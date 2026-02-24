MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 20): Canvas Graphing with Statistical Correlation and Regression Analysis

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 19), we built an interactive tools palette in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for chart drawing, featuring draggable panels, resizing, theme switching, and buttons for various analysis tools. In Part 20, we create a canvas-based graphing tool for statistical correlation and linear regression between two variables, featuring draggable/resizable elements, dynamic ticks, and statistical display. This visualization supports pair trading insights through regression lines, data points, and metrics like slope and R-squared. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have an interactive regression chart ready for market analysis—let’s dive in!





Exploring Statistical Correlation and Regression in Canvas Graphs

Statistical correlation measures the strength and direction of the relationship between two variables, such as symbol prices, using metrics like Pearson's coefficient, ranging from -1 (inverse) to 1 (direct), while linear regression fits a line to data points to predict trends via slope and intercept. In canvas graphs, these are visualized with scatter points for correlations and regression lines for predictions, enhanced by R-squared to indicate fit quality, aiding us in identifying pair dependencies or divergences. This graphical representation on draggable canvases allows interactive exploration of market relationships, with statistics panels for quick insights. Our plan is to load symbol data, compute regression using ALGLIB, render plots with dynamic ticks and anti-aliased points/lines, and display stats like slope and R-squared on overlays. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Math\Alglib\alglib.mqh> #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> enum ResizeDirection { NO_RESIZE, RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE, RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE, RESIZE_CORNER }; sinput group "=== REGRESSION SETTINGS ===" input int maxHistoryBars = 200 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES chartTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input string primarySymbol = "AUDUSDm" ; input string secondarySymbol = "EURUSDm" ; sinput group "=== CANVAS DISPLAY SETTINGS ===" input int initialCanvasX = 20 ; input int initialCanvasY = 30 ; input int initialCanvasWidth = 600 ; input int initialCanvasHeight = 400 ; input int plotPadding = 10 ; sinput group "=== THEME COLOR (SINGLE CONTROL!) ===" input color themeColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input bool showBorderFrame = true ; sinput group "=== REGRESSION LINE SETTINGS ===" input color regressionLineColor = clrBlue ; input int regressionLineWidth = 2 ; input color dataPointsColor = clrRed ; input int dataPointSize = 3 ; sinput group "=== BACKGROUND SETTINGS ===" input bool enableBackgroundFill = true ; input color backgroundTopColor = clrWhite ; input double backgroundOpacityLevel = 0.95 ; sinput group "=== TEXT AND LABELS ===" input int titleFontSize = 14 ; input color titleTextColor = clrBlack ; input int labelFontSize = 11 ; input color labelTextColor = clrBlack ; input int axisLabelFontSize = 12 ; input bool showStatistics = true ; sinput group "=== STATS & LEGEND PANEL SETTINGS ===" input int statsPanelX = 70 ; input int statsPanelY = 10 ; input int statsPanelWidth = 130 ; input int statsPanelHeight = 65 ; input int panelFontSize = 13 ; input int legendHeight = 35 ; sinput group "=== INTERACTION SETTINGS ===" input bool enableDragging = true ; input bool enableResizing = true ; input int resizeGripSize = 8 ; CCanvas mainCanvas; string canvasObjectName = "RegressionCanvas_Main" ; int currentPositionX = initialCanvasX; int currentPositionY = initialCanvasY; int currentWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; int currentHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; bool isDraggingCanvas = false ; bool isResizingCanvas = false ; int dragStartX = 0 , dragStartY = 0 ; int canvasStartX = 0 , canvasStartY = 0 ; int resizeStartX = 0 , resizeStartY = 0 ; int resizeInitialWidth = 0 , resizeInitialHeight = 0 ; ResizeDirection activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; ResizeDirection hoverResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; bool isHoveringCanvas = false ; bool isHoveringHeader = false ; bool isHoveringResizeZone = false ; int lastMouseX = 0 , lastMouseY = 0 ; int previousMouseButtonState = 0 ; const int MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH = 300 ; const int MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT = 200 ; const int HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT = 35 ; double regressionSlope = 0.0 ; double regressionIntercept = 0.0 ; double correlationCoefficient = 0.0 ; double rSquared = 0.0 ; double primaryClosePrices[]; double secondaryClosePrices[]; bool dataLoadedSuccessfully = false ;

We begin the implementation by including the ALGLIB library with "#include <Math\Alglib\alglib.mqh>" for advanced statistical computations like linear regression, and the Canvas library via "#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>" to handle graphical rendering on the chart. Next, we define the "ResizeDirection" enumeration with options for no resize, bottom edge, right edge, and corner, providing structured control for interactive resizing. Under input groups, we organize parameters for regression settings like maximum bars, timeframe, and primary/secondary symbols; canvas display with initial position, size, and padding; a master theme color and border toggle; line and point styles; background fill with top color and opacity; text elements including fonts, colors, and stats visibility; panel positions and sizes for stats/legend; and interaction toggles for dragging, resizing, with grip size.

Global variables include the main canvas "mainCanvas" with name "RegressionCanvas_Main"; track current position and dimensions; flags and coordinates for dragging/resizing; hover states and mouse tracking; constants for min sizes and header height; regression metrics like slope and R-squared; price arrays for symbols; and a data load flag. Next, we will define some color theme helper functions to aid in color mapping.

color LightenColor( color baseColor, double factor) { uchar r = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b = ( uchar )(baseColor & 0xFF ); r = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , r + ( 255 - r) * factor); g = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , g + ( 255 - g) * factor); b = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , b + ( 255 - b) * factor); return (r << 16 ) | (g << 8 ) | b; } color DarkenColor( color baseColor, double factor) { uchar r = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b = ( uchar )(baseColor & 0xFF ); r = ( uchar )(r * ( 1.0 - factor)); g = ( uchar )(g * ( 1.0 - factor)); b = ( uchar )(b * ( 1.0 - factor)); return (r << 16 ) | (g << 8 ) | b; }

Here, we implement two helper functions, "LightenColor" and "DarkenColor", to dynamically adjust the master theme color for visual effects like gradients and hovers in the regression graph. In "LightenColor", we extract RGB components from the base color using bit shifts, then lighten each by adding a factor-scaled portion of the remaining intensity to 255, clamping with MathMin to avoid overflow, and recombine into a color value.

Similarly, "DarkenColor" extracts components and multiplies each by (1 - factor) to reduce intensity, achieving shades for borders or backgrounds. These functions are essential for theme consistency, as they derive variations from a single input color, enabling subtle gradients and responsive UI elements without hardcoding multiple colors. To proceed, we will initialize the canvas and load the symbol data that we will use for analysis. We will be using functions to make our code modular and organized for future expansion. To achieve that, here is the approach we used.

bool CreateCanvas() { if (!mainCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , canvasObjectName, currentPositionX, currentPositionY, currentWidthPixels, currentHeightPixels, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { return false ; } return true ; } bool loadSymbolClosePrices() { if (! SymbolSelect (primarySymbol, true )) { Print ( "ERROR: Primary symbol not found: " , primarySymbol); return false ; } if (! SymbolSelect (secondarySymbol, true )) { Print ( "ERROR: Secondary symbol not found: " , secondarySymbol); return false ; } int copiedPrimary = CopyClose (primarySymbol, chartTimeframe, 1 , maxHistoryBars, primaryClosePrices); if (copiedPrimary <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy data for " , primarySymbol, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } int copiedSecondary = CopyClose (secondarySymbol, chartTimeframe, 1 , maxHistoryBars, secondaryClosePrices); if (copiedSecondary <= 0 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to copy data for " , secondarySymbol, ". Error: " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } int actualBars = MathMin (copiedPrimary, copiedSecondary); ArrayResize (primaryClosePrices, actualBars); ArrayResize (secondaryClosePrices, actualBars); dataLoadedSuccessfully = true ; Print ( "SUCCESS: Loaded " , actualBars, " bars for both symbols" ); return true ; }

First, we implement the "CreateCanvas" function to set up the main graphical area for the regression plot, using the CreateBitmapLabel method on the "mainCanvas" with current position, dimensions, and COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE for alpha support, returning false on failure or true on success, which we will call during initialization to establish the visual base.

Next, we create the "loadSymbolClosePrices" function to fetch historical data for analysis, first selecting symbols with SymbolSelect and logging errors if not found, then copying close prices via CopyClose for primary and secondary into arrays, checking for positive counts, and handling failures with GetLastError. To ensure consistency, we take the minimum bars between copies, resize arrays accordingly, set the "dataLoadedSuccessfully" flag, print success with loaded bars, and return true, enabling regression computations only with valid data. We can now call this in the initialization event handler to set up the pace.

int OnInit () { currentPositionX = initialCanvasX; currentPositionY = initialCanvasY; currentWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; currentHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; if (!CreateCanvas()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create regression canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!loadSymbolClosePrices()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to load price data for symbols" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

We proceed in the OnInit event handler by setting the current position and dimensions from initial inputs, ensuring the canvas starts at the user-specified location and size. Next, we call "CreateCanvas" to initialize the main graphical area, logging an error and returning INIT_FAILED if unsuccessful, followed by loading price data with "loadSymbolClosePrices", handling failures similarly to prevent proceeding without valid inputs. Finally, we redraw the chart to show the graph and return INIT_SUCCEEDED, completing setup for interactive regression analysis. We can now define the regression line computation equation so that we will use it in visualization.

bool computeLinearRegression() { int dataSize = ArraySize (primaryClosePrices); if (dataSize <= 0 || ArraySize (secondaryClosePrices) != dataSize) { return false ; } double tempPrimary[], tempSecondary[]; ArraySetAsSeries (tempPrimary, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (tempSecondary, true ); ArrayCopy (tempPrimary, primaryClosePrices); ArrayCopy (tempSecondary, secondaryClosePrices); CMatrixDouble regressionMatrix(dataSize, 2 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < dataSize; i++) { regressionMatrix.Set(i, 0 , tempPrimary[i]); regressionMatrix.Set(i, 1 , tempSecondary[i]); } CLinReg linearRegression; CLinearModel linearModel; CLRReport regressionReport; int returnCode; linearRegression.LRBuild(regressionMatrix, dataSize, 1 , returnCode, linearModel, regressionReport); if (returnCode != 1 ) { Print ( "ERROR: Linear regression calculation failed with code: " , returnCode); return false ; } int numberOfVars; double coefficientsArray[]; linearRegression.LRUnpack(linearModel, coefficientsArray, numberOfVars); regressionSlope = coefficientsArray[ 0 ]; regressionIntercept = coefficientsArray[ 1 ]; computeStatistics(); PrintFormat ( "Regression Equation: Y = %.6f + %.6f * X" , regressionIntercept, regressionSlope); PrintFormat ( "Correlation: %.4f | R-Squared: %.4f" , correlationCoefficient, rSquared); return true ; } void computeStatistics() { int n = ArraySize (primaryClosePrices); if (n <= 0 ) return ; double sumX = 0 , sumY = 0 , sumXY = 0 , sumX2 = 0 , sumY2 = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { double x = primaryClosePrices[i]; double y = secondaryClosePrices[i]; sumX += x; sumY += y; sumXY += x * y; sumX2 += x * x; sumY2 += y * y; } double meanX = sumX / n; double meanY = sumY / n; double numerator = n * sumXY - sumX * sumY; double denominatorX = MathSqrt (n * sumX2 - sumX * sumX); double denominatorY = MathSqrt (n * sumY2 - sumY * sumY); if (denominatorX != 0 && denominatorY != 0 ) { correlationCoefficient = numerator / (denominatorX * denominatorY); rSquared = correlationCoefficient * correlationCoefficient; } else { correlationCoefficient = 0 ; rSquared = 0 ; } }

We implement the "computeLinearRegression" function to perform linear regression analysis using the ALGLIB library, first retrieving the data size from "primaryClosePrices" and validating it matches "secondaryClosePrices", returning false if invalid or empty to prevent errors. Next, we prepare temporary arrays "tempPrimary" and "tempSecondary" set as series with ArraySetAsSeries for proper ordering, copy the price data, and construct a "CMatrixDouble" regression matrix of size dataSize x 2, populating column 0 with primary prices (X) and column 1 with secondary (Y) in a loop.

We declare ALGLIB objects including "CLinReg" for regression, "CLinearModel" for the model, "CLRReport" for results, and a return code, then call "linearRegression.LRBuild" with the matrix, size, and 1 variable, checking if returnCode is 1 for success; if not, print an error and return false. Upon success, we unpack the model with "linearRegression.LRUnpack" into "coefficientsArray", assigning slope to "regressionSlope" (index 0) and intercept to "regressionIntercept" (index 1), invoke "computeStatistics" to calculate additional metrics, print the regression equation and stats using PrintFormat, and return true.

The "computeStatistics" function computes correlation and R-squared manually for verification, getting n from the array size and initializing sums for X, Y, XY, X2, Y2, then looping to accumulate these values from the price arrays. We calculate means "meanX" and "meanY" as sums divided by n, then the numerator as nsumXY - sumXsumY, and denominators as square roots of (n*sumX2 - sumX^2) and similarly for Y, setting "correlationCoefficient" to numerator over product of denominators if non-zero (Pearson's r, measuring linear relationship strength from -1 to 1), else 0; R-squared as its square indicates variance explained by the model. This statistical computation is critical for quantifying pair relationships, where a high positive correlation suggests similar movements, aiding in strategies like hedging, while a low R-squared warns of a poor fit. We can actually call it in initialization to do the computation in the backend as follows.

if (!computeLinearRegression()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to calculate regression parameters" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); }

This gives us the following outcome.

We can see that the regression is calculated correctly. We can now proceed to render the data on the chart. Let us now render the canvas where we will visualize the plots.

void renderVisualization() { mainCanvas.Erase( 0 ); if (enableBackgroundFill) { drawGradientBackground(); } drawCanvasBorder(); drawHeaderBar(); mainCanvas.Update(); } void drawGradientBackground() { color bottomColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.85 ); for ( int y = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y < currentHeightPixels; y++) { double gradientFactor = ( double )(y - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) / (currentHeightPixels - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); color currentRowColor = InterpolateColors(backgroundTopColor, bottomColor, gradientFactor); uchar alphaChannel = ( uchar )( 255 * backgroundOpacityLevel); uint argbColor = ColorToARGB (currentRowColor, alphaChannel); for ( int x = 0 ; x < currentWidthPixels; x++) { mainCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, argbColor); } } } void drawCanvasBorder() { if (!showBorderFrame) return ; color borderColor = isHoveringResizeZone ? DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.2 ) : themeColor; uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , currentWidthPixels - 1 , currentHeightPixels - 1 , argbBorder); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , currentWidthPixels - 2 , currentHeightPixels - 2 , argbBorder); } void drawHeaderBar() { color headerColor; if (isDraggingCanvas) { headerColor = DarkenColor(themeColor, 0.1 ); } else if (isHoveringHeader) { headerColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.4 ); } else { headerColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.7 ); } uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB (headerColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , currentWidthPixels - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbHeader); if (showBorderFrame) { uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , currentWidthPixels - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , currentWidthPixels - 2 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1 , argbBorder); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , titleFontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (titleTextColor, 255 ); string titleText = StringFormat ( "%s vs %s - Linear Regression" , secondarySymbol, primarySymbol); mainCanvas. TextOut (currentWidthPixels / 2 , (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2 , titleText, argbText, TA_CENTER ); } int OnInit () { currentPositionX = initialCanvasX; currentPositionY = initialCanvasY; currentWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; currentHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; if (!CreateCanvas()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create regression canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!loadSymbolClosePrices()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to load price data for symbols" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!computeLinearRegression()) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to calculate regression parameters" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } renderVisualization(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here, we implement the "renderVisualization" function to compose the entire graph on the canvas, starting by erasing it with Erase set to 0 for a clean slate, then conditionally drawing a gradient background if "enableBackgroundFill" is true, followed by the border and header bar, and concluding with Update to display the content. You can use any of your preferred border styles or coloring; we just thought of an arbitrary way of doing the demonstration.

Next, the "drawGradientBackground" function creates a vertical gradient from the header down, lightening the theme color for the bottom using "LightenColor", looping over rows to compute interpolation factors, blending colors with "InterpolateColors", applying opacity to ARGB, and setting each pixel row-wise with PixelSet for smooth transitions. To frame the canvas, "drawCanvasBorder" checks "showBorderFrame" and returns early if false, otherwise darkens the theme color if hovering resize with "DarkenColor", converts to ARGB, and draws outer and inner rectangles using Rectangle for a bordered effect.

For the top section, "drawHeaderBar" selects the fill color based on dragging (darkened), hovering (medium lightened), or default (very lightened) via "DarkenColor" or "LightenColor", fills the bar rectangle, adds borders if enabled, sets bold "Arial" font, formats the title with symbols, and centers it with TextOut in text color ARGB. In the OnInit handler, after setup and data processing, we call "renderVisualization" to generate the initial graph, enable mouse move events with ChartSetInteger, and redraw the chart for immediate viewing. It is always a good programming practice to compile and test your progress on every milestone. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

We can now proceed to do our plot visualization, where we will draw the line and the data points.

int calculateOptimalTicks( double minValue, double maxValue, int pixelRange, double &tickValues[]) { double range = maxValue - minValue; if (range == 0 || pixelRange <= 0 ) { ArrayResize (tickValues, 1 ); tickValues[ 0 ] = minValue; return 1 ; } int targetTickCount = ( int )(pixelRange / 50.0 ); if (targetTickCount < 3 ) targetTickCount = 3 ; if (targetTickCount > 20 ) targetTickCount = 20 ; double roughStep = range / ( double )(targetTickCount - 1 ); double magnitude = MathPow ( 10.0 , MathFloor ( MathLog10 (roughStep))); double normalized = roughStep / magnitude; double niceNormalized; if (normalized <= 1.0 ) niceNormalized = 1.0 ; else if (normalized <= 1.5 ) niceNormalized = 1.0 ; else if (normalized <= 2.0 ) niceNormalized = 2.0 ; else if (normalized <= 2.5 ) niceNormalized = 2.0 ; else if (normalized <= 3.0 ) niceNormalized = 2.5 ; else if (normalized <= 4.0 ) niceNormalized = 4.0 ; else if (normalized <= 5.0 ) niceNormalized = 5.0 ; else if (normalized <= 7.5 ) niceNormalized = 5.0 ; else niceNormalized = 10.0 ; double step = niceNormalized * magnitude; double tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; double tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; int numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; if (numTicks > 25 ) { step *= 2.0 ; tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; } if (numTicks < 3 ) { step /= 2.0 ; tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; } ArrayResize (tickValues, numTicks); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numTicks; i++) { tickValues[i] = tickMin + i * step; } return numTicks; } string formatTickLabel( double value, double range) { if (range > 100 ) return DoubleToString (value, 0 ); else if (range > 10 ) return DoubleToString (value, 1 ); else if (range > 1 ) return DoubleToString (value, 2 ); else if (range > 0.1 ) return DoubleToString (value, 3 ); else return DoubleToString (value, 4 ); } void drawRegressionPlot() { if (!dataLoadedSuccessfully) return ; int plotAreaLeft = 60 ; int plotAreaRight = currentWidthPixels - 40 ; int plotAreaTop = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 ; int plotAreaBottom = currentHeightPixels - 50 ; int drawAreaLeft = plotAreaLeft + plotPadding; int drawAreaRight = plotAreaRight - plotPadding; int drawAreaTop = plotAreaTop + plotPadding; int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotPadding; int plotWidth = drawAreaRight - drawAreaLeft; int plotHeight = drawAreaBottom - drawAreaTop; if (plotWidth <= 0 || plotHeight <= 0 ) return ; double minX = primaryClosePrices[ 0 ]; double maxX = primaryClosePrices[ 0 ]; double minY = secondaryClosePrices[ 0 ]; double maxY = secondaryClosePrices[ 0 ]; int dataPoints = ArraySize (primaryClosePrices); for ( int i = 1 ; i < dataPoints; i++) { if (primaryClosePrices[i] < minX) minX = primaryClosePrices[i]; if (primaryClosePrices[i] > maxX) maxX = primaryClosePrices[i]; if (secondaryClosePrices[i] < minY) minY = secondaryClosePrices[i]; if (secondaryClosePrices[i] > maxY) maxY = secondaryClosePrices[i]; } double rangeX = maxX - minX; double rangeY = maxY - minY; if (rangeX == 0 ) rangeX = 1 ; if (rangeY == 0 ) rangeY = 1 ; uint argbAxisColor = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); for ( int thick = 0 ; thick < 2 ; thick++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - thick, plotAreaTop, plotAreaLeft - thick, plotAreaBottom, argbAxisColor); } for ( int thick = 0 ; thick < 2 ; thick++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaBottom + thick, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom + thick, argbAxisColor); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , axisLabelFontSize); uint argbTickLabel = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); double yTickValues[]; int numYTicks = calculateOptimalTicks(minY, maxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numYTicks; i++) { double yValue = yTickValues[i]; if (yValue < minY || yValue > maxY) continue ; int yPos = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((yValue - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - 5 , yPos, plotAreaLeft, yPos, argbAxisColor); string yLabel = formatTickLabel(yValue, rangeY); mainCanvas. TextOut (plotAreaLeft - 8 , yPos - axisLabelFontSize/ 2 , yLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_RIGHT ); } double xTickValues[]; int numXTicks = calculateOptimalTicks(minX, maxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numXTicks; i++) { double xValue = xTickValues[i]; if (xValue < minX || xValue > maxX) continue ; int xPos = drawAreaLeft + ( int )((xValue - minX) / rangeX * plotWidth); mainCanvas.Line(xPos, plotAreaBottom, xPos, plotAreaBottom + 5 , argbAxisColor); string xLabel = formatTickLabel(xValue, rangeX); mainCanvas. TextOut (xPos, plotAreaBottom + 7 , xLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_CENTER ); } uint argbPoints = ColorToARGB (dataPointsColor, 255 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < dataPoints; i++) { int screenX = drawAreaLeft + ( int )((primaryClosePrices[i] - minX) / rangeX * plotWidth); int screenY = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((secondaryClosePrices[i] - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); drawCirclePoint(screenX, screenY, dataPointSize, argbPoints); } double lineStartY = regressionIntercept + regressionSlope * minX; double lineEndY = regressionIntercept + regressionSlope * maxX; int lineStartScreenX = drawAreaLeft; int lineStartScreenY = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((lineStartY - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); int lineEndScreenX = drawAreaRight; int lineEndScreenY = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((lineEndY - minY) / rangeY * plotHeight); uint argbLine = ColorToARGB (regressionLineColor, 255 ); for ( int w = 0 ; w < regressionLineWidth; w++) { mainCanvas.LineAA(lineStartScreenX, lineStartScreenY + w, lineEndScreenX, lineEndScreenY + w, argbLine); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , labelFontSize); uint argbAxisLabel = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); string xAxisLabel = primarySymbol + " (X-axis)" ; mainCanvas. TextOut (currentWidthPixels / 2 , currentHeightPixels - 20 , xAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER ); string yAxisLabel = secondarySymbol + " (Y-axis)" ; mainCanvas.FontAngleSet( 900 ); mainCanvas. TextOut ( 12 , currentHeightPixels / 2 , yAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER ); mainCanvas.FontAngleSet( 0 ); } void drawCirclePoint( int centerX, int centerY, int radius, uint argbColor) { uchar srcAlpha = ( uchar )((argbColor >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uchar srcRed = ( uchar )((argbColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar srcGreen = ( uchar )((argbColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar srcBlue = ( uchar )(argbColor & 0xFF ); double radiusDouble = ( double )radius + 0.5 ; int extent = radius + 2 ; for ( int dy = -extent; dy <= extent; dy++) { for ( int dx = -extent; dx <= extent; dx++) { double distance = MathSqrt (( double )(dx * dx + dy * dy)); if (distance <= radiusDouble) { double coverage = 1.0 ; if (distance > radiusDouble - 1.0 ) { coverage = radiusDouble - distance; if (coverage < 0 ) coverage = 0 ; if (coverage > 1.0 ) coverage = 1.0 ; } uchar finalAlpha = ( uchar )(srcAlpha * coverage); if (finalAlpha == 0 ) continue ; uint pixelColor = (( uint )finalAlpha << 24 ) | (( uint )srcRed << 16 ) | (( uint )srcGreen << 8 ) | ( uint )srcBlue; int px = centerX + dx; int py = centerY + dy; if (px >= 0 && px < currentWidthPixels && py >= 0 && py < currentHeightPixels) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, px, py, pixelColor); } } } } }

For the plot, we implement the "drawRegressionPlot" function to visualize the regression analysis on the canvas, first returning early if data isn't loaded, then defining plot area bounds with fixed margins and applying "plotPadding" for internal spacing, computing effective draw dimensions, and exiting if invalid. Next, we find min/max for X (primary prices) and Y (secondary) by looping through arrays, adjust zero ranges to 1 for scaling, convert black to ARGB for axes, and draw thickened Y and X lines using Line in loops for double width.

To label axes, we set "Arial" font with FontSet, prepare ARGB for ticks, compute Y ticks via "calculateOptimalTicks" into "yTickValues", loop to position each, draw short ticks with "Line", and add right-aligned labels using "formatTickLabel" based on range; similarly for X ticks with bottom-centered labels. We plot data points by converting prices to screen coordinates scaled by ranges and dimensions, calling "drawCirclePoint" with radius and ARGB from inputs for each.

For the regression line, we calculate start/end Y using intercept and slope over min/max X, map to screen positions, prepare ARGB, and draw anti-aliased segments with LineAA looped for width. Finally, we add a bold X-axis label centered at the bottom and a Y-axis label vertically rotated 90 degrees with FontAngleSet at left center, resetting the angle after. In the "drawCirclePoint" function, we extract ARGB components, adjust radius for anti-aliasing, loop over an extended extent, compute distances with MathSqrt, set full or edge coverage (fading at boundary), compute final alpha and pixel color, and blend bounded pixels using "blendPixelSet" to create smooth circles mimicking CGraphic quality. When we call this function in the render base function, we get the following outcome.

We can see that we have successfully rendered the regression analysis plot. What now remains is visualizing the summary data in panels on the upper left corner of the canvas, but you can feel free to render them anywhere else. We could render them in a separate canvas below or on the right of the main canvas, but rendering it above the main canvas felt more modern and intuitive since we wanted to also explore the possibility of canvas in canvas, or an overlay. Your choice, though. To achieve that, here is the logic we used. Let's start with the statistics panel.

void drawStatisticsPanel() { int panelX = statsPanelX; int panelY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY; int panelWidth = statsPanelWidth; int panelHeight = statsPanelHeight; color panelBgColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.9 ); uchar bgAlpha = 153 ; uint argbPanelBg = ColorToARGB (panelBgColor, bgAlpha); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 255 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); for ( int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { for ( int x = panelX; x <= panelX + panelWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbPanelBg); } } for ( int x = panelX; x <= panelX + panelWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, panelY, argbBorder); } for ( int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX + panelWidth, y, argbBorder); } for ( int y = panelY; y <= panelY + panelHeight; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, panelX, y, argbBorder); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , panelFontSize); int textY = panelY + 8 ; int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; string equationText = StringFormat ( "Y = %.3f + %.3f * X" , regressionIntercept, regressionSlope); mainCanvas. TextOut (panelX + 8 , textY, equationText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); textY += lineSpacing; string correlationText = StringFormat ( "Correlation: %.4f" , correlationCoefficient); mainCanvas. TextOut (panelX + 8 , textY, correlationText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); textY += lineSpacing; string rSquaredText = StringFormat ( "R-Squared: %.4f" , rSquared); mainCanvas. TextOut (panelX + 8 , textY, rSquaredText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); textY += lineSpacing; string dataPointsText = StringFormat ( "Points: %d" , ArraySize (primaryClosePrices)); mainCanvas. TextOut (panelX + 8 , textY, dataPointsText, argbText, TA_LEFT ); }

We implement the "drawStatisticsPanel" function to overlay a semi-transparent panel displaying regression metrics on the canvas, positioning it from inputs like "statsPanelX" and offset from the header height, with fixed width and height. Next, we lighten the theme color for the background with "LightenColor", set alpha to 153 for subtlety, convert to ARGB, and fill the panel area pixel-by-pixel using nested loops and "blendPixelSet" for smooth integration over existing content.

To frame it, we draw top, right, left, and bottom borders by blending border pixels with the theme ARGB in loops, creating a simple outline without full rectangles. We set "Arial" font at "panelFontSize", initialize text Y with padding and line spacing from font size, then format and draw equation using StringFormat and TextOut left-aligned, updating Y; similarly for correlation, R-squared, and data points count from array size. This panel provides key stats like "Y = intercept + slope * X" compactly, enhancing interpretability without cluttering the main plot. For the legend panel, we used a similar approach.

void drawLegend() { int legendX = statsPanelX; int legendY = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + statsPanelY + statsPanelHeight; int legendWidth = statsPanelWidth; int legendHeightThis = legendHeight; color legendBgColor = LightenColor(themeColor, 0.9 ); uchar bgAlpha = 153 ; uint argbLegendBg = ColorToARGB (legendBgColor, bgAlpha); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 255 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); for ( int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { for ( int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, y, argbLegendBg); } } for ( int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY, argbBorder); } for ( int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + legendWidth, y, argbBorder); } for ( int x = legendX; x <= legendX + legendWidth; x++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, x, legendY + legendHeightThis, argbBorder); } for ( int y = legendY; y <= legendY + legendHeightThis; y++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX, y, argbBorder); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , panelFontSize); int itemY = legendY + 10 ; int lineSpacing = panelFontSize; uint argbRedDot = ColorToARGB (dataPointsColor, 255 ); drawCirclePoint(legendX + 12 , itemY, dataPointSize, argbRedDot); mainCanvas. TextOut (legendX + 22 , itemY - 4 , "Data Points" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); itemY += lineSpacing; uint argbBlueLine = ColorToARGB (regressionLineColor, 255 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 15 ; i++) { blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY, argbBlueLine); blendPixelSet(mainCanvas, legendX + 7 + i, itemY + 1 , argbBlueLine); } mainCanvas. TextOut (legendX + 27 , itemY - 4 , "Regression Line" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); }

We implement the "drawLegend" function to add a semi-transparent overlay panel below the stats for visual keys, positioning it from "statsPanelX" and calculating Y after stats height, with matching width and input legend height. Next, we lighten the theme color for the background with "LightenColor", set alpha to 153, convert to ARGB, and fill the area using nested loops with "blendPixelSet" for integration; draw top, right, bottom, and left borders similarly with theme ARGB, just like the statistics panel.

We set "Arial" font at "panelFontSize", initialize item Y with padding and line spacing from font size, then draw a red data point icon using "drawCirclePoint" at adjusted position, followed by "Data Points" label with TextOut left-aligned, updating Y. To represent the line, we create a short blue segment by blending 15 pixels horizontally with ARGB from regression color, including a below row for thickness, and add "Regression Line" label similarly, providing clear visual references. When we call these functions, we get the following outcome.

With the statistics and legend panel added, we will now move on to handling the resize indicators, which will highlight when we hover over the bottom or right border, and the bottom right corner. In the previous tools that we have created in this series, we have been using icons but for this panel, we will use a different approach, blending the indicators without external assist. This will need we handle chart events. Let's, in fact, handle all the chart events at once.

void drawResizeIndicator() { uint argbIndicator = ColorToARGB (themeColor, 255 ); if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { int cornerX = currentWidthPixels - resizeGripSize; int cornerY = currentHeightPixels - resizeGripSize; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(cornerX, cornerY, currentWidthPixels - 1 , currentHeightPixels - 1 , argbIndicator); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { int offset = i * 3 ; mainCanvas.Line(cornerX + offset, currentHeightPixels - 1 , currentWidthPixels - 1 , cornerY + offset, argbIndicator); } } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE) { int indicatorY = currentHeightPixels / 2 - 15 ; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentWidthPixels - 3 , indicatorY, currentWidthPixels - 1 , indicatorY + 30 , argbIndicator); } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE) { int indicatorX = currentWidthPixels / 2 - 15 ; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorX, currentHeightPixels - 3 , indicatorX + 30 , currentHeightPixels - 1 , argbIndicator); } } bool isMouseOverHeaderBar( int mouseX, int mouseY) { return (mouseX >= currentPositionX && mouseX <= currentPositionX + currentWidthPixels && mouseY >= currentPositionY && mouseY <= currentPositionY + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); } bool isMouseInResizeZone( int mouseX, int mouseY, ResizeDirection &resizeMode) { if (!enableResizing) return false ; int relativeX = mouseX - currentPositionX; int relativeY = mouseY - currentPositionY; bool nearRightEdge = (relativeX >= currentWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentWidthPixels && relativeY >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && relativeY <= currentHeightPixels); bool nearBottomEdge = (relativeY >= currentHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentHeightPixels && relativeX >= 0 && relativeX <= currentWidthPixels); bool nearCorner = (relativeX >= currentWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentWidthPixels && relativeY >= currentHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentHeightPixels); if (nearCorner) { resizeMode = RESIZE_CORNER; return true ; } else if (nearRightEdge) { resizeMode = RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE; return true ; } else if (nearBottomEdge) { resizeMode = RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE; return true ; } resizeMode = NO_RESIZE; return false ; } void handleCanvasResize( int mouseX, int mouseY) { int deltaX = mouseX - resizeStartX; int deltaY = mouseY - resizeStartY; int newWidth = currentWidthPixels; int newHeight = currentHeightPixels; if (activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { newWidth = MathMax (MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH, resizeInitialWidth + deltaX); } if (activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { newHeight = MathMax (MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT, resizeInitialHeight + deltaY); } int chartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); newWidth = MathMin (newWidth, chartWidth - currentPositionX - 10 ); newHeight = MathMin (newHeight, chartHeight - currentPositionY - 10 ); if (newWidth != currentWidthPixels || newHeight != currentHeightPixels) { currentWidthPixels = newWidth; currentHeightPixels = newHeight; mainCanvas.Resize(currentWidthPixels, currentHeightPixels); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , currentWidthPixels); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentHeightPixels); renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } } void handleCanvasDrag( int mouseX, int mouseY) { int deltaX = mouseX - dragStartX; int deltaY = mouseY - dragStartY; int newX = canvasStartX + deltaX; int newY = canvasStartY + deltaY; int chartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); newX = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartWidth - currentWidthPixels, newX)); newY = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartHeight - currentHeightPixels, newY)); currentPositionX = newX; currentPositionY = newY; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentPositionX); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , canvasObjectName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentPositionY); ChartRedraw (); } color InterpolateColors( color startColor, color endColor, double factor) { uchar r1 = ( uchar )((startColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g1 = ( uchar )((startColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b1 = ( uchar )(startColor & 0xFF ); uchar r2 = ( uchar )((endColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar g2 = ( uchar )((endColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar b2 = ( uchar )(endColor & 0xFF ); uchar r = ( uchar )(r1 + factor * (r2 - r1)); uchar g = ( uchar )(g1 + factor * (g2 - g1)); uchar b = ( uchar )(b1 + factor * (b2 - b1)); return (r << 16 ) | (g << 8 ) | b; } void blendPixelSet(CCanvas &canvas, int x, int y, uint src) { if (x < 0 || x >= canvas.Width() || y < 0 || y >= canvas.Height()) return ; uint dst = canvas.PixelGet(x, y); double sa = ((src >> 24 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double sr = ((src >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double sg = ((src >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double sb = (src & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double da = ((dst >> 24 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dr = ((dst >> 16 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double dg = ((dst >> 8 ) & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double db = (dst & 0xFF ) / 255.0 ; double out_a = sa + da * ( 1 - sa); if (out_a == 0 ) { canvas.PixelSet(x, y, 0 ); return ; } double out_r = (sr * sa + dr * da * ( 1 - sa)) / out_a; double out_g = (sg * sa + dg * da * ( 1 - sa)) / out_a; double out_b = (sb * sa + db * da * ( 1 - sa)) / out_a; uchar oa = ( uchar )(out_a * 255 + 0.5 ); uchar or_ = ( uchar )(out_r * 255 + 0.5 ); uchar og = ( uchar )(out_g * 255 + 0.5 ); uchar ob = ( uchar )(out_b * 255 + 0.5 ); uint out_col = (( uint )oa << 24 ) | (( uint )or_ << 16 ) | (( uint )og << 8 ) | ( uint )ob; canvas.PixelSet(x, y, out_col); }

First, we implement the "drawResizeIndicator" function to visually cue resizing interactions on the canvas, converting the theme color to ARGB. Then, for corner mode (hover or active), we fill a small bottom-right square with FillRectangle and draw three diagonal lines offset by 3 pixels each using "Line" for a grip effect. For the right edge, we fill a vertical rectangle centered on the edge with "FillRectangle"; similarly, for the bottom, a horizontal one, providing intuitive feedback without clutter. Next, "isMouseOverHeaderBar" checks if the mouse is within the header bounds, returning true for dragging eligibility.

To detect resize areas, "isMouseInResizeZone" verifies if resizing is enabled, computes relative coordinates, and evaluates near right, bottom, or corner based on "resizeGripSize", updating the mode like "RESIZE_CORNER" and returning true if matched, else "NO_RESIZE" and false. In "handleCanvasResize", we calculate deltas from start, adjust new width/height per active mode (right/bottom/corner) with MathMax for mins, clamp to chart dimensions minus margins using ChartGetInteger, and if changed, update globals, resize canvas with Resize, set object sizes via ObjectSetInteger, re-render visualization, and redraw chart.

For dragging, "handleCanvasDrag" computes deltas and new positions. It clamps these within chart bounds from "ChartGetInteger" to prevent overflow. We then update globals and set object distances using "ObjectSetInteger," followed by a chart redraw. We define "InterpolateColors" to blend two colors. It extracts RGB, linearly interpolates each channel, and recombines for gradients. Finally, "blendPixelSet" enables alpha blending for overlays, performing bounding checks, and extracting source/dest components. It computes output alpha and premultiplied RGB, clamps to unsigned characters, composes the color, and sets it with the PixelSet method. This allows smooth compositing, such as in panels. To handle resize indicators, we first call the function in the main render routine.

void renderVisualization() { mainCanvas.Erase( 0 ); if (enableBackgroundFill) { drawGradientBackground(); } drawCanvasBorder(); drawHeaderBar(); drawRegressionPlot(); if (showStatistics) { drawStatisticsPanel(); drawLegend(); } if (isHoveringResizeZone && enableResizing) { drawResizeIndicator(); } mainCanvas.Update(); }

Upon running the program, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the resize indicators now blend in perfectly. We can now handle the actual interactions, like resizing and dragging, on the chart event handler.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseX = ( int )lparam; int mouseY = ( int )dparam; int mouseState = ( int )sparam; bool previousHoverState = isHoveringCanvas; bool previousHeaderHoverState = isHoveringHeader; bool previousResizeHoverState = isHoveringResizeZone; isHoveringCanvas = (mouseX >= currentPositionX && mouseX <= currentPositionX + currentWidthPixels && mouseY >= currentPositionY && mouseY <= currentPositionY + currentHeightPixels); isHoveringHeader = isMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseX, mouseY); isHoveringResizeZone = isMouseInResizeZone(mouseX, mouseY, hoverResizeMode); bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != isHoveringResizeZone); if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) { if (enableDragging && isHoveringHeader && !isHoveringResizeZone) { isDraggingCanvas = true ; dragStartX = mouseX; dragStartY = mouseY; canvasStartX = currentPositionX; canvasStartY = currentPositionY; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } else if (isHoveringResizeZone) { isResizingCanvas = true ; activeResizeMode = hoverResizeMode; resizeStartX = mouseX; resizeStartY = mouseY; resizeInitialWidth = currentWidthPixels; resizeInitialHeight = currentHeightPixels; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } } else if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (isDraggingCanvas) { handleCanvasDrag(mouseX, mouseY); } else if (isResizingCanvas) { handleCanvasResize(mouseX, mouseY); } } else if (mouseState == 0 && previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (isDraggingCanvas || isResizingCanvas) { isDraggingCanvas = false ; isResizingCanvas = false ; activeResizeMode = NO_RESIZE; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); needRedraw = true ; } } if (needRedraw) { renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } lastMouseX = mouseX; lastMouseY = mouseY; previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; } }

We use the OnChartEvent event handler to manage interactive features like dragging and resizing, first checking if the event is CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, then extracting mouse coordinates and state from parameters. Next, we store previous hover states and update flags for canvas hovering (full bounds), header with "isMouseOverHeaderBar", and resize zone via "isMouseInResizeZone", which sets "hoverResizeMode", determining if redraw is needed from changes.

On mouse down (state 1, prev 0), if dragging is enabled and hovering header without resize, we set "isDraggingCanvas", capture starts, disable scroll with ChartSetInteger, and flag redraw; if resize zone, set "isResizingCanvas", active mode, initials, and disable scroll. While held (state 1, prev 1), we call "handleCanvasDrag" if dragging or "handleCanvasResize" if resizing. On release (state 0, prev 1), reset flags and mode, enable scroll, flag redraw. If redraw needed, invoke "renderVisualization" and ChartRedraw. Finally, update the last mouse positions and the previous state for continuity. We will need to remove the canvas as well when we don't need it.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { mainCanvas.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); } void OnTick () { static datetime lastBarTimestamp = 0 ; datetime currentBarTimestamp = iTime ( _Symbol , chartTimeframe, 0 ); if (currentBarTimestamp > lastBarTimestamp) { if (loadSymbolClosePrices()) { if (computeLinearRegression()) { renderVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } } lastBarTimestamp = currentBarTimestamp; } }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we clean up by destroying the main canvas with Destroy to release resources, then redraw the chart using "ChartRedraw" to remove any visual remnants. In the OnTick event handler, we use a static variable "lastBarTimestamp" to track the previous bar time, compare it with the current bar's time from iTime on the symbol and timeframe, and if a new bar has formed, reload prices via "loadSymbolClosePrices", recompute regression with "computeLinearRegression", re-render the visualization, and redraw the chart, before updating the timestamp for the next tick. That marks the whole implementation of our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve created a canvas-based graphing tool in MQL5 for statistical correlation and linear regression analysis between two symbols, with draggable and resizable features. We incorporated ALGLIB for regression calculations, dynamic tick labels, data points, and a stats panel displaying slope, intercept, correlation, and R-squared. This interactive visualization aids in pair trading insights, supporting customizable themes, borders, and real-time updates on new bars. In the preceding part, we will add a cyberpunk theme mode and live animations to the plot to make it modern and intuitive. Keep tuned!