LogLevel
메시지의 로깅 수준 설정하기.
|
void LogLevel(
매개변수
log_level
[in] 새 로깅 수준.
값 반환
없음.
참고
LOG_LEVEL_NO 이하에서는 메시지 표시를 비활성화합니다(최적화 모드에서 자동으로 설정). LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS는 오류 메시지만 표시합니다(기본값). LOG_LEVEL_ALL 이상에서는 모든 메시지를 표시할 수 있습니다(테스트 모드에서 자동으로 설정).
|
식별자
|
설명
|
값
|
LOG_LEVEL_NO
|
메시지 표시 사용 안함
|
0
|
LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS
|
오류 메시지만 표시됩니다
|
1
|
LOG_LEVEL_ALL
|
모든 메시지가 표시됩니다
|
2