Creating Custom Indicators in MQL5 (Part 8): Adding Volume Integration for Deeper Market Profile Analysis

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 7), we developed a hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) market profile indicator in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that supported multiple session timeframes including intraday, daily, weekly, monthly, and fixed periods with timezone adjustments, quantizing prices into a grid, tracking session data for highs, lows, opens, and closes, calculating the point of control and value area from TPO counts, and providing visual rendering on the chart with customizable colors for detailed session analysis.

In Part 8, we enhance this indicator by adding volume integration to enable deeper market profile insights, including volume-based point of control, value areas, and volume-weighted average price calculations with highlighting options. This upgrade incorporates advanced features such as initial balance detection, key level extension lines, split profiles, alternative TPO characters like squares or circles, border lines, background rectangles for fixed ranges, and dynamic volume labels, all while maintaining flexibility across timeframes. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have an advanced MQL5 indicator for hybrid Time Price Opportunity market profiles with volume-enhanced analysis, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Integrating Volume and Advanced Features into Hybrid Time Price Opportunity Market Profiles

The integration of volume data into hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) market profiles elevates traditional price-time analysis by incorporating trading volume at each price level, allowing for the identification of volume-based point of control where the highest volume occurred, and adjusting value areas to reflect actual market participation rather than just time spent. This enhancement provides us with insights into market conviction, such as distinguishing between high-volume fair value zones for potential support or resistance and low-volume areas indicating weak interest or possible breakouts, while features like volume-weighted average price offer a dynamic reference for intraday bias.

We will extend the core session management with volume accumulation per price level, compute volume point of control and weighted average price optionally, detect initial balance from early periods, add extension rendering for key levels like highs, lows, value area boundaries, and midpoint, incorporate character variations and marking options for opens, and enable split views with padding for clearer alphabetic displays, all while supporting fixed-range backgrounds and volume labels for comprehensive profile visualization. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To begin the enhancements implementation, we will first extend the indicator enumerations, inputs, and global variables to support the new volume metrics.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 enum MarketProfileTimeframe { INTRADAY, DAILY, WEEKLY, MONTHLY, FIXED }; enum TpoCharacterType { SQUARE, CIRCLE, ALPHABETIC }; enum MidpointAlgorithm { HIGH_LOW_MID, TPO_COUNT_BASED }; enum MarkPeriodOpens { NONE, SWAP_CASE, USE_ZERO }; enum TextSize { TINY, SMALL, NORMAL }; sinput group "Settings" input double ticksPerTpoLetter = 10 ; input bool highlightVolumeProfilePoc = true ; input bool useVolumeProfilePocForValueArea = true ; input bool highlightSessionVwap = false ; input bool showExtensionLines = false ; input bool splitProfile = false ; sinput group "Time" input MarketProfileTimeframe profileTimeframe = DAILY; input string timezone = "Exchange" ; input string dailySessionRange = "0830-1500" ; input int intradayProfileLengthMinutes = 60 ; input datetime fixedTimeRangeStart = D'2026.02.01 08:30' ; input datetime fixedTimeRangeEnd = D'2026.02.02 15:00' ; input bool renderVolumes = true ; sinput group "Rendering" input TpoCharacterType tpoCharacterType = SQUARE; input int valueAreaPercent = 70 ; input int initialBalancePeriods = 2 ; input int initialBalanceLineWidth = 2 ; input int priceMarkerWidth = 2 ; input int priceMarkerLength = 1 ; input TextSize textSize = NORMAL; input MarkPeriodOpens markPeriodOpens = NONE; input MidpointAlgorithm midpointAlgorithm = HIGH_LOW_MID; sinput group "Colors" input color defaultTpoColor = clrGray ; input color singlePrintColor = 0xd56a6a ; input color valueAreaColor = clrBlack ; input color pointOfControlColor = 0x3f7cff ; input color volumeProfilePocColor = 0x87c74c ; input color openColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color closeColor = clrRed ; input color initialBalanceHighlightColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input color initialBalanceBackgroundColor = 0x606D79 ; input color sessionVwapColor = 0xFF9925 ; input color pocExtensionColor = 0x87c74c ; input color valueAreaHighExtensionColor = clrBlack ; input color valueAreaLowExtensionColor = clrBlack ; input color highExtensionColor = clrRed ; input color lowExtensionColor = clrGreen ; input color midpointExtensionColor = 0x7649ff ; input color fixedRangeBackgroundColor = 0x3179f5 ; #define MAX_BARS_BACK 5000 #define TPO_CHARACTERS_STRING "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz" struct TpoPriceLevel { double price; string tpoString; int tpoCount; double volume; }; struct ProfileSessionData { datetime startTime; datetime endTime; double sessionOpen; double sessionClose; double sessionHigh; double sessionLow; double initialBalanceHigh; double initialBalanceLow; double vwap; int pointOfControlIndex; int volumeProfilePocIndex; TpoPriceLevel levels[]; int periodCount; double periodHighs[]; double periodLows[]; double periodOpens[]; double volumeProfilePrices[]; double volumeProfileVolumes[]; }; string objectPrefix = "HTMP_" ; ProfileSessionData sessions[]; int activeSessionIndex = - 1 ; double tpoPriceGridStep = 0 ; string tpoCharacterSet[]; datetime previousBarTime = 0 ; datetime lastCompletedBarTime = 0 ; bool isNewSession = false ; int labelFontSize = 10 ; int maxSessionHistory = 20 ; int timezoneOffsetSeconds = 0 ;

We begin the implementation by defining additional enumerations to expand configuration options for the enhanced hybrid Time Price Opportunity market profile. The "TpoCharacterType" enumeration offers choices like "SQUARE" for block symbols, "CIRCLE" for dot representations, and "ALPHABETIC" for letter-based labeling to suit different visual preferences, instead of the only label option that we had. Next, "MidpointAlgorithm" provides algorithms for midpoint calculation, such as "HIGH_LOW_MID" based on session range or "TPO_COUNT_BASED" using accumulated Time Price Opportunity counts. We add "MarkPeriodOpens" with options including "NONE" to skip marking, "SWAP_CASE" to toggle letter casing for opens, and "USE_ZERO" to denote them with a zero character. Finally, "TextSize" allows scaling text with "TINY", "SMALL", or "NORMAL" settings.

We extend user inputs grouped under sections, incorporating new settings like "highlightVolumeProfilePoc" and "useVolumeProfilePocForValueArea" to toggle volume-based point of control features, "highlightSessionVwap" for weighted average price emphasis, "showExtensionLines" for projecting key levels, and "splitProfile" for separated alphabetic displays. The time group adds "renderVolumes" to control fixed-range volume labels. In rendering, we include selections for Time Price Opportunity character type, initial balance periods, and line width, price marker dimensions, text size, period open marking, and midpoint method. The colors group expands with inputs for volume profile point of control, open markers, initial balance highlights and background, session weighted average price, various extension lines, and fixed-range backgrounds.

We update structures to support volume integration: "TpoPriceLevel" now includes a volume field alongside price, Time Price Opportunity string, and count; "ProfileSessionData" adds initial balance high and low, weighted average price, volume profile point of control index, arrays for period highs and lows, and separate arrays for volume profile prices and volumes. Global variables are adjusted accordingly, introducing "isNewSession" as a flag and setting "labelFontSize" dynamically later, while retaining elements like object prefix, sessions array, active index, grid step, character set, timestamps, history limit, and timezone offset. Next, we will update the initialization event handler by setting the font size as follows. We have highlighted the specific changes for clarity.

int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Hybrid TPO Market Profile" ); tpoPriceGridStep = ticksPerTpoLetter * _Point ; ArrayResize (tpoCharacterSet, 52 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 52 ; i++) { tpoCharacterSet[i] = StringSubstr (TPO_CHARACTERS_STRING, i, 1 ); } switch (textSize) { case TINY: labelFontSize = 7 ; break ; case SMALL: labelFontSize = 9 ; break ; case NORMAL: labelFontSize = 11 ; break ; } if (timezone != "Exchange" ) { string tzString = StringSubstr (timezone, 3 ); int offset = ( int ) StringToInteger (tzString); timezoneOffsetSeconds = offset * 3600 ; } ArrayResize (sessions, 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Setting the font size here will enable us to adjust the text size for better visibility on different charts. The next thing we will do is adjust the session creation function to handle the new storage arrays and delete the expired ones, for easier management.

void DeleteSessionObjects( datetime sessionTime) { string sessionString = IntegerToString (sessionTime); int total = ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 , - 1 ); for ( int i = total - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { string name = ObjectName ( 0 , i, 0 , - 1 ); if ( StringFind (name, objectPrefix) == 0 && StringFind (name, sessionString) > 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } } int CreateNewSession() { int size = ArraySize (sessions); if (size >= maxSessionHistory) { DeleteSessionObjects(sessions[ 0 ].startTime); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size - 1 ; i++) { sessions[i] = sessions[i + 1 ]; } ArrayResize (sessions, size - 1 ); size = size - 1 ; } ArrayResize (sessions, size + 1 ); int newIndex = size; sessions[newIndex].startTime = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].endTime = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].sessionOpen = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].sessionClose = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].sessionHigh = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].sessionLow = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].initialBalanceHigh = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].initialBalanceLow = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].vwap = 0 ; sessions[newIndex].pointOfControlIndex = - 1 ; sessions[newIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex = - 1 ; sessions[newIndex].periodCount = 0 ; ArrayResize (sessions[newIndex].levels, 0 ); ArrayResize (sessions[newIndex].periodHighs, 0 ); ArrayResize (sessions[newIndex].periodLows, 0 ); ArrayResize (sessions[newIndex].periodOpens, 0 ); ArrayResize (sessions[newIndex].volumeProfilePrices, 0 ); ArrayResize (sessions[newIndex].volumeProfileVolumes, 0 ); return newIndex; }

First, we introduce the "DeleteSessionObjects" function to remove chart objects tied to a specific session, converting the session time to a string with IntegerToString, then looping backward through all objects obtained via ObjectsTotal, fetching names using ObjectName, and deleting those that start with the prefix and include the session string as checked by the StringFind function.

Then, we enhance the "CreateNewSession" function for managing new profiles, retrieving the current sessions array size with ArraySize; if at the history limit, we call "DeleteSessionObjects" on the oldest session's start time to clear visuals, shift remaining sessions forward, and resize downward. We then expand the array for the new entry, initialize its fields, including new ones like initial balance, highs, and lows, weighted average price, volume profile point of control index, and reset counts and indices, while resizing additional arrays for period highs, lows, volume profile prices, and volumes, before returning the new index. With that done, we will need helper functions to change letter casing, which we will use to mark the period openings.

string ConvertToUpperCase( string str) { string result = str; StringToUpper (result); return result; } string ConvertToLowerCase( string str) { string result = str; StringToLower (result); return result; } bool IsUpperCaseCharacter( string character) { return character == ConvertToUpperCase(character) && character != ConvertToLowerCase(character); }

Here, we add utility functions for handling string casing to support features like marking period opens with case swaps. The "ConvertToUpperCase" function copies the input string and applies StringToUpper to transform it entirely to uppercase before returning. Similarly, "ConvertToLowerCase" duplicates the string and uses StringToLower for full lowercase conversion. To detect casing, "IsUpperCaseCharacter" checks if a single character matches its uppercase version via "ConvertToUpperCase" while differing from its lowercase form through "ConvertToLowerCase", returning true for uppercase letters. Next, we will change how the TPO characters are added to the levels since we now have options for the dots and square characters.

void AddTpoCharacterToLevel( int sessionIndex, int levelIndex, int periodIndex) { if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; if (levelIndex < 0 || levelIndex >= ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels)) return ; string tpoCharacter = "" ; switch (tpoCharacterType) { case SQUARE: tpoCharacter = "■" ; break ; case CIRCLE: tpoCharacter = "●" ; break ; case ALPHABETIC: tpoCharacter = tpoCharacterSet[periodIndex % 52 ]; if (markPeriodOpens != NONE && periodIndex < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].periodOpens)) { double periodOpen = sessions[sessionIndex].periodOpens[periodIndex]; double levelPrice = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[levelIndex].price; if ( MathAbs (levelPrice - periodOpen) < tpoPriceGridStep / 2 ) { if (markPeriodOpens == SWAP_CASE) { if (IsUpperCaseCharacter(tpoCharacter)) tpoCharacter = ConvertToLowerCase(tpoCharacter); else tpoCharacter = ConvertToUpperCase(tpoCharacter); } else if (markPeriodOpens == USE_ZERO) { tpoCharacter = "0" ; } } } break ; } sessions[sessionIndex].levels[levelIndex].tpoString += tpoCharacter; sessions[sessionIndex].levels[levelIndex].tpoCount++; }

Here, we enhance the "AddTpoCharacterToLevel" function to incorporate customizable Time Price Opportunity representations and open marking, starting with index validations for the session and level using ArraySize to exit early if invalid. We initialize an empty Time Price Opportunity character string, then use a switch on the "tpoCharacterType" enum: for "SQUARE" or "CIRCLE", assign fixed symbols like a block or dot; for "ALPHABETIC", select from the character set with modulo 52 on the period index. For the characters, we decided to use the hard-coded ones because they rendered better than the ones in Wingdings symbols, but you can still use them for dynamicity.

If alphabetic and "markPeriodOpens" is not "NONE" with a valid period opens array size, we compare the level price to the period open using MathAbs within half the grid step tolerance; if matching, apply "SWAP_CASE" by checking with "IsUpperCaseCharacter" and toggling via "ConvertToLowerCase" or "ConvertToUpperCase", or set to zero for "USE_ZERO". Finally, append the character to the level's string and increment the Time Price Opportunity count to build the profile. We will now define another helper function to add spaces to TPO strings for splitting profiles if enabled, which will create a split view of the profile for clearer separation of periods when using letters.

void PadLevelsForSplitProfile( int sessionIndex) { if (!splitProfile || tpoCharacterType != ALPHABETIC) return ; if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; int periodCount = sessions[sessionIndex].periodCount; int levelCount = ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels); for ( int i = 0 ; i < levelCount; i++) { int currentLength = StringLen (sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoString); if (currentLength < periodCount) { for ( int j = currentLength; j < periodCount; j++) { sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoString += " " ; } } } }

We introduce the "PadLevelsForSplitProfile" function to prepare alphabetic Time Price Opportunity strings for split profile views, exiting early if split mode is disabled or the character type is not alphabetic, or if the session index is invalid against the sessions array size. We retrieve the period count and level count, then loop through each level to check the current string length with StringLen; if shorter than the period count, we pad it by appending spaces in an inner loop to align all strings to the same length, ensuring consistent spacing for visual separation in the rendered profile. Next, we will need to build a function to create a volume profile from levels and find the volume-based POC.

void BuildVolumeProfileAndFindPoc( int sessionIndex) { if (!highlightVolumeProfilePoc) { if (sessionIndex >= 0 && sessionIndex < ArraySize (sessions)) sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex = - 1 ; return ; } if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; if (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime == 0 ) return ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES lowerTimeframe = PERIOD_M1 ; int currentTimeframeSeconds = PeriodSeconds ( _Period ); if (currentTimeframeSeconds < 30 * 60 ) { lowerTimeframe = PERIOD_M1 ; } else if (currentTimeframeSeconds < 60 * 60 ) { lowerTimeframe = PERIOD_M3 ; } else if (currentTimeframeSeconds == 60 * 60 ) { lowerTimeframe = PERIOD_M10 ; } else { lowerTimeframe = PERIOD_H1 ; } if ( PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) <= 60 ) { int size = ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { int volumeProfileIndex = - 1 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices); j++) { if ( MathAbs (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices[j] - sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price) < _Point / 2 ) { volumeProfileIndex = j; break ; } } if (volumeProfileIndex == - 1 ) { int volumeProfileSize = ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices); ArrayResize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices, volumeProfileSize + 1 ); ArrayResize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes, volumeProfileSize + 1 ); sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices[volumeProfileSize] = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price; sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[volumeProfileSize] = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].volume; } else { sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[volumeProfileIndex] += sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].volume; } } } else { datetime sessionEnd = (sessions[sessionIndex].endTime > 0 ) ? sessions[sessionIndex].endTime : TimeCurrent (); int startBar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , lowerTimeframe, sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); int endBar = iBarShift ( _Symbol , lowerTimeframe, sessionEnd); if (startBar < 0 || endBar < 0 ) return ; int barCount = startBar - endBar + 1 ; if (barCount <= 0 ) return ; double highs[], lows[]; long volumes[]; ArraySetAsSeries (highs, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (lows, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (volumes, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , lowerTimeframe, endBar, barCount, highs) <= 0 ) return ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , lowerTimeframe, endBar, barCount, lows) <= 0 ) return ; if ( CopyTickVolume ( _Symbol , lowerTimeframe, endBar, barCount, volumes) <= 0 ) return ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < barCount; i++) { double quantizedHigh = QuantizePriceToGrid(highs[i]); double quantizedLow = QuantizePriceToGrid(lows[i]); int priceCount = ( int ) MathMax ( 1 , (quantizedHigh - quantizedLow) / tpoPriceGridStep + 1 ); double volumePerLevel = ( double )volumes[i] / priceCount; for ( double price = quantizedLow; price <= quantizedHigh; price += tpoPriceGridStep) { int volumeProfileIndex = - 1 ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices); j++) { if ( MathAbs (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices[j] - price) < _Point / 2 ) { volumeProfileIndex = j; break ; } } if (volumeProfileIndex == - 1 ) { int volumeProfileSize = ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices); ArrayResize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices, volumeProfileSize + 1 ); ArrayResize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes, volumeProfileSize + 1 ); sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices[volumeProfileSize] = price; sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[volumeProfileSize] = volumePerLevel; } else { sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[volumeProfileIndex] += volumePerLevel; } } } } double maxVolume = 0 ; double volumeProfilePocPrice = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes); i++) { if (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[i] > maxVolume) { maxVolume = sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[i]; volumeProfilePocPrice = sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices[i]; } } sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels); i++) { if ( MathAbs (sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price - volumeProfilePocPrice) < tpoPriceGridStep / 2 ) { sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex = i; break ; } } }

We implement the "BuildVolumeProfileAndFindPoc" function to construct a separate volume profile for highlighting the volume-based point of control, first checking if the feature is enabled via "highlightVolumeProfilePoc"; if not, we reset the index for valid sessions and exit early. After validating the session index with "ArraySize" and ensuring a start time exists, we select a lower timeframe dynamically using PeriodSeconds on the current period: setting it to PERIOD_M1 for under 30 minutes, "PERIOD_M3" for under an hour, "PERIOD_M10" for exactly an hour, or "PERIOD_H1" otherwise, to access finer-grained data for accurate volume distribution. If the current period is 60 seconds or less, we loop through existing levels, searching for matching prices in the volume profile arrays with MathAbs tolerance of half a point; if not found, resize the arrays via ArrayResize and add the price and volume, or accumulate volume if matching.

For higher timeframes, we determine the session end as the set end time or current time from TimeCurrent, get start and end bar indices with iBarShift on the lower timeframe, and if valid with a positive count, declare and set series arrays for highs, lows, and volumes. We copy data using CopyHigh, "CopyLow", and CopyTickVolume from the end bar onward, then iterate through bars: quantize high and low via "QuantizePriceToGrid", calculate price steps ensuring at least one, divide bar volume evenly per level, and loop through the price range to add or accumulate in the volume profile arrays similarly, using tolerance checks.

To identify the volume point of control, we initialize max volume and price to zero, scan the volume array to update for the highest value, reset the index, and map the max price back to the closest level index with tolerance, storing it if found, enabling volume-driven highlighting in rendering. We can now compute VWAP from price levels' volumes. Like finding the average price weighted by how much was traded.

void CalculateSessionVwap( int sessionIndex) { if (!highlightSessionVwap) return ; if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; double sumPriceVolume = 0 ; double sumVolume = 0 ; int size = ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { sumPriceVolume += sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price * sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].volume; sumVolume += sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].volume; } if (sumVolume > 0 ) sessions[sessionIndex].vwap = sumPriceVolume / sumVolume; }

To determine the volume-weighted average price for a session, we implement the "CalculateSessionVwap" function, returning early if not or if the session index falls outside valid bounds. We set up accumulators for the sum of price-volume products and total volume, then iterate through the levels to multiply each price by its volume for the product sum and add up the volumes. Provided the total volume exceeds zero, we compute and store the weighted average in the session's vwap field as the product sum divided by the volume sum. With that done, we have all the helpers to aid in computations; we just need to take care of the visual rendering now, for data presentation. First, we will add a function to highlight the open TPO character if alphabetic. Like putting a spotlight on the starting letter. Not necessary, but will enhance quick visual identification.

void RenderOpenTpoHighlight( int sessionIndex, int openLevelIndex, string &displayStrings[]) { if (tpoCharacterType != ALPHABETIC) return ; if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; if (openLevelIndex < 0 || openLevelIndex >= ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels)) return ; string fullString = displayStrings[openLevelIndex]; if ( StringLen (fullString) == 0 ) return ; string openCharacter = StringSubstr (fullString, 0 , 1 ); string remainingCharacters = StringSubstr (fullString, 1 ); string objectName = objectPrefix + "OpenTPO_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); int barIndex = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if (barIndex < 0 ) return ; datetime labelTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); int x, y; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , labelTime, sessions[sessionIndex].levels[openLevelIndex].price, x, y); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objectName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , objectName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , openColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , labelFontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_TEXT , openCharacter); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); if ( StringLen (remainingCharacters) > 0 ) { displayStrings[openLevelIndex] = " " + remainingCharacters; } else { displayStrings[openLevelIndex] = " " ; } }

Here, we add the "RenderOpenTpoHighlight" function to visually emphasize the opening Time Price Opportunity character in alphabetic mode, returning early if the character type is not alphabetic or if session and open level indices are invalid against array sizes. We fetch the display string for the open level, exiting if empty per StringLen, then extract the first character as the open marker using StringSubstr and the rest as remaining. An object name is built combining the prefix with the session start time via IntegerToString, and we get the bar index with "iBarShift", returning if invalid. We obtain the label time through "iTime", convert time-price to coordinates using ChartTimePriceToXY, and if the object is missing per "ObjectFind", create a label with ObjectCreate and OBJ_LABEL.

We set its position, corner, anchor, input open color, dynamic font size, Arial font, open character text, and non-selectable/hidden properties via ObjectSetInteger and "ObjectSetString". Finally, update the display string by prepending a space to remaining characters if any, or setting a single space otherwise, to maintain alignment in the profile rendering. Next thing we will do is render the profile border lines, initial balance lines, and key level extensions.

void RenderProfileBorderLine( int sessionIndex, int barIndex) { if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; if (sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh == 0 || sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow == 0 ) return ; datetime startTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); color backgroundEdgeColor = 0x606D79 ; color initialBalanceEdgeColor = initialBalanceHighlightColor; if (initialBalancePeriods > 0 && sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh > 0 && sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceLow > 0 ) { string edge1Name = objectPrefix + "Edge1_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , edge1Name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceLow); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceLow); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , backgroundEdgeColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge1Name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); string edge2Name = objectPrefix + "Edge2_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , edge2Name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceLow, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceLow); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , initialBalanceEdgeColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge2Name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); string edge3Name = objectPrefix + "Edge3_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , edge3Name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , backgroundEdgeColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edge3Name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); } else { string edgeName = objectPrefix + "Edge_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , edgeName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , edgeName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edgeName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edgeName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edgeName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , edgeName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , edgeName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edgeName, OBJPROP_COLOR , backgroundEdgeColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edgeName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 3 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , edgeName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); } } void RenderInitialBalanceLines( int sessionIndex, int barIndex) { if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; if (sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh == 0 || sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceLow == 0 ) return ; datetime startTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); string initialBalanceHighName = objectPrefix + "IB_High_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , initialBalanceHighName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , initialBalanceHighName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceHighName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceHighName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceHighName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceHighName, OBJPROP_COLOR , initialBalanceHighlightColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceHighName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , initialBalanceLineWidth); string initialBalanceLowName = objectPrefix + "IB_Low_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , initialBalanceLowName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , initialBalanceLowName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceLow, startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].initialBalanceLow); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceLowName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceLowName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceLowName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceLowName, OBJPROP_COLOR , initialBalanceHighlightColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , initialBalanceLowName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , initialBalanceLineWidth); } void RenderKeyLevelExtensions( int sessionIndex, int barIndex, int valueAreaUpperIndex, int valueAreaLowerIndex) { if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; if ( ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels) == 0 ) return ; datetime startTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); bool isCurrentSession = (sessionIndex == ArraySize (sessions) - 1 ); datetime endTime; bool rayRight; if (isCurrentSession) { endTime = startTime + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * 100 ; rayRight = true ; } else { if (sessionIndex + 1 < ArraySize (sessions)) { int nextBarIndex = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , sessions[sessionIndex + 1 ].startTime); endTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , nextBarIndex); } else { endTime = startTime + PeriodSeconds ( _Period ) * 100 ; } rayRight = false ; } if (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex >= 0 && sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels)) { double pocPrice = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex].price; string pocExtensionName = objectPrefix + "POC_Ext_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , pocExtensionName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, pocPrice, endTime, pocPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , startTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , pocPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , endTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , pocPrice); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , rayRight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_COLOR , pocExtensionColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , pocExtensionName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); } if (valueAreaUpperIndex >= 0 && valueAreaUpperIndex < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels)) { double valueAreaHighPrice = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[valueAreaUpperIndex].price; string valueAreaHighExtensionName = objectPrefix + "VAH_Ext_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, valueAreaHighPrice, endTime, valueAreaHighPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , startTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , valueAreaHighPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , endTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , valueAreaHighPrice); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , rayRight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_COLOR , valueAreaHighExtensionColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaHighExtensionName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); } if (valueAreaLowerIndex >= 0 && valueAreaLowerIndex < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels)) { double valueAreaLowPrice = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[valueAreaLowerIndex].price; string valueAreaLowExtensionName = objectPrefix + "VAL_Ext_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, valueAreaLowPrice, endTime, valueAreaLowPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , startTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , valueAreaLowPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , endTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , valueAreaLowPrice); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , rayRight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_COLOR , valueAreaLowExtensionColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , valueAreaLowExtensionName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); } string highExtensionName = objectPrefix + "High_Ext_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , highExtensionName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh, endTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , startTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , endTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , rayRight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_COLOR , highExtensionColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , highExtensionName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); string lowExtensionName = objectPrefix + "Low_Ext_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , lowExtensionName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow, endTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , startTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , endTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , rayRight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_COLOR , lowExtensionColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , lowExtensionName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); double midpointPrice = 0 ; if (midpointAlgorithm == HIGH_LOW_MID) { midpointPrice = sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh - (sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh - sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow) / 2 ; } else { int totalTpoCount = GetTotalTpoCount(sessionIndex); int targetTpoCount = totalTpoCount / 2 ; int currentTpoCount = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels); i++) { currentTpoCount += sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoCount; if (currentTpoCount >= targetTpoCount) { midpointPrice = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price; break ; } } } if (midpointPrice > 0 ) { string midpointExtensionName = objectPrefix + "Mid_Ext_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , midpointExtensionName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJ_TREND , 0 , startTime, midpointPrice, endTime, midpointPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 0 , startTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 , midpointPrice); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_TIME , 1 , endTime); ObjectSetDouble ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 , midpointPrice); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , rayRight); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_COLOR , midpointExtensionColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , midpointExtensionName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); } }

We introduce the "RenderProfileBorderLine" function to draw vertical border lines outlining the session's price range on the chart, validating the session index, and ensuring high and low prices exist before proceeding. We retrieve the start time with iTime and set colors for background edges and initial balance highlights. If initial balance periods are positive and values are set, we create or update three trend line segments using "ObjectCreate" with OBJ_TREND: one from session low to initial balance low with background color, another from initial balance low to high with the highlight color, and the last from initial balance high to session high with background color, each configured via ObjectFind, "ObjectSetDouble" for prices, ObjectSetInteger for no ray extension, non-selectable, hidden, solid style, and width 3. Otherwise, for no initial balance, we draw a single trend line from low to high with the background color and the same properties.

Next, the "RenderInitialBalanceLines" function visualizes the initial balance range if values are available, fetching the start time and creating or updating two horizontal trend lines for high and low via ObjectCreate with "OBJ_TREND" at the same coordinates, setting no ray, non-selectable, hidden, input highlight color, and line width.

To project important levels forward, we implement the "RenderKeyLevelExtensions" function, first checking validity and getting the start time, then determining if it's the current session to set an extended end time with ray enabled or use the next session's start for past ones without ray, using PeriodSeconds, "TimeCurrent", and "iBarShift" for calculations. For the volume profile point of control, if valid, we draw a solid line at its price with input extension color and width 2. Similarly, for value area high and low, if indices are in range, create dotted lines with their respective colors and a width of 1.

We always add dotted extensions for session high and low with input colors. For the midpoint, calculate it based on the "midpointAlgorithm" enumeration—either simple range midpoint or by accumulating Time Price Opportunity counts via "GetTotalTpoCount" to find the halfway level—and if positive, render a dotted line with the midpoint color, all using "ObjectSetInteger" for times, ObjectSetDouble for prices, ray, style, and other properties after checking or creating it using same approach as the others. The next thing we will need to do is define a logic to show volume numbers next to levels in fixed mode, colored by intensity. Like labeling how busy each price was.

void RenderFixedRangeVolumeLabels( int sessionIndex, int barIndex) { if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; if ( ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices) == 0 ) return ; double maxVolume = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes); i++) { if (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[i] > maxVolume) maxVolume = sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[i]; } if (maxVolume == 0 ) return ; datetime labelTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices); i++) { double price = sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePrices[i]; double volumeValue = sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfileVolumes[i]; double ratio = volumeValue / maxVolume; color volumeColor; int percent = ( int )( 100 * ratio); if (percent <= 8 ) { volumeColor = singlePrintColor; } else { int transparency = ( int ) MathMax ( 0 , 80 - percent); volumeColor = ApplyTransparencyToColor(valueAreaColor, transparency); } string objectName = objectPrefix + "Vol_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime) + "_" + IntegerToString (i); int x, y; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , labelTime, price, x, y); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objectName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , objectName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x - 50 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_RIGHT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , volumeColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , labelFontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_TEXT , IntegerToString (( int ) MathRound (volumeValue))); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } } color ApplyTransparencyToColor( color baseColor, int transparency) { int red = ( int )(baseColor & 0xFF ); int green = ( int )((baseColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); int blue = ( int )((baseColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); transparency = ( int ) MathMin ( 100 , MathMax ( 0 , transparency)); int alpha = 255 - (transparency * 255 / 100 ); return ( color )((alpha << 24 ) | (blue << 16 ) | (green << 8 ) | red); }

We implement the "RenderFixedRangeVolumeLabels" function to display volume values as labels next to the profile in fixed timeframe mode, first validating the session index and ensuring volume profile prices exist before proceeding. We determine the maximum volume by iterating through the volume array and updating for the highest value, exiting if zero to avoid division issues. After fetching the label time via iTime, we loop through each volume profile entry: calculate the ratio to max, derive a percentage, and set the label color—using single print color for 8% or less, or applying transparency to the value area color with "ApplyTransparencyToColor" for higher, where transparency scales inversely from 0 to 80 based on percent via the MathMax function.

For each, we construct a unique object name combining prefix, start time, and index through IntegerToString, convert time-price to coordinates using "ChartTimePriceToXY", create a label with "ObjectCreate" and "OBJ_LABEL" if missing per ObjectFind, and configure it with offset X position to the left, upper-left corner, right anchor, computed color, dynamic font size, Arial font, rounded volume text from MathRound and "IntegerToString", and non-selectable/hidden properties set by the ObjectSetInteger" and "ObjectSetString" functions.

To support variable opacity in visuals, we define the "ApplyTransparencyToColor" function, extracting red, green, and blue components from the base color using bitwise AND and shifts. We clamp the input transparency between 0 and 100 with MathMin and "MathMax", compute alpha as 255 minus the scaled percentage, and return a new color by shifting alpha left 24 bits and OR-ing with the blue-green-red arrangement. Finally, we can draw a colored background rectangle for fixed timeframes to visually distinguish fixed range profiles on the chart.

void RenderFixedRangeBackgroundRectangle( int sessionIndex) { if (profileTimeframe != FIXED) return ; if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; string objectName = objectPrefix + "FixedBG_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objectName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , objectName, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 , sessions[sessionIndex].startTime, sessions[sessionIndex].sessionHigh, sessions[sessionIndex].endTime > 0 ? sessions[sessionIndex].endTime : TimeCurrent (), sessions[sessionIndex].sessionLow); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , fixedRangeBackgroundColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FILL , true ); }

We add the "RenderFixedRangeBackgroundRectangle" function to draw a filled background for fixed timeframe profiles, enhancing visual separation on the chart, returning early if the timeframe is not "FIXED" or the session index is invalid per array size checks. We construct the object name using the prefix and session start time via IntegerToString, then if missing according to ObjectFind, create a rectangle object with ObjectCreate and OBJ_RECTANGLE spanning from start time at session high to the end time (falling back to TimeCurrent if end time is zero) at session low, setting it non-selectable, hidden, and drawn behind other elements. Regardless, we apply the input fixed range background color and enable solid fill with ObjectSetInteger to provide a colored backdrop for the profile range. We can now call these functions in the profile rendering master function to do the heavy lifting, so we just call all the logic in the tick calculation event handler.

void RenderSessionProfile( int sessionIndex) { if (sessionIndex < 0 || sessionIndex >= ArraySize (sessions)) return ; int size = ArraySize (sessions[sessionIndex].levels); if (size == 0 || sessions[sessionIndex].startTime == 0 ) return ; int barIndex = iBarShift ( _Symbol , _Period , sessions[sessionIndex].startTime); if (barIndex < 0 ) return ; PadLevelsForSplitProfile(sessionIndex); SortPriceLevelsDescending(sessionIndex); CalculatePointOfControl(sessionIndex); BuildVolumeProfileAndFindPoc(sessionIndex); int totalTpoCount = GetTotalTpoCount(sessionIndex); int pointOfControlIndex = (useVolumeProfilePocForValueArea && sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex >= 0 ) ? sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex : sessions[sessionIndex].pointOfControlIndex; int valueAreaUpperIndex = pointOfControlIndex; int valueAreaLowerIndex = pointOfControlIndex; if (pointOfControlIndex >= 0 ) { int targetTpoCount = ( int )(totalTpoCount * valueAreaPercent / 100.0 ); int currentTpoCount = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[pointOfControlIndex].tpoCount; while (currentTpoCount < targetTpoCount && (valueAreaUpperIndex > 0 || valueAreaLowerIndex < size - 1 )) { int upperTpoCount = (valueAreaUpperIndex > 0 ) ? sessions[sessionIndex].levels[valueAreaUpperIndex - 1 ].tpoCount : 0 ; int lowerTpoCount = (valueAreaLowerIndex < size - 1 ) ? sessions[sessionIndex].levels[valueAreaLowerIndex + 1 ].tpoCount : 0 ; if (upperTpoCount >= lowerTpoCount && valueAreaUpperIndex > 0 ) { valueAreaUpperIndex--; currentTpoCount += upperTpoCount; } else if (valueAreaLowerIndex < size - 1 ) { valueAreaLowerIndex++; currentTpoCount += lowerTpoCount; } else if (valueAreaUpperIndex > 0 ) { valueAreaUpperIndex--; currentTpoCount += upperTpoCount; } else { break ; } } } string displayStrings[]; ArrayResize (displayStrings, size); for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { displayStrings[i] = sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoString; } int openLevelIndex = - 1 ; int closeLevelIndex = - 1 ; if (tpoCharacterType == ALPHABETIC) { double openPrice = sessions[sessionIndex].sessionOpen; double closePrice = sessions[sessionIndex].sessionClose; for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { if (openLevelIndex < 0 && MathAbs (sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price - openPrice) < tpoPriceGridStep / 2 ) openLevelIndex = i; if (closeLevelIndex < 0 && MathAbs (sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price - closePrice) < tpoPriceGridStep / 2 ) closeLevelIndex = i; } RenderOpenTpoHighlight(sessionIndex, openLevelIndex, displayStrings); RenderCloseTpoHighlight(sessionIndex, closeLevelIndex, displayStrings); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < size; i++) { string objectName = objectPrefix + "TPO_" + IntegerToString (sessions[sessionIndex].startTime) + "_" + IntegerToString (i); color textColor = defaultTpoColor; if (sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].tpoCount == 1 ) { textColor = singlePrintColor; } if (i >= valueAreaUpperIndex && i <= valueAreaLowerIndex) { textColor = valueAreaColor; } if (i == sessions[sessionIndex].pointOfControlIndex && sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex != sessions[sessionIndex].pointOfControlIndex) { textColor = pointOfControlColor; } if (highlightVolumeProfilePoc && i == sessions[sessionIndex].volumeProfilePocIndex) { textColor = volumeProfilePocColor; } if (highlightSessionVwap && MathAbs (sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price - sessions[sessionIndex].vwap) < tpoPriceGridStep / 2 ) { textColor = sessionVwapColor; } if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objectName) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , objectName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); } datetime labelTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , barIndex); int x, y; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 , 0 , labelTime, sessions[sessionIndex].levels[i].price, x, y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR , textColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , labelFontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial" ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_TEXT , displayStrings[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objectName, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); } RenderOpenCloseMarkers(sessionIndex, barIndex); RenderProfileBorderLine(sessionIndex, barIndex); if (initialBalancePeriods > 0 ) RenderInitialBalanceLines(sessionIndex, barIndex); if (showExtensionLines) RenderKeyLevelExtensions(sessionIndex, barIndex, valueAreaUpperIndex, valueAreaLowerIndex); if (profileTimeframe == FIXED && renderVolumes) RenderFixedRangeVolumeLabels(sessionIndex, barIndex); RenderFixedRangeBackgroundRectangle(sessionIndex); }

Here, we enhance the "RenderSessionProfile" function to incorporate advanced features in drawing the market profile, beginning with index and data validations to exit if invalid, no levels, or no start time, then fetching the bar index via the iBarShift function. We prepare the profile by calling "PadLevelsForSplitProfile" for alignment in split mode, sorting levels descending with "SortPriceLevelsDescending", computing the Time Price Opportunity point of control using "CalculatePointOfControl", and building the volume profile to find its point of control through "BuildVolumeProfileAndFindPoc".

After obtaining the total Time Price Opportunity count from "GetTotalTpoCount", we select the point of control index conditionally—if "useVolumeProfilePocForValueArea" is true and a volume point of control exists, use that; otherwise, fall back to the Time Price Opportunity one—then initialize and expand value area indices around it, accumulating counts in a loop by preferring the adjacent level with higher Time Price Opportunities until reaching the target based on "valueAreaPercent". To set up visuals, we resize and copy Time Price Opportunity strings into a display array with ArrayResize. If in alphabetic mode, locate open and close level indices by scanning levels with MathAbs tolerance of half the grid step, and render highlights by invoking "RenderOpenTpoHighlight" and "RenderCloseTpoHighlight".

In the main rendering loop for each level, we build a unique object name, start with the default color, and override for single prints, value area range, distinct Time Price Opportunity point of control, highlighted volume point of control, or close matches to the weighted average price using tolerance checks. We create or update labels with "ObjectCreate" and "OBJ_LABEL" if missing per "ObjectFind", convert time-price to coordinates via ChartTimePriceToXY after getting label time from "iTime", and apply position, corner, anchor, color, font size, font, display text, and non-selectable/hidden settings.

Finally, we add supporting elements by calling "RenderOpenCloseMarkers", "RenderProfileBorderLine", "RenderInitialBalanceLines" if periods are set, "RenderKeyLevelExtensions" with value area indices if extensions are enabled, "RenderFixedRangeVolumeLabels" for fixed timeframes with volumes, and "RenderFixedRangeBackgroundRectangle" for backgrounds. Now, we just need to update the tick calculation event handler to store per-period H/L/O, calculate IB if within periods, add volume to levels, and call VWAP for the entire computation.

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total < 2 ) return 0 ; datetime currentBarTime = time[rates_total - 1 ]; bool isNewBar = (currentBarTime != lastCompletedBarTime); if (IsNewSessionStarted(currentBarTime, previousBarTime) || previousBarTime == 0 ) { if (activeSessionIndex >= 0 && activeSessionIndex < ArraySize (sessions)) { sessions[activeSessionIndex].endTime = previousBarTime; RenderSessionProfile(activeSessionIndex); } activeSessionIndex = CreateNewSession(); sessions[activeSessionIndex].startTime = currentBarTime; sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionOpen = open[rates_total - 1 ]; sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh = high[rates_total - 1 ]; sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow = low[rates_total - 1 ]; lastCompletedBarTime = currentBarTime; } previousBarTime = currentBarTime; if (isNewBar && IsBarEligibleForProcessing(currentBarTime) && activeSessionIndex >= 0 ) { sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh = MathMax (sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh, high[rates_total - 1 ]); sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow = MathMin (sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow, low[rates_total - 1 ]); sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionClose = close[rates_total - 1 ]; int periodIndex = sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodCount; ArrayResize (sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodHighs, periodIndex + 1 ); ArrayResize (sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodLows, periodIndex + 1 ); ArrayResize (sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodOpens, periodIndex + 1 ); sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodHighs[periodIndex] = high[rates_total - 1 ]; sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodLows[periodIndex] = low[rates_total - 1 ]; sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodOpens[periodIndex] = open[rates_total - 1 ]; sessions[activeSessionIndex].periodCount++; if (periodIndex < initialBalancePeriods) { if (periodIndex == 0 ) { sessions[activeSessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh = high[rates_total - 1 ]; sessions[activeSessionIndex].initialBalanceLow = low[rates_total - 1 ]; } else { sessions[activeSessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh = MathMax (sessions[activeSessionIndex].initialBalanceHigh, high[rates_total - 1 ]); sessions[activeSessionIndex].initialBalanceLow = MathMin (sessions[activeSessionIndex].initialBalanceLow, low[rates_total - 1 ]); } } double quantizedHigh = QuantizePriceToGrid(high[rates_total - 1 ]); double quantizedLow = QuantizePriceToGrid(low[rates_total - 1 ]); for ( double price = quantizedLow; price <= quantizedHigh; price += tpoPriceGridStep) { int levelIndex = GetOrCreatePriceLevel(activeSessionIndex, price); if (levelIndex >= 0 ) { AddTpoCharacterToLevel(activeSessionIndex, levelIndex, periodIndex); sessions[activeSessionIndex].levels[levelIndex].volume += ( double )tick_volume[rates_total - 1 ] / MathMax ( 1 , (quantizedHigh - quantizedLow) / tpoPriceGridStep + 1 ); } } CalculateSessionVwap(activeSessionIndex); lastCompletedBarTime = currentBarTime; } if (IsBarEligibleForProcessing(currentBarTime) && activeSessionIndex >= 0 ) { sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionClose = close[rates_total - 1 ]; sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh = MathMax (sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionHigh, high[rates_total - 1 ]); sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow = MathMin (sessions[activeSessionIndex].sessionLow, low[rates_total - 1 ]); } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (sessions); i++) { RenderSessionProfile(i); } return rates_total; }

In the OnCalculate event handler, we update the logic to integrate the new features like initial balance tracking and volume accumulation during data processing, starting by returning zero if insufficient rates exist. We extract the current bar time and check for a new bar, then if a new session starts per "IsNewSessionStarted" or no previous time, finalize the active session's end time and render it with "RenderSessionProfile" if valid within bounds via ArraySize, create a new one using "CreateNewSession", initialize core fields from the current bar, and update the last completed time, just like we did with the prior version.

After setting the previous bar time, if a new eligible bar via "IsBarEligibleForProcessing" and active session exist, we update session extremes with MathMax and MathMin plus close, resize and store period highs, lows, and opens in their arrays, increment the period count, and if within "initialBalancePeriods", set or update initial balance high and low based on the period index. We quantize the bar's high and low, loop through the range to get or create levels with "GetOrCreatePriceLevel", add Time Price Opportunity characters via "AddTpoCharacterToLevel", and accumulate volume proportionally using tick volume divided by price steps ensured at least one with "MathMax", before calculating weighted average price through "CalculateSessionVwap" and updating the last completed time. If the bar is eligible, we refresh the session close, high, and low for live updates, then render all sessions in a loop, and return the total rates. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that we updated the indicator by adding the volume-based profile logic and enhanced visualization, making it a hybrid version, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the hybrid Time Price Opportunity (TPO) market profile indicator in MQL5 by integrating volume data to compute volume-based point of control, value areas, and volume-weighted average price with customizable highlighting. The system adds advanced capabilities such as initial balance detection, key level extension lines, split profiles, alternative TPO characters like squares or circles, border lines, fixed-range backgrounds, and dynamic volume labels for comprehensive visual analysis across timeframes. With this upgraded hybrid Time Price Opportunity market profile indicator, you’re equipped to gain deeper insights into market structure and volume dynamics, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!