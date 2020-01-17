Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXI): classes de negociação - objeto básico de negociação multiplataforma
Sumário
- Teoria
- Criando o objeto básico de negociação
- Testando o objeto básico de negociação
- O que vem agora?
Teoria
É muito bom ter muitos dados diversos e obter acesso fácil a eles a qualquer momento. Mas a disponibilidade desses dados não fará muito
sentido se não pudermos reagir a eles de acordo com o propósito a que se destinam, que é negociar. Certamente, juntamente com a
funcionalidade existente, também precisamos de recursos de negociação.
Esta seção será extensa e faremos tudo passo a passo.
- Precisamos poder enviar quaisquer ordens de negociação a partir de qualquer plataforma (MetaTrader 5 ou MetaTrader 4). Ao mesmo tempo, sem pensar com qual plataforma as estamos enviando, pois será o mesmo.
- Precisamos primeiro verificar se as solicitações de negociação são corretas, para não carregar o servidor com consultas que são conhecidas
por serem erradas.
- Precisamos considerar e processar corretamente os códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação. Afinal, o que faz um EA quando envia uma ordem ao servidor? Ele dialoga com o servidor na forma de consultas-respostas. Para que o EA possa se comunicar com o servidor, nossa tarefa é prover corretamente esse "canal de comunicação", isto é, criar métodos de processamento de respostas do servidor de negociação.
- Precisamos criar vários métodos de processamento de respostas de servidor, afinal, às vezes, necessitamos abrir posições "de preferência a
qualquer custo". Para fazer isso, é necessário fornecer o reenvio da ordem ao servidor se, quando colocada, ela for recusada, nesse
caso, podemos quer ajustar os parâmetros da ordem de negociação e reenviá-la, quer deixar todos os parâmetros inalterados aguardando
o momento adequado em que a ordem com esses parâmetros seja aceite e imediatamente enviá-la. Além disso, temos que considerar o nível de
preços, para não reenviar a ordem ao preço que conhecido por ser o pior.
Às vezes, porém, precisamos apenas enviar a ordem de negociação e, independentemente do resultado da solicitação, continuar trabalhando.
- Precisamos trabalhar com classes de negociação de forma que, ao colocar um programa criado com base na biblioteca, no Mercado
mql5, não haja problemas, uma vez que tal programa deve passar todas as
verificações sem quaisquer dificuldades.
Por enquanto, temos esse pequenos planos em relação às classes de negociação.
Hoje, veremos a criação de um objeto básico de negociação - uma classe que envia uma solicitação de negociação para um servidor a partir de qualquer plataforma da mesma maneira. Tal objeto de negociação implicará que, ao enviar uma consulta ao servidor, para ele terão sido enviados os parâmetros da solicitação de negociação já verificados e corretos. Em outras palavras, o objeto em questão não terá verificação de parâmetros, uma vez que eles serão verificados na classe de negociação base a ser desenvolvida posteriormente.
Para sermos imparciais, vale a pena notar que, por enquanto, faremos a escolha de ordem o de posição de acordo com o ticket no objeto de negociação em questão, mais tarde, ao criar a classe básica de negociação, vamos transferir a ele estas verificações.
Como toda a negociação está diretamente ligada ao símbolo, o objeto básico de negociação fará parte do objeto-símbolo visto por nós no
artigo 14. Posteriormente, forneceremos o acesso aos objetos de negociação dos símbolos, na classe básica de negociação. Hoje, nós a
partir da classe base da biblioteca
CEngine, que vimos no artigo 3, faremos um acesso temporário
aos objetos de negociação dos símbolos. Afinal, na classe base são acumulados todos os dados do ambiente, e é nela que podemos dispor de
quaisquer propriedades de conta e de símbolo, necessárias para trabalhar com classes de negociação.
Criando o objeto básico de negociação
Para registrar o trabalho das classes de negociação, precisamos criar uma enumeração dos níveis de log no arquivo da biblioteca Defines.mqh.
No final da lista, inserimos a enumeração necessária:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with trading classes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Logging level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_LOG_LEVEL { LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG, // Trading logging disabled LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, // Only trading errors LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG // Full logging }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para exibir mensagens no log, precisamos de textos e dos seus índices na lista de mensagens da biblioteca.
Inserimos os índices necessários no arquivo Datas.mqh:
MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER, // Error. No such symbol on server MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST, // Error. No such symbol in the list of used symbols: MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL, // Failed to place to market watch. Error: MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION, // Error. Not a position: MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET, // Error. No open position with ticket # MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET, // Error. No placed order with ticket # MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS, // Failed to closed position. Error MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_ORD, // Failed to modify order. Error MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_UNABLE_PLACE_WITHOUT_TIME_SPEC, // Error: Cannot place order without explicitly specified expiration time MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ, // Error. Failed to get trading object MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ, // Error. Failed to get position object MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ, // Error. Failed to get order object MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ, // Error. Failed to get symbol object MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE, // Return code out of range of error codes MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, // failed to add to list MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY, // Order lifetime till the end of the current day to be used MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY, // Sunday MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_EXCHANGE, // Exchange markets mode MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY, // Close by is available only on hedging accounts MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY, // Error. Positions for close by are of the same type //--- CEngine MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS, // There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR, // Failed to get description of the last trading event MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST, // Failed to get the list of open positions MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST, // Failed to get the list of placed orders MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS, // No open positions MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS, // No placed orders };
Aqui são mostradas somente partes do arquivo "georreferenciadas", onde é necessário inserir as constantes da enumeração do índice.
Agora nos arrays de mensagens de texto inserimos as mensagens necessárias cujos índices acabam de ser identificados:
{"Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере","Error. There is no such symbol on the server"}, {"Ошибка. Такого символа нет в списке используемых символов: ","Error. This symbol is not in the list of the symbols used: "}, {"Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: ","Failed to put in the market watch. Error: "}, {"Ошибка. Не позиция: ","Error. Not position: "}, {"Ошибка. Нет открытой позиции с тикетом #","Error. No open position with ticket #"}, {"Ошибка. Нет установленного ордера с тикетом #","Error. No placed order with ticket #"}, {"Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка ","Could not close position. Error "}, {"Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка ","Failed to order modify. Error "}, {"Ошибка: невозможно разместить ордер без явно заданного его времени истечения","Error: Unable to place order without explicitly specified expiration time"}, {"Ошибка. Не удалось получить торговый объект","Error. Failed to get a trade object"}, {"Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-позицию","Error. Failed to get position object"}, {"Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-ордер","Error. Failed to get order object"}, {"Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-символ","Error. Failed to get symbol object"}, {"Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок","Return code out of range of error codes"}, {"не удалось добавить в список","failed to add to the list"}, {"Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня","The order validity time until the end of the current day will be used"}, {"Воскресение","Sunday"}, {"Биржевой рынок","Exchange market mode"}, {"Закрытие встречным доступно только на счетах с типом \"Хеджинг\"","Close by opposite position is available only on accounts with the type \"Hedging\""}, {"Ошибка. Позиции для встречного закрытия имеют один и тот же тип","Error. Positions of the same type in a counterclosure request"}, //--- CEngine {"С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было","There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA"}, {"Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события","Failed to get the description of the last trading event"}, {"Не удалось получить список открытых позиций","Failed to get open positions list"}, {"Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров","Failed to get pending orders list"}, {"Нет открытых позиций","No open positions"}, {"Нет установленных ордеров","No placed orders"}, };
Neste caso, exatamente da mesma maneria que ao definir as constantes dos índices, são mostrados apenas os locais para inserir os textos das mensagens. Nos arquivos anexados no final do artigo, há uma versão completa do Datas.mqh modificado, que se pode abrir e ver.
Ao enviar ordens de fechamento de posição, precisamos saber o tipo de ordem oposta à direção da posição a ser fechada (em MQL5 é com a abertura
da posição oposta que se realiza o fechamento, enquanto à ordem de negociação é enviado o tipo de ordem, não o tipo de posição).
No arquivo de funções de serviço de biblioteca DELib.mqh escrevemos dois tipos de funções para obter o tipo de ordem segundo a direção da posição e o para obter o tipo de ordem oposto à direção da posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an order type by a position type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeByPositionType(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position) { return(type_position==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a reverse order type by a position type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position) { return(type_position==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL : ORDER_TYPE_BUY); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Preparamos todos os dados, agora lidaremos diretamente com a classe do objeto de negociação.
Na pasta de objetos da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ criamos a subpasta Trade\, e nela geramos a
nova classe
CTradeObj no arquivo TradeObj.mqh.
Imediatamente anexamos ao arquivo de funções de serviço ao arquivo recém-criado:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TradeObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Впишем в файл класса все необходимые переменные-члены класса и методы:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TradeObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trading object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTradeObj { private: MqlTick m_tick; // Tick structure for receiving prices MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trade request structure MqlTradeResult m_result; // trade request execution result ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode; // Margin calculation mode ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING m_type_filling; // Filling policy ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME m_type_expiration; // Order expiration type int m_symbol_expiration_flags; // Flags of order expiration modes for a trading object symbol ulong m_magic; // Magic number string m_symbol; // Symbol string m_comment; // Comment ulong m_deviation; // Slippage in points double m_volume; // Volume datetime m_expiration; // Order expiration time (for ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type order) bool m_async_mode; // Flag of asynchronous sending of a trade request ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; // Logging level int m_stop_limit; // Distance of placing a StopLimit order in points public: //--- Constructor CTradeObj();; //--- Set default values void Init(const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level); //--- (1) Return the margin calculation mode, (2) hedge account flag ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE GetMarginMode(void) const { return this.m_margin_mode; } bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.GetMarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return the error logging level void SetLogLevel(const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL level) { this.m_log_level=level; } ENUM_LOG_LEVEL GetLogLevel(void) const { return this.m_log_level; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return the filling policy void SetTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this.m_type_filling=type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetTypeFilling(void) const { return this.m_type_filling; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return order expiration type void SetTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this.m_type_expiration=type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetTypeExpiration(void) const { return this.m_type_expiration; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return the magic number void SetMagic(const ulong magic) { this.m_magic=magic; } ulong GetMagic(void) const { return this.m_magic; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return a symbol void SetSymbol(const string symbol) { this.m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return a comment void SetComment(const string comment) { this.m_comment=comment; } string GetComment(void) const { return this.m_comment; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return slippage void SetDeviation(const ulong deviation) { this.m_deviation=deviation; } ulong GetDeviation(void) const { return this.m_deviation; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return volume void SetVolume(const double volume) { this.m_volume=volume; } double GetVolume(void) const { return this.m_volume; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return order expiration date void SetExpiration(const datetime time) { this.m_expiration=time; } datetime GetExpiration(void) const { return this.m_expiration; } //--- (1) Set, (2) return the flag of the asynchronous sending of a trading request void SetAsyncMode(const bool async) { this.m_async_mode=async; } bool GetAsyncMode(void) const { return this.m_async_mode; } //--- Last request data: //--- Return (1) executed action type, (2) magic number, (3) order ticket, (4) volume, //--- (5) open, (6) StopLimit order, (7) StopLoss, (8) TakeProfit price, (9) deviation, //--- type of (10) order, (11) execution, (12) lifetime, (13) order expiration date, //--- (14) comment, (15) position ticket, (16) opposite position ticket ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS GetLastRequestAction(void) const { return this.m_request.action; } ulong GetLastRequestMagic(void) const { return this.m_request.magic; } ulong GetLastRequestOrder(void) const { return this.m_request.order; } double GetLastRequestVolume(void) const { return this.m_request.volume; } double GetLastRequestPrice(void) const { return this.m_request.price; } double GetLastRequestStopLimit(void) const { return this.m_request.stoplimit; } double GetLastRequestStopLoss(void) const { return this.m_request.sl; } double GetLastRequestTakeProfit(void) const { return this.m_request.tp; } ulong GetLastRequestDeviation(void) const { return this.m_request.deviation; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE GetLastRequestType(void) const { return this.m_request.type; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetLastRequestTypeFilling(void) const { return this.m_request.type_filling; } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetLastRequestTypeTime(void) const { return this.m_request.type_time; } datetime GetLastRequestExpiration(void) const { return this.m_request.expiration; } string GetLastRequestComment(void) const { return this.m_request.comment; } ulong GetLastRequestPosition(void) const { return this.m_request.position; } ulong GetLastRequestPositionBy(void) const { return this.m_request.position_by; } //--- Data on the last request result: //--- Return (1) operation result code, (2) performed deal ticket, (3) placed order ticket, //--- (4) deal volume confirmed by a broker, (5) deal price confirmed by a broker, //--- (6) current market Bid (requote) price, (7) current market Ask (requote) price //--- (8) broker comment to operation (by default, it is filled by the trade server return code description), //--- (9) request ID set by the terminal when sending, (10) external trading system return code uint GetResultRetcode(void) const { return this.m_result.retcode; } ulong GetResultDeal(void) const { return this.m_result.deal; } ulong GetResultOrder(void) const { return this.m_result.order; } double GetResultVolume(void) const { return this.m_result.volume; } double GetResultPrice(void) const { return this.m_result.price; } double GetResultBid(void) const { return this.m_result.bid; } double GetResultAsk(void) const { return this.m_result.ask; } string GetResultComment(void) const { return this.m_result.comment; } uint GetResultRequestID(void) const { return this.m_result.request_id; } uint GetResultRetcodeEXT(void) const { return this.m_result.retcode_external;} //--- Open a position bool OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL); //--- Close a position bool ClosePosition(const ulong ticket, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL); //--- Close a position partially bool ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket, const double volume, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL); //--- Close a position by an opposite one bool ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); //--- Modify a position bool ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,const double tp=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Place an order bool SetOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const double price_stoplimit=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC, const string comment=NULL); //--- Remove an order bool DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- Modify an order bool ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const double price=WRONG_VALUE, const double sl=WRONG_VALUE, const double tp=WRONG_VALUE, const double price_stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE, const datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vejamos o que escrevemos aqui.
Para obter preços atuais, precisamos usar as propriedades do símbolo para o qual é enviada a ordem de negociação. Como os preços precisam ser atualizados, é necessário obtê-los imediatamente antes de enviar a solicitação de negociação, é por isso que colocamos a variável m_tick com o tipo de estrutura MqlTick diretamente no objeto básico de negociação (também poderíamos transferir do objeto-símbolo, mas é melhor fazer isso sem inecessárias transferências de propriedades ao objeto de negociação)
A variável m_request com o tipo da estrutura da solicitação de negociação MqlTradeRequest é necessária para preencher todas as propriedades da solicitação de negociação e seu envio à função OrderSend(). A esta mesma função é transferida a variável m_result com o tipo da estrutura do resultado da solicitação de negociação MqlTradeResult — ela será preenchida pelo servidor ao receber uma resposta do servidor de negociação. Adicionalmente, se o envio da ordem ao servidor for mal-sucedido, sempre podemos ler os campos da estrutura do resultado da solicitação de negociação para entender o acontecido.
Eu acho que as outras variáveis-membros da classe não precisam de explicações.
Consideremos a implementação de métodos de classe.
Os métodos para configurar e obter as propriedades (métodos Set e Get) da ordem de negociação estão especificados no corpo da classe. Tudo o que eles fazem é que na variável correspondente registam o valor transferido ao método ou retornam o valor da variável correspondente. Estes métodos funcionam apenas com variáveis que armazenam valores por padrão. Em outras palavras, com ajuda destes métodos, pode-se configurar a propriedade desejada para a solicitação de negociação, e, em seguida, ela terá o valor padrão definido. Se para uma ordem de negociação for necessário usar uma vez um valor diferente do padrão, os métodos para o envio de ordens de negociação fornecerão a transferência de valores com o uso único do valor transferido ao método.
Os métodos que retornam os parâmetros da última solicitação de negociação
são necessários para que seja possível ver qual o valor transferido à propriedade da última solicitação de negociação e, assim, corrigir erros
ou usar esses valores para a seguinte consulta ao servidor.
Os métodos simplesmente retornam o conteúdo dos campos - da estrutura da solicitação de negociação - que correspondem ao método. Antes de enviar a solicitação, alguns dos campos desta estrutura que correspondem à solicitação de negociação são preenchidos e transferidos à função de envio de consulta ao servidor. É a partir desta estrutura que nós recebemos os valores que foram preenchidos pela última vez.
Os métodos que retornam o resultado da solicitação de negociação
servem para obter informações sobre o resultado do processamento da solicitação de negociação. Se a solicitação for incorreta, no retcode poderemos
ver informações esclarecedoras sobre o código de erro. A estrutura será preenchida com dados de uma posição aberta ou de uma ordem pendente,
e no
request_id será registrado o código de solicitação, que poderá ser analisado posteriormente no processador OnTradeTransaction()
para que possamos vincular a solicitação de negociação enviada ao servidor por OrderSendAsync()
com o resultado desta consulta.
Nesta biblioteca, nós não usamos OnTradeTransaction(), porque ele não existe em MQL4, além disso, vamos fazer por conta própria a análise do envio assíncrono de ordens e dos seus resultados.
Construtor de classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTradeObj::CTradeObj(void) : m_magic(0), m_deviation(5), m_stop_limit(0), m_expiration(0), m_async_mode(false), m_type_filling(ORDER_FILLING_FOK), m_type_expiration(ORDER_TIME_GTC), m_comment(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+" by DoEasy"), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG) { //--- Margin calculation mode this.m_margin_mode= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ (ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) #else /* MQL4 */ ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Em sua lista de inicialização, definimos os valores de inicialização:
- Magic igual a zero;
- definimos o tamanho da slippage como cinco pontos;
- definimos o StopLimit como zero (sem preço);
- o tempo de expiração do pedido também será zero (tempo ilimitado);
- modo de envio assíncrono de solicitações de negociação
desativado;
- política de execução de ordens "Tudo ou Nada";
- prazo de validade da ordem é ilimitado;
- no comentário da ordem, gravamos o nome do programa + "by DoEasy";
- modo de registro de trabalho da classe de negociação - apenas erros.
No corpo da classe, na variável m_margin_mode digitamos o modo de cálculo de margem definido para a conta.
Para MQL5, obtemos o valor necessário através da função AccountInfoInteger() com o identificador da propriedade ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE.
Para MQL4, diretamente inserimos o modo de cobertura para calcular a margem ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING).
Nós poderemos enviar aos método de negociação os valores das propriedades para preencher a solicitação de negociação. Porém, muitas vezes não precisamos preencher todas as propriedades, pois elas geralmente devem ser inalteradas para cada ordem de negociação. Por isso, precisamos poder inicializar as variáveis com valores padrão e, nos métodos de negociação, necessitamos escolher quais valores usar na ordem de negociação (valores transferidos ao método de envio de consulta ao servidor ou o valor padrão).
Escrevemos um método para inicializar os parâmetros padrão de uma solicitação de negociação:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set default values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradeObj::Init(const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level) { this.SetSymbol(symbol); this.SetMagic(magic); this.SetDeviation(deviation); this.SetVolume(volume); this.SetExpiration(expiration); this.SetTypeFilling(type_filling); this.SetTypeExpiration(type_expiration); this.SetAsyncMode(async_mode); this.SetLogLevel(log_level); this.m_symbol_expiration_flags=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE); this.m_volume=::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos os valores dos parâmetros da solicitação de negociação. No corpo do método, são especificados os valores
transferidos das variáveis correspondentes, usando os métodos de configuração discutidos acima. Especificamos os
sinalizadores dos modos
permitidos de expiração de ordem com a ajuda da função SymbolInfoInteger()
com o identificador da propriedade SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE.
Especificamos o volume como o mínimo permitido para o símbolo com a ajuda da função
SymbolInfoDouble() com o identificador da
propriedade
SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN.
Método de abertura de posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL) { //--- If failed to get the current prices, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(!::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_symbol,this.m_tick)) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure this.m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; this.m_request.symbol = this.m_symbol; this.m_request.magic = (magic==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_magic : magic); this.m_request.type = OrderTypeByPositionType(type); this.m_request.price = (type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this.m_tick.ask : this.m_tick.bid); this.m_request.volume = volume; this.m_request.sl = sl; this.m_request.tp = tp; this.m_request.deviation= (deviation==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_deviation : deviation); this.m_request.comment = (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment); //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result) #else (::OrderSend(m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,(int)m_request.magic,m_request.expiration,clrNONE)!=WRONG_VALUE) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Quanto à posição, ao método são transferidos seu tipo, volume, StopLoss e TakeProfit, magic, slippage e comentários.
Por padrão, para StopLoss, TakeProfit, magic, slippage e comentários, estão definidos valores. Se estes valores não forem alterados, ao chamar o método serão usados quer os valores definidos por padrão no método Init() quer os que os métodos vistos acima especificam diretamente a partir do programa. Toda a lógica do método está escrita nos comentários do código.
A única coisa a notar aqui é que ao campo da estrutura da solicitação de negociação que armazena o tipo de ordem enviamos o resultado retornado pela função OrderTypeByPositionType(), função essa que escrevemos em DELib.mqh para obter o tipo de ordem pelo tipo de posição. Adicionalmente, é bom mencionar que o método não verifica se os parâmetros enviados a ele estão corretos, e pensa que eles já estão verificados e corretos.
Para MQL4, também não verificamos nada ao retornar o resultado do envio da consulta ao servidor e não preenchemos a estrutura da consulta em questão — por enquanto, precisamos coletar rapidamente os métodos de negociação para teste. Em artigos futuros, colocaremos tudo em ordem.
Método de fechamento da posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::ClosePosition(const ulong ticket, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL) { //--- If failed to select a position. Write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket)) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Get a position symbol string symbol=::PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); //--- If failed to get the current prices, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(!::SymbolInfoTick(symbol,this.m_tick)) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Get a position type and an order type inverse of the position type ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); //--- Get a position volume and magic number double position_volume=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); ulong magic=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure this.m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; this.m_request.symbol = symbol; this.m_request.magic = magic; this.m_request.type = type; this.m_request.price = (position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this.m_tick.ask : this.m_tick.bid); this.m_request.volume = position_volume; this.m_request.deviation= (deviation==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_deviation : deviation); this.m_request.comment = (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment); //--- In case of a hedging account, write the ticket of a closed position to the structure if(this.IsHedge()) this.m_request.position=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET); //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result) #else ::OrderClose((int)m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,clrNONE) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos o ticket da posição a ser fechada, o slippage e os comentários.
Aqui e nos outros métodos de negociação,tudo é semelhante ao método de abertura de posição discutido acima.
Método para fechamento parcial de uma posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position partially | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket, const double volume, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL) { //--- If failed to select a position. Write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket)) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Get a position symbol string symbol=::PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); //--- If failed to get the current prices, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(!::SymbolInfoTick(symbol,this.m_tick)) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Get a position type and an order type inverse of the position type ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type); //--- Get a position volume and magic number double position_volume=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); ulong magic=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure this.m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; this.m_request.position = ticket; this.m_request.symbol = symbol; this.m_request.magic = magic; this.m_request.type = type; this.m_request.price = (position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this.m_tick.ask : this.m_tick.bid); this.m_request.volume = (volume<position_volume ? volume : position_volume); this.m_request.deviation= (deviation==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_deviation : deviation); this.m_request.comment = (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment); //--- In case of a hedging account, write the ticket of a closed position to the structure if(this.IsHedge()) this.m_request.position=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET); //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result) #else ::OrderClose((int)m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,clrNONE) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos o ticket da posição a ser fechada, o volume, o slippage e os comentários.
Vale a pena notar aqui que se ao método for transferido um volume de fechamento maior do que o volume atual da posição, esta será fechada completamente.
Método de fechamento da posição com uma oposta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position by an opposite one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by) { #ifdef __MQL5__ //--- If this is not a hedging account. if(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) { //--- Close by is available only on hedging accounts. //---Write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' this.m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY; this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY)); return false; } #endif //--- Closed position //--- If failed to select a position, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket)) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Get a type and magic of a closed position ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); ulong magic=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); //--- Opposite position //--- If failed to select a position, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket_by)) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket_by,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Get an opposite position type ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type_by=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); //--- If types of a closed and an opposite position match, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(position_type==position_type_by) { this.m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY; this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY)); return false; } //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure this.m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY; this.m_request.position = ticket; this.m_request.position_by = ticket_by; this.m_request.magic = magic; //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result) #else ::OrderCloseBy((int)m_request.position,(int)m_request.position_by,clrNONE) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos o ticket da posição a ser fechada e o ticket da posição oposta.
Método de modificação para os níveis stop de uma posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,const double tp=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If all default values are passed, there is nothing to be modified if(sl==WRONG_VALUE && tp==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- There are no changes in the request - write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' this.m_result.retcode= #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ; this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- If failed to select a position, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket)) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_SLTP; m_request.position= ticket; m_request.symbol = ::PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); m_request.magic = ::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); m_request.sl = (sl==WRONG_VALUE ? ::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL) : sl); m_request.tp = (tp==WRONG_VALUE ? ::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP) : tp); //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result) #else ::OrderModify((int)m_request.position,::OrderOpenPrice(),m_request.sl,m_request.tp,::OrderExpiration(),clrNONE) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos o ticket da posição modificável e os novos níveis de StopLoss e de TakeProfit.
Método para definir uma ordem pendente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set an order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::SetOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const double price_stoplimit=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC, const string comment=NULL) { //--- If an invalid order type has been passed, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY #ifdef __MQL4__ || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) { this.m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE; this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type)); return false; } //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; m_request.symbol = this.m_symbol; m_request.magic = (magic==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_magic : magic); m_request.volume = volume; m_request.type = type; m_request.stoplimit = price_stoplimit; m_request.price = price; m_request.sl = sl; m_request.tp = tp; m_request.type_time = type_time; m_request.expiration = expiration; m_request.comment = (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment); //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result) #else (::OrderSend(m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,(int)m_request.magic,m_request.expiration,clrNONE)!=WRONG_VALUE) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Quanto à ordem pendente, ao método são transferidos seu tipo, volume, preço, StopLoss, TakeProfit e StopLimit, magic, tempo de vida, tipo de
vencimento e comentários.
Método para excluir uma ordem pendente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Remove an order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket) { //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE; m_request.order = ticket; //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result) #else ::OrderDelete((int)m_request.order,clrNONE) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método é transferido o ticket da ordem da ordem a ser excluída.
Método para modificar uma ordem pendente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify an order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const double price=WRONG_VALUE, const double sl=WRONG_VALUE, const double tp=WRONG_VALUE, const double price_stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE, const datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If failed to select an order, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' #ifdef __MQL5__ if(!::OrderSelect(ticket)) #else if(!::OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) #endif { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_ORD),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } double order_price=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN); double order_sl=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL); double order_tp=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP); double order_stoplimit=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME order_type_time=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME); datetime order_expiration=(datetime)::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION); //--- If the default values are passed and the price is equal to the price set in the order, the request is unchanged //---Write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(price==order_price && sl==WRONG_VALUE && tp==WRONG_VALUE && price_stoplimit==WRONG_VALUE && type_time==WRONG_VALUE && expiration==WRONG_VALUE) { this.m_result.retcode = #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ; this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode(this.m_result.retcode)); return false; } //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY; m_request.order = ticket; m_request.price = (price==WRONG_VALUE ? order_price : price); m_request.sl = (sl==WRONG_VALUE ? order_sl : sl); m_request.tp = (tp==WRONG_VALUE ? order_tp : tp); m_request.stoplimit = (price_stoplimit==WRONG_VALUE ? order_stoplimit : price_stoplimit); m_request.type_time = (type_time==WRONG_VALUE ? order_type_time : type_time); m_request.expiration = (expiration==WRONG_VALUE ? order_expiration : expiration); //--- Return an order modification result return ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result) #else ::OrderModify((int)m_request.order,m_request.price,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.expiration,clrNONE) #endif ); Print(DFUN); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos o ticket da ordem modificada, os novos valores do preço, o StopLoss, o TakeProfit e o StopLimit, o tempo de vida da
ordem e o tipo de vencimento.
Em todos os métodos, os valores padrão transferidos ao método são verificados de maneira idêntica. Todas as ações estão comentadas, para uma análise individual.
Assim fica concluída a criação de uma funcionalidade mínima para a classe básica de negociação.
Como, de uma maneira ou outra, enviamos ordens de negociação em relação a determinado símbolo, colocamos o objeto básico de negociação no objeto-símbolo e o tornaremos acessível a partir do exterior.
Abrimos o arquivo do objeto-símbolo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh e
anexamos a ele o arquivo do objeto de negociação TradeObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Symbol.mqh | //| Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Нужно для mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\Trade\TradeObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Na seção privada declaramos a variável-objeto da classe de negociação:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract symbol class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSymbol : public CBaseObj { private: struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; // initial margin rate double Maintenance; // maintenance margin rate }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; // MarginRate of long positions MqlMarginRate Short; // MarginRate of short positions MqlMarginRate BuyStop; // MarginRate of BuyStop orders MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; // MarginRate of BuyLimit orders MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; // MarginRate of BuyStopLimit orders MqlMarginRate SellStop; // MarginRate of SellStop orders MqlMarginRate SellLimit; // MarginRate of SellLimit orders MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; // MarginRate of SellStopLimit orders }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; // Margin ratio structure MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; // Array of the market depth data structures long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties bool m_is_change_trade_mode; // Flag of changing trading mode for a symbol CTradeObj m_trade; // Trading class object //--- Return the index of the array the symbol's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } //--- (1) Fill in all the "margin ratio" symbol properties, (2) initialize the ratios bool MarginRates(void); void InitMarginRates(void); //--- Reset all symbol object data void Reset(void); //--- Return the current day of the week ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CurrentDayOfWeek(void) const; public: //--- Default constructor
Na seção pública da classe, declaramos dois métodos:
o método que retorna a política de execução correta e o método que retorna o tipo de expiração de ordem correto:
public: //--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string symbol properties void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string symbol properties from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of a symbol supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Return the flag of allowing (1) market, (2) limit, (3) stop (4) and stop limit orders, //--- the flag of allowing setting (5) StopLoss and (6) TakeProfit orders, (7) as well as closing by an opposite order bool IsMarketOrdersAllowed(void) const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET)==SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET); } bool IsLimitOrdersAllowed(void) const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT)==SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT); } bool IsStopOrdersAllowed(void) const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP)==SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP); } bool IsStopLimitOrdersAllowed(void) const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT)==SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT); } bool IsStopLossOrdersAllowed(void) const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_SL)==SYMBOL_ORDER_SL); } bool IsTakeProfitOrdersAllowed(void) const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_TP)==SYMBOL_ORDER_TP); } bool IsCloseByOrdersAllowed(void) const; //--- Return the (1) FOK and (2) IOC filling flag bool IsFillingModeFOK(void) const { return((this.FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK)==SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK); } bool IsFillingModeIOC(void) const { return((this.FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC)==SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC); } //--- Return the flag of order expiration: (1) GTC, (2) DAY, (3) Specified and (4) Specified Day bool IsExpirationModeGTC(void) const { return((this.ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC)==SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC); } bool IsExpirationModeDAY(void) const { return((this.ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY)==SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY); } bool IsExpirationModeSpecified(void) const { return((this.ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED)==SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED); } bool IsExpirationModeSpecifiedDay(void) const { return((this.ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY)==SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY); } //--- Return the description of allowing (1) market, (2) limit, (3) stop and (4) stop limit orders, //--- the description of allowing (5) StopLoss and (6) TakeProfit orders, (7) as well as closing by an opposite order string GetMarketOrdersAllowedDescription(void) const; string GetLimitOrdersAllowedDescription(void) const; string GetStopOrdersAllowedDescription(void) const; string GetStopLimitOrdersAllowedDescription(void) const; string GetStopLossOrdersAllowedDescription(void) const; string GetTakeProfitOrdersAllowedDescription(void) const; string GetCloseByOrdersAllowedDescription(void) const; //--- Return the description of allowing the filling type (1) FOK and (2) IOC, (3) as well as allowed order expiration modes string GetFillingModeFOKAllowedDescrioption(void) const; string GetFillingModeIOCAllowedDescrioption(void) const; //--- Return the description of order expiration: (1) GTC, (2) DAY, (3) Specified and (4) Specified Day string GetExpirationModeGTCDescription(void) const; string GetExpirationModeDAYDescription(void) const; string GetExpirationModeSpecifiedDescription(void) const; string GetExpirationModeSpecDayDescription(void) const; //--- Return the description of the (1) status, (2) price type for constructing bars, //--- (3) method of calculating margin, (4) instrument trading mode, //--- (5) deal execution mode for a symbol, (6) swap calculation mode, //--- (7) StopLoss and TakeProfit lifetime, (8) option type, (9) option rights //--- flags of (10) allowed order types, (11) allowed filling types, //--- (12) allowed order expiration modes string GetStatusDescription(void) const; string GetChartModeDescription(void) const; string GetCalcModeDescription(void) const; string GetTradeModeDescription(void) const; string GetTradeExecDescription(void) const; string GetSwapModeDescription(void) const; string GetOrderGTCModeDescription(void) const; string GetOptionTypeDescription(void) const; string GetOptionRightDescription(void) const; string GetOrderModeFlagsDescription(void) const; string GetFillingModeFlagsDescription(void) const; string GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription(void) const; //--- Return (1) execution type, (2) order expiration type equal to 'type' if it is available on a symbol, otherwise - the correct option ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling(const uint type=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME GetCorrectTypeExpiration(uint expiration=ORDER_TIME_GTC); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return an order expiration type equal to 'type', | //| if it is available on a symbol, otherwise, the correct option | //| https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page4#comment_4128864 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeFilling(const uint type=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN) { const ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION exe_mode=this.TradeExecutionMode(); const int filling_mode=this.FillingModeFlags(); return( (filling_mode == 0 || (type >= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN) || ((filling_mode & (type + 1)) != type + 1)) ? (((exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE) || (exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT)) ? ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : ((filling_mode == SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC) ? ORDER_FILLING_IOC : ORDER_FILLING_FOK)) : (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)type ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return order expiration type equal to 'expiration' | //| if it is available on Symb symbol, otherwise - the correct option| //| https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/170952/page4#comment_4128871 | //| Application: | //| Request.type_time = GetExpirationType((uint)Expiration); | //| 'Expiration' can be datetime | //| if(Expiration > ORDER_TIME_DAY) Request.expiration = Expiration; | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeExpiration(uint expiration=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { #ifdef __MQL5__ const int expiration_mode=this.ExpirationModeFlags(); if((expiration > ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) || (((expiration_mode >> expiration) & 1) == 0)) { if((expiration < ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) || (expiration_mode < SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED)) expiration=ORDER_TIME_GTC; else if(expiration > ORDER_TIME_DAY) expiration=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED; uint i=1 << expiration; while((expiration <= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) && ((expiration_mode & i) != i)) { i <<= 1; expiration++; } } #endif return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)expiration; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para não inventar a roda novamente, a lógica desses métodos é retirada das postagens de fxsaber, um membro do
fórum. No cabeçalho dos códigos há links para postagens com códigos.
Honestamente, debruçar-se sobre o emaranhamento desta lógica por conta própria não é muito agradável, e como considero que a pessoa que postou a função é
um desenvolvedor sério, decidi que podia confiar na sua autoridade. Em princípio, é possível decompor toda a lógica dos métodos, obter
métodos com conteúdo extenso e descrever toda a ideia por trás dela. Mas é mais fácil fazer apenas uma descrição dos métodos:
Aos métodos são transferidos a política de execução desejada e o tipo de expiração de ordens. Se o símbolo suportar a política ou o tipo em questão, ele será retornado; se os modos desejados não forem suportados no símbolo, serão retornados os modos permitidos. Assim, os métodos sempre retornarão aqueles que são suportados, isto é, devolverá os modos corretos relativamente à política de execução ou ao vencimento de ordens.
Na seção pública, no bloco que contém os métodos de acesso simplificado às propriedades inteiras do objeto-símbolo
adicionamos a declaração do método que retorna o lote normalizado:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Integer properties long Status(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist(const string name) const { return this.SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days(void) const { return (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } //--- Real properties double Bid(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice(const double price) const; double NormalizedLot(const double volume) const; double BidLast(void) const; double BidLastHigh(void) const; double BidLastLow(void) const; //--- String properties
No final do corpo da classe adicionamos o método que retorna um objeto de negociação pertencente a um objeto-símbolo:
//--- The average weighted session price //--- setting the controlled session average weighted price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value //--- getting (4) the change value of the average weighted session price, //--- getting the flag of the average weighted session price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel(const double value) { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value)); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW(void) const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } //--- Return a trading object CTradeObj *GetTradeObj(void) { return &this.m_trade; } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como, por um lado, um objeto de negociação é criado imediatamente ao criar um objeto-símbolo e, por outro lado, ao ser gerado, o objeto de
negociação possui campos com valores de inicialização, é necessário iniciá-lo com os valores padrão que necessitamos. Para fazer isso, no
final do construtor da classe CSymbol
chamamos o método Init() do objeto de negociação indicando os valores padrão necessários:
//--- Fill in the symbol current data for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i]; for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i]; //--- Update the base object data and search for changes CBaseObj::Refresh(); //--- if(!select) this.RemoveFromMarketWatch(); //--- Initializing default values of a trading object this.m_trade.Init(this.Name(),0,this.LotsMin(),5,0,0,false,this.GetCorrectTypeFilling(),this.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao chamar o método, ao objeto de negociação transferimos:
- o nome do símbolo
- o lote mínimo permitido para o símbolo em questão,
- um slippage de cinco pontos
- um StopLoss igual a zero — ausência de StopLoss,
- um TakeProfit igual a zero — ausência de TakeProfit,
- um sinalizador de envio assíncrono de ordens de negociação igual a false — envio síncrono,
- obtemos imediatamente a política de execução de ordens correta e a especificamos para o objeto de negociação,
- obtemos imediatamente o prazo de validade de ordens e o especificamos para o objeto de negociação,
- e definimos o registro de métodos de negociação como "apenas erros"
Estes valores são imediatamente definidos por padrão para o objeto de negociação, mas sempre podemos quer alterá-los usando os métodos Set discutidos acima para cada propriedade separadamente quer deixar os valores padrão e passar outro parâmetro para ele, ao chamar o método de negociação, parâmetro esse que será usado uma vez ao enviar uma solicitação ao servidor.
Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação do método de normalização do lote:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a normalized lot considering symbol properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::NormalizedLot(const double volume) const { double ml=this.LotsMin(); double mx=this.LotsMax(); double ln=::NormalizeDouble(volume,this.DigitsLot()); return(ln<ml ? ml : ln>mx ? mx : ln); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método é transferido o valor do lote necessário para normalização. Em seguida, obtemos os lotes mínimo e máximo permitidos para o símbolo, normalizamos o valor do lote transferido ao método e, em seguida, simplesmente comparamos o valor normalizado com o lote mínimo e máximo, determinamos o valor que precisa ser retornado, e se o lote passado para o método for menor ou maior que o lote mín./máx. do símbolo, retornamos o valor do lote mín./máx. respectivamente, caso contrário, retornamos o lote normalizado levando em consideração o número de casas decimais no valor do lote (método DigitsLot()).
Assim concluímos a classe CSymbol.
Agora precisamos testar os métodos de negociação. Como ainda não temos a classe básica de negociação, escreveremos temporariamente os métodos na classe do objeto básico da biblioteca CEngine para acessar o objeto de negociação do símbolo desejado. Como é nesse objeto que temos acesso completo a todas as coleções importantes da biblioteca, é nela que colocamos os métodos, a fim de testar o objeto de negociação.
Note que os métodos da classe serão temporários; logo, criaremos uma classe de negociação completa, na qual serão localizados todos os métodos de negociação necessários para serem verificados.
À seção pública da classe CEngine adicionamos todos os métodos necessários para testar o objeto de negociação:
//--- Set the following for the trading classes: //--- (1) correct filling policy, (2) filling policy, //--- (3) correct order expiration type, (4) order expiration type, //--- (5) magic number, (6) comment, (7) slippage, (8) volume, (9) order expiration date, //--- (10) the flag of asynchronous sending of a trading request, (11) logging level void SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeMagic(const ulong magic,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeComment(const string comment,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeDeviation(const ulong deviation,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeVolume(const double volume=0,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeExpiration(const datetime expiration=0,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeAsyncMode(const bool mode=false,const string symbol_name=NULL); void SetTradeLogLevel(const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG,const string symbol_name=NULL); //--- Return a symbol trading object by (1) position, (2) order ticket CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket); CTradeObj *GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- Open (1) Buy, (2) Sell position bool OpenBuy(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,double sl=0,double tp=0,const string comment=NULL); bool OpenSell(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,double sl=0,double tp=0,const string comment=NULL); //--- Modify a position bool ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,const double tp=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Close a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one bool ClosePosition(const ulong ticket); bool ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,const double volume); bool ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by); //--- Set (1) BuyStop, (2) BuyLimit, (3) BuyStopLimit pending order bool PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); bool PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); bool PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); //--- Set (1) SellStop, (2) SellLimit, (3) SellStopLimit pending order bool PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); bool PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); bool PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC); //--- Modify a pending order bool ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const double price=WRONG_VALUE, const double sl=WRONG_VALUE, const double tp=WRONG_VALUE, const double stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Remove a pending order bool DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- Return event (1) milliseconds, (2) reason and (3) source from its 'long' value ushort EventMSC(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,0); } ushort EventReason(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,1); } ushort EventSource(const long lparam) const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,2); } //--- Constructor/destructor CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação dos métodos declarados.
Método para abrir uma posição Buy:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::OpenBuy(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,double sl=0,double tp=0,const string comment=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos:
- volume da posição aberta (obrigatório),
- símbolo para abrir a posição (obrigatório);
- magic a ser atribuído à posição aberta (por padrão, será 0)
- StopLoss da posição (por padrão, está ausente),
- TakeProfit da posição (por padrão, está ausente),
- comentários da posição (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")
Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se
o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método para abrir uma posição do objeto de negociação que revisamos anteriormente.
Método para abrir uma posição Sell:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a Sell position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::OpenSell(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,double sl=0,double tp=0,const string comment=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos:
- volume da posição aberta (obrigatório),
- símbolo para abrir a posição (obrigatório);
- magic a ser atribuído à posição aberta (por padrão, será 0)
- StopLoss da posição (por padrão, está ausente),
- TakeProfit da posição (por padrão, está ausente),
- comentários da posição (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")
Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se
o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método para abrir uma posição do objeto de negociação que revisamos anteriormente.
Método para modificar os preços StopLoss e TakeProfit da posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,const double tp=WRONG_VALUE) { CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if(trade_obj==NULL) { //--- Error. Failed to get trading object ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.ModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos:
- ticket da posição modificável (obrigatório)
- novo preço para o StopLoss da posição (por padrão, inalterado),
- novo preço para o TakeProfit da posição (por padrão, inalterado)
Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição através do método
GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de modificar a posição do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.
Método para fechar completamente a posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position in full | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ClosePosition(const ulong ticket) { CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if(trade_obj==NULL) { //--- Error. Failed to get trading object ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.ClosePosition(ticket); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método é tranferido o ticket da posição a ser fechada.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição através do método
GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de fechamento da posição do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.
Método para fechamento parcial de uma posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position partially | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,const double volume) { CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if(trade_obj==NULL) { //--- Error. Failed to get trading object ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } CSymbol *symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(trade_obj.GetSymbol()); return trade_obj.ClosePositionPartially(ticket,symbol.NormalizedLot(volume)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método é transferido ticket da posição o volume a ser fechado.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição através do método
GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo do objeto de negociação.
Retornamos o resultado do método de fechamento parcial da posição do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente. Ao método é transferido o volume normalizado a ser fechado.
Método para fechar uma posição por uma oposta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position by an opposite one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by) { CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket); if(trade_obj_pos==NULL) { //--- Error. Failed to get trading object ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj_by=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by); if(trade_obj_by==NULL) { //--- Error. Failed to get trading object ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj_pos.ClosePositionBy(ticket,ticket_by); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos:
- ticket da posição a ser fechada,
- ticket da posição oposta
Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição a ser fechada através do
método GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição oposta através do método GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de fechamento da posição do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.
Método para definir uma ordem pendente BuyStop:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyStop pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,price,sl,tp,0,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos:
- volume da ordem a ser definida (obrigatório);
- o símbolo para o qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
- preço ao qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
- preço StopLoss da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
- preço TakeProfit da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
- magic da ordem colocada (por padrão, 0),
- comentários da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")
- vida útil da ordem a ser definida (por padrão - ilimitado),
- tipo de vida útil da ordem a ser definida por padrão, até cancelamento explícito)
Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se
o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de definição de ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.
Método para definir uma ordem pendente BuyLimit:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,price,sl,tp,0,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos:
- volume da ordem a ser definida (obrigatório);
- o símbolo para o qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
- preço ao qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
- preço StopLoss da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
- preço TakeProfit da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
- magic da ordem colocada (por padrão, 0),
- comentários da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")
- vida útil da ordem a ser definida (por padrão - ilimitado),
- tipo de vida útil da ordem a ser definida por padrão, até cancelamento explícito)
Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se
o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de definição de ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.
Método para definir uma ordem pendente BuyStopLimit:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyStopLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); //--- MQL4 #else return true; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos:
- volume da ordem a ser definida (obrigatório);
- o símbolo para o qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
- preço pelo qual é necessário colocar a ordem BuyStop (obrigatório);
- preço pelo qual é necessário colocar a ordem BuyLimit quando acionada uma ordem BuyStop (obrigatório);
- preço StopLoss da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
- preço TakeProfit da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
- magic da ordem colocada (por padrão, 0),
- comentários da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")
- vida útil da ordem a ser definida (por padrão - ilimitado),
- tipo de vida útil da ordem a ser definida por padrão, até cancelamento explícito)
Para MQL5:
Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se
o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de definição de ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.
Para MQL4:
Não fazemos nada, retornamos true.
Métodos para definir ordens pendentes SellStop, SellLimit e SellStopLimit:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellStop pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,price,sl,tp,0,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,price,sl,tp,0,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellStopLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const double price_stop, const double price_limit, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC) { #ifdef __MQL5__ CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST)); return false; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment); //--- MQL4 #else return true; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Nestes métodos, tudo é semelhante aos métodos de definição de ordens de compra pendentes.
Método para modificar uma ordem pendente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Modify a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const double price=WRONG_VALUE, const double sl=WRONG_VALUE, const double tp=WRONG_VALUE, const double stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE) { CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket); if(trade_obj==NULL) { //--- Error. Failed to get trading object ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.ModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos:
- ticket da ordem modificável (obrigatório),
- novo preço para definir a ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
- novo preço StopLoss da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
- novo preço TakeProfit da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
- novo preço StopLimit da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
- novo prazo de validade da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
- novo modo de vida útil da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado)
Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da ordem modificável usando o método
GetTradeObjByOrder(), que consideramos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método para modificar a ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.
Método para excluir uma ordem pendente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Remove a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket) { CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket); if(trade_obj==NULL) { //--- Error. Failed to get trading object ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } return trade_obj.DeleteOrder(ticket); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método é transferido o ticket da ordem da ordem a ser excluída.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da ordem usando o método
GetTradeObjByOrder(), que consideramos abaixo.<br1/> Se
o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método para excluir a ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.
Métodos que retornam o objeto de negociação do símbolo pelo ticket da posiçãoe da ordem:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a symbol trading object by a position ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket) { //--- Get the list of open positions CArrayObj *list=this.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- If failed to get the list of open positions, display the message and return NULL if(list==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST)); return NULL; } //--- If the list is empty (no open positions), display the message and return NULL if(list.Total()==0) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS)); return NULL; } //--- Sort the list by a ticket list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); //--- If failed to get the list of open positions, display the message and return NULL if(list==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST)); return NULL; } //--- If the list is empty (no required ticket), display the message and return NULL if(list.Total()==0) { //--- Error. No open position with #ticket ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET),(string)ticket); return NULL; } //--- Get a position with #ticket from the obtained list COrder *pos=list.At(0); //--- If failed to get the position object, display the message and return NULL if(pos==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ)); return NULL; } //--- Get a symbol object by name CSymbol * symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(pos.Symbol()); //--- If failed to get the symbol object, display the message and return NULL if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return NULL; } //--- Get and return the trading object from the symbol object CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); return obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a symbol trading object by an order ticket | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket) { //--- Get the list of placed orders CArrayObj *list=this.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- If failed to get the list of placed orders, display the message and return NULL if(list==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST)); return NULL; } //--- If the list is empty (no placed orders), display the message and return NULL if(list.Total()==0) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS)); return NULL; } //--- Sort the list by a ticket list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL); //--- If failed to get the list of placed orders, display the message and return NULL if(list==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST)); return NULL; } //--- If the list is empty (no required ticket), display the message and return NULL if(list.Total()==0) { //--- Error. No placed order with #ticket ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET),(string)ticket); return NULL; } //--- Get an order with #ticket from the obtained list COrder *ord=list.At(0); //--- If failed to get an object order, display the message and return NULL if(ord==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ)); return NULL; } //--- Get a symbol object by name CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(ord.Symbol()); //--- If failed to get the symbol object, display the message and return NULL if(symbol_obj==NULL) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return NULL; } //--- Get and return the trading object from the symbol object CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); return obj; } //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ambos os métodos são quase idênticos, exceto que no primeiro
temos uma lista contendo todas as posições abertas e no segundo,
todos as ordens pendentes especificadas. A seguir, a lógica é exatamente a mesma para os dois métodos, e tudo está descrito nos
comentários do código, vamos deixá-la para estudo independente.
Métodos para definir política de execução e política de execução correta nos objetos de negociação de todos os símbolos que estão na lista de coleção de símbolos ou para um determinado símbolo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the valid filling policy | //| for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL) { //--- Declare the empty pointer to a symbol object CSymbol *symbol=NULL; //--- If a symbol name passed in the method inputs is not set, specify a filling policy for all symbols if(symbol_name==NULL) { //--- get the list of all used symbols CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); //--- In a loop by the list of symbol objects for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next symbol object symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- set correct filling policy to the trading object (the default is "fill or kill") obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type)); } } //--- If a symbol name is specified in the method inputs, set the filling policy only for the specified symbol else { //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- set correct filling policy to the trading object (the default is "fill or kill") obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type)); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the filling policy | //| for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL) { //--- Declare the empty pointer to a symbol object CSymbol *symbol=NULL; //--- If a symbol name passed in the method inputs is not set, specify a filling policy for all symbols if(symbol_name==NULL) { //--- get the list of all used symbols CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); //--- In a loop by the list of symbol objects for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next symbol object symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- for the trading object, set a filling policy passed to the method in the inputs (the default is "fill or kill") obj.SetTypeFilling(type); } } //--- If a symbol name is specified in the method inputs, set the filling policy only for the specified symbol else { //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- for the trading object, set a filling policy passed to the method in the inputs (the default is "fill or kill") obj.SetTypeFilling(type); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método são transferidos a política de execução (por padrão, "tudo ou nada") e o símbolo (por padrão, todos os símbolos da coleção de símbolos).
A lógica dos métodos é descrita nos comentários dos códigos, de maneira compreensível. De qualquer forma, na discussão do artigo podem ser feitas todas as perguntas.
Os outros métodos para definir valores padrão para objetos de negociação de símbolos tem exatamente a mesma lógica e não possui mais comentários. De qualquer forma, pode-se estudar a lógica desses dois métodos.
Todos os métodos restantes para definir valores padrão para objetos de negociação de símbolos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a correct order expiration type | //| for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type)); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type)); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set an order expiration type | //| for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetTypeExpiration(type); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetTypeExpiration(type); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a magic number for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeMagic(const ulong magic,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetMagic(magic); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetMagic(magic); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a comment for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeComment(const string comment,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetComment(comment); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetComment(comment); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a slippage | //| for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeDeviation(const ulong deviation,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetDeviation(deviation); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetDeviation(deviation); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a volume for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeVolume(const double volume=0,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetVolume(volume!=0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin()); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetVolume(volume!=0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set an order expiration date | //| for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeExpiration(const datetime expiration=0,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetExpiration(expiration); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetExpiration(expiration); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of asynchronous sending of trading requests | //| for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeAsyncMode(const bool mode=false,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetAsyncMode(mode); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetAsyncMode(mode); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a logging level of trading requests | //| for trading objects of all symbols | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::SetTradeLogLevel(const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG,const string symbol_name=NULL) { CSymbol *symbol=NULL; if(symbol_name==NULL) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) continue; obj.SetLogLevel(log_level); } } else { symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name); if(symbol==NULL) return; CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.SetLogLevel(log_level); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Escrevemos todos os métodos temporários auxiliares na classe CEngine para testar objetos de negociação de símbolos.
Graças aos métodos de negociação multiplataforma disponíveis (ainda recentes), podemos nos pular a compilação condicional do MQL5 ou
MQL4 no EA de teste, pois agora todas as funções de negociação do EA de teste são as mesmas para qualquer plataforma. Além disso,
desenvolveremos o trabalho com as classes de negociação da biblioteca, para que, como resultado, obtenhamos toda a funcionalidade
necessária para um trabalho calmo e sem problemas com nossos programas.
Testando o objeto básico de negociação
Para testar objetos de negociação de símbolos, pegamos um EA de teste de um
artigo anterior e ajustamos suas funções para trabalhar com objetos de negociação de símbolos. Não esquecemos que, até o momento, não
temos nenhuma verificação sobre a exatidão dos valores das solicitações de negociação, mas isso nos dá a oportunidade de testar a reação a
parâmetros errados, o que faremos a seguir.
Salvamos o EA na pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part21\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart21.mq5.
Primeiro, removemos a conexão da classe de negociação CTrade da biblioteca padrão e a declaração do objeto de negociação com classe do tipo CTrade:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart20.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #ifdef __MQL5__ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #endif //--- enums enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT (20) //--- structures struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; //--- input variables input ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // Slippage in points input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) input ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list input string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) //--- global variables CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No manipulador OnInit() excluímos a configuração de parâmetros para o objeto trade da classe de negociação CTrade:
//--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Set CTrade trading class parameters #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif //--- Create and check the resource files
A seguir tudo é simples, com a ajuda de Ctrl+F procuramos a ocorrência da string "trade" e substituímos a chamada dos métodos de negociação da biblioteca padrão.
Por exemplo:
COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get a ticket of a position with the highest profit and close the position by a ticket #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif }
mudamos para:
COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get a ticket of a position with the highest profit and close the position by a ticket engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); }
Depois, no processo de encontrar chamadas para métodos de negociação do SB, simplesmente mudamos para chamada dos nossos métodos.
Consideremos o manipulador resultante para pressionar os botões do painel. Todas as chamadas dos novos métodos de negociação são marcados em cores:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { string comment=""; //--- Convert button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit); //--- Open Buy position engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp); // No comment - the default comment is to be set } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyLimit order engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyStop order engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct BuyStop order placement price relative to StopLevel double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Calculate BuyLimit order price relative to BuyStop level considering StopLevel double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyStopLimit order engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order")); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,takeprofit); //--- Open Sell position engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp); // No comment - the default comment is to be set } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set SellLimit order engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order")); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set SellStop order engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct SellStop order price relative to StopLevel double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Calculate SellLimit order price relative to SellStop level considering StopLevel double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- Set SellStopLimit order engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order")); } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If this is a hedge account, close the half of the Buy position by the ticket if(engine.IsHedge()) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); //--- If this is a netting account, open a Sell position with the half of the Buy position volume else engine.OpenSell(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0),Symbol(),magic_number,position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(),"Частичное закрытие Buy #"+(string)position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Close the Buy position by the opposite Sell one if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- If this is a hedge account, close the half of the Sell position by the ticket if(engine.IsHedge()) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); //--- If this is a netting account, open a Buy position with the half of the Sell position volume else engine.OpenBuy(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0),Symbol(),position.Magic(),position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(),"Partial closure Buy #"+(string)position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) { //--- Close the Sell position by the opposite Buy one engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- close each position by its ticket engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove the first pending order else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the most amount of time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is not a trailing button) if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name,false); //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button is pressed else { //--- Set the color of the active button ButtonState(button_name,true); trailing_on=true; } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return the inactive button color (if this is a trailing button) else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,false); trailing_on=false; //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui não serão consideradas as funções restantes do EA melhoradas da mesma maneira com a chamada dos métodos da classe de negociação CTrade da biblioteca padrão não serão, pois tudo está nos arquivos anexados no final do artigo.
Agora, apenas compilamos o EA e o executamos no testador.
Pressionamos os diferentes botões do painel e verificamos se os objetos de negociação funcionam:
Nossos primeiros objetos de negociação de símbolos funcionam como pretendido.
Ainda há muito a ver com eles para um trabalho completo e conveniente.
O que vem agora?
Mais para frente, de acordo com nosso plano, criaremos uma classe completa através da qual acessaremos os objetos de negociação dos símbolos.
Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.
Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.
Artigos desta série:
Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados e primeiros resultados
Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios
Parte 3. Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação
Parte 4. Eventos de Negociação. Conceito
Parte 5. Classes e coleções de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa
Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting
Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem stoplimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
Parte 8. Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
Parte 9. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - preparação dos dados
Parte 10. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes
Parte 11. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - eventos de encerramento de posição
Parte 12. Implementação da classe de objeto "conta" e da coleção de objetos da conta
Parte 13. Eventos do objeto conta
Parte 14. O objeto símbolo
Parte 15. Coleção de objetos-símbolos
Parte 16. Eventos de coleção de símbolos
Parte 17. Interatividade de objetos de biblioteca
Parte 18. Interatividade do objeto-conta e quaisquer de outros objetos da biblioteca
Parte 19. Classe de mensagens de biblioteca
Parte 20. Criação e armazenamento de recursos de programas
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/7229
Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.
Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.
- Aplicativos de negociação gratuitos
- 8 000+ sinais para cópia
- Notícias econômicas para análise dos mercados financeiros
Você concorda com a política do site e com os termos de uso
Problema: o método CEvent::GetPendReqID() de que preciso acima é protegido!! Alguma ideia melhor sem que eu tenha que alterar o código-fonte do DoEasy? Na minha humilde opinião, esses métodos deveriam ser públicos;-)
Problema: o método CEvent::GetPendReqID() de que preciso acima é protegido !! Alguma ideia melhor sem que eu tenha que alterar o código-fonte do DoEasy? Na minha humilde opinião, esses métodos deveriam ser públicos;-)
Você precisa observar a classe CEngine - somente ela dá acesso à biblioteca para programas de usuários.
Todas as outras classes são para as necessidades da biblioteca e não são destinadas aos usuários, com exceção das funções de serviço da biblioteca que estão disponíveis no programa após a conexão da biblioteca a ele.
Você precisa observar a classe CEngine - somente ela dá acesso à biblioteca para os programas de usuário.
Todas as outras classes são para as necessidades da biblioteca e não se destinam aos usuários, com exceção das funções de serviço da biblioteca que estão disponíveis no programa depois de conectar a biblioteca a ele.
Você pode me dar um exemplo? Estou analisando a classe CEngine e vejo que é possível extrair uma lista de eventos, verificar seu tipo etc... Assim, posso acessar cada evento, mas não encontro nenhuma maneira óbvia de ler os detalhes específicos do evento contidos no número mágico (grupos e ID da solicitação) do objeto CEngine - a meu ver, ainda preciso ler essas informações diretamente das instâncias do objeto CEvent, como no meu exemplo de manipulador de eventos acima, no método even-handler do meu robô, ou seja, CEvent:GetPendReq()
Не могли бы вы привести мне пример? Я смотрю на класс CEngine и вижу, что можно извлечь список событий, проверить их тип и т. Д., Поэтому я могу получить доступ к каждому событию, но не нахожу очевидного способа прочитать конкретные детали события, упакованные в магическое число (группы и идентификатор запроса) из объекта CEngine - как я вижу, мне все еще нужно читать эту информацию непосредственно из экземпляров объекта CEvent, как в моем примере обработчика событий выше в методе обработчика четных событий моего робота, то есть CEvent :: GetPendReqID ()
Aguarde um pouco, por favor. O próximo artigo do segmento ru será sobre consultores, e lá tentarei explicar.
Aguarde um pouco, por favor. O próximo artigo do segmento ru será sobre consultores, e lá tentarei explicar.
OK, legal - obrigado...