch on tool type case TOOL_HLINE: //--- Handle horizontal line case TOOL_VLINE: //--- Handle vertical line case TOOL_TEXT: //--- Handle text case TOOL_ARROW: //--- Handle arrow return true; //--- Return true for single-click tools default: //--- Handle default return false; //--- Return false otherwise } }
We continue by defining a series of getter functions like "GetHeaderColor" to retrieve theme-aware colors, each returning the dark or light variant based on the "is_dark_theme" flag, ensuring consistent styling for headers, hovers, drags, texts, borders, icons, instructions, status, active buttons, and hovers without redundant checks. Next, the "GetToolName" function extracts the name of a tool from its type by looping through the "buttons" array, matching the type, and substringing the tooltip up to " Tool" for clean output, defaulting to "None" if no match. To classify tools, we implement "IsSingleClickTool" using a switch statement on the tool type, returning true for horizontal/vertical lines, text, and arrows that require only one click, and false otherwise for precise event handling. With that done, we can initialize the creation of the header and the palette body.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw header | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawHeader() { canvasHeader.Erase(0); //--- Erase header canvas color header_bg = panel_dragging ? GetHeaderDragColor() : (header_hovered ? GetHeaderHoverColor() : GetHeaderColor()); //--- Get header background color canvasHeader.FillRectangle(0, 0, currentWidth - 1, header_height - 1, ColorToARGB(header_bg, 255)); //--- Fill header rectangle uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(GetBorderColor(), 255); //--- Get border ARGB canvasHeader.Rectangle(0, 0, currentWidth - 1, header_height - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw border rectangle canvasHeader.FontSet("Arial Bold", 13); //--- Set font for title canvasHeader.TextOut(10, (header_height - 13)/2, "Tools Palette", ColorToARGB(GetHeaderTextColor(), 255)); //--- Draw title text int button_y = (header_height - 20)/2; //--- Compute button Y position int theme_button_x = currentWidth + theme_x_offset; //--- Compute theme button X canvasHeader.FontSet("Wingdings", 20); //--- Set font for theme symbol string theme_symbol = CharToString(91); //--- Set theme symbol int theme_w = canvasHeader.TextWidth(theme_symbol); //--- Get theme symbol width int theme_x = theme_button_x + (button_size - theme_w) / 2; //--- Compute theme X position color theme_color = theme_hovered ? clrYellow : GetHeaderTextColor(); //--- Get theme color canvasHeader.TextOut(theme_x, button_y, theme_symbol, ColorToARGB(theme_color, 255)); //--- Draw theme symbol int min_button_x = currentWidth + minimize_x_offset; //--- Compute minimize button X string min_symbol = panel_minimized ? CharToString(111) : CharToString(114); //--- Set minimize symbol int min_w = canvasHeader.TextWidth(min_symbol); //--- Get minimize symbol width int min_x = min_button_x + (button_size - min_w) / 2; //--- Compute minimize X position color min_color = minimize_hovered ? clrYellow : GetHeaderTextColor(); //--- Get minimize color canvasHeader.TextOut(min_x, button_y, min_symbol, ColorToARGB(min_color, 255)); //--- Draw minimize symbol int close_button_x = currentWidth + close_x_offset; //--- Compute close button X canvasHeader.FontSet("Webdings", 20); //--- Set font for close symbol string close_symbol = CharToString(114); //--- Set close symbol int close_w = canvasHeader.TextWidth(close_symbol); //--- Get close symbol width int close_x = close_button_x + (button_size - close_w) / 2; //--- Compute close X position color close_color = close_hovered ? clrRed : GetHeaderTextColor(); //--- Get close color canvasHeader.TextOut(close_x, button_y, close_symbol, ColorToARGB(close_color, 255)); //--- Draw close symbol canvasHeader.Update(); //--- Update header canvas } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw tools panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawToolsPanel() { canvasTools.Erase(0); //--- Erase tools canvas uint argb_fill = ColorToARGB(GetTopColor(), (uchar)(255 * BackgroundOpacity)); //--- Get fill ARGB canvasTools.FillRectangle(0, 0, currentWidth - 1, currentHeight - 1, argb_fill); //--- Fill background rectangle uint argb_border = ColorToARGB(GetBorderColor(), 255); //--- Get border ARGB canvasTools.Rectangle(0, 0, currentWidth - 1, currentHeight - 1, argb_border); //--- Draw border rectangle int columns = 4; //--- Set number of columns int padding = 5; //--- Set padding int button_width = (currentWidth - (columns + 1) * padding) / columns; //--- Compute button width int button_height = 70; //--- Set button height int start_x = padding; //--- Set start X int start_y = padding; //--- Set start Y for (int i = 0; i < 8; i++) { //--- Loop over buttons int col = i % columns; //--- Compute column int row = i / columns; //--- Compute row int x = start_x + col * (button_width + padding); //--- Compute X position int y = start_y + row * (button_height + padding); //--- Compute Y position color btn_bg = (active_tool == buttons[i].type) ? GetActiveBtnColor() : ((i == hovered_tool_index) ? GetHoverBtnColor() : clrNONE); //--- Get button background if (btn_bg != clrNONE) canvasTools.FillRectangle(x, y, x + button_width - 1, y + button_height - 1, ColorToARGB(btn_bg, 255)); //--- Fill button rectangle if needed canvasTools.FontSet(buttons[i].font, 35); //--- Set font for icon int text_w = canvasTools.TextWidth(buttons[i].symbol); //--- Get icon width int text_h = canvasTools.TextHeight(buttons[i].symbol); //--- Get icon height int icon_x = x + (button_width - text_w) / 2; //--- Compute icon X int icon_y = y + 5; //--- Set icon Y canvasTools.TextOut(icon_x, icon_y, buttons[i].symbol, ColorToARGB(GetIconColor(), 255)); //--- Draw icon string tool_name = StringSubstr(buttons[i].tooltip, 0, StringFind(buttons[i].tooltip, " Tool")); //--- Get tool name canvasTools.FontSet("Arial Bold", 12); //--- Set font for name int name_w = canvasTools.TextWidth(tool_name); //--- Get name width canvasTools.TextOut(x + (button_width - name_w) / 2, y + button_height - 20, tool_name, ColorToARGB(GetIconColor(), 255)); //--- Draw tool name } if (StringLen(current_instruction) > 0) { //--- Check if instruction exists canvasTools.FontSet("Arial", 14); //--- Set font for instruction int instr_w = canvasTools.TextWidth(current_instruction); //--- Get instruction width int instr_x = (currentWidth - instr_w) / 2; //--- Compute instruction X canvasTools.TextOut(instr_x, currentHeight - 30, current_instruction, ColorToARGB(GetInstructionColor(), 255)); //--- Draw instruction } string status_text = "Active: " + GetToolName(active_tool); //--- Set status text canvasTools.FontSet("Arial Bold", 14); //--- Set font for status int status_w = canvasTools.TextWidth(status_text); //--- Get status width int status_x = (currentWidth - status_w) / 2; //--- Compute status X canvasTools.TextOut(status_x, currentHeight - 15, status_text, ColorToARGB(GetStatusColor(), 255)); //--- Draw status if (resize_hovered || resizing) { //--- Check if resize hovered or resizing string icon_font = "Wingdings 3"; //--- Set icon font int icon_size = 25; //--- Set icon size uchar icon_code = 0; //--- Initialize icon code int angle = 0; //--- Initialize angle switch (hover_mode) { //--- Switch on hover mode case BOTTOM: icon_code = (uchar)'2'; angle = 0; break; //--- Set for bottom case RIGHT: icon_code = (uchar)'1'; angle = 0; break; //--- Set for right case BOTTOM_RIGHT: icon_code = (uchar)'2'; angle = 450; break; //--- Set for bottom-right } if (icon_code != 0) { //--- Check if icon code set canvasTools.FontSet(icon_font, icon_size); //--- Set font for icon canvasTools.FontAngleSet(angle); //--- Set font angle color icon_color = (resize_hovered || resizing) ? clrRed : GetIconColor(); //--- Get icon color int icon_x = (hover_mode == BOTTOM) ? MathMin(MathMax(hover_mouse_local_x - icon_size/2, 0), currentWidth - icon_size) : currentWidth - icon_size - 2; //--- Compute icon X int icon_y = (hover_mode == RIGHT) ? MathMin(MathMax(hover_mouse_local_y - icon_size/2, 0), currentHeight - icon_size) : currentHeight - icon_size - 2; //--- Compute icon Y if (hover_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT) { icon_x = currentWidth - icon_size - 10; icon_y = currentHeight - icon_size; } //--- Adjust for bottom-right canvasTools.TextOut(icon_x, icon_y, CharToString(icon_code), ColorToARGB(icon_color, 255)); //--- Draw icon canvasTools.FontAngleSet(0); //--- Reset font angle } } canvasTools.Update(); //--- Update tools canvas }
To create the initial rendering, we implement the "DrawHeader" function to render the palette's header on the canvas, starting by erasing it with Erase set to 0, then filling a rectangle with dynamic background color from getters like "GetHeaderDragColor" if dragging, "GetHeaderHoverColor" if hovered, or standard otherwise, converted to ARGB. Next, we draw the border using Rectangle with ARGB from "GetBorderColor", set bold "Arial" font for the title "Tools Palette" with FontSet and TextOut in the theme text color. To add controls, we compute button Y centering, then for theme, set Wingdings font, position and color the '[' symbol based on hover, and draw with "TextOut"; similarly for minimize (toggle 'o' or 'r' symbol) and close ('X' in Webdings), adjusting colors for hover states like yellow or red. Finally, we update the canvas with Update to display changes. You can customize the icons using your own characters if needed. See a set of the font characters you can use.
In the "DrawToolsPanel" function, we erase the tools canvas, fill it with the top color ARGB adjusted for "BackgroundOpacity", and draw the border rectangle. We lay out buttons in 4 columns with padding, loop to fill backgrounds if active or hovered using "GetActiveBtnColor" or "GetHoverBtnColor", set custom fonts for icons like 'v' in "Wingdings", center and draw them with TextOut in icon color, then add bold tool names below. If there's an instruction in "current_instruction", we draw it centered near the bottom with "GetInstructionColor"; add active tool status similarly. To indicate resizing, if "resize_hovered" or "resizing", we set "Wingdings 3" font, determine arrow code and angle per "hover_mode" (e.g., '2' at 450 for bottom-right), position dynamically, draw in red or icon color, and reset angle. We conclude by updating the canvas with "Update". We can now initialize this by drawing it using the following logic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { currentCanvasX = CanvasX; //--- Set current X from input currentCanvasY = CanvasY; //--- Set current Y from input currentWidth = CanvasWidth; //--- Set current width from input currentHeight = CanvasHeight; //--- Set current height from input if (!canvasHeader.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasHeaderName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY, currentWidth, header_height, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create header canvas Print("Failed to create Header Canvas"); //--- Print failure message return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } if (!canvasTools.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasToolsName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY + header_height + tools_y_offset, currentWidth, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create tools canvas Print("Failed to create Tools Canvas"); //--- Print failure message return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } buttons[0].symbol = CharToString('v'); buttons[0].font = "Wingdings"; buttons[0].type = TOOL_CROSSHAIR; buttons[0].tooltip = "Crosshair Tool"; //--- Initialize button 0 buttons[1].symbol = CharToString('.'); buttons[1].font = "Wingdings 3"; buttons[1].type = TOOL_TRENDLINE; buttons[1].tooltip = "Trendline Tool"; //--- Initialize button 1 buttons[2].symbol = CharToString('*'); buttons[2].font = "Wingdings 3"; buttons[2].type = TOOL_HLINE; buttons[2].tooltip = "Horizontal Line Tool"; //--- Initialize button 2 buttons[3].symbol = CharToString('+'); buttons[3].font = "Wingdings 3"; buttons[3].type = TOOL_VLINE; buttons[3].tooltip = "Vertical Line Tool"; //--- Initialize button 3 buttons[4].symbol = CharToString('c'); buttons[4].font = "Webdings"; buttons[4].type = TOOL_RECTANGLE; buttons[4].tooltip = "Rectangle Tool"; //--- Initialize button 4 buttons[5].symbol = CharToString('"'); buttons[5].font = "Webdings"; buttons[5].type = TOOL_FIBO; buttons[5].tooltip = "Fibonacci Tool"; //--- Initialize button 5 buttons[6].symbol = CharToString('>'); buttons[6].font = "Webdings"; buttons[6].type = TOOL_TEXT; buttons[6].tooltip = "Text Tool"; //--- Initialize button 6 buttons[7].symbol = CharToString(225); buttons[7].font = "Wingdings"; buttons[7].type = TOOL_ARROW; buttons[7].tooltip = "Arrow Tool"; //--- Initialize button 7 DrawHeader(); //--- Draw header DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Draw tools panel ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse move events ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart local_chart_id = ChartID(); //--- Set local chart ID return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return initialization success }
We proceed in the OnInit event handler by initializing current panel positions and dimensions from user inputs, ensuring alignment with configured values. Next, we create the header canvas using CreateBitmapLabel with ARGB normalize for transparency, logging failures, and returning INIT_FAILED if unsuccessful, and similarly for the tools canvas positioned below the header with a y-offset. To populate the palette, we initialize the "buttons" array entries with specific symbols (e.g., 'v' for crosshair), fonts like Wingdings, tool types from the enumeration, and tooltips for hover info. We then draw the header and tools panel via their respective functions, enable mouse move events with ChartSetInteger to capture interactions, redraw the chart, store the local chart ID for object management, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
We can see the panel is initialised correctly. What we now need to do is breathe life into the panel to handle interactivity and theme changes. We will define some more helper functions to get that done easily.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Toggle theme | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ToggleTheme() { is_dark_theme = !is_dark_theme; //--- Toggle theme flag DrawHeader(); //--- Redraw header DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools panel ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Toggle minimize | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ToggleMinimize() { panel_minimized = !panel_minimized; //--- Toggle minimized flag if (panel_minimized) { //--- Check if minimized canvasTools.Destroy(); //--- Destroy tools canvas } else { //--- Handle restored canvasTools.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasToolsName, currentCanvasX, currentCanvasY + header_height + tools_y_offset, currentWidth, currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE); //--- Recreate tools canvas DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools panel } DrawHeader(); //--- Redraw header ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Is mouse over header excluding buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverHeader(int mx, int my) { if (mx < currentCanvasX || mx > currentCanvasX + currentWidth || my < currentCanvasY || my > currentCanvasY + header_height) return false; //--- Check outside header int btn_left = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + theme_x_offset; //--- Compute buttons left if (mx >= btn_left && mx <= btn_left + button_size * 3) return false; //--- Check over buttons return true; //--- Return true if over header } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Is mouse over specific button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverButton(int mx, int my, int offset) { int btn_left = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + offset; //--- Compute button left return (mx >= btn_left && mx <= btn_left + button_size && my >= currentCanvasY && my <= currentCanvasY + header_height); //--- Return if over button } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Is mouse over resize area | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverResize(int mx, int my, ENUM_RESIZE_MODE &rm) { if (panel_minimized) return false; //--- Return false if minimized int tx = currentCanvasX; //--- Set tools X int ty = currentCanvasY + header_height + tools_y_offset; //--- Set tools Y int tr = tx + currentWidth; //--- Set right int tb = ty + currentHeight; //--- Set bottom bool over_right = mx >= tr - resize_thickness && mx <= tr && my >= ty && my <= tb; //--- Check over right bool over_bottom = my >= tb - resize_thickness && my <= tb && mx >= tx && mx <= tr; //--- Check over bottom if (over_bottom && over_right) { rm = BOTTOM_RIGHT; return true; } //--- Set and return bottom-right if (over_bottom) { rm = BOTTOM; return true; } //--- Set and return bottom if (over_right) { rm = RIGHT; return true; } //--- Set and return right return false; //--- Return false otherwise } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get hovered tool | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int GetHoveredTool(int mx, int my) { int lx = mx - currentCanvasX; //--- Compute local X int ly = my - (currentCanvasY + header_height + tools_y_offset); //--- Compute local Y if (lx < 0 || lx > currentWidth || ly < 0 || ly > currentHeight) return -1; //--- Return -1 if outside int columns = 4; //--- Set columns int padding = 5; //--- Set padding int button_width = (currentWidth - (columns + 1) * padding) / columns; //--- Compute button width int button_height = 70; //--- Set button height for (int i = 0; i < 8; i++) { //--- Loop over buttons int col = i % columns; //--- Compute column int row = i / columns; //--- Compute row int x = padding + col * (button_width + padding); //--- Compute X int y = padding + row * (button_height + padding); //--- Compute Y if (lx >= x && lx < x + button_width && ly >= y && ly < y + button_height) return i; //--- Return index if over } return -1; //--- Return -1 if none } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Toggle tool activation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ToggleTool(TOOL_TYPE type) { if (active_tool == type) { //--- Check if already active if (active_tool == TOOL_CROSSHAIR) { //--- Handle crosshair deactivation DeleteCrosshair(); //--- Delete crosshair measuring = false; //--- Reset measuring ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll } active_tool = TOOL_NONE; //--- Deactivate tool drawing_first_click = false; //--- Reset first click current_instruction = ""; //--- Clear instruction } else { //--- Handle activation if (active_tool == TOOL_CROSSHAIR) { //--- Deactivate previous crosshair DeleteCrosshair(); //--- Delete crosshair measuring = false; //--- Reset measuring ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll } active_tool = type; //--- Set active tool drawing_first_click = false; //--- Reset first click if (active_tool == TOOL_CROSSHAIR) { //--- Handle crosshair instruction current_instruction = "Move mouse for crosshair. Double-click to start measuring."; //--- Set instruction } else { //--- Handle other tools current_instruction = "Click on chart to draw."; //--- Set instruction } } DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools panel ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deactivate current tool on Escape | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeactivateTool() { if (active_tool == TOOL_CROSSHAIR) { //--- Check if crosshair active DeleteCrosshair(); //--- Delete crosshair measuring = false; //--- Reset measuring ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll } active_tool = TOOL_NONE; //--- Deactivate tool drawing_first_click = false; //--- Reset first click current_instruction = ""; //--- Clear instruction DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools panel ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete measure objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteMeasureObjects() { ObjectDelete(local_chart_id, "Cross_HF"); //--- Delete fixed horizontal ObjectDelete(local_chart_id, "Cross_VF"); //--- Delete fixed vertical ObjectDelete(local_chart_id, "Measure_Line"); //--- Delete measure line ObjectDelete(local_chart_id, "Measure_Label"); //--- Delete measure label } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete crosshair | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteCrosshair() { ObjectDelete(local_chart_id, "Cross_H"); //--- Delete moving horizontal ObjectDelete(local_chart_id, "Cross_V"); //--- Delete moving vertical DeleteMeasureObjects(); //--- Delete measure objects ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
Here, we implement the "ToggleTheme" function to switch between dark and light modes by inverting the "is_dark_theme" flag, then redrawing the header and tools panel to apply new colors, and refreshing the chart for immediate visibility. Next, we create "ToggleMinimize" to alternate the panel state with "panel_minimized", destroying the tools canvas when minimizing to save space or recreating it when restoring, followed by header redraw and chart update. To detect interactions, we define "IsMouseOverHeader," which checks if the mouse is within the header bounds but excludes the button area starting from the theme offset, returning true only for draggable regions.
Similarly, "IsMouseOverButton" verifies mouse position over a specific button by calculating its left edge from offset and comparing it to the button size and header height. For resizing, "IsMouseOverResize" evaluates if the mouse is near the bottom, right, or corner edges of the tools panel (ignoring if minimized), updating the reference mode like "BOTTOM_RIGHT" and returning true if detected. We add "GetHoveredTool" to identify the button under the mouse by converting to local coordinates, iterating a 4-column grid with padding, and returning the index if within a button's bounds, or -1 otherwise.
To manage tools, "ToggleTool" activates or deactivates based on type, handling crosshair cleanup if switching, resetting drawing flags, and setting appropriate instructions like "Click on chart to draw" before redrawing the panel. "DeactivateTool" fully resets the active tool, particularly clearing crosshair elements and enabling scroll, then updates instructions and redraws. Finally, we provide cleanup with "DeleteMeasureObjects" removing fixed crosshair and measure line/label, and "DeleteCrosshair" deleting moving crosshair plus calling the measure delete function, followed by chart redraw. We will now handle the objects' functions and their creation.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle chart drawing for tools | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void HandleDrawing(int mx, int my) { datetime time; //--- Declare time double price; //--- Declare price int sw; //--- Declare subwindow if (!ChartXYToTimePrice(local_chart_id, mx, my, sw, time, price)) return; //--- Convert XY to time/price or return string name = "Tool_" + TimeToString(TimeCurrent(), TIME_SECONDS); //--- Set object name color col = clrBlue; //--- Set color ENUM_OBJECT obj_type = OBJ_VLINE; //--- Initialize object type datetime time1 = time; //--- Set time1 double price1 = price; //--- Set price1 datetime time2 = 0; //--- Set time2 double price2 = 0.0; //--- Set price2 bool create = true; //--- Set create flag bool valid_obj = false; //--- Set valid object flag string tool_name = GetToolName(active_tool); //--- Get tool name if (IsSingleClickTool(active_tool)) { //--- Check if single-click tool switch (active_tool) { //--- Switch on tool case TOOL_HLINE: //--- Handle horizontal line obj_type = OBJ_HLINE; //--- Set type time1 = 0; //--- Set time1 price1 = price; //--- Set price1 time2 = 0; //--- Set time2 price2 = 0; //--- Set price2 valid_obj = true; //--- Set valid break; //--- Break case TOOL_VLINE: //--- Handle vertical line obj_type = OBJ_VLINE; //--- Set type time1 = time; //--- Set time1 price1 = 0; //--- Set price1 time2 = 0; //--- Set time2 price2 = 0; //--- Set price2 valid_obj = true; //--- Set valid break; //--- Break case TOOL_TEXT: //--- Handle text obj_type = OBJ_TEXT; //--- Set type time2 = 0; //--- Set time2 price2 = 0; //--- Set price2 valid_obj = true; //--- Set valid break; //--- Break case TOOL_ARROW: //--- Handle arrow obj_type = OBJ_ARROW; //--- Set type time2 = 0; //--- Set time2 price2 = 0; //--- Set price2 valid_obj = true; //--- Set valid break; //--- Break } } else { //--- Handle two-click tools if (!drawing_first_click) { //--- Check if first click draw_time1 = time; //--- Set draw time1 draw_price1 = price; //--- Set draw price1 drawing_first_click = true; //--- Set first click flag create = false; //--- Set no create current_instruction = "Click second point for " + tool_name + "."; //--- Set instruction } else { //--- Handle second click ChartXYToTimePrice(local_chart_id, mx, my, sw, time2, price2); //--- Get time2/price2 drawing_first_click = false; //--- Reset first click time1 = draw_time1; //--- Set time1 price1 = draw_price1; //--- Set price1 current_instruction = "Click on chart to draw."; //--- Set instruction } switch (active_tool) { //--- Switch on tool case TOOL_TRENDLINE: obj_type = OBJ_TREND; valid_obj = true; break; //--- Set trendline case TOOL_RECTANGLE: obj_type = OBJ_RECTANGLE; valid_obj = true; break; //--- Set rectangle case TOOL_FIBO: obj_type = OBJ_FIBO; valid_obj = true; break; //--- Set fibo } } if (create && valid_obj) { //--- Check if create and valid if (ObjectCreate(local_chart_id, name, obj_type, sw, time1, price1, time2, price2)) { //--- Create object ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, name, OBJPROP_COLOR, col); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set style ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); //--- Set width if (obj_type == OBJ_TEXT) ObjectSetString(local_chart_id, name, OBJPROP_TEXT, "Text"); //--- Set text if (obj_type == OBJ_ARROW) ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 233); //--- Set arrow code if (obj_type == OBJ_HLINE || obj_type == OBJ_VLINE) ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASH); //--- Set dash for lines ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE, true); //--- Set selectable ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, name, OBJPROP_SELECTED, true); //--- Set selected ChartRedraw(local_chart_id); //--- Redraw chart active_tool = TOOL_NONE; //--- Deactivate tool current_instruction = ""; //--- Clear instruction } } DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools panel }
To handle chart drawing, we implement the "HandleDrawing" function to manage the creation of chart objects based on the active tool and mouse position, beginning by converting coordinates to time and price with ChartXYToTimePrice, returning early if unsuccessful. Next, we generate a unique object name using current time, set default blue color and vertical line type, then branch for single-click tools via "IsSingleClickTool", switching to configure types like OBJ_HLINE for horizontal (resetting times), OBJ_VLINE for vertical (resetting prices), OBJ_TEXT or OBJ_ARROW, marking valid and setting create flag.
For two-click tools, we capture the first point if "drawing_first_click" is false, updating globals and instruction without creation; on the second click, retrieve the end point, reset the flag, and configure types such as OBJ_TREND for trendline, OBJ_RECTANGLE, or OBJ_FIBO, validating the object. If creation is flagged and valid, we use ObjectCreate with parameters, set properties like color, style, width, text, or arrow code if applicable, dash for lines, selectable and selected states, then redraw the chart with ChartRedraw and deactivate the tool, clearing instructions. Finally, we refresh the tools panel with "DrawToolsPanel" to reflect changes. Let us now handle the crosshair; the others are straightforward.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update moving crosshair | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateMovingCrosshair(datetime time, double price) { string h_name = "Cross_H"; //--- Set horizontal name string v_name = "Cross_V"; //--- Set vertical name if (ObjectFind(local_chart_id, h_name) < 0) { //--- Check if horizontal exists ObjectCreate(local_chart_id, h_name, OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, price); //--- Create horizontal line ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, h_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, h_name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set style } else { //--- Handle existing ObjectMove(local_chart_id, h_name, 0, 0, price); //--- Move horizontal } if (ObjectFind(local_chart_id, v_name) < 0) { //--- Check if vertical exists ObjectCreate(local_chart_id, v_name, OBJ_VLINE, 0, time, 0); //--- Create vertical line ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, v_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, v_name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set style } else { //--- Handle existing ObjectMove(local_chart_id, v_name, 0, time, 0); //--- Move vertical } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update fixed crosshair | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateFixedCrosshair() { string hf_name = "Cross_HF"; //--- Set fixed horizontal name string vf_name = "Cross_VF"; //--- Set fixed vertical name if (ObjectFind(local_chart_id, hf_name) < 0) { //--- Check if fixed horizontal exists ObjectCreate(local_chart_id, hf_name, OBJ_HLINE, 0, 0, fixed_price); //--- Create fixed horizontal ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, hf_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrGreen); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, hf_name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set style } else { //--- Handle existing ObjectMove(local_chart_id, hf_name, 0, 0, fixed_price); //--- Move fixed horizontal } if (ObjectFind(local_chart_id, vf_name) < 0) { //--- Check if fixed vertical exists ObjectCreate(local_chart_id, vf_name, OBJ_VLINE, 0, fixed_time, 0); //--- Create fixed vertical ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, vf_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrGreen); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, vf_name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); //--- Set style } else { //--- Handle existing ObjectMove(local_chart_id, vf_name, 0, fixed_time, 0); //--- Move fixed vertical } }
We implement the "UpdateMovingCrosshair" function to manage a dynamic crosshair on the chart, defining names for horizontal "Cross_H" and vertical "Cross_V" lines, checking if each exists with ObjectFind (negative return if not), creating them via "ObjectCreate" as OBJ_HLINE or "OBJ_VLINE" with red solid style if absent, or moving them with ObjectMove to the current time and price if present, providing real-time cursor tracking. Next, we create the "UpdateFixedCrosshair" function for a static reference crosshair, using names "Cross_HF" and "Cross_VF", similarly checking existence, creating with green solid style at fixed_time and fixed_price, or updating positions, enabling persistent markers during measuring mode for comparisons. Now, we will handle its click.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle crosshair click | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void HandleCrosshairClick(datetime time, double price) { ulong now = GetMicrosecondCount(); //--- Get current microseconds if (now - last_click_time < 500000) { //--- Check for double-click if (!measuring) { //--- Check not measuring fixed_time = time; //--- Set fixed time fixed_price = price; //--- Set fixed price measuring = true; //--- Set measuring flag ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable scroll current_instruction = "Measuring. Double-click to exit."; //--- Set instruction } else { //--- Handle exit measuring measuring = false; //--- Reset measuring DeleteMeasureObjects(); //--- Delete objects ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll current_instruction = "Move mouse for crosshair. Double-click to start measuring."; //--- Set instruction } DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools panel last_click_time = 0; //--- Reset click time } else { //--- Handle single click last_click_time = now; //--- Update click time } }
We implement the "HandleCrosshairClick" function to process clicks during crosshair mode, retrieving current microseconds with GetMicrosecondCount to detect double-clicks within 500 ms of "last_click_time". If double-click, we toggle measuring: if not active, set fixed point to current time and price, enable measuring, disable chart scroll with ChartSetInteger, update instruction; if active, reset measuring, delete objects via "DeleteMeasureObjects", re-enable scroll, and restore default instruction, then redraw the tools panel and reset click time. For single clicks, we update "last_click_time" to now, allowing detection of subsequent clicks as doubles. Let us now define a logic to update the measuring line between the crosshairs.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update measure line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateMeasureLine(datetime time, double price) { string line_name = "Measure_Line"; //--- Set measure line name if (ObjectFind(local_chart_id, line_name) < 0) { //--- Check if line exists ObjectCreate(local_chart_id, line_name, OBJ_TREND, 0, fixed_time, fixed_price, time, price); //--- Create trend line ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrBlue); //--- Set color ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DASHDOT); //--- Set style ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_WIDTH, 1); //--- Set width ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, line_name, OBJPROP_RAY, false); //--- Disable ray } else { //--- Handle existing ObjectMove(local_chart_id, line_name, 0, fixed_time, fixed_price); //--- Move point 0 ObjectMove(local_chart_id, line_name, 1, time, price); //--- Move point 1 } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update measure label | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void UpdateMeasureLabel(int mx, int my, datetime time, double price) { string label_name = "Measure_Label"; //--- Set measure label name long period_sec = PeriodSeconds(_Period); //--- Get period seconds long virtual_fixed = fixed_time / period_sec; //--- Compute virtual fixed long virtual_time = time / period_sec; //--- Compute virtual time int bars_diff = (int)MathAbs(virtual_fixed - virtual_time); //--- Compute bars difference double point = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT); //--- Get point value long digits = SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Get digits double pip_size = (digits == 3 || digits == 5) ? point * 10 : point; //--- Compute pip size double pips = MathAbs(price - fixed_price) / pip_size; //--- Compute pips string price_diff = DoubleToString(MathAbs(price - fixed_price), (int)digits); //--- Format price diff string text = StringFormat("%d bars, %.1f pips, Price Diff: %s", bars_diff, pips, price_diff); //--- Format text if (ObjectFind(local_chart_id, label_name) < 0) { //--- Check if label exists ObjectCreate(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); //--- Create label ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Set corner ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mx + 20); //--- Set X distance ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, my); //--- Set Y distance ObjectSetString(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set text ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, 9); //--- Set font size ObjectSetString(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial"); //--- Set font ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrBlue); //--- Set color } else { //--- Handle existing ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mx + 20); //--- Update X distance ObjectSetInteger(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, my); //--- Update Y distance ObjectSetString(local_chart_id, label_name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Update text } }
For the measuring line, we implement the "UpdateMeasureLine" function to display a connecting line during measuring mode, defining a name "Measure_Line", checking existence with ObjectFind, creating it as OBJ_TREND from fixed to current time/price with blue dash-dot style, width 1, and no ray if absent, or moving its points with ObjectMove if present, providing visual linkage between points. We create the "UpdateMeasureLabel" function to show dynamic metrics near the mouse, calculating bars difference by dividing times by period seconds from PeriodSeconds to get virtual bars and taking absolute with MathAbs, then pips using symbol point from SymbolInfoDouble adjusted for 3 or 5 digits (multiplying by 10), absolute price diff formatted to digits from the SymbolInfoInteger function.
To format the text with StringFormat including bars, pips, rounded to 1 decimal, and price diff, we check label existence, create as OBJ_LABEL at the upper-left corner with mouse-offset position, "Arial" font size 9, blue color if new, or update position and text if existing, enhancing user feedback on measurements. This label computation is crucial as it accurately quantifies time and price spans across varying symbol precisions and periods, aiding precise analysis without manual calculations. To bring the palette to life, we will handle chart events in the event handler for intuitive interactions.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN) { //--- Check key down event if (lparam == 27) { //--- Check escape key DeactivateTool(); //--- Deactivate tool } return; //--- Return } if (id != CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) return; //--- Return if not mouse move int mx = (int)lparam; //--- Set mouse X int my = (int)dparam; //--- Set mouse Y int ms = (int)sparam; //--- Set mouse state bool prev_hh = header_hovered; //--- Store previous header hover bool prev_th = theme_hovered; //--- Store previous theme hover bool prev_mh = minimize_hovered; //--- Store previous minimize hover bool prev_ch = close_hovered; //--- Store previous close hover bool prev_rh = resize_hovered; //--- Store previous resize hover header_hovered = IsMouseOverHeader(mx, my); //--- Update header hover theme_hovered = IsMouseOverButton(mx, my, theme_x_offset); //--- Update theme hover minimize_hovered = IsMouseOverButton(mx, my, minimize_x_offset); //--- Update minimize hover close_hovered = IsMouseOverButton(mx, my, close_x_offset); //--- Update close hover resize_hovered = IsMouseOverResize(mx, my, hover_mode); //--- Update resize hover string resize_tooltip = ""; //--- Initialize resize tooltip if (resize_hovered) { //--- Check resize hovered switch (hover_mode) { //--- Switch on hover mode case BOTTOM: resize_tooltip = "Resize Bottom"; break; //--- Set bottom tooltip case RIGHT: resize_tooltip = "Resize Right"; break; //--- Set right tooltip case BOTTOM_RIGHT: resize_tooltip = "Resize Bottom-Right"; break; //--- Set bottom-right tooltip } ObjectSetString(0, canvasToolsName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, resize_tooltip); //--- Set tooltip } else if (!panel_minimized && hovered_tool_index >= 0) { //--- Check tool hovered ObjectSetString(0, canvasToolsName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, buttons[hovered_tool_index].tooltip); //--- Set tool tooltip } else { //--- Handle no hover ObjectSetString(0, canvasToolsName, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP, ""); //--- Clear tooltip } if (prev_hh != header_hovered || prev_th != theme_hovered || prev_mh != minimize_hovered || prev_ch != close_hovered || prev_rh != resize_hovered) { //--- Check if hovers changed DrawHeader(); //--- Redraw header if (!panel_minimized) DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools if not minimized ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (!panel_minimized) { //--- Check not minimized int ht = GetHoveredTool(mx, my); //--- Get hovered tool if (ht != hovered_tool_index) { //--- Check if changed hovered_tool_index = ht; //--- Update index DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } if (resize_hovered || resizing) { //--- Check resize hovered or resizing hover_mouse_local_x = mx - currentCanvasX; //--- Update local X hover_mouse_local_y = my - (currentCanvasY + header_height + tools_y_offset); //--- Update local Y DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (ms == 1 && prev_mouse_state == 0) { //--- Check mouse down if (header_hovered) { //--- Check header hovered panel_dragging = true; //--- Set dragging flag panel_drag_x = mx; //--- Set drag X panel_drag_y = my; //--- Set drag Y panel_start_x = currentCanvasX; //--- Set start X panel_start_y = currentCanvasY; //--- Set start Y ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable scroll DrawHeader(); //--- Redraw header ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } else if (theme_hovered) { //--- Check theme hovered ToggleTheme(); //--- Toggle theme } else if (minimize_hovered) { //--- Check minimize hovered ToggleMinimize(); //--- Toggle minimize } else if (close_hovered) { //--- Check close hovered OnDeinit(0); //--- Call deinit } else if (!panel_minimized) { //--- Check not minimized int ht = GetHoveredTool(mx, my); //--- Get hovered tool if (ht >= 0) { //--- Check valid tool ToggleTool(buttons[ht].type); //--- Toggle tool } else if (active_tool != TOOL_NONE && active_tool != TOOL_CROSSHAIR) { //--- Check active tool HandleDrawing(mx, my); //--- Handle drawing } else if (IsMouseOverResize(mx, my, resize_mode)) { //--- Check resize area resizing = true; //--- Set resizing flag resize_start_x = mx; //--- Set start X resize_start_y = my; //--- Set start Y start_width = currentWidth; //--- Set start width start_height = currentHeight; //--- Set start height ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable scroll DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } } if (panel_dragging && ms == 1) { //--- Check dragging int dx = mx - panel_drag_x; //--- Compute delta X int dy = my - panel_drag_y; //--- Compute delta Y currentCanvasX = MathMax(0, MathMin((int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) - currentWidth, panel_start_x + dx)); //--- Update X currentCanvasY = MathMax(0, MathMin((int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) - header_height - (panel_minimized ? 0 : currentHeight) - tools_y_offset, panel_start_y + dy)); //--- Update Y ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, currentCanvasX); //--- Set header X ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentCanvasY); //--- Set header Y if (!panel_minimized) { //--- Check not minimized ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasToolsName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, currentCanvasX); //--- Set tools X ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasToolsName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentCanvasY + header_height + tools_y_offset); //--- Set tools Y } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (resizing && ms == 1) { //--- Check resizing int dx = mx - resize_start_x; //--- Compute delta X int dy = my - resize_start_y; //--- Compute delta Y int nw = MathMax(min_width, start_width + (resize_mode == RIGHT || resize_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT ? dx : 0)); //--- Compute new width int nh = MathMax(min_height, start_height + (resize_mode == BOTTOM || resize_mode == BOTTOM_RIGHT ? dy : 0)); //--- Compute new height nw = MathMin(nw, (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS) - currentCanvasX); //--- Clamp width nh = MathMin(nh, (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS) - currentCanvasY - header_height - tools_y_offset); //--- Clamp height currentWidth = nw; //--- Update width currentHeight = nh; //--- Update height canvasTools.Resize(currentWidth, currentHeight); //--- Resize tools canvas ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasToolsName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, currentWidth); //--- Set tools X size ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasToolsName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, currentHeight); //--- Set tools Y size canvasHeader.Resize(currentWidth, header_height); //--- Resize header canvas ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, currentWidth); //--- Set header X size ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasHeaderName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, header_height); //--- Set header Y size DrawHeader(); //--- Redraw header DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (ms == 0 && prev_mouse_state == 1) { //--- Check mouse up panel_dragging = false; //--- Reset dragging resizing = false; //--- Reset resizing ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll DrawHeader(); //--- Redraw header DrawToolsPanel(); //--- Redraw tools ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } datetime time = 0; //--- Initialize time double price = 0.0; //--- Initialize price int sw = 0; //--- Initialize subwindow if (ChartXYToTimePrice(local_chart_id, mx, my, sw, time, price)) { //--- Convert XY to time/price if (active_tool == TOOL_CROSSHAIR) { //--- Check crosshair active UpdateMovingCrosshair(time, price); //--- Update moving crosshair if (measuring) { //--- Check measuring UpdateFixedCrosshair(); //--- Update fixed crosshair UpdateMeasureLine(time, price); //--- Update measure line UpdateMeasureLabel(mx, my, time, price); //--- Update measure label } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } if (ms == 1 && prev_mouse_state == 0 && active_tool == TOOL_CROSSHAIR && !header_hovered && !theme_hovered && !minimize_hovered && !close_hovered && !resize_hovered && (panel_minimized || GetHoveredTool(mx, my) == -1)) { //--- Check crosshair click conditions HandleCrosshairClick(time, price); //--- Handle click ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } prev_mouse_state = ms; //--- Update previous state }
We use the OnChartEvent event handler to manage all user interactions with the palette and tools, starting by checking for CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN to detect the escape key (lparam 27) and deactivate the current tool with "DeactivateTool", then returning early. In case you are wondering, the escape character is code 27 in the ASCII table. See below.
Next, if not a CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, we exit; otherwise, extract mouse X, Y, and state from parameters, store previous hover flags, and update them using functions like "IsMouseOverHeader", "IsMouseOverButton" for theme/minimize/close, and "IsMouseOverResize", which sets "hover_mode". Next, we set tooltips on the tools canvas with ObjectSetString for resize modes or hovered tool buttons, clearing if none; if any hover changed, redraw header and tools (if not minimized), followed by the ChartRedraw function. If not minimized, we detect hovered tool index with "GetHoveredTool" and redraw if changed; for resize states, update local hover coordinates and redraw tools.
On mouse down (ms 1, prev 0), we initiate dragging if header hovered by setting flags, disabling scroll, and redrawing header; toggle theme or minimize if respective buttons hovered; call deinit if close; or if a tool button hovered, toggle its type; handle non-crosshair drawing with "HandleDrawing"; start resizing if over resize area by setting flags, starts, and disabling scroll before redrawing tools. During drag (ms 1), we calculate deltas, clamp new positions to chart bounds with the MathMax and MathMin functions, update globals, and set object distances for header and tools (if visible), then redraw the chart. For resizing (ms 1), compute and clamp new dimensions based on mode, update globals, resize canvases with Resize and set sizes via ObjectSetInteger, then redraw header, tools, and chart.
On mouse up (ms 0, prev 1), reset dragging and resizing flags, re-enable scroll, redraw header and tools, and refresh chart. We convert mouse to time/price with ChartXYToTimePrice, and if crosshair is active, update moving crosshair; if measuring, also update fixed, measure line, and label; on qualifying down click outside palette, handle with "HandleCrosshairClick" and redraw. Finally, update "prev_mouse_state" to the current for next events, ensuring responsive, stateful interactivity. Finally, we need to delete our objects when not needed.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { canvasHeader.Destroy(); //--- Destroy header canvas canvasTools.Destroy(); //--- Destroy tools canvas DeleteCrosshair(); //--- Delete crosshair measuring = false; //--- Reset measuring flag ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable mouse scroll int total = ObjectsTotal(local_chart_id); //--- Get total objects for (int i = total - 1; i >= 0; i--) { //--- Loop over objects backward string obj_name = ObjectName(local_chart_id, i); //--- Get object name if (StringFind(obj_name, "Tool_") == 0) { //--- Check if our tool ObjectDelete(local_chart_id, obj_name); //--- Delete object } } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart }
In the OnDeinit event handler, we perform cleanup by destroying the header and tools canvases with the Destroy method, removing any active crosshair through "DeleteCrosshair", resetting the measuring flag to false, and re-enabling mouse scroll via the ChartSetInteger function. To ensure no leftover objects, we retrieve the total count with ObjectsTotal on the local chart, loop backward for safe deletion, fetch names using ObjectName, and remove those prefixed "Tool_" with the ObjectDelete function. Finally, we invoke ChartRedraw to update the chart, completing resource release upon program exit. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we have created an interactive tools palette, hence achieving our objectives. In the upcoming parts, we will expand this into a more detailed palette with better-organized tools.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve built an interactive tools palette in MQL5 for chart drawing, featuring draggable and resizable panels with theme switching between dark and light modes. We incorporated buttons for various tools like crosshairs, trendlines, lines, rectangles, Fibonacci retracements, text, and arrows, managing mouse events for seamless activation and on-chart interactions. This customizable system enhances trading analysis with real-time feedback and instructions, providing a versatile UI for efficient workflows. With this interactive tools palette, you’re equipped to streamline chart annotations and measurements, ready for integration into advanced trading strategies. In the preceding parts, we will upscale to a more detailed palette with more organized tools. Keep tuned!
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