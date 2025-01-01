PositionCloseBy

Closes a position with the specified ticket by an opposite position.

bool PositionCloseBy(

const ulong ticket,

const ulong ticket_by

)

Parameters

ticket

[in] Ticket of the closed position.

ticket_by

[in] Ticket of the opposite position used for closing.

Returned value

true - the basic check of structures is successful, otherwise - false.

Note

A successful completion of the PositionCloseBy(...) method does not always mean a successful execution of a trading operation. You should call the ResultRetcode() method to check the result of a trade request (trade server return code).