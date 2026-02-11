MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 16): Improved Super-Sampling Anti-Aliasing (SSAA) and High-Resolution Rendering

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 15), we developed a canvas dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that incorporates blur effects, shadow rendering, and smooth mouse wheel scrolling for interactive market monitoring, featuring visual panels and customizable themes. In Part 16, we enhance the dashboard with anti-aliasing techniques and high-resolution rendering, utilizing supersampling to achieve smoother graphics, borders, and elements. This enhancement includes high-resolution canvases for statistics and text panels, precise drawing functions for rounded shapes, and refined interactivity for better visual quality. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have an upgraded MQL5 dashboard with enhanced rendering for clearer and more professional market visualizations—let’s dive in!





Understanding Anti-Aliasing and High-Resolution Rendering Techniques

The anti-aliasing and high-resolution rendering framework addresses visual artifacts in digital graphics, such as jagged edges or "aliasing" that occur when continuous shapes are represented on a discrete pixel grid. Aliasing manifests as stair-step patterns on lines, curves, or borders, reducing clarity and professionalism in displays like our trading dashboards. To mitigate this, techniques like supersampling render scenes at a higher resolution—typically multiples of the target size—then downsample by averaging pixel values, smoothing edges through color blending, and creating a more natural appearance. See an example of the super-sampling process below.

On the other hand, high-resolution rendering complements anti-aliasing by utilizing larger canvases to capture finer details before reduction, enhancing overall image quality without increasing final output size. This is particularly significant in MQL5 applications, where precise visualizations of market data, such as graphs and stats, improve user comprehension and decision-making by minimizing distortions. For instance, bicubic interpolation, a sophisticated resampling method, calculates new pixel values using a weighted average of surrounding pixels, preserving smoothness during scaling operations and contributing to superior anti-aliased results.

Our plan is to integrate supersampling with a factor of 4 for stats and text panels, drawing elements on high-resolution canvases using mathematical functions for arcs, quadrilaterals, and rounded triangles to ensure precision. We will then downsample via pixel averaging to achieve anti-aliased borders, arrows, and shapes, while maintaining efficient performance, specifically to the scrollbar elements and statistics header boxes. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To enhance the program in MQL5, we will need to add new defines, global variables, and inputs to control the new enhancements as follows for the high-resolution rendering and super-sampling capabilities.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict CCanvas canvasGraph; CCanvas canvasStats; CCanvas canvasStatsHighRes; CCanvas canvasHeader; CCanvas canvasText; CCanvas canvasTextHighRes; string canvasGraphName = "GraphCanvas" ; string canvasStatsName = "StatsCanvas" ; string canvasStatsHighResName = "StatsCanvasHighRes" ; string canvasHeaderName = "HeaderCanvas" ; string canvasTextName = "TextCanvas" ; string canvasTextHighResName = "TextCanvasHighRes" ; sinput group "=== TEXT PANEL SETTINGS ===" input int TriangleRoundRadius = 1 ; input double TriangleBaseWidthPercent = 65.0 ; input double TriangleHeightPercent = 70.0 ; input bool ShowUpDownButtons = false ; input int TextFontSize = 17 ; const int smoothness_factor = 10 ; const int supersamplingFactor = 4 ;

We first extend the canvas objects by declaring additional high-resolution versions for the stats and text panels, specifically "canvasStatsHighRes" and "canvasTextHighRes", alongside the existing "canvasGraph", "canvasStats", "canvasHeader", and "canvasText" to support supersampled rendering. Then, we also define corresponding names for these new high-resolution canvases, adding "canvasStatsHighResName" set to "StatsCanvasHighRes" and "canvasTextHighResName" set to "TextCanvasHighRes", which will be used for identification and creation in the program. We have highlighted the specific changes for clarity.

Under a new input group labeled "=== TEXT PANEL SETTINGS ===", we introduce user-configurable parameters including "TriangleRoundRadius" for controlling arrow corner rounding, "TriangleBaseWidthPercent" and "TriangleHeightPercent" to adjust arrow proportions relative to button size, "ShowUpDownButtons" to toggle visibility of scroll buttons, and "TextFontSize" for setting the text display size. We specifically want to update the scrollbar to align with the new version of Windows 11, the latest release as of 2026. Finally, we define two constants: "smoothness_factor" initialized to 10 for smoother scrolling interactions, and "supersamplingFactor" set to 4 to enable high-resolution rendering by multiplying pixel dimensions for anti-aliasing before downsampling.

Think of it as drawing everything 4 times bigger and then squishing it down to make it super smooth. This is key for anti-aliasing. By drawing at 4x resolution (bigger), we can average pixels when shrinking, removing jagged edges on curves, borders, and text. It improves overall graphics quality but uses more computer power. So, you might want to use it carefully. Now, in the OnInit event handler, we will create these high-resolution canvases as follows, besides the normal ones.

if (EnableStatsPanel) { int statsX = currentCanvasX + currentWidth + PanelGap; if (!canvasStats.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasStatsName, statsX, currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y, currentWidth / 2 , currentHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Stats Canvas" ); } if (!canvasStatsHighRes.Create(canvasStatsHighResName, (currentWidth / 2 ) * supersamplingFactor, currentHeight * supersamplingFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Stats High-Res Canvas" ); } statsCreated = true ; } if (EnableTextPanel) { int textY = currentCanvasY + header_height + gap_y + currentHeight + PanelGap; int text_width = inner_header_width; int text_height = TextPanelHeight; if (!canvasText.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasTextName, currentCanvasX, textY, text_width, text_height, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Text Canvas" ); } if (!canvasTextHighRes.Create(canvasTextHighResName, text_width * supersamplingFactor, text_height * supersamplingFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Failed to create Text High-Res Canvas" ); } textCreated = true ; }

In the OnInit event handler, we check if the stats panel is enabled through the "EnableStatsPanel" input, and if so, we calculate the X position for the stats canvas by adding the current canvas X, width, and panel gap. We then create the standard stats canvas using the "CreateBitmapLabel" method on the "canvasStats" object, specifying the chart ID, subwindow, name, position, dimensions, and color format COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE, while logging a failure message if creation fails, just like we did with the prior version. Next, we create the high-resolution stats canvas with the Create method on the "canvasStatsHighRes" object, using the high-res name, scaled width by multiplying half the current width by "supersamplingFactor", scaled height similarly, and the same color format, again logging if it fails, before setting the "statsCreated" flag to true.

Similarly, if the text panel is enabled via "EnableTextPanel", we compute the Y position for the text canvas by adding the current canvas Y, header height, gaps, current height, and panel gap, then set the text width to match the inner header width and height to "TextPanelHeight". We create the standard text canvas with "CreateBitmapLabel" on "canvasText", providing the necessary parameters and logging failures. We follow this by creating the high-resolution text canvas using "Create" on "canvasTextHighRes" with scaled dimensions based on "supersamplingFactor" and logging any issues, then set the "textCreated" flag to true. Since we have created new canvases, we need to consider their destruction when not needed in respective areas, just like the normal ones. For example, in deinitialization, we use the following logic.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { canvasHeader.Destroy(); if (graphCreated) canvasGraph.Destroy(); if (statsCreated) { canvasStats.Destroy(); canvasStatsHighRes.Destroy(); } if (textCreated) { canvasText.Destroy(); canvasTextHighRes.Destroy(); } ChartRedraw (); }

We just destroy the high-resolution canvases when not needed. We use the same format in the "ToggleMinimize" and "CloseDashboard" functions. Next, we will need to define logic for drawing the new fancy rounded rectangles for the stats headers and the rounded triangles for the scrollbar buttons, since we want to drop the static ones and draw our own custom ones. We use the following logic.

void DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(CCanvas &cvs, int centerX, int centerY, int radius, int thickness, uint borderARGB, double startAngle, double endAngle) { int halfThickness = thickness / 2 ; double outerRadius = ( double )radius + halfThickness; double innerRadius = ( double )radius - halfThickness; if (innerRadius < 0 ) innerRadius = 0 ; int pixelRange = ( int )(outerRadius + 2 ); for ( int deltaY = -pixelRange; deltaY <= pixelRange; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -pixelRange; deltaX <= pixelRange; deltaX++) { double distance = MathSqrt (deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY); if (distance < innerRadius || distance > outerRadius) continue ; double angle = MathArctan2 (( double )deltaY, ( double )deltaX); if (IsAngleBetween(angle, startAngle, endAngle)) cvs.PixelSet(centerX + deltaX, centerY + deltaY, borderARGB); } } } void FillQuadrilateral(CCanvas &cvs, double &verticesX[], double &verticesY[], uint fillColor) { double minY = verticesY[ 0 ], maxY = verticesY[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 4 ; i++) { if (verticesY[i] < minY) minY = verticesY[i]; if (verticesY[i] > maxY) maxY = verticesY[i]; } int yStart = ( int ) MathCeil (minY); int yEnd = ( int ) MathFloor (maxY); for ( int y = yStart; y <= yEnd; y++) { double scanlineY = ( double )y + 0.5 ; double xIntersections[ 8 ]; int intersectionCount = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { int nextIndex = (i + 1 ) % 4 ; double x0 = verticesX[i], y0 = verticesY[i]; double x1 = verticesX[nextIndex], y1 = verticesY[nextIndex]; double edgeMinY = (y0 < y1) ? y0 : y1; double edgeMaxY = (y0 > y1) ? y0 : y1; if (scanlineY < edgeMinY || scanlineY > edgeMaxY) continue ; if ( MathAbs (y1 - y0) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double interpolationFactor = (scanlineY - y0) / (y1 - y0); if (interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0 ) continue ; xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = x0 + interpolationFactor * (x1 - x0); } for ( int a = 0 ; a < intersectionCount - 1 ; a++) for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < intersectionCount; b++) if (xIntersections[a] > xIntersections[b]) { double temp = xIntersections[a]; xIntersections[a] = xIntersections[b]; xIntersections[b] = temp; } for ( int pairIndex = 0 ; pairIndex + 1 < intersectionCount; pairIndex += 2 ) { int xLeft = ( int ) MathCeil (xIntersections[pairIndex]); int xRight = ( int ) MathFloor (xIntersections[pairIndex + 1 ]); for ( int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) cvs.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); } } } double NormalizeAngle( double angle) { double twoPi = 2.0 * M_PI ; angle = MathMod (angle, twoPi); if (angle < 0 ) angle += twoPi; return angle; } bool IsAngleBetween( double angle, double startAngle, double endAngle) { angle = NormalizeAngle(angle); startAngle = NormalizeAngle(startAngle); endAngle = NormalizeAngle(endAngle); double span = NormalizeAngle(endAngle - startAngle); double relativeAngle = NormalizeAngle(angle - startAngle); return relativeAngle <= span; }

Here, we create the "DrawRectCornerArcPrecise" function to render precise corner arcs for rounded rectangle borders on a high-resolution canvas, calculating half-thickness to define inner and outer radii, then iterating over a pixel range around the center to check distances and angles, setting pixels only if they fall within the arc segment defined by start and end angles. We implement the "FillQuadrilateral" function to fill arbitrary quadrilateral shapes using a scanline algorithm, first determining the min and max Y bounds from the vertices, then for each scanline Y, computing edge intersections, sorting them, and filling horizontal spans between pairs of intersections to ensure complete coverage without gaps.

We define the "NormalizeAngle" function to standardize angles within 0 to 2 * pi by using modulo and adjusting negative values. This standardization ensures consistent angle comparisons in circular geometries like arcs. We add the "IsAngleBetween" function to determine if a given angle lies between start and end angles. We normalize all inputs, calculate the span, and check the relative position, supporting clockwise or counterclockwise sweeps for flexible arc rendering. We can now use these functions to draw a rounded rectangle as below.

void FillRoundedRectangle(CCanvas &cvs, int x, int y, int w, int h, int radius, uint argb_color) { if (radius <= 0 ) { cvs.FillRectangle(x, y, x + w - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb_color); return ; } radius = MathMin (radius, MathMin (w / 2 , h / 2 )); cvs.Arc(x + radius, y + radius, radius, radius, DegreesToRadians( 180 ), DegreesToRadians( 90 ), argb_color); cvs.Arc(x + w - radius - 1 , y + radius, radius, radius, DegreesToRadians( 270 ), DegreesToRadians( 90 ), argb_color); cvs.Arc(x + w - radius - 1 , y + h - radius - 1 , radius, radius, DegreesToRadians( 0 ), DegreesToRadians( 90 ), argb_color); cvs.Arc(x + radius, y + h - radius - 1 , radius, radius, DegreesToRadians( 90 ), DegreesToRadians( 90 ), argb_color); cvs.FillCircle(x + radius, y + radius, radius, argb_color); cvs.FillCircle(x + w - radius - 1 , y + radius, radius, argb_color); cvs.FillCircle(x + w - radius - 1 , y + h - radius - 1 , radius, argb_color); cvs.FillCircle(x + radius, y + h - radius - 1 , radius, argb_color); cvs.FillRectangle(x + radius, y, x + w - radius - 1 , y + h - 1 , argb_color); cvs.FillRectangle(x, y + radius, x + w - 1 , y + h - radius - 1 , argb_color); } void DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes(CCanvas &cvs, int positionX, int positionY, int width, int height, int radius, uint borderColorARGB, int thickness) { int scaledThickness = thickness; DrawRectStraightEdge(cvs, positionX + radius, positionY, positionX + width - radius, positionY, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawRectStraightEdge(cvs, positionX + width - radius, positionY + height - 1 , positionX + radius, positionY + height - 1 , scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawRectStraightEdge(cvs, positionX, positionY + height - radius, positionX, positionY + radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawRectStraightEdge(cvs, positionX + width - 1 , positionY + radius, positionX + width - 1 , positionY + height - radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(cvs, positionX + radius, positionY + radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI , M_PI * 1.5 ); DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(cvs, positionX + width - radius, positionY + radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI * 1.5 , M_PI * 2.0 ); DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(cvs, positionX + radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI * 0.5 , M_PI ); DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(cvs, positionX + width - radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, 0.0 , M_PI * 0.5 ); } void DrawRectStraightEdge(CCanvas &cvs, double startX, double startY, double endX, double endY, int thickness, uint borderARGB) { double deltaX = endX - startX; double deltaY = endY - startY; double edgeLength = MathSqrt (deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY); if (edgeLength < 1 e- 6 ) return ; double perpendicularX = -deltaY / edgeLength; double perpendicularY = deltaX / edgeLength; double edgeDirectionX = deltaX / edgeLength; double edgeDirectionY = deltaY / edgeLength; double halfThickness = ( double )thickness / 2.0 ; double extensionLength = 1.5 ; double extendedStartX = startX - edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; double extendedStartY = startY - edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; double extendedEndX = endX + edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; double extendedEndY = endY + edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; double verticesX[ 4 ], verticesY[ 4 ]; verticesX[ 0 ] = extendedStartX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 0 ] = extendedStartY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 1 ] = extendedStartX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 1 ] = extendedStartY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 2 ] = extendedEndX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 2 ] = extendedEndY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 3 ] = extendedEndX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 3 ] = extendedEndY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; FillQuadrilateral(cvs, verticesX, verticesY, borderARGB); }

To create a rounded rectangle, we first implement the "FillRoundedRectangle" function to render filled rounded rectangles on the canvas, first handling zero radius cases by filling a standard rectangle, then adjusting the radius to fit within half the width or height, drawing quarter-arcs at each corner using the Arc method with converted degrees to radians, filling full circles at corners for complete coverage, and finally filling the horizontal and vertical body sections to connect the rounded parts seamlessly.

Then, we create the "DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes" function for high-resolution border drawing around rounded rectangles, scaling thickness, calling "DrawRectStraightEdge" to render the four straight sides, and using "DrawRectCornerArcPrecise" for each corner arc with specific start and end angles in radians (like M_PI to M_PI * 1.5 for top-left), ensuring precise, anti-aliased outlines without overlaps.

Finally, in the "DrawRectStraightEdge" function, we calculate deltas and normalize vectors for the edge direction and perpendicular, compute half-thickness for border width, extend the line slightly beyond endpoints to ensure smooth corner joins, define four vertices for a quadrilateral strip along the edge, and pass them to "FillQuadrilateral" to fill the border segment, creating a continuous, high-quality straight line appearance through vector-based geometry. These are the functions that we will call to create the desired rounded rectangle we want. We can now define a rounded triangle logic. First, we will need helper functions.

void PrecomputeTriangleGeometry( double &sharpX[], double &sharpY[], int radius, double &arcCentersX[], double &arcCentersY[], double &tangentX[][ 2 ], double &tangentY[][ 2 ], double &startAngles[], double &endAngles[]) { for ( int cornerIndex = 0 ; cornerIndex < 3 ; cornerIndex++) { int previousIndex = (cornerIndex + 2 ) % 3 ; int nextIndex = (cornerIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; double edgeA_X = sharpX[cornerIndex] - sharpX[previousIndex], edgeA_Y = sharpY[cornerIndex] - sharpY[previousIndex]; double edgeA_Length = MathSqrt (edgeA_X*edgeA_X + edgeA_Y*edgeA_Y); edgeA_X /= edgeA_Length; edgeA_Y /= edgeA_Length; double edgeB_X = sharpX[nextIndex] - sharpX[cornerIndex], edgeB_Y = sharpY[nextIndex] - sharpY[cornerIndex]; double edgeB_Length = MathSqrt (edgeB_X*edgeB_X + edgeB_Y*edgeB_Y); edgeB_X /= edgeB_Length; edgeB_Y /= edgeB_Length; double normalA_X = edgeA_Y, normalA_Y = -edgeA_X; double normalB_X = edgeB_Y, normalB_Y = -edgeB_X; double bisectorX = normalA_X + normalB_X, bisectorY = normalA_Y + normalB_Y; double bisectorLength = MathSqrt (bisectorX*bisectorX + bisectorY*bisectorY); if (bisectorLength < 1 e- 12 ) { bisectorX = normalA_X; bisectorY = normalA_Y; bisectorLength = MathSqrt (bisectorX*bisectorX + bisectorY*bisectorY); } bisectorX /= bisectorLength; bisectorY /= bisectorLength; double cosInteriorAngle = (-edgeA_X)*edgeB_X + (-edgeA_Y)*edgeB_Y; if (cosInteriorAngle > 1.0 ) cosInteriorAngle = 1.0 ; if (cosInteriorAngle < - 1.0 ) cosInteriorAngle = - 1.0 ; double halfAngle = MathArccos (cosInteriorAngle) / 2.0 ; double sinHalfAngle = MathSin (halfAngle); if (sinHalfAngle < 1 e- 12 ) sinHalfAngle = 1 e- 12 ; double distanceToCenter = radius / sinHalfAngle; arcCentersX[cornerIndex] = sharpX[cornerIndex] + bisectorX * distanceToCenter; arcCentersY[cornerIndex] = sharpY[cornerIndex] + bisectorY * distanceToCenter; double deltaX_A = sharpX[cornerIndex] - sharpX[previousIndex], deltaY_A = sharpY[cornerIndex] - sharpY[previousIndex]; double lengthSquared_A = deltaX_A*deltaX_A + deltaY_A*deltaY_A; double interpolationFactor_A = ((arcCentersX[cornerIndex] - sharpX[previousIndex])*deltaX_A + (arcCentersY[cornerIndex] - sharpY[previousIndex])*deltaY_A) / lengthSquared_A; tangentX[cornerIndex][ 1 ] = sharpX[previousIndex] + interpolationFactor_A * deltaX_A; tangentY[cornerIndex][ 1 ] = sharpY[previousIndex] + interpolationFactor_A * deltaY_A; double deltaX_B = sharpX[nextIndex] - sharpX[cornerIndex], deltaY_B = sharpY[nextIndex] - sharpY[cornerIndex]; double lengthSquared_B = deltaX_B*deltaX_B + deltaY_B*deltaY_B; double interpolationFactor_B = ((arcCentersX[cornerIndex] - sharpX[cornerIndex])*deltaX_B + (arcCentersY[cornerIndex] - sharpY[cornerIndex])*deltaY_B) / lengthSquared_B; tangentX[cornerIndex][ 0 ] = sharpX[cornerIndex] + interpolationFactor_B * deltaX_B; tangentY[cornerIndex][ 0 ] = sharpY[cornerIndex] + interpolationFactor_B * deltaY_B; startAngles[cornerIndex] = MathArctan2 (tangentY[cornerIndex][ 1 ] - arcCentersY[cornerIndex], tangentX[cornerIndex][ 1 ] - arcCentersX[cornerIndex]); endAngles[cornerIndex] = MathArctan2 (tangentY[cornerIndex][ 0 ] - arcCentersY[cornerIndex], tangentX[cornerIndex][ 0 ] - arcCentersX[cornerIndex]); } } bool TriangleAngleInArcSweep( double startAngle, double endAngle, double angle) { double twoPi = 2.0 * M_PI ; double startAngleMod = MathMod (startAngle + twoPi, twoPi); double endAngleMod = MathMod (endAngle + twoPi, twoPi); angle = MathMod (angle + twoPi, twoPi); double ccwSpan = MathMod (endAngleMod - startAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); if (ccwSpan <= M_PI ) { double relativeAngle = MathMod (angle - startAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); return (relativeAngle <= ccwSpan + 1 e- 6 ); } else { double cwSpan = twoPi - ccwSpan; double relativeAngle = MathMod (angle - endAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); return (relativeAngle <= cwSpan + 1 e- 6 ); } }

We define the "PrecomputeTriangleGeometry" function to calculate necessary geometric elements for rendering rounded triangles, such as those we will use in our custom arrow icons, by iterating over each of the three corners using a loop with "cornerIndex" from 0 to 2. For each corner, we determine previous and next indices modulo 3 for cyclical access, compute normalized edge vectors from the sharp vertices "sharpX" and "sharpY" to adjacent points, and derive outward normals by rotating these vectors 90 degrees. We then form the angle bisector by summing the normals, normalizing it after handling near-zero length cases, and calculate the cosine of the interior angle via dot product of negated edge vectors, clamping it between -1 and 1 before finding the half-angle and its sine to avoid division by zero.

Using the radius divided by this sine, we position the arc center along the bisector from the corner, ensuring even rounding; next, we project the arc center onto the edges to find tangent points stored in "tangentX" and "tangentY", and compute start and end angles with MathArctan2 for the arc sweep at that corner.

This precomputation is crucial for precise, anti-aliased rendering of rounded shapes, as it transforms sharp triangle vertices into smooth curves by defining arc centers "arcCentersX" and "arcCentersY", tangents, and angles "startAngles" and "endAngles", which allow vector-based filling without pixel artifacts, significantly improving visual quality in UI elements like scroll arrows by enabling accurate boundary checks during pixel iteration.

Then ,we implement the "TriangleAngleInArcSweep" function to verify if a given angle falls within an arc defined by start and end angles, first normalizing all angles to 0 to 2 * pi using MathMod and adding 2 * pi for positive values. We compute the counterclockwise span, and if it is pi or less, check the relative angle from start; otherwise, we use the clockwise span and check from end, adding a small epsilon for floating-point precision, which supports both arc directions and ensures correct inclusion during scanline filling or pixel testing in rounded triangle rendering. In fact, if you are wondering what all this scanline algorithm thing is, let us explain a bit what it is, so you have some clue.

This algorithm processes the image from left to right, scanning one horizontal line at a time rather than operating on individual pixels. It records all edge intersection points along each scan line and fills the polygon by coloring the regions between pairs of intersections. You can think of it like drawing a straight line across a shape on paper with a single pen: starting from the left boundary and moving to the right, you draw continuously, but whenever you encounter an intersection with the polygon boundary, you stop or resume drawing accordingly. The algorithm follows this same principle. In the figure below, this behavior is illustrated: the red dots represent the polygon’s vertices, while the blue dots indicate the intersection points along the scan line.

Hoping that is understood, we can now proceed to defining the functions to help us draw the rounded triangles, which we will use for the arrows.

void FillRoundedTriangle(CCanvas &cvs, double &sharpX[], double &sharpY[], int radius, uint fillColor, double &arcCentersX[], double &arcCentersY[], double &tangentX[][ 2 ], double &tangentY[][ 2 ], double &startAngles[], double &endAngles[]) { double minY = sharpY[ 0 ], maxY = sharpY[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 3 ; i++) { if (sharpY[i] < minY) minY = sharpY[i]; if (sharpY[i] > maxY) maxY = sharpY[i]; } int yStart = ( int ) MathCeil (minY); int yEnd = ( int ) MathFloor (maxY); for ( int y = yStart; y <= yEnd; y++) { double scanlineY = ( double )y + 0.5 ; double xIntersections[ 12 ]; int intersectionCount = 0 ; for ( int edgeIndex = 0 ; edgeIndex < 3 ; edgeIndex++) { int nextIndex = (edgeIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; double startX = tangentX[edgeIndex][ 0 ], startY = tangentY[edgeIndex][ 0 ]; double endX = tangentX[nextIndex][ 1 ], endY = tangentY[nextIndex][ 1 ]; double edgeMinY = (startY < endY) ? startY : endY; double edgeMaxY = (startY > endY) ? startY : endY; if (scanlineY < edgeMinY || scanlineY > edgeMaxY) continue ; if ( MathAbs (endY - startY) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double interpolationFactor = (scanlineY - startY) / (endY - startY); if (interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0 ) continue ; xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = startX + interpolationFactor * (endX - startX); } for ( int cornerIndex = 0 ; cornerIndex < 3 ; cornerIndex++) { double centerX = arcCentersX[cornerIndex], centerY = arcCentersY[cornerIndex]; double deltaY = scanlineY - centerY; if ( MathAbs (deltaY) > radius) continue ; double deltaX = MathSqrt (radius*radius - deltaY*deltaY); double candidates[ 2 ]; candidates[ 0 ] = centerX - deltaX; candidates[ 1 ] = centerX + deltaX; for ( int candidateIndex = 0 ; candidateIndex < 2 ; candidateIndex++) { double angle = MathArctan2 (scanlineY - centerY, candidates[candidateIndex] - centerX); if (TriangleAngleInArcSweep(startAngles[cornerIndex], endAngles[cornerIndex], angle)) xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = candidates[candidateIndex]; } } for ( int a = 0 ; a < intersectionCount - 1 ; a++) for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < intersectionCount; b++) if (xIntersections[a] > xIntersections[b]) { double temp = xIntersections[a]; xIntersections[a] = xIntersections[b]; xIntersections[b] = temp; } for ( int pairIndex = 0 ; pairIndex + 1 < intersectionCount; pairIndex += 2 ) { int xLeft = ( int ) MathCeil (xIntersections[pairIndex]); int xRight = ( int ) MathFloor (xIntersections[pairIndex + 1 ]); for ( int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) cvs.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); } } } void DrawRoundedTriangleArrow(CCanvas &cvs, int baseX, int baseY, int tri_base_width, int tri_height, bool isUp, uint fillColor) { int radius = TriangleRoundRadius * supersamplingFactor; double sharpX[ 3 ], sharpY[ 3 ]; if (isUp) { sharpX[ 0 ] = baseX; sharpY[ 0 ] = baseY; sharpX[ 1 ] = baseX - tri_base_width / 2.0 ; sharpY[ 1 ] = baseY + tri_height; sharpX[ 2 ] = baseX + tri_base_width / 2.0 ; sharpY[ 2 ] = baseY + tri_height; } else { sharpX[ 0 ] = baseX; sharpY[ 0 ] = baseY + tri_height; sharpX[ 1 ] = baseX + tri_base_width / 2.0 ; sharpY[ 1 ] = baseY; sharpX[ 2 ] = baseX - tri_base_width / 2.0 ; sharpY[ 2 ] = baseY; } double arcCentersX[ 3 ], arcCentersY[ 3 ]; double tangentX[ 3 ][ 2 ], tangentY[ 3 ][ 2 ]; double startAngles[ 3 ], endAngles[ 3 ]; PrecomputeTriangleGeometry(sharpX, sharpY, radius, arcCentersX, arcCentersY, tangentX, tangentY, startAngles, endAngles); FillRoundedTriangle(cvs, sharpX, sharpY, radius, fillColor, arcCentersX, arcCentersY, tangentX, tangentY, startAngles, endAngles); }

We implement the "FillRoundedTriangle" function to render filled rounded triangles using a scanline-based approach for precise, vector-quality filling, first identifying the minimum and maximum Y coordinates from the sharp vertices "sharpY" to define the vertical bounds, then iterating over each integer y from the ceiling of minY to the floor of maxY with a half-pixel offset "scanlineY" for better anti-aliasing through subpixel accuracy. For each scanline, we compute up to 12 x-intersections: first with the three straight tangent edges by linearly interpolating between tangent points "tangentX" and "tangentY" if the scanline falls within the edge's Y range, and then for each of the three corners, checking if the scanline intersects the arc by solving for deltaX from the circle equation at the arc center "arcCentersX" and "arcCentersY" with the given radius, adding candidate x-values only if their angles pass the "TriangleAngleInArcSweep" check to ensure they lie within the arc sweep defined by "startAngles" and "endAngles".

We sort the accumulated x-intersections in ascending order using a simple bubble sort for efficiency on small arrays, then fill horizontal spans between every pair of intersections by setting pixels from the ceiling of the left x to the floor of the right x with the provided "fillColor", resulting in a smooth, artifact-free rounded triangle that leverages precomputed geometry for high-quality rendering in UI elements like arrows. This scanline method is significant as it allows pixel-perfect filling of complex curved shapes without relying on approximation, ensuring anti-aliased edges by precisely determining boundary intersections, which is crucial for maintaining visual clarity in scaled or high-resolution contexts where traditional polygon filling might introduce jags or gaps.

We create the "DrawRoundedTriangleArrow" function to draw upward or downward rounded triangle arrows for our scroll buttons, scaling the "TriangleRoundRadius" by "supersamplingFactor" to match high-res rendering, defining the three sharp vertices "sharpX" and "sharpY" based on the base position, triangle base width "tri_base_width", height "tri_height", and direction "isUp" — for up arrows, placing the point at the top and base at the bottom, while for down, inverting with swapped base points for consistent winding order to avoid filling artifacts. We then invoke "PrecomputeTriangleGeometry" to calculate arc centers, tangents, and angles from these vertices and radius, storing them in arrays "arcCentersX", "arcCentersY", "tangentX", "tangentY", "startAngles", and "endAngles", before calling "FillRoundedTriangle" with these parameters and the "fillColor" to perform the actual rendering, enabling smooth, rounded arrows that integrate seamlessly into the scrollbar for enhanced UI aesthetics and usability. We did up-sampling; it is time to do down-sampling for the target, final canvas render.

void DownsampleCanvas(CCanvas &targetCanvas, CCanvas &highResCanvas) { int targetWidth = targetCanvas.Width(); int targetHeight = targetCanvas.Height(); for ( int pixelY = 0 ; pixelY < targetHeight; pixelY++) { for ( int pixelX = 0 ; pixelX < targetWidth; pixelX++) { double sourceX = pixelX * supersamplingFactor; double sourceY = pixelY * supersamplingFactor; double sumAlpha = 0 , sumRed = 0 , sumGreen = 0 , sumBlue = 0 ; double weightSum = 0 ; for ( int deltaY = 0 ; deltaY < supersamplingFactor; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = 0 ; deltaX < supersamplingFactor; deltaX++) { int sourcePixelX = ( int )(sourceX + deltaX); int sourcePixelY = ( int )(sourceY + deltaY); if (sourcePixelX >= 0 && sourcePixelX < highResCanvas.Width() && sourcePixelY >= 0 && sourcePixelY < highResCanvas.Height()) { uint pixelValue = highResCanvas.PixelGet(sourcePixelX, sourcePixelY); uchar alpha = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uchar red = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar green = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blue = ( uchar )(pixelValue & 0xFF ); double weight = 1.0 ; sumAlpha += alpha * weight; sumRed += red * weight; sumGreen += green * weight; sumBlue += blue * weight; weightSum += weight; } } } if (weightSum > 0 ) { uchar finalAlpha = ( uchar )(sumAlpha / weightSum); uchar finalRed = ( uchar )(sumRed / weightSum); uchar finalGreen = ( uchar )(sumGreen / weightSum); uchar finalBlue = ( uchar )(sumBlue / weightSum); uint finalColor = (( uint )finalAlpha << 24 ) | (( uint )finalRed << 16 ) | (( uint )finalGreen << 8 ) | ( uint )finalBlue; targetCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, finalColor); } } } }

We define the "DownsampleCanvas" function to perform anti-aliasing by reducing a high-resolution canvas to the target size through pixel averaging, retrieving the target dimensions from "targetCanvas.Width()" and "targetCanvas.Height()", then iterating over each target pixel with nested loops for "pixelY" and "pixelX". For each target pixel, we map it to the source area by multiplying coordinates with "supersamplingFactor" to get "sourceX" and "sourceY", initializing sums for alpha, red, green, blue, and a "weightSum" counter, before nested loops over "deltaY" and "deltaX" from 0 to "supersamplingFactor" - 1, and sample the corresponding high-res pixels.

We calculate the source pixel positions, check bounds within "highResCanvas.Width()" and "highResCanvas.Height()", extract ARGB components using PixelGet and bit shifts, add weighted contributions (with uniform weight 1.0) to the sums, and if weightSum is positive, average each component to compute final uchar values, combining them into finalColor with shifts and setting it on the target via the PixelSet method. This downsampling process is essential for achieving smooth, anti-aliased visuals by blending multiple high-res samples per target pixel, reducing jagged edges in rendered elements like borders and shapes, thus enhancing overall graphical quality in the dashboard without high computational cost. We now have all the helper functions we need, so we can get started. We will begin by updating the statistics canvas, which now involves drawing on a large, high-resolution canvas, then reducing it to the normal size.

void UpdateStatsOnCanvas() { canvasStatsHighRes.Erase( 0 ); int statsWidthHighRes = (currentWidth / 2 ) * supersamplingFactor; int heightHighRes = currentHeight * supersamplingFactor; if (UseBackground && ArraySize (bg_pixels_stats) == (currentWidth / 2 ) * currentHeight) { uint bg_pixels_stats_high[]; ArrayResize (bg_pixels_stats_high, statsWidthHighRes * heightHighRes); ScaleImage(bg_pixels_stats_high, currentWidth / 2 , currentHeight, statsWidthHighRes, heightHighRes); for ( int y = 0 ; y < heightHighRes; y++) { for ( int x = 0 ; x < statsWidthHighRes; x++) { canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet(x, y, bg_pixels_stats_high[y * statsWidthHighRes + x]); } } } if (StatsBackgroundMode != NoColor) { for ( int y = 0 ; y < heightHighRes; y++) { double factor = ( double )y / (heightHighRes - 1 ); color currentColor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : InterpolateColor(GetTopColor(), GetBottomColor(), factor); uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * BackgroundOpacity); uint argbFill = ColorToARGB (currentColor, alpha); for ( int x = 0 ; x < statsWidthHighRes; x++) { uint currentPixel = canvasStatsHighRes.PixelGet(x, y); uint blendedPixel = BlendPixels(currentPixel, argbFill); canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet(x, y, blendedPixel); } } } if (StatsBackgroundMode != NoColor) { double reduction = BorderOpacityPercentReduction / 100.0 ; double opacity = MathMax ( 0.0 , MathMin ( 1.0 , BackgroundOpacity * ( 1.0 - reduction))); uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * opacity); double darkenReduction = BorderDarkenPercent / 100.0 ; double darkenFactor = MathMax ( 0.0 , MathMin ( 1.0 , 1.0 - darkenReduction)); for ( int y = 0 ; y < heightHighRes; y++) { double factor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? 0.0 : ( double )y / (heightHighRes - 1 ); color baseColor = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : InterpolateColor(GetTopColor(), GetBottomColor(), factor); color darkColor = DarkenColor(baseColor, darkenFactor); uint argb = ColorToARGB (darkColor, alpha); canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet( 0 , y, argb); canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet( 1 , y, argb); canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet(statsWidthHighRes - 1 , y, argb); canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet(statsWidthHighRes - 2 , y, argb); } double factorTop = 0.0 ; color baseTop = GetTopColor(); color darkTop = DarkenColor(baseTop, darkenFactor); uint argbTop = ColorToARGB (darkTop, alpha); for ( int x = 0 ; x < statsWidthHighRes; x++) { canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet(x, 0 , argbTop); canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet(x, 1 , argbTop); } double factorBot = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? 0.0 : 1.0 ; color baseBot = (StatsBackgroundMode == SingleColor) ? GetTopColor() : GetBottomColor(); color darkBot = DarkenColor(baseBot, darkenFactor); uint argbBot = ColorToARGB (darkBot, alpha); for ( int x = 0 ; x < statsWidthHighRes; x++) { canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet(x, heightHighRes - 1 , argbBot); canvasStatsHighRes.PixelSet(x, heightHighRes - 2 , argbBot); } } else { uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (GetBorderColor(), 255 ); canvasStatsHighRes.Line( 0 , 0 , statsWidthHighRes - 1 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasStatsHighRes.Line(statsWidthHighRes - 1 , 0 , statsWidthHighRes - 1 , heightHighRes - 1 , argbBorder); canvasStatsHighRes.Line(statsWidthHighRes - 1 , heightHighRes - 1 , 0 , heightHighRes - 1 , argbBorder); canvasStatsHighRes.Line( 0 , heightHighRes - 1 , 0 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasStatsHighRes.Line( 1 , 1 , statsWidthHighRes - 2 , 1 , argbBorder); canvasStatsHighRes.Line(statsWidthHighRes - 2 , 1 , statsWidthHighRes - 2 , heightHighRes - 2 , argbBorder); canvasStatsHighRes.Line(statsWidthHighRes - 2 , heightHighRes - 2 , 1 , heightHighRes - 2 , argbBorder); canvasStatsHighRes.Line( 1 , heightHighRes - 2 , 1 , 1 , argbBorder); } color labelColor = GetStatsLabelColor(); color valueColor = GetStatsValueColor(); color headerColor = GetStatsHeaderColor(); int yPos = 20 * supersamplingFactor; string headerText = "Account Stats" ; int fontSizeHigh = StatsHeaderFontSize * supersamplingFactor; canvasStatsHighRes.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , fontSizeHigh); int textW = canvasStatsHighRes.TextWidth(headerText); int textH = canvasStatsHighRes.TextHeight(headerText); int pad = 5 * supersamplingFactor; int rectX = (statsWidthHighRes - textW) / 2 - pad; int rectY = yPos - pad / 2 ; int rectW = textW + 2 * pad; int rectH = textH + pad; uchar alpha = ( uchar )( 255 * (StatsHeaderBgOpacityPercent / 100.0 )); uint argbHeaderBg = ColorToARGB (GetStatsHeaderColor(), alpha); color header_border_color = GetStatsHeaderColor(); uint argbHeaderBorder = ColorToARGB (header_border_color, 255 ); FillRoundedRectangle(canvasStatsHighRes, rectX, rectY, rectW, rectH, StatsHeaderBgRadius * supersamplingFactor, argbHeaderBg); DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes(canvasStatsHighRes, rectX, rectY, rectW, rectH, StatsHeaderBgRadius * supersamplingFactor, argbHeaderBorder, 1 * supersamplingFactor); int yPosSecond = 120 * supersamplingFactor; headerText = "Current Bar Stats" ; textW = canvasStatsHighRes.TextWidth(headerText); textH = canvasStatsHighRes.TextHeight(headerText); rectX = (statsWidthHighRes - textW) / 2 - pad; rectY = yPosSecond - pad / 2 ; rectW = textW + 2 * pad; rectH = textH + pad; FillRoundedRectangle(canvasStatsHighRes, rectX, rectY, rectW, rectH, StatsHeaderBgRadius * supersamplingFactor, argbHeaderBg); DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes(canvasStatsHighRes, rectX, rectY, rectW, rectH, StatsHeaderBgRadius * supersamplingFactor, argbHeaderBorder, 2 * supersamplingFactor); DownsampleCanvas(canvasStats, canvasStatsHighRes); canvasStats.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , StatsHeaderFontSize); uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB (headerColor, 255 ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) / 2 , 20 , "Account Stats" , argbHeader, TA_CENTER ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) / 2 , 120 , "Current Bar Stats" , argbHeader, TA_CENTER ); canvasStats.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , StatsFontSize); uint argbLabel = ColorToARGB (labelColor, 255 ); uint argbValue = ColorToARGB (valueColor, 255 ); int yPosDisplay = 50 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPosDisplay, "Name:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) - 10 , yPosDisplay, AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPosDisplay += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPosDisplay, "Balance:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) - 10 , yPosDisplay, DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ), 2 ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPosDisplay += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPosDisplay, "Equity:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) - 10 , yPosDisplay, DoubleToString ( AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ), 2 ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPosDisplay += 30 ; yPosDisplay = 150 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPosDisplay, "Open:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) - 10 , yPosDisplay, DoubleToString ( iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ), _Digits ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPosDisplay += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPosDisplay, "High:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) - 10 , yPosDisplay, DoubleToString ( iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ), _Digits ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPosDisplay += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPosDisplay, "Low:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) - 10 , yPosDisplay, DoubleToString ( iLow ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ), _Digits ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); yPosDisplay += 20 ; canvasStats. TextOut ( 10 , yPosDisplay, "Close:" , argbLabel, TA_LEFT ); canvasStats. TextOut ((currentWidth / 2 ) - 10 , yPosDisplay, DoubleToString ( iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ), _Digits ), argbValue, TA_RIGHT ); canvasStats.Update(); }

In the statistics panel, we begin by clearing the high-resolution stats canvas with the Erase method set to 0, preparing it for fresh rendering, and computing the scaled dimensions "statsWidthHighRes" and "heightHighRes" by multiplying the original stats width (half of "currentWidth") and height by "supersamplingFactor" for enhanced detail. If a background is enabled via "UseBackground" and the "bg_pixels_stats" array matches the original size, we declare a high-res background array "bg_pixels_stats_high", resize it to fit the scaled dimensions, scale the original pixels using the "ScaleImage" function which employs bicubic interpolation to preserve smoothness during enlargement, and then loop over each pixel to set them on the high-res canvas with the PixelSet method.

When "StatsBackgroundMode" is not "NoColor", we apply a vertical gradient or single color background by iterating over high-res rows, calculating a blend factor based on y-position, determining the current color with "InterpolateColor" if gradient mode, converting to ARGB with opacity from "BackgroundOpacity", and blending each pixel across the row using "BlendPixels" after getting the existing value with PixelGet to achieve transparent overlays.

For borders in background modes, we compute reduced opacity and darken factor from inputs like "BorderOpacityPercentReduction" and "BorderDarkenPercent", then for vertical borders, per-row darken the base color and set ARGB pixels on left and right edges including inners; similarly, for top and bottom horizontals, we use fixed factors to darken and fill entire rows, creating subtle, gradient-aware borders without harsh lines. In no-background cases, we convert the border color to ARGB and draw outer and inner lines using the Line method for top, right, bottom, and left sides on the high-res canvas to maintain consistency.

We retrieve theme-based colors with functions like "GetStatsLabelColor", then for the "Account Stats" header, scale y-position "yPos" and font size to high-res, set bold font, compute centered rectangle dimensions with scaled padding, fill the background with "FillRoundedRectangle" using low opacity ARGB, and draw its border via "DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes" with thickness 1 times supersampling; we repeat for the "Current Bar Stats" header at scaled "yPosSecond" with border thickness 2 for variation.

After rendering on high-resolution, we call "DownsampleCanvas" to average pixels down to the standard "canvasStats", achieving anti-aliased results, then on the standard canvas, set bold font at original sizes to draw centered header texts with ARGB colors. We switch to stats font, convert label and value colors to ARGB, and draw account info labels and values (name, balance, equity) at incremental display positions "yPosDisplay" using TextOut with left and right alignments, fetching data via the AccountInfoString and AccountInfoDouble functions. Continuing with bar stats, we draw OHLC labels and values (open, high, low, close) at further incremented "yPosDisplay" positions, obtaining prices with iOpen, "iHigh", iLow, "iClose" for the current symbol and period, formatted to digits with the DoubleToString function. Finally, we invoke "Update" on "canvasStats" to refresh the display, ensuring all high-res enhancements translate to smooth, professional visuals in the stats panel. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

With that done, we will now update the text panel using the same approach as well, to give it a modern feel.

void UpdateTextOnCanvas() { canvasTextHighRes.Erase( 0 ); int textWidthHighRes = canvasText.Width() * supersamplingFactor; int textHeightHighRes = canvasText.Height() * supersamplingFactor; color text_bg = is_dark_theme ? text_bg_dark : text_bg_light; uint argb_bg = ColorToARGB (text_bg, ( uchar )( 255 * (TextBackgroundOpacityPercent / 100.0 ))); canvasTextHighRes.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , textWidthHighRes - 1 , textHeightHighRes - 1 , argb_bg); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (GetBorderColor(), 255 ); canvasTextHighRes.Line( 0 , 0 , textWidthHighRes - 1 , 0 , argbBorder); canvasTextHighRes.Line(textWidthHighRes - 1 , 0 , textWidthHighRes - 1 , textHeightHighRes - 1 , argbBorder); canvasTextHighRes.Line(textWidthHighRes - 1 , textHeightHighRes - 1 , 0 , textHeightHighRes - 1 , argbBorder); canvasTextHighRes.Line( 0 , textHeightHighRes - 1 , 0 , 0 , argbBorder); int padding = 10 * supersamplingFactor; int textAreaX = padding; int textAreaY = 0 ; int textAreaWidth = textWidthHighRes - padding * 2 ; int textAreaHeight = textHeightHighRes; string font = "Calibri" ; int fontSize = TextFontSize * supersamplingFactor; canvasTextHighRes.FontSet(font, fontSize); int lineHeight = canvasTextHighRes.TextHeight( "A" ); text_adjustedLineHeight = (lineHeight + 3 ) / supersamplingFactor; text_visible_height = textAreaHeight / supersamplingFactor; static string wrappedLines[]; static color wrappedColors[]; static bool wrapped = false ; bool need_scroll = false ; int reserved_width = 0 ; if (!wrapped) { WrapText(text_usage_text, font, fontSize / supersamplingFactor, textAreaWidth / supersamplingFactor, wrappedLines, wrappedColors); wrapped = true ; } int numLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); text_total_height = numLines * text_adjustedLineHeight; need_scroll = text_total_height > text_visible_height; if (need_scroll) { reserved_width = text_track_width * supersamplingFactor; textAreaWidth -= reserved_width; WrapText(text_usage_text, font, fontSize / supersamplingFactor, textAreaWidth / supersamplingFactor, wrappedLines, wrappedColors); numLines = ArraySize (wrappedLines); text_total_height = numLines * text_adjustedLineHeight; } text_max_scroll = MathMax ( 0 , text_total_height - text_visible_height) * smoothness_factor; text_scroll_visible = need_scroll; text_scroll_pos = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (text_scroll_pos, text_max_scroll)); if (text_scroll_visible) { int scrollbar_y = 0 ; int scrollbar_height = textAreaHeight; int scroll_area_height = scrollbar_height - 2 * (text_button_size * supersamplingFactor); text_slider_height = TextCalculateSliderHeight(); int scrollbar_x = textWidthHighRes - (text_track_width * supersamplingFactor); color leader_color = is_dark_theme ? text_leader_color_dark : text_leader_color_light; uint argb_leader = ColorToARGB (leader_color, 255 ); canvasTextHighRes.FillRectangle(scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_x + (text_track_width * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - 1 , argb_leader); int slider_y = scrollbar_y + (text_button_size * supersamplingFactor) + ( int )((( double )text_scroll_pos / text_max_scroll) * (scroll_area_height - (text_slider_height * supersamplingFactor))); if (text_scroll_area_hovered) { color button_bg = is_dark_theme ? text_button_bg_dark : text_button_bg_light; color button_bg_hover = is_dark_theme ? text_button_bg_hover_dark : text_button_bg_hover_light; color up_bg; if (ShowUpDownButtons) { up_bg = text_scroll_up_hovered ? button_bg_hover : button_bg; } else { up_bg = leader_color; } uint argb_up_bg = ColorToARGB (up_bg, ( uchar ) 255 ); canvasTextHighRes.FillRectangle(scrollbar_x, scrollbar_y, scrollbar_x + (text_track_width * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , scrollbar_y + (text_button_size * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , argb_up_bg); color arrow_color = is_dark_theme ? text_arrow_color_dark : text_arrow_color_light; color arrow_color_disabled = is_dark_theme ? text_arrow_color_disabled_dark : text_arrow_color_disabled_light; color arrow_color_hover = is_dark_theme ? text_arrow_color_hover_dark : text_arrow_color_hover_light; color up_arrow = (text_scroll_pos == 0 ) ? arrow_color_disabled : (text_scroll_up_hovered ? arrow_color_hover : arrow_color); uint argb_up_arrow = ColorToARGB (up_arrow, ( uchar ) 255 ); int arrow_x = scrollbar_x + (text_track_width * supersamplingFactor) / 2 ; double base_width = text_button_size * (TriangleBaseWidthPercent / 100.0 ) * supersamplingFactor; int tri_height = ( int )(base_width * (TriangleHeightPercent / 100.0 )); int arrow_y = scrollbar_y + ((text_button_size * supersamplingFactor) - tri_height) / 2 ; DrawRoundedTriangleArrow(canvasTextHighRes, arrow_x, arrow_y, ( int )base_width, tri_height, true , argb_up_arrow); int down_y = scrollbar_y + scrollbar_height - (text_button_size * supersamplingFactor); color down_bg; if (ShowUpDownButtons) { down_bg = text_scroll_down_hovered ? button_bg_hover : button_bg; } else { down_bg = leader_color; } uint argb_down_bg = ColorToARGB (down_bg, ( uchar ) 255 ); canvasTextHighRes.FillRectangle(scrollbar_x, down_y, scrollbar_x + (text_track_width * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , down_y + (text_button_size * supersamplingFactor) - 1 , argb_down_bg); color down_arrow = (text_scroll_pos >= text_max_scroll) ? arrow_color_disabled : (text_scroll_down_hovered ? arrow_color_hover : arrow_color); uint argb_down_arrow = ColorToARGB (down_arrow, ( uchar ) 255 ); int down_arrow_x = scrollbar_x + (text_track_width * supersamplingFactor) / 2 ; int down_arrow_y = down_y + ((text_button_size * supersamplingFactor) - tri_height) / 2 ; DrawRoundedTriangleArrow(canvasTextHighRes, down_arrow_x, down_arrow_y, ( int )base_width, tri_height, false , argb_down_arrow); int slider_x = scrollbar_x + (text_scrollbar_margin * supersamplingFactor); int slider_w = (text_track_width * supersamplingFactor) - 2 * (text_scrollbar_margin * supersamplingFactor); int cap_radius = slider_w / 2 ; color slider_bg_color = is_dark_theme ? text_slider_bg_dark : text_slider_bg_light; color slider_bg_hover_color = is_dark_theme ? text_slider_bg_hover_dark : text_slider_bg_hover_light; color slider_bg = text_scroll_slider_hovered || text_movingStateSlider ? slider_bg_hover_color : slider_bg_color; uint argb_slider = ColorToARGB (slider_bg, ( uchar ) 255 ); canvasTextHighRes.Arc(slider_x + cap_radius, slider_y + cap_radius, cap_radius, cap_radius, DegreesToRadians( 180 ), DegreesToRadians( 360 ), argb_slider); canvasTextHighRes.FillCircle(slider_x + cap_radius, slider_y + cap_radius, cap_radius, argb_slider); canvasTextHighRes.Arc(slider_x + cap_radius, slider_y + (text_slider_height * supersamplingFactor) - cap_radius, cap_radius, cap_radius, DegreesToRadians( 0 ), DegreesToRadians( 180 ), argb_slider); canvasTextHighRes.FillCircle(slider_x + cap_radius, slider_y + (text_slider_height * supersamplingFactor) - cap_radius, cap_radius, argb_slider); canvasTextHighRes.FillRectangle(slider_x, slider_y + cap_radius, slider_x + slider_w, slider_y + (text_slider_height * supersamplingFactor) - cap_radius, argb_slider); } else { int thin_w = text_scrollbar_thin_width * supersamplingFactor; int thin_x = scrollbar_x + ((text_track_width * supersamplingFactor) - thin_w) / 2 ; int cap_radius = thin_w / 2 ; color slider_bg_color = is_dark_theme ? text_slider_bg_dark : text_slider_bg_light; uint argb_slider = ColorToARGB (slider_bg_color, ( uchar ) 255 ); canvasTextHighRes.Arc(thin_x + cap_radius, slider_y + cap_radius, cap_radius, cap_radius, DegreesToRadians( 180 ), DegreesToRadians( 360 ), argb_slider); canvasTextHighRes.FillCircle(thin_x + cap_radius, slider_y + cap_radius, cap_radius, argb_slider); canvasTextHighRes.Arc(thin_x + cap_radius, slider_y + (text_slider_height * supersamplingFactor) - cap_radius, cap_radius, cap_radius, DegreesToRadians( 0 ), DegreesToRadians( 180 ), argb_slider); canvasTextHighRes.FillCircle(thin_x + cap_radius, slider_y + (text_slider_height * supersamplingFactor) - cap_radius, cap_radius, argb_slider); canvasTextHighRes.FillRectangle(thin_x, slider_y + cap_radius, thin_x + thin_w, slider_y + (text_slider_height * supersamplingFactor) - cap_radius, argb_slider); } } DownsampleCanvas(canvasText, canvasTextHighRes); color text_base = is_dark_theme ? text_base_dark : text_base_light; canvasText.FontSet( "Calibri" , TextFontSize); for ( int line = 0 ; line < numLines; line++) { string lineText = wrappedLines[line]; if ( StringLen (lineText) == 0 ) continue ; color lineColor = wrappedColors[line]; if (is_dark_theme) lineColor = (lineColor == clrWhite ) ? clrWhite : LightenColor(lineColor, 1.5 ); else lineColor = (lineColor == clrWhite ) ? clrBlack : DarkenColor(lineColor, 0.7 ); int line_y = (textAreaY / supersamplingFactor) + line * text_adjustedLineHeight - (text_scroll_pos/smoothness_factor); if (line_y + text_adjustedLineHeight < 0 || line_y > text_visible_height) continue ; if (IsHeading(lineText) ) { canvasText.FontSet( "Calibri Bold" , TextFontSize); lineColor = clrDodgerBlue ; } else canvasText.FontSet( "Calibri" , TextFontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (lineColor, 255 ); canvasText. TextOut (textAreaX / supersamplingFactor, line_y, lineText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); } canvasText.Update(); }

In the text canvas function, we start by clearing the high-resolution text canvas with the Erase method set to 0, and compute scaled dimensions "textWidthHighRes" and "textHeightHighRes" by multiplying the standard canvas width and height with "supersamplingFactor" for detailed rendering. We select the background color "text_bg" based on the theme "is_dark_theme", convert it to ARGB with opacity from "TextBackgroundOpacityPercent", and fill the entire high-res rectangle using "FillRectangle"; then, we draw the borders with "Line" methods using ARGB from "GetBorderColor" for top, right, bottom, and left edges.

We scale padding to high-res with "supersamplingFactor", set the text area bounds "textAreaX", "textAreaY", "textAreaWidth", and "textAreaHeight", change the font to "Calibri" with scaled "fontSize" from "TextFontSize", measure line height for "A", and adjust "text_adjustedLineHeight" back to display scale by dividing by "supersamplingFactor". We compute "text_visible_height" as the scaled area height divided by "supersamplingFactor", use static arrays "wrappedLines" and "wrappedColors" with a "wrapped" flag to cache text wrapping, calling "WrapText" if not wrapped yet with display-scale parameters (font size and width divided by factor) to split "text_usage_text" into lines with colors.

We determine the number of lines "numLines" and total height "text_total_height" as lines times adjusted height, check if scrolling is needed "need_scroll" by comparing to visible height, and if so, reserve scaled width "reserved_width" for the scrollbar, adjust area width, rewrap text, and update counts and heights. We calculate "text_max_scroll" as the excess height multiplied by "smoothness_factor" for finer scrolling control, set "text_scroll_visible" to the need flag, clamp "text_scroll_pos" within 0 to max, and if visible, position the scrollbar at right with scaled track width, fill the leader rectangle with theme-based "argb_leader" from "leader_color".

For the slider position "slider_y", we scale button size and area height, compute height with "TextCalculateSliderHeight" (original scale), and if area hovered "text_scroll_area_hovered", conditionally set up and down button backgrounds based on "ShowUpDownButtons" — using hover colors if shown, else blending with leader — fill their rectangles, determine arrow colors considering disabled or hovered states, and draw rounded up and down triangle arrows with "DrawRoundedTriangleArrow" using computed base width from "TriangleBaseWidthPercent", height from "TriangleHeightPercent", centered positions, and direction "isUp" or false.

We then draw the slider with scaled margin "slider_x", width "slider_w", and cap radius, selecting background based on hover or moving state "text_scroll_slider_hovered" or "text_movingStateSlider", drawing top and bottom arcs with "Arc", filling caps with FillCircle, and the body with FillRectangle; for non-hovered thin mode, we similarly draw a narrower slider centered in the track. After high-res rendering, we downsample to the standard "canvasText" using "DownsampleCanvas" for anti-aliased output. We select theme-based text color "text_base", set "Calibri" font at original "TextFontSize", loop over wrapped lines skipping empties, adjust colors for theme with "LightenColor" or "DarkenColor", compute display-scale y-position "line_y" subtracting smoothed scroll "text_scroll_pos / smoothness_factor", skip out-of-view lines, bold headings with "Calibri Bold" and set to "clrDodgerBlue", convert to ARGB, and draw each with TextOut at scaled x and y. Finally, we call Update on "canvasText" to display the refined, smooth text panel with enhanced scrolling and visuals. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

We can see the scrollbar has been super-sampled with a modern look render, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced the canvas dashboard in MQL5 with anti-aliasing techniques and high-resolution rendering through supersampling to achieve smoother graphics and elements. We added high-resolution canvases for stats and text panels, along with precise drawing functions for rounded borders, rectangles, and arrows, improving overall visual quality. With this improved anti-aliasing and high-resolution rendering, you’re equipped to create clearer and more professional trading dashboards, ready for further customization in your development journey. Happy trading!