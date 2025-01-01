- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
LogLevel
Sets logging level for messages.
|
void LogLevel(
Parameters
log_level
[in] New logging level.
Return Value
None.
Note
LOG_LEVEL_NO and less disables displaying any messages (set up automatically in the optimization mode). LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS enables displaying only error messages (value by default). LOG_LEVEL_ALL and greater enables displaying any messages (set up automatically in the test mode).
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
Value
|
LOG_LEVEL_NO
|
Displaying messages disabled
|
0
|
LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS
|
Only error messages are displayed
|
1
|
LOG_LEVEL_ALL
|
All messages are displayed
|
2