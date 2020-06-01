Trabalhando com séries temporais na biblioteca DoEasy (Parte 35): Objeto "Barra" e lista-série temporal do símbolo

Sumário

Com este artigo, começamos uma nova seção para descrever a criação de uma biblioteca que facilita escrever programas para os terminais MetaTrader5 e 4. A primeira série de artigos (34 partes) foi dedicada ao desenvolvimento do conceito de objetos de biblioteca e às suas interconexões. Além disso, com base nesse conceito, foi criada uma funcionalidade para trabalhar com o estado e histórico atuais da conta.

Atualmente, a biblioteca possui a seguinte funcionalidade:

sabe pesquisar, classificar e comparar dados de qualquer ordem ou posição,

fornece acesso rápido e conveniente a quaisquer propriedades de ordens e posições,

controla todos os eventos que ocorrem na conta,

permite receber e comparar dados da conta e símbolos,

reage a alterações nas propriedades de todos os objetos disponíveis em seus bancos de dados (coleções) e envia notificações ao programa sobre os eventos registrados por ele.

Também podemos indicar à biblioteca a quais eventos deve responder e sobre quais enviar notificações.

Além disso, é possível trabalhar com as funções de negociação dos terminais, desenvolver novos tipos de solicitações de negociação, isto é, solicitações de negociação pendentes que nos permitirão no futuro, diretamente desde nosso programa, criar sua lógica de comportamento em determinadas condições e também fornecer muitos recursos para a criação de novos tipos de ordens pendentes.

Criamos e descrevemos tudo isso e muito mais na série anterior que descreve a criação da biblioteca.



Na segunda série, consideraremos muitos aspectos do trabalho com dados de preços, gráficos de símbolos, livro de ofertas, indicadores etc. Em geral, será dedicada uma nova série de artigos ao desenvolvimento da funcionalidade da biblioteca para acessar rápido, pesquisar, comparar e classificar quaisquer matrizes de dados de preços, bem como objetos de armazenamento e fontes.



Ideia

Nos primeiros artigos da última série descrevemos em detalhes o conceito, método de armazenamento e funcionamento da estrutura de objetos da biblioteca. Hoje, repetiremos brevemente os princípios básicos da estrutura e armazenamento de objetos da biblioteca.

Qualquer conjunto de dados do mesmo tipo pode ser representado como uma lista de objetos dotados do mesmo tipo de propriedades. Quer dizer, cada objeto da lista de objetos do mesmo tipo tem o mesmo conjunto de propriedades, mas cada objeto da mesma lista classificada possui valores diferentes.

Cada lista que armazena um conjunto de objetos do mesmo tipo pode ser classificada por qualquer uma das propriedades alocadas aos objetos da lista em questão.

As propriedades do objeto são de três tipos: inteiras, reais e de string.

O armazenamento desses objetos em listas classificadas permite encontrar rapidamente qualquer um dos objetos, receber dados deles e os usar em programas.

Quase todos os objetos de biblioteca podem rastrear independentemente suas próprias propriedades — alterar seus valores para cada objeto. Quando a propriedade do objeto é alterada, o objeto monitorado envia uma mensagem ao programa de controle sobre o fato de seu valor limite definido para rastreamento ter sido excedido.



A base de todos os objetos da biblioteca é o objeto base da biblioteca padrão que vem com a plataforma de negociação, enquanto a matriz dinâmica de ponteiros para instâncias da classe CObject e seus descendentes da Biblioteca padrão é a lista de objetos (coleção de objetos).

Hoje, criaremos o objeto "Barra", que armazenará todas as informações inerentes à barra no gráfico do símbolo, bem como uma lista contendo todos os objetos-barras para um símbolo e período gráfico.

Cada barra do gráfico do símbolo possui um conjunto específico de parâmetros, que são descritos na estrutura Mqlrates:

hora de início do período;

preço de abertura;

preço mais alto durante o período;

menor preço durante o período;

preço de fechamento;

volume de tick;

spread;

volume bolsista.



Além dessas propriedades básicas do objeto-barra, podemos definir suas propriedades adicionais no momento da criação do objeto:

ano ao qual pertence a barra;

mês ao qual pertence a barra;

dia da semana da barra;



número de série da barra no ano;

dia do mês;

hora da barra;

minuto da barra;

índice da barra na série temporal do símbolo;

tamanho da barra (de High a Low);

parte superior do corpo do candle (Max(Open,Close));

parte inferior do corpo do candle (Min(Open,Close));

tamanho do corpo do candle (de cima para baixo);

tamanho da sombra superior do candel (de High até a parte superior do candle);

tamanho da sombra inferior do candle (da parte inferior do corpo do candle até Low).

Todas essas propriedades nos permitem procurar qualquer combinação de barras e candles dentro do intervalo armazenado na lista de barras. Para a lista de objetos-barras pode ser definido o intervalo de dados armazenados desejado. Por padrão, armazenaremos mil barras na lista (ou todo o histórico disponível de barras do símbolo, se for menor que mil barras ou outro intervalo especificado).

Objeto "Barra"

Criamos enumerações de todas as propriedades do objeto-barra. Para fazer isso, abrimos o arquivo Defines.mqh, armazenado no caminho \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh e inserimos no final do arquivo as enumerações do tipo de barra das propriedades do objeto-barra inteiras, reais e de string, bem como os métodos de classificação da lista de objetos-barra:

enum ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE { BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH, BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH, BAR_BODY_TYPE_NULL, BAR_BODY_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY , }; enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_INDEX = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE, BAR_PROP_PERIOD, BAR_PROP_SPREAD, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, BAR_PROP_TIME, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE { BAR_PROP_OPEN = BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, BAR_PROP_HIGH, BAR_PROP_LOW, BAR_PROP_CLOSE, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, }; #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING { BAR_PROP_SYMBOL = (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), }; #define BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 1 ) #define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX = 0 , SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, }; O tipo de barra pode ser altista, baixista e zero. Como propriedade separada do tipo de barra definimos o tipo de corpo do candle, afinal, para determinar as diferentes formações de candles é usado, em particular, o tamanho do corpo do candle, por isso um corpo de tamanho zero não deve ser equiparado a uma barra zero, uma vez que a barra zero tem apenas um único preço para todos os quatro OHLC, enquanto um candle com corpo zero pode ter sombras que, dependendo da localização e da magnitude, farão diferença ao definir as formações do candle. Para exibir descrições das propriedades das barras e algumas outras mensagens da biblioteca, precisamos de novas mensagens de texto.

Adicionamos ao arquivo Datas.mqh, armazenado no caminho \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Datas.mqh, os índices das novas mensagens:

MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE, MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_PAUSE_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ , MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_SYNC_DATA , ... MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER , MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER , MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER , MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, ... MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_INDEX , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_BULLISH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_BEARISH , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_NULL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY , MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA , }; e as mensagens de texto correspondentes aos índices adicionados recentemente: { "Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок" , "Out of range of error codes return code" }, { "Не удалось создать объект \"Пауза\"" , "Failed to create \"Pause\" object" } , { "Не удалось создать объект \"Бар\"" , "Failed to create \"Bar\" object" } , { "Не удалось синхронизировать данные с сервером" , "Failed to sync data with server" } , ... { "Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня" , "Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used" }, { "Январь" , "January" } , { "Февраль" , "February" } , { "Март" , "March" } , { "Апрель" , "April" } , { "Май" , "May" } , { "Июнь" , "June" } , { "Июль" , "July" } , { "Август" , "August" } , { "Сентябрь" , "September" } , { "Октябрь" , "October" } , { "Ноябрь" , "November" } , { "Декабрь" , "December" } , { "Воскресение" , "Sunday" }, ... { "Добавлены условия активации отложенного запроса" , "Pending request activation conditions added" }, { "Не удалось получить данные бара" , "Failed to get bar data" } , { "Не удалось получить данные таймсерии" , "Failed to get timeseries data" } , { "Не удалось добавить объект-бар в список" , "Failed to add bar object to list" } , { "Бар" , "Bar" } , { "Таймфрейм" , "Timeframe" } , { "Спред" , "Spread" } , { "Тиковый объём" , "Tick volume" } , { "Биржевой объём" , "Real volume" } , { "Время начала периода" , "Period start time" } , { "Год" , "Year" } , { "Месяц" , "Month" } , { "Порядковый номер дня в году" , "Sequence day number in a year" } , { "День недели" , "Day of week" } , { "День месяца" , "Day of month" } , { "Час" , "Hour" } , { "Минута" , "Minute" } , { "Индекс в таймсерии" , "Timeseries index" } , { "Наивысшая цена за период" , "Highest price for the period" } , { "Наименьшая цена за период" , "Lowest price for the period" } , { "Размер свечи" , "Candle size" } , { "Размер тела свечи" , "Candle body size" } , { "Размер верхней тени свечи" , "Candle upper shadow size" } , { "Размер нижней тени свечи" , "Candle lower shadow size" } , { "Верх тела свечи" , "Top of candle body" } , { "Низ тела свечи" , "Bottom of candle body" } , { "Бычий бар" , "Bullish bar" } , { "Медвежий бар" , "Bearish bar" } , { "Нулевой бар" , "Zero bar" } , { "Свеча с нулевым телом" , "Candle with zero body" } , { "Сначала нужно установить требуемое количество данных при помощи SetAmountUsedData()" , "First you need to set required amount of data using SetAmountUsedData()" } , }; No arquivo de funções de serviço DELib.mqh, localizado em \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh inserimos uma função que retorna o nome do mês e uma função que retorna uma descrição do período gráfico: string MonthDescription( const int month) { return ( month== 1 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY) : month== 2 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY) : month== 3 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MARCH) : month== 4 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_APRIL) : month== 5 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAY) : month== 6 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_JUNE) : month== 7 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_JULY) : month== 8 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_AUGUST) : month== 9 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SEPTEMBER) : month== 10 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OCTOBER) : month== 11 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOVEMBER) : month== 12 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_DECEMBER) : ( string )month ); } string TimeframeDescription( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ); } À função que retorna o nome do mês é transferido o número do mês, e de acordo com esse número é retornada a sua descrição. À função que retorna o nome do mês é transferido o período gráfico e, em seguida, desde a representação de texto do valor da enumeração do período gráfico é extraída um substring, que começa da posição 7 até o final da linha. O resultado é retornado como texto. Assim, por exemplo, da representação de texto do período horário PERIOD_H1 é recuperado o valor H1.

Para armazenar as classes dos objetos-barras criamos uma nova pasta no diretório de objetos da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\, e nela criamos o novo arquivo Bar.mqh da classe CBar. Consideramos a listagem do corpo da classe e, em seguida, implementamos seus métodos: #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CBar : public CObject { private : MqlDateTime m_dt_struct; int m_digits; string m_period_description; long m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType( void ) const ; double CandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .Low()); } double BodySize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyHigh()- this .BodyLow()); } double ShadowUpSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .BodyHigh()); } double ShadowDownSize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyLow()- this .Low()); } double BodyHigh( void ) const { return :: fmax ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } double BodyLow( void ) const { return :: fmin ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } int TimeYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.year; } int TimeMonth( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.mon; } int TimeDayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_week; } int TimeDayOfYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_year; } int TimeDay( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day; } int TimeHour( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.hour; } int TimeMinute( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.min; } public : void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CBar *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates); virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBar* compared_bar) const ; CBar(){;} CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates); ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody( void ) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period ( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } long Index( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX); } double Open( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN); } double High( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH); } double Low( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW); } double Close( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE); } double Size( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE); } double SizeBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY); } double TopBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP); } double BottomBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM); } double SizeShadowUp( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP); } double SizeShadowDown( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual string Header( void ); }; Como uma revisão do material previamente visto consideraremos brevemente a composição da classe. Na seção privada da classe estão localizados: Três matrizes que armazenam as propriedades do objeto-barra (inteiro, real e string).

Métodos que calculam o verdadeiro índice da propriedade de um objeto na matriz correspondente.

Métodos que calculam e retornam propriedades adicionais do objeto-barra. Na seção pública da classe estão localizados: Métodos que gravam - nas matrizes das propriedades inteiras, reais e de string - o valor passado da propriedade do objeto.

Métodos que retornam desde a matriz o valor da propriedade inteira, real ou de string solicitada.

Métodos virtuais que retornam para cada propriedade o sinalizador que indica que o objeto mantém essa propriedade. Os métodos são destinados à implementação em objetos descendentes do objeto-barra e devem retornar false caso o objeto herdeiro não suporte a propriedade especificada. No objeto "Barra" são suportadas todas as propriedades e os métodos retornam true. No primeiro artigo nós discutimos em detalhes toda a estrutura dos objetos da biblioteca, já aqui consideramos brevemente a implementação dos restantes métodos da classe. A classe tem três construtores: 1. O construtor padrão sem parâmetros é usado para declarar um objeto de uma classe e, em seguida, definir os parâmetros para o objeto criado. 2. O primeiro construtor paramétrico recebe três parâmetros (símbolo, período gráfico e o índice da barra) e, com base nas mesmas, recebe da série temporal todas as propriedades do objeto-barra através da primeira forma da função CopyRates(): CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { MqlRates rates_array[1]; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyRates (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,rates_array)< 1 || !:: TimeToStruct (rates_array[ 0 ].time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; rates_array[ 0 ]=err; } this .SetProperties(rates_array[ 0 ]); } Esse construtor é usado para aquisição de dados únicos da série temporal imediatamente ao criar um objeto-barra. 3. O segundo construtor paramétrico serve para criar um objeto-barra a partir de uma matriz de estruturas MqlRates já preparada.

Quer dizer, isso implica um loop através da matriz de estruturas MqlRates e a criação de um objeto segundo o índice dessa matriz: CBar::CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index, const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe,index); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (rates.time, this .m_dt_struct)) { int err_code=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_BAR_DATA), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), " " ,CMessage::Text(err_code), " " ,CMessage::Retcode(err_code)); MqlRates err={ 0 }; this .SetProperties(err); return ; } this .SetProperties(rates); } Aqui ao construtor - além do símbolo, período gráfico e índice - é transferida uma referência à estrutura MqlRates. Com base nesses dados, é criado um objeto-barra. O método virtual Compare() se destina a comparar dois objetos de acordo com a propriedade especificada. Definido na classe de objeto base da biblioteca padrão CObject e retornará zero se os valores forem iguais e 1/-1 se um dos valores comparados for maior/menor. Para pesquisa e classificação, é usado no método Search() da Biblioteca Padrão e deve ser redefinido nas classes-herdeiras: int CBar::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CBar *bar_compared=node; if (mode<BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=bar_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=bar_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=bar_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; } Método para definição de dois objetos-barras idênticos serve para comparar dois objetos de barra e retorna true somente se todos os campos de dois objetos comparados forem iguais: bool CBar::IsEqual(CBar *compared_bar) const { int beg= 0 , end=BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_bar.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_bar.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } beg=end; end+=BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_bar.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; } Método para definir o símbolo, o período gráfico e o índice de um objeto-barra numa série temporal: void CBar::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(timeframe); } Além de definir as três propriedades listadas, o método define o número de casas decimais para o valor do preço do símbolo como uma variável m_digits, bem como uma descrição do período gráfico na variável m_period_description , basta especificá-los uma vez ao criar objetos-barras. Método para definir todos os parâmetros do objeto-barra simplesmente grava nas propriedades do objeto os valores da estrutura MqlRates passados para o método e também calcula os parâmetros das propriedades adicionais do objeto usando os métodos correspondentes: void CBar::SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, this .TimeYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, this .TimeMonth()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, this .TimeDayOfYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, this .TimeDayOfWeek()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, this .TimeDay()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, this .TimeHour()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, this .TimeMinute()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, this .BodySize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, this .BodyHigh()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, this .BodyLow()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, this .ShadowUpSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, this .ShadowDownSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE, this .BodyType()); } Método que registra no log descrições de todas as propriedades do objeto-barra: void CBar:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); } Em três ciclos, matrizes de propriedades de objetos exibem descrições de cada propriedade. Se a propriedade não for suportada, não será exibida se o parâmetro de entrada do método full_prop tiver um valor false (por padrão).

Método que registra uma breve descrição de um objeto-barra: void CBar::PrintShort( void ) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); string params= ( :: TimeToString ( this .Time(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ", " + "O: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Open(),dg)+ ", " + "H: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .High(),dg)+ ", " + "L: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Low(),dg)+ ", " + "C: " +:: DoubleToString ( this .Close(),dg)+ ", " + "V: " +( string ) this .VolumeTick()+ ", " + ( this .VolumeReal()> 0 ? "R: " +( string ) this .VolumeReal()+ ", " : "" )+ this .BodyTypeDescription() ); :: Print ( this .Header(), ": " ,params); } O método exibe a descrição da barra em formato Bar "SYMBOL" H4[INDEX]: YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS, O: X.XXXXX, H: X.XXXXX, L: X.XXXXX, C: X.XXXXX, V: XXXX, BAR_TYPE Por exemplo: Bar "EURUSD" H4[ 6 ]: 2020.02 . 06 20 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09749 , H: 1.09828 , L: 1.09706 , C: 1.09827 , V: 3323 , Bullish bar Método para registrar no log um nome de barra curto: string CBar::Header( void ) { return ( CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR)+ " \"" + this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL)+ "\" " + TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD))+ "[" +( string ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_INDEX)+ "]" ); } Exibe o nome da barra em formato Bar "SYMBOL" H4[INDEX] Por exemplo: Bar "EURUSD" H4[ 6 ] Método que retorna a descrição da propriedade inteira do objeto-barra: string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_INDEX ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_INDEX)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +MonthDescription(( int ) this .Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .DayOfYear(), 3 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription(( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Day(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Hour(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ):: IntegerToString ( this .Minute(), 2 , '0' ) ) : "" ); } Ao método é transferida uma propriedade inteira e, dependendo de seu valor, é retornada uma descrição, especificada no arquivo Datas.mqh. Métodos que retornam descrições das propriedades reais e de string do objeto-barra organizados de maneira semelhante ao método que retorna a descrição da propriedade inteira do objeto-barra:

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==BAR_PROP_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : "" ); } string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { return (property==BAR_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); } Método que retorna o tipo de barra: ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE CBar::BodyType( void ) const { return ( this .Close()> this .Open() ? BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH : this .Close()< this .Open() ? BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH : ( this .ShadowUpSize()+ this .ShadowDownSize()== 0 ? BAR_BODY_TYPE_NULL : BAR_BODY_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY ) ); } Aqui tudo é simples: se o preço de fechamento da barra for maior que o preço de abertura, será uma barra de alta, se o preço de fechamento da barra for menor que o preço de abertura, será uma barra de baixa, de outra forma, se as duas sombras do candle forem zero, será uma barra com um corpo zero, de outra forma, será um candle de corpo zero.

Método que retorna uma descrição do tipo de barra: string CBar::BodyTypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .BodyType()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BULLISH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_BULLISH) : this .BodyType()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_BEARISH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_BEARISH) : this .BodyType()==BAR_BODY_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_NULL) ); } Dependendo do tipo de barra, o método retorna sua descrição, contida no arquivo Datas.mqh.

A classe do objeto "Barra" está pronta. Agora podemos, para cada barra da série temporal, criar um objeto-barra. Mas, isso não nos dá una vantagem significativa se compararmos com a obtenção usual de dados usando a solicitação da barra de série temporal por meio de CopyRates(). Para podermos lidar tranquilamente com os dados das séries temporais, precisamos criar uma lista de objetos-barras correspondentes à série temporal em questão. Assim, já podemos analisar os dados da lista e procurar nela todas as informações necessárias para a análise. Isso significa que precisamos criar uma lista-série temporal na qual serão armazenados os objetos-barras.

Além disso, precisamos conhecer em que momento fixar a abertura de nova barra - para adicionar outro objeto-barra à lista e sempre ter uma ferramenta que nos sinaliza sobre a abertura de uma nova barra em qualquer símbolo e período gráfico. Antes de criarmos uma lista para armazenar objetos-barras, escreveremos a classe New Bar, pois um objeto dessa classe será uma das propriedades da lista de barras. Objeto "Nova barra" Para determinar a abertura de nova barra, basta comparar a hora de abertura da barra atual com seu tempo de abertura anterior. Se esses tempos não coincidirem, estaremos perante a abertura de uma nova barra. Nesse caso, precisamos salvar o novo tempo de abertura como o anterior para posterior comparação: NewBar = false ; if (PrevTime != Time) { NewBar = true ; PrevTime = Time; } Esta opção será exibida uma vez que o evento de abertura de nova barra e todos os comandos subsequentes já serão executados na nova barra. Mas, às vezes, a execução de determinados comandos é necessária precisamente após o evento "Nova barra" e, até que todos os comandos sejam concluídos, esse evento deve ser relevante. Para fazer isso, precisamos executar todos os comandos que devem ser concluídos no momento do surgimento de nova barra, antes de atribuir um novo valor ao tempo anterior: NewBar = false ; if (PrevTime != Time) { NewBar = true ; PrevTime = Time; } Assim, a primeira opção pode ser executada como uma função independente que retorna o sinalizador para abertura de uma nova barra. A segunda opção na versão apresentada deve fazer parte do manipulador OnTick(), de preferência no início, para que sejam executados todos os comandos que devem ser iniciados ao surgir uma nova barra primeiro e somente então tudo o que sempre é executado. No caso mais simples, isso é suficiente para controlar a abertura de nova barra.

Mas isso não é suficiente para as necessidades da biblioteca, pois precisamos de uma definição separada de nova barra para cada símbolo e cada período gráfico.

Além disso, devem ser feitas duas variações: controle automático e armazenamento de tempo para um determinado símbolo e período gráfico (retorno do sinalizador de evento "Nova barra" separadamente para cada símbolo e período gráfico), controle de tempo para um determinado símbolo e período gráfico com controle manual que armazena seu novo valor

(a definição do evento "Nova barra" e o usuário determinando quando armazenar um novo tempo para o controle subsequente da próxima nova barra separadamente para cada símbolo e período gráfico). Também é importante que não é recomendável desde os indicadores acessar as funções de atualização de séries temporais, se os dados forem solicitados no símbolo e período gráfico atuais. É provável que essa solicitação cause um erro, pois os dados históricos são atualizados no mesmo fluxo em que funciona o indicador. Portanto, é imperativo verificar solicitações desde iniciadores "e não desde o símbolo e período gráfico atuais, estamos, tentamos obter dados de séries temporais" e, se for o caso, para tal solicitação, é necessário usar outros métodos que não sejam SeriesInfoInteger() e outras funções que retornam dados seriais que são acessados ao iniciar o carregamento do histórico.

Essa abordagem existe e é bastante simples: Nos indicadores, nos parâmetros do manipulador OnCalculate() já existem as variáveis predefinidas que precisamos: int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) rates_total — quantidade de histórico disponível nas séries temporais (análogo da função Bars() sem parâmetros),

— quantidade de histórico disponível nas séries temporais (análogo da função Bars() sem parâmetros), prev_calculated — quantidade de dados já calculada na última chamada,

— quantidade de dados já calculada na última chamada, time[] — matriz-séries temporais com dados sobre o tempo das barras.

Nos indicadores, podemos acompanhar as alterações nos dados históricos usando um cálculo simples:

se (rates_total - prev_calculated) for maior que 1, isso significa que o histórico está carregado e que é necessário redesenhar o indicador,

se (rates_total - prev_calculated) for igual a 1, isso indica a abertura de uma nova barra no símbolo-período gráfico atual.

no estado normal, a cada novo tick, o valor da expressão (rates_total - prev_calculated) é 0. Nos indicadores do símbolo e período atuais, para definir uma nova barra e indicar seu tempo, transferiremos o tempo da barra desde a matriz time[] para os métodos da classe e, em outros casos, obteremos o tempo dentro dos métodos da classe.

Na pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\ criamos o novo arquivo NewBarObj.mqh da classe CNewBarObj: #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict class CNewBarObj { private : string m_symbol ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe ; datetime m_new_bar_time ; datetime m_prev_time ; datetime m_new_bar_time_manual ; datetime m_prev_time_manual ; datetime GetLastBarDate( const datetime time); public : void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } void SetPeriod( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); } void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_prev_time_manual= this .GetLastBarDate(time); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period ( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } datetime TimeNewBar( void ) const { return this .m_new_bar_time; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time); bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time); CNewBarObj( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_timeframe(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()), m_prev_time( 0 ),m_new_bar_time( 0 ), m_prev_time_manual( 0 ),m_new_bar_time_manual( 0 ) {} CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); }; Parece-me que aqui tudo é bastante simples:

na seção privada são declaradas as variáveis-membros da classe para armazenamento do símbolo e do período gráfico, para os quais o objeto definirá o evento "Nova barra",

variáveis para armazenamento do tempo de abertura da nova barra e do último tempo de abertura são separadas para controle automático e controle manual do tempo (acima é discutido para que é necessário.

O método GetLastBarDate() retorna o tempo de abertura da nova barra e será considerado abaixo.

Na seção pública da classe, é anunciado e implementado o método de armazenamento do tempo da nova barra como o anterior para gerenciamento manual de tempo SaveNewBarTime(), pois permite que o usuário da biblioteca armazene independentemente o tempo da nova barra após a conclusão de todas as ações necessárias na nova barra.

Os métodos restantes falam por si e não os descreveremos aqui. Na classe são implementados dois construtores, o primeiro não possui parâmetros, em sua lista de inicialização são gravados o símbolo e o período atuais, e são redefinidos e todos os valores do tempo da nova barra e do último tempo de abertura da barra. Após criar esse objeto, devemos chamar independentemente os métodos para definir o símbolo e o período desejados para o objeto de classe criado.

O segundo construtor é paramétrico, para ele são imediatamente transferidos o símbolo e o período necessários: CNewBarObj::CNewBarObj( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : m_symbol(symbol),m_timeframe(timeframe) { this .m_prev_time= this .m_prev_time_manual= this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_new_bar_time_manual= 0 ; } Na sua lista de inicialização, são definidos o símbolo e o período, passados nos parâmetros do objeto de classe criado e, em seguida, todos os valores do tempo são definidos como zero no corpo da classe. Método que retorna o sinalizador de abertura de nova barra durante o gerenciamento automático de tempo: bool CNewBarObj::IsNewBar( const datetime time) { datetime tm= this .GetLastBarDate(time); if ( this .m_prev_time== 0 && this .m_new_bar_time== 0 ) { this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time=tm; return false ; } if ( this .m_prev_time!=tm) { this .m_new_bar_time= this .m_prev_time=tm; return true ; } return false ; } O método uma vez cada vez que uma nova barra é aberta no símbolo e no período gráfico especificado para o objeto, retorna true. Método que retorna o sinalizador de abertura de nova barra durante o gerenciamento manual de tempo: bool CNewBarObj::IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { datetime tm= this .GetLastBarDate(time); if ( this .m_prev_time_manual== 0 && this .m_new_bar_time_manual== 0 ) { this .m_new_bar_time_manual= this .m_prev_time_manual=tm; return false ; } if ( this .m_prev_time_manual!=tm) { this .m_new_bar_time=tm; return true ; } return false ; } Diferentemente do método com gerenciamento automático de tempo, esse método não registra o valor do tempo atual da abertura de nova barra na variável que armazena o último de barra. Isso possibilita a cada novo tick após o registro do evento "Nova Barra" enviar o sinalizador de abertura de nova barra até que o usuário ache que todas as ações a serem feitas na abertura da nova barra foram realizadas e que é necessário armazenar o tempo de abertura da nova barra como o último.

O tempo da nova barra é passado para os dois métodos em seus parâmetros de entrada; depois, usando o método GetLastBarDate(), é decidido o tempo a ser utilizado: datetime CNewBarObj::GetLastBarDate( const datetime time) { return ( :: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () ? time : ( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ) ); } Se este indicador, bem como o símbolo e o período gráfico do objeto "Nova Barra" coincidirem com o símbolo e período gráfico atuais, será retornado o tempo, passado para o método (nos parâmetros este tempo existe nos parâmetros OnCalculate() na matriz time[], e desde esta matriz será necessário passar o tempo para os métodos de definição da nova barra), caso contrário, obteremos o tempo da última barra com ajuda da SeriesInfoInteger(), nesse caso, em vez do tempo, poderemos passar qualquer valor.

Para as necessidades atuais, o objeto de classe "Nova barra" está pronto. Vamos começar a criar uma lista de objetos-barras. A lista de objetos-barras é essencialmente uma parte dos dados históricos das séries temporais que compõem o MqlRates. Por que criar uma lista separada?

Em primeiro lugar, para classificação, pesquisa e comparações rápidas e, em segundo lugar, o objeto de barra, cujo número especificado é armazenado na lista, fornece, além dos campos da estrutura MqlRates, campos adicionais com valores que facilitam a pesquisa de várias formações de candles no futuro.



Lista de objetos-barras, pesquisa e classificação

Para a lista-séries temporais (lista de objetos-barras), usaremos a classe de matriz dinâmica de ponteiros para instâncias da classe CObject e seus descendentes da biblioteca padrão. Hoje criaremos uma única lista de objetos-barras de objetos na qual serão armazenadas as barras de apenas uma série temporal com base no símbolo e período gráfico. Nos artigos futuros, com base nessa lista, criaremos uma coleção de séries temporais por períodos gráficos para cada símbolo usado no programa do usuário. Assim, teremos muitas coleções semelhantes de listas-séries temporais, nas quais será possível procurar rapidamente as informações necessárias para análise e comparação com outras listas-coleções de séries temporais disponíveis para o usuário na biblioteca.

Cada lista de objetos-barra terá um número objetos-barra (profundidade do histórico) definido pelo usuário. Por padrão, a profundidade do histórico de todas as listas terá uma dimensão de 1 000 barras. E cada lista, antes de ser criada, deve levar em consideração a sincronização de dados com o servidor de negociação. Cada lista de cada série do tempo terá um valor indicando o número de barras do histórico disponíveis. Este valor é retornado pela função Bars() sem parâmetros. Se retornar zero, significa que o histórico ainda não está sincronizado. Faremos várias tentativas com pouca espera entre elas, à espera da sincronização de dados com o servidor.



Criamos no arquivo Defines.mqh a substituição de macros que define a profundidade do histórico usado, o número de milissegundos de uma pausa entre tentativas de sincronização do histórico com o servidor e o número de tentativas para obter o fato da sincronização:



#define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) #define SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT ( 1000 ) #define PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS ( 16 ) #define ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC ( 5 )

Para pesquisa rápida e classificação de listas-coleções, já criamos a funcionalidade na classe CSelect,

descrita na pasta de funções de serviço e de classes \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\ no arquivo Select.mqh.



À classe adicionamos os métodos para pesquisar e classificar nas listas de barras-objetos.

Anexamos à listagem o arquivo da classe do objeto "Barra":

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh"

Inserimos no corpo da classe a definição dos métodos de pesquisa e classificação com base nas propriedades do objeto "Barra":

class CSelect { private : template<typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *BySymbolProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindSymbolMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPendReqProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPendReqMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PEND_REQ_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); };

E fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos uma implementação dos métodos adicionados:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBar *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBar *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CBar *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CBar *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CBar *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindBarMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CBar *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CBar *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

Nós consideramos o funcionamento de métodos semelhantes no terceiro artigo da série anterior que descrevia bibliotecas, por tanto, não vamos falar sobre isso aqui, já que sempre é possível ler esse material novamente. E, claro, todas as perguntas podem ser expressas na discussão do artigo.

Criamos na pasta \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\ o novo arquivo Series.mqh da classe CSeries e anexamos a ele o arquivo da classe CSelect e as novas classes do objeto "Nova barra" e do objeto "Barra":

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh"

Agora, escreveremos no corpo da classe todas as variáveis-membro da classe necessárias e declararemos os métodos da classe:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh" class CSeries : public CObject { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; uint m_amount; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_series; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; public : CArrayObj* GetList( void ) { return &m_list_series;} CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj* GetList(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL){ return CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool SetAmountUsedData( const uint amount, const uint rates_total); string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period ( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } uint AmountUsedData( void ) const { return this .m_amount; } uint Bars ( void ) const { return this .m_bars; } bool IsNewBar( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBar(time); } bool IsNewBarManual( const datetime time) { return this .m_new_bar_obj.IsNewBarManual(time); } CBar *GetBarByListIndex( const uint index); CBar *GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index); double Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); double Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); datetime Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); long RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); int Spread( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ); void SaveNewBarTime( const datetime time) { this .m_new_bar_obj.SaveNewBarTime(time); } bool SyncData( const uint amount, const uint rates_total); int Create( const uint amount= 0 ); void Refresh( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ); CSeries( void ); CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint amount= 0 ); };

Temos métodos para obter listas em todas as classes-coleções de objetos, métodos esses cujo desenvolvimento consideramos no terceiro artigo da série anterior.



Vamos examinar a lista de métodos declarados e analisar sua implementação.

O primeiro construtor de classe não possui parâmetros e serve para criar uma lista para o símbolo e o período gráfico atuais:



CSeries::CSeries( void ) : m_bars( 0 ),m_amount( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ) ; this .m_list_series.Clear() ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX) ; this .SetSymbolPeriod(:: Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) ; }

Na lista de inicialização, são redefinidos os valores do número de barras de série temporal disponíveis, o número de barras armazenadas na lista e o sinalizador de sincronização de dados com o servidor.

Em seguida, é definido o tipo de programa, é limpa a lista de objetos-barras e para ele é definido um sinalizador de classificação por índice de barras, depois disso, para a lista são definidos o símbolo e o período gráfico atuais

. Após criar uma lista de objetos-barras, é necessário definir o número de barras usadas, usando o método SetAmountUsedData() ou SyncData(), que inclui o método SetAmountUsedData(). Para indicadores, é necessário passar o segundo parâmetro para o método rates_total.



O segundo construtor da classe possui três parâmetros de entrada (símbolo, período e tamanho de lista de objetos-barras) e serve para criar uma lista para o símbolo e o período especificados com a profundidade de histórico desejada:

CSeries::CSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint amount= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ) ; this .m_list_series.Clear() ; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX) ; this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe) ; this .m_sync= this .SetAmountUsedData(amount, 0 ) ; }

Na lista de inicialização, são redefinidos os valores do número de barras de série temporal disponíveis, o número de barras armazenadas na lista e o sinalizador de sincronização de dados com o servidor.

Em seguida, é definido o tipo de programa, é limpa a lista de objetos-barras e para ele é definido um sinalizador de classificação por índice de barras,

depois disso, para a lista são definidos o símbolo e o período gráfico atuais.

Finalmente, para o sinalizador de sincronização é definido o resultado do método de configuração de número de barras necessárias da lista de objetos-barras SetAmountUsedData(), ao qual é transferida a profundidade do histórico, indicada pelo parâmetro de entrada amount do construtor.

Após criar uma lista de objetos de barra, é imperativo que o programa controle a sincronização com o servidor usando o método SyncData().

Método para definir símbolo e período gráfico:

void CSeries::SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_bar_obj.SetPeriod( this .m_timeframe); }

Ao método são transferidos o símbolo e o período gráfico, é verificado se os valores estão corretos e é definido o símbolo atual e o período gráfico ou os passados para o método. Em seguida, para o objeto "Nova barra" da lista de barras são definidos o símbolo e o período gráfico recém-salvos nas variáveis.

Método que define a quantidade de dados usados da série-temporal para a lista de objetos-barras:

bool CSeries::SetAmountUsedData( const uint amount , const uint rates_total ) { this .m_bars= ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () ? rates_total : :: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe) ); if ( this .m_bars> 0 ) { this .m_amount=(amount== 0 ? :: fmin (SERIES_DEFAULT_BARS_COUNT, this .m_bars) : :: fmin (amount, this .m_bars)); return true ; } return false ; }

Ao método é transferida a quantidade necessária de dados para a lista de objetos-barras e o número total de barras da série temporal atual (para indicadores).

Em seguida, é verificado o tipo de programa e é selecionado o lugar de onde obtemos a quantidade de histórico disponível na variável m_bars , a partir do valor passado para o método (para o indicador no símbolo e período gráfico atuais) ou a partir do ambiente. Em seguida, determinamos qual valor deve ser definido para a variável m_amount , com base no tamanho do histórico disponível e requerido.



Método para sincronizar dados por símbolo e período gráfico com os dados no servidor:

bool CSeries::SyncData( const uint amount, const uint rates_total) { this .m_sync= this .SetAmountUsedData(amount,rates_total); if ( this .m_sync) return true ; CPause *pause= new CPause(); if (pause== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_PAUSE_OBJ)); return false ; } pause.SetWaitingMSC(PAUSE_FOR_SYNC_ATTEMPTS); pause.SetTimeBegin( 0 ); int attempts= 0 ; while (attempts<ATTEMPTS_FOR_SYNC && !:: IsStopped ()) { if (:: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED )) { this .m_sync= this .SetAmountUsedData(amount,rates_total); if ( this .m_sync) break ; } if (pause.IsCompleted()) { pause.SetTimeBegin( 0 ); attempts++; } } delete pause; return this .m_sync; }

A lógica do método está bem descrita nos comentários do código.

Métodos de criação e de atualização da lista de objetos-barras também estão comentados em detalhes na listagem e, para não ocupar muito espaço os descrevendo, vamos considerá-los na íntegra. Se tiverem alguma dúvida sobre esses métodos, sempre podem perguntar na discussão do artigo:

int CSeries::Create ( const uint amount= 0 ) { if ( this .m_amount== 0 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA)); return 0 ; } else if (amount> 0 && this .m_amount!=amount && amount< this .m_bars) { if (! this .SetAmountUsedData(amount, 0 )) return 0 ; } MqlRates rates[]; :: ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); :: ResetLastError (); int copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , this .m_amount,rates),err= ERR_SUCCESS ; if (copied< 1 ) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_GET_SERIES_DATA), " " , this .m_symbol, " " ,TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); return 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ; i<copied; i++) { :: ResetLastError (); CBar* bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,i,rates[i]); if (bar== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_BAR_OBJ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(:: GetLastError ())); continue ; } if (! this .m_list_series.Add(bar)) { err=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST), " " ,bar.Header(), ". " , CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(err),CMessage::Retcode(err)); } } return this .m_list_series.Total(); } void CSeries::Refresh ( const datetime time= 0 , const double open= 0 , const double high= 0 , const double low= 0 , const double close= 0 , const long tick_volume= 0 , const long volume= 0 , const int spread= 0 ) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(time)) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 ); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.Add(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } if ( this .m_list_series.Total()> 1 ) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); this .SaveNewBarTime(time); } int index= this .m_list_series.Total()- 1 ; CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time=time; rates[ 0 ].open=open; rates[ 0 ].high=high; rates[ 0 ].low=low; rates[ 0 ].close=close; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume=tick_volume; rates[ 0 ].real_volume=volume; rates[ 0 ].spread=spread; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }

Para criar uma lista-série temporal, primeiro precisamos definir o tamanho do histórico e obter o sinalizador de sincronização com o servidor usando o método SyncData(), e logo a seguir chamar o método Create(). Para atualizar os dados da lista de objetos-barras, basta chamar o método Refresh() em cada tick. O método determina a abertura de nova barra e adiciona um novo objeto-barra à lista-série temporal. Neste caso, o primeiro objeto-barra é removido da lista de objetos-barras, para que o tamanho da lista permaneça sempre como foi definido usando o método SyncData().

Precisamos obter objetos desde a lista-série temporal os objetos "Barra" para usar seus dados na execução de algumas tarefas. Se para a lista-série temporal estiver definido o sinalizador de classificação por índice (SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX), a sequência de localização de objetos-barras na lista corresponderá à localização de barras reais na série temporal. Mas, se para a lista estiver definido outro sinalizador de classificação, a sequência de localização dos objetos na lista não corresponderá à localização de barras reais na série temporal, uma vez que estarão localizadas em ordem crescente do valor da propriedade pela qual é classificada a lista. Por isso, para selecionar objetos da lista de objetos-barras, temos dois métodos: um método que retorna um objeto-barra por seu índice na série temporal e um método que retorna um objeto-barra por seu índice na lista de objetos-barras.

Consideremos estes dois métodos.



Método que retorna um objeto-barra pelo seu índice na lista de objetos-barras:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarByListIndex( const uint index) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .m_list_series.Total()-index- 1 ); }

Ao método é transferido o índice do objeto-barra desejado. O índice transmitido implica direção como na série temporal: um índice zero indica o último objeto na lista. Porém, os objetos na lista são armazenados do índice zero até list.Total()-1, quer dizer, para obter a última barra da lista, é necessário solicitá-la pelo índice list.Total()-1, e já para obter a barrá mais à direita no gráfico, é preciso solicitá-la pelo índice 0 — esta é uma indexação reversa.

Por isso, no método para obter o índice correto, ele é recalculado: do tamanho da lista é retirado o número do índice-1 transferido e é retornado o objeto-barra pelo índice calculado de acordo com a direção da indexação, como na série temporal.

Método que retorna objeto-barra pelo seu índice na série temporal:

CBar *CSeries::GetBarBySeriesIndex( const uint index) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList(BAR_PROP_INDEX,index); return (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ? NULL : list.At( 0 ) ); }

Ao método é transferido o índice do objeto-barra desejado. O índice transmitido implica a direção como na série temporal.

Para obter um objeto com esse índice de barra na série temporal, é necessário selecionar por propriedade BAR_PROP_INDEX. Se na lista de objetos-barras houver uma barra com o índice desejado, na lista list haverá um único objeto que vamos retornar.

Se tal objeto não existir, será retornado NULL. No entanto, se houver um erro, esses dois métodos retornam o valor NULL.



Métodos que retornam as propriedades básicas do objeto-barra desde a lista de objetos-barras por índice:

double CSeries::Open( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Open() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeries::High( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.High() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeries::Low( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Low() : WRONG_VALUE ); } double CSeries::Close( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Close() : WRONG_VALUE ); } datetime CSeries::Time( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Time() : 0 ); } long CSeries::TickVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeTick() : WRONG_VALUE ); } long CSeries::RealVolume( const uint index, const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=(from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index)); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.VolumeReal() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int CSeries::Spread( const uint index , const bool from_series= true ) { CBar *bar=( from_series ? this .GetBarBySeriesIndex(index ) : this .GetBarByListIndex(index) ); return (bar!= NULL ? bar.Spread() : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Ao método são transferidos o índice da barra e o sinalizador que indica se o índice solicitado corresponde (true) à direção de indexação como na série temporal.

Com base no valor deste sinalizadorobtemos o objeto-barra por meio do método GetBarBySeriesIndex() ou com ajuda do método GetBarByListIndex(), e em seguida retornamos o valor da propriedade solicitada no método.



Os outros métodos da classe CSeries que não foram considerados aqui são usados para configurar ou retornar facilmente os valores das variáveis-membros de classe.

Para verificar o que fizemos hoje, precisamos tornar o programa externo saiba das classes criadas. Para fazer isso, basta anexar o arquivo da classe CSeries ao arquivo do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine:



#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" #include "Objects\Series\Series.mqh"

Agora, no EA de teste, podemos definir uma variável com o tipo de classe CSeries para criar e usar (nesta implementação, não totalmente, mas apenas para teste) listas de séries temporais com um determinado número de objetos-barras. Vamos verificar isso agora.



Teste

Para o teste, pegamos o EA do último artigo da série anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part35\ usando o novo nome TestDoEasyPart32.mq5.



Como vamos testar...

No EA criamos duas variáveis (para teste) do objeto da classe CSeries — uma para o período gráfico de minutos (2 barras), e outro para o atual (10 barras). No manipulador OnInit() definimos para eles todos os parâmetros e exibimos três listas:

lista completa de barras da série temporal atual, classificada pelo tamanho de candle (de High a Low) — exibimos descrições breves dos objetos-barras; lista completa de barras da série temporal atual, classificada por índices de barras (de barra 0 a barra 9) — exibimos descrições breves dos objetos-barras; lista completa de propriedades do objeto-barra, que corresponde ao índice 1 (barra anterior) da série temporal atual — exibimos a lista completa de propriedades de barra.



Já no manipulador OnTick(), em cada tick, atualizaremos ambas as séries temporais e exibiremos no log uma entrada sobre a abertura de nova barra em cada um dos períodos gráficos destas duas listas-série temporal — no período gráfico М1 e no atual. Para as séries temporais atuais, ao abrir uma nova barra, além de enviar entradas para o log, reproduziremos o som padrão "news.wav".

Na lista de variáveis globais do EA, definimos duas variáveis com o tipo de classe CSeries — variável da lista série temporal do período gráfico atual e variável da lista série temporal do período gráfico M1:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ; CEngine engine; CSeries series ; CSeries series_m1 ; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ushort magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint distance_pending_request; uint bars_delay_pending_request; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; bool pressed_pending_buy; bool pressed_pending_buy_limit; bool pressed_pending_buy_stop; bool pressed_pending_buy_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_buy; bool pressed_pending_close_buy2; bool pressed_pending_close_buy_by_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell; bool pressed_pending_sell_limit; bool pressed_pending_sell_stop; bool pressed_pending_sell_stoplimit; bool pressed_pending_close_sell; bool pressed_pending_close_sell2; bool pressed_pending_close_sell_by_buy; bool pressed_pending_delete_all; bool pressed_pending_close_all; bool pressed_pending_sl; bool pressed_pending_tp; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing; uchar group1; uchar group2; double g_point; int g_digits;

No manipulador OnInit() do EA definimos as propriedades necessárias para ambas as variáveis de objetos-série temporal, e imediatamente exibimos todas as informações sobre a lista de objetos-barras gerada do período gráfico atual. Para o período gráfico M1, simplesmente exibimos uma mensagem sobre a criação bem-sucedida da lista:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); Sleep ( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); series_m1.SetSymbolPeriod( Symbol (), PERIOD_M1 ) ; if (series_m1.SyncData( 2 , 0 )) { int total=series_m1.Create( 2 ); if (total> 0 ) Print (TextByLanguage( "Создана таймсерия М1 с размером " , "Created timeseries M1 with size " ),( string )total); } series.SetSymbolPeriod( Symbol (),( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()) ; if (series.SyncData( 10 , 0 )) { int total=series.Create( 10 ); if (total> 0 ) { CArrayObj *list=series.GetList(); CBar *bar= NULL ; Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "Бары, сортированные по размеру свечи от High до Low:" , "Bars sorted by candle size from High to Low:" )); list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { bar=series.GetBarByListIndex(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; bar.PrintShort(); } Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "Бары, сортированные по индексу таймсерии:" , "Bars sorted by timeseries index:" )); list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_INDEX); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { bar=series.GetBarByListIndex(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; bar.PrintShort(); } Print ( "" ); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_INDEX, 1 ,EQUAL); if (list.Total()== 1 ) { bar=list.At( 0 ); bar. Print (); } } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

No manipulador OnTick(), em cada tick, atualizaremos as listas-série temporal de objetos de classe CSeries, e no evento "Nova barra" para cada uma das duas listas exibiremos mensagens sobre esse evento. Além disso, reproduziremos um som para o evento de abertura de nova barra no período gráfico atual.:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); EventsHandling(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } series.Refresh() ; if (series.IsNewBar( 0 )) { Print ( "New bar on " ,series. Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription(series. Period ()), " " , TimeToString (series.Time( 0 ))); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_NEWS); } series_m1.Refresh() ; if (series_m1.IsNewBar( 0 )) { Print ( "New bar on " ,series_m1. Symbol (), " " ,TimeframeDescription(series_m1. Period ()), " " , TimeToString (series_m1.Time( 0 ))); } }

Compilamos o EA e o executamos na gráfico de símbolos.

No log, primeiro serão exibidas listas sobre a criação da lista-série temporal para o período gráfico М1 com base em duas barras, em seguida, será exibida a lista de barras classificada por tamanho de candles, depois, a lista de barras classificada segundo a ordem dos índices de barras na série tempora, e, finalmente, todas as propriedades do objeto-barra com índice 1 na série temporal:

Account 15585535 : Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 9999.40 USD, 1 : 100 , Demo account MetaTrader 5 Work only with the current symbol. The number of symbols used: 1 Created timeseries M1 with size 2 Bars , sorted by size candle from High to Low: Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 2 ]: 2020.02 . 12 10 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09145 , H: 1.09255 , L: 1.09116 , C: 1.09215 , V: 2498 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 3 ]: 2020.02 . 12 09 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09057 , H: 1.09150 , L: 1.09022 , C: 1.09147 , V: 1773 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 1 ]: 2020.02 . 12 11 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09215 , H: 1.09232 , L: 1.09114 , C: 1.09202 , V: 1753 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 9 ]: 2020.02 . 12 03 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09130 , H: 1.09197 , L: 1.09129 , C: 1.09183 , V: 1042 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 4 ]: 2020.02 . 12 08 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09108 , H: 1.09108 , L: 1.09050 , C: 1.09057 , V: 581 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 8 ]: 2020.02 . 12 04 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09183 , H: 1.09197 , L: 1.09146 , C: 1.09159 , V: 697 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 5 ]: 2020.02 . 12 07 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09122 , H: 1.09143 , L: 1.09096 , C: 1.09108 , V: 591 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 6 ]: 2020.02 . 12 06 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09152 , H: 1.09159 , L: 1.09121 , C: 1.09122 , V: 366 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 7 ]: 2020.02 . 12 05 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09159 , H: 1.09177 , L: 1.09149 , C: 1.09152 , V: 416 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 0 ]: 2020.02 . 12 12 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09202 , H: 1.09204 , L: 1.09181 , C: 1.09184 , V: 63 , Bearish bar Bars , sorted by timeseries index: Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 9 ]: 2020.02 . 12 03 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09130 , H: 1.09197 , L: 1.09129 , C: 1.09183 , V: 1042 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 8 ]: 2020.02 . 12 04 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09183 , H: 1.09197 , L: 1.09146 , C: 1.09159 , V: 697 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 7 ]: 2020.02 . 12 05 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09159 , H: 1.09177 , L: 1.09149 , C: 1.09152 , V: 416 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 6 ]: 2020.02 . 12 06 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09152 , H: 1.09159 , L: 1.09121 , C: 1.09122 , V: 366 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 5 ]: 2020.02 . 12 07 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09122 , H: 1.09143 , L: 1.09096 , C: 1.09108 , V: 591 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 4 ]: 2020.02 . 12 08 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09108 , H: 1.09108 , L: 1.09050 , C: 1.09057 , V: 581 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 3 ]: 2020.02 . 12 09 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09057 , H: 1.09150 , L: 1.09022 , C: 1.09147 , V: 1773 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 2 ]: 2020.02 . 12 10 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09145 , H: 1.09255 , L: 1.09116 , C: 1.09215 , V: 2498 , Bullish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 1 ]: 2020.02 . 12 11 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09215 , H: 1.09232 , L: 1.09114 , C: 1.09202 , V: 1753 , Bearish bar Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 0 ]: 2020.02 . 12 12 : 00 : 00 , O: 1.09202 , H: 1.09204 , L: 1.09181 , C: 1.09184 , V: 63 , Bearish bar ============= The beginning of the event parameter list (Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 1 ]) ============= Timeseries index: 1 Type: Bearish bar Timeframe: H1 Spread: 1 Tick volume: 1753 Real volume: 0 Period start time: 2020.02 . 12 11 : 00 : 00 Sequence day number in the year: 042 Year: 2020 Month: February Day of week: Wednesday Day od month: 12 Hour: 11 Minute: 00 ------ Price open: 1.09215 Highest price for the period: 1.09232 Lowest price for the period: 1.09114 Price close: 1.09202 Candle size: 0.00118 Candle body size: 0.00013 Top of the candle body: 1.09215 Bottom of the candle body: 1.09202 Candle upper shadow size: 0.00017 Candle lower shadow size: 0.00088 ------ Symbol : "EURUSD" ============= End of the parameter list (Bar "EURUSD" H1[ 1 ]) =============

Agora, executamos o EA no modo visual do testador no período gráfico M5 e observamos as mensagens do log do testador sobre a abertura de novas barras:

Como vemos, a cada quinta mensagem, uma sobre a abertura de uma nova barra no M5, e entre elas, mensagens sobre a abertura de uma nova barra em M1.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, criaremos uma classe-coleção para listas de barras.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

