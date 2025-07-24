MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 6): Dynamic Holographic Dashboard with Pulse Animations and Controls

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 5), we created a rolling ticker tape in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for real-time symbol monitoring with scrolling prices, spreads, and changes to keep traders informed efficiently. In Part 6, we develop a Dynamic Holographic Dashboard that displays multi-symbol and timeframe indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and volatility (based on the Average True Range (ATR)), with pulse animations, sorting, and interactive controls, creating an engaging analysis tool. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a customizable holographic dashboard ready for your trading setup—let’s get started!





Understanding the Holographic Dashboard Architecture

The holographic dashboard we’re building is a visual tool that monitors multiple symbols and timeframes, displaying indicators such as RSI and volatility, along with sorting and alerts, to help us quickly spot opportunities. This architecture is important because it combines real-time data with interactive controls and animations, making analysis more engaging and efficient in a cluttered chart environment.

We will achieve this by using arrays for data management, handles for indicators like ATR and RSI, and functions for sorting and pulsing effects, with buttons for toggling visibility and switching views. We plan to centralize updates in a loop that refreshes the User Interface (UI) dynamically, ensuring the dashboard remains adaptable and responsive for strategic trading. View the visualization below to get what we want to achieve before we proceed to the implementation.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, we will need to define the program metadata and then define some inputs that will enable us to easily modify the functioning of the program without interfering with the code directly.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include <Files\FileTxt.mqh> input int BaseFontSize = 9 ; input string FontType = "Calibri" ; input int X_Offset = 30 ; input int Y_Offset = 30 ; input color PanelColor = clrDarkSlateGray ; input color TitleColor = clrWhite ; input color DataColor = clrLightGray ; input color ActiveColor = clrLime ; input color UpColor = clrDeepSkyBlue ; input color DownColor = clrCrimson ; input color LineColor = clrSilver ; input bool EnableAnimations = true ; input int PanelWidth = 730 ; input int ATR_Period = 14 ; input int RSI_Period = 14 ; input double Vol_Alert_Threshold = 2.0 ; input color GlowColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input int AnimationSpeed = 30 ; input int PulseCycles = 3 ;

We start by including libraries for string arrays and text file logging, and setting up inputs to customize the UI and indicators. We include "<Arrays\ArrayString.mqh>" for handling symbol lists and "<Files\FileTxt.mqh>" for logging errors to a file. The inputs will allow us to adjust the base font size to 9, choose a professional font like Calibri, set offsets for x and y positioning at 30 pixels each, and select colors such as dark slate gray for the panel background, white for titles, light gray for data, lime for active elements, deep sky blue for uptrends, crimson for downtrends, and silver for grid lines.

We enable pulse animations by default, define the panel width at 730 pixels, set ATR and RSI periods to 14 for volatility and momentum calculations, establish a 2.0% threshold for volatility alerts, choose Dodger Blue for the holographic glow, and configure animation speed at 30 ms with 3 pulse cycles. These settings will make the dashboard highly adaptable for visual and functional preferences. We then need to define some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

double prices_PrevArray[]; double volatility_Array[]; double bid_array[]; long spread_array[]; double change_array[]; double vol_array[]; double rsi_array[]; int indices[]; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES periods[] = { PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H2 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 }; string logFileName = "Holographic_Dashboard_Log.txt" ; int sortMode = 0 ; string sortNames[] = { "Name ASC" , "Vol DESC" , "Change ABS DESC" , "RSI DESC" }; int atr_handles_sym[]; int rsi_handles_sym[]; int atr_handles_tf[]; int rsi_handles_tf[]; int totalSymbols; bool dashboardVisible = true ;

Here, we define global variables to manage data and indicators in our program, supporting real-time monitoring, sorting, and animations. We create arrays like "prices_PrevArray" for previous prices to calculate changes, "volatility_Array" for volatility values, "bid_array" for current bids, "spread_array" for spreads as longs, "change_array" for percentage changes, "vol_array" for volumes, "rsi_array" for RSI values, and "indices" for sorting indices. We set "periods" as an array of timeframes from PERIOD_M1 to PERIOD_W1, "logFileName" to "Holographic_Dashboard_Log.txt" for error logging, "sortMode" to 0 for initial sorting, "sortNames" as strings for sort options like "Name ASC" or "Vol DESC", and arrays for ATR and RSI handles ("atr_handles_sym", "rsi_handles_sym" for symbols, "atr_handles_tf", "rsi_handles_tf" for timeframes).

The "totalSymbols" integer tracks the number of symbols, and "dashboardVisible" is true, which controls the dashboard's state. To better manage objects, we will create a class.

class CObjectManager : public CArrayString { public : void AddObject( string name) { if (!Add(name)) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to add object name: " + name); } } void DeleteAllObjects() { for ( int i = Total() - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = At(i); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) >= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( 0 , name)) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to delete object: " + name + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); } } Delete(i); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } };

To manage the dashboard objects efficiently, we create the "CObjectManager" class, extending the CArrayString class. In the "AddObject" method, we add the object "name" to the array with "Add", logging failures via "LogError" if unsuccessful. We use the "DeleteAllObjects" method looping backward through the array with "Total", get each "name" with "At", check existence with the ObjectFind function, delete with ObjectDelete and log errors if failed, remove it from the array with "Delete", and redraw the chart with the ChartRedraw function. With the class extension, we can create some helper functions that we will call throughout the program to reuse.

CObjectManager objManager; void LogError( string message) { CFileTxt file; if (file.Open(logFileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_COMMON , true ) >= 0 ) { file.WriteString(message + "

" ); file.Close(); } Print (message); } string Ask( string symbol) { double value; if ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK , value)) { return DoubleToString (value, ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )); } LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to get ask price for " + symbol + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return "N/A" ; } string Bid( string symbol) { double value; if ( SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID , value)) { return DoubleToString (value, ( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )); } LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to get bid price for " + symbol + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return "N/A" ; } string Spread( string symbol) { long value; if ( SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD , value)) { return IntegerToString (value); } LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to get spread for " + symbol + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return "N/A" ; } string PercentChange( double current, double previous) { if (previous == 0 ) return "0.00%" ; return StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , ((current - previous) / previous) * 100 ); } string TruncPeriod( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { return StringSubstr ( EnumToString (period), 7 ); }

To manage objects and data, we instantiate "objManager" as a "CObjectManager" to track UI elements. We create the "LogError" function to log errors, opening "logFileName" with "CFileTxt" using "FILE_WRITE | FILE_TXT | FILE_COMMON", writing the "message" with "WriteString", closing the file, and printing it. The "Ask" function retrieves the ask price for a "symbol" with SymbolInfoDouble, formats it with DoubleToString using "SymbolInfoInteger" for digits, logs errors with "LogError" if failed, and returns "N/A" on failure. Similarly, the "Bid" function fetches the bid price, formats it, and handles errors.

The "Spread" function gets the spread with "SymbolInfoInteger", returns it as a string with IntegerToString, or "N/A" on failure. The "PercentChange" function calculates the percentage change between "current" and "previous" prices using StringFormat, returning "0.00%" if "previous" is zero. The "TruncPeriod" function truncates ENUM_TIMEFRAMES strings with StringSubstr for concise timeframe display, ensuring we have clean outputs. We can now create the function for the holographic pulses.

void HolographicPulse( string objName, color mainClr, color glowClr) { if (!EnableAnimations) return ; int cycles = PulseCycles; int delay = AnimationSpeed; for ( int i = 0 ; i < cycles; i++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , glowClr); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep (delay); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , mainClr); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep (delay / 2 ); } }

Here, we implement the "HolographicPulse" function to create a pulse animation effect for dashboard elements. We exit early if "EnableAnimations" is false to skip animations. We set "cycles" to "PulseCycles" and "delay" to "AnimationSpeed", then loop through "cycles" with a for loop. In each iteration, we set the object's color to "glowClr" with ObjectSetInteger for OBJPROP_COLOR, redraw the chart with ChartRedraw, pause with "Sleep" for "delay", switch back to "mainClr", redraw again, and pause for "delay / 2" for a shorter effect. This will add the holographic pulse to highlight active or alert elements visually. Armed with these functions, we can graduate to creating the core initialization dashboard. For that, we will need some helper functions to keep the program modular.

bool createText( string objName, string text, int x, int y, color clrTxt, int fontsize, string font, bool animate = false , double opacity = 1.0 ) { ResetLastError (); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create label: " + objName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return false ; } objManager.AddObject(objName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontsize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , font); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , StringFind (objName, "Glow" ) >= 0 ? - 1 : 0 ); if (animate && EnableAnimations) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , DataColor); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 50 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrTxt); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool createButton( string objName, string text, int x, int y, int width, int height, color textColor, color bgColor, color borderColor, bool animate = false ) { ResetLastError (); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create button: " + objName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return false ; } objManager.AddObject(objName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , borderColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , BaseFontSize + ( StringFind (objName, "SwitchTFBtn" ) >= 0 ? 3 : 0 )); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , FontType); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); if (animate && EnableAnimations) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrLightGray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 50 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool createPanel( string objName, int x, int y, int width, int height, color clr, double opacity = 1.0 ) { ResetLastError (); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create panel: " + objName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return false ; } objManager.AddObject(objName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , - 1 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool createLine( string objName, int x1, int y1, int x2, int y2, color clrLine, double opacity = 1.0 ) { ResetLastError (); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create line: " + objName + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return false ; } objManager.AddObject(objName); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , x2 - x1); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , StringFind (objName, "Glow" ) >= 0 ? 3 : 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrLine); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , StringFind (objName, "Glow" ) >= 0 ? - 1 : 0 ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; }

Here, we define the "createText" function to generate a text label. We start by calling ResetLastError to clear any prior error. If the object doesn't exist (checked via "ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0"), we create it using ObjectCreate with type OBJ_LABEL. On failure, we log the error and return false. We add it to "objManager" via "AddObject". We set properties: OBJPROP_XDISTANCE to "x", "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" to "y", and the same to the others. If "animate" and "EnableAnimations" are true, we temporarily set "OBJPROP_COLOR" to "DataColor", redraw, delay via "Sleep(50)", then set to the color of the text. Finally, redraw and return true.

Next, we define "createButton" similarly: reset error, check existence, create with OBJ_BUTTON if needed, log on failure, and add to manager. We then set the object properties and, if animations are enabled, temporarily set OBJPROP_BGCOLOR to "clrLightGray", redraw, sleep 50ms, then set to "bgColor". Redraw and return true. For "createPanel", we use a similar approach.

Lastly, "createLine" uses a similar pattern: reset, check, create as OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL (simulating a line), log on failure, and add to the manager. Set "OBJPROP_XDISTANCE" to "x1", "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" to "y1", "OBJPROP_XSIZE" to "x2-x1", "OBJPROP_YSIZE" to 3 if "Glow" in name else 1, "OBJPROP_BGCOLOR" to "clrLine", OBJPROP_ZORDER to -1 if "Glow" else 0. Redraw and return true. We now use these functions to create the core function that will enable us to craft the main dashboard as follows.

void InitDashboard() { long chartWidth, chartHeight; if (! ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS , 0 , chartWidth) || ! ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS , 0 , chartHeight)) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to get chart dimensions, Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); return ; } int fontSize = ( int )(BaseFontSize * (chartWidth / 800.0 )); int cellWidth = PanelWidth / 8 ; int cellHeight = 18 ; int panelHeight = 70 + ( ArraySize (periods) + 1 ) * cellHeight + 40 + (totalSymbols + 1 ) * cellHeight + 50 ; createPanel( "DashboardPanel" , X_Offset, Y_Offset, PanelWidth, panelHeight, PanelColor); createText( "Header" , "HOLOGRAPHIC DASHBOARD" , X_Offset + 10 , Y_Offset + 10 , TitleColor, fontSize + 4 , FontType); createText( "HeaderGlow" , "HOLOGRAPHIC DASHBOARD" , X_Offset + 11 , Y_Offset + 11 , GlowColor, fontSize + 4 , FontType, true ); createText( "SubHeader" , StringFormat ( "%s | TF: %s" , _Symbol , TruncPeriod( _Period )), X_Offset + 10 , Y_Offset + 30 , DataColor, fontSize, FontType); int y = Y_Offset + 50 ; createText( "TF_Label" , "Timeframe" , X_Offset + 10 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Trend_Label" , "Trend" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth, y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Vol_Label" , "Vol" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 2 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "RSI_Label" , "RSI" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 3 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createLine( "TF_Separator" , X_Offset + 5 , y + cellHeight + 2 , X_Offset + PanelWidth - 5 , y + cellHeight + 2 , LineColor, 0.6 ); createLine( "TF_Separator_Glow" , X_Offset + 4 , y + cellHeight + 1 , X_Offset + PanelWidth - 4 , y + cellHeight + 3 , GlowColor, 0.3 ); if (EnableAnimations) HolographicPulse( "TF_Separator" , LineColor, GlowColor); y += cellHeight + 5 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (periods); i++) { color periodColor = (periods[i] == _Period ) ? ActiveColor : DataColor; createText( "Period_" + IntegerToString (i), TruncPeriod(periods[i]), X_Offset + 10 , y, periodColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Trend_" + IntegerToString (i), "-" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth, y, DataColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Vol_" + IntegerToString (i), "0.00%" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 2 , y, DataColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "RSI_" + IntegerToString (i), "0.0" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 3 , y, DataColor, fontSize, FontType); y += cellHeight; } y += 30 ; createText( "Symbol_Label" , "Symbol" , X_Offset + 10 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Bid_Label" , "Bid" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth, y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Spread_Label" , "Spread" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 2 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Change_Label" , "% Change" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 3 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Vol_Label_Symbol" , "Vol" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 4 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "RSI_Label_Symbol" , "RSI" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 5 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "UpArrow_Label" , CharToString ( 236 ), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 6 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, "Wingdings" ); createText( "DownArrow_Label" , CharToString ( 238 ), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 7 , y, TitleColor, fontSize, "Wingdings" ); createLine( "Symbol_Separator" , X_Offset + 5 , y + cellHeight + 2 , X_Offset + PanelWidth - 5 , y + cellHeight + 2 , LineColor, 0.6 ); createLine( "Symbol_Separator_Glow" , X_Offset + 4 , y + cellHeight + 1 , X_Offset + PanelWidth - 4 , y + cellHeight + 3 , GlowColor, 0.3 ); if (EnableAnimations) HolographicPulse( "Symbol_Separator" , LineColor, GlowColor); y += cellHeight + 5 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { string symbol = SymbolName (i, true ); string displaySymbol = (symbol == _Symbol ) ? "*" + symbol : symbol; color symbolColor = (symbol == _Symbol ) ? ActiveColor : DataColor; createText( "Symbol_" + IntegerToString (i), displaySymbol, X_Offset + 10 , y, symbolColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Bid_" + IntegerToString (i), Bid(symbol), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth, y, DataColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Spread_" + IntegerToString (i), Spread(symbol), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 2 , y, DataColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Change_" + IntegerToString (i), "0.00%" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 3 , y, DataColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Vol_" + IntegerToString (i), "0.00%" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 4 , y, DataColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "RSI_" + IntegerToString (i), "0.0" , X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 5 , y, DataColor, fontSize, FontType); createText( "ArrowUp_" + IntegerToString (i), CharToString ( 236 ), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 6 , y, UpColor, fontSize, "Wingdings" ); createText( "ArrowDown_" + IntegerToString (i), CharToString ( 238 ), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 7 , y, DownColor, fontSize, "Wingdings" ); y += cellHeight; } createButton( "ToggleBtn" , "TOGGLE DASHBOARD" , X_Offset + 10 , y + 20 , 150 , 25 , TitleColor, PanelColor, UpColor); createButton( "SwitchTFBtn" , "NEXT TF" , X_Offset + 170 , y + 20 , 120 , 25 , UpColor, PanelColor, UpColor); createButton( "SortBtn" , "SORT: " + sortNames[sortMode], X_Offset + 300 , y + 20 , 150 , 25 , TitleColor, PanelColor, UpColor); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we initialize the dashboard by first retrieving the chart's dimensions using the "chartWidth" and "chartHeight" variables. We achieve this by calling the ChartGetInteger function twice: once with CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS to get the width and once with "CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS" to get the height. Next, we calculate the "fontSize" by scaling the "BaseFontSize" based on the chart's width relative to 800 pixels, casting the result to an integer. We then determine the "cellWidth" by dividing "PanelWidth" by 8 and set "cellHeight" to a fixed value of 18. The "panelHeight" is computed by adding 70, the product of ("ArraySize(periods)" + 1) and "cellHeight", 40, the product of ("totalSymbols" + 1) and "cellHeight", and 50—this accounts for the overall layout, including timeframes and symbols.

We proceed to create the dark panel background by invoking the "createPanel" function with the name "DashboardPanel", positioned at "X_Offset" and "Y_Offset", with dimensions "PanelWidth" and "panelHeight", and colored with "PanelColor". For the header, we create the main text label "Header" with the string "HOLOGRAPHIC DASHBOARD" using the "createText" function at coordinates "X_Offset" + 10" and "Y_Offset" + 10", styled with "TitleColor", a font size of "fontSize" + 4", and "FontType". To add a glow effect, we create another text label "HeaderGlow"" with the same string, but offset by 1 pixel in both x and y directions, using "GlowColor", the same font size, "FontType", and setting the opacity flag to true.

We then add a subheader label "SubHeader", formatted with the current symbol _Symbol and truncated period from "TruncPeriod(_Period)" using "StringFormat", positioned at "X_Offset" + 10" and "Y_Offset" + 30", colored with "DataColor", "fontSize", and "FontType".

Moving to the timeframe grid section, we set "y" to "Y_Offset" + 50". We create labels for "Timeframe", "Trend", "Vol", and "RSI" using "createText"" for each, positioned horizontally with offsets based on "cellWidth", all using "TitleColor", "fontSize", and "FontType"". Below these, we draw a separator line "TF_Separator"" using "createLine" function from "X_Offset + 5" to "X_Offset + PanelWidth - 5"", at height "y + cellHeight + 2"", colored "LineColor" with opacity 0.6". For glow, we add "TF_Separator_Glow"" as another line slightly offset and wider, with "GlowColor" and opacity 0.3". If "EnableAnimations" is true, we apply animation via "HolographicPulse" with "LineColor"" and "GlowColor". We use a similar logic for all the other label objects.

Finally, we create interactive buttons: "ToggleBtn"" as "TOGGLE DASHBOARD" at "X_Offset" + 10", "y + 20", size 150x25, with "TitleColor", "PanelColor", "UpColor"; "SwitchTFBtn"" as "NEXT TF" at "X_Offset" + 170", same y, size 120x25, with "UpColor", "PanelColor", "UpColor"; and "SortBtn"" as "SORT: " + sortNames[sortMode]" at "X_Offset" + 300", same y, size 150x25, with "TitleColor", "PanelColor", "UpColor". We conclude by redrawing the chart with the "ChartRedraw(0)" function. With the function, we can call it in the initialization event handler, and we can have the heavy lifting done.

int OnInit () { if ( ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , - 1 , - 1 ) < 0 ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to delete objects, Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); } objManager.DeleteAllObjects(); totalSymbols = SymbolsTotal ( true ); if (totalSymbols == 0 ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": No symbols available" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } ArrayResize (prices_PrevArray, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (volatility_Array, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (bid_array, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (spread_array, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (change_array, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (vol_array, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (rsi_array, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (indices, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (atr_handles_sym, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (rsi_handles_sym, totalSymbols); ArrayResize (atr_handles_tf, ArraySize (periods)); ArrayResize (rsi_handles_tf, ArraySize (periods)); ArrayInitialize (prices_PrevArray, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (volatility_Array, 0 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (periods); i++) { atr_handles_tf[i] = iATR ( _Symbol , periods[i], ATR_Period); if (atr_handles_tf[i] == INVALID_HANDLE ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create ATR handle for TF " + EnumToString (periods[i])); return INIT_FAILED ; } rsi_handles_tf[i] = iRSI ( _Symbol , periods[i], RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (rsi_handles_tf[i] == INVALID_HANDLE ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create RSI handle for TF " + EnumToString (periods[i])); return INIT_FAILED ; } } for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { string symbol = SymbolName (i, true ); atr_handles_sym[i] = iATR (symbol, PERIOD_H1 , ATR_Period); if (atr_handles_sym[i] == INVALID_HANDLE ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create ATR handle for symbol " + symbol); return INIT_FAILED ; } rsi_handles_sym[i] = iRSI (symbol, PERIOD_H1 , RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE ); if (rsi_handles_sym[i] == INVALID_HANDLE ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to create RSI handle for symbol " + symbol); return INIT_FAILED ; } } InitDashboard(); dashboardVisible = true ; return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

In the OnInit function, we clear existing objects with the ObjectsDeleteAll function for all charts and types, logging failures with "LogError" if unsuccessful, and call "objManager.DeleteAllObjects" to remove managed items. We get "totalSymbols" from SymbolsTotal with true for market watch symbols, returning INIT_FAILED if zero, and logging with "LogError". We resize arrays like "prices_PrevArray", "volatility_Array", "bid_array", "spread_array", "change_array", "vol_array", "rsi_array", "indices", "atr_handles_sym", "rsi_handles_sym", "atr_handles_tf", and "rsi_handles_tf" to match "totalSymbols" or "ArraySize(periods)" using ArrayResize, and initialize "prices_PrevArray" and "volatility_Array" to zero with the ArrayInitialize function.

For timeframes, we loop through "periods" and create "atr_handles_tf[i]" with iATR on "_Symbol", "periods[i]", and "ATR_Period", and "rsi_handles_tf[i]" with "iRSI" on _Symbol, "periods[i]", "RSI_Period", and "PRICE_CLOSE", logging and returning INIT_FAILED if "INVALID_HANDLE". Similarly for symbols, we loop through "totalSymbols", get "symbol" with "SymbolName" and true, create "atr_handles_sym[i]" with "iATR" on "symbol", "PERIOD_H1", and "ATR_Period", and "rsi_handles_sym[i]" with iRSI on "symbol", "PERIOD_H1", "RSI_Period", and "PRICE_CLOSE", logging and returning "INIT_FAILED" if invalid. We call "InitDashboard" to build the UI, set "dashboardVisible" to true, and return success. When we run the program, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we initialized the program successfully. We can take care of the program deinitialization, where we will need to delete the created objects and release the indicator handles.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if ( ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , - 1 , - 1 ) < 0 ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to delete objects, Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); } objManager.DeleteAllObjects(); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (atr_handles_tf); i++) { if (atr_handles_tf[i] != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (atr_handles_tf[i]); if (rsi_handles_tf[i] != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (rsi_handles_tf[i]); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (atr_handles_sym); i++) { if (atr_handles_sym[i] != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (atr_handles_sym[i]); if (rsi_handles_sym[i] != INVALID_HANDLE ) IndicatorRelease (rsi_handles_sym[i]); } }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we clean up resources when the EA is removed. We delete all chart objects with ObjectsDeleteAll using -1 for all charts and types, logging failures with "LogError" if the result is negative. We call "objManager.DeleteAllObjects" to remove managed items. For timeframe handles, we loop through "atr_handles_tf" and "rsi_handles_tf" with ArraySize, releasing valid handles with IndicatorRelease if not "INVALID_HANDLE". Similarly, for symbol handles in "atr_handles_sym" and "rsi_handles_sym". This ensures complete cleanup of objects and indicators. Here is an illustration.

With the created objects taken care of completely, we can now go to the updates. We intend to do the updates in the OnTick event handler to keep everything simple, but you could do them in the OnTimer event handler. Let's first start with the time frame section.

void OnTick () { if (!dashboardVisible) return ; long chartWidth; ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS , 0 , chartWidth); int fontSize = ( int )(BaseFontSize * (chartWidth / 800.0 )); int cellWidth = PanelWidth / 8 ; int cellHeight = 18 ; int y = Y_Offset + 75 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (periods); i++) { double open = iOpen ( _Symbol , periods[i], 0 ); double close = iClose ( _Symbol , periods[i], 0 ); double atr_buf[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (atr_handles_tf[i], 0 , 0 , 1 , atr_buf) != 1 ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to copy ATR buffer for TF " + EnumToString (periods[i])); continue ; } double vol = (close > 0 ) ? (atr_buf[ 0 ] / close) * 100 : 0.0 ; double rsi_buf[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (rsi_handles_tf[i], 0 , 0 , 1 , rsi_buf) != 1 ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to copy RSI buffer for TF " + EnumToString (periods[i])); continue ; } double rsi = rsi_buf[ 0 ]; color clr = DataColor; string trend = "-" ; if (rsi > 50 ) { clr = UpColor; trend = "↑" ; } else if (rsi < 50 ) { clr = DownColor; trend = "↓" ; } createText( "Trend_" + IntegerToString (i), trend, X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth, y, clr, fontSize, FontType, EnableAnimations); createText( "Vol_" + IntegerToString (i), StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , vol), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 2 , y, vol > Vol_Alert_Threshold ? UpColor : DataColor, fontSize, FontType, vol > Vol_Alert_Threshold && EnableAnimations); color rsi_clr = (rsi > 70 ? DownColor : (rsi < 30 ? UpColor : DataColor)); createText( "RSI_" + IntegerToString (i), StringFormat ( "%.1f" , rsi), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 3 , y, rsi_clr, fontSize, FontType, (rsi > 70 || rsi < 30 ) && EnableAnimations); HolographicPulse( "Period_" + IntegerToString (i), (periods[i] == _Period ) ? ActiveColor : DataColor, GlowColor); y += cellHeight; } y += 50 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) { string symbol = SymbolName (i, true ); double bidPrice; if (! SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID , bidPrice)) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to get bid for " + symbol + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); continue ; } long spread; if (! SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_SPREAD , spread)) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to get spread for " + symbol + ", Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); continue ; } double change = (prices_PrevArray[i] == 0 ? 0 : (bidPrice - prices_PrevArray[i]) / prices_PrevArray[i] * 100 ); double close = iClose (symbol, PERIOD_H1 , 0 ); double atr_buf[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (atr_handles_sym[i], 0 , 0 , 1 , atr_buf) != 1 ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to copy ATR buffer for symbol " + symbol); continue ; } double vol = (close > 0 ) ? (atr_buf[ 0 ] / close) * 100 : 0.0 ; double rsi_buf[ 1 ]; if ( CopyBuffer (rsi_handles_sym[i], 0 , 0 , 1 , rsi_buf) != 1 ) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to copy RSI buffer for symbol " + symbol); continue ; } double rsi = rsi_buf[ 0 ]; bid_array[i] = bidPrice; spread_array[i] = spread; change_array[i] = change; vol_array[i] = vol; rsi_array[i] = rsi; volatility_Array[i] = vol; prices_PrevArray[i] = bidPrice; } }

In the OnTick function, we handle updates on every market tick, ensuring real-time data refresh for timeframes and symbols. We exit early if "dashboardVisible" is false to skip unnecessary processing. We retrieve "chartWidth" with ChartGetInteger using CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS, calculate "fontSize" scaled by "chartWidth / 800.0", "cellWidth" as "PanelWidth / 8", and "cellHeight" as 18. We set "y" to "Y_Offset + 75" for the timeframe grid and loop through "periods" with the ArraySize function. For each timeframe, we get "open" with iOpen and "close" with "iClose" at shift 0, copy "atr_buf" with CopyBuffer from "atr_handles_tf[i]", and calculate "vol" as percentage ATR over "close" if positive.

We copy "rsi_buf" from "rsi_handles_tf[i]" and get "rsi", setting "clr" and "trend" based on RSI > 50 for up ("↑" in "UpColor") or < 50 for down ("↓" in "DownColor"). We could have used the arrows from fonts, but these hand-coded ones blend in smoothly and increase the holographic appeal. We update texts with "createText" for trend, vol (colored "UpColor" if > "Vol_Alert_Threshold" with animation), and RSI (colored based on overbought/oversold with animation), and call "HolographicPulse" on the period text with "ActiveColor" if matching _Period. We increment "y" by "cellHeight".

We update "y" by 50 for the symbol grid and loop through "totalSymbols". For each symbol from SymbolName with true, we fetch "bidPrice" with "SymbolInfoDouble" using "SYMBOL_BID" and "spread" with SymbolInfoInteger using SYMBOL_SPREAD, logging and skipping on failure. We calculate "change" as percentage over "prices_PrevArray[i]", get "close" with iClose on "PERIOD_H1" at shift 0, copy "atr_buf" from "atr_handles_sym[i]" to compute "vol", and "rsi_buf" from "rsi_handles_sym[i]" to get "rsi". We store values in "bid_array", "spread_array", "change_array", "vol_array", "rsi_array", and "volatility_array", and update "prices_PrevArray[i]" to "bidPrice". We can now move on to the symbols section, where we will need to sort and display them with effects.

for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalSymbols; i++) indices[i] = i; bool swapped = true ; while (swapped) { swapped = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < totalSymbols - 1 ; j++) { bool do_swap = false ; int a = indices[j], b = indices[j + 1 ]; if (sortMode == 0 ) { string na = SymbolName (a, true ), nb = SymbolName (b, true ); if (na > nb) do_swap = true ; } else if (sortMode == 1 ) { if (vol_array[a] < vol_array[b]) do_swap = true ; } else if (sortMode == 2 ) { if ( MathAbs (change_array[a]) < MathAbs (change_array[b])) do_swap = true ; } else if (sortMode == 3 ) { if (rsi_array[a] < rsi_array[b]) do_swap = true ; } if (do_swap) { int temp = indices[j]; indices[j] = indices[j + 1 ]; indices[j + 1 ] = temp; swapped = true ; } } } for ( int j = 0 ; j < totalSymbols; j++) { int i = indices[j]; string symbol = SymbolName (i, true ); double bidPrice = bid_array[i]; long spread = spread_array[i]; double change = change_array[i]; double vol = vol_array[i]; double rsi = rsi_array[i]; color clr_s = (symbol == _Symbol ) ? ActiveColor : DataColor; color clr_p = DataColor, clr_sp = DataColor, clr_ch = DataColor, clr_vol = DataColor, clr_rsi = DataColor; color clr_a1 = DataColor, clr_a2 = DataColor; if (change > 0 ) { clr_p = UpColor; clr_ch = UpColor; clr_a1 = UpColor; clr_a2 = DataColor; } else if (change < 0 ) { clr_p = DownColor; clr_ch = DownColor; clr_a1 = DataColor; clr_a2 = DownColor; } if (vol > Vol_Alert_Threshold) { clr_vol = UpColor; clr_s = (symbol == _Symbol ) ? ActiveColor : UpColor; } clr_rsi = (rsi > 70 ? DownColor : (rsi < 30 ? UpColor : DataColor)); string displaySymbol = (symbol == _Symbol ) ? "*" + symbol : symbol; createText( "Symbol_" + IntegerToString (j), displaySymbol, X_Offset + 10 , y, clr_s, fontSize, FontType, vol > Vol_Alert_Threshold && EnableAnimations); createText( "Bid_" + IntegerToString (j), Bid(symbol), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth, y, clr_p, fontSize, FontType, EnableAnimations); createText( "Spread_" + IntegerToString (j), Spread(symbol), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 2 , y, clr_sp, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Change_" + IntegerToString (j), StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , change), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 3 , y, clr_ch, fontSize, FontType); createText( "Vol_" + IntegerToString (j), StringFormat ( "%.2f%%" , vol), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 4 , y, clr_vol, fontSize, FontType, vol > Vol_Alert_Threshold && EnableAnimations); createText( "RSI_" + IntegerToString (j), StringFormat ( "%.1f" , rsi), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 5 , y, clr_rsi, fontSize, FontType, (rsi > 70 || rsi < 30 ) && EnableAnimations); createText( "ArrowUp_" + IntegerToString (j), CharToString ( 236 ), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 6 , y, clr_a1, fontSize, "Wingdings" ); createText( "ArrowDown_" + IntegerToString (j), CharToString ( 238 ), X_Offset + 10 + cellWidth * 7 , y, clr_a2, fontSize, "Wingdings" ); if (vol > Vol_Alert_Threshold) { HolographicPulse( "Symbol_" + IntegerToString (j), clr_s, GlowColor); } y += cellHeight; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Here, we sort the indices by first initializing the "indices" array from 0 to "totalSymbols" - 1 in a loop. We use a bubble sort approach with the "swapped" flag set to true initially, entering a while loop until no more swaps occur. Inside, we reset "swapped" to false, then loop from 0 to "totalSymbols" - 2, setting "do_swap" to false and getting "a" and "b" as "indices[j]" and "indices[j+1]". Depending on "sortMode": for 0 (name ASC), we get names via "SymbolName(a, true)" and "SymbolName(b, true)", swap if "na > nb"; for 1 (vol DESC), swap if "vol_array[a] < vol_array[b]"; for 2 (change ABS DESC), swap if "MathAbs(change_array[a]) < MathAbs(change_array[b])"; for 3 (RSI DESC), swap if "rsi_array[a] < rsi_array[b]". If "do_swap", we swap "indices[j]" and "indices[j+1]" using a "temp" variable and set "swapped" to true.

Next, we display sorted symbols by looping over "totalSymbols", getting "i" as "indices[j]", then fetching "symbol" via "SymbolName(i, true)", "bidPrice" from "bid_array[i]", "spread" from "spread_array[i]", "change" from "change_array[i]", "vol" from "vol_array[i]", and "rsi" from "rsi_array[i]". We set "clr_s" to "ActiveColor" if it matches "_Symbol", else "DataColor"; default other colors to "DataColor". For price change: if "change > 0", set "clr_p", "clr_ch", "clr_a1" to "UpColor" and "clr_a2" to "DataColor"; if < 0, set to "DownColor" with "clr_a1" as "DataColor". For volatility alert: if "vol > Vol_Alert_Threshold", set "clr_vol" to "UpColor" and update "clr_s" if not the current symbol. For RSI: set "clr_rsi" to "DownColor" if >70, "UpColor" if <30, else "DataColor".

We format "displaySymbol" with "*" if it matches "_Symbol". Update texts via "createText": symbol ("Symbol_j") with "displaySymbol", "clr_s", animate if high vol and enabled; bid ("Bid_j") with "Bid(symbol)", "clr_p", animate if enabled; spread ("Spread_j") with "Spread(symbol)", "clr_sp"; change ("Change_j") formatted "%.2f%%" via "StringFormat", "clr_ch"; vol ("Vol_j") formatted "%.2f%%", "clr_vol", animate if high vol and enabled; RSI ("RSI_j") formatted "%.1f", "clr_rsi", animate if overbought/oversold and enabled; up arrow ("ArrowUp_j") with "CharToString(236)", "clr_a1", "Wingdings"; down arrow ("ArrowDown_j") with "CharToString(238)", "clr_a2", "Wingdings". If high vol, apply "HolographicPulse" on symbol text with "clr_s" and "GlowColor". Increment "y" by "cellHeight" each iteration and finally redraw. When we compile, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that the updates are taking effect on every market tick. We can now graduate to adding life to the buttons we created. We will achieve that via the OnChartEvent event handler.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (sparam == "ToggleBtn" ) { dashboardVisible = !dashboardVisible; objManager.DeleteAllObjects(); if (dashboardVisible) { InitDashboard(); } else { createButton( "ToggleBtn" , "TOGGLE DASHBOARD" , X_Offset + 10 , Y_Offset + 10 , 150 , 25 , TitleColor, PanelColor, UpColor); } } else if (sparam == "SwitchTFBtn" ) { int currentIdx = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (periods); i++) { if (periods[i] == _Period ) { currentIdx = i; break ; } } int nextIdx = (currentIdx + 1 ) % ArraySize (periods); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , _Symbol , periods[nextIdx])) { LogError( __FUNCTION__ + ": Failed to switch timeframe, Error: " + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())); } createButton( "SwitchTFBtn" , "NEXT TF" , X_Offset + 170 , ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "SwitchTFBtn" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ), 120 , 25 , UpColor, PanelColor, UpColor, EnableAnimations); } else if (sparam == "SortBtn" ) { sortMode = (sortMode + 1 ) % 4 ; createButton( "SortBtn" , "SORT: " + sortNames[sortMode], X_Offset + 300 , ( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "SortBtn" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ), 150 , 25 , TitleColor, PanelColor, UpColor, EnableAnimations); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , sparam, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); } }

We implement the OnChartEvent event handler to handle interactive events, responding to button clicks for toggling visibility, switching timeframes, and cycling sort modes. For CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK, we check "sparam" against "ToggleBtn", toggling "dashboardVisible", deleting objects with "objManager.DeleteAllObjects", and reinitializing with "InitDashboard" if visible or creating a new "ToggleBtn" with "createButton" if hidden. If "sparam" is "SwitchTFBtn", we find the current timeframe index in "periods" with a loop, calculate "nextIdx" as "(currentIdx + 1) % ArraySize(periods)", switch the chart with "ChartSetSymbolPeriod" using "periods[nextIdx]", log failures with "LogError", and update the button with "createButton" including animation if "EnableAnimations".

For "SortBtn", we cycle "sortMode" with "(sortMode + 1) % 4" and update the button text to "SORT: " + "sortNames[sortMode]" using "createButton" with animation. We reset the button state with ObjectSetInteger for OBJPROP_STATE to false and redraw the chart with the ChartRedraw function. This enables control over the dashboard's display and data organization. Upon compilation, we have the following output.

We can see that we can update the dashboard on every market tick and respond to the button clicks for the dashboard toggle, timeframe change, and the sorting of the indices for the symbol metrics, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the project, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve created a Dynamic Holographic Dashboard in MQL5 that monitors symbols and timeframes with RSI, volatility alerts, and sorting, featuring pulse animations and interactive buttons for an immersive trading experience. We’ve detailed the architecture and implementation, using class components like "CObjectManager" and functions such as "HolographicPulse" to deliver real-time, visually engaging insights. You can customize this dashboard to fit your trading needs, elevating your analysis with holographic effects and controls.