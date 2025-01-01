DocumentationSections
LogLevel

Sets logging level for messages.

void  LogLevel(
   ENUM_LOG_LEVELS  log_level      // level
   )

Parameters

log_level

[in]  New logging level.

Return Value

None.

Note

LOG_LEVEL_NO and less disables displaying any messages (set up automatically in the optimization mode). LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS enables displaying only error messages (value by default). LOG_LEVEL_ALL and greater enables displaying any messages (set up automatically in the test mode).

ENUM_LOG_LEVELS

Identifier

Description

Value

LOG_LEVEL_NO

Displaying messages disabled

0

LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS

Only error messages are displayed

1

LOG_LEVEL_ALL

All messages are displayed

2