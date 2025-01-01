문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeLogLevel 

LogLevel

메시지의 로깅 수준 설정하기.

void  LogLevel(
   ENUM_LOG_LEVELS  log_level      // 수준
  \)

매개변수

log_level

[in]  새 로깅 수준.

값 반환

없음.

참고

LOG_LEVEL_NO 이하에서는 메시지 표시를 비활성화합니다(최적화 모드에서 자동으로 설정). LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS는 오류 메시지만 표시합니다(기본값). LOG_LEVEL_ALL 이상에서는 모든 메시지를 표시할 수 있습니다(테스트 모드에서 자동으로 설정).

ENUM_LOG_LEVELS

식별자

설명

LOG_LEVEL_NO

메시지 표시 사용 안함

0

LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS

오류 메시지만 표시됩니다

1

LOG_LEVEL_ALL

모든 메시지가 표시됩니다

2