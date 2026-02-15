MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 17): Exploring Vector-Based Rounded Rectangles and Triangles

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 16), we enhanced the canvas dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) by incorporating anti-aliasing techniques and high-resolution rendering through supersampling, resulting in smoother graphics, borders, and elements. In Part 17, we explore vector-based methods for drawing rounded rectangles and triangles using canvas, incorporating supersampling for anti-aliased results. This lays the foundation for creating modern canvas objects in future tools by handling geometric precomputations, scanline filling, and precise borders. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have reusable functions for smooth, rounded shapes, ready for integration into advanced UI elements—let’s dive in!





Understanding Vector-Based Rounded Rectangles and Triangles

The vector-based approach to rendering rounded rectangles and triangles uses mathematical descriptions of shapes—points, lines, and curves—rather than pixel grids, enabling scalable, resolution-independent graphics that remain sharp at any size. Unlike raster methods, which can produce jagged edges (aliasing) when scaled, vector techniques calculate precise boundaries and fills using equations for arcs and tangents, making them ideal for UI elements in MQL5, where smooth visuals enhance usability without performance loss. Rounded corners are achieved by replacing sharp vertices with circular arcs, whose radii control the curvature. Borders involve offset paths or thickened edges, and supersampling further refines the output by rendering at higher resolutions before downsampling to eliminate artifacts.

We plan to implement high-resolution canvases with supersampling, precompute geometries for arcs and tangents in triangles, use scanline filling for both shapes to ensure precise interiors, and add customizable borders with vector-based straight edges and corner arcs. We will handle user inputs for dimensions, radii, opacities, and colors to create flexible, anti-aliased shapes suitable for modern trading interfaces. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> input group "Position" input int shapesPositionX = 20 ; input int shapesPositionY = 20 ; input int shapesGapPixels = 15 ; input group "Rectangle" input int rectangleWidthPixels = 250 ; input int rectangleHeightPixels = 100 ; input int rectangleCornerRadiusPixels = 5 ; input bool rectangleShowBorder = true ; input int rectangleBorderThicknessPixels = 1 ; input color rectangleBorderColor = clrBlue ; input int rectangleBorderOpacityPercent = 80 ; input color rectangleBackgroundColor = clrBlue ; input int rectangleBackgroundOpacityPercent= 30 ; input group "Triangle" input int triangleBaseWidthPixels = 250 ; input double triangleHeightAsPercentOfWidth = 86.6 ; input int triangleCornerRadiusPixels = 12 ; input bool triangleShowBorder = true ; input int triangleBorderThicknessPixels = 1 ; input color triangleBorderColor = clrRed ; input int triangleBorderOpacityPercent = 80 ; input color triangleBackgroundColor = clrRed ; input int triangleBackgroundOpacityPercent = 30 ; input group "General" input int supersamplingLevel = 4 ; CCanvas rectangleCanvas, rectangleHighResCanvas; CCanvas triangleCanvas, triangleHighResCanvas; string rectangleCanvasName = "RoundedRectCanvas" ; string triangleCanvasName = "RoundedTriCanvas" ; int supersamplingFactor; int computedTriangleHeightPixels; double triangleSharpVerticesX[ 3 ], triangleSharpVerticesY[ 3 ]; double triangleArcCentersX[ 3 ], triangleArcCentersY[ 3 ]; double triangleTangentPointsX[ 3 ][ 2 ], triangleTangentPointsY[ 3 ][ 2 ]; double triangleArcStartAngles[ 3 ], triangleArcEndAngles[ 3 ]; int triangleHighResWidth, triangleHighResHeight;

We begin the implementation by including the Canvas library using the macro "#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>", which provides essential classes and methods for creating and manipulating graphical canvases in MQL5, enabling us to draw custom shapes like rectangles and triangles directly on the chart.

Next, we organize user inputs into logical groups for better configuration: the "Position" group with parameters for shapes' X and Y coordinates and gap between them; the "Rectangle" group defining width, height, corner radius, border options including visibility, thickness, color, and opacity, plus background color and opacity; the "Triangle" group similarly specifying base width, height as a percentage of width (defaulting to 86.6 for equilateral proportions), corner radius, and matching border and background settings; and the "General" group with supersampling level to control anti-aliasing quality (1 for none, higher values like 4 for enhanced smoothness).

To support rendering, we declare global canvas objects for both standard and high-resolution versions of the rectangle and triangle, assigning names like "RoundedRectCanvas" and "RoundedTriCanvas" for identification. Finally, we set up variables to store the supersampling factor, computed triangle height, and arrays for triangle geometry, including sharp vertices, arc centers, tangent points (as 3x2 arrays per corner), start and end angles in radians, plus high-res dimensions for the triangle canvas. With the globals set, we will need to declare some helper functions that will use throughout the program as well.

uint ColorToARGBWithOpacity( color clr, int opacityPercent) { uchar redComponent = ( uchar )((clr >> 0 ) & 0xFF ); uchar greenComponent = ( uchar )((clr >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blueComponent = ( uchar )((clr >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar alphaComponent = ( uchar )((opacityPercent * 255 ) / 100 ); return (( uint )alphaComponent << 24 ) | (( uint )redComponent << 16 ) | (( uint )greenComponent << 8 ) | ( uint )blueComponent; } void BicubicDownsample(CCanvas &targetCanvas, CCanvas &highResCanvas) { int targetWidth = targetCanvas.Width(); int targetHeight = targetCanvas.Height(); for ( int pixelY = 0 ; pixelY < targetHeight; pixelY++) { for ( int pixelX = 0 ; pixelX < targetWidth; pixelX++) { double sourceX = pixelX * supersamplingFactor; double sourceY = pixelY * supersamplingFactor; double sumAlpha = 0 , sumRed = 0 , sumGreen = 0 , sumBlue = 0 ; double weightSum = 0 ; for ( int deltaY = 0 ; deltaY < supersamplingFactor; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = 0 ; deltaX < supersamplingFactor; deltaX++) { int sourcePixelX = ( int )(sourceX + deltaX); int sourcePixelY = ( int )(sourceY + deltaY); if (sourcePixelX >= 0 && sourcePixelX < highResCanvas.Width() && sourcePixelY >= 0 && sourcePixelY < highResCanvas.Height()) { uint pixelValue = highResCanvas.PixelGet(sourcePixelX, sourcePixelY); uchar alpha = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uchar red = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar green = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blue = ( uchar )(pixelValue & 0xFF ); double weight = 1.0 ; sumAlpha += alpha * weight; sumRed += red * weight; sumGreen += green * weight; sumBlue += blue * weight; weightSum += weight; } } } if (weightSum > 0 ) { uchar finalAlpha = ( uchar )(sumAlpha / weightSum); uchar finalRed = ( uchar )(sumRed / weightSum); uchar finalGreen = ( uchar )(sumGreen / weightSum); uchar finalBlue = ( uchar )(sumBlue / weightSum); uint finalColor = (( uint )finalAlpha << 24 ) | (( uint )finalRed << 16 ) | (( uint )finalGreen << 8 ) | ( uint )finalBlue; targetCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, finalColor); } } } } double NormalizeAngle( double angle) { double twoPi = 2.0 * M_PI ; angle = MathMod (angle, twoPi); if (angle < 0 ) angle += twoPi; return angle; } bool IsAngleBetween( double angle, double startAngle, double endAngle) { angle = NormalizeAngle(angle); startAngle = NormalizeAngle(startAngle); endAngle = NormalizeAngle(endAngle); double span = NormalizeAngle(endAngle - startAngle); double relativeAngle = NormalizeAngle(angle - startAngle); return relativeAngle <= span; }

We begin by creating the "ColorToARGBWithOpacity" function, which converts a color to ARGB format while incorporating a specified opacity percentage. We extract the red, green, and blue components using bit shifts, calculate the alpha channel by scaling the opacity to a 0-255 range, and combine them into a single uint value, enabling transparent fills and borders in our shapes. Next, we implement the "BicubicDownsample" function to perform anti-aliasing during downsampling from high-res to the target canvas. We retrieve target dimensions, loop over each pixel, map to the supersampled source area, accumulate weighted sums of ARGB components from the subpixels (with uniform weight for averaging), and if samples exist, compute final values before setting the pixel, which smooths edges by blending details from the higher resolution.

To handle angular calculations consistently, we define the "NormalizeAngle" function, using a two-pi constant to modulo the angle and adjust negatives, ensuring all angles fall within 0 to 2 pi for reliable comparisons in arc rendering. Following this, we add the "IsAngleBetween" function to check if an angle lies within a start-end range, normalizing inputs, computing the normalized span and relative position, and returning true if contained, which is crucial for precise pixel inclusion in curved borders without overdraw or gaps. In addition to these angular operations, we will also need a function to fill a quadrilateral shape.

void FillQuadrilateral(CCanvas &canvas, double &verticesX[], double &verticesY[], uint fillColor) { double minY = verticesY[ 0 ], maxY = verticesY[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 4 ; i++) { if (verticesY[i] < minY) minY = verticesY[i]; if (verticesY[i] > maxY) maxY = verticesY[i]; } int yStart = ( int ) MathCeil (minY); int yEnd = ( int ) MathFloor (maxY); for ( int y = yStart; y <= yEnd; y++) { double scanlineY = ( double )y + 0.5 ; double xIntersections[ 8 ]; int intersectionCount = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 4 ; i++) { int nextIndex = (i + 1 ) % 4 ; double x0 = verticesX[i], y0 = verticesY[i]; double x1 = verticesX[nextIndex], y1 = verticesY[nextIndex]; double edgeMinY = (y0 < y1) ? y0 : y1; double edgeMaxY = (y0 > y1) ? y0 : y1; if (scanlineY < edgeMinY || scanlineY > edgeMaxY) continue ; if ( MathAbs (y1 - y0) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double interpolationFactor = (scanlineY - y0) / (y1 - y0); if (interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0 ) continue ; xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = x0 + interpolationFactor * (x1 - x0); } for ( int a = 0 ; a < intersectionCount - 1 ; a++) for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < intersectionCount; b++) if (xIntersections[a] > xIntersections[b]) { double temp = xIntersections[a]; xIntersections[a] = xIntersections[b]; xIntersections[b] = temp; } for ( int pairIndex = 0 ; pairIndex + 1 < intersectionCount; pairIndex += 2 ) { int xLeft = ( int ) MathCeil (xIntersections[pairIndex]); int xRight = ( int ) MathFloor (xIntersections[pairIndex + 1 ]); for ( int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) canvas.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); } } }

We implement the "FillQuadrilateral" function to render filled quadrilaterals on the canvas using a scanline algorithm, which ensures precise, vector-based filling for shapes like borders or bodies without relying on built-in methods that might lack control. To achieve this, we first determine the vertical bounds by finding the minimum and maximum Y coordinates from the input vertices "verticesY", then compute the start and end scanline integers with ceiling and floor for full coverage. For each scanline y, we offset to half-pixel "scanlineY" for subpixel accuracy, aiding anti-aliasing, and collect up to 8 x-intersections by interpolating along each of the four edges (using modulo for cyclical closure) if the scanline intersects the edge vertically, skipping horizontals or out-of-range factors.

We sort these intersections with a bubble sort for small arrays, then fill horizontal spans between paired x-values by setting pixels from ceiling left to floor right with the "fillColor" using the PixelSet method. This method is crucial for handling non-convex or irregular quadrilaterals in high-res rendering, as it computes exact fills pixel-by-pixel, enabling smooth borders in rounded shapes by filling thickened edge strips without overlaps or gaps.

If you are wondering what this scanline algorithm thing is, let us explain a bit what it is, so you have some clue. This algorithm processes the image from left to right, scanning one horizontal line at a time rather than operating on individual pixels. It records all edge intersection points along each scan line and fills the polygon by coloring the regions between pairs of intersections.

You can think of it like drawing a straight line across a shape on paper with a single pen: starting from the left boundary and moving to the right, you draw continuously, but whenever you encounter an intersection with the polygon boundary, you stop or resume drawing accordingly. The algorithm follows this same principle. In the figure below, this behavior is illustrated: the red dots represent the polygon’s vertices, while the blue dots indicate the intersection points along the scan line.

With that done, we can use these functions to create the rounded shapes. We will start with a rectangle. We will need to have some helper functions for this, too, to make our code modular.

void FillRoundedRectangleHiRes( int positionX, int positionY, int width, int height, int radius, uint fillColor) { rectangleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(positionX + radius, positionY, positionX + width - radius, positionY + height, fillColor); rectangleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(positionX, positionY + radius, positionX + radius, positionY + height - radius, fillColor); rectangleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(positionX + width - radius, positionY + radius, positionX + width, positionY + height - radius, fillColor); FillCircleQuadrant(positionX + radius, positionY + radius, radius, fillColor, 2 ); FillCircleQuadrant(positionX + width - radius, positionY + radius, radius, fillColor, 1 ); FillCircleQuadrant(positionX + radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, fillColor, 3 ); FillCircleQuadrant(positionX + width - radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, fillColor, 4 ); } void FillCircleQuadrant( int centerX, int centerY, int radius, uint fillColor, int quadrant) { double radiusDouble = ( double )radius; for ( int deltaY = -radius - 1 ; deltaY <= radius + 1 ; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -radius - 1 ; deltaX <= radius + 1 ; deltaX++) { bool inQuadrant = false ; if (quadrant == 1 && deltaX >= 0 && deltaY <= 0 ) inQuadrant = true ; else if (quadrant == 2 && deltaX <= 0 && deltaY <= 0 ) inQuadrant = true ; else if (quadrant == 3 && deltaX <= 0 && deltaY >= 0 ) inQuadrant = true ; else if (quadrant == 4 && deltaX >= 0 && deltaY >= 0 ) inQuadrant = true ; if (!inQuadrant) continue ; double distance = MathSqrt (deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY); if (distance <= radiusDouble) rectangleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(centerX + deltaX, centerY + deltaY, fillColor); } } } void DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes( int positionX, int positionY, int width, int height, int radius, uint borderColorARGB) { int scaledThickness = rectangleBorderThicknessPixels * supersamplingFactor; DrawRectStraightEdge(positionX + radius, positionY, positionX + width - radius, positionY, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawRectStraightEdge(positionX + width - radius, positionY + height - 1 , positionX + radius, positionY + height - 1 , scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawRectStraightEdge(positionX, positionY + height - radius, positionX, positionY + radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawRectStraightEdge(positionX + width - 1 , positionY + radius, positionX + width - 1 , positionY + height - radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(positionX + radius, positionY + radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI , M_PI * 1.5 ); DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(positionX + width - radius, positionY + radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI * 1.5 , M_PI * 2.0 ); DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(positionX + radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI * 0.5 , M_PI ); DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(positionX + width - radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, 0.0 , M_PI * 0.5 ); } void DrawRectStraightEdge( double startX, double startY, double endX, double endY, int thickness, uint borderColor) { double deltaX = endX - startX; double deltaY = endY - startY; double edgeLength = MathSqrt (deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY); if (edgeLength < 1 e- 6 ) return ; double perpendicularX = -deltaY / edgeLength; double perpendicularY = deltaX / edgeLength; double edgeDirectionX = deltaX / edgeLength; double edgeDirectionY = deltaY / edgeLength; double halfThickness = ( double )thickness / 2.0 ; double extensionLength = 1.5 ; double extendedStartX = startX - edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; double extendedStartY = startY - edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; double extendedEndX = endX + edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; double extendedEndY = endY + edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; double verticesX[ 4 ], verticesY[ 4 ]; verticesX[ 0 ] = extendedStartX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 0 ] = extendedStartY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 1 ] = extendedStartX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 1 ] = extendedStartY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 2 ] = extendedEndX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 2 ] = extendedEndY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 3 ] = extendedEndX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 3 ] = extendedEndY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; FillQuadrilateral(rectangleHighResCanvas, verticesX, verticesY, borderColor); } void DrawRectCornerArcPrecise( int centerX, int centerY, int radius, int thickness, uint borderColor, double startAngle, double endAngle) { int halfThickness = thickness / 2 ; double outerRadius = ( double )radius + halfThickness; double innerRadius = ( double )radius - halfThickness; if (innerRadius < 0 ) innerRadius = 0 ; int pixelRange = ( int )(outerRadius + 2 ); for ( int deltaY = -pixelRange; deltaY <= pixelRange; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -pixelRange; deltaX <= pixelRange; deltaX++) { double distance = MathSqrt (deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY); if (distance < innerRadius || distance > outerRadius) continue ; double angle = MathArctan2 (( double )deltaY, ( double )deltaX); if (IsAngleBetween(angle, startAngle, endAngle)) rectangleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(centerX + deltaX, centerY + deltaY, borderColor); } } }

We begin by implementing the "FillRoundedRectangleHiRes" function to render the filled body of a rounded rectangle on the high-resolution canvas. First, we fill the central rectangular area, excluding the corners. Next, we add vertical strips on the left and right to connect the straight sides. This approach ensures seamless coverage without overlaps. To complete the rounded corners, we call "FillCircleQuadrant" for each quadrant. We pass the appropriate center, radius, fill color, and quadrant number (1 for top-right, 2 for top-left, etc.). This function iterates over a slightly oversized pixel range, checks if points are within the quadrant and radius using distance calculation, and sets qualifying pixels. This provides precise quarter-circle fills that blend smoothly with the strips.

Next, we create the "DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes" function to handle borders, scaling thickness with supersampling, drawing the four straight edges via "DrawRectStraightEdge" for top, bottom, left, and right, and rendering corner arcs with "DrawRectCornerArcPrecise" using predefined angles in radians (e.g., pi to 1.5 pi for top-left), which ensures consistent curvature and anti-aliased edges. In "DrawRectStraightEdge", we compute vector directions and perpendiculars from start to end points, extend the line slightly for better corner joins, define a quadrilateral strip with half-thickness offsets, and fill it using the previously defined quadrilateral function, creating thick, smooth, straight borders that align perfectly with arcs.

Finally, "DrawRectCornerArcPrecise" forms a ring between inner and outer radii by looping over pixels, verifying distances and angles with "IsAngleBetween", and setting border color pixels only within the specified arc sweep, which is vital for high-quality, jagged-free curved borders in scaled renderings. We can now use these functions to draw a rounded rectangle.

void DrawRoundedRectangle() { int positionX = 10 * supersamplingFactor; int positionY = 10 * supersamplingFactor; int scaledWidth = rectangleWidthPixels * supersamplingFactor; int scaledHeight = rectangleHeightPixels * supersamplingFactor; int scaledRadius = rectangleCornerRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; uint backgroundColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(rectangleBackgroundColor, rectangleBackgroundOpacityPercent); uint borderColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(rectangleBorderColor, rectangleBorderOpacityPercent); FillRoundedRectangleHiRes(positionX, positionY, scaledWidth, scaledHeight, scaledRadius, backgroundColorARGB); if (rectangleShowBorder && rectangleBorderThicknessPixels > 0 ) DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes(positionX, positionY, scaledWidth, scaledHeight, scaledRadius, borderColorARGB); BicubicDownsample(rectangleCanvas, rectangleHighResCanvas); rectangleCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , 13 , FW_NORMAL ); string displayText = "Rounded Rectangle" ; int textWidth, textHeight; rectangleCanvas.TextSize(displayText, textWidth, textHeight); int textPositionX = 10 + (rectangleWidthPixels - textWidth) / 2 ; int textPositionY = 10 + (rectangleHeightPixels - textHeight) / 2 ; rectangleCanvas. TextOut (textPositionX, textPositionY, displayText, ( uint ) 0xFF000000 , TA_LEFT ); }

Here, we define the "DrawRoundedRectangle" function to orchestrate the rendering of a rounded rectangle on the canvas, beginning by scaling the position offsets, width, height, and radius with the supersampling factor to ensure high-resolution precision and anti-aliasing readiness. Next, we convert background and border colors to ARGB format, incorporating opacity using the "ColorToARGBWithOpacity" function, which allows for semi-transparent effects that enhance visual depth without full opacity. To build the shape, we call "FillRoundedRectangleHiRes" with these scaled parameters and background color to fill the interior on the high-res canvas, and if borders are enabled via "rectangleShowBorder" and thickness is positive, invoke "DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes" to add the outline with the border color.

We then downsample the high-res canvas to the standard one using "BicubicDownsample", blending details for smooth output. Finally, on the standard canvas, we set the font with FontSet using "Arial" at size 13 and FW_NORMAL weight, compute centered positions for the label "Rounded Rectangle" via TextSize to get dimensions, and draw it with TextOut in opaque black (0xFF000000) aligned left, providing a descriptive overlay for clarity. We can now call this function in the initialization event handler to render the rounded rectangle.

int OnInit () { supersamplingFactor = supersamplingLevel; if (supersamplingFactor < 1 ) { Print ( "Warning: supersamplingLevel must be at least 1. Setting to 1." ); supersamplingFactor = 1 ; } int rectangleCanvasWidth = rectangleWidthPixels + 40 ; int rectangleCanvasHeight = rectangleHeightPixels + 40 ; int rectanglePositionY = shapesPositionY; if (!rectangleCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , rectangleCanvasName, shapesPositionX, rectanglePositionY, rectangleCanvasWidth, rectangleCanvasHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating rectangle canvas: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!rectangleHighResCanvas.Create(rectangleCanvasName + "_hires" , rectangleCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor, rectangleCanvasHeight * supersamplingFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating rectangle hi-res canvas: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } rectangleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); rectangleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); DrawRoundedRectangle(); rectangleCanvas.Update(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we initialize the program by assigning the user-input "supersamplingLevel" to the global "supersamplingFactor", checking if it's below 1, and resetting it to the minimum with a printed warning for valid anti-aliasing. Next, we calculate the rectangle canvas dimensions by adding padding to the input width and height, set its Y position from "shapesPositionY", and create the standard canvas with CreateBitmapLabel specifying chart ID, subwindow, name, position, size, and COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE for transparency support, logging errors via GetLastError and returning INIT_FAILED if unsuccessful.

We then create the high-resolution canvas using Create with a suffixed name, scaled dimensions multiplied by "supersamplingFactor", and the same color format, again handling failures similarly. To prepare for drawing, we clear both canvases with Erase, passing a transparent ARGB color from clrNONE. Finally, we invoke "DrawRoundedRectangle" to perform the actual rendering, update the standard canvas display with "Update", and return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful setup. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we have rendered the rounded rectangle. What now remains is using a similar approach to render a rounded triangle. We use the following logic to achieve that. We will start by creating a helper function to precompute the triangle geometry.

void PrecomputeTriangleGeometry() { int scalingFactor = supersamplingFactor; double basePositionX = 10.0 * scalingFactor; double basePositionY = 10.0 * scalingFactor; double baseWidth = ( double )triangleBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor; double baseHeight = ( double )computedTriangleHeightPixels * scalingFactor; triangleSharpVerticesX[ 0 ] = basePositionX + baseWidth / 2.0 ; triangleSharpVerticesY[ 0 ] = basePositionY; triangleSharpVerticesX[ 1 ] = basePositionX; triangleSharpVerticesY[ 1 ] = basePositionY + baseHeight; triangleSharpVerticesX[ 2 ] = basePositionX + baseWidth; triangleSharpVerticesY[ 2 ] = basePositionY + baseHeight; double scaledRadius = ( double )triangleCornerRadiusPixels * scalingFactor; for ( int cornerIndex = 0 ; cornerIndex < 3 ; cornerIndex++) { int previousIndex = (cornerIndex + 2 ) % 3 ; int nextIndex = (cornerIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; double edgeA_X = triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[previousIndex], edgeA_Y = triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[previousIndex]; double edgeA_Length = MathSqrt (edgeA_X*edgeA_X + edgeA_Y*edgeA_Y); edgeA_X /= edgeA_Length; edgeA_Y /= edgeA_Length; double edgeB_X = triangleSharpVerticesX[nextIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex], edgeB_Y = triangleSharpVerticesY[nextIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex]; double edgeB_Length = MathSqrt (edgeB_X*edgeB_X + edgeB_Y*edgeB_Y); edgeB_X /= edgeB_Length; edgeB_Y /= edgeB_Length; double normalA_X = edgeA_Y, normalA_Y = -edgeA_X; double normalB_X = edgeB_Y, normalB_Y = -edgeB_X; double bisectorX = normalA_X + normalB_X, bisectorY = normalA_Y + normalB_Y; double bisectorLength = MathSqrt (bisectorX*bisectorX + bisectorY*bisectorY); if (bisectorLength < 1 e- 12 ) { bisectorX = normalA_X; bisectorY = normalA_Y; bisectorLength = MathSqrt (bisectorX*bisectorX + bisectorY*bisectorY); } bisectorX /= bisectorLength; bisectorY /= bisectorLength; double cosInteriorAngle = (-edgeA_X)*edgeB_X + (-edgeA_Y)*edgeB_Y; if (cosInteriorAngle > 1.0 ) cosInteriorAngle = 1.0 ; if (cosInteriorAngle < - 1.0 ) cosInteriorAngle = - 1.0 ; double halfAngle = MathArccos (cosInteriorAngle) / 2.0 ; double sinHalfAngle = MathSin (halfAngle); if (sinHalfAngle < 1 e- 12 ) sinHalfAngle = 1 e- 12 ; double distanceToCenter = scaledRadius / sinHalfAngle; triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex] = triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex] + bisectorX * distanceToCenter; triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex] = triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex] + bisectorY * distanceToCenter; double deltaX_A = triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[previousIndex], deltaY_A = triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[previousIndex]; double lengthSquared_A = deltaX_A*deltaX_A + deltaY_A*deltaY_A; double interpolationFactor_A = ((triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[previousIndex])*deltaX_A + (triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[previousIndex])*deltaY_A) / lengthSquared_A; triangleTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][ 1 ] = triangleSharpVerticesX[previousIndex] + interpolationFactor_A * deltaX_A; triangleTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][ 1 ] = triangleSharpVerticesY[previousIndex] + interpolationFactor_A * deltaY_A; double deltaX_B = triangleSharpVerticesX[nextIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex], deltaY_B = triangleSharpVerticesY[nextIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex]; double lengthSquared_B = deltaX_B*deltaX_B + deltaY_B*deltaY_B; double interpolationFactor_B = ((triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex])*deltaX_B + (triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex])*deltaY_B) / lengthSquared_B; triangleTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][ 0 ] = triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex] + interpolationFactor_B * deltaX_B; triangleTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][ 0 ] = triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex] + interpolationFactor_B * deltaY_B; triangleArcStartAngles[cornerIndex] = MathArctan2 (triangleTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][ 1 ] - triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex], triangleTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][ 1 ] - triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex]); triangleArcEndAngles[cornerIndex] = MathArctan2 (triangleTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][ 0 ] - triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex], triangleTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][ 0 ] - triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex]); } } bool AngleInArcSweep( int cornerIndex, double angle) { double twoPi = 2.0 * M_PI ; double startAngleMod = MathMod (triangleArcStartAngles[cornerIndex] + twoPi, twoPi); double endAngleMod = MathMod (triangleArcEndAngles[cornerIndex] + twoPi, twoPi); angle = MathMod (angle + twoPi, twoPi); double ccwSpan = MathMod (endAngleMod - startAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); if (ccwSpan <= M_PI ) { double relativeAngle = MathMod (angle - startAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); return (relativeAngle <= ccwSpan + 1 e- 6 ); } else { double cwSpan = twoPi - ccwSpan; double relativeAngle = MathMod (angle - endAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); return (relativeAngle <= cwSpan + 1 e- 6 ); } }

We start with the "PrecomputeTriangleGeometry" function to prepare the geometric data for rendering a rounded triangle on the high-res canvas, assigning the supersampling factor to a local variable, scaling base positions, width, and height from inputs to maintain proportion in high resolution, and defining the three sharp vertices: the top at the center base X with base Y, bottom-left at base X with added height, and bottom-right at base X plus width with the same height. Next, we scale the corner radius and loop over each of the three corners using "cornerIndex", calculating previous and next indices modulo 3 for cyclical processing, computing and normalizing edge vectors A (from previous to current) and B (from current to next), deriving outward normals by 90-degree rotation, and forming the angle bisector by summing and normalizing normals, with a fallback to one normal if length is near zero to avoid division errors.

To position the arc center, we calculate the cosine of the interior angle from the negated edge dot product, clamp it, find the half-angle and its sine (with minimum to prevent zero), compute the distance along the bisector as radius over sine, and set the arc centers by offsetting from the vertex. We then project the arc center onto each adjacent edge to find tangent points: for the arriving edge (A), using vector projection to store in index 1 of tangent arrays, and for the leaving edge (B), in index 0, ensuring smooth transitions between straight sides and arcs. Finally, we set the start and end angles for each arc sweep using MathArctan2 on tangent offsets from the center, which defines the precise angular range for later pixel checks during filling and bordering, making this precomputation essential for accurate, vector-driven rounding without distortions.

In the "AngleInArcSweep" function, we normalize the start, end, and input angles to 0-2 pi using MathMod and additions, compute the counterclockwise span, and if it's pi or less (short arc), check the relative angle from start; otherwise, use the clockwise span and check from end, adding a small epsilon for floating-point tolerance, allowing robust determination of whether a point's angle falls within the arc regardless of direction. Next, we will create the parametric computational functions.

void FillRoundedTriangleHiRes( uint fillColor) { double minY = triangleSharpVerticesY[ 0 ], maxY = triangleSharpVerticesY[ 0 ]; for ( int i = 1 ; i < 3 ; i++) { if (triangleSharpVerticesY[i] < minY) minY = triangleSharpVerticesY[i]; if (triangleSharpVerticesY[i] > maxY) maxY = triangleSharpVerticesY[i]; } int yStart = ( int ) MathCeil (minY); int yEnd = ( int ) MathFloor (maxY); for ( int y = yStart; y <= yEnd; y++) { double scanlineY = ( double )y + 0.5 ; double xIntersections[ 12 ]; int intersectionCount = 0 ; for ( int edgeIndex = 0 ; edgeIndex < 3 ; edgeIndex++) { int nextIndex = (edgeIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; double startX = triangleTangentPointsX[edgeIndex][ 0 ], startY = triangleTangentPointsY[edgeIndex][ 0 ]; double endX = triangleTangentPointsX[nextIndex][ 1 ], endY = triangleTangentPointsY[nextIndex][ 1 ]; double edgeMinY = (startY < endY) ? startY : endY; double edgeMaxY = (startY > endY) ? startY : endY; if (scanlineY < edgeMinY || scanlineY > edgeMaxY) continue ; if ( MathAbs (endY - startY) < 1 e- 12 ) continue ; double interpolationFactor = (scanlineY - startY) / (endY - startY); if (interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0 ) continue ; xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = startX + interpolationFactor * (endX - startX); } for ( int cornerIndex = 0 ; cornerIndex < 3 ; cornerIndex++) { double centerX = triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex], centerY = triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex]; double radius = ( double )triangleCornerRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; double deltaY = scanlineY - centerY; if ( MathAbs (deltaY) > radius) continue ; double deltaX = MathSqrt (radius*radius - deltaY*deltaY); double candidates[ 2 ]; candidates[ 0 ] = centerX - deltaX; candidates[ 1 ] = centerX + deltaX; for ( int candidateIndex = 0 ; candidateIndex < 2 ; candidateIndex++) { double angle = MathArctan2 (scanlineY - centerY, candidates[candidateIndex] - centerX); if (AngleInArcSweep(cornerIndex, angle)) xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = candidates[candidateIndex]; } } for ( int a = 0 ; a < intersectionCount - 1 ; a++) for ( int b = a + 1 ; b < intersectionCount; b++) if (xIntersections[a] > xIntersections[b]) { double temp = xIntersections[a]; xIntersections[a] = xIntersections[b]; xIntersections[b] = temp; } for ( int pairIndex = 0 ; pairIndex + 1 < intersectionCount; pairIndex += 2 ) { int xLeft = ( int ) MathCeil (xIntersections[pairIndex]); int xRight = ( int ) MathFloor (xIntersections[pairIndex + 1 ]); for ( int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) triangleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); } } } void DrawRoundedTriangleBorderHiRes( uint borderColor) { int scaledThickness = triangleBorderThicknessPixels * supersamplingFactor; for ( int edgeIndex = 0 ; edgeIndex < 3 ; edgeIndex++) { int nextIndex = (edgeIndex + 1 ) % 3 ; double startX = triangleTangentPointsX[edgeIndex][ 0 ], startY = triangleTangentPointsY[edgeIndex][ 0 ]; double endX = triangleTangentPointsX[nextIndex][ 1 ], endY = triangleTangentPointsY[nextIndex][ 1 ]; DrawTriStraightEdge(startX, startY, endX, endY, scaledThickness, borderColor); } for ( int cornerIndex = 0 ; cornerIndex < 3 ; cornerIndex++) DrawTriCornerArcPrecise(cornerIndex, scaledThickness, borderColor); } void DrawTriStraightEdge( double startX, double startY, double endX, double endY, int thickness, uint borderColor) { double deltaX = endX - startX; double deltaY = endY - startY; double edgeLength = MathSqrt (deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY); if (edgeLength < 1 e- 6 ) return ; double perpendicularX = -deltaY / edgeLength; double perpendicularY = deltaX / edgeLength; double edgeDirectionX = deltaX / edgeLength; double edgeDirectionY = deltaY / edgeLength; double halfThickness = ( double )thickness / 2.0 ; double extensionLength = 1.5 ; double extendedStartX = startX - edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; double extendedStartY = startY - edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; double extendedEndX = endX + edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; double extendedEndY = endY + edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; double verticesX[ 4 ], verticesY[ 4 ]; verticesX[ 0 ] = extendedStartX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 0 ] = extendedStartY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 1 ] = extendedStartX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 1 ] = extendedStartY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 2 ] = extendedEndX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 2 ] = extendedEndY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; verticesX[ 3 ] = extendedEndX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[ 3 ] = extendedEndY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; FillQuadrilateral(triangleHighResCanvas, verticesX, verticesY, borderColor); } void DrawTriCornerArcPrecise( int cornerIndex, int thickness, uint borderColor) { double centerX = triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex], centerY = triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex]; double radius = ( double )triangleCornerRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; int halfThickness = thickness / 2 ; double outerRadius = radius + halfThickness; double innerRadius = radius - halfThickness; if (innerRadius < 0 ) innerRadius = 0 ; int pixelRange = ( int )(outerRadius + 2 ); for ( int deltaY = -pixelRange; deltaY <= pixelRange; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = -pixelRange; deltaX <= pixelRange; deltaX++) { double distance = MathSqrt (( double )(deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY)); if (distance < innerRadius || distance > outerRadius) continue ; double angle = MathArctan2 (( double )deltaY, ( double )deltaX); if (AngleInArcSweep(cornerIndex, angle)) { int pixelX = ( int ) MathRound (centerX + deltaX); int pixelY = ( int ) MathRound (centerY + deltaY); if (pixelX >= 0 && pixelX < triangleHighResWidth && pixelY >= 0 && pixelY < triangleHighResHeight) triangleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, borderColor); } } } }

Here, we implement the "FillRoundedTriangleHiRes" function to render the filled interior of a rounded triangle on the high-resolution canvas using a scanline algorithm, first determining vertical bounds from sharp vertices with min and max Y, then looping over each integer y with a half-pixel offset for improved accuracy. For each scanline, we collect x-intersections from the three tangent edges by linear interpolation if within range, and from corner arcs by solving the circle equation for deltaX at the given deltaY, adding candidates only if their angles pass "AngleInArcSweep" to ensure arc confinement. We sort intersections with bubble sort, then fill spans between pairs using PixelSet with the fillColor, providing precise, anti-aliased coverage that leverages precomputed geometry for smooth curves.

Next, in the "DrawRoundedTriangleBorderHiRes" function, we scale border thickness and loop over edges to draw straight segments via "DrawTriStraightEdge", followed by corner arcs with "DrawTriCornerArcPrecise", creating a complete, thickened outline. To draw each straight edge in "DrawTriStraightEdge", we compute direction and perpendicular vectors from tangent points, extend endpoints slightly for seamless joins, define a quadrilateral strip offset by half-thickness, and fill it using "FillQuadrilateral" for uniform border width.

Finally, "DrawTriCornerArcPrecise" forms the curved border ring per corner by calculating inner and outer radii, iterating over an expanded pixel grid, and setting pixels if distances fall within the ring and angles satisfy "AngleInArcSweep", with bounds checks to avoid overflows, ensuring high-quality, jagged-free borders in scaled renders. We can now use these functions to compute the function we will use to create the rounded triangle, like bringing everything together.

void DrawRoundedTriangle() { uint backgroundColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(triangleBackgroundColor, triangleBackgroundOpacityPercent); uint borderColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(triangleBorderColor, triangleBorderOpacityPercent); FillRoundedTriangleHiRes(backgroundColorARGB); if (triangleShowBorder && triangleBorderThicknessPixels > 0 ) DrawRoundedTriangleBorderHiRes(borderColorARGB); BicubicDownsample(triangleCanvas, triangleHighResCanvas); triangleCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , 13 , FW_NORMAL ); string displayText = "Rounded Triangle" ; int textWidth, textHeight; triangleCanvas.TextSize(displayText, textWidth, textHeight); int textPositionX = 10 + (triangleBaseWidthPixels - textWidth) / 2 ; int textPositionY = 10 + (computedTriangleHeightPixels - textHeight) / 2 ; triangleCanvas. TextOut (textPositionX, textPositionY, displayText, ( uint ) 0xFF000000 , TA_LEFT ); }

We define the "DrawRoundedTriangle" function to manage the rendering of a rounded triangle on the canvas, starting by converting background and border colors to ARGB with opacity integration via "ColorToARGBWithOpacity", allowing for customizable transparency that adds depth to the shape. To construct the interior, we invoke "FillRoundedTriangleHiRes" with the background ARGB to fill the high-res canvas using precomputed geometry. If borders are activated through "triangleShowBorder" and thickness is positive, we call "DrawRoundedTriangleBorderHiRes" to add the outline with the border ARGB. We then downsample from high-res to standard canvas using "BicubicDownsample" for anti-aliased smoothness.

Finally, on the standard canvas, we configure the font with "FontSet" to "Arial" size 13 and FW_NORMAL, measure and center the label "Rounded Triangle" via TextSize, and draw it with "TextOut" in solid black (0xFF000000) aligned left, enhancing identification. You can use any color format of your choosing, though. We will now use the same logic to render the triangle on the chart as we did with the rectangle, and now the whole initialization code snippet looks as follows.

int OnInit () { supersamplingFactor = supersamplingLevel; if (supersamplingFactor < 1 ) { Print ( "Warning: supersamplingLevel must be at least 1. Setting to 1." ); supersamplingFactor = 1 ; } computedTriangleHeightPixels = ( int ) MathRound (( double )triangleBaseWidthPixels * triangleHeightAsPercentOfWidth / 100.0 ); if (computedTriangleHeightPixels < 10 ) { Print ( "Warning: Computed triangle height too small (" + string (computedTriangleHeightPixels) + "px). Minimum set to 10." ); computedTriangleHeightPixels = 10 ; } int rectangleCanvasWidth = rectangleWidthPixels + 40 ; int rectangleCanvasHeight = rectangleHeightPixels + 40 ; int rectanglePositionY = shapesPositionY; if (!rectangleCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , rectangleCanvasName, shapesPositionX, rectanglePositionY, rectangleCanvasWidth, rectangleCanvasHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating rectangle canvas: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!rectangleHighResCanvas.Create(rectangleCanvasName + "_hires" , rectangleCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor, rectangleCanvasHeight * supersamplingFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating rectangle hi-res canvas: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } int triangleCanvasWidth = triangleBaseWidthPixels + 40 ; int triangleCanvasHeight = computedTriangleHeightPixels + 40 ; int trianglePositionY = rectanglePositionY + rectangleCanvasHeight + shapesGapPixels; triangleHighResWidth = triangleCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor; triangleHighResHeight = triangleCanvasHeight * supersamplingFactor; if (!triangleCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , triangleCanvasName, shapesPositionX, trianglePositionY, triangleCanvasWidth, triangleCanvasHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating triangle canvas: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (!triangleHighResCanvas.Create(triangleCanvasName + "_hires" , triangleHighResWidth, triangleHighResHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "Error creating triangle hi-res canvas: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } rectangleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); rectangleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); triangleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); triangleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); PrecomputeTriangleGeometry(); DrawRoundedRectangle(); DrawRoundedTriangle(); rectangleCanvas.Update(); triangleCanvas.Update(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here, we just use the same logic as we did with the rectangle to render the triangle. The next thing we will need to do is get rid of the objects on de-initialization and handle chart change events as follows by redrawing the shapes.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { rectangleHighResCanvas.Destroy(); rectangleCanvas.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , rectangleCanvasName); triangleHighResCanvas.Destroy(); triangleCanvas.Destroy(); ObjectDelete ( 0 , triangleCanvasName); ChartRedraw (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { rectangleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); rectangleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); DrawRoundedRectangle(); rectangleCanvas.Update(); triangleCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); triangleHighResCanvas.Erase( ColorToARGB ( clrNONE , 0 )); DrawRoundedTriangle(); triangleCanvas.Update(); } }

In the OnDeinit event handler, we clean up resources upon program removal by destroying the high-resolution and standard canvases for both rectangle and triangle using the Destroy method, followed by deleting their chart objects with ObjectDelete to free memory and remove visual remnants. We then call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart, ensuring no leftover artifacts remain visible.

Next, in the OnChartEvent handler, we respond to the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event—triggered by chart resizing or property changes—by clearing both rectangle canvases with "Erase" using transparent ARGB from "clrNONE", redrawing the rounded rectangle via "DrawRoundedRectangle", and updating the display with the Update method. Similarly, we clear the triangle canvases, redraw with "DrawRoundedTriangle", and update, maintaining responsive visuals across chart modifications. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the visualization, we can see that we have created a rounded triangle and rectangle, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.





Backtesting

We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve explored vector-based methods for drawing rounded rectangles and triangles in MQL5 using canvas, incorporating supersampling for anti-aliased rendering. We implemented scanline filling, geometric precomputations for arcs and tangents, and border drawing to create smooth, customizable shapes. This approach lays the groundwork for modern UI elements in our future trading tools, supporting inputs for sizes, radii, borders, and opacities. In the next part, we will explore how we can integrate the two shapes to form a modern bubble with a pointer that can be used in various utilities. Keep tuned!