MathCumulativeSum

Generates an array with the cumulative sums.  

Version with output of the results to a new array:                                          

bool  MathCumulativeSum(
   const double&  array[],   // array of values
   double&        result[]   // array of results
   )

Version with output of the results to the original array:                                          

bool  MathCumulativeSum(
   double&        array[]    // array of values
   )

Parameters

array[]

[in] Array of values. 

array[]

[out] Array of output values.

result[]

[out] Array of output values. 

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.