MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 18): Rounded Speech Bubbles/Balloons with Orientation Control

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 17), we explored vector-based methods for drawing rounded rectangles and triangles in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) using canvas, with supersampling for anti-aliased rendering. In Part 18, we combine these shapes to create rounded speech bubbles/balloons with orientation control, allowing pointers to face up, down, left, or right. This integration includes adjustable positions, borders, and opacities, providing versatile UI elements for trading interfaces. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional speech bubble system ready for customization in advanced applications—let’s dive in!





Understanding Rounded Speech Bubbles with Orientation

The rounded speech bubble/balloon with orientation control combines a rounded rectangle body and a triangular pointer, allowing dynamic positioning of the pointer in up, down, left, or right directions via an enumeration, creating versatile UI elements for alerts or tooltips in trading interfaces. Orientation determines layout by shifting the body relative to the pointer, incorporating base offsets for alignment, and ensuring smooth merges between shapes to avoid visual discontinuities. This vector approach supports scalable, high-quality rendering with supersampling for anti-aliased edges, enhancing readability and aesthetics in MQL5 applications. Our plan is to precompute body and pointer geometries based on orientation, fill the combined shape using adapted scanline algorithms for horizontal or vertical scans, and draw segmented borders with extended edges for seamless joins. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to add new defines, global variables, and inputs to control the new speech bubble with orientation capabilities.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict enum BUBBLE_ORIENTATION { ORIENT_UP = 0 , ORIENT_DOWN = 1 , ORIENT_LEFT = 2 , ORIENT_RIGHT = 3 }; input group "Bubble Shape" input int bubbleBodyWidthPixels = 250 ; input int bubbleBodyHeightPixels = 100 ; input int bubbleBodyCornerRadiusPixels = 5 ; input int bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels = 60 ; input int bubblePointerHeightPixels = 40 ; input int bubblePointerApexRadiusPixels = 12 ; input int bubblePointerBaseOffsetPixels = 0 ; input BUBBLE_ORIENTATION bubblePointerOrientation = ORIENT_UP; input bool bubbleShowBorder = true ; input int bubbleBorderThicknessPixels = 2 ; input color bubbleBorderColor = clrGreen ; input int bubbleBorderOpacityPercent = 80 ; input color bubbleBackgroundColor = clrGreen ; input int bubbleBackgroundOpacityPercent = 30 ; input group "General" input double borderExtensionMultiplier = 0.23 ; CCanvas bubbleCanvas, bubbleHighResCanvas; string bubbleCanvasName = "BubbleCanvas" ; double bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyTop, bubbleBodyRight, bubbleBodyBottom; double bubblePointerVerticesX[ 3 ], bubblePointerVerticesY[ 3 ]; double bubblePointerArcCentersX[ 3 ], bubblePointerArcCentersY[ 3 ]; double bubblePointerTangentPointsX[ 3 ][ 2 ], bubblePointerTangentPointsY[ 3 ][ 2 ]; double bubblePointerArcStartAngles[ 3 ], bubblePointerArcEndAngles[ 3 ]; int bubblePointerApexIndex; double bubblePointerBaseStart, bubblePointerBaseEnd; bool bubbleIsHorizontalOrientation;

We continue by defining the "BUBBLE_ORIENTATION" enumeration with options for pointer directions: "ORIENT_UP" (0), "ORIENT_DOWN" (1), "ORIENT_LEFT" (2), and "ORIENT_RIGHT" (3). This provides flexible control over bubble layout. Under the "Bubble Shape" input group, we add parameters for body dimensions such as "bubbleBodyWidthPixels" and "bubbleBodyHeightPixels". Other parameters include corner radius "bubbleBodyCornerRadiusPixels", pointer specifications like "bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels", "bubblePointerHeightPixels", "bubblePointerApexRadiusPixels", and offset "bubblePointerBaseOffsetPixels" for centering shifts. We also include the orientation from the enum, border toggles, thickness, colors, and opacities, similar to previous shapes.

To fine-tune borders, we include a general input "borderExtensionMultiplier" as a fraction of thickness for edge extensions, ensuring seamless joins. Global variables extend to bubble-specific canvases "bubbleCanvas" and "bubbleHighResCanvas" with name "BubbleCanvas"; we store body bounds in doubles like "bubbleBodyLeft" and "bubbleBodyTop", pointer vertices, arc centers, tangents (3x2 arrays), angles, apex index "bubblePointerApexIndex", base start/end, and a boolean "bubbleIsHorizontalOrientation" to handle scanline orientations dynamically. Now, we will need to define functions to control the creation of the speech bubble, using a similar logic as we did with the other shapes in the previous version, as follows. We will first precompute the bubble geometry.

void PrecomputeBubbleGeometry() { int scalingFactor = supersamplingFactor; double baseOffset = 10.0 * scalingFactor; double centeringAdjustment; if (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_UP) { bubbleBodyLeft = baseOffset; bubbleBodyTop = baseOffset + bubblePointerHeightPixels * scalingFactor; bubbleBodyRight = bubbleBodyLeft + bubbleBodyWidthPixels * scalingFactor; bubbleBodyBottom = bubbleBodyTop + bubbleBodyHeightPixels * scalingFactor; centeringAdjustment = (bubbleBodyWidthPixels * scalingFactor - bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor) / 2.0 ; double actualOffset = centeringAdjustment + (bubblePointerBaseOffsetPixels * scalingFactor); double pointerCenterX = bubbleBodyLeft + actualOffset + (bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor) / 2.0 ; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 0 ] = pointerCenterX; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 0 ] = baseOffset; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 1 ] = bubbleBodyLeft + actualOffset; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 1 ] = bubbleBodyTop; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 2 ] = bubblePointerVerticesX[ 1 ] + bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 2 ] = bubbleBodyTop; bubblePointerApexIndex = 0 ; bubblePointerBaseStart = bubblePointerVerticesX[ 1 ]; bubblePointerBaseEnd = bubblePointerVerticesX[ 2 ]; } else if (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_DOWN) { bubbleBodyLeft = baseOffset; bubbleBodyTop = baseOffset; bubbleBodyRight = bubbleBodyLeft + bubbleBodyWidthPixels * scalingFactor; bubbleBodyBottom = bubbleBodyTop + bubbleBodyHeightPixels * scalingFactor; centeringAdjustment = (bubbleBodyWidthPixels * scalingFactor - bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor) / 2.0 ; double actualOffset = centeringAdjustment + (bubblePointerBaseOffsetPixels * scalingFactor); double pointerCenterX = bubbleBodyLeft + actualOffset + (bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor) / 2.0 ; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 0 ] = pointerCenterX; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 0 ] = bubbleBodyBottom + bubblePointerHeightPixels * scalingFactor; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 1 ] = bubbleBodyLeft + actualOffset + bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 1 ] = bubbleBodyBottom; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 2 ] = bubbleBodyLeft + actualOffset; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 2 ] = bubbleBodyBottom; bubblePointerApexIndex = 0 ; bubblePointerBaseStart = bubblePointerVerticesX[ 2 ]; bubblePointerBaseEnd = bubblePointerVerticesX[ 1 ]; } else if (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_LEFT) { bubbleBodyLeft = baseOffset + bubblePointerHeightPixels * scalingFactor; bubbleBodyTop = baseOffset; bubbleBodyRight = bubbleBodyLeft + bubbleBodyWidthPixels * scalingFactor; bubbleBodyBottom = bubbleBodyTop + bubbleBodyHeightPixels * scalingFactor; centeringAdjustment = (bubbleBodyHeightPixels * scalingFactor - bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor) / 2.0 ; double actualOffset = centeringAdjustment + (bubblePointerBaseOffsetPixels * scalingFactor); double pointerCenterY = bubbleBodyTop + actualOffset + (bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor) / 2.0 ; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 0 ] = baseOffset; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 0 ] = pointerCenterY; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 1 ] = bubbleBodyLeft; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 1 ] = bubbleBodyTop + actualOffset + bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 2 ] = bubbleBodyLeft; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 2 ] = bubbleBodyTop + actualOffset; bubblePointerApexIndex = 0 ; bubblePointerBaseStart = bubblePointerVerticesY[ 2 ]; bubblePointerBaseEnd = bubblePointerVerticesY[ 1 ]; } else { bubbleBodyLeft = baseOffset; bubbleBodyTop = baseOffset; bubbleBodyRight = bubbleBodyLeft + bubbleBodyWidthPixels * scalingFactor; bubbleBodyBottom = bubbleBodyTop + bubbleBodyHeightPixels * scalingFactor; centeringAdjustment = (bubbleBodyHeightPixels * scalingFactor - bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor) / 2.0 ; double actualOffset = centeringAdjustment + (bubblePointerBaseOffsetPixels * scalingFactor); double pointerCenterY = bubbleBodyTop + actualOffset + (bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor) / 2.0 ; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 0 ] = bubbleBodyRight + bubblePointerHeightPixels * scalingFactor; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 0 ] = pointerCenterY; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 1 ] = bubbleBodyRight; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 1 ] = bubbleBodyTop + actualOffset; bubblePointerVerticesX[ 2 ] = bubbleBodyRight; bubblePointerVerticesY[ 2 ] = bubbleBodyTop + actualOffset + bubblePointerBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor; bubblePointerApexIndex = 0 ; bubblePointerBaseStart = bubblePointerVerticesY[ 1 ]; bubblePointerBaseEnd = bubblePointerVerticesY[ 2 ]; } ComputeBubbleTriangleRoundedCorners(); } void ComputeBubbleTriangleRoundedCorners() { double scaledRadius = ( double )bubblePointerApexRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; int cornerIndex = bubblePointerApexIndex; int previousIndex = (cornerIndex + 2 ) % 3 ; int nextIndex = (cornerIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; double edgeA_X = bubblePointerVerticesX[cornerIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesX[previousIndex]; double edgeA_Y = bubblePointerVerticesY[cornerIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesY[previousIndex]; double edgeA_Length = MathSqrt (edgeA_X*edgeA_X + edgeA_Y*edgeA_Y); edgeA_X /= edgeA_Length; edgeA_Y /= edgeA_Length; double edgeB_X = bubblePointerVerticesX[nextIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesX[cornerIndex]; double edgeB_Y = bubblePointerVerticesY[nextIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesY[cornerIndex]; double edgeB_Length = MathSqrt (edgeB_X*edgeB_X + edgeB_Y*edgeB_Y); edgeB_X /= edgeB_Length; edgeB_Y /= edgeB_Length; double normalA_X = edgeA_Y, normalA_Y = -edgeA_X; double normalB_X = edgeB_Y, normalB_Y = -edgeB_X; double bisectorX = normalA_X + normalB_X, bisectorY = normalA_Y + normalB_Y; double bisectorLength = MathSqrt (bisectorX*bisectorX + bisectorY*bisectorY); if (bisectorLength < 1 e- 12 ) { bisectorX = normalA_X; bisectorY = normalA_Y; bisectorLength = MathSqrt (bisectorX*bisectorX + bisectorY*bisectorY); } bisectorX /= bisectorLength; bisectorY /= bisectorLength; double cosInteriorAngle = (-edgeA_X)*edgeB_X + (-edgeA_Y)*edgeB_Y; if (cosInteriorAngle > 1.0 ) cosInteriorAngle = 1.0 ; if (cosInteriorAngle < - 1.0 ) cosInteriorAngle = - 1.0 ; double halfAngle = MathArccos (cosInteriorAngle) / 2.0 ; double sinHalfAngle = MathSin (halfAngle); if (sinHalfAngle < 1 e- 12 ) sinHalfAngle = 1 e- 12 ; double distanceToCenter = scaledRadius / sinHalfAngle; bubblePointerArcCentersX[cornerIndex] = bubblePointerVerticesX[cornerIndex] + bisectorX * distanceToCenter; bubblePointerArcCentersY[cornerIndex] = bubblePointerVerticesY[cornerIndex] + bisectorY * distanceToCenter; double deltaX_A = bubblePointerVerticesX[cornerIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesX[previousIndex]; double deltaY_A = bubblePointerVerticesY[cornerIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesY[previousIndex]; double lengthSquared_A = deltaX_A*deltaX_A + deltaY_A*deltaY_A; double interpolationFactor_A = ((bubblePointerArcCentersX[cornerIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesX[previousIndex])*deltaX_A + (bubblePointerArcCentersY[cornerIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesY[previousIndex])*deltaY_A) / lengthSquared_A; bubblePointerTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][ 1 ] = bubblePointerVerticesX[previousIndex] + interpolationFactor_A * deltaX_A; bubblePointerTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][ 1 ] = bubblePointerVerticesY[previousIndex] + interpolationFactor_A * deltaY_A; double deltaX_B = bubblePointerVerticesX[nextIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesX[cornerIndex]; double deltaY_B = bubblePointerVerticesY[nextIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesY[cornerIndex]; double lengthSquared_B = deltaX_B*deltaX_B + deltaY_B*deltaY_B; double interpolationFactor_B = ((bubblePointerArcCentersX[cornerIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesX[cornerIndex])*deltaX_B + (bubblePointerArcCentersY[cornerIndex] - bubblePointerVerticesY[cornerIndex])*deltaY_B) / lengthSquared_B; bubblePointerTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][ 0 ] = bubblePointerVerticesX[cornerIndex] + interpolationFactor_B * deltaX_B; bubblePointerTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][ 0 ] = bubblePointerVerticesY[cornerIndex] + interpolationFactor_B * deltaY_B; bubblePointerArcStartAngles[cornerIndex] = MathArctan2 (bubblePointerTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][ 1 ] - bubblePointerArcCentersY[cornerIndex], bubblePointerTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][ 1 ] - bubblePointerArcCentersX[cornerIndex]); bubblePointerArcEndAngles[cornerIndex] = MathArctan2 (bubblePointerTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][ 0 ] - bubblePointerArcCentersY[cornerIndex], bubblePointerTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][ 0 ] - bubblePointerArcCentersX[cornerIndex]); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { if (i == bubblePointerApexIndex) continue ; bubblePointerTangentPointsX[i][ 0 ] = bubblePointerVerticesX[i]; bubblePointerTangentPointsY[i][ 0 ] = bubblePointerVerticesY[i]; bubblePointerTangentPointsX[i][ 1 ] = bubblePointerVerticesX[i]; bubblePointerTangentPointsY[i][ 1 ] = bubblePointerVerticesY[i]; } }

We begin by implementing the "PrecomputeBubbleGeometry" function to establish the layout for the speech bubble, assigning the supersampling factor to a local variable and scaling a base offset for padding, then declaring a centering adjustment to position the pointer. Depending on the "bubblePointerOrientation", we set the body coordinates: for "ORIENT_UP", placing it below the pointer with left, top, right, bottom calculated from scaled inputs; compute centering with applied offset for alignment, determine the pointer center X, and define vertices with apex at top center, left and right at body top, setting "bubblePointerApexIndex" to 0 and base start/end from left to right X.

For "ORIENT_DOWN", we position the body above the pointer, invert the apex to bottom, adjust vertex order for consistent winding, and update base start/end accordingly; similarly, for "ORIENT_LEFT", shift body right of pointer, set vertices with apex left, bottom and top at body left, and base as Y values; for "ORIENT_RIGHT", mirror to right with appropriate adjustments. This conditional setup ensures adaptable geometry based on direction, facilitating seamless integration of pointer and body without overlaps.

To round the pointer tip, we call "ComputeBubbleTriangleRoundedCorners", scaling the apex radius, focusing on the apex corner via "bubblePointerApexIndex", computing edge vectors and normals as in triangle precomputation, forming the bisector, calculating half-angle sine for center distance, projecting to find tangents, and setting start/end angles with the MathArctan2 function. Finally, for non-apex corners (base), we set tangents directly to vertices, disabling rounding there to merge flatly with the body, which is crucial for a clean speech bubble appearance without unnecessary curves at the attachment point. For arc-based pixel drawing, we will need a helper function.

bool BubbleAngleInArcSweep( int cornerIndex, double angle) { double twoPi = 2.0 * M_PI ; double startAngleMod = MathMod (bubblePointerArcStartAngles[cornerIndex] + twoPi, twoPi); double endAngleMod = MathMod (bubblePointerArcEndAngles[cornerIndex] + twoPi, twoPi); angle = MathMod (angle + twoPi, twoPi); double ccwSpan = MathMod (endAngleMod - startAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); if (ccwSpan <= M_PI ) { double relativeAngle = MathMod (angle - startAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); return (relativeAngle <= ccwSpan + 1 e- 6 ); } else { double cwSpan = twoPi - ccwSpan; double relativeAngle = MathMod (angle - endAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); return (relativeAngle <= cwSpan + 1 e- 6 ); } }

We implement the "BubbleAngleInArcSweep" function to determine if a given angle falls within the arc sweep for a specific corner of the bubble pointer, starting by defining a two-pi constant and normalizing the start, end, and input angles using MathMod to ensure they range from 0 to 2 pi, handling any wrapping or negative values. Next, we compute the counterclockwise span between normalized start and end, and if it's pi or less (indicating the shorter arc), check the relative angle from start against this span with a small epsilon for precision; otherwise, calculate the clockwise span as 2 pi minus ccw and verify the relative angle from end. This logic accommodates both arc directions, ensuring accurate pixel inclusion during rendering, which is vital for smooth, artifact-free curved borders in the speech bubble's pointer across orientations. To draw the bubble-rounded rectangle, we use the following approach.

void FillBubbleRoundedRectangle( double left, double top, double width, double height, int radius, uint fillColor) { bubbleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(( int )(left + radius), ( int )top, ( int )(left + width - radius), ( int )(top + height), fillColor); bubbleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(( int )left, ( int )(top + radius), ( int )(left + radius), ( int )(top + height - radius), fillColor); bubbleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(( int )(left + width - radius), ( int )(top + radius), ( int )(left + width), ( int )(top + height - radius), fillColor); FillBubbleCircleQuadrant(( int )(left + radius), ( int )(top + radius), radius, fillColor, 2 ); FillBubbleCircleQuadrant(( int )(left + width - radius), ( int )(top + radius), radius, fillColor, 1 ); FillBubbleCircleQuadrant(( int )(left + radius), ( int )(top + height - radius), radius, fillColor, 3 ); FillBubbleCircleQuadrant(( int )(left + width - radius), ( int )(top + height - radius), radius, fillColor, 4 ); } void FillBubbleCircleQuadrant( int centerX, int centerY, int radius, uint fillColor, int quadrant) { double radiusDouble = ( double )radius; for ( int deltaY = -radius - 1 ; deltaY <= radius + 1 ; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -radius - 1 ; deltaX <= radius + 1 ; deltaX++) { bool inQuadrant = false ; if (quadrant == 1 && deltaX >= 0 && deltaY <= 0 ) inQuadrant = true ; else if (quadrant == 2 && deltaX <= 0 && deltaY <= 0 ) inQuadrant = true ; else if (quadrant == 3 && deltaX <= 0 && deltaY >= 0 ) inQuadrant = true ; else if (quadrant == 4 && deltaX >= 0 && deltaY >= 0 ) inQuadrant = true ; if (!inQuadrant) continue ; double distance = MathSqrt (deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY); if (distance <= radiusDouble) bubbleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(centerX + deltaX, centerY + deltaY, fillColor); } } }

Here, we implement the "FillBubbleRoundedRectangle" function to render the filled body of the speech bubble as a rounded rectangle on the high-res canvas, casting coordinates to integers for pixel accuracy, filling the central area excluding corners with "FillRectangle", then adding left and right vertical strips to cover the sides seamlessly. To complete the rounding, we call "FillBubbleCircleQuadrant" for each corner, adapting the quadrant-specific logic to fill only the relevant quarter-circle pixels.

In "FillBubbleCircleQuadrant", we convert radius to double for precision, loop over an extended delta range for anti-aliasing, check quadrant membership based on delta signs (e.g., quadrant 1 for positive X, negative Y), compute distance with MathSqrt, and set pixels within radius using PixelSet, ensuring smooth curves that integrate with the rectangle strips. This modular filling is significant for maintaining consistency across orientations, as it reuses rectangle logic while allowing pointer attachment without fill gaps. Filling the rectangle border is easy and straightforward. Let us now define a logic to fill a rounded triangle for the pointer.

void FillBubbleRoundedTriangle( uint fillColor) { if (bubbleIsHorizontalOrientation) { double minX = bubblePointerVerticesX[ 0 ], maxX = bubblePointerVerticesX[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 3 ; i++) { if (bubblePointerVerticesX[i] < minX) minX = bubblePointerVerticesX[i]; if (bubblePointerVerticesX[i] > maxX) maxX = bubblePointerVerticesX[i]; } int xStart = ( int ) MathCeil (minX); int xEnd = ( int ) MathFloor (maxX); for ( int x = xStart; x <= xEnd; x++) { double scanlineX = ( double )x + 0.5 ; double yIntersections[ 12 ]; int intersectionCount = 0 ; for ( int edgeIndex = 0 ; edgeIndex < 3 ; edgeIndex++) { int nextIndex = (edgeIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; if (edgeIndex != bubblePointerApexIndex && nextIndex != bubblePointerApexIndex) continue ; double startX, startY, endX, endY; if (edgeIndex == bubblePointerApexIndex) { startX = bubblePointerTangentPointsX[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 0 ]; startY = bubblePointerTangentPointsY[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 0 ]; endX = bubblePointerVerticesX[nextIndex]; endY = bubblePointerVerticesY[nextIndex]; } else { startX = bubblePointerVerticesX[edgeIndex]; startY = bubblePointerVerticesY[edgeIndex]; endX = bubblePointerTangentPointsX[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 1 ]; endY = bubblePointerTangentPointsY[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 1 ]; } double edgeMinX = (startX < endX) ? startX : endX; double edgeMaxX = (startX > endX) ? startX : endX; if (scanlineX < edgeMinX || scanlineX > edgeMaxX) continue ; if ( MathAbs (endX - startX) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double interpolationFactor = (scanlineX - startX) / (endX - startX); if (interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0 ) continue ; yIntersections[intersectionCount++] = startY + interpolationFactor * (endY - startY); } { int cornerIndex = bubblePointerApexIndex; double centerX = bubblePointerArcCentersX[cornerIndex]; double centerY = bubblePointerArcCentersY[cornerIndex]; double radius = ( double )bubblePointerApexRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; double deltaX = scanlineX - centerX; if ( MathAbs (deltaX) <= radius) { double deltaY = MathSqrt (radius * radius - deltaX * deltaX); double candidates[ 2 ]; candidates[ 0 ] = centerY - deltaY; candidates[ 1 ] = centerY + deltaY; for ( int candidateIndex = 0 ; candidateIndex < 2 ; candidateIndex++) { double angle = MathArctan2 (candidates[candidateIndex] - centerY, scanlineX - centerX); if (BubbleAngleInArcSweep(cornerIndex, angle)) yIntersections[intersectionCount++] = candidates[candidateIndex]; } } } for ( int a = 0 ; a < intersectionCount - 1 ; a++) for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < intersectionCount; b++) if (yIntersections[a] > yIntersections[b]) { double temp = yIntersections[a]; yIntersections[a] = yIntersections[b]; yIntersections[b] = temp; } for ( int pairIndex = 0 ; pairIndex + 1 < intersectionCount; pairIndex += 2 ) { int yTop = ( int ) MathCeil (yIntersections[pairIndex]); int yBottom = ( int ) MathFloor (yIntersections[pairIndex + 1 ]); for ( int y = yTop; y <= yBottom; y++) bubbleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); } } } else { double minY = bubblePointerVerticesY[ 0 ], maxY = bubblePointerVerticesY[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 3 ; i++) { if (bubblePointerVerticesY[i] < minY) minY = bubblePointerVerticesY[i]; if (bubblePointerVerticesY[i] > maxY) maxY = bubblePointerVerticesY[i]; } int yStart = ( int ) MathCeil (minY); int yEnd = ( int ) MathFloor (maxY); for ( int y = yStart; y <= yEnd; y++) { double scanlineY = ( double )y + 0.5 ; double xIntersections[ 12 ]; int intersectionCount = 0 ; for ( int edgeIndex = 0 ; edgeIndex < 3 ; edgeIndex++) { int nextIndex = (edgeIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; if (edgeIndex != bubblePointerApexIndex && nextIndex != bubblePointerApexIndex) continue ; double startX, startY, endX, endY; if (edgeIndex == bubblePointerApexIndex) { startX = bubblePointerTangentPointsX[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 0 ]; startY = bubblePointerTangentPointsY[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 0 ]; endX = bubblePointerVerticesX[nextIndex]; endY = bubblePointerVerticesY[nextIndex]; } else { startX = bubblePointerVerticesX[edgeIndex]; startY = bubblePointerVerticesY[edgeIndex]; endX = bubblePointerTangentPointsX[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 1 ]; endY = bubblePointerTangentPointsY[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 1 ]; } double edgeMinY = (startY < endY) ? startY : endY; double edgeMaxY = (startY > endY) ? startY : endY; if (scanlineY < edgeMinY || scanlineY > edgeMaxY) continue ; if ( MathAbs (endY - startY) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double interpolationFactor = (scanlineY - startY) / (endY - startY); if (interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0 ) continue ; xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = startX + interpolationFactor * (endX - startX); } int cornerIndex = bubblePointerApexIndex; double centerX = bubblePointerArcCentersX[cornerIndex]; double centerY = bubblePointerArcCentersY[cornerIndex]; double radius = ( double )bubblePointerApexRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; double deltaY = scanlineY - centerY; if ( MathAbs (deltaY) <= radius) { double deltaX = MathSqrt (radius*radius - deltaY*deltaY); double candidates[ 2 ]; candidates[ 0 ] = centerX - deltaX; candidates[ 1 ] = centerX + deltaX; for ( int candidateIndex = 0 ; candidateIndex < 2 ; candidateIndex++) { double angle = MathArctan2 (scanlineY - centerY, candidates[candidateIndex] - centerX); if (BubbleAngleInArcSweep(cornerIndex, angle)) xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = candidates[candidateIndex]; } } for ( int a = 0 ; a < intersectionCount - 1 ; a++) for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < intersectionCount; b++) if (xIntersections[a] > xIntersections[b]) { double temp = xIntersections[a]; xIntersections[a] = xIntersections[b]; xIntersections[b] = temp; } for ( int pairIndex = 0 ; pairIndex + 1 < intersectionCount; pairIndex += 2 ) { int xLeft = ( int ) MathCeil (xIntersections[pairIndex]); int xRight = ( int ) MathFloor (xIntersections[pairIndex + 1 ]); for ( int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) bubbleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); } } } }

We implement the "FillBubbleRoundedTriangle" function to fill the triangular pointer of the speech bubble on the high-res canvas, adapting the scanline direction based on orientation for optimal efficiency—using horizontal scans (x-loop) if "bubbleIsHorizontalOrientation" is true for left/right pointers, or vertical (y-loop) otherwise. For horizontal orientations, we determine min and max X from pointer vertices, loop over integer x with half-pixel offset, collect y-intersections only from apex-adjacent edges via interpolation (skipping base), add arc candidates by solving circle equation at deltaX if within radius and validated by "BubbleAngleInArcSweep", sort with bubble sort, and fill vertical spans between pairs using PixelSet with fillColor.

In vertical cases, we mirror the process with min/max Y, y-loop on scanlineY, x-intersections from edges and arc (using deltaY for candidates), sorting, and horizontal fills, ensuring complete coverage without gaps. With the filling for the bubble rectangle and triangle pointer complete, we now define the border logic to encase the bubble. We use the following approach to achieve that.

void DrawBubbleBorder( uint borderColorARGB) { int scaledThickness = bubbleBorderThicknessPixels * supersamplingFactor; int scaledBodyRadius = bubbleBodyCornerRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; if (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_UP || bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_DOWN) { if (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_DOWN) { DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge(bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyTop, bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyTop, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } else { if (bubblePointerBaseStart > bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius) DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge(bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyTop, bubblePointerBaseStart, bubbleBodyTop, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); if (bubblePointerBaseEnd < bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius) DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge(bubblePointerBaseEnd, bubbleBodyTop, bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyTop, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } if (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_UP) { DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge(bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyBottom, bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyBottom, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } else { if (bubblePointerBaseStart > bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius) DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge(bubblePointerBaseStart, bubbleBodyBottom, bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyBottom, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); if (bubblePointerBaseEnd < bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius) DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge(bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyBottom, bubblePointerBaseEnd, bubbleBodyBottom, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } DrawBubbleVerticalEdge(bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawBubbleVerticalEdge(bubbleBodyRight, bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyRight, bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } else { DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge(bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyTop, bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyTop, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge(bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyBottom, bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyBottom, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); if (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_RIGHT) { DrawBubbleVerticalEdge(bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } else { if (bubblePointerBaseStart > bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius) DrawBubbleVerticalEdge(bubbleBodyLeft, bubblePointerBaseStart, bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); if (bubblePointerBaseEnd < bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius) DrawBubbleVerticalEdge(bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyLeft, bubblePointerBaseEnd, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } if (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_LEFT) { DrawBubbleVerticalEdge(bubbleBodyRight, bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyRight, bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } else { if (bubblePointerBaseStart > bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius) DrawBubbleVerticalEdge(bubbleBodyRight, bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius, bubbleBodyRight, bubblePointerBaseStart, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); if (bubblePointerBaseEnd < bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius) DrawBubbleVerticalEdge(bubbleBodyRight, bubblePointerBaseEnd, bubbleBodyRight, bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } } DrawBubbleCornerArc(( int )(bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius), ( int )(bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius), scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI , M_PI * 1.5 ); DrawBubbleCornerArc(( int )(bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius), ( int )(bubbleBodyTop + scaledBodyRadius), scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI * 1.5 , M_PI * 2.0 ); DrawBubbleCornerArc(( int )(bubbleBodyLeft + scaledBodyRadius), ( int )(bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius), scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI * 0.5 , M_PI ); DrawBubbleCornerArc(( int )(bubbleBodyRight - scaledBodyRadius), ( int )(bubbleBodyBottom - scaledBodyRadius), scaledBodyRadius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, 0.0 , M_PI * 0.5 ); for ( int edgeIndex = 0 ; edgeIndex < 3 ; edgeIndex++) { int nextIndex = (edgeIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; if (edgeIndex != bubblePointerApexIndex && nextIndex != bubblePointerApexIndex) continue ; double startX, startY, endX, endY; if (edgeIndex == bubblePointerApexIndex) { startX = bubblePointerTangentPointsX[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 0 ]; startY = bubblePointerTangentPointsY[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 0 ]; endX = bubblePointerVerticesX[nextIndex]; endY = bubblePointerVerticesY[nextIndex]; } else { startX = bubblePointerVerticesX[edgeIndex]; startY = bubblePointerVerticesY[edgeIndex]; endX = bubblePointerTangentPointsX[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 1 ]; endY = bubblePointerTangentPointsY[bubblePointerApexIndex][ 1 ]; } DrawBubbleStraightEdge(startX, startY, endX, endY, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } DrawBubbleTriangleCornerArc(bubblePointerApexIndex, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); } void DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge( double startX, double startY, double endX, double endY, int thickness, uint edgeColor) { DrawBubbleStraightEdge(startX, startY, endX, endY, thickness, edgeColor); } void DrawBubbleVerticalEdge( double startX, double startY, double endX, double endY, int thickness, uint edgeColor) { DrawBubbleStraightEdge(startX, startY, endX, endY, thickness, edgeColor); } void DrawBubbleStraightEdge( double startX, double startY, double endX, double endY, int thickness, uint edgeColor) { double deltaX = endX - startX; double deltaY = endY - startY; double edgeLength = MathSqrt (deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY); if (edgeLength < 1 e- 6 ) return ; double perpendicularX = -deltaY / edgeLength; double perpendicularY = deltaX / edgeLength; double edgeDirectionX = deltaX / edgeLength; double edgeDirectionY = deltaY / edgeLength; double halfThickness = ( double )thickness / 2.0 ; double extensionLength = borderExtensionMultiplier * ( double )thickness; double extendedStartX = startX - edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; double extendedStartY = startY - edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; double extendedEndX = endX + edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; double extendedEndY = endY + edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; double verticesX[ 4 ], verticesY[ 4 ]; verticesX[ 0 ] = extendedStartX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 0 ] = extendedStartY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 1 ] = extendedStartX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 1 ] = extendedStartY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 2 ] = extendedEndX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 2 ] = extendedEndY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 3 ] = extendedEndX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 3 ] = extendedEndY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; FillQuadrilateral(bubbleHighResCanvas, verticesX, verticesY, edgeColor); } void DrawBubbleCornerArc( int centerX, int centerY, int radius, int thickness, uint edgeColor, double startAngle, double endAngle) { int halfThickness = thickness / 2 ; double outerRadius = ( double )radius + halfThickness; double innerRadius = ( double )radius - halfThickness; if (innerRadius < 0 ) innerRadius = 0 ; int pixelRange = ( int )(outerRadius + 2 ); for ( int deltaY = -pixelRange; deltaY <= pixelRange; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -pixelRange; deltaX <= pixelRange; deltaX++) { double distance = MathSqrt (deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY); if (distance < innerRadius || distance > outerRadius) continue ; double angle = MathArctan2 (( double )deltaY, ( double )deltaX); if (IsAngleBetween(angle, startAngle, endAngle)) bubbleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(centerX + deltaX, centerY + deltaY, edgeColor); } } } void DrawBubbleTriangleCornerArc( int cornerIndex, int thickness, uint edgeColor) { double centerX = bubblePointerArcCentersX[cornerIndex]; double centerY = bubblePointerArcCentersY[cornerIndex]; double radius = ( double )bubblePointerApexRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; int halfThickness = thickness / 2 ; double outerRadius = radius + halfThickness; double innerRadius = radius - halfThickness; if (innerRadius < 0 ) innerRadius = 0 ; int pixelRange = ( int )(outerRadius + 2 ); for ( int deltaY = -pixelRange; deltaY <= pixelRange; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -pixelRange; deltaX <= pixelRange; deltaX++) { double distance = MathSqrt (( double )(deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY)); if (distance < innerRadius || distance > outerRadius) continue ; double angle = MathArctan2 (( double )deltaY, ( double )deltaX); if (BubbleAngleInArcSweep(cornerIndex, angle)) { int pixelX = ( int ) MathRound (centerX + deltaX); int pixelY = ( int ) MathRound (centerY + deltaY); if (pixelX >= 0 && pixelX < bubbleHighResCanvas.Width() && pixelY >= 0 && pixelY < bubbleHighResCanvas.Height()) bubbleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, edgeColor); } } } }

Here, we implement the "DrawBubbleBorder" function to render the complete border of the speech bubble on the high-res canvas, scaling thickness and body radius with supersampling, then conditionally drawing segmented edges based on orientation—for up/down, handling top and bottom horizontals with splits around pointer base if attached, and full verticals; for left/right, full horizontals and segmented verticals similarly, using "DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge" and "DrawBubbleVerticalEdge" to avoid drawing over the pointer junction. Next, we draw the four body corner arcs with "DrawBubbleCornerArc" using predefined angle ranges in radians, loop over the three pointer edges (focusing on apex-adjacent) to add straight borders from tangents via "DrawBubbleStraightEdge", and complete with the apex arc through "DrawBubbleTriangleCornerArc".

To standardize edge drawing, "DrawBubbleHorizontalEdge" and "DrawBubbleVerticalEdge" simply invoke "DrawBubbleStraightEdge", which computes direction and perpendicular vectors, extends endpoints by "borderExtensionMultiplier" times thickness for smooth joins, forms a quadrilateral strip, and fills it with "FillQuadrilateral" using the edge color. In "DrawBubbleCornerArc", we create the curved border ring by calculating inner/outer radii from half-thickness, iterating an expanded pixel grid, and setting pixels if within distance, and "IsAngleBetween" confirms the arc segment, ensuring precise curvature. Finally, "DrawBubbleTriangleCornerArc" mirrors this for the pointer tip, using scaled radius, pixel loops with MathSqrt for distance, MathArctan2 for angle, "BubbleAngleInArcSweep" for inclusion, and MathRound for coordinates with bounds checks before PixelSet, providing anti-aliased borders that blend seamlessly with the body. We can now combine this logic to create the bubble.

void DrawBubble() { uint backgroundColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(bubbleBackgroundColor, bubbleBackgroundOpacityPercent); uint borderColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(bubbleBorderColor, bubbleBorderOpacityPercent); FillBubble(backgroundColorARGB); if (bubbleShowBorder && bubbleBorderThicknessPixels > 0 ) DrawBubbleBorder(borderColorARGB); BicubicDownsample(bubbleCanvas, bubbleHighResCanvas); bubbleCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , 13 , FW_NORMAL ); string displayText = "Bubble" ; int textWidth, textHeight; bubbleCanvas.TextSize(displayText, textWidth, textHeight); int bodyDisplayLeft = ( int )(bubbleBodyLeft / supersamplingFactor); int bodyDisplayTop = ( int )(bubbleBodyTop / supersamplingFactor); int bodyDisplayWidth = ( int )((bubbleBodyRight - bubbleBodyLeft) / supersamplingFactor); int bodyDisplayHeight = ( int )((bubbleBodyBottom - bubbleBodyTop) / supersamplingFactor); int textPositionX = bodyDisplayLeft + (bodyDisplayWidth - textWidth) / 2 ; int textPositionY = bodyDisplayTop + (bodyDisplayHeight - textHeight) / 2 ; bubbleCanvas. TextOut (textPositionX, textPositionY, displayText, ( uint ) 0xFF000000 , TA_LEFT ); } void FillBubble( uint fillColor) { FillBubbleRoundedRectangle(bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyTop, bubbleBodyRight - bubbleBodyLeft, bubbleBodyBottom - bubbleBodyTop, bubbleBodyCornerRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor, fillColor); FillBubbleRoundedTriangle(fillColor); }

To combine the drawing logic, we define the "DrawBubble" function to orchestrate the rendering of the speech bubble on the canvas, starting by converting background and border colors to ARGB with opacity via "ColorToARGBWithOpacity" for translucent effects. To construct the shape, we call "FillBubble" with the background color to fill the high-res canvas, and if borders are enabled, invoke "DrawBubbleBorder" to add the outline. We then downsample to the standard canvas using "BicubicDownsample" for anti-aliased output. Finally, on the standard canvas, we set "Arial" font at size 13 with FW_NORMAL, measure and center the label "Bubble" within the body bounds scaled back to display coordinates, and draw it with TextOut in solid black aligned left for identification.

In the "FillBubble" function, we fill the body with "FillBubbleRoundedRectangle" using precomputed coordinates and scaled radius, then add the pointer fill via "FillBubbleRoundedTriangle", combining the shapes seamlessly on high-res for a unified bubble. We can now call this function in the initialization to draw the bubble as well.

int OnInit () { bubbleIsHorizontalOrientation = (bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_LEFT || bubblePointerOrientation == ORIENT_RIGHT); int bubbleCanvasWidth, bubbleCanvasHeight; if (bubbleIsHorizontalOrientation) { bubbleCanvasWidth = bubbleBodyWidthPixels + bubblePointerHeightPixels + 40 ; bubbleCanvasHeight = bubbleBodyHeightPixels + 40 ; } else { bubbleCanvasWidth = bubbleBodyWidthPixels + 40 ; bubbleCanvasHeight = bubbleBodyHeightPixels + bubblePointerHeightPixels + 40 ; } int bubblePositionY = trianglePositionY + triangleCanvasHeight + shapesGapPixels; if (!bubbleCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , bubbleCanvasName, shapesPositionX, bubblePositionY, bubbleCanvasWidth, bubbleCanvasHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating bubble canvas: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!bubbleHighResCanvas.Create(bubbleCanvasName + "_hires" , bubbleCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor, bubbleCanvasHeight * supersamplingFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating bubble hi-res canvas: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } bubbleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); bubbleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); PrecomputeBubbleGeometry(); DrawBubble(); bubbleCanvas.Update(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { rectangleHighResCanvas.Destroy(); rectangleCanvas.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , rectangleCanvasName); triangleHighResCanvas.Destroy(); triangleCanvas.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , triangleCanvasName); bubbleHighResCanvas.Destroy(); bubbleCanvas.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , bubbleCanvasName); ChartRedraw (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { rectangleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); rectangleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); DrawRoundedRectangle(); rectangleCanvas.Update(); triangleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); triangleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); DrawRoundedTriangle(); triangleCanvas.Update(); bubbleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); bubbleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); DrawBubble(); bubbleCanvas.Update(); } }

We enhance the OnInit event handler to incorporate the speech bubble alongside previous shapes, determining if the orientation is horizontal with "bubbleIsHorizontalOrientation" based on left or right pointers, then calculating canvas dimensions accordingly—adding pointer height to width for horizontal, or to height for vertical, with padding. Next, we position the bubble below the triangle using the Y from the prior canvas plus gap, create the standard canvas via "CreateBitmapLabel" with ARGB normalize for transparency, and the high-res version with Create using scaled sizes, logging errors, and failing initialization if unsuccessful. To prepare rendering, we clear both with transparent ARGB, invoke "PrecomputeBubbleGeometry" for layout, draw via "DrawBubble", update the display, and return INIT_SUCCEEDED.

In the OnDeinit handler, we extend cleanup by destroying high-res and standard bubble canvases, deleting the object, and redrawing the chart. We have highlighted the specific extensions for clarity.

Finally, in OnChartEvent, for CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE, we add bubble handling by clearing, redrawing with "DrawBubble", and updating alongside rectangle and triangle for responsive adaptation to chart modifications. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the bubble is rendered correctly as per our objectives. Now, there is another change that we did to control the border extension length, by removing the fixed length and incorporating a ratio of the length for more dynamic control. We thought that was better because when we increased the border width, the connection between the pointer and the rectangle borders was not seamless. We updated the border extension in the "DrawRectStraightEdge" and "DrawTriStraightEdge" functions for consistency as follows.

double extensionLength = borderExtensionMultiplier * ( double )thickness;

See the significance that the update brought, especially to the bubble borders.

From the visualization, we can see how the extension ratio impacts the bubble connections. This is majorly important when you are using shapes with large widths. This was the easiest way we could solve the connection issue, rationing the extension dynamically. If you want a complex smoother approach, you can consider using the transition curves approach, commonly called the bezier curves approach. I learnt this in highway transportation engineering, and briefly, it looks like this.

It is important to note that there are different types of the bezier curves, and I would recommend the quadratic cubic method if you actually consider this approach, or the cubic method if you are bold enough. However, for us, we just stick with the simple extension method. Generally, we can see that we have created a speech bubble, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve built rounded speech bubbles/balloons in MQL5 by combining vector-based rectangles and triangles, with orientation control for pointers in up, down, left, or right directions. We incorporated supersampling for anti-aliased rendering, along with customizable dimensions, radii, borders, and opacities to produce dynamic UI elements. With these rounded speech bubbles and orientation features, we’re equipped to develop engaging graphical components, ready for advanced applications in our future trading tools. Happy trading!