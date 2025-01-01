문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathSignif 

MathSignif

값을 matissa의 지정된 자릿수로 반올림 합니다.

실수 값으로 작업하기 위한 버전:

double  MathSignif(
   const double   x,         // 값
   const int      digits     // 소수 자릿수
   )

값 반환

반올림 값.

실수 값 배열 및 결과 출력을 별도의 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전:

bool  MathSignif(
   const double&  array[],   // 값의 배열
   int            digits,    // 소수 자릿수
   double         result[]   // 결과의 배열
   )

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

실수 값 배열 및 원본 배열로 결과 출력 작업용 버전:

bool  MathSignif(
   double&        array[],   // 값의 배열
   int            digits     // 소수 자릿수
   )

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

매개변수

x

[in] 반올림할 실수 값.

digits

[in] 소수 자릿수.

array[]

[in] 실수 값 배열. 

array[]

[out] 출력 값의 배열.

result[]

[out] 출력 값의 배열. 