- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
LogLevel
设置消息日志级别。
|
void LogLevel(
参数
log_level
[输入] 日志级别。
返回值
无。
注释
LOG_LEVEL_NO 及以下禁止显示任何消息 (在优化模式里自动设置)。LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS 仅允许显示出错消息 (省缺)。LOG_LEVEL_ALL 及以上允许显示所有消息 (在测试模式里自动设置)。
|
标识符
|
描述
|
数值
|
LOG_LEVEL_NO
|
禁止显示消息
|
0
|
LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS
|
仅显示出错消息
|
1
|
LOG_LEVEL_ALL
|
显示所有消息
|
2