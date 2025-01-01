LogLevel

Sets logging level for messages.

void LogLevel(

ENUM_LOG_LEVELS log_level

)

Parameters

log_level

[in] New logging level.

Return Value

None.

Note

LOG_LEVEL_NO and less disables displaying any messages (set up automatically in the optimization mode). LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS enables displaying only error messages (value by default). LOG_LEVEL_ALL and greater enables displaying any messages (set up automatically in the test mode).

ENUM_LOG_LEVELS