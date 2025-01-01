MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeLogLevel
- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
LogLevel
メッセージのログレベルを設定します。
|
void LogLevel(
パラメータ
log_level
[in] ログレベル
戻り値
なし
注意事項
LOG_LEVEL_NO 及びそれ以下の値はメッセージを非表示にします。（このモードは最適化で自動設定されます。）LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS はエラーメッセージのみを表示します。（これが初期値です。）LOG_LEVEL_ALL 及びそれ以上の値は全てのメッセージを表示します。（個のモードはテストで自動設定されます。）
|
識別子
|
説明
|
値
|
LOG_LEVEL_NO
|
メッセージが非表示です。
|
0
|
LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS
|
エラーメッセージのみが表示されます。
|
1
|
LOG_LEVEL_ALL
|
全てのメッセージが表示されます。
|
2