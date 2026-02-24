MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 20): Canvas Graphing with Statistical Correlation and Regression Analysis
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 19), we built an interactive tools palette in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for chart drawing, featuring draggable panels, resizing, theme switching, and buttons for various analysis tools. In Part 20, we create a canvas-based graphing tool for statistical correlation and linear regression between two variables, featuring draggable/resizable elements, dynamic ticks, and statistical display. This visualization supports pair trading insights through regression lines, data points, and metrics like slope and R-squared. We will cover the following topics:
- Exploring Statistical Correlation and Regression in Canvas Graphs
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have an interactive regression chart ready for market analysis—let’s dive in!
Exploring Statistical Correlation and Regression in Canvas Graphs
Statistical correlation measures the strength and direction of the relationship between two variables, such as symbol prices, using metrics like Pearson's coefficient, ranging from -1 (inverse) to 1 (direct), while linear regression fits a line to data points to predict trends via slope and intercept. In canvas graphs, these are visualized with scatter points for correlations and regression lines for predictions, enhanced by R-squared to indicate fit quality, aiding us in identifying pair dependencies or divergences. This graphical representation on draggable canvases allows interactive exploration of market relationships, with statistics panels for quick insights. Our plan is to load symbol data, compute regression using ALGLIB, render plots with dynamic ticks and anti-aliased points/lines, and display stats like slope and R-squared on overlays. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Implementation in MQL5
To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Canvas Graphing PART 1 - Statistical Regression.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Math\Alglib\alglib.mqh> #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ResizeDirection { NO_RESIZE, // No resize RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE, // Resize bottom edge RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE, // Resize right edge RESIZE_CORNER // Resize corner }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ sinput group "=== REGRESSION SETTINGS ===" input int maxHistoryBars = 200; // Maximum History Bars input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chartTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; // Chart Timeframe input string primarySymbol = "AUDUSDm"; // Primary Symbol (X-axis) input string secondarySymbol = "EURUSDm"; // Secondary Symbol (Y-axis) sinput group "=== CANVAS DISPLAY SETTINGS ===" input int initialCanvasX = 20; // Initial Canvas X Position input int initialCanvasY = 30; // Initial Canvas Y Position input int initialCanvasWidth = 600; // Initial Canvas Width input int initialCanvasHeight = 400; // Initial Canvas Height input int plotPadding = 10; // Plot Area Internal Padding (px) sinput group "=== THEME COLOR (SINGLE CONTROL!) ===" input color themeColor = clrDodgerBlue; // Master Theme Color input bool showBorderFrame = true; // Show Border Frame sinput group "=== REGRESSION LINE SETTINGS ===" input color regressionLineColor = clrBlue; // Regression Line Color input int regressionLineWidth = 2; // Regression Line Width input color dataPointsColor = clrRed; // Data Points Color input int dataPointSize = 3; // Data Point Size sinput group "=== BACKGROUND SETTINGS ===" input bool enableBackgroundFill = true; // Enable Background Fill input color backgroundTopColor = clrWhite; // Background Top Color input double backgroundOpacityLevel = 0.95; // Background Opacity (0-1) sinput group "=== TEXT AND LABELS ===" input int titleFontSize = 14; // Title Font Size input color titleTextColor = clrBlack; // Title Text Color input int labelFontSize = 11; // Label Font Size input color labelTextColor = clrBlack; // Label Text Color input int axisLabelFontSize = 12; // Axis Labels Font Size input bool showStatistics = true; // Show Statistics & Legend sinput group "=== STATS & LEGEND PANEL SETTINGS ===" input int statsPanelX = 70; // Stats Panel X Position input int statsPanelY = 10; // Stats Panel Y Offset (from header) input int statsPanelWidth = 130; // Stats Panel Width input int statsPanelHeight = 65; // Stats Panel Height input int panelFontSize = 13; // Stats & Legend Font Size input int legendHeight = 35; // Legend Panel Height sinput group "=== INTERACTION SETTINGS ===" input bool enableDragging = true; // Enable Canvas Dragging input bool enableResizing = true; // Enable Canvas Resizing input int resizeGripSize = 8; // Resize Grip Size (pixels) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCanvas mainCanvas; //--- Declare main canvas string canvasObjectName = "RegressionCanvas_Main"; //--- Set canvas object name int currentPositionX = initialCanvasX; //--- Initialize current X position int currentPositionY = initialCanvasY; //--- Initialize current Y position int currentWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; //--- Initialize current width int currentHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; //--- Initialize current height bool isDraggingCanvas = false; //--- Initialize dragging flag bool isResizingCanvas = false; //--- Initialize resizing flag int dragStartX = 0, dragStartY = 0; //--- Initialize drag start coordinates int canvasStartX = 0, canvasStartY = 0; //--- Initialize canvas start coordinates int resizeStartX = 0, resizeStartY = 0; //--- Initialize resize start coordinates int resizeInitialWidth = 0, resizeInitialHeight = 0; //--- Initialize resize initial dimensions ResizeDirection activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; //--- Initialize active resize mode ResizeDirection hoverResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; //--- Initialize hover resize mode bool isHoveringCanvas = false; //--- Initialize canvas hover flag bool isHoveringHeader = false; //--- Initialize header hover flag bool isHoveringResizeZone = false; //--- Initialize resize hover flag int lastMouseX = 0, lastMouseY = 0; //--- Initialize last mouse coordinates int previousMouseButtonState = 0; //--- Initialize previous mouse state const int MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH = 300; //--- Set minimum canvas width const int MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT = 200; //--- Set minimum canvas height const int HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT = 35; //--- Set header bar height double regressionSlope = 0.0; //--- Initialize regression slope double regressionIntercept = 0.0; //--- Initialize regression intercept double correlationCoefficient = 0.0; //--- Initialize correlation coefficient double rSquared = 0.0; //--- Initialize R-squared double primaryClosePrices[]; //--- Declare primary close prices array double secondaryClosePrices[]; //--- Declare secondary close prices array bool dataLoadedSuccessfully = false; //--- Initialize data loaded flag
We begin the implementation by including the ALGLIB library with "#include <Math\Alglib\alglib.mqh>" for advanced statistical computations like linear regression, and the Canvas library via "#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>" to handle graphical rendering on the chart. Next, we define the "ResizeDirection" enumeration with options for no resize, bottom edge, right edge, and corner, providing structured control for interactive resizing. Under input groups, we organize parameters for regression settings like maximum bars, timeframe, and primary/secondary symbols; canvas display with initial position, size, and padding; a master theme color and border toggle; line and point styles; background fill with top color and opacity; text elements including fonts, colors, and stats visibility; panel positions and sizes for stats/legend; and interaction toggles for dragging, resizing, with grip size.
Global variables include the main canvas "mainCanvas" with name "RegressionCanvas_Main"; track current position and dimensions; flags and coordinates for dragging/resizing; hover states and mouse tracking; constants for min sizes and header height; regression metrics like slope and R-squared; price arrays for symbols; and a data load flag. Next, we will define some color theme helper functions to aid in color mapping.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Theme Color Helper Functions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color LightenColor(color baseColor, double factor) { uchar r = (uchar)((baseColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract red component uchar g = (uchar)((baseColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green component uchar b = (uchar)(baseColor & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue component r = (uchar)MathMin(255, r + (255 - r) * factor); //--- Lighten red g = (uchar)MathMin(255, g + (255 - g) * factor); //--- Lighten green b = (uchar)MathMin(255, b + (255 - b) * factor); //--- Lighten blue return (r << 16) | (g << 8) | b; //--- Return lightened color } color DarkenColor(color baseColor, double factor) { uchar r = (uchar)((baseColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract red component uchar g = (uchar)((baseColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green component uchar b = (uchar)(baseColor & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue component r = (uchar)(r * (1.0 - factor)); //--- Darken red g = (uchar)(g * (1.0 - factor)); //--- Darken green b = (uchar)(b * (1.0 - factor)); //--- Darken blue return (r << 16) | (g << 8) | b; //--- Return darkened color }
Here, we implement two helper functions, "LightenColor" and "DarkenColor", to dynamically adjust the master theme color for visual effects like gradients and hovers in the regression graph. In "LightenColor", we extract RGB components from the base color using bit shifts, then lighten each by adding a factor-scaled portion of the remaining intensity to 255, clamping with MathMin to avoid overflow, and recombine into a color value.
Similarly, "DarkenColor" extracts components and multiplies each by (1 - factor) to reduce intensity, achieving shades for borders or backgrounds. These functions are essential for theme consistency, as they derive variations from a single input color, enabling subtle gradients and responsive UI elements without hardcoding multiple colors. To proceed, we will initialize the canvas and load the symbol data that we will use for analysis. We will be using functions to make our code modular and organized for future expansion. To achieve that, here is the approach we used.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Regression Canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateCanvas() { if (!mainCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, canvasObjectName, currentPositionX, currentPositionY, currentWidthPixels, currentHeightPixels, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create bitmap label return false; //--- Return failure } return true; //--- Return success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Load Price Data for Regression Analysis | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool loadSymbolClosePrices() { if (!SymbolSelect(primarySymbol, true)) { //--- Select primary symbol Print("ERROR: Primary symbol not found: ", primarySymbol); //--- Print error return false; //--- Return failure } if (!SymbolSelect(secondarySymbol, true)) { //--- Select secondary symbol Print("ERROR: Secondary symbol not found: ", secondarySymbol); //--- Print error return false; //--- Return failure } int copiedPrimary = CopyClose(primarySymbol, chartTimeframe, 1, maxHistoryBars, primaryClosePrices); //--- Copy primary closes if (copiedPrimary <= 0) { //--- Check copy success Print("ERROR: Failed to copy data for ", primarySymbol, ". Error: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error return false; //--- Return failure } int copiedSecondary = CopyClose(secondarySymbol, chartTimeframe, 1, maxHistoryBars, secondaryClosePrices); //--- Copy secondary closes if (copiedSecondary <= 0) { //--- Check copy success Print("ERROR: Failed to copy data for ", secondarySymbol, ". Error: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error return false; //--- Return failure } int actualBars = MathMin(copiedPrimary, copiedSecondary); //--- Get min bars ArrayResize(primaryClosePrices, actualBars); //--- Resize primary array ArrayResize(secondaryClosePrices, actualBars); //--- Resize secondary array dataLoadedSuccessfully = true; //--- Set loaded flag Print("SUCCESS: Loaded ", actualBars, " bars for both symbols"); //--- Print success return true; //--- Return success }
First, we implement the "CreateCanvas" function to set up the main graphical area for the regression plot, using the CreateBitmapLabel method on the "mainCanvas" with current position, dimensions, and COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE for alpha support, returning false on failure or true on success, which we will call during initialization to establish the visual base.
Next, we create the "loadSymbolClosePrices" function to fetch historical data for analysis, first selecting symbols with SymbolSelect and logging errors if not found, then copying close prices via CopyClose for primary and secondary into arrays, checking for positive counts, and handling failures with GetLastError. To ensure consistency, we take the minimum bars between copies, resize arrays accordingly, set the "dataLoadedSuccessfully" flag, print success with loaded bars, and return true, enabling regression computations only with valid data. We can now call this in the initialization event handler to set up the pace.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { currentPositionX = initialCanvasX; //--- Set current X from input currentPositionY = initialCanvasY; //--- Set current Y from input currentWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; //--- Set current width from input currentHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; //--- Set current height from input if (!CreateCanvas()) { //--- Create canvas or fail Print("ERROR: Failed to create regression canvas"); //--- Print error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure } if (!loadSymbolClosePrices()) { //--- Load prices or fail Print("ERROR: Failed to load price data for symbols"); //--- Print error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure } ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success }
We proceed in the OnInit event handler by setting the current position and dimensions from initial inputs, ensuring the canvas starts at the user-specified location and size. Next, we call "CreateCanvas" to initialize the main graphical area, logging an error and returning INIT_FAILED if unsuccessful, followed by loading price data with "loadSymbolClosePrices", handling failures similarly to prevent proceeding without valid inputs. Finally, we redraw the chart to show the graph and return INIT_SUCCEEDED, completing setup for interactive regression analysis. We can now define the regression line computation equation so that we will use it in visualization.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Linear Regression Parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool computeLinearRegression() { int dataSize = ArraySize(primaryClosePrices); //--- Get data size if (dataSize <= 0 || ArraySize(secondaryClosePrices) != dataSize) { //--- Check valid size return false; //--- Return failure } double tempPrimary[], tempSecondary[]; //--- Declare temp arrays ArraySetAsSeries(tempPrimary, true); //--- Set primary as series ArraySetAsSeries(tempSecondary, true); //--- Set secondary as series ArrayCopy(tempPrimary, primaryClosePrices); //--- Copy primary ArrayCopy(tempSecondary, secondaryClosePrices); //--- Copy secondary CMatrixDouble regressionMatrix(dataSize, 2); //--- Create regression matrix for (int i = 0; i < dataSize; i++) { //--- Loop over data regressionMatrix.Set(i, 0, tempPrimary[i]); //--- Set X value regressionMatrix.Set(i, 1, tempSecondary[i]); //--- Set Y value } CLinReg linearRegression; //--- Declare linear regression CLinearModel linearModel; //--- Declare linear model CLRReport regressionReport; //--- Declare report int returnCode; //--- Declare return code linearRegression.LRBuild(regressionMatrix, dataSize, 1, returnCode, linearModel, regressionReport); //--- Build regression if (returnCode != 1) { //--- Check success Print("ERROR: Linear regression calculation failed with code: ", returnCode); //--- Print error return false; //--- Return failure } int numberOfVars; //--- Declare vars count double coefficientsArray[]; //--- Declare coefficients linearRegression.LRUnpack(linearModel, coefficientsArray, numberOfVars); //--- Unpack model regressionSlope = coefficientsArray[0]; //--- Set slope regressionIntercept = coefficientsArray[1]; //--- Set intercept computeStatistics(); //--- Compute statistics PrintFormat("Regression Equation: Y = %.6f + %.6f * X", regressionIntercept, regressionSlope); //--- Print equation PrintFormat("Correlation: %.4f | R-Squared: %.4f", correlationCoefficient, rSquared); //--- Print stats return true; //--- Return success } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Regression Statistics | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void computeStatistics() { int n = ArraySize(primaryClosePrices); //--- Get size if (n <= 0) return; //--- Return if empty double sumX = 0, sumY = 0, sumXY = 0, sumX2 = 0, sumY2 = 0; //--- Initialize sums for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) { //--- Loop over data double x = primaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Get X double y = secondaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Get Y sumX += x; //--- Accumulate X sumY += y; //--- Accumulate Y sumXY += x * y; //--- Accumulate XY sumX2 += x * x; //--- Accumulate X2 sumY2 += y * y; //--- Accumulate Y2 } double meanX = sumX / n; //--- Compute mean X double meanY = sumY / n; //--- Compute mean Y double numerator = n * sumXY - sumX * sumY; //--- Compute numerator double denominatorX = MathSqrt(n * sumX2 - sumX * sumX); //--- Compute denominator X double denominatorY = MathSqrt(n * sumY2 - sumY * sumY); //--- Compute denominator Y if (denominatorX != 0 && denominatorY != 0) { //--- Check denominators correlationCoefficient = numerator / (denominatorX * denominatorY); //--- Compute correlation rSquared = correlationCoefficient * correlationCoefficient; //--- Compute R-squared } else { //--- Handle zero denominators correlationCoefficient = 0; //--- Set correlation to 0 rSquared = 0; //--- Set R-squared to 0 } }
We implement the "computeLinearRegression" function to perform linear regression analysis using the ALGLIB library, first retrieving the data size from "primaryClosePrices" and validating it matches "secondaryClosePrices", returning false if invalid or empty to prevent errors. Next, we prepare temporary arrays "tempPrimary" and "tempSecondary" set as series with ArraySetAsSeries for proper ordering, copy the price data, and construct a "CMatrixDouble" regression matrix of size dataSize x 2, populating column 0 with primary prices (X) and column 1 with secondary (Y) in a loop.
We declare ALGLIB objects including "CLinReg" for regression, "CLinearModel" for the model, "CLRReport" for results, and a return code, then call "linearRegression.LRBuild" with the matrix, size, and 1 variable, checking if returnCode is 1 for success; if not, print an error and return false. Upon success, we unpack the model with "linearRegression.LRUnpack" into "coefficientsArray", assigning slope to "regressionSlope" (index 0) and intercept to "regressionIntercept" (index 1), invoke "computeStatistics" to calculate additional metrics, print the regression equation and stats using PrintFormat, and return true.
The "computeStatistics" function computes correlation and R-squared manually for verification, getting n from the array size and initializing sums for X, Y, XY, X2, Y2, then looping to accumulate these values from the price arrays. We calculate means "meanX" and "meanY" as sums divided by n, then the numerator as nsumXY - sumXsumY, and denominators as square roots of (n*sumX2 - sumX^2) and similarly for Y, setting "correlationCoefficient" to numerator over product of denominators if non-zero (Pearson's r, measuring linear relationship strength from -1 to 1), else 0; R-squared as its square indicates variance explained by the model. This statistical computation is critical for quantifying pair relationships, where a high positive correlation suggests similar movements, aiding in strategies like hedging, while a low R-squared warns of a poor fit. We can actually call it in initialization to do the computation in the backend as follows.
if (!computeLinearRegression()) { //--- Compute regression or fail Print("ERROR: Failed to calculate regression parameters"); //--- Print error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure }
This gives us the following outcome.
We can see that the regression is calculated correctly. We can now proceed to render the data on the chart. Let us now render the canvas where we will visualize the plots.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render Regression Visualization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void renderVisualization() { mainCanvas.Erase(0); //--- Erase canvas if (enableBackgroundFill) { //--- Check background fill drawGradientBackground(); //--- Draw gradient background } drawCanvasBorder(); //--- Draw border drawHeaderBar(); //--- Draw header bar mainCanvas.Update(); //--- Update canvas } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Gradient Background | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawGradientBackground() { color bottomColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.85); //--- Compute bottom color for (int y = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y < currentHeightPixels; y++) { //--- Loop over rows double gradientFactor = (double)(y - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) / (currentHeightPixels - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); //--- Compute factor color currentRowColor = InterpolateColors(backgroundTopColor, bottomColor, gradientFactor); //--- Interpolate color uchar alphaChannel = (uchar)(255 * backgroundOpacityLevel); //--- Compute alpha uint argbColor = ColorToARGB(currentRowColor, alphaChannel); //--- Get ARGB for (int x = 0; x < currentWidthPixels; x++) { //--- Loop over columns mainCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, argbColor); //--- Set pixel } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Canvas Border | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawCanvasBorder() { if (!showBorderFrame) return; //--- Return if no border color borderColor = isHoveringResizeZone ? DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.2) : themeColor; //--- Get border color uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(borderColor, 255); //--- Get ARGB border mainCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, currentWidthPixels - 1, currentHeightPixels - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw outer border mainCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, currentWidthPixels - 2, currentHeightPixels - 2, argbBorder); //--- Draw inner border } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Header Bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawHeaderBar() { color headerColor; //--- Declare header color if (isDraggingCanvas) { //--- Check dragging headerColor = DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.1); //--- Set darker color } else if (isHoveringHeader) { //--- Check hovering headerColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.4); //--- Set medium light } else { //--- Default headerColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.7); //--- Set very light } uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB(headerColor, 255); //--- Get ARGB header mainCanvas.FillRectangle(0, 0, currentWidthPixels - 1, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbHeader); //--- Fill header if (showBorderFrame) { //--- Check show border uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(themeColor, 255); //--- Get ARGB border mainCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, currentWidthPixels - 1, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); //--- Draw outer mainCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, currentWidthPixels - 2, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw inner } mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Bold", titleFontSize); //--- Set title font uint argbText = ColorToARGB(titleTextColor, 255); //--- Get ARGB text string titleText = StringFormat("%s vs %s - Linear Regression", secondarySymbol, primarySymbol); //--- Format title mainCanvas.TextOut(currentWidthPixels / 2, (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2, titleText, argbText, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw title } //--- We call the visualization function in the initialization event //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { currentPositionX = initialCanvasX; //--- Set current X from input currentPositionY = initialCanvasY; //--- Set current Y from input currentWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; //--- Set current width from input currentHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; //--- Set current height from input if (!CreateCanvas()) { //--- Create canvas or fail Print("ERROR: Failed to create regression canvas"); //--- Print error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure } if (!loadSymbolClosePrices()) { //--- Load prices or fail Print("ERROR: Failed to load price data for symbols"); //--- Print error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure } if (!computeLinearRegression()) { //--- Compute regression or fail Print("ERROR: Failed to calculate regression parameters"); //--- Print error return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return failure } renderVisualization(); //--- Render visualization ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Enable mouse events ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return success }
Here, we implement the "renderVisualization" function to compose the entire graph on the canvas, starting by erasing it with Erase set to 0 for a clean slate, then conditionally drawing a gradient background if "enableBackgroundFill" is true, followed by the border and header bar, and concluding with Update to display the content. You can use any of your preferred border styles or coloring; we just thought of an arbitrary way of doing the demonstration.
Next, the "drawGradientBackground" function creates a vertical gradient from the header down, lightening the theme color for the bottom using "LightenColor", looping over rows to compute interpolation factors, blending colors with "InterpolateColors", applying opacity to ARGB, and setting each pixel row-wise with PixelSet for smooth transitions. To frame the canvas, "drawCanvasBorder" checks "showBorderFrame" and returns early if false, otherwise darkens the theme color if hovering resize with "DarkenColor", converts to ARGB, and draws outer and inner rectangles using Rectangle for a bordered effect.
For the top section, "drawHeaderBar" selects the fill color based on dragging (darkened), hovering (medium lightened), or default (very lightened) via "DarkenColor" or "LightenColor", fills the bar rectangle, adds borders if enabled, sets bold "Arial" font, formats the title with symbols, and centers it with TextOut in text color ARGB. In the OnInit handler, after setup and data processing, we call "renderVisualization" to generate the initial graph, enable mouse move events with ChartSetInteger, and redraw the chart for immediate viewing. It is always a good programming practice to compile and test your progress on every milestone. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
We can now proceed to do our plot visualization, where we will draw the line and the data points.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate optimal ticks with AGGRESSIVE spacing (fills space!) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int calculateOptimalTicks(double minValue, double maxValue, int pixelRange, double &tickValues[]) { double range = maxValue - minValue; //--- Compute range if (range == 0 || pixelRange <= 0) { //--- Check invalid ArrayResize(tickValues, 1); //--- Resize to 1 tickValues[0] = minValue; //--- Set single tick return 1; //--- Return 1 } int targetTickCount = (int)(pixelRange / 50.0); //--- Compute target count if (targetTickCount < 3) targetTickCount = 3; //--- Min 3 if (targetTickCount > 20) targetTickCount = 20; //--- Max 20 double roughStep = range / (double)(targetTickCount - 1); //--- Compute rough step double magnitude = MathPow(10.0, MathFloor(MathLog10(roughStep))); //--- Compute magnitude double normalized = roughStep / magnitude; //--- Normalize double niceNormalized; //--- Declare nice normalized if (normalized <= 1.0) niceNormalized = 1.0; //--- Set 1.0 else if (normalized <= 1.5) niceNormalized = 1.0; //--- Set 1.0 else if (normalized <= 2.0) niceNormalized = 2.0; //--- Set 2.0 else if (normalized <= 2.5) niceNormalized = 2.0; //--- Set 2.0 else if (normalized <= 3.0) niceNormalized = 2.5; //--- Set 2.5 else if (normalized <= 4.0) niceNormalized = 4.0; //--- Set 4.0 else if (normalized <= 5.0) niceNormalized = 5.0; //--- Set 5.0 else if (normalized <= 7.5) niceNormalized = 5.0; //--- Set 5.0 else niceNormalized = 10.0; //--- Set 10.0 double step = niceNormalized * magnitude; //--- Compute step double tickMin = MathFloor(minValue / step) * step; //--- Compute tick min double tickMax = MathCeil(maxValue / step) * step; //--- Compute tick max int numTicks = (int)MathRound((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1; //--- Compute num ticks if (numTicks > 25) { //--- Check too many step *= 2.0; //--- Double step tickMin = MathFloor(minValue / step) * step; //--- Recalc min tickMax = MathCeil(maxValue / step) * step; //--- Recalc max numTicks = (int)MathRound((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1; //--- Recalc num } if (numTicks < 3) { //--- Check too few step /= 2.0; //--- Halve step tickMin = MathFloor(minValue / step) * step; //--- Recalc min tickMax = MathCeil(maxValue / step) * step; //--- Recalc max numTicks = (int)MathRound((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1; //--- Recalc num } ArrayResize(tickValues, numTicks); //--- Resize array for (int i = 0; i < numTicks; i++) { //--- Loop to set ticks tickValues[i] = tickMin + i * step; //--- Set tick value } return numTicks; //--- Return count } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Format tick label with appropriate precision | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string formatTickLabel(double value, double range) { if (range > 100) return DoubleToString(value, 0); //--- Format no decimals else if (range > 10) return DoubleToString(value, 1); //--- Format 1 decimal else if (range > 1) return DoubleToString(value, 2); //--- Format 2 decimals else if (range > 0.1) return DoubleToString(value, 3); //--- Format 3 decimals else return DoubleToString(value, 4); //--- Format 4 decimals } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Regression Plot WITH CUSTOMIZABLE INTERNAL PADDING | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawRegressionPlot() { if (!dataLoadedSuccessfully) return; //--- Return if no data int plotAreaLeft = 60; //--- Set plot left int plotAreaRight = currentWidthPixels - 40; //--- Set plot right int plotAreaTop = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10; //--- Set plot top int plotAreaBottom = currentHeightPixels - 50; //--- Set plot bottom int drawAreaLeft = plotAreaLeft + plotPadding; //--- Set draw left int drawAreaRight = plotAreaRight - plotPadding; //--- Set draw right int drawAreaTop = plotAreaTop + plotPadding; //--- Set draw top int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotPadding; //--- Set draw bottom int plotWidth = drawAreaRight - drawAreaLeft; //--- Compute plot width int plotHeight = drawAreaBottom - drawAreaTop; //--- Compute plot height if (plotWidth <= 0 || plotHeight <= 0) return; //--- Return if invalid double minX = primaryClosePrices[0]; //--- Init min X double maxX = primaryClosePrices[0]; //--- Init max X double minY = secondaryClosePrices[0]; //--- Init min Y double maxY = secondaryClosePrices[0]; //--- Init max Y int dataPoints = ArraySize(primaryClosePrices); //--- Get data points for (int i = 1; i < dataPoints; i++) { //--- Loop over points if (primaryClosePrices[i] < minX) minX = primaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Update min X if (primaryClosePrices[i] > maxX) maxX = primaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Update max X if (secondaryClosePrices[i] < minY) minY = secondaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Update min Y if (secondaryClosePrices[i] > maxY) maxY = secondaryClosePrices[i]; //--- Update max Y } double rangeX = maxX - minX; //--- Compute range X double rangeY = maxY - minY; //--- Compute range Y if (rangeX == 0) rangeX = 1; //--- Set min range X if (rangeY == 0) rangeY = 1; //--- Set min range Y uint argbAxisColor = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Get axis ARGB for (int thick = 0; thick < 2; thick++) { //--- Loop for thick Y-axis mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - thick, plotAreaTop, plotAreaLeft - thick, plotAreaBottom, argbAxisColor); //--- Draw Y-axis line } for (int thick = 0; thick < 2; thick++) { //--- Loop for thick X-axis mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaBottom + thick, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom + thick, argbAxisColor); //--- Draw X-axis line } mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial", axisLabelFontSize); //--- Set tick font uint argbTickLabel = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Get tick label ARGB double yTickValues[]; //--- Declare Y ticks int numYTicks = calculateOptimalTicks(minY, maxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); //--- Compute Y ticks for (int i = 0; i < numYTicks; i++) { //--- Loop over Y ticks double yValue = yTickValues[i]; //--- Get Y value if (yValue < minY || yValue > maxY) continue; //--- Skip out of range int yPos = drawAreaBottom - (int)((yValue - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Compute Y pos mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - 5, yPos, plotAreaLeft, yPos, argbAxisColor); //--- Draw tick string yLabel = formatTickLabel(yValue, rangeY); //--- Format label mainCanvas.TextOut(plotAreaLeft - 8, yPos - axisLabelFontSize/2, yLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_RIGHT); //--- Draw label } double xTickValues[]; //--- Declare X ticks int numXTicks = calculateOptimalTicks(minX, maxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); //--- Compute X ticks for (int i = 0; i < numXTicks; i++) { //--- Loop over X ticks double xValue = xTickValues[i]; //--- Get X value if (xValue < minX || xValue > maxX) continue; //--- Skip out of range int xPos = drawAreaLeft + (int)((xValue - minX) / rangeX * plotWidth); //--- Compute X pos mainCanvas.Line(xPos, plotAreaBottom, xPos, plotAreaBottom + 5, argbAxisColor); //--- Draw tick string xLabel = formatTickLabel(xValue, rangeX); //--- Format label mainCanvas.TextOut(xPos, plotAreaBottom + 7, xLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw label } uint argbPoints = ColorToARGB(dataPointsColor, 255); //--- Get points ARGB for (int i = 0; i < dataPoints; i++) { //--- Loop over points int screenX = drawAreaLeft + (int)((primaryClosePrices[i] - minX) / rangeX * plotWidth); //--- Compute screen X int screenY = drawAreaBottom - (int)((secondaryClosePrices[i] - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Compute screen Y drawCirclePoint(screenX, screenY, dataPointSize, argbPoints); //--- Draw point } double lineStartY = regressionIntercept + regressionSlope * minX; //--- Compute start Y double lineEndY = regressionIntercept + regressionSlope * maxX; //--- Compute end Y int lineStartScreenX = drawAreaLeft; //--- Set start screen X int lineStartScreenY = drawAreaBottom - (int)((lineStartY - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Compute start screen Y int lineEndScreenX = drawAreaRight; //--- Set end screen X int lineEndScreenY = drawAreaBottom - (int)((lineEndY - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Compute end screen Y uint argbLine = ColorToARGB(regressionLineColor, 255); //--- Get line ARGB for (int w = 0; w < regressionLineWidth; w++) { //--- Loop for width mainCanvas.LineAA(lineStartScreenX, lineStartScreenY + w, lineEndScreenX, lineEndScreenY + w, argbLine); //--- Draw line } mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Bold", labelFontSize); //--- Set axis label font uint argbAxisLabel = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Get axis label ARGB string xAxisLabel = primarySymbol + " (X-axis)"; //--- Set X label mainCanvas.TextOut(currentWidthPixels / 2, currentHeightPixels - 20, xAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw X label string yAxisLabel = secondarySymbol + " (Y-axis)"; //--- Set Y label mainCanvas.FontAngleSet(900); //--- Set vertical angle mainCanvas.TextOut(12, currentHeightPixels / 2, yAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER); //--- Draw Y label mainCanvas.FontAngleSet(0); //--- Reset angle } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Circle Point with Anti-Aliasing (smooth like CGraphic) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawCirclePoint(int centerX, int centerY, int radius, uint argbColor) { uchar srcAlpha = (uchar)((argbColor >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Extract source alpha uchar srcRed = (uchar)((argbColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract source red uchar srcGreen = (uchar)((argbColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract source green uchar srcBlue = (uchar)(argbColor & 0xFF); //--- Extract source blue double radiusDouble = (double)radius + 0.5; //--- Adjust radius int extent = radius + 2; //--- Compute extent for (int dy = -extent; dy <= extent; dy++) { //--- Loop over dy for (int dx = -extent; dx <= extent; dx++) { //--- Loop over dx double distance = MathSqrt((double)(dx * dx + dy * dy)); //--- Compute distance if (distance <= radiusDouble) { //--- Check within radius double coverage = 1.0; //--- Set full coverage if (distance > radiusDouble - 1.0) { //--- Check edge coverage = radiusDouble - distance; //--- Compute coverage if (coverage < 0) coverage = 0; //--- Clamp min if (coverage > 1.0) coverage = 1.0; //--- Clamp max } uchar finalAlpha = (uchar)(srcAlpha * coverage); //--- Compute final alpha if (finalAlpha == 0) continue; //--- Skip if transparent uint pixelColor = ((uint)finalAlpha << 24) | ((uint)srcRed << 16) | ((uint)srcGreen << 8) | (uint)srcBlue; //--- Compose color int px = centerX + dx; //--- Compute pixel X int py = centerY + dy; //--- Compute pixel Y if (px >= 0 && px < currentWidthPixels && py >= 0 && py < currentHeightPixels) { //--- Check bounds blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, px, py, pixelColor); //--- Blend pixel } } } } }
For the plot, we implement the "drawRegressionPlot" function to visualize the regression analysis on the canvas, first returning early if data isn't loaded, then defining plot area bounds with fixed margins and applying "plotPadding" for internal spacing, computing effective draw dimensions, and exiting if invalid. Next, we find min/max for X (primary prices) and Y (secondary) by looping through arrays, adjust zero ranges to 1 for scaling, convert black to ARGB for axes, and draw thickened Y and X lines using Line in loops for double width.
To label axes, we set "Arial" font with FontSet, prepare ARGB for ticks, compute Y ticks via "calculateOptimalTicks" into "yTickValues", loop to position each, draw short ticks with "Line", and add right-aligned labels using "formatTickLabel" based on range; similarly for X ticks with bottom-centered labels. We plot data points by converting prices to screen coordinates scaled by ranges and dimensions, calling "drawCirclePoint" with radius and ARGB from inputs for each.
For the regression line, we calculate start/end Y using intercept and slope over min/max X, map to screen positions, prepare ARGB, and draw anti-aliased segments with LineAA looped for width. Finally, we add a bold X-axis label centered at the bottom and a Y-axis label vertically rotated 90 degrees with FontAngleSet at left center, resetting the angle after. In the "drawCirclePoint" function, we extract ARGB components, adjust radius for anti-aliasing, loop over an extended extent, compute distances with MathSqrt, set full or edge coverage (fading at boundary), compute final alpha and pixel color, and blend bounded pixels using "blendPixelSet" to create smooth circles mimicking CGraphic quality. When we call this function in the render base function, we get the following outcome.
We can see that we have successfully rendered the regression analysis plot. What now remains is visualizing the summary data in panels on the upper left corner of the canvas, but you can feel free to render them anywhere else. We could render them in a separate canvas below or on the right of the main canvas, but rendering it above the main canvas felt more modern and intuitive since we wanted to also explore the possibility of canvas in canvas, or an overlay. Your choice, though. To achieve that, here is the logic we used. Let's start with the statistics panel.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Statistics Panel AS OVERLAY | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawStatisticsPanel() { int panelX = statsPanelX; //--- Set panel X int panelY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY; //--- Set panel Y int panelWidth = statsPanelWidth; //--- Set panel width int panelHeight = statsPanelHeight; //--- Set panel height color panelBgColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.9); //--- Compute bg color uchar bgAlpha = 153; //--- Set alpha uint argbPanelBg = ColorToARGB(panelBgColor, bgAlpha); //--- Get panel bg ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(themeColor, 255); //--- Get border ARGB uint argbText = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Get text ARGB for (int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { //--- Loop over rows for (int x = panelX; x <= panelX + panelWidth; x++) { //--- Loop over columns blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbPanelBg); //--- Blend bg pixel } } for (int x = panelX; x <= panelX + panelWidth; x++) { //--- Draw top border blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY, argbBorder); //--- Blend border pixel } for (int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { //--- Draw right border blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX + panelWidth, y, argbBorder); //--- Blend border pixel } for (int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { //--- Draw left border blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX, y, argbBorder); //--- Blend border pixel } mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial", panelFontSize); //--- Set stats font int textY = panelY + 8; //--- Set text Y int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; //--- Set line spacing string equationText = StringFormat("Y = %.3f + %.3f * X", regressionIntercept, regressionSlope); //--- Format equation mainCanvas.TextOut(panelX + 8, textY, equationText, argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw equation textY += lineSpacing; //--- Update Y string correlationText = StringFormat("Correlation: %.4f", correlationCoefficient); //--- Format correlation mainCanvas.TextOut(panelX + 8, textY, correlationText, argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw correlation textY += lineSpacing; //--- Update Y string rSquaredText = StringFormat("R-Squared: %.4f", rSquared); //--- Format R-squared mainCanvas.TextOut(panelX + 8, textY, rSquaredText, argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw R-squared textY += lineSpacing; //--- Update Y string dataPointsText = StringFormat("Points: %d", ArraySize(primaryClosePrices)); //--- Format points mainCanvas.TextOut(panelX + 8, textY, dataPointsText, argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw points }
We implement the "drawStatisticsPanel" function to overlay a semi-transparent panel displaying regression metrics on the canvas, positioning it from inputs like "statsPanelX" and offset from the header height, with fixed width and height. Next, we lighten the theme color for the background with "LightenColor", set alpha to 153 for subtlety, convert to ARGB, and fill the panel area pixel-by-pixel using nested loops and "blendPixelSet" for smooth integration over existing content.
To frame it, we draw top, right, left, and bottom borders by blending border pixels with the theme ARGB in loops, creating a simple outline without full rectangles. We set "Arial" font at "panelFontSize", initialize text Y with padding and line spacing from font size, then format and draw equation using StringFormat and TextOut left-aligned, updating Y; similarly for correlation, R-squared, and data points count from array size. This panel provides key stats like "Y = intercept + slope * X" compactly, enhancing interpretability without cluttering the main plot. For the legend panel, we used a similar approach.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Legend | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawLegend() { int legendX = statsPanelX; //--- Set legend X int legendY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY + statsPanelHeight; //--- Set legend Y int legendWidth = statsPanelWidth; //--- Set legend width int legendHeightThis = legendHeight; //--- Set legend height color legendBgColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.9); //--- Compute bg color uchar bgAlpha = 153; //--- Set alpha uint argbLegendBg = ColorToARGB(legendBgColor, bgAlpha); //--- Get legend bg ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(themeColor, 255); //--- Get border ARGB uint argbText = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Get text ARGB for (int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { //--- Loop over rows for (int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { //--- Loop over columns blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbLegendBg); //--- Blend bg pixel } } for (int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { //--- Draw top border blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY, argbBorder); //--- Blend border pixel } for (int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { //--- Draw right border blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + legendWidth, y, argbBorder); //--- Blend border pixel } for (int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { //--- Draw bottom border blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY + legendHeightThis, argbBorder); //--- Blend border pixel } for (int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { //--- Draw left border blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX, y, argbBorder); //--- Blend border pixel } mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial", panelFontSize); //--- Set legend font int itemY = legendY + 10; //--- Set item Y int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; //--- Set line spacing uint argbRedDot = ColorToARGB(dataPointsColor, 255); //--- Get red dot ARGB drawCirclePoint(legendX + 12, itemY, dataPointSize, argbRedDot); //--- Draw data point mainCanvas.TextOut(legendX + 22, itemY - 4, "Data Points", argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw data label itemY += lineSpacing; //--- Update Y uint argbBlueLine = ColorToARGB(regressionLineColor, 255); //--- Get blue line ARGB for (int i = 0; i < 15; i++) { //--- Loop to draw line blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY, argbBlueLine); //--- Blend line pixel blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY + 1, argbBlueLine); //--- Blend below pixel } mainCanvas.TextOut(legendX + 27, itemY - 4, "Regression Line", argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw line label }
We implement the "drawLegend" function to add a semi-transparent overlay panel below the stats for visual keys, positioning it from "statsPanelX" and calculating Y after stats height, with matching width and input legend height. Next, we lighten the theme color for the background with "LightenColor", set alpha to 153, convert to ARGB, and fill the area using nested loops with "blendPixelSet" for integration; draw top, right, bottom, and left borders similarly with theme ARGB, just like the statistics panel.
We set "Arial" font at "panelFontSize", initialize item Y with padding and line spacing from font size, then draw a red data point icon using "drawCirclePoint" at adjusted position, followed by "Data Points" label with TextOut left-aligned, updating Y. To represent the line, we create a short blue segment by blending 15 pixels horizontally with ARGB from regression color, including a below row for thickness, and add "Regression Line" label similarly, providing clear visual references. When we call these functions, we get the following outcome.
With the statistics and legend panel added, we will now move on to handling the resize indicators, which will highlight when we hover over the bottom or right border, and the bottom right corner. In the previous tools that we have created in this series, we have been using icons but for this panel, we will use a different approach, blending the indicators without external assist. This will need we handle chart events. Let's, in fact, handle all the chart events at once.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Resize Indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawResizeIndicator() { uint argbIndicator = ColorToARGB(themeColor, 255); //--- Get indicator ARGB if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { //--- Check corner int cornerX = currentWidthPixels - resizeGripSize; //--- Compute corner X int cornerY = currentHeightPixels - resizeGripSize; //--- Compute corner Y mainCanvas.FillRectangle(cornerX, cornerY, currentWidthPixels - 1, currentHeightPixels - 1, argbIndicator); //--- Fill corner for (int i = 0; i < 3; i++) { //--- Loop for lines int offset = i * 3; //--- Compute offset mainCanvas.Line(cornerX + offset, currentHeightPixels - 1, currentWidthPixels - 1, cornerY + offset, argbIndicator); //--- Draw diagonal } } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE) { //--- Check right int indicatorY = currentHeightPixels / 2 - 15; //--- Compute indicator Y mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentWidthPixels - 3, indicatorY, currentWidthPixels - 1, indicatorY + 30, argbIndicator); //--- Fill right } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE) { //--- Check bottom int indicatorX = currentWidthPixels / 2 - 15; //--- Compute indicator X mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorX, currentHeightPixels - 3, indicatorX + 30, currentHeightPixels - 1, argbIndicator); //--- Fill bottom } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if Mouse is Over Header | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isMouseOverHeaderBar(int mouseX, int mouseY) { return (mouseX >= currentPositionX && mouseX <= currentPositionX + currentWidthPixels && mouseY >= currentPositionY && mouseY <= currentPositionY + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); //--- Return if over header } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check if Mouse is in Resize Zone | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isMouseInResizeZone(int mouseX, int mouseY, ResizeDirection &resizeMode) { if (!enableResizing) return false; //--- Return false if disabled int relativeX = mouseX - currentPositionX; //--- Compute relative X int relativeY = mouseY - currentPositionY; //--- Compute relative Y bool nearRightEdge = (relativeX >= currentWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentWidthPixels && relativeY >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && relativeY <= currentHeightPixels); //--- Check right edge bool nearBottomEdge = (relativeY >= currentHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentHeightPixels && relativeX >= 0 && relativeX <= currentWidthPixels); //--- Check bottom edge bool nearCorner = (relativeX >= currentWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentWidthPixels && relativeY >= currentHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentHeightPixels); //--- Check corner if (nearCorner) { //--- Set corner resizeMode = RESIZE_CORNER; //--- Set mode return true; //--- Return true } else if (nearRightEdge) { //--- Set right resizeMode = RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE; //--- Set mode return true; //--- Return true } else if (nearBottomEdge) { //--- Set bottom resizeMode = RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE; //--- Set mode return true; //--- Return true } resizeMode = NO_RESIZE; //--- Set no resize return false; //--- Return false } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle Canvas Resizing | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void handleCanvasResize(int mouseX, int mouseY) { int deltaX = mouseX - resizeStartX; //--- Compute delta X int deltaY = mouseY - resizeStartY; //--- Compute delta Y int newWidth = currentWidthPixels; //--- Init new width int newHeight = currentHeightPixels; //--- Init new height if (activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { //--- Check right or corner newWidth = MathMax(MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH, resizeInitialWidth + deltaX); //--- Compute new width } if (activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { //--- Check bottom or corner newHeight = MathMax(MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT, resizeInitialHeight + deltaY); //--- Compute new height } int chartWidth = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart width int chartHeight = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart height newWidth = MathMin(newWidth, chartWidth - currentPositionX - 10); //--- Clamp width newHeight = MathMin(newHeight, chartHeight - currentPositionY - 10); //--- Clamp height if (newWidth != currentWidthPixels || newHeight != currentHeightPixels) { //--- Check changed currentWidthPixels = newWidth; //--- Update width currentHeightPixels = newHeight; //--- Update height mainCanvas.Resize(currentWidthPixels, currentHeightPixels); //--- Resize canvas ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, currentWidthPixels); //--- Set X size ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, currentHeightPixels); //--- Set Y size renderVisualization(); //--- Render again ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle Canvas Dragging | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void handleCanvasDrag(int mouseX, int mouseY) { int deltaX = mouseX - dragStartX; //--- Compute delta X int deltaY = mouseY - dragStartY; //--- Compute delta Y int newX = canvasStartX + deltaX; //--- Compute new X int newY = canvasStartY + deltaY; //--- Compute new Y int chartWidth = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart width int chartHeight = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Get chart height newX = MathMax(0, MathMin(chartWidth - currentWidthPixels, newX)); //--- Clamp X newY = MathMax(0, MathMin(chartHeight - currentHeightPixels, newY)); //--- Clamp Y currentPositionX = newX; //--- Update X currentPositionY = newY; //--- Update Y ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, currentPositionX); //--- Set X distance ObjectSetInteger(0, canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentPositionY); //--- Set Y distance ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Interpolate Between Two Colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color InterpolateColors(color startColor, color endColor, double factor) { uchar r1 = (uchar)((startColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract start red uchar g1 = (uchar)((startColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract start green uchar b1 = (uchar)(startColor & 0xFF); //--- Extract start blue uchar r2 = (uchar)((endColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract end red uchar g2 = (uchar)((endColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract end green uchar b2 = (uchar)(endColor & 0xFF); //--- Extract end blue uchar r = (uchar)(r1 + factor * (r2 - r1)); //--- Interpolate red uchar g = (uchar)(g1 + factor * (g2 - g1)); //--- Interpolate green uchar b = (uchar)(b1 + factor * (b2 - b1)); //--- Interpolate blue return (r << 16) | (g << 8) | b; //--- Return interpolated color } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Blend pixel with proper alpha blending | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void blendPixelSet(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, uint src) { if (x < 0 || x >= canvas.Width() || y < 0 || y >= canvas.Height()) return; //--- Return if out of bounds uint dst = canvas.PixelGet(x, y); //--- Get destination pixel double sa = ((src >> 24) & 0xFF) / 255.0; //--- Compute source alpha double sr = ((src >> 16) & 0xFF) / 255.0; //--- Compute source red double sg = ((src >> 8) & 0xFF) / 255.0; //--- Compute source green double sb = (src & 0xFF) / 255.0; //--- Compute source blue double da = ((dst >> 24) & 0xFF) / 255.0; //--- Compute dest alpha double dr = ((dst >> 16) & 0xFF) / 255.0; //--- Compute dest red double dg = ((dst >> 8) & 0xFF) / 255.0; //--- Compute dest green double db = (dst & 0xFF) / 255.0; //--- Compute dest blue double out_a = sa + da * (1 - sa); //--- Compute out alpha if (out_a == 0) { //--- Check transparent canvas.PixelSet(x, y, 0); //--- Set transparent return; //--- Return } double out_r = (sr * sa + dr * da * (1 - sa)) / out_a; //--- Compute out red double out_g = (sg * sa + dg * da * (1 - sa)) / out_a; //--- Compute out green double out_b = (sb * sa + db * da * (1 - sa)) / out_a; //--- Compute out blue uchar oa = (uchar)(out_a * 255 + 0.5); //--- Compute final alpha uchar or_ = (uchar)(out_r * 255 + 0.5); //--- Compute final red uchar og = (uchar)(out_g * 255 + 0.5); //--- Compute final green uchar ob = (uchar)(out_b * 255 + 0.5); //--- Compute final blue uint out_col = ((uint)oa << 24) | ((uint)or_ << 16) | ((uint)og << 8) | (uint)ob; //--- Compose color canvas.PixelSet(x, y, out_col); //--- Set blended pixel }
First, we implement the "drawResizeIndicator" function to visually cue resizing interactions on the canvas, converting the theme color to ARGB. Then, for corner mode (hover or active), we fill a small bottom-right square with FillRectangle and draw three diagonal lines offset by 3 pixels each using "Line" for a grip effect. For the right edge, we fill a vertical rectangle centered on the edge with "FillRectangle"; similarly, for the bottom, a horizontal one, providing intuitive feedback without clutter. Next, "isMouseOverHeaderBar" checks if the mouse is within the header bounds, returning true for dragging eligibility.
To detect resize areas, "isMouseInResizeZone" verifies if resizing is enabled, computes relative coordinates, and evaluates near right, bottom, or corner based on "resizeGripSize", updating the mode like "RESIZE_CORNER" and returning true if matched, else "NO_RESIZE" and false. In "handleCanvasResize", we calculate deltas from start, adjust new width/height per active mode (right/bottom/corner) with MathMax for mins, clamp to chart dimensions minus margins using ChartGetInteger, and if changed, update globals, resize canvas with Resize, set object sizes via ObjectSetInteger, re-render visualization, and redraw chart.
For dragging, "handleCanvasDrag" computes deltas and new positions. It clamps these within chart bounds from "ChartGetInteger" to prevent overflow. We then update globals and set object distances using "ObjectSetInteger," followed by a chart redraw. We define "InterpolateColors" to blend two colors. It extracts RGB, linearly interpolates each channel, and recombines for gradients. Finally, "blendPixelSet" enables alpha blending for overlays, performing bounding checks, and extracting source/dest components. It computes output alpha and premultiplied RGB, clamps to unsigned characters, composes the color, and sets it with the PixelSet method. This allows smooth compositing, such as in panels. To handle resize indicators, we first call the function in the main render routine.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Render Regression Visualization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void renderVisualization() { mainCanvas.Erase(0); //--- Erase canvas if (enableBackgroundFill) { //--- Check background fill drawGradientBackground(); //--- Draw gradient background } drawCanvasBorder(); //--- Draw border drawHeaderBar(); //--- Draw header bar drawRegressionPlot(); //--- Draw plot if (showStatistics) { //--- Check show statistics drawStatisticsPanel(); //--- Draw stats panel drawLegend(); //--- Draw legend } if (isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) { //--- Check resize hover drawResizeIndicator(); //--- Draw resize indicator } mainCanvas.Update(); //--- Update canvas }
Upon running the program, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that the resize indicators now blend in perfectly. We can now handle the actual interactions, like resizing and dragging, on the chart event handler.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart Event Handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Check mouse move int mouseX = (int)lparam; //--- Set mouse X int mouseY = (int)dparam; //--- Set mouse Y int mouseState = (int)sparam; //--- Set mouse state bool previousHoverState = isHoveringCanvas; //--- Store prev canvas hover bool previousHeaderHoverState = isHoveringHeader; //--- Store prev header hover bool previousResizeHoverState = isHoveringResizeZone; //--- Store prev resize hover isHoveringCanvas = (mouseX >= currentPositionX && mouseX <= currentPositionX + currentWidthPixels && mouseY >= currentPositionY && mouseY <= currentPositionY + currentHeightPixels); //--- Update canvas hover isHoveringHeader = isMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseX, mouseY); //--- Update header hover isHoveringResizeZone = isMouseInResizeZone(mouseX, mouseY, hoverResizeMode); //--- Update resize hover bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != isHoveringResizeZone); //--- Check if redraw needed if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 0) { //--- Check button press if (enableDragging && isHoveringHeader && !isHoveringResizeZone) { //--- Check drag start isDraggingCanvas = true; //--- Set dragging dragStartX = mouseX; //--- Set start X dragStartY = mouseY; //--- Set start Y canvasStartX = currentPositionX; //--- Set canvas X canvasStartY = currentPositionY; //--- Set canvas Y ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable scroll needRedraw = true; //--- Set redraw } else if (isHoveringResizeZone) { //--- Check resize start isResizingCanvas = true; //--- Set resizing activeResizeMode = hoverResizeMode; //--- Set active mode resizeStartX = mouseX; //--- Set start X resizeStartY = mouseY; //--- Set start Y resizeInitialWidth = currentWidthPixels; //--- Set initial width resizeInitialHeight = currentHeightPixels; //--- Set initial height ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Disable scroll needRedraw = true; //--- Set redraw } } else if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 1) { //--- Check drag if (isDraggingCanvas) { //--- Handle drag handleCanvasDrag(mouseX, mouseY); //--- Handle drag } else if (isResizingCanvas) { //--- Handle resize handleCanvasResize(mouseX, mouseY); //--- Handle resize } } else if (mouseState == 0 && previousMouseButtonState == 1) { //--- Check button release if (isDraggingCanvas || isResizingCanvas) { //--- Check active isDraggingCanvas = false; //--- Reset dragging isResizingCanvas = false; //--- Reset resizing activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; //--- Reset mode ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Enable scroll needRedraw = true; //--- Set redraw } } if (needRedraw) { //--- Check redraw renderVisualization(); //--- Render ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } lastMouseX = mouseX; //--- Update last X lastMouseY = mouseY; //--- Update last Y previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; //--- Update prev state } }
We use the OnChartEvent event handler to manage interactive features like dragging and resizing, first checking if the event is CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, then extracting mouse coordinates and state from parameters. Next, we store previous hover states and update flags for canvas hovering (full bounds), header with "isMouseOverHeaderBar", and resize zone via "isMouseInResizeZone", which sets "hoverResizeMode", determining if redraw is needed from changes.
On mouse down (state 1, prev 0), if dragging is enabled and hovering header without resize, we set "isDraggingCanvas", capture starts, disable scroll with ChartSetInteger, and flag redraw; if resize zone, set "isResizingCanvas", active mode, initials, and disable scroll. While held (state 1, prev 1), we call "handleCanvasDrag" if dragging or "handleCanvasResize" if resizing. On release (state 0, prev 1), reset flags and mode, enable scroll, flag redraw. If redraw needed, invoke "renderVisualization" and ChartRedraw. Finally, update the last mouse positions and the previous state for continuity. We will need to remove the canvas as well when we don't need it.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { mainCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Destroy canvas ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { static datetime lastBarTimestamp = 0; //--- Store last bar time datetime currentBarTimestamp = iTime(_Symbol, chartTimeframe, 0); //--- Get current bar time if (currentBarTimestamp > lastBarTimestamp) { //--- Check new bar if (loadSymbolClosePrices()) { //--- Reload prices if (computeLinearRegression()) { //--- Recalculate regression renderVisualization(); //--- Update visualization ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } } lastBarTimestamp = currentBarTimestamp; //--- Update last time } }
In the OnDeinit event handler, we clean up by destroying the main canvas with Destroy to release resources, then redraw the chart using "ChartRedraw" to remove any visual remnants. In the OnTick event handler, we use a static variable "lastBarTimestamp" to track the previous bar time, compare it with the current bar's time from iTime on the symbol and timeframe, and if a new bar has formed, reload prices via "loadSymbolClosePrices", recompute regression with "computeLinearRegression", re-render the visualization, and redraw the chart, before updating the timestamp for the next tick. That marks the whole implementation of our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve created a canvas-based graphing tool in MQL5 for statistical correlation and linear regression analysis between two symbols, with draggable and resizable features. We incorporated ALGLIB for regression calculations, dynamic tick labels, data points, and a stats panel displaying slope, intercept, correlation, and R-squared. This interactive visualization aids in pair trading insights, supporting customizable themes, borders, and real-time updates on new bars. In the preceding part, we will add a cyberpunk theme mode and live animations to the plot to make it modern and intuitive. Keep tuned!
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