文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradeLogLevel 

LogLevel

设置消息日志级别。

void  LogLevel(
   ENUM_LOG_LEVELS  log_level      // 日志级别
   )

参数

log_level

[输入]  日志级别。

返回值

无。

注释

LOG_LEVEL_NO 及以下禁止显示任何消息 (在优化模式里自动设置)。LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS 仅允许显示出错消息 (省缺)。LOG_LEVEL_ALL 及以上允许显示所有消息 (在测试模式里自动设置)。

ENUM_LOG_LEVELS

标识符

描述

数值

LOG_LEVEL_NO

禁止显示消息

0

LOG_LEVEL_ERRORS

仅显示出错消息

1

LOG_LEVEL_ALL

显示所有消息

2