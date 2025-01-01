DokumentationKategorien
Erhält das angefragten Volumen des Deals in Lots.

double  RequestVolume() const

Rückgabewert

Abgefragtes Deal-Volumen in Lots, das in der letzten Abfrage verwendet war.