MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 17): Exploring Vector-Based Rounded Rectangles and Triangles
Introduction
In our previous article (Part 16), we enhanced the canvas dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) by incorporating anti-aliasing techniques and high-resolution rendering through supersampling, resulting in smoother graphics, borders, and elements. In Part 17, we explore vector-based methods for drawing rounded rectangles and triangles using canvas, incorporating supersampling for anti-aliased results. This lays the foundation for creating modern canvas objects in future tools by handling geometric precomputations, scanline filling, and precise borders. We will cover the following topics:
- Understanding Vector-Based Rounded Rectangles and Triangles
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have reusable functions for smooth, rounded shapes, ready for integration into advanced UI elements—let’s dive in!
Understanding Vector-Based Rounded Rectangles and Triangles
The vector-based approach to rendering rounded rectangles and triangles uses mathematical descriptions of shapes—points, lines, and curves—rather than pixel grids, enabling scalable, resolution-independent graphics that remain sharp at any size. Unlike raster methods, which can produce jagged edges (aliasing) when scaled, vector techniques calculate precise boundaries and fills using equations for arcs and tangents, making them ideal for UI elements in MQL5, where smooth visuals enhance usability without performance loss. Rounded corners are achieved by replacing sharp vertices with circular arcs, whose radii control the curvature. Borders involve offset paths or thickened edges, and supersampling further refines the output by rendering at higher resolutions before downsampling to eliminate artifacts.
We plan to implement high-resolution canvases with supersampling, precompute geometries for arcs and tangents in triangles, use scanline filling for both shapes to ensure precise interiors, and add customizable borders with vector-based straight edges and corner arcs. We will handle user inputs for dimensions, radii, opacities, and colors to create flexible, anti-aliased shapes suitable for modern trading interfaces. In brief, here is a visual representation of our objectives.
Implementation in MQL5
To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Rounded Rectangle & Triangle PART1.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "Position" input int shapesPositionX = 20; // Shapes X position input int shapesPositionY = 20; // Shapes Y position input int shapesGapPixels = 15; // Gap between shapes (pixels) input group "Rectangle" input int rectangleWidthPixels = 250; // Rectangle width input int rectangleHeightPixels = 100; // Rectangle height input int rectangleCornerRadiusPixels = 5; // Rectangle corner radius input bool rectangleShowBorder = true; // Show rectangle border input int rectangleBorderThicknessPixels = 1; // Rectangle border thickness input color rectangleBorderColor = clrBlue; // Rectangle border color input int rectangleBorderOpacityPercent = 80; // Rectangle border opacity (0-100%) input color rectangleBackgroundColor = clrBlue; // Rectangle background color input int rectangleBackgroundOpacityPercent= 30; // Rectangle background opacity (0-100%) input group "Triangle" input int triangleBaseWidthPixels = 250; // Triangle base width (pixels) input double triangleHeightAsPercentOfWidth = 86.6; // Height as % of width (86.6=equilateral, <86.6=flat, >86.6=tall) input int triangleCornerRadiusPixels = 12; // Triangle corner radius input bool triangleShowBorder = true; // Show triangle border input int triangleBorderThicknessPixels = 1; // Triangle border thickness input color triangleBorderColor = clrRed; // Triangle border color input int triangleBorderOpacityPercent = 80; // Triangle border opacity (0-100%) input color triangleBackgroundColor = clrRed; // Triangle background color input int triangleBackgroundOpacityPercent = 30; // Triangle background opacity (0-100%) input group "General" input int supersamplingLevel = 4; // Supersampling level (1=off, 2=2x, 4=4x) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCanvas rectangleCanvas, rectangleHighResCanvas; //--- Declare rectangle canvas objects CCanvas triangleCanvas, triangleHighResCanvas; //--- Declare triangle canvas objects string rectangleCanvasName = "RoundedRectCanvas"; //--- Set rectangle canvas name string triangleCanvasName = "RoundedTriCanvas"; //--- Set triangle canvas name int supersamplingFactor; //--- Store supersampling factor int computedTriangleHeightPixels; //--- Store computed triangle height in pixels double triangleSharpVerticesX[3], triangleSharpVerticesY[3]; //--- Store sharp vertices for triangle double triangleArcCentersX[3], triangleArcCentersY[3]; //--- Store arc centers for triangle double triangleTangentPointsX[3][2], triangleTangentPointsY[3][2]; //--- Store tangent points for triangle double triangleArcStartAngles[3], triangleArcEndAngles[3]; //--- Store arc sweep angles in radians int triangleHighResWidth, triangleHighResHeight; //--- Store high-res dimensions for triangle
We begin the implementation by including the Canvas library using the macro "#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh>", which provides essential classes and methods for creating and manipulating graphical canvases in MQL5, enabling us to draw custom shapes like rectangles and triangles directly on the chart.
Next, we organize user inputs into logical groups for better configuration: the "Position" group with parameters for shapes' X and Y coordinates and gap between them; the "Rectangle" group defining width, height, corner radius, border options including visibility, thickness, color, and opacity, plus background color and opacity; the "Triangle" group similarly specifying base width, height as a percentage of width (defaulting to 86.6 for equilateral proportions), corner radius, and matching border and background settings; and the "General" group with supersampling level to control anti-aliasing quality (1 for none, higher values like 4 for enhanced smoothness).
To support rendering, we declare global canvas objects for both standard and high-resolution versions of the rectangle and triangle, assigning names like "RoundedRectCanvas" and "RoundedTriCanvas" for identification. Finally, we set up variables to store the supersampling factor, computed triangle height, and arrays for triangle geometry, including sharp vertices, arc centers, tangent points (as 3x2 arrays per corner), start and end angles in radians, plus high-res dimensions for the triangle canvas. With the globals set, we will need to declare some helper functions that will use throughout the program as well.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Shared Utilities | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint ColorToARGBWithOpacity(color clr, int opacityPercent) { uchar redComponent = (uchar)((clr >> 0) & 0xFF); //--- Extract red component uchar greenComponent = (uchar)((clr >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green component uchar blueComponent = (uchar)((clr >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue component uchar alphaComponent = (uchar)((opacityPercent * 255) / 100); //--- Calculate alpha component from opacity return ((uint)alphaComponent << 24) | ((uint)redComponent << 16) | ((uint)greenComponent << 8) | (uint)blueComponent; //--- Combine into ARGB value } void BicubicDownsample(CCanvas &targetCanvas, CCanvas &highResCanvas) { int targetWidth = targetCanvas.Width(); //--- Get target canvas width int targetHeight = targetCanvas.Height(); //--- Get target canvas height for(int pixelY = 0; pixelY < targetHeight; pixelY++) { //--- Loop over target height pixels for(int pixelX = 0; pixelX < targetWidth; pixelX++) { //--- Loop over target width pixels double sourceX = pixelX * supersamplingFactor; //--- Calculate source X position double sourceY = pixelY * supersamplingFactor; //--- Calculate source Y position double sumAlpha = 0, sumRed = 0, sumGreen = 0, sumBlue = 0; //--- Initialize sum variables double weightSum = 0; //--- Initialize weight sum for(int deltaY = 0; deltaY < supersamplingFactor; deltaY++) { //--- Loop over delta Y for supersampling for(int deltaX = 0; deltaX < supersamplingFactor; deltaX++) { //--- Loop over delta X for supersampling int sourcePixelX = (int)(sourceX + deltaX); //--- Compute source pixel X int sourcePixelY = (int)(sourceY + deltaY); //--- Compute source pixel Y if(sourcePixelX >= 0 && sourcePixelX < highResCanvas.Width() && sourcePixelY >= 0 && sourcePixelY < highResCanvas.Height()) { //--- Check if within high-res bounds uint pixelValue = highResCanvas.PixelGet(sourcePixelX, sourcePixelY); //--- Get pixel value from high-res canvas uchar alpha = (uchar)((pixelValue >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Extract alpha component uchar red = (uchar)((pixelValue >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract red component uchar green = (uchar)((pixelValue >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green component uchar blue = (uchar)(pixelValue & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue component double weight = 1.0; //--- Set weight to 1.0 sumAlpha += alpha * weight; //--- Accumulate weighted alpha sumRed += red * weight; //--- Accumulate weighted red sumGreen += green * weight; //--- Accumulate weighted green sumBlue += blue * weight; //--- Accumulate weighted blue weightSum += weight; //--- Accumulate total weight } } } if(weightSum > 0) { //--- Check if weight sum is positive uchar finalAlpha = (uchar)(sumAlpha / weightSum); //--- Compute final alpha uchar finalRed = (uchar)(sumRed / weightSum); //--- Compute final red uchar finalGreen = (uchar)(sumGreen / weightSum); //--- Compute final green uchar finalBlue = (uchar)(sumBlue / weightSum); //--- Compute final blue uint finalColor = ((uint)finalAlpha << 24) | ((uint)finalRed << 16) | ((uint)finalGreen << 8) | (uint)finalBlue; //--- Combine into final color targetCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, finalColor); //--- Set pixel on target canvas } } } } double NormalizeAngle(double angle) { double twoPi = 2.0 * M_PI; //--- Define two pi constant angle = MathMod(angle, twoPi); //--- Modulo angle by two pi if(angle < 0) angle += twoPi; //--- Adjust if angle is negative return angle; //--- Return normalized angle } bool IsAngleBetween(double angle, double startAngle, double endAngle) { angle = NormalizeAngle(angle); //--- Normalize angle startAngle = NormalizeAngle(startAngle); //--- Normalize start angle endAngle = NormalizeAngle(endAngle); //--- Normalize end angle double span = NormalizeAngle(endAngle - startAngle); //--- Compute span double relativeAngle = NormalizeAngle(angle - startAngle); //--- Compute relative angle return relativeAngle <= span; //--- Return if within span }
We begin by creating the "ColorToARGBWithOpacity" function, which converts a color to ARGB format while incorporating a specified opacity percentage. We extract the red, green, and blue components using bit shifts, calculate the alpha channel by scaling the opacity to a 0-255 range, and combine them into a single uint value, enabling transparent fills and borders in our shapes. Next, we implement the "BicubicDownsample" function to perform anti-aliasing during downsampling from high-res to the target canvas. We retrieve target dimensions, loop over each pixel, map to the supersampled source area, accumulate weighted sums of ARGB components from the subpixels (with uniform weight for averaging), and if samples exist, compute final values before setting the pixel, which smooths edges by blending details from the higher resolution.
To handle angular calculations consistently, we define the "NormalizeAngle" function, using a two-pi constant to modulo the angle and adjust negatives, ensuring all angles fall within 0 to 2 pi for reliable comparisons in arc rendering. Following this, we add the "IsAngleBetween" function to check if an angle lies within a start-end range, normalizing inputs, computing the normalized span and relative position, and returning true if contained, which is crucial for precise pixel inclusion in curved borders without overdraw or gaps. In addition to these angular operations, we will also need a function to fill a quadrilateral shape.
void FillQuadrilateral(CCanvas &canvas, double &verticesX[], double &verticesY[], uint fillColor) { double minY = verticesY[0], maxY = verticesY[0]; //--- Initialize min and max Y for(int i = 1; i < 4; i++) { //--- Loop over vertices if(verticesY[i] < minY) minY = verticesY[i]; //--- Update min Y if(verticesY[i] > maxY) maxY = verticesY[i]; //--- Update max Y } int yStart = (int)MathCeil(minY); //--- Compute start Y int yEnd = (int)MathFloor(maxY); //--- Compute end Y for(int y = yStart; y <= yEnd; y++) { //--- Loop over scanlines double scanlineY = (double)y + 0.5; //--- Set scanline Y position double xIntersections[8]; //--- Declare intersections array int intersectionCount = 0; //--- Initialize intersection count for(int i = 0; i < 4; i++) { //--- Loop over edges int nextIndex = (i + 1) % 4; //--- Get next index double x0 = verticesX[i], y0 = verticesY[i]; //--- Get start coordinates double x1 = verticesX[nextIndex], y1 = verticesY[nextIndex]; //--- Get end coordinates double edgeMinY = (y0 < y1) ? y0 : y1; //--- Compute edge min Y double edgeMaxY = (y0 > y1) ? y0 : y1; //--- Compute edge max Y if(scanlineY < edgeMinY || scanlineY > edgeMaxY) continue; //--- Skip if outside edge Y range if(MathAbs(y1 - y0) < 1e-12) continue; //--- Skip if horizontal edge double interpolationFactor = (scanlineY - y0) / (y1 - y0); //--- Compute interpolation factor if(interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0) continue; //--- Skip if outside segment xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = x0 + interpolationFactor * (x1 - x0); //--- Add intersection X } for(int a = 0; a < intersectionCount - 1; a++) //--- Sort intersections (bubble sort) for(int b = a + 1; b < intersectionCount; b++) //--- Inner loop for sorting if(xIntersections[a] > xIntersections[b]) { //--- Check if swap needed double temp = xIntersections[a]; //--- Temporary store xIntersections[a] = xIntersections[b]; //--- Swap values xIntersections[b] = temp; //--- Complete swap } for(int pairIndex = 0; pairIndex + 1 < intersectionCount; pairIndex += 2) { //--- Loop over pairs int xLeft = (int)MathCeil(xIntersections[pairIndex]); //--- Compute left X int xRight = (int)MathFloor(xIntersections[pairIndex + 1]); //--- Compute right X for(int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) //--- Loop over horizontal span canvas.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); //--- Set pixel with fill color } } }
We implement the "FillQuadrilateral" function to render filled quadrilaterals on the canvas using a scanline algorithm, which ensures precise, vector-based filling for shapes like borders or bodies without relying on built-in methods that might lack control. To achieve this, we first determine the vertical bounds by finding the minimum and maximum Y coordinates from the input vertices "verticesY", then compute the start and end scanline integers with ceiling and floor for full coverage. For each scanline y, we offset to half-pixel "scanlineY" for subpixel accuracy, aiding anti-aliasing, and collect up to 8 x-intersections by interpolating along each of the four edges (using modulo for cyclical closure) if the scanline intersects the edge vertically, skipping horizontals or out-of-range factors.
We sort these intersections with a bubble sort for small arrays, then fill horizontal spans between paired x-values by setting pixels from ceiling left to floor right with the "fillColor" using the PixelSet method. This method is crucial for handling non-convex or irregular quadrilaterals in high-res rendering, as it computes exact fills pixel-by-pixel, enabling smooth borders in rounded shapes by filling thickened edge strips without overlaps or gaps.
If you are wondering what this scanline algorithm thing is, let us explain a bit what it is, so you have some clue. This algorithm processes the image from left to right, scanning one horizontal line at a time rather than operating on individual pixels. It records all edge intersection points along each scan line and fills the polygon by coloring the regions between pairs of intersections.
You can think of it like drawing a straight line across a shape on paper with a single pen: starting from the left boundary and moving to the right, you draw continuously, but whenever you encounter an intersection with the polygon boundary, you stop or resume drawing accordingly. The algorithm follows this same principle. In the figure below, this behavior is illustrated: the red dots represent the polygon’s vertices, while the blue dots indicate the intersection points along the scan line.
With that done, we can use these functions to create the rounded shapes. We will start with a rectangle. We will need to have some helper functions for this, too, to make our code modular.
void FillRoundedRectangleHiRes(int positionX, int positionY, int width, int height, int radius, uint fillColor) { rectangleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(positionX + radius, positionY, positionX + width - radius, positionY + height, fillColor); //--- Fill central rectangle rectangleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(positionX, positionY + radius, positionX + radius, positionY + height - radius, fillColor); //--- Fill left strip rectangleHighResCanvas.FillRectangle(positionX + width - radius, positionY + radius, positionX + width, positionY + height - radius, fillColor); //--- Fill right strip FillCircleQuadrant(positionX + radius, positionY + radius, radius, fillColor, 2); //--- Fill top-left quadrant FillCircleQuadrant(positionX + width - radius, positionY + radius, radius, fillColor, 1); //--- Fill top-right quadrant FillCircleQuadrant(positionX + radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, fillColor, 3); //--- Fill bottom-left quadrant FillCircleQuadrant(positionX + width - radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, fillColor, 4); //--- Fill bottom-right quadrant } void FillCircleQuadrant(int centerX, int centerY, int radius, uint fillColor, int quadrant) { double radiusDouble = (double)radius; //--- Convert radius to double for(int deltaY = -radius - 1; deltaY <= radius + 1; deltaY++) { //--- Loop over delta Y for(int deltaX = -radius - 1; deltaX <= radius + 1; deltaX++) { //--- Loop over delta X bool inQuadrant = false; //--- Initialize quadrant flag if(quadrant == 1 && deltaX >= 0 && deltaY <= 0) inQuadrant = true; //--- Check top-right else if(quadrant == 2 && deltaX <= 0 && deltaY <= 0) inQuadrant = true; //--- Check top-left else if(quadrant == 3 && deltaX <= 0 && deltaY >= 0) inQuadrant = true; //--- Check bottom-left else if(quadrant == 4 && deltaX >= 0 && deltaY >= 0) inQuadrant = true; //--- Check bottom-right if(!inQuadrant) continue; //--- Skip if not in quadrant double distance = MathSqrt(deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY); //--- Compute distance if(distance <= radiusDouble) //--- Check if within radius rectangleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(centerX + deltaX, centerY + deltaY, fillColor); //--- Set pixel } } } void DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes(int positionX, int positionY, int width, int height, int radius, uint borderColorARGB) { int scaledThickness = rectangleBorderThicknessPixels * supersamplingFactor; //--- Scale border thickness DrawRectStraightEdge(positionX + radius, positionY, positionX + width - radius, positionY, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); //--- Draw top edge DrawRectStraightEdge(positionX + width - radius, positionY + height - 1, positionX + radius, positionY + height - 1, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); //--- Draw bottom edge DrawRectStraightEdge(positionX, positionY + height - radius, positionX, positionY + radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); //--- Draw left edge DrawRectStraightEdge(positionX + width - 1, positionY + radius, positionX + width - 1, positionY + height - radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB); //--- Draw right edge DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(positionX + radius, positionY + radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI, M_PI * 1.5); //--- Draw top-left arc DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(positionX + width - radius, positionY + radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI * 1.5, M_PI * 2.0); //--- Draw top-right arc DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(positionX + radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, M_PI * 0.5, M_PI); //--- Draw bottom-left arc DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(positionX + width - radius, positionY + height - radius, radius, scaledThickness, borderColorARGB, 0.0, M_PI * 0.5); //--- Draw bottom-right arc } void DrawRectStraightEdge(double startX, double startY, double endX, double endY, int thickness, uint borderColor) { double deltaX = endX - startX; //--- Compute delta X double deltaY = endY - startY; //--- Compute delta Y double edgeLength = MathSqrt(deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY); //--- Compute edge length if(edgeLength < 1e-6) return; //--- Return if length too small double perpendicularX = -deltaY / edgeLength; //--- Compute perpendicular X double perpendicularY = deltaX / edgeLength; //--- Compute perpendicular Y double edgeDirectionX = deltaX / edgeLength; //--- Compute edge direction X double edgeDirectionY = deltaY / edgeLength; //--- Compute edge direction Y double halfThickness = (double)thickness / 2.0; //--- Compute half thickness double extensionLength = 1.5; //--- Set extension length double extendedStartX = startX - edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; //--- Extend start X double extendedStartY = startY - edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; //--- Extend start Y double extendedEndX = endX + edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; //--- Extend end X double extendedEndY = endY + edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; //--- Extend end Y double verticesX[4], verticesY[4]; //--- Declare vertices arrays verticesX[0] = extendedStartX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[0] = extendedStartY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; //--- Set vertex 0 verticesX[1] = extendedStartX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[1] = extendedStartY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; //--- Set vertex 1 verticesX[2] = extendedEndX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[2] = extendedEndY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; //--- Set vertex 2 verticesX[3] = extendedEndX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[3] = extendedEndY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; //--- Set vertex 3 FillQuadrilateral(rectangleHighResCanvas, verticesX, verticesY, borderColor); //--- Fill quadrilateral for edge } void DrawRectCornerArcPrecise(int centerX, int centerY, int radius, int thickness, uint borderColor, double startAngle, double endAngle) { int halfThickness = thickness / 2; //--- Compute half thickness double outerRadius = (double)radius + halfThickness; //--- Compute outer radius double innerRadius = (double)radius - halfThickness; //--- Compute inner radius if(innerRadius < 0) innerRadius = 0; //--- Set inner radius to zero if negative int pixelRange = (int)(outerRadius + 2); //--- Compute pixel range for(int deltaY = -pixelRange; deltaY <= pixelRange; deltaY++) { //--- Loop over delta Y for(int deltaX = -pixelRange; deltaX <= pixelRange; deltaX++) { //--- Loop over delta X double distance = MathSqrt(deltaX * deltaX + deltaY * deltaY); //--- Compute distance if(distance < innerRadius || distance > outerRadius) continue; //--- Skip if outside radii double angle = MathArctan2((double)deltaY, (double)deltaX); //--- Compute angle if(IsAngleBetween(angle, startAngle, endAngle)) //--- Check if angle within range rectangleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(centerX + deltaX, centerY + deltaY, borderColor); //--- Set pixel } } }
We begin by implementing the "FillRoundedRectangleHiRes" function to render the filled body of a rounded rectangle on the high-resolution canvas. First, we fill the central rectangular area, excluding the corners. Next, we add vertical strips on the left and right to connect the straight sides. This approach ensures seamless coverage without overlaps. To complete the rounded corners, we call "FillCircleQuadrant" for each quadrant. We pass the appropriate center, radius, fill color, and quadrant number (1 for top-right, 2 for top-left, etc.). This function iterates over a slightly oversized pixel range, checks if points are within the quadrant and radius using distance calculation, and sets qualifying pixels. This provides precise quarter-circle fills that blend smoothly with the strips.
Next, we create the "DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes" function to handle borders, scaling thickness with supersampling, drawing the four straight edges via "DrawRectStraightEdge" for top, bottom, left, and right, and rendering corner arcs with "DrawRectCornerArcPrecise" using predefined angles in radians (e.g., pi to 1.5 pi for top-left), which ensures consistent curvature and anti-aliased edges. In "DrawRectStraightEdge", we compute vector directions and perpendiculars from start to end points, extend the line slightly for better corner joins, define a quadrilateral strip with half-thickness offsets, and fill it using the previously defined quadrilateral function, creating thick, smooth, straight borders that align perfectly with arcs.
Finally, "DrawRectCornerArcPrecise" forms a ring between inner and outer radii by looping over pixels, verifying distances and angles with "IsAngleBetween", and setting border color pixels only within the specified arc sweep, which is vital for high-quality, jagged-free curved borders in scaled renderings. We can now use these functions to draw a rounded rectangle.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Rounded Rectangle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawRoundedRectangle() { int positionX = 10 * supersamplingFactor; //--- Set X position scaled int positionY = 10 * supersamplingFactor; //--- Set Y position scaled int scaledWidth = rectangleWidthPixels * supersamplingFactor; //--- Scale width int scaledHeight = rectangleHeightPixels * supersamplingFactor; //--- Scale height int scaledRadius = rectangleCornerRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; //--- Scale radius uint backgroundColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(rectangleBackgroundColor, rectangleBackgroundOpacityPercent); //--- Get background ARGB uint borderColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(rectangleBorderColor, rectangleBorderOpacityPercent); //--- Get border ARGB FillRoundedRectangleHiRes(positionX, positionY, scaledWidth, scaledHeight, scaledRadius, backgroundColorARGB); //--- Fill high-res rectangle if(rectangleShowBorder && rectangleBorderThicknessPixels > 0) //--- Check if border should be shown DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes(positionX, positionY, scaledWidth, scaledHeight, scaledRadius, borderColorARGB); //--- Draw border on high-res BicubicDownsample(rectangleCanvas, rectangleHighResCanvas); //--- Downsample to display canvas rectangleCanvas.FontSet("Arial", 13, FW_NORMAL); //--- Set font for text string displayText = "Rounded Rectangle"; //--- Set display text int textWidth, textHeight; //--- Declare text dimensions rectangleCanvas.TextSize(displayText, textWidth, textHeight); //--- Get text size int textPositionX = 10 + (rectangleWidthPixels - textWidth) / 2; //--- Compute text X position int textPositionY = 10 + (rectangleHeightPixels - textHeight) / 2; //--- Compute text Y position rectangleCanvas.TextOut(textPositionX, textPositionY, displayText, (uint)0xFF000000, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw text on canvas }
Here, we define the "DrawRoundedRectangle" function to orchestrate the rendering of a rounded rectangle on the canvas, beginning by scaling the position offsets, width, height, and radius with the supersampling factor to ensure high-resolution precision and anti-aliasing readiness. Next, we convert background and border colors to ARGB format, incorporating opacity using the "ColorToARGBWithOpacity" function, which allows for semi-transparent effects that enhance visual depth without full opacity. To build the shape, we call "FillRoundedRectangleHiRes" with these scaled parameters and background color to fill the interior on the high-res canvas, and if borders are enabled via "rectangleShowBorder" and thickness is positive, invoke "DrawRoundedRectangleBorderHiRes" to add the outline with the border color.
We then downsample the high-res canvas to the standard one using "BicubicDownsample", blending details for smooth output. Finally, on the standard canvas, we set the font with FontSet using "Arial" at size 13 and FW_NORMAL weight, compute centered positions for the label "Rounded Rectangle" via TextSize to get dimensions, and draw it with TextOut in opaque black (0xFF000000) aligned left, providing a descriptive overlay for clarity. We can now call this function in the initialization event handler to render the rounded rectangle.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { supersamplingFactor = supersamplingLevel; //--- Assign supersampling factor from input if(supersamplingFactor < 1) { //--- Check if supersampling factor is less than 1 Print("Warning: supersamplingLevel must be at least 1. Setting to 1."); //--- Print warning message supersamplingFactor = 1; //--- Set supersampling factor to minimum value } int rectangleCanvasWidth = rectangleWidthPixels + 40; //--- Compute rectangle canvas width with padding int rectangleCanvasHeight = rectangleHeightPixels + 40; //--- Compute rectangle canvas height with padding int rectanglePositionY = shapesPositionY; //--- Set rectangle Y position if(!rectangleCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, rectangleCanvasName, shapesPositionX, rectanglePositionY, rectangleCanvasWidth, rectangleCanvasHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create rectangle canvas bitmap label Print("Error creating rectangle canvas: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message if creation fails return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } if(!rectangleHighResCanvas.Create(rectangleCanvasName + "_hires", rectangleCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor, rectangleCanvasHeight * supersamplingFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create high-res rectangle canvas Print("Error creating rectangle hi-res canvas: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message if creation fails return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } rectangleCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear rectangle canvas rectangleHighResCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear high-res rectangle canvas DrawRoundedRectangle(); //--- Draw rounded rectangle rectangleCanvas.Update(); //--- Update rectangle canvas display return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return initialization success }
In the OnInit event handler, we initialize the program by assigning the user-input "supersamplingLevel" to the global "supersamplingFactor", checking if it's below 1, and resetting it to the minimum with a printed warning for valid anti-aliasing. Next, we calculate the rectangle canvas dimensions by adding padding to the input width and height, set its Y position from "shapesPositionY", and create the standard canvas with CreateBitmapLabel specifying chart ID, subwindow, name, position, size, and COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE for transparency support, logging errors via GetLastError and returning INIT_FAILED if unsuccessful.
We then create the high-resolution canvas using Create with a suffixed name, scaled dimensions multiplied by "supersamplingFactor", and the same color format, again handling failures similarly. To prepare for drawing, we clear both canvases with Erase, passing a transparent ARGB color from clrNONE. Finally, we invoke "DrawRoundedRectangle" to perform the actual rendering, update the standard canvas display with "Update", and return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful setup. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we have rendered the rounded rectangle. What now remains is using a similar approach to render a rounded triangle. We use the following logic to achieve that. We will start by creating a helper function to precompute the triangle geometry.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Rounded Triangle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PrecomputeTriangleGeometry() { int scalingFactor = supersamplingFactor; //--- Set scaling factor double basePositionX = 10.0 * scalingFactor; //--- Set base X position scaled double basePositionY = 10.0 * scalingFactor; //--- Set base Y position scaled double baseWidth = (double)triangleBaseWidthPixels * scalingFactor; //--- Scale base width double baseHeight = (double)computedTriangleHeightPixels * scalingFactor; //--- Scale base height triangleSharpVerticesX[0] = basePositionX + baseWidth / 2.0; triangleSharpVerticesY[0] = basePositionY; //--- Set top vertex triangleSharpVerticesX[1] = basePositionX; triangleSharpVerticesY[1] = basePositionY + baseHeight; //--- Set bottom-left vertex triangleSharpVerticesX[2] = basePositionX + baseWidth; triangleSharpVerticesY[2] = basePositionY + baseHeight; //--- Set bottom-right vertex double scaledRadius = (double)triangleCornerRadiusPixels * scalingFactor; //--- Scale radius for(int cornerIndex = 0; cornerIndex < 3; cornerIndex++) { //--- Loop over corners int previousIndex = (cornerIndex + 2) % 3; //--- Get previous index int nextIndex = (cornerIndex + 1) % 3; //--- Get next index double edgeA_X = triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[previousIndex], edgeA_Y = triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[previousIndex]; //--- Compute edge A vector double edgeA_Length = MathSqrt(edgeA_X*edgeA_X + edgeA_Y*edgeA_Y); //--- Compute edge A length edgeA_X /= edgeA_Length; edgeA_Y /= edgeA_Length; //--- Normalize edge A double edgeB_X = triangleSharpVerticesX[nextIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex], edgeB_Y = triangleSharpVerticesY[nextIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex]; //--- Compute edge B vector double edgeB_Length = MathSqrt(edgeB_X*edgeB_X + edgeB_Y*edgeB_Y); //--- Compute edge B length edgeB_X /= edgeB_Length; edgeB_Y /= edgeB_Length; //--- Normalize edge B double normalA_X = edgeA_Y, normalA_Y = -edgeA_X; //--- Compute normal A double normalB_X = edgeB_Y, normalB_Y = -edgeB_X; //--- Compute normal B double bisectorX = normalA_X + normalB_X, bisectorY = normalA_Y + normalB_Y; //--- Compute bisector double bisectorLength = MathSqrt(bisectorX*bisectorX + bisectorY*bisectorY); //--- Compute bisector length if(bisectorLength < 1e-12) { bisectorX = normalA_X; bisectorY = normalA_Y; bisectorLength = MathSqrt(bisectorX*bisectorX + bisectorY*bisectorY); } //--- Handle small bisector bisectorX /= bisectorLength; bisectorY /= bisectorLength; //--- Normalize bisector double cosInteriorAngle = (-edgeA_X)*edgeB_X + (-edgeA_Y)*edgeB_Y; //--- Compute cosine of interior angle if(cosInteriorAngle > 1.0) cosInteriorAngle = 1.0; //--- Clamp cosine upper if(cosInteriorAngle < -1.0) cosInteriorAngle = -1.0; //--- Clamp cosine lower double halfAngle = MathArccos(cosInteriorAngle) / 2.0; //--- Compute half angle double sinHalfAngle = MathSin(halfAngle); //--- Compute sine of half angle if(sinHalfAngle < 1e-12) sinHalfAngle = 1e-12; //--- Set minimum sine value double distanceToCenter = scaledRadius / sinHalfAngle; //--- Compute distance to arc center triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex] = triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex] + bisectorX * distanceToCenter; //--- Set arc center X triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex] = triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex] + bisectorY * distanceToCenter; //--- Set arc center Y double deltaX_A = triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[previousIndex], deltaY_A = triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[previousIndex]; //--- Compute delta A double lengthSquared_A = deltaX_A*deltaX_A + deltaY_A*deltaY_A; //--- Compute length squared A double interpolationFactor_A = ((triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[previousIndex])*deltaX_A + (triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[previousIndex])*deltaY_A) / lengthSquared_A; //--- Compute factor A triangleTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][1] = triangleSharpVerticesX[previousIndex] + interpolationFactor_A * deltaX_A; //--- Set tangent point X arriving triangleTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][1] = triangleSharpVerticesY[previousIndex] + interpolationFactor_A * deltaY_A; //--- Set tangent point Y arriving double deltaX_B = triangleSharpVerticesX[nextIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex], deltaY_B = triangleSharpVerticesY[nextIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex]; //--- Compute delta B double lengthSquared_B = deltaX_B*deltaX_B + deltaY_B*deltaY_B; //--- Compute length squared B double interpolationFactor_B = ((triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex])*deltaX_B + (triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex] - triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex])*deltaY_B) / lengthSquared_B; //--- Compute factor B triangleTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][0] = triangleSharpVerticesX[cornerIndex] + interpolationFactor_B * deltaX_B; //--- Set tangent point X leaving triangleTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][0] = triangleSharpVerticesY[cornerIndex] + interpolationFactor_B * deltaY_B; //--- Set tangent point Y leaving triangleArcStartAngles[cornerIndex] = MathArctan2(triangleTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][1] - triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex], triangleTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][1] - triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex]); //--- Set start angle triangleArcEndAngles[cornerIndex] = MathArctan2(triangleTangentPointsY[cornerIndex][0] - triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex], triangleTangentPointsX[cornerIndex][0] - triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex]); //--- Set end angle } } bool AngleInArcSweep(int cornerIndex, double angle) { double twoPi = 2.0 * M_PI; //--- Define two pi constant double startAngleMod = MathMod(triangleArcStartAngles[cornerIndex] + twoPi, twoPi); //--- Modulo start angle double endAngleMod = MathMod(triangleArcEndAngles[cornerIndex] + twoPi, twoPi); //--- Modulo end angle angle = MathMod(angle + twoPi, twoPi); //--- Modulo angle double ccwSpan = MathMod(endAngleMod - startAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); //--- Compute CCW span if(ccwSpan <= M_PI) { //--- Check if short way is CCW double relativeAngle = MathMod(angle - startAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); //--- Compute relative angle return(relativeAngle <= ccwSpan + 1e-6); //--- Return if within CCW span } else { //--- Else short way is CW double cwSpan = twoPi - ccwSpan; //--- Compute CW span double relativeAngle = MathMod(angle - endAngleMod + twoPi, twoPi); //--- Compute relative angle return(relativeAngle <= cwSpan + 1e-6); //--- Return if within CW span } }
We start with the "PrecomputeTriangleGeometry" function to prepare the geometric data for rendering a rounded triangle on the high-res canvas, assigning the supersampling factor to a local variable, scaling base positions, width, and height from inputs to maintain proportion in high resolution, and defining the three sharp vertices: the top at the center base X with base Y, bottom-left at base X with added height, and bottom-right at base X plus width with the same height. Next, we scale the corner radius and loop over each of the three corners using "cornerIndex", calculating previous and next indices modulo 3 for cyclical processing, computing and normalizing edge vectors A (from previous to current) and B (from current to next), deriving outward normals by 90-degree rotation, and forming the angle bisector by summing and normalizing normals, with a fallback to one normal if length is near zero to avoid division errors.
To position the arc center, we calculate the cosine of the interior angle from the negated edge dot product, clamp it, find the half-angle and its sine (with minimum to prevent zero), compute the distance along the bisector as radius over sine, and set the arc centers by offsetting from the vertex. We then project the arc center onto each adjacent edge to find tangent points: for the arriving edge (A), using vector projection to store in index 1 of tangent arrays, and for the leaving edge (B), in index 0, ensuring smooth transitions between straight sides and arcs. Finally, we set the start and end angles for each arc sweep using MathArctan2 on tangent offsets from the center, which defines the precise angular range for later pixel checks during filling and bordering, making this precomputation essential for accurate, vector-driven rounding without distortions.
In the "AngleInArcSweep" function, we normalize the start, end, and input angles to 0-2 pi using MathMod and additions, compute the counterclockwise span, and if it's pi or less (short arc), check the relative angle from start; otherwise, use the clockwise span and check from end, adding a small epsilon for floating-point tolerance, allowing robust determination of whether a point's angle falls within the arc regardless of direction. Next, we will create the parametric computational functions.
void FillRoundedTriangleHiRes(uint fillColor) { double minY = triangleSharpVerticesY[0], maxY = triangleSharpVerticesY[0]; //--- Initialize min and max Y for(int i = 1; i < 3; i++) { //--- Loop over vertices if(triangleSharpVerticesY[i] < minY) minY = triangleSharpVerticesY[i]; //--- Update min Y if(triangleSharpVerticesY[i] > maxY) maxY = triangleSharpVerticesY[i]; //--- Update max Y } int yStart = (int)MathCeil(minY); //--- Compute start Y int yEnd = (int)MathFloor(maxY); //--- Compute end Y for(int y = yStart; y <= yEnd; y++) { //--- Loop over scanlines double scanlineY = (double)y + 0.5; //--- Set scanline Y position double xIntersections[12]; //--- Declare intersections array int intersectionCount = 0; //--- Initialize intersection count for(int edgeIndex = 0; edgeIndex < 3; edgeIndex++) { //--- Loop over straight edges int nextIndex = (edgeIndex + 1) % 3; //--- Get next index double startX = triangleTangentPointsX[edgeIndex][0], startY = triangleTangentPointsY[edgeIndex][0]; //--- Get start tangent double endX = triangleTangentPointsX[nextIndex][1], endY = triangleTangentPointsY[nextIndex][1]; //--- Get end tangent double edgeMinY = (startY < endY) ? startY : endY; //--- Compute edge min Y double edgeMaxY = (startY > endY) ? startY : endY; //--- Compute edge max Y if(scanlineY < edgeMinY || scanlineY > edgeMaxY) continue; //--- Skip if outside edge Y if(MathAbs(endY - startY) < 1e-12) continue; //--- Skip if horizontal double interpolationFactor = (scanlineY - startY) / (endY - startY); //--- Compute factor if(interpolationFactor < 0.0 || interpolationFactor > 1.0) continue; //--- Skip if outside segment xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = startX + interpolationFactor * (endX - startX); //--- Add intersection X } for(int cornerIndex = 0; cornerIndex < 3; cornerIndex++) { //--- Loop over corner arcs double centerX = triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex], centerY = triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex]; //--- Get arc center double radius = (double)triangleCornerRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; //--- Get scaled radius double deltaY = scanlineY - centerY; //--- Compute delta Y if(MathAbs(deltaY) > radius) continue; //--- Skip if outside radius double deltaX = MathSqrt(radius*radius - deltaY*deltaY); //--- Compute delta X double candidates[2]; //--- Declare candidates array candidates[0] = centerX - deltaX; //--- Set left candidate candidates[1] = centerX + deltaX; //--- Set right candidate for(int candidateIndex = 0; candidateIndex < 2; candidateIndex++) { //--- Loop over candidates double angle = MathArctan2(scanlineY - centerY, candidates[candidateIndex] - centerX); //--- Compute angle if(AngleInArcSweep(cornerIndex, angle)) //--- Check if in arc sweep xIntersections[intersectionCount++] = candidates[candidateIndex]; //--- Add intersection } } for(int a = 0; a < intersectionCount - 1; a++) //--- Sort intersections (bubble sort) for(int b = a + 1; b < intersectionCount; b++) //--- Inner loop for sorting if(xIntersections[a] > xIntersections[b]) { //--- Check if swap needed double temp = xIntersections[a]; //--- Temporary store xIntersections[a] = xIntersections[b]; //--- Swap values xIntersections[b] = temp; //--- Complete swap } for(int pairIndex = 0; pairIndex + 1 < intersectionCount; pairIndex += 2) { //--- Loop over pairs int xLeft = (int)MathCeil(xIntersections[pairIndex]); //--- Compute left X int xRight = (int)MathFloor(xIntersections[pairIndex + 1]); //--- Compute right X for(int x = xLeft; x <= xRight; x++) //--- Loop over horizontal span triangleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, fillColor); //--- Set pixel with fill color } } } void DrawRoundedTriangleBorderHiRes(uint borderColor) { int scaledThickness = triangleBorderThicknessPixels * supersamplingFactor; //--- Scale border thickness for(int edgeIndex = 0; edgeIndex < 3; edgeIndex++) { //--- Loop over edges int nextIndex = (edgeIndex + 1) % 3; //--- Get next index double startX = triangleTangentPointsX[edgeIndex][0], startY = triangleTangentPointsY[edgeIndex][0]; //--- Get start tangent double endX = triangleTangentPointsX[nextIndex][1], endY = triangleTangentPointsY[nextIndex][1]; //--- Get end tangent DrawTriStraightEdge(startX, startY, endX, endY, scaledThickness, borderColor); //--- Draw straight edge } for(int cornerIndex = 0; cornerIndex < 3; cornerIndex++) //--- Loop over corners DrawTriCornerArcPrecise(cornerIndex, scaledThickness, borderColor); //--- Draw corner arc } void DrawTriStraightEdge(double startX, double startY, double endX, double endY, int thickness, uint borderColor) { double deltaX = endX - startX; //--- Compute delta X double deltaY = endY - startY; //--- Compute delta Y double edgeLength = MathSqrt(deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY); //--- Compute edge length if(edgeLength < 1e-6) return; //--- Return if length too small double perpendicularX = -deltaY / edgeLength; //--- Compute perpendicular X double perpendicularY = deltaX / edgeLength; //--- Compute perpendicular Y double edgeDirectionX = deltaX / edgeLength; //--- Compute edge direction X double edgeDirectionY = deltaY / edgeLength; //--- Compute edge direction Y double halfThickness = (double)thickness / 2.0; //--- Compute half thickness double extensionLength = 1.5; //--- Set extension length double extendedStartX = startX - edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; //--- Extend start X double extendedStartY = startY - edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; //--- Extend start Y double extendedEndX = endX + edgeDirectionX * extensionLength; //--- Extend end X double extendedEndY = endY + edgeDirectionY * extensionLength; //--- Extend end Y double verticesX[4], verticesY[4]; //--- Declare vertices arrays verticesX[0] = extendedStartX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[0] = extendedStartY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; //--- Set vertex 0 verticesX[1] = extendedStartX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[1] = extendedStartY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; //--- Set vertex 1 verticesX[2] = extendedEndX + perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[2] = extendedEndY + perpendicularY * halfThickness; //--- Set vertex 2 verticesX[3] = extendedEndX - perpendicularX * halfThickness; verticesY[3] = extendedEndY - perpendicularY * halfThickness; //--- Set vertex 3 FillQuadrilateral(triangleHighResCanvas, verticesX, verticesY, borderColor); //--- Fill quadrilateral for edge } void DrawTriCornerArcPrecise(int cornerIndex, int thickness, uint borderColor) { double centerX = triangleArcCentersX[cornerIndex], centerY = triangleArcCentersY[cornerIndex]; //--- Get arc center double radius = (double)triangleCornerRadiusPixels * supersamplingFactor; //--- Get scaled radius int halfThickness = thickness / 2; //--- Compute half thickness double outerRadius = radius + halfThickness; //--- Compute outer radius double innerRadius = radius - halfThickness; //--- Compute inner radius if(innerRadius < 0) innerRadius = 0; //--- Set inner radius to zero if negative int pixelRange = (int)(outerRadius + 2); //--- Compute pixel range for(int deltaY = -pixelRange; deltaY <= pixelRange; deltaY++) { //--- Loop over delta Y for(int deltaX = -pixelRange; deltaX <= pixelRange; deltaX++) { //--- Loop over delta X double distance = MathSqrt((double)(deltaX*deltaX + deltaY*deltaY)); //--- Compute distance if(distance < innerRadius || distance > outerRadius) continue; //--- Skip if outside radii double angle = MathArctan2((double)deltaY, (double)deltaX); //--- Compute angle if(AngleInArcSweep(cornerIndex, angle)) { //--- Check if in arc sweep int pixelX = (int)MathRound(centerX + deltaX); //--- Round to pixel X int pixelY = (int)MathRound(centerY + deltaY); //--- Round to pixel Y if(pixelX >= 0 && pixelX < triangleHighResWidth && pixelY >= 0 && pixelY < triangleHighResHeight) //--- Check if within bounds triangleHighResCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, borderColor); //--- Set pixel } } } }
Here, we implement the "FillRoundedTriangleHiRes" function to render the filled interior of a rounded triangle on the high-resolution canvas using a scanline algorithm, first determining vertical bounds from sharp vertices with min and max Y, then looping over each integer y with a half-pixel offset for improved accuracy. For each scanline, we collect x-intersections from the three tangent edges by linear interpolation if within range, and from corner arcs by solving the circle equation for deltaX at the given deltaY, adding candidates only if their angles pass "AngleInArcSweep" to ensure arc confinement. We sort intersections with bubble sort, then fill spans between pairs using PixelSet with the fillColor, providing precise, anti-aliased coverage that leverages precomputed geometry for smooth curves.
Next, in the "DrawRoundedTriangleBorderHiRes" function, we scale border thickness and loop over edges to draw straight segments via "DrawTriStraightEdge", followed by corner arcs with "DrawTriCornerArcPrecise", creating a complete, thickened outline. To draw each straight edge in "DrawTriStraightEdge", we compute direction and perpendicular vectors from tangent points, extend endpoints slightly for seamless joins, define a quadrilateral strip offset by half-thickness, and fill it using "FillQuadrilateral" for uniform border width.
Finally, "DrawTriCornerArcPrecise" forms the curved border ring per corner by calculating inner and outer radii, iterating over an expanded pixel grid, and setting pixels if distances fall within the ring and angles satisfy "AngleInArcSweep", with bounds checks to avoid overflows, ensuring high-quality, jagged-free borders in scaled renders. We can now use these functions to compute the function we will use to create the rounded triangle, like bringing everything together.
void DrawRoundedTriangle() { uint backgroundColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(triangleBackgroundColor, triangleBackgroundOpacityPercent); //--- Get background ARGB uint borderColorARGB = ColorToARGBWithOpacity(triangleBorderColor, triangleBorderOpacityPercent); //--- Get border ARGB FillRoundedTriangleHiRes(backgroundColorARGB); //--- Fill high-res triangle if(triangleShowBorder && triangleBorderThicknessPixels > 0) //--- Check if border should be shown DrawRoundedTriangleBorderHiRes(borderColorARGB); //--- Draw border on high-res BicubicDownsample(triangleCanvas, triangleHighResCanvas); //--- Downsample to display canvas triangleCanvas.FontSet("Arial", 13, FW_NORMAL); //--- Set font for text string displayText = "Rounded Triangle"; //--- Set display text int textWidth, textHeight; //--- Declare text dimensions triangleCanvas.TextSize(displayText, textWidth, textHeight); //--- Get text size int textPositionX = 10 + (triangleBaseWidthPixels - textWidth) / 2; //--- Compute text X position int textPositionY = 10 + (computedTriangleHeightPixels - textHeight) / 2; //--- Compute text Y position triangleCanvas.TextOut(textPositionX, textPositionY, displayText, (uint)0xFF000000, TA_LEFT); //--- Draw text on canvas }
We define the "DrawRoundedTriangle" function to manage the rendering of a rounded triangle on the canvas, starting by converting background and border colors to ARGB with opacity integration via "ColorToARGBWithOpacity", allowing for customizable transparency that adds depth to the shape. To construct the interior, we invoke "FillRoundedTriangleHiRes" with the background ARGB to fill the high-res canvas using precomputed geometry. If borders are activated through "triangleShowBorder" and thickness is positive, we call "DrawRoundedTriangleBorderHiRes" to add the outline with the border ARGB. We then downsample from high-res to standard canvas using "BicubicDownsample" for anti-aliased smoothness.
Finally, on the standard canvas, we configure the font with "FontSet" to "Arial" size 13 and FW_NORMAL, measure and center the label "Rounded Triangle" via TextSize, and draw it with "TextOut" in solid black (0xFF000000) aligned left, enhancing identification. You can use any color format of your choosing, though. We will now use the same logic to render the triangle on the chart as we did with the rectangle, and now the whole initialization code snippet looks as follows.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { supersamplingFactor = supersamplingLevel; //--- Assign supersampling factor from input if(supersamplingFactor < 1) { //--- Check if supersampling factor is less than 1 Print("Warning: supersamplingLevel must be at least 1. Setting to 1."); //--- Print warning message supersamplingFactor = 1; //--- Set supersampling factor to minimum value } computedTriangleHeightPixels = (int)MathRound((double)triangleBaseWidthPixels * triangleHeightAsPercentOfWidth / 100.0); //--- Calculate triangle height based on width and percentage if(computedTriangleHeightPixels < 10) { //--- Check if computed height is too small Print("Warning: Computed triangle height too small (" + string(computedTriangleHeightPixels) + "px). Minimum set to 10."); //--- Print warning message computedTriangleHeightPixels = 10; //--- Set minimum height value } int rectangleCanvasWidth = rectangleWidthPixels + 40; //--- Compute rectangle canvas width with padding int rectangleCanvasHeight = rectangleHeightPixels + 40; //--- Compute rectangle canvas height with padding int rectanglePositionY = shapesPositionY; //--- Set rectangle Y position if(!rectangleCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, rectangleCanvasName, shapesPositionX, rectanglePositionY, rectangleCanvasWidth, rectangleCanvasHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create rectangle canvas bitmap label Print("Error creating rectangle canvas: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message if creation fails return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } if(!rectangleHighResCanvas.Create(rectangleCanvasName + "_hires", rectangleCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor, rectangleCanvasHeight * supersamplingFactor, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create high-res rectangle canvas Print("Error creating rectangle hi-res canvas: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message if creation fails return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } int triangleCanvasWidth = triangleBaseWidthPixels + 40; //--- Compute triangle canvas width with padding int triangleCanvasHeight = computedTriangleHeightPixels + 40; //--- Compute triangle canvas height with padding int trianglePositionY = rectanglePositionY + rectangleCanvasHeight + shapesGapPixels; //--- Set triangle Y position below rectangle triangleHighResWidth = triangleCanvasWidth * supersamplingFactor; //--- Compute high-res triangle width triangleHighResHeight = triangleCanvasHeight * supersamplingFactor; //--- Compute high-res triangle height if(!triangleCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, triangleCanvasName, shapesPositionX, trianglePositionY, triangleCanvasWidth, triangleCanvasHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create triangle canvas bitmap label Print("Error creating triangle canvas: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message if creation fails return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } if(!triangleHighResCanvas.Create(triangleCanvasName + "_hires", triangleHighResWidth, triangleHighResHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Create high-res triangle canvas Print("Error creating triangle hi-res canvas: ", GetLastError()); //--- Print error message if creation fails return(INIT_FAILED); //--- Return initialization failure } rectangleCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear rectangle canvas rectangleHighResCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear high-res rectangle canvas triangleCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear triangle canvas triangleHighResCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear high-res triangle canvas PrecomputeTriangleGeometry(); //--- Precompute triangle geometry DrawRoundedRectangle(); //--- Draw rounded rectangle DrawRoundedTriangle(); //--- Draw rounded triangle rectangleCanvas.Update(); //--- Update rectangle canvas display triangleCanvas.Update(); //--- Update triangle canvas display return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); //--- Return initialization success }
Here, we just use the same logic as we did with the rectangle to render the triangle. The next thing we will need to do is get rid of the objects on de-initialization and handle chart change events as follows by redrawing the shapes.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { rectangleHighResCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Destroy high-res rectangle canvas rectangleCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Destroy rectangle canvas ObjectDelete(0, rectangleCanvasName); //--- Delete rectangle canvas object triangleHighResCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Destroy high-res triangle canvas triangleCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Destroy triangle canvas ObjectDelete(0, triangleCanvasName); //--- Delete triangle canvas object ChartRedraw(); //--- Redraw chart } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart event function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(id == CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { //--- Check for chart change event rectangleCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear rectangle canvas rectangleHighResCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear high-res rectangle canvas DrawRoundedRectangle(); //--- Redraw rounded rectangle rectangleCanvas.Update(); //--- Update rectangle canvas display triangleCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear triangle canvas triangleHighResCanvas.Erase(ColorToARGB(clrNONE, 0)); //--- Clear high-res triangle canvas DrawRoundedTriangle(); //--- Redraw rounded triangle triangleCanvas.Update(); //--- Update triangle canvas display } }
In the OnDeinit event handler, we clean up resources upon program removal by destroying the high-resolution and standard canvases for both rectangle and triangle using the Destroy method, followed by deleting their chart objects with ObjectDelete to free memory and remove visual remnants. We then call ChartRedraw to refresh the chart, ensuring no leftover artifacts remain visible.
Next, in the OnChartEvent handler, we respond to the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event—triggered by chart resizing or property changes—by clearing both rectangle canvases with "Erase" using transparent ARGB from "clrNONE", redrawing the rounded rectangle via "DrawRoundedRectangle", and updating the display with the Update method. Similarly, we clear the triangle canvases, redraw with "DrawRoundedTriangle", and update, maintaining responsive visuals across chart modifications. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the visualization, we can see that we have created a rounded triangle and rectangle, hence achieving our objectives. What now remains is testing the workability of the system, and that is handled in the preceding section.
Backtesting
We did the testing, and below is the compiled visualization in a single Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) bitmap image format.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we’ve explored vector-based methods for drawing rounded rectangles and triangles in MQL5 using canvas, incorporating supersampling for anti-aliased rendering. We implemented scanline filling, geometric precomputations for arcs and tangents, and border drawing to create smooth, customizable shapes. This approach lays the groundwork for modern UI elements in our future trading tools, supporting inputs for sizes, radii, borders, and opacities. In the next part, we will explore how we can integrate the two shapes to form a modern bubble with a pointer that can be used in various utilities. Keep tuned!
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I'm trying to add a beveled edges effect (3D lighting - white on top/left, black on bottom/right) to my rounded rectangle.
I've successfully implemented the beveled effect on straight edges, but I'm having trouble connecting them at the corners.
See the red circles in the image below where lines meet.
Any suggestions?
P.S. - Article ideas for future:
Drop shadow & Glow effects - how to add depth to UI elements
Gradient fills - creating 3D appearance with color transitions
Anti-aliasing techniques - smoothing edges for professional look
Inner shadows - enhancing 3D beveled effects
Texture & noise patterns - adding realism to flat shapes