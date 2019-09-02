Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte XI). Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Eventos de encerramento de posição

Conteúdo

Remoção das propriedades não utilizadas

Enquanto eu trabalhava na definição dos eventos, eu notei que na MQL5 todos os parâmetros de horário são definidos em milissegundos. A MQL4 não possui essas propriedades de ordem e posição, mas nada nos impede de usar o horário em segundos expressado em milissegundos para a MQL4. Em outras palavras, qualquer horário em segundos é simplesmente duplicado pelo horário em milissegundos, não sendo usado em nenhum lugar. O horário de recebimento e exibição a ser definido em segundos é bastante idêntico ao recebimento em milissegundos, exceto pelo três dígitos adicionais, que indicam o número de milissegundos no formato de horário exibido.

Portanto, eu decidi remover todas as propriedades de horário definidas em segundos das propriedades da ordem, caso um ordem tenha a mesma propriedade em milissegundos.

Como nós decidimos remover algo, seria bom adicionar algo também. Então, vamos adicionar a nova propriedade "comentário personalizado" a cada ordem. Ela pode ser definida a qualquer momento para qualquer ordem ou posição (ambas de abertura e encerramento/remoção). Por que nós precisamos disso? Por exemplo, isso pode ser necessário para os rótulos de texto para as ordens que atendam a determinadas condições ou para a exibição visual (posteriormente, a biblioteca deve apresentar seu próprio shell gráfico) para que uma ordem marcada com um rótulo de texto possa ser facilmente exibido usando várias construções gráficas.

Abrimos o arquivo Defines.mqh, pressionamos Ctrl+F para encontrar todas as propriedades da ordem que possuem o horário em segundos e uma propriedade semelhante com o final "_MSC" (essa propriedade é definida em milissegundos). Removemos as propriedades em milissegundos da ordem deixando as propriedades em segundos e substituindo o número de propriedades do tipo inteiro de 24 para 21:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE , ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE , ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC , ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Após as alterações, a listagem de propriedades inteiras da ordem ficará da seguinte maneira:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 21 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Vamos encontrar a enumeração das possíveis opções de seleção por horário e remover as constantes de seleção em milissegundos:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN_MSC, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, };

A enumeração consistirá de apenas duas constantes:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, };

Agora, ao definir a seleção por horário, a seleção é realizada em milissegundos para a MQL5 e em segundos para a MQL4.

Adicionamos o novo "comentário personalizado" para as propriedades do tipo string das ordens e aumentamos o número total de propriedades do tipo string para 4:

enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING { ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL = (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ORDER_PROP_COMMENT, ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT , ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID }; #define ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 )

Vamos remover todas as referências à milissegundos na enumeração de possíveis critérios de ordenação (agora elas são usadas por padrão no ordenamento por horário) e adicionar o critério para ordenar pelo comentário personalizado:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT_EXT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 3 };

Isso conclui as alterações no arquivo Defines.mqh. Agora nós precisamos remover todas as referências as propriedades de ordens removidas nos arquivos da biblioteca:

nós substituímos todas as instâncias dos modos de ordenação em todos os arquivos da biblioteca



SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC

e

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC

para

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN

e

SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE

Nós removemos todas as referências para ordenar as propriedades em milissegundos (agora são milissegundos por padrão) nos arquivos das classes herdadas da ordem abstrata HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh e MarketPosition.mqh:

ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC

ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC

Na arquivo da classe de ordem abstrata COrder Order.mqh, nós removemos da seção privada os métodos que retornam o horário em segundos:

datetime OrderOpenTime( void ) const ; datetime OrderCloseTime( void ) const ; datetime OrderExpiration( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdate( void ) const ; datetime PositionTimeUpdateMSC( void ) const ;

Removemos da seção pública da classe os métodos de acesso simplificado que retornam o horário em milissegundos. Ela será retornada pelos métodos que retornam o horário em segundos:

long Ticket( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET); } long TicketFrom( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM); } long TicketTo( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_MAGIC); } long Reason( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_REASON); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long GroupID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID); } long TypeOrder( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TYPE); } bool IsCloseByStopLoss( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL); } bool IsCloseByTakeProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP); } datetime TimeOpen( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); } datetime TimeClose( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE); } datetime TimeOpenMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC); } datetime TimeCloseMSC( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC); } datetime TimeExpiration( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP); } ENUM_ORDER_STATE State( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_STATE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATE); } ENUM_ORDER_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeByDirection( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION); }

Also, add the methods returning and setting an order custom comment:

string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Comment ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT); } string CommentExt( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT); } string ExternalID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID); } double ProfitFull( void ) const { return this .Profit()+ this .Comission()+ this .Swap(); } int ProfitInPoints( void ) const ; void SetGroupID( const long group_id) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID,group_id); } void SetCommentExt( const string comment_ext) { this .SetProperty(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT,comment_ext); }

No construtor fechado da classe COrder, removemos o armazenamento das propriedades do horário em segundos e substituímos pelas propriedades em milissegundos pelas propriedades em segundos, onde salvamos o horário em milissegundos. Adicionamos o armazenamento de um comentário personalizado como uma string vazia:



COrder::COrder(ENUM_ORDER_STATUS order_status, const ulong ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATUS] = order_status; this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_MAGIC] = this .OrderMagicNumber(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET] = this .OrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP] = this .OrderExpiration(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TYPE] = this .OrderType(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_STATE] = this .OrderState(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION] = this .OrderTypeByDirection(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID] = this .OrderPositionID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_REASON] = this .OrderReason(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET] = this .DealOrderTicket(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY] = this .DealEntry(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID] = this .OrderPositionByID(); this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ] = this . OrderOpenTimeMSC() ; this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ] = this . OrderCloseTimeMSC() ; this .m_long_prop[ ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ] = this . PositionTimeUpdateMSC() ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_OPEN)] = this .OrderOpenPrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE)] = this .OrderClosePrice(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .OrderProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMISSION)] = this .OrderCommission(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SWAP)] = this .OrderSwap(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME)] = this .OrderVolume(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SL)] = this .OrderStopLoss(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_TP)] = this .OrderTakeProfit(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_VOLUME_CURRENT)] = this .OrderVolumeCurrent(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT)] = this .OrderPriceStopLimit(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL)] = this .OrderSymbol(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT)] = this .OrderComment(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID)] = this .OrderExternalID(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT] = this .ProfitInPoints(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM] = this .OrderTicketFrom(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO] = this .OrderTicketTo(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL] = this .OrderCloseByStopLoss(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP] = this .OrderCloseByTakeProfit(); this .m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL)] = this .ProfitFull(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT)] = "" ; }

No método que retorna o ID da posição para a MQL4, fizemos o seguinte: se esta for uma posição de mercado, retornamos o seu ticket, caso contrário retornamos zero. O ticket de abertura de posição atua como um ID de posição em MQL5. Ele permanece inalterado durante toda a vida útil da posição.

long COrder::OrderPositionID( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? this .Ticket() : 0 ); #else long id= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : id=:: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_IDENTIFIER ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : id=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : id=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : id=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); break ; default : id= 0 ; break ; } return id; #endif }

Portanto, na MQL4, apenas um ticket da posição pode servir como um ID de posição. Uma ordem pendente em MQL4 não tem esse ID. Se uma ordem for removida, nenhuma posição será aberta com ela. Se uma ordem for ativada, ela não será encontrada no histórico de ordens em MQL4, no entanto, a posição receberá o seu ticket, portanto, o ticket atua como o ID da posição.

Vamos complementar o método que retorna o ID da posição oposta para MQL4:

long COrder::OrderPositionByID( void ) const { long ticket= 0 ; #ifdef __MQL4__ string order_comment=::OrderComment(); if ( :: StringFind (order_comment, "close hedge by #" )> WRONG_VALUE ) ticket= :: StringToInteger (:: StringSubstr (order_comment, 16 ) ); #else switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : ticket=:: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : ticket=:: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID ); break ; default : ticket= 0 ; break ; } #endif return ticket; }

Aqui, se for em MQL4 e se o comentário da ordem apresentar a linha "close hedge by #", calculamos na linha do comentário o índice do início do número do ticket da ordem oposta e atribuímos ao valor retornado por este método.

Removemos da classe listada a implementação dos dois métodos que não são mais necessários, pois não queremos mais o horário em segundos:



datetime COrder::OrderOpenTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderOpenTime(); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION : res=( datetime ):: PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER : case ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING : res=( datetime ):: OrderGetInteger ( ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_SETUP ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif } datetime COrder::OrderCloseTime( void ) const { #ifdef __MQL4__ return ::OrderCloseTime(); #else datetime res= 0 ; switch ((ENUM_ORDER_STATUS) this .GetProperty(ORDER_PROP_STATUS)) { case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING : case ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER : res=( datetime ):: HistoryOrderGetInteger (m_ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE ); break ; case ORDER_STATUS_DEAL : res=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (m_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); break ; default : res= 0 ; break ; } return res; #endif }

Para uma exibição mais significativa do estado da ordem em MQL4, vamos fazer pequenas alterações no método que retorna a descrição do estado da ordem:

string COrder::StatusDescription( void ) const { ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status= this .Status(); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); return ( status==ORDER_STATUS_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : #ifdef __MQL5__ status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_ORDER || status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? ( type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : TextByLanguage( "Ордер на " , "The order to " )+(type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? TextByLanguage( "покупку" , "buy" ) : TextByLanguage( "продажу" , "sell" )) ) : #else status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Исторический ордер" , "History order" ) : #endif status==ORDER_STATUS_DEAL ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка" , "Deal" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция" , "Active position" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Установленный отложенный ордер" , "Active pending order" ) : status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер" , "Pending order" ) : EnumToString (status) ); }

Aqui, vamos retornar para as ordens pendentes remotas e posições encerradasem MQL4, a descrição do estado como "Ordem histórica".



No método que retorna a descrição da propriedade do tipo inteiro da ordem, alteramos as linhas que contêm as descrições das propriedades ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE e ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE para que as propriedades em milissegundos sejam retornadas para elas:



string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic number" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Ticket of parent order" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Date of expiration" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Opening time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Closing time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" ) : TextByLanguage( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" ) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

e adicionamos o retorno da descrição do comentário personalizado para o método que retorna a descrição da propriedade do tipo string:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL ? TextByLanguage( "Символ" , "Symbol" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT ? TextByLanguage( "Комментарий" , "Comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_COMMENT_EXT ? TextByLanguage( "Пользовательский комментарий" , "Custom comment" )+ ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задан" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_EXT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор на бирже" , "Exchange identifier" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? TextByLanguage( ": Отсутствует" , ": Not set" ): ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" )): "" ); }

Isso conclui as alterações na classe de ordem abstrata COrder.

No arquivo de funções de serviço DELib.mqh, fizemos uma pequena melhoria na função que retorna o nome da ordem/posição pelo tipo da ordem:



string OrderTypeDescription( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, bool as_order= true ) { string pref=( #ifdef __MQL5__ "Market order" #else ( as_order ? "Market order" : "Position" ) #endif ); return ( type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? "Buy Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ? "Buy Stop" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? "Sell Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ? "Sell Stop" : #ifdef __MQL5__ type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? "Buy Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? "Sell Stop Limit" : type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрывающий ордер" , "Order for closing by" ) : #else type==ORDER_TYPE_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Балансовая операция" , "Balance operation" ) : type==ORDER_TYPE_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Кредитная операция" , "Credit operation" ) : #endif type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? pref+ " Buy" : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? pref+ " Sell" : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип ордера" , "Unknown order type" ) ); }

Aqui nós adicionamos a flag que gerencia a exibição do nome da ordem em MQL4 ou como uma ordem ou como uma posição. A exibição em MQL4 "como uma ordem" é definida por padrão. Por que isso foi feito? Suponha que uma ordem que causou a abertura de uma posição seja exibida entre colchetes ao enviar o evento de abertura da posição para o diário. Nesse caso, a mensagem [Position Sell #123] para a posição de venda aberta por uma ordem à mercado (não pendente) com o ticket 123 como uma ordem que causou a abertura da posição é substituída pela entrada mais significativa [Market order Sell #123].



Vamos melhorar o método AddToListMarket() da classe de coleções de ordens e posições de mercado. Em vez do horário de atualização da posição em milissegundos ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, agora nós usamos a hora de atualização da posição ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE (é definida em milissegundos por padrão):



bool CMarketCollection::AddToListMarket(COrder *order) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; ENUM_ORDER_STATUS status=order.Status(); if ( this .m_list_all_orders.InsertSort(order)) { if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+=order.GetProperty( ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE )+ this .ConvertToHS(order); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_positions++; return true ; } if (status==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { this .m_struct_curr_market.hash_sum_acc+= this .ConvertToHS(order); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_volumes+=order.Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_market.total_pending++; return true ; } } else { :: Print (DFUN,order.TypeDescription(), " #" ,order.Ticket(), " " ,TextByLanguage( "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to the list" )); delete order; } return false ; }

Substituímos o horário da ordem em milissegundos pelo horário da ordem no método para a criação das ordens de controle e incluí-las na lista (pelo mesmo motivo):



bool CMarketCollection::AddToListControl(COrder *order) { if (order== NULL ) return false ; COrderControl* order_control= new COrderControl(order.PositionID(),order.Ticket(),order.Magic(),order. Symbol ()); if (order_control== NULL ) return false ; order_control.SetTime( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetTimePrev( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetVolume(order.Volume()); order_control.SetTime( order.TimeOpen() ); order_control.SetTypeOrder(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetTypeOrderPrev(order.TypeOrder()); order_control.SetPrice(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetPricePrev(order.PriceOpen()); order_control.SetStopLoss(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetStopLossPrev(order.StopLoss()); order_control.SetTakeProfit(order.TakeProfit()); order_control.SetTakeProfitPrev(order.TakeProfit()); if (! this .m_list_control.Add(order_control)) { delete order_control; return false ; } return true ; }

No arquivo HistoryCollection.mqh do método para selecionar as ordens pelo horário da classe de coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios CHistoryCollection, nós introduzimos a melhoria da seleção da propriedade comparada.

Como nós já tivemos uma seleção de quatro propriedades (horário de abertura em milissegundos, horário de fechamento em milissegundos, horário de abertura em segundos e horário de fechamento em segundos) e agora removemos duas delas, a seleção agora é simplificada:



CArrayObj *CHistoryCollection::GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 , const ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME select_time_mode=SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property=(select_time_mode==SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE ? ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE : ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN); CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка создания временного списка" , "Error creating temporary list" )); return NULL ; } datetime begin=begin_time,end=(end_time== 0 ? END_TIME : end_time); if (begin_time>end_time) begin= 0 ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); this .m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,begin); int index_begin= this .m_list_all_orders.SearchGreatOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_begin== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; this .m_order_instance.SetProperty(property,end); int index_end= this .m_list_all_orders.SearchLessOrEqual(&m_order_instance); if (index_end== WRONG_VALUE ) return list; for ( int i=index_begin; i<=index_end; i++) list.Add( this .m_list_all_orders.At(i)); return list; }

No arquivo CEngine.mqh, substituímos todas as instâncias da constante de horário SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC em milissegundos pela constante de horário SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN. Agora, o horário em milissegundos é usado por essa constante por padrão.

Isso conclui as melhorias dos arquivos da biblioteca relacionados à remoção do horário em segundos.



Implementação de eventos de encerramento de posição para a MQL4

Diversas experiências e testes realizados durante a busca de possíveis opções de identificação da ocorrência de eventos de encerramento de posição e remoção de ordens em MQL4 acabou se tornando desencorajador. Diferentemente da MQL5, a MQL4 apresenta muito menos dados que podem ser usados para a identificação decisiva de eventos.

Em MQL5, nós podemos facilmente usar os dados de ordens pertencentes a uma determinada posição e definir um evento, enquanto na MQL4, uma posição e uma ordem pendente são consideradas ordens. Se nós tivéssemos uma ordem pendente na MetaTrader 4, após a remoção, nós enfrentaríamos:

aumento no número de ordens históricas

diminuição no volume total

número de ordens de mercado que permanecem inalteradas.



Para garantir que um evento pertence à remoção de uma ordem pendente (a posição em MQL4 também é uma ordem), nós verificamos o número de posições em aberto. Se ela não for alterada, a ação é executada com uma ordem pendente. Tudo parece estar normal e lógico aqui até encerrarmos qualquer uma das posições em aberto (uma ordem) na MetaTrader 4 parcialmente. Ao encerrar parcialmente uma posição, nós temos algo semelhante ao remover uma ordem pendente:

o aumento do número de ordens do histórico (a posição encerrada parcialmente (sua ordem) entrou para o histórico),



a diminuição no volume da conta, uma vez que nós encerramos parcialmente a posição,



o número de posições em aberto não diminuiu — ele permanece o mesmo ao encerrar uma posição parcialmente.



Este é o mesmo estado ao remover uma ordem pendente. Nós podemos observar isso ao iniciar um EA de teste do artigo anterior no testador. Abrimos uma posição, encerramos parcialmente ela, definimos uma ordem pendente e removemos ela. Durante a última ação, duas entradas aparecem no diário simultaneamente: encerramento parcial da posição e remoção da ordem pendente. Eu já mencionei a conformidade dos critérios para definir esses dois eventos acima. O programa simplesmente define os dois eventos ao mesmo tempo e um deles está incorreto.

Aqui, nós podemos usar a verificação do número alterado de ordens pendentes — ao definir o encerramento parcial da posição, nós também verificaremos a alteração do número de ordens pendentes de mercado. Se ele não foi alterado, o evento é o encerramento parcial da posição.

Tudo parece lógico, mas essa abordagem impõe restrições à ordem que permite as operações de negociação na MetaTrader 4. Em outras palavras, nós não podemos remover uma ordem pendente e encerrar parcialmente uma posição em um único loop, pois isso viola a lógica da definição de evento mencionada acima. Nós podemos implementar uma solução para contornar essa limitação, mas é necessário refazer as classes de coleções do histórico de ordens e posições. Para definir uma mudança no ambiente de mercado, nós precisamos usar as listas de ordens e posições temporárias que foram alteradas na conta, em vez de gerenciar o número de mudanças ocorridas. Os eventos devem ser tratados de acordo com os dados dessas listas. Nesse caso, cada tipo de evento possui sua própria lista e a criação de eventos para enviá-los ao programa deve ser realizada de acordo com as listas de ordens e posições alteradas.



Talvez, após a conclusão desta série de artigos, eu vou organizar essa busca e manipulação de eventos. Mas, por enquanto, vamos usar o controle do número de ordens pendentes de mercado. Lembre-se da limitação da MetaTrader 4 e desenvolva as funções de encerramento/remoção das ordens, levando isso em consideração. Para usuários finais, essa limitação permanece oculta. Eles não devem gerenciá-lo, já que as funções para trabalhar com a biblioteca, que consideram tais limitações para a MQL4 devem ser introduzidas.

Talvez, após a conclusão desta série de artigos, eu vou organizar essa busca e manipulação de eventos. Mas, por enquanto, vamos usar o controle do número de ordens pendentes de mercado. Lembre-se da limitação da MetaTrader 4 e desenvolva as funções de encerramento/remoção das ordens, levando isso em consideração. Para usuários finais, essa limitação permanece oculta. Eles não devem gerenciá-lo, já que as funções para trabalhar com a biblioteca, que consideram tais limitações para a MQL4 devem ser introduzidas.

Para definir um encerramento parcial, nós precisamos gerenciar o volume total da conta. Isso significa que nós precisamos passar o seu valor de alteração para o método Refresh() da classe CEventsCollection. Como sempre, tudo começa no objeto base da biblioteca. Vamos fazer a adição necessária à chamada do método para atualizar a classe de coleção de eventos.



Adicionamos um parâmetro transferível adicional para o método Refresh da classe CEventsCollection no método de classe CEngine::TradeEventsControl():



void CEngine::TradeEventsControl ( void ) { this .m_is_market_trade_event= false ; this .m_is_history_trade_event= false ; this .m_market.Refresh(); this .m_history.Refresh(); if ( this .IsFirstStart()) { this .m_acc_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return ; } this .m_is_market_trade_event= this .m_market.IsTradeEvent(); this .m_is_history_trade_event= this .m_history.IsTradeEvent(); int change_total= 0 ; CArrayObj* list_changes= this .m_market.GetListChanges(); if (list_changes!= NULL ) change_total=list_changes.Total(); if ( this .m_is_history_trade_event || this .m_is_market_trade_event || change_total> 0 ) { this .m_events.Refresh ( this .m_history.GetList(), this .m_market.GetList(),list_changes, this .m_market.GetListControl(), this .m_is_history_trade_event, this .m_is_market_trade_event, this .m_history.NewOrders(), this .m_market.NewPendingOrders(), this .m_market.NewPositions(), this .m_history.NewDeals(), this .m_market.ChangedVolumeValue() ); this .m_acc_trade_event= this .m_events.GetLastTradeEvent(); } }

Agora nós precisamos alterar o método Refresh() da própria classe CEventsCollection, implementando ainda outro parâmetro (valor da alteração do volume).

Adicionamos o novo parâmetro para a definição do método Refresh() no arquivo EventsCollection.mqh:

public : CArrayObj *GetListByTime( const datetime begin_time= 0 , const datetime end_time= 0 ); CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByEventProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } void Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume ); void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; } CEventsCollection( void ); };

Nós precisamos fazer as adições na implementação do método Refresh():

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume ) {

Agora, nós precisamos criar o manipulador de eventos de encerramento de posição e encerramento parcial e resolver o problema da definição incorreta do evento de remoção da ordem pendente durante o encerramento de posição parcial.



Na seção da privada da classe, alteramos a primeira forma de chamar o novo método de criação de eventos pela adição da passagem da lista de ordens de controle para o método. Nós precisamos identificar as ordens que participam do encerramento de uma posição por uma oposta. Além disso, adicionamos o método que retorna a lista de posições do histórico (encerradas) e o método que retorna o ponteiro para a ordem de controle pelo ticket da posição:



class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick; ulong m_position_id; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE m_type_first; void CreateNewEvent (COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_control ); void CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order); void NewDealEventHedge(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); void NewDealEventNetto(COrder* deal,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj* list); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllDealsInOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsInByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); double SummaryVolumeDealsOutByPosID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetFirstOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrder* GetHistoryOrderByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong order_ticket); COrder* GetPositionByID(CArrayObj* list, const ulong position_id); COrderControl* GetOrderControlByTicket(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetTypeFirst(CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket); bool IsPresentEventInList(CEvent* compared_event); void OnChangeEvent(CArrayObj* list_changes, const int index); public :

Implementamos o método que retorna a lista de posições encerradas além do corpo da classe:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListHistoryPositions(CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of the history collection" )); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

O método não contém nada de novo para nós. Eu já descrevi os métodos semelhantes nas partes anteriores da descrição da biblioteca.



Vamos implementar o método que retorna uma ordem de controle por um ticket e mudar o método que retorna o tipo da ordem de controle pelo ticket:

COrderControl* CEventsCollection:: GetOrderControlByTicket (CArrayObj *list, const ulong ticket) { if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrderControl* ctrl=list.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; if (ctrl.Ticket()==ticket) return ctrl; } return NULL ; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE CEventsCollection:: GetTypeFirst (CArrayObj* list, const ulong ticket) { if (list== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; COrderControl* ctrl= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list,ticket); if (ctrl== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); }

Como os métodos semelhantes considerados anteriormente, o método que retorna a ordem de controle pelo ticket é simples. Ela recebe a lista de ordens de controle e o ticket da posição cuja ordem de controle é o que queremos obter.

Pegamos a ordem da lista e comparamos ela com o ticket passado para o método em um loop do tamanho da lista. Se os tickets forem iguais, retornamos o ponteiro para a ordem de controle, caso contrário, retornamos NULL.

O método GetTypeFirst() que retorna o tipo de ordem de controle anteriormente consistia em um loop pela lista de ordens de controle com a busca de uma ordem com o ticket igual a aquele passado ao método. Quando essa ordem foi detectada, foi retornado o seu tipo.

Agora que nós temos o método que retorna a ordem de controle pelo ticket da posição, nós podemos excluir o loop de busca do método GetTypeFirst(). Isto é exatamente o que eu fiz. Agora no método, nós obtemos uma ordem de controle pelo ticket da posição usando o método GetOrderControlByTicket(). Se for obtido com sucesso (não NULL), retornamos o tipo da ordem obtida, caso contrário é retornado -1.



Agora nós podemos adicionar o tratamento do encerramento da posição para MQL4 ao método de atualização da coleção de eventos:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; if (is_market_event) { int total_changes=list_changes.Total(); if (total_changes> 0 ) { for ( int i=total_changes- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { this .OnChangeEvent(list_changes,i); } } if (new_market_pendings> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListMarketPendings(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_pendings; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL4__ if (new_market_positions> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListPositions(list_market); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_market_positions; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { this .m_type_first= this .GetTypeFirst(list_control,position.Ticket()); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } else if (new_market_positions< 0 || (new_market_positions== 0 && changed_volume< 0 && new_history_orders> 0 && new_market_pendings> WRONG_VALUE )) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPositions(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position!= NULL && position.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { COrderControl* ctrl= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,position.Ticket()); if (ctrl!= NULL ) { this .m_type_first=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )ctrl.TypeOrder(); this .m_position_id=position.Ticket(); this .CreateNewEvent(position,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } } } #endif } if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListHistoryPendings(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); int total=list.Total(), n=new_history_orders; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL && order.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING && order.PositionID()== 0 ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market,list_control); } } } #ifdef __MQL5__ if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market); } } } #endif } }

O tratamento do encerramento de posição é bastante claro e transparente. Sua descrição é comentada na lista e não há sentido em focar na sua lógica, pois os comentários do código são detalhados o suficiente.

Como agora mais uma lista é passada para a primeira forma de chamada do método para a criação de um novo evento, adicionamos a passagem da lista de ordens de controle à chamada do método para a MQL5 no método Refresh() da classe de coleção de eventos CEventsCollection:



#ifdef __MQL5__ if (new_deals> 0 ) { CArrayObj* list= this .GetListDeals(list_history); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(), n=new_deals; for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 && n> 0 ; i--,n--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order!= NULL ) this .CreateNewEvent(order,list_history,list_market, list_control ); } } } #endif

Agora vamos adicionar o código da criação de um evento de encerramento de posição à primeira forma de uma chamada de evento no método de criação de eventos:

CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrder* order,CArrayObj* list_history,CArrayObj* list_market,CArrayObj* list_control).



Como o método é bem extenso, nós veremos apenas o código para a criação de um evento de encerramento de posição para a MQL4:

if (status==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED; ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE; if (order.IsCloseByStopLoss()) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; } if (order.IsCloseByTakeProfit()) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; } if (order.TicketTo()> 0 ) { reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; } COrder* order_close_by= this .GetCloseByOrderFromList(list_history,order.Ticket()); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE close_by_type= this .m_type_first; double close_by_volume=order.Volume(); ulong close_by_ticket=order.Ticket(); long close_by_magic=order.Magic(); string close_by_symbol=order.Symbol(); if (order_close_by!=NULL) { close_by_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order_close_by.TypeOrder(); close_by_ticket=order_close_by.Ticket(); close_by_magic=order_close_by.Magic(); close_by_symbol=order_close_by.Symbol(); close_by_volume=order_close_by.Volume(); reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS; this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS; COrderControl* ctrl_closed= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,order.Ticket()); COrderControl* ctrl_close_by= this .GetOrderControlByTicket(list_control,close_by_ticket); double vol_closed= 0 ; double vol_close_by= 0 ; if (ctrl_closed!=NULL && ctrl_close_by!=NULL) { vol_closed=ctrl_closed.Volume()-order.Volume(); vol_close_by=vol_closed-close_by_volume; if (ctrl_closed.Volume()>order.Volume()) { this .m_trade_event_code+=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL; reason=EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS; } } } CEvent* event = new CEventPositionClose( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); if ( event !=NULL && order.PositionByID()== 0 ) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.TimeClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,reason); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,close_by_type); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_type); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION, this .m_type_first); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,close_by_ticket); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID, this .m_position_id); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,close_by_ticket); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,close_by_magic); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimeOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.PriceOpen()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.PriceClose()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,order.Volume()-order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.VolumeCurrent()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,order.Profit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,close_by_symbol); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event is already in the list." )); delete event ; } } } #endif

Como nós já descrevemos a lógica da criação de eventos nos artigos anteriores, vamos mencionar brevemente: primeiro, definimos o código de evento como "encerramento de posição" e o motivo do evento como "solicitação executada por completo". Em seguida, visualizaremos as várias propriedades de uma ordem encerrada, adicionamos as flags necessárias ao código do evento com base nessas propriedades e alteramos o motivo do evento, se necessário. Ao definir o encerramento de posição oposto, nós usamos os dados de ordens de controle nas posições encerradas. Esses dados nos fornecem todas as informações sobre as ordens opostas antes do encerramento conjunto, permitindo definir os tipos de ordens e seu volume, além de descobrir qual deles iniciou o encerramento (close by).

Todos os dados coletados são registrados nas propriedades do evento e um novo evento de encerramento de posição é criado.



Eu também venho melhorando o método que retorna a lista de todas as ordens de encerramento da posição para a MQL4:



CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListCloseByOrders(CArrayObj *list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список не является списком исторической коллекции" , "Error. The list is not a list of history collection" )); return NULL ; } #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID , 0 , NO_EQUAL ); #endif return list_orders; }

Para a MQL5, nós selecionamos apenas as ordens do tipo ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY na lista de ordens do histórico. Como não existem tais ordens em MQL4, nós selecionamos apenas as ordens com o ID da posição oposta da propriedade preenchida, mais especificamente, as ordens que possuem essa propriedade não são iguais a zero.



Foi aprimorado também o método que retorna a última ordem de encerramento de posição para a MQL4:



COrder* CEventsCollection::GetCloseByOrderFromList(CArrayObj *list, const ulong position_id) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CArrayObj* list_orders= this .GetListAllOrdersByPosID(list,position_id); list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_orders,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY ,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); #else CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ,position_id,EQUAL); if (list_orders== NULL || list_orders.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; list_orders.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE); #endif COrder* order=list_orders.At(list_orders.Total()- 1 ); return (order!= NULL ? order : NULL ); }

Em MQL5, nós podemos obter a última ordem pertencente a uma posição a qualquer momento. No entanto, este não é o caso da MQL4. Portanto, no caso da MQL4, eu decidi retornar uma ordem de posição oposta se presente ou NULL se uma posição não foi encerrada por uma posição oposta. Isso nos permite implementar parcialmente a obtenção de uma ordem de encerramento quando uma posição é encerrada por uma oposta.

Essas são todas as alterações e melhorias necessárias para definir o encerramento da posição para a MQL4.

Encontre a lista completa de todas as classes nos arquivos anexados abaixo.



Teste

Para realizar o teste, nós vamos usar o EA de teste do artigo anterior TestDoEasyPart10.mq4 localizado na \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part10 e salvamos ele na nova pasta \MQL4\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11 sob o nome TestDoEasyPart11.mq4.

Como nós removemos as constantes de horário em milissegundos da enumeração ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE de possíveis critérios de ordenação de ordens e negócios, nós precisamos substituir a ordenação colocando o horário em que uma constante removida é definida



list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC);

com a ordenação pelo horário no manipulador do pressionamento do botão de remoção da ordem pendente do EA :



else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN) ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #else PendingOrderDelete(order.Ticket()); #endif } } }

Compilamos o EA e definimos o StopLoss em pontos e TakeProfit em pontos no parâmetro de entrada do testador para zero para que as posições sejam fechadas sem as ordens de stop. Em seguida, iniciamos o EA no testador, abrimos uma posição e encerramos parcialmente.

Em seguida coloque e remova a ordem pendente:





Agora, os eventos de encerramento parcial e remoção de ordem pendente são definidos como eventos separados.

Inicie o EA novamente e clique nos botões observando as definição de eventos:





Como nós podemos ver, os eventos estão definidos corretamente. Um evento de encerramento é definido, modificações nos níveis de stop e preços de ordens pendentes também são rastreados.



Qual é o próximo?

Neste artigo, nós concluímos a conversão das funcionalidades da biblioteca existente para compatibilidade com a MQL4. Nos próximos artigos, nós criaremos os novos objetos na "conta" e "símbolo" da sua coleção e eventos.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.

Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.

