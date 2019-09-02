Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte XI). Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Eventos de encerramento de posição
- Remoção das propriedades não utilizadas
- Implementação de eventos de encerramento de posição para a MQL4
- Teste
- Qual é o próximo?
Remoção das propriedades não utilizadas
Enquanto eu trabalhava na definição dos eventos, eu notei que na MQL5 todos os parâmetros de horário são definidos em milissegundos. A MQL4 não possui essas propriedades de ordem e posição, mas nada nos impede de usar o horário em segundos expressado em milissegundos para a MQL4. Em outras palavras, qualquer horário em segundos é simplesmente duplicado pelo horário em milissegundos, não sendo usado em nenhum lugar. O horário de recebimento e exibição a ser definido em segundos é bastante idêntico ao recebimento em milissegundos, exceto pelo três dígitos adicionais, que indicam o número de milissegundos no formato de horário exibido.
Portanto, eu decidi remover todas as propriedades de horário definidas em segundos das propriedades da ordem, caso um ordem tenha a mesma
propriedade em milissegundos.
Como nós decidimos remover algo, seria bom adicionar algo também. Então, vamos adicionar a nova propriedade "comentário personalizado" a cada ordem. Ela pode ser definida a qualquer momento para qualquer ordem ou posição (ambas de abertura e encerramento/remoção). Por que nós precisamos disso? Por exemplo, isso pode ser necessário para os rótulos de texto para as ordens que atendam a determinadas condições ou para a exibição visual (posteriormente, a biblioteca deve apresentar seu próprio shell gráfico) para que uma ordem marcada com um rótulo de texto possa ser facilmente exibido usando várias construções gráficas.
Abrimos o arquivo Defines.mqh, pressionamos Ctrl+F para encontrar todas as propriedades da ordem que possuem o horário em segundos e uma propriedade semelhante com o final "_MSC" (essa propriedade é definida em milissegundos). Removemos as propriedades em milissegundos da ordem deixando as propriedades em segundos e substituindo o número de propriedades do tipo inteiro de 24 para 21:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order, deal, position integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0, // Order ticket ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, // Order magic number ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, // Open time (MQL5 Deal time) ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, // Close time (MQL5 Execution or removal time - ORDER_TIME_DONE) ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, // Open time in milliseconds (MQL5 Deal time in msc) ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, // Close time in milliseconds (MQL5 Execution or removal time - ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC) ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, // Order expiration date (for pending orders) ORDER_PROP_STATUS, // Order status (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATUS enumeration) ORDER_PROP_TYPE, // Order/deal type ORDER_PROP_REASON, // Deal/order/position reason or source ORDER_PROP_STATE, // Order status (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATE enumeration) ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, // Position ID ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, // Opposite position ID ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, // Ticket of the order that triggered a deal ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, // Deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, // Position change time in seconds ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, // Position change time in milliseconds ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, // Parent order ticket ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, // Derived order ticket ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, // Profit in points ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, // Flag of closing by StopLoss ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, // Flag of closing by TakeProfit ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, // Order/position group ID ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, // Direction type (Buy, Sell) }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (24) // Total number of integer properties #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of order properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Após as alterações, a listagem de propriedades inteiras da ordem ficará da seguinte maneira:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order, deal, position integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0, // Order ticket ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, // Order magic number ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, // Open time in milliseconds (MQL5 Deal time) ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, // Close time in milliseconds (MQL5 Execution or removal time - ORDER_TIME_DONE) ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, // Order expiration date (for pending orders) ORDER_PROP_STATUS, // Order status (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATUS enumeration) ORDER_PROP_TYPE, // Order/deal type ORDER_PROP_REASON, // Deal/order/position reason or source ORDER_PROP_STATE, // Order status (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATE enumeration) ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, // Position ID ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, // Opposite position ID ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, // Ticket of the order that triggered a deal ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, // Deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, // Position change time in milliseconds ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, // Parent order ticket ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, // Derived order ticket ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, // Profit in points ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, // Flag of closing by StopLoss ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, // Flag of closing by TakeProfit ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, // Order/position group ID ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, // Direction type (Buy, Sell) }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (21) // Total number of integer properties #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of order properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos encontrar a enumeração das possíveis opções de seleção por horário e remover as constantes de seleção em milissegundos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible selection options by time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, // By open time SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, // By close time SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN_MSC, // By open time in milliseconds SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, // By close time in milliseconds }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
A enumeração consistirá de apenas duas constantes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible selection options by time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, // By open time (in milliseconds) SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, // By close time (in milliseconds) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora, ao definir a seleção por horário, a seleção é realizada em milissegundos para a MQL5 e em segundos para a MQL4.
Adicionamos o novo "comentário personalizado" para as propriedades do tipo string das ordens e aumentamos o número total de propriedades do tipo string para 4:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order, deal, position string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Order symbol ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, // Order comment ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT, // Order custom comment ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID // Order ID in the external trading system }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (4) // Total number of string properties //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos remover todas as referências à milissegundos na enumeração de possíveis critérios de ordenação (agora elas são usadas por padrão no ordenamento por horário) e adicionar o critério para ordenar pelo comentário personalizado:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible criteria of orders and deals sorting | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0, // Sort by order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1, // Sort by order magic number SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2, // Sort by order open time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3, // Sort by order close time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 4, // Sort by order expiration date SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 5, // Sort by order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance, credit operation) SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 6, // Sort by order type SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 7, // Sort by order/position reason/source SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 8, // Sort by order status SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 9, // Sort by position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 10, // Sort by opposite position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 11, // Sort by order a deal is based on SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 12, // Sort by deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 13, // Sort by position change time in seconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 14, // Sort by parent order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 15, // Sort by derived order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 16, // Sort by order profit in points SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 17, // Sort by order closing by StopLoss flag SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 18, // Sort by order closing by TakeProfit flag SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 19, // Sort by order/position group ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 20, // Sort by direction (Buy, Sell) //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, // Sort by open price SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by close price SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by StopLoss price SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by TakeProfit price SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by profit SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by commission SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by swap SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by volume SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by unexecuted volume SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+9, // Sort by profit+commission+swap criterion SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+10, // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, // Sort by symbol SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+1, // Sort by comment SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+2, // Sort by custom comment SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+3 // Sort by order ID in an external trading system }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Isso conclui as alterações no arquivo Defines.mqh. Agora nós precisamos remover todas as referências as propriedades de ordens removidas nos arquivos da biblioteca:
nós substituímos todas as instâncias dos modos de ordenação em todos os arquivos da biblioteca
SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC
e
SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC
para
SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN
e
SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE
Nós removemos todas as referências para ordenar as propriedades em milissegundos (agora são milissegundos por padrão) nos arquivos das classes herdadas da ordem abstrata HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh e MarketPosition.mqh:
ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC
e
ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC
Na arquivo da classe de ordem abstrata COrder Order.mqh, nós removemos da seção privada os métodos que retornam o horário em segundos:
datetime OrderOpenTime(void) const; datetime OrderCloseTime(void) const; datetime OrderExpiration(void) const; datetime PositionTimeUpdate(void) const; datetime PositionTimeUpdateMSC(void) const;
Removemos da seção pública da classe os métodos de acesso simplificado que retornam o horário em milissegundos. Ela será retornada pelos métodos que retornam o horário em segundos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) ticket, (2) parent order ticket, (3) derived order ticket, (4) magic number, (5) order reason, //--- (6) position ID, (7) opposite position ID, (8) group ID, (9) type, (10) flag of closing by StopLoss, //--- (11) flag of closing by TakeProfit (12) open time, (13) close time, (14) open time in milliseconds, //--- (15) close time in milliseconds, (16) expiration date, (17) state, (18) status, (19) order type by direction long Ticket(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long GroupID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID); } long TypeOrder(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); } //--- Return (1) open price, (2) close price, (3) profit, (4) commission, (5) swap, (6) volume,
Also, add the methods returning and setting an order custom comment:
//--- Return (1) symbol, (2) comment, (3) ID at an exchange string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } //--- Get the full order profit double ProfitFull(void) const { return this.Profit()+this.Comission()+this.Swap(); } //--- Get order profit in points int ProfitInPoints(void) const; //--- Set (1) group ID and (2) custom comment void SetGroupID(const long group_id) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,group_id); } void SetCommentExt(const string comment_ext) { this.SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }
No construtor fechado da classe COrder, removemos o armazenamento das propriedades do horário em segundos e substituímos
pelas
propriedades em milissegundos pelas propriedades em segundos,
onde salvamos o
horário em milissegundos. Adicionamos o armazenamento
de um comentário personalizado como uma string vazia:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closed parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status,const ulong ticket) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_ticket=ticket; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this.OrderMagicNumber(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this.OrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this.OrderExpiration(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this.OrderType(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this.OrderState(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this.OrderTypeByDirection(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this.OrderPositionID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this.OrderReason(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this.DealOrderTicket(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this.DealEntry(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this.OrderPositionByID(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN] = this.OrderOpenTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE] = this.OrderCloseTimeMSC(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE] = this.PositionTimeUpdateMSC(); //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this.OrderOpenPrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this.OrderClosePrice(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this.OrderProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this.OrderCommission(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this.OrderSwap(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this.OrderVolume(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this.OrderStopLoss(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this.OrderTakeProfit(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this.OrderVolumeCurrent(); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this.OrderPriceStopLimit(); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this.OrderSymbol(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this.OrderComment(); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this.OrderExternalID(); //--- Save additional integer properties this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this.ProfitInPoints(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this.OrderTicketFrom(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this.OrderTicketTo(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this.OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this.OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this.m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0; //--- Save additional real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this.ProfitFull(); //--- Save additional string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = ""; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No método que retorna o ID da posição para a MQL4, fizemos o seguinte: se esta for uma posição de mercado, retornamos o seu ticket, caso contrário retornamos zero. O ticket de abertura de posição atua como um ID de posição em MQL5. Ele permanece inalterado durante toda a vida útil da posição.Portanto, na MQL4, apenas um ticket da posição pode servir como um ID de posição. Uma ordem pendente em MQL4 não tem esse ID. Se uma ordem for removida, nenhuma posição será aberta com ela. Se uma ordem for ativada, ela não será encontrada no histórico de ordens em MQL4, no entanto, a posição receberá o seu ticket, portanto, o ticket atua como o ID da posição.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the position ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long COrder::OrderPositionID(void) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return(this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? this.Ticket() : 0); #else long id=0; switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : id=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER); break; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : id=::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_POSITION_ID); break; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : id=::HistoryOrderGetInteger(m_ticket,ORDER_POSITION_ID); break; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : id=::HistoryDealGetInteger(m_ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID); break; default : id=0; break; } return id; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos complementar o método que retorna o ID da posição oposta para MQL4:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Retorna o ID da posição oposta | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long COrder::OrderPositionByID(void) const { long ticket=0; #ifdef __MQL4__ string order_comment=::OrderComment(); if(::StringFind(order_comment,"close hedge by #")>WRONG_VALUE) ticket=::StringToInteger(::StringSubstr(order_comment,16)); #else switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : ticket=::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID); break; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : ticket=::HistoryOrderGetInteger(m_ticket,ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID); break; default : ticket=0; break; } #endif return ticket; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, se for em MQL4 e se o comentário da ordem apresentar a linha "close hedge by #", calculamos na linha do comentário o índice do início do número do ticket da ordem oposta e atribuímos ao valor retornado por este método.
Removemos da classe listada a implementação dos dois métodos que
não são mais necessários, pois não queremos mais o horário em segundos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return open time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime COrder::OrderOpenTime(void) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderOpenTime(); #else datetime res=0; switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=(datetime)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME); break; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=(datetime)::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_SETUP); break; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=(datetime)::HistoryOrderGetInteger(m_ticket,ORDER_TIME_SETUP); break; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=(datetime)::HistoryDealGetInteger(m_ticket,DEAL_TIME); break; default : res=0; break; } return res; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return close time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ datetime COrder::OrderCloseTime(void) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderCloseTime(); #else datetime res=0; switch((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS)this.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=(datetime)::HistoryOrderGetInteger(m_ticket,ORDER_TIME_DONE); break; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=(datetime)::HistoryDealGetInteger(m_ticket,DEAL_TIME); break; default : res=0; break; } return res; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para uma exibição mais significativa do estado da ordem em MQL4, vamos fazer pequenas alterações no método que retorna a descrição do estado da ordem:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order status name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string COrder::StatusDescription(void) const { ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=this.Status(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.TypeOrder(); return ( status==ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансовая операция","Balance operation") : #ifdef __MQL5__ status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? ( type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage("Закрывающий ордер","Order for closing by") : TextByLanguage("Ордер на ","The order to ")+(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage("покупку","buy") : TextByLanguage("продажу","sell")) ) : #else status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? TextByLanguage("Исторический ордер","History order") : #endif status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? TextByLanguage("Сделка","Deal") : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Позиция","Active position") : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Установленный отложенный ордер","Active pending order") : status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер","Pending order") : EnumToString(status) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, vamos retornar para as ordens pendentes remotas e posições encerradasem
MQL4, a descrição do estado como "Ordem histórica".
No método que retorna a descrição da propriedade do tipo inteiro da ordem, alteramos as linhas que contêm as
descrições das propriedades ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE e ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE para que as propriedades em
milissegundos sejam retornadas para elas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of an order's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( //--- General properties property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage("Магик","Magic number")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage("Тикет","Ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage("Тикет родительского ордера","Ticket of parent order")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage("Тикет наследуемого ордера","Inherited order ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage("Дата экспирации","Date of expiration")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? TextByLanguage(": Не задана",": Not set") : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage("Тип","Type")+": "+this.TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Тип по направлению","Type by direction")+": "+this.DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage("Причина","Reason")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+this.GetReasonDescription(this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position identifier")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage("Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом","Deal by order ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage("Направление сделки","Deal entry")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+this.GetEntryDescription(this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position identifier")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия в милисекундах","Opening time in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Время закрытия в милисекундах","Closing time in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage("Время изменения позиции в милисекундах","Time to change the position in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)!=0 ? TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" : "0") ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage("Состояние","Statе")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": \""+this.StateDescription()+"\"" ) : //--- Additional property property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage("Статус","Status")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Дистанция от цены в пунктах","Distance from price in points") : TextByLanguage("Прибыль в пунктах","Profit in points") )+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No")) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No")) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор группы","Group identifier")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
e adicionamos o retorno da descrição do comentário personalizado para o método que retorna a descrição da propriedade do tipo string:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of the order's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage("Символ","Symbol")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT ? TextByLanguage("Комментарий","Comment")+ (this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? TextByLanguage(": Отсутствует",": Not set"):": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"") : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT ? TextByLanguage("Пользовательский комментарий","Custom comment")+ (this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? TextByLanguage(": Не задан",": Not set"):": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"") : property==ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор на бирже","Exchange identifier")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : (this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? TextByLanguage(": Отсутствует",": Not set"):": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"")): "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Isso conclui as alterações na classe de ordem abstrata COrder.
No arquivo de funções de serviço DELib.mqh, fizemos uma pequena melhoria na função que retorna o nome da ordem/posição pelo
tipo da ordem:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return order name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string OrderTypeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,bool as_order=true) { string pref=(#ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else (as_order ? "Market order" : "Position") #endif ); return ( type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage("Закрывающий ордер","Order for closing by") : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Балансовая операция","Balance operation") : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Кредитная операция","Credit operation") : #endif type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+" Buy" : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+" Sell" : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип ордера","Unknown order type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui nós adicionamos a flag que gerencia a exibição do nome da
ordem
em MQL4 ou como
uma ordem ou como uma posição. A exibição em MQL4 "como uma
ordem" é definida por padrão. Por que isso foi feito? Suponha que uma ordem que causou a abertura de uma posição seja exibida entre colchetes
ao enviar o evento de abertura da posição para o diário. Nesse caso, a mensagem [Position Sell #123] para a posição de venda aberta por uma
ordem à mercado (não pendente) com o ticket 123 como uma ordem que causou a abertura da posição é substituída pela entrada mais significativa
[Market order Sell #123].
Vamos melhorar o método AddToListMarket() da classe de coleções de ordens e posições de mercado. Em vez do horário
de atualização da posição em milissegundos ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, agora nós usamos a hora de atualização da posição
ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE (é definida em milissegundos por padrão):
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add an order or a position to the list of orders and positions on the account | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket(COrder *order) { if(order==NULL) return false; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if(this.m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this.m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=order.GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE)+this.ConvertToHS(order); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++; return true; } if(status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this.m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=this.ConvertToHS(order); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this.m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++; return true; } } else { ::Print(DFUN,order.TypeDescription()," #",order.Ticket()," ",TextByLanguage("не удалось добавить в список","failed to add to the list")); delete order; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Substituímos o horário da ordem em milissegundos pelo horário da ordem
no método para a criação das ordens de controle e incluí-las na lista (pelo mesmo motivo):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and add an order to the list of control orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl(COrder *order) { if(order==NULL) return false; COrderControl* order_control=new COrderControl(order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order.Symbol()); if(order_control==NULL) return false; order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpen()); order_control.SetTimePrev(order.TimeOpen()); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime(order.TimeOpen()); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if(!this.m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control; return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No arquivo HistoryCollection.mqh do método para selecionar as ordens pelo horário da classe
de coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios CHistoryCollection, nós introduzimos a
melhoria da seleção da propriedade comparada.
Como nós já tivemos uma seleção de quatro propriedades (horário de abertura em milissegundos, horário de fechamento em milissegundos, horário de abertura em segundos e horário de fechamento em segundos) e agora removemos duas delas, a seleção agora é simplificada:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select orders from the collection with time | //| from begin_time to end_time | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CHistoryCollection::GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0, const ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME select_time_mode=SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property=(select_time_mode==SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE ? ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE : ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN+TextByLanguage("Ошибка создания временного списка","Error creating temporary list")); return NULL; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time==0 ? END_TIME : end_time); if(begin_time>end_time) begin=0; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); //--- this.m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,begin); int index_begin=this.m_list_all_orders.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if(index_begin==WRONG_VALUE) return list; this.m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,end); int index_end=this.m_list_all_orders.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if(index_end==WRONG_VALUE) return list; for(int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add(this.m_list_all_orders.At(i)); return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No arquivo CEngine.mqh, substituímos todas as instâncias da constante de horário SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC em
milissegundos pela constante de horário SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN. Agora, o horário em milissegundos é usado por essa constante por
padrão.
Isso conclui as melhorias dos arquivos da biblioteca relacionados à remoção do horário em segundos.
Implementação de eventos de encerramento de posição para a MQL4
Diversas experiências e testes realizados durante a busca de possíveis opções de identificação da ocorrência de eventos
de encerramento de posição e remoção de ordens em MQL4 acabou se tornando desencorajador. Diferentemente da MQL5, a MQL4 apresenta
muito menos dados que podem ser usados para a identificação decisiva de eventos.
Em MQL5, nós podemos facilmente usar os dados de ordens pertencentes a uma determinada posição e definir um evento, enquanto na MQL4, uma posição e uma ordem pendente são consideradas ordens. Se nós tivéssemos uma ordem pendente na MetaTrader 4, após a remoção, nós enfrentaríamos:
- aumento no número de ordens históricas
- diminuição no volume total
- número de ordens de mercado que permanecem inalteradas.
Para garantir que um evento pertence à remoção de uma ordem pendente (a posição em MQL4 também é uma ordem), nós verificamos o número de posições em aberto. Se ela não for alterada, a ação é executada com uma ordem pendente. Tudo parece estar normal e lógico aqui até encerrarmos qualquer uma das posições em aberto (uma ordem) na MetaTrader 4 parcialmente. Ao encerrar parcialmente uma posição, nós temos algo semelhante ao remover uma ordem pendente:
- o aumento do número de ordens do histórico (a posição encerrada parcialmente (sua ordem) entrou para o histórico),
- a diminuição no volume da conta, uma vez que nós encerramos parcialmente a posição,
- o número de posições em aberto não diminuiu — ele permanece o mesmo ao encerrar uma posição parcialmente.
Este é o mesmo estado ao remover uma ordem pendente. Nós podemos observar isso ao iniciar um EA
de teste do artigo anterior no testador. Abrimos uma posição, encerramos parcialmente ela, definimos uma ordem pendente e removemos
ela. Durante a última ação, duas entradas aparecem no diário simultaneamente: encerramento parcial da posição e remoção da ordem
pendente. Eu já mencionei a conformidade dos critérios para definir esses dois eventos acima. O programa simplesmente define os dois
eventos ao mesmo tempo e um deles está incorreto.
Aqui, nós podemos usar a verificação do número alterado de ordens pendentes — ao definir o encerramento parcial da posição, nós também verificaremos a alteração do número de ordens pendentes de mercado. Se ele não foi alterado, o evento é o encerramento parcial da posição.
Tudo parece lógico, mas essa abordagem impõe restrições à ordem que permite as operações de negociação na MetaTrader 4. Em outras
palavras, nós não podemos remover uma ordem pendente e encerrar parcialmente uma posição em um único loop, pois isso viola a lógica da
definição de evento mencionada acima. Nós podemos implementar uma solução para contornar essa limitação, mas é necessário refazer as
classes de coleções do histórico de ordens e posições. Para definir uma mudança no ambiente de mercado, nós precisamos usar as listas de
ordens e posições temporárias que foram alteradas na conta, em vez de gerenciar o número de mudanças ocorridas. Os eventos devem ser
tratados de acordo com os dados dessas listas. Nesse caso, cada tipo de evento possui sua própria lista e a criação de eventos para
enviá-los ao programa deve ser realizada de acordo com as listas de ordens e posições alteradas.
Para definir um encerramento parcial, nós precisamos gerenciar o volume total da conta. Isso significa que nós precisamos passar o seu valor
de alteração para o método Refresh() da classe CEventsCollection. Como sempre, tudo começa no objeto base da biblioteca. Vamos fazer a
adição necessária à chamada do método para atualizar a classe de coleção de eventos.
Adicionamos um parâmetro transferível adicional para o método Refresh
da classe CEventsCollection no método de classe CEngine::TradeEventsControl():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check trading events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::TradeEventsControl(void) { //--- Initialize the trading events code and flags this.m_is_market_trade_event=false; this.m_is_history_trade_event=false; //--- Update the lists this.m_market.Refresh(); this.m_history.Refresh(); //--- First launch actions if(this.IsFirstStart()) { this.m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return; } //--- Check the changes in the market status and account history this.m_is_market_trade_event=this.m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this.m_is_history_trade_event=this.m_history.IsTradeEvent(); //--- If there is any event, send the lists, the flags and the number of new orders and deals to the event collection, and update it int change_total=0; CArrayObj* list_changes=this.m_market.GetListChanges(); if(list_changes!=NULL) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if(this.m_is_history_trade_event || this.m_is_market_trade_event || change_total>0) { this.m_events.Refresh(this.m_history.GetList(),this.m_market.GetList(),list_changes,this.m_market.GetListControl(), this.m_is_history_trade_event,this.m_is_market_trade_event, this.m_history.NewOrders(),this.m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this.m_market.NewPositions(),this.m_history.NewDeals(), this.m_market.ChangedVolumeValue()); //--- Get the account's last trading event this.m_acc_trade_event=this.m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora nós precisamos alterar o método Refresh() da própria classe CEventsCollection, implementando ainda outro parâmetro (valor da
alteração do volume).
Adicionamos o novo parâmetro para a definição do método Refresh() no arquivo EventsCollection.mqh:
public: //--- Select events from the collection with time within the range from begin_time to end_time CArrayObj *GetListByTime(const datetime begin_time=0,const datetime end_time=0); //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_events; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Update the list of events void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume); //--- Set the control program chart ID void SetChartID(const long id) { this.m_chart_id=id; } //--- Return the last trading event on the account ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_trade_event; } //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } //--- Constructor CEventsCollection(void); };
Nós precisamos fazer as adições na implementação do método Refresh():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) {
Agora, nós precisamos criar o manipulador de eventos de encerramento de posição e encerramento parcial e resolver o problema da definição
incorreta do evento de remoção da ordem pendente durante o encerramento de posição parcial.
Na seção da privada da classe, alteramos a primeira forma de chamar o
novo método de criação de eventos pela adição da passagem da lista de ordens
de controle para o método. Nós precisamos identificar as ordens que participam do encerramento de uma posição por uma oposta. Além
disso, adicionamos o
método que retorna a lista de posições do histórico (encerradas)
e o método que retorna o ponteiro para a ordem de controle pelo ticket da posição:
class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_events; // List of events bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_trade_event_code; // Trading event code ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property MqlTick m_tick; // Last tick structure ulong m_position_id; // Position ID (MQL4) ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; // Opening order type (MQL4) //--- Create a trading event depending on the order (1) status and (2) change type void CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market,CArrayObj* list_control); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); //--- Create an event for a (1) hedging account, (2) netting account void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); //--- Select from the list and return the list of (1) market pending orders, (2) open positions CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); //--- Select from the list and return the list of historical (1) closed orders, //--- (2) removed pending orders, (3) deals, (4) all closing orders CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); //--- Return the list of (1) all position orders by its ID, (2) all position deals by its ID //--- (3) all market entry deals by position ID, (4) all market exit deals by position ID, //--- (5) all position reversal deals by position ID CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the total volume of all deals (1) IN, (2) OUT of the position by its ID double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) first, (2) last and (3) closing order from the list of all position orders, //--- (4) an order by ticket, (5) market position by ID, //--- (6) the last and (7) penultimate InOut deal by position ID COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list,const ulong position_id); //--- Return the (1) control order by ticket, (2) opening order type by position ticket (MQL4) COrderControl* GetOrderControlByTicket(CArrayObj* list,const ulong ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list,const ulong ticket); //--- Return the flag of the event object presence in the event list bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); //--- Existing order/position change event handler void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes,const int index); public:
Implementamos o método que retorna a lista de posições encerradas além do corpo da classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select only closed positions from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj *list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of the history collection")); return NULL; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método não contém nada de novo para nós. Eu já descrevi os métodos semelhantes nas partes anteriores da descrição da biblioteca.
Vamos implementar o método que retorna uma ordem de controle por um ticket e mudar o método que retorna o tipo da ordem de controle pelo ticket:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a control order by a position ticket (MQL4) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrderControl* CEventsCollection::GetOrderControlByTicket(CArrayObj *list,const ulong ticket) { if(list==NULL) return NULL; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if(ctrl==NULL) continue; if(ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ctrl; } return NULL; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an opening order type by a position ticket (MQL4) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection::GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list,const ulong ticket) { if(list==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; COrderControl* ctrl=this.GetOrderControlByTicket(list,ticket); if(ctrl==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)ctrl.TypeOrder(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como os métodos semelhantes considerados anteriormente, o método que retorna a ordem de controle pelo ticket é simples. Ela recebe a lista de
ordens de controle e o ticket da posição cuja ordem de controle é o que queremos obter.
Pegamos a ordem da lista e comparamos ela com o ticket passado para o método em um loop do tamanho da lista. Se os tickets forem iguais, retornamos o ponteiro para a ordem de controle, caso contrário, retornamos NULL.
O método GetTypeFirst() que retorna o tipo de ordem de controle
anteriormente consistia em um loop pela lista de ordens de controle com a busca de uma ordem com o ticket igual a aquele passado ao método.
Quando essa ordem foi detectada, foi retornado o seu tipo.
Agora que nós temos o método que retorna a ordem de controle pelo ticket da posição, nós podemos excluir o loop de busca do método GetTypeFirst(). Isto é exatamente o que eu fiz. Agora no método, nós obtemos uma ordem de controle pelo ticket da posição usando o método GetOrderControlByTicket(). Se for obtido com sucesso (não NULL), retornamos o tipo da ordem obtida, caso contrário é retornado -1.
Agora nós podemos adicionar o tratamento do encerramento da posição para MQL4 ao método de atualização da coleção de eventos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the event list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { //--- Exit if the lists are empty if(list_history==NULL || list_market==NULL) return; //--- If the event is in the market environment if(is_market_event) { //--- if the order properties were changed int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if(total_changes>0) { for(int i=total_changes-1;i>=0;i--) { this.OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } //--- if the number of placed pending orders increased (MQL5, MQL4) if(new_market_pendings>0) { //--- Receive the list of the newly placed pending orders CArrayObj* list=this.GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly placed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list, if this is a pending order, set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ //--- If the number of positions increased (MQL4) if(new_market_positions>0) { //--- Get the list of open positions CArrayObj* list=this.GetListPositions(list_market); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by a position open time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); //--- Take the number of positions equal to the number of newly placed open positions from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a position from the list. If this is a position, search for opening order data and set a trading event COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position!=NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { //--- Find an order and set (1) a type of an order that led to opening a position and a (2) position ID this.m_type_first=this.GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this.m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this.CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } //--- If the number of positions decreased or a position is closed partially (MQL4) else if(new_market_positions<0 || (new_market_positions==0 && changed_volume<0 && new_history_orders>0 && new_market_pendings>WRONG_VALUE)) { //--- Get the list of closed positions CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPositions(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by position close time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); //--- Take the number of positions equal to the number of newly closed positions from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a position, look for data of an opening order and set a trading event COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position!=NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { //--- If there is a control order of a closed position COrderControl* ctrl=this.GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,position.Ticket()); if(ctrl!=NULL) { //--- Set an (1) order type that led to a position opening, (2) position ID and create a position closure event this.m_type_first=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)ctrl.TypeOrder(); this.m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this.CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } } #endif } //--- If an event in an account history if(is_history_event) { //--- If the number of historical orders increased (MQL5, MQL4) if(new_history_orders>0) { //--- Get the list of newly removed pending orders CArrayObj* list=this.GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by order removal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); //--- Take the number of orders equal to the number of newly removed ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive an order from the list. If this is a removed pending order without a position ID, //--- this is an order removal - set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()==0) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } //--- If the number of deals increased (MQL5) #ifdef __MQL5__ if(new_deals>0) { //--- Receive the list of deals only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by deal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); //--- Take the number of deals equal to the number of new ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a deal from the list and set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #endif } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O tratamento do encerramento de posição é bastante claro e transparente. Sua descrição é comentada na lista e não há sentido em focar na sua lógica, pois os comentários do código são detalhados o suficiente.
Como agora mais uma lista é passada para a primeira forma de chamada do método para a criação de um novo evento, adicionamos
a passagem da lista de ordens de controle à chamada do método
para a MQL5 no método Refresh() da classe de coleção de eventos
CEventsCollection:
//--- If the number of deals increased (MQL5) #ifdef __MQL5__ if(new_deals>0) { //--- Receive the list of deals only CArrayObj* list=this.GetListDeals(list_history); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the new list by deal time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); //--- Take the number of deals equal to the number of new ones from the end of the list in a loop (the last N events) int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for(int i=total-1; i>=0 && n>0; i--,n--) { //--- Receive a deal from the list and set a trading event COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order!=NULL) this.CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #endif
Agora vamos adicionar o código da criação de um evento de encerramento de posição à primeira forma de uma chamada de evento no método de criação de eventos:
CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market,CArrayObj* list_control).
Como o método é bem extenso, nós veremos apenas o código para a criação de um evento de encerramento de posição para a MQL4:
//--- Position closed (__MQL4__) if(status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { //--- Set the "position closed" trading event code this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; //--- Set the "request executed in full" reason ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; //--- If the closure by StopLoss flag is set for an order, a position is closed by StopLoss if(order.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { //--- set the "closure by StopLoss" reason reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL; //--- add the StopLoss closure flag to the event code this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; } //--- If the closure by TakeProfit flag is set for an order, a position is closed by TakeProfit if(order.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { //--- set the "closure by TakeProfit" reason reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP; //--- add the TakeProfit closure flag to the event code this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; } //--- If an order has the property with an inherited order filled, a position is closed partially if(order.TicketTo()>0) { //--- set the "partial closure" reason reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; //--- add the partial closure flag to the event code this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } //--- Check closure by an opposite position COrder* order_close_by=this.GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.Ticket()); //--- Declare the variables of the opposite order properties and initialize them with the values of the current closed position ENUM_ORDER_TYPE close_by_type=this.m_type_first; double close_by_volume=order.Volume(); ulong close_by_ticket=order.Ticket(); long close_by_magic=order.Magic(); string close_by_symbol=order.Symbol(); //--- If the list of historical orders features an order with a closed position ID, the position is closed by an opposite one if(order_close_by!=NULL) { //--- Fill in the properties of an opposite closing order using data on the opposite position properties close_by_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_close_by.TypeOrder(); close_by_ticket=order_close_by.Ticket(); close_by_magic=order_close_by.Magic(); close_by_symbol=order_close_by.Symbol(); close_by_volume=order_close_by.Volume(); //--- set the "close by" reason reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; //--- add the close by flag to the event code this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; //--- Take data on (1) closed and (2) opposite positions from the list of control orders //--- (in this list, the properties of two opposite positions remain the same as before the closure) COrderControl* ctrl_closed=this.GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,order.Ticket()); COrderControl* ctrl_close_by=this.GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,close_by_ticket); double vol_closed=0; double vol_close_by=0; //--- If no errors detected when receiving these two opposite orders if(ctrl_closed!=NULL && ctrl_close_by!=NULL) { //--- Calculate closed volumes of a (1) closed and (2) an opposite positions vol_closed=ctrl_closed.Volume()-order.Volume(); vol_close_by=vol_closed-close_by_volume; //--- If a position is closed partially (the previous volume exceeds the currently closed one) if(ctrl_closed.Volume()>order.Volume()) { //--- add the partial closure flag to an event code this.m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; //--- set the "partial closure" reason reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS; } } } //--- Create the position closure event CEvent* event=new CEventPositionClose(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if(event!=NULL && order.PositionByID()==0) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeClose()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,close_by_type); // Event deal type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event deal ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_type); // Type of the order that triggered an event deal (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,this.m_type_first); // Type of an order that triggered a position deal (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_ticket); // Ticket of an order, based on which an event deal is opened (the last position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,this.m_position_id); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,close_by_ticket); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,close_by_magic); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); // Position order type before direction changed event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before direction changed event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); // Order price before modification< event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss before modification event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit before modification event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK,this.m_tick.ask); // Ask price during an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID,this.m_tick.bid); // Bid price during an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order/deal/position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); // Time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); // Event price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); // Order/deal/position open price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); // Order/deal/position close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // StopLoss position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // TakeProfit position price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,close_by_symbol); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event is already in the list.")); delete event; } } } #endif
Como nós já descrevemos a lógica da criação de eventos nos artigos anteriores, vamos mencionar brevemente: primeiro, definimos o código de
evento como "encerramento de posição" e o motivo do evento como "solicitação executada por completo". Em seguida, visualizaremos as
várias propriedades de uma ordem encerrada, adicionamos as flags necessárias ao código do evento com base nessas propriedades e alteramos
o motivo do evento, se necessário. Ao definir o encerramento de posição oposto, nós usamos os dados de ordens de controle nas posições
encerradas. Esses dados nos fornecem todas as informações sobre as ordens opostas antes do encerramento conjunto, permitindo definir os
tipos de ordens e seu volume, além de descobrir qual deles iniciou o encerramento (close by).
Todos os dados coletados são registrados nas propriedades do evento e um novo evento de encerramento de posição é criado.
Eu também venho melhorando o método que retorna a lista de todas as ordens de encerramento da posição
para a MQL4:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of all closing CloseBy orders from the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj *list) { if(list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции","Error. The list is not a list of history collection")); return NULL; } #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY,EQUAL); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,0,NO_EQUAL); #endif return list_orders; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para a MQL5, nós selecionamos apenas as ordens do tipo
ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY na lista de ordens do histórico. Como não existem tais ordens
em MQL4, nós selecionamos apenas as ordens com o ID
da posição oposta da propriedade preenchida, mais especificamente, as ordens que possuem essa propriedade não
são iguais a zero.
Foi aprimorado também o método que retorna a última ordem de encerramento de posição para
a MQL4:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the last closing order | //| from the list of all position orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list,const ulong position_id) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders=this.GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY,EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,position_id,EQUAL); if(list_orders==NULL || list_orders.Total()==0) return NULL; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); #endif COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()-1); return(order!=NULL ? order : NULL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Em MQL5, nós podemos obter a última ordem pertencente a uma posição a qualquer momento. No entanto, este não é o caso da MQL4. Portanto, no caso da MQL4, eu decidi retornar uma ordem de posição oposta se presente ou NULL se uma posição não foi encerrada por uma posição oposta. Isso nos permite implementar parcialmente a obtenção de uma ordem de encerramento quando uma posição é encerrada por uma oposta.
Essas são todas as alterações e melhorias necessárias para definir o encerramento da posição para a MQL4.
Encontre a lista completa de todas as classes nos arquivos anexados abaixo.
Teste
Para realizar o teste, nós vamos usar o EA de teste do artigo anterior TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 localizado na \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10 e salvamos ele na nova pasta \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11 sob o nome TestDoEasyPart11.mq4.
Como nós removemos as constantes de horário em milissegundos da enumeração ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE de possíveis critérios de ordenação de
ordens e negócios, nós precisamos substituir a ordenação colocando o horário em que uma constante removida é definida
list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);
com a ordenação pelo horário no manipulador do pressionamento
do botão de remoção da ordem pendente do EA :
//--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove the first pending order else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the most amount of time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #else PendingOrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #endif } } }
Compilamos o EA e definimos o StopLoss em pontos e TakeProfit em pontos no parâmetro de entrada do testador
para zero para que as posições sejam fechadas sem as ordens de stop. Em seguida, iniciamos o EA no testador, abrimos uma posição e encerramos
parcialmente.
Em seguida coloque e remova a ordem pendente:
Agora, os eventos de encerramento parcial e remoção de ordem pendente são definidos como eventos separados.
Inicie o EA novamente e clique nos botões observando as definição de eventos:
Como nós podemos ver, os eventos estão definidos corretamente. Um evento de encerramento é definido, modificações nos níveis de stop e preços
de ordens pendentes também são rastreados.
Qual é o próximo?
Neste artigo, nós concluímos a conversão das funcionalidades da biblioteca existente para compatibilidade com a MQL4. Nos próximos artigos,
nós criaremos os novos objetos na "conta" e "símbolo" da sua coleção e eventos.
Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o
download.
Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.
