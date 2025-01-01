ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeLogLevel 

LogLevel

メッセージのログレベルを設定します。

void  LogLevel(
  ENUM_LOG_LEVELS  log_level      // ログレベル
  ）

パラメータ

log_level

[in]  ログレベル

戻り値

なし

注意事項

LOG_LEVEL_NO 及びそれ以下の値はメッセージを非表示にします。（このモードは最適化で自動設定されます。）LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS はエラーメッセージのみを表示します。（これが初期値です。）LOG_LEVEL_ALL 及びそれ以上の値は全てのメッセージを表示します。（個のモードはテストで自動設定されます。）

ENUM_LOG_LEVELS

識別子

説明

LOG_LEVEL_NO

メッセージが非表示です。

0

LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS

エラーメッセージのみが表示されます。

1

LOG_LEVEL_ALL

全てのメッセージが表示されます。

2