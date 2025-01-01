ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCTradeRequestVolume 

RequestVolume

直近のリクエストで使用された（ロット単位の）取引高を取得します。

double  RequestVolume() const 

戻り値

直近のリクエストで使用された（ロット単位の）取引高