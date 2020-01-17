MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXI): classes de negociação - objeto básico de negociação multiplataforma

Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXI): classes de negociação - objeto básico de negociação multiplataforma

Sumário

Com este artigo, começamos um tópico bastante amplo relativamente às classes de negociação.

Teoria

É muito bom ter muitos dados diversos e obter acesso fácil a eles a qualquer momento. Mas a disponibilidade desses dados não fará muito sentido se não pudermos reagir a eles de acordo com o propósito a que se destinam, que é negociar. Certamente, juntamente com a funcionalidade existente, também precisamos de recursos de negociação.
Esta seção será extensa e faremos tudo passo a passo.

  • Precisamos poder enviar quaisquer ordens de negociação a partir de qualquer plataforma (MetaTrader 5 ou MetaTrader 4). Ao mesmo tempo, sem pensar com qual plataforma as estamos enviando, pois será o mesmo.
  • Precisamos primeiro verificar se as solicitações de negociação são corretas, para não carregar o servidor com consultas que são conhecidas por serem erradas.
  • Precisamos considerar e processar corretamente os códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação. Afinal, o que faz um EA quando envia uma ordem ao servidor? Ele dialoga com o servidor na forma de consultas-respostas. Para que o EA possa se comunicar com o servidor, nossa tarefa é prover corretamente esse "canal de comunicação", isto é, criar métodos de processamento de respostas do servidor de negociação.
  • Precisamos criar vários métodos de processamento de respostas de servidor, afinal, às vezes, necessitamos abrir posições "de preferência a qualquer custo". Para fazer isso, é necessário fornecer o reenvio da ordem ao servidor se, quando colocada, ela for recusada, nesse caso, podemos quer ajustar os parâmetros da ordem de negociação e reenviá-la, quer deixar todos os parâmetros inalterados aguardando o momento adequado em que a ordem com esses parâmetros seja aceite e imediatamente enviá-la. Além disso, temos que considerar o nível de preços, para não reenviar a ordem ao preço que conhecido por ser o pior.
    Às vezes, porém, precisamos apenas enviar a ordem de negociação e, independentemente do resultado da solicitação, continuar trabalhando.
  • Precisamos trabalhar com classes de negociação de forma que, ao colocar um programa criado com base na biblioteca, no Mercado mql5, não haja problemas, uma vez que tal programa deve passar todas as verificações sem quaisquer dificuldades.

Por enquanto, temos esse pequenos planos em relação às classes de negociação.
Hoje, veremos a criação de um objeto básico de negociação - uma classe que envia uma solicitação de negociação para um servidor a partir de qualquer plataforma da mesma maneira. Tal objeto de negociação implicará que, ao enviar uma consulta ao servidor, para ele terão sido enviados os parâmetros da solicitação de negociação já verificados e corretos. Em outras palavras, o objeto em questão não terá verificação de parâmetros, uma vez que eles serão verificados na classe de negociação base a ser desenvolvida posteriormente.
Para sermos imparciais, vale a pena notar que, por enquanto, faremos a escolha de ordem o de posição de acordo com o ticket no objeto de negociação em questão, mais tarde, ao criar a classe básica de negociação, vamos transferir a ele estas verificações.

Como toda a negociação está diretamente ligada ao símbolo, o objeto básico de negociação fará parte do objeto-símbolo visto por nós no artigo 14. Posteriormente, forneceremos o acesso aos objetos de negociação dos símbolos, na classe básica de negociação. Hoje, nós a partir da classe base da biblioteca CEngine, que vimos no artigo 3, faremos um acesso temporário aos objetos de negociação dos símbolos. Afinal, na classe base são acumulados todos os dados do ambiente, e é nela que podemos dispor de quaisquer propriedades de conta e de símbolo, necessárias para trabalhar com classes de negociação.

Criando o objeto básico de negociação

Para registrar o trabalho das classes de negociação, precisamos criar uma enumeração dos níveis de log no arquivo da biblioteca Defines.mqh.
No final da lista, inserimos a enumeração necessária:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Data for working with trading classes                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  Logging level                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_LOG_LEVEL
  {
   LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG,                                        // Trading logging disabled
   LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG,                                     // Only trading errors
   LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG                                        // Full logging
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Para exibir mensagens no log, precisamos de textos e dos seus índices na lista de mensagens da biblioteca.
Inserimos os índices necessários no arquivo Datas.mqh:

   MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_SERVER,                  // Error. No such symbol on server
   MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST,                    // Error. No such symbol in the list of used symbols: 
   MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_PUT_SYMBOL,                     // Failed to place to market watch. Error: 
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_POSITION,                    // Error. Not a position:
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET,    // Error. No open position with ticket #
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET,     // Error. No placed order with ticket #
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_CLOSE_POS,                // Failed to closed position. Error 
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_MODIFY_ORD,               // Failed to modify order. Error
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_UNABLE_PLACE_WITHOUT_TIME_SPEC,  // Error: Cannot place order without explicitly specified expiration time
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ,            // Error. Failed to get trading object
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ,              // Error. Failed to get position object
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ,              // Error. Failed to get order object
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ,              // Error. Failed to get symbol object
   MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_CODE_OUT_OF_RANGE,               // Return code out of range of error codes
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST,                   // failed to add to list
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY,               // Order lifetime till the end of the current day to be used
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_SUNDAY,                               // Sunday
   MSG_ACC_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_EXCHANGE,               // Exchange markets mode
   MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY,                           // Close by is available only on hedging accounts
   MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY,                        // Error. Positions for close by are of the same type
   
//--- CEngine
   MSG_ENG_NO_TRADE_EVENTS,                           // There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA
   MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_LAST_TRADE_EVENT_DESCR,         // Failed to get description of the last trading event
   MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST,                // Failed to get the list of open positions
   MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST,               // Failed to get the list of placed orders
   MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS,                         // No open positions
   MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS,                          // No placed orders

  };

Aqui são mostradas somente partes do arquivo "georreferenciadas", onde é necessário inserir as constantes da enumeração do índice.

Agora nos arrays de mensagens de texto inserimos as mensagens necessárias cujos índices acabam de ser identificados:

   {"Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере","Error. There is no such symbol on the server"},
   {"Ошибка. Такого символа нет в списке используемых символов: ","Error. This symbol is not in the list of the symbols used: "},
   {"Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: ","Failed to put in the market watch. Error: "},
   {"Ошибка. Не позиция: ","Error. Not position: "},
   {"Ошибка. Нет открытой позиции с тикетом #","Error. No open position with ticket #"},
   {"Ошибка. Нет установленного ордера с тикетом #","Error. No placed order with ticket #"},
   {"Не удалось закрыть позицию. Ошибка ","Could not close position. Error "},
   {"Не удалось модифицировать ордер. Ошибка ","Failed to order modify. Error "},
   {"Ошибка: невозможно разместить ордер без явно заданного его времени истечения","Error: Unable to place order without explicitly specified expiration time"},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось получить торговый объект","Error. Failed to get a trade object"},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-позицию","Error. Failed to get position object"},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-ордер","Error. Failed to get order object"},
   {"Ошибка. Не удалось получить объект-символ","Error. Failed to get symbol object"},
   {"Код возврата вне заданного диапазона кодов ошибок","Return code out of range of error codes"},
   {"не удалось добавить в список","failed to add to the list"},
   {"Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня","The order validity time until the end of the current day will be used"},
   
   {"Воскресение","Sunday"},
   {"Биржевой рынок","Exchange market mode"},
   {"Закрытие встречным доступно только на счетах с типом \"Хеджинг\"","Close by opposite position is available only on accounts with the type \"Hedging\""},
   {"Ошибка. Позиции для встречного закрытия имеют один и тот же тип","Error. Positions of the same type in a counterclosure request"},
   
//--- CEngine
   {"С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было","There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA"},
   {"Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события","Failed to get the description of the last trading event"},
   {"Не удалось получить список открытых позиций","Failed to get open positions list"},
   {"Не удалось получить список установленных ордеров","Failed to get pending orders list"},
   {"Нет открытых позиций","No open positions"},
   {"Нет установленных ордеров","No placed orders"},

  };

Neste caso, exatamente da mesma maneria que ao definir as constantes dos índices, são mostrados apenas os locais para inserir os textos das mensagens. Nos arquivos anexados no final do artigo, há uma versão completa do Datas.mqh modificado, que se pode abrir e ver.

Ao enviar ordens de fechamento de posição, precisamos saber o tipo de ordem oposta à direção da posição a ser fechada (em MQL5 é com a abertura da posição oposta que se realiza o fechamento, enquanto à ordem de negociação é enviado o tipo de ordem, não o tipo de posição).
No arquivo de funções de serviço de biblioteca DELib.mqh escrevemos dois tipos de funções para obter o tipo de ordem segundo a direção da posição e o para obter o tipo de ordem oposto à direção da posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return an order type by a position type                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeByPositionType(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position)
  {
   return(type_position==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY :  ORDER_TYPE_SELL);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return a reverse order type by a position type                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type_position)
  {
   return(type_position==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? ORDER_TYPE_SELL :  ORDER_TYPE_BUY);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Preparamos todos os dados, agora lidaremos diretamente com a classe do objeto de negociação.

Na pasta de objetos da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ criamos a subpasta Trade\, e nela geramos a nova classe CTradeObj no arquivo TradeObj.mqh.
Imediatamente anexamos ao arquivo de funções de serviço ao arquivo recém-criado:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     TradeObj.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Впишем в файл класса все необходимые переменные-члены класса и методы:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     TradeObj.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Trading object class                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTradeObj
  {
private:
   MqlTick                    m_tick;                                            // Tick structure for receiving prices
   MqlTradeRequest            m_request;                                         // Trade request structure
   MqlTradeResult             m_result;                                          // trade request execution result
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE   m_margin_mode;                                     // Margin calculation mode
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING    m_type_filling;                                    // Filling policy
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME       m_type_expiration;                                 // Order expiration type
   int                        m_symbol_expiration_flags;                         // Flags of order expiration modes for a trading object symbol
   ulong                      m_magic;                                           // Magic number
   string                     m_symbol;                                          // Symbol
   string                     m_comment;                                         // Comment
   ulong                      m_deviation;                                       // Slippage in points
   double                     m_volume;                                          // Volume
   datetime                   m_expiration;                                      // Order expiration time (for ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED type order)
   bool                       m_async_mode;                                      // Flag of asynchronous sending of a trade request
   ENUM_LOG_LEVEL             m_log_level;                                       // Logging level
   int                        m_stop_limit;                                      // Distance of placing a StopLimit order in points
public:
//--- Constructor
                              CTradeObj();;

//--- Set default values
   void                       Init(const string symbol,
                                   const ulong magic,
                                   const double volume,
                                   const ulong deviation,
                                   const int stoplimit,
                                   const datetime expiration,
                                   const bool async_mode,
                                   const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling,
                                   const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration,
                                   ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level);
                                   
//--- (1) Return the margin calculation mode, (2) hedge account flag
   ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE   GetMarginMode(void)                                const { return this.m_margin_mode;           }
   bool                       IsHedge(void) const { return this.GetMarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING;          }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return the error logging level
   void                       SetLogLevel(const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL level)                  { this.m_log_level=level;              }
   ENUM_LOG_LEVEL             GetLogLevel(void)                                  const { return this.m_log_level;             }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return the filling policy
   void                       SetTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type)       { this.m_type_filling=type;            }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING    GetTypeFilling(void)                               const { return this.m_type_filling;          }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return order expiration type
   void                       SetTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type)       { this.m_type_expiration=type;         }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME       GetTypeExpiration(void)                            const { return this.m_type_expiration;       }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return the magic number
   void                       SetMagic(const ulong magic)                              { this.m_magic=magic;                  }
   ulong                      GetMagic(void)                                     const { return this.m_magic;                 }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return a symbol
   void                       SetSymbol(const string symbol)                           { this.m_symbol=symbol;                }
   string                     GetSymbol(void)                                    const { return this.m_symbol;                }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return a comment
   void                       SetComment(const string comment)                         { this.m_comment=comment;              }
   string                     GetComment(void)                                   const { return this.m_comment;               }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return slippage
   void                       SetDeviation(const ulong deviation)                      { this.m_deviation=deviation;          }
   ulong                      GetDeviation(void)                                 const { return this.m_deviation;             }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return volume
   void                       SetVolume(const double volume)                           { this.m_volume=volume;                }
   double                     GetVolume(void)                                    const { return this.m_volume;                }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return order expiration date
   void                       SetExpiration(const datetime time)                       { this.m_expiration=time;              }
   datetime                   GetExpiration(void)                                const { return this.m_expiration;            }
//--- (1) Set, (2) return the flag of the asynchronous sending of a trading request
   void                       SetAsyncMode(const bool async)                           { this.m_async_mode=async;             }
   bool                       GetAsyncMode(void)                                 const { return this.m_async_mode;            }
   
//--- Last request data:
//--- Return (1) executed action type, (2) magic number, (3) order ticket, (4) volume,
//--- (5) open, (6) StopLimit order, (7) StopLoss, (8) TakeProfit price, (9) deviation,
//--- type of (10) order, (11) execution, (12) lifetime, (13) order expiration date,
//--- (14) comment, (15) position ticket, (16) opposite position ticket
   ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS GetLastRequestAction(void)                         const { return this.m_request.action;        }
   ulong                      GetLastRequestMagic(void)                          const { return this.m_request.magic;         }
   ulong                      GetLastRequestOrder(void)                          const { return this.m_request.order;         }
   double                     GetLastRequestVolume(void)                         const { return this.m_request.volume;        }
   double                     GetLastRequestPrice(void)                          const { return this.m_request.price;         }
   double                     GetLastRequestStopLimit(void)                      const { return this.m_request.stoplimit;     }
   double                     GetLastRequestStopLoss(void)                       const { return this.m_request.sl;            }
   double                     GetLastRequestTakeProfit(void)                     const { return this.m_request.tp;            }
   ulong                      GetLastRequestDeviation(void)                      const { return this.m_request.deviation;     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE            GetLastRequestType(void)                           const { return this.m_request.type;          }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING    GetLastRequestTypeFilling(void)                    const { return this.m_request.type_filling;  }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME       GetLastRequestTypeTime(void)                       const { return this.m_request.type_time;     }
   datetime                   GetLastRequestExpiration(void)                     const { return this.m_request.expiration;    }
   string                     GetLastRequestComment(void)                        const { return this.m_request.comment;       }
   ulong                      GetLastRequestPosition(void)                       const { return this.m_request.position;      }
   ulong                      GetLastRequestPositionBy(void)                     const { return this.m_request.position_by;   }

//--- Data on the last request result:
//--- Return (1) operation result code, (2) performed deal ticket, (3) placed order ticket,
//--- (4) deal volume confirmed by a broker, (5) deal price confirmed by a broker,
//--- (6) current market Bid (requote) price, (7) current market Ask (requote) price
//--- (8) broker comment to operation (by default, it is filled by the trade server return code description),
//--- (9) request ID set by the terminal when sending, (10) external trading system return code
   uint                       GetResultRetcode(void)                             const { return this.m_result.retcode;        }
   ulong                      GetResultDeal(void)                                const { return this.m_result.deal;           }
   ulong                      GetResultOrder(void)                               const { return this.m_result.order;          }
   double                     GetResultVolume(void)                              const { return this.m_result.volume;         }
   double                     GetResultPrice(void)                               const { return this.m_result.price;          }
   double                     GetResultBid(void)                                 const { return this.m_result.bid;            }
   double                     GetResultAsk(void)                                 const { return this.m_result.ask;            }
   string                     GetResultComment(void)                             const { return this.m_result.comment;        }
   uint                       GetResultRequestID(void)                           const { return this.m_result.request_id;     }
   uint                       GetResultRetcodeEXT(void)                          const { return this.m_result.retcode_external;}

//--- Open a position
   bool                       OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                           const double volume,
                                           const double sl=0,
                                           const double tp=0,
                                           const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                           const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                           const string comment=NULL);
//--- Close a position
   bool                       ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,
                                            const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                            const string comment=NULL);
//--- Close a position partially
   bool                       ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,
                                                     const double volume,
                                                     const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                                     const string comment=NULL);
//--- Close a position by an opposite one
   bool                       ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by);
//--- Modify a position
   bool                       ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,const double tp=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Place an order
   bool                       SetOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,
                                       const double volume,
                                       const double price,
                                       const double sl=0,
                                       const double tp=0,
                                       const double price_stoplimit=0,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const datetime expiration=0,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,
                                       const string comment=NULL);
//--- Remove an order
   bool                       DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket);
//--- Modify an order
   bool                       ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket,
                                          const double price=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const double tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const double price_stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                                          const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE);
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Vejamos o que escrevemos aqui.

Para obter preços atuais, precisamos usar as propriedades do símbolo para o qual é enviada a ordem de negociação. Como os preços precisam ser atualizados, é necessário obtê-los imediatamente antes de enviar a solicitação de negociação, é por isso que colocamos a variável m_tick com o tipo de estrutura MqlTick diretamente no objeto básico de negociação (também poderíamos transferir do objeto-símbolo, mas é melhor fazer isso sem inecessárias transferências de propriedades ao objeto de negociação)

A variável m_request com o tipo da estrutura da solicitação de negociação MqlTradeRequest é necessária para preencher todas as propriedades da solicitação de negociação e seu envio à função OrderSend(). A esta mesma função é transferida a variável m_result com o tipo da estrutura do resultado da solicitação de negociação MqlTradeResult — ela será preenchida pelo servidor ao receber uma resposta do servidor de negociação. Adicionalmente, se o envio da ordem ao servidor for mal-sucedido, sempre podemos ler os campos da estrutura do resultado da solicitação de negociação para entender o acontecido.

Eu acho que as outras variáveis-membros da classe não precisam de explicações.

Consideremos a implementação de métodos de classe.

Os métodos para configurar e obter as propriedades (métodos Set e Get) da ordem de negociação estão especificados no corpo da classe. Tudo o que eles fazem é que na variável correspondente registam o valor transferido ao método ou retornam o valor da variável correspondente. Estes métodos funcionam apenas com variáveis que armazenam valores por padrão. Em outras palavras, com ajuda destes métodos, pode-se configurar a propriedade desejada para a solicitação de negociação, e, em seguida, ela terá o valor padrão definido. Se para uma ordem de negociação for necessário usar uma vez um valor diferente do padrão, os métodos para o envio de ordens de negociação fornecerão a transferência de valores com o uso único do valor transferido ao método.

Os métodos que retornam os parâmetros da última solicitação de negociação são necessários para que seja possível ver qual o valor transferido à propriedade da última solicitação de negociação e, assim, corrigir erros ou usar esses valores para a seguinte consulta ao servidor.
Os métodos simplesmente retornam o conteúdo dos campos - da estrutura da solicitação de negociação - que correspondem ao método. Antes de enviar a solicitação, alguns dos campos desta estrutura que correspondem à solicitação de negociação são preenchidos e transferidos à função de envio de consulta ao servidor. É a partir desta estrutura que nós recebemos os valores que foram preenchidos pela última vez.

Os métodos que retornam o resultado da solicitação de negociação servem para obter informações sobre o resultado do processamento da solicitação de negociação. Se a solicitação for incorreta, no retcode poderemos ver informações esclarecedoras sobre o código de erro. A estrutura será preenchida com dados de uma posição aberta ou de uma ordem pendente, e no request_id será registrado o código de solicitação, que poderá ser analisado posteriormente no processador OnTradeTransaction() para que possamos vincular a solicitação de negociação enviada ao servidor por OrderSendAsync() com o resultado desta consulta.
Nesta biblioteca, nós não usamos OnTradeTransaction(), porque ele não existe em MQL4, além disso, vamos fazer por conta própria a análise do envio assíncrono de ordens e dos seus resultados.

Construtor de classe:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTradeObj::CTradeObj(void) : m_magic(0),
                             m_deviation(5),
                             m_stop_limit(0),
                             m_expiration(0),
                             m_async_mode(false),
                             m_type_filling(ORDER_FILLING_FOK),
                             m_type_expiration(ORDER_TIME_GTC),
                             m_comment(::MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+" by DoEasy"),
                             m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG)
  {
   //--- Margin calculation mode
   this.m_margin_mode=
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__ (ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)
      #else /* MQL4 */ ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Em sua lista de inicialização, definimos os valores de inicialização:

  • Magic igual a zero;
  • definimos o tamanho da slippage como cinco pontos;
  • definimos o StopLimit como zero (sem preço);
  • o tempo de expiração do pedido também será zero (tempo ilimitado);
  • modo de envio assíncrono de solicitações de negociação desativado;
  • política de execução de ordens "Tudo ou Nada";
  • prazo de validade da ordem é ilimitado;
  • no comentário da ordem, gravamos o nome do programa + "by DoEasy";
  • modo de registro de trabalho da classe de negociação - apenas erros.

No corpo da classe, na variável m_margin_mode digitamos o modo de cálculo de margem definido para a conta.
Para MQL5, obtemos o valor necessário através da função AccountInfoInteger() com o identificador da propriedade ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE.
Para MQL4, diretamente inserimos o modo de cobertura para calcular a margem ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING).

Nós poderemos enviar aos método de negociação os valores das propriedades para preencher a solicitação de negociação. Porém, muitas vezes não precisamos preencher todas as propriedades, pois elas geralmente devem ser inalteradas para cada ordem de negociação. Por isso, precisamos poder inicializar as variáveis com valores padrão e, nos métodos de negociação, necessitamos escolher quais valores usar na ordem de negociação (valores transferidos ao método de envio de consulta ao servidor ou o valor padrão).

Escrevemos um método para inicializar os parâmetros padrão de uma solicitação de negociação:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set default values                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTradeObj::Init(const string symbol,
                     const ulong magic,
                     const double volume,
                     const ulong deviation,
                     const int stoplimit,
                     const datetime expiration,
                     const bool async_mode,
                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling,
                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration,
                     ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level)
  {
   this.SetSymbol(symbol);
   this.SetMagic(magic);
   this.SetDeviation(deviation);
   this.SetVolume(volume);
   this.SetExpiration(expiration);
   this.SetTypeFilling(type_filling);
   this.SetTypeExpiration(type_expiration);
   this.SetAsyncMode(async_mode);
   this.SetLogLevel(log_level);
   this.m_symbol_expiration_flags=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE);
   this.m_volume=::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos os valores dos parâmetros da solicitação de negociação. No corpo do método, são especificados os valores transferidos das variáveis correspondentes, usando os métodos de configuração discutidos acima. Especificamos os sinalizadores dos modos permitidos de expiração de ordem com a ajuda da função SymbolInfoInteger() com o identificador da propriedade SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE. Especificamos o volume como o mínimo permitido para o símbolo com a ajuda da função SymbolInfoDouble() com o identificador da propriedade SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN.

Método de abertura de posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open a position                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                             const double volume,
                             const double sl=0,
                             const double tp=0,
                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                             const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                             const string comment=NULL)
  {
   //--- If failed to get the current prices, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(!::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_symbol,this.m_tick))
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   this.m_request.action   =  TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   this.m_request.symbol   =  this.m_symbol;
   this.m_request.magic    =  (magic==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_magic : magic);
   this.m_request.type     =  OrderTypeByPositionType(type);
   this.m_request.price    =  (type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this.m_tick.ask : this.m_tick.bid);
   this.m_request.volume   =  volume;
   this.m_request.sl       =  sl;
   this.m_request.tp       =  tp;
   this.m_request.deviation=  (deviation==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_deviation : deviation);
   this.m_request.comment  =  (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment);
   //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__
         !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)
      #else 
         (::OrderSend(m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,(int)m_request.magic,m_request.expiration,clrNONE)!=WRONG_VALUE)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Quanto à posição, ao método são transferidos seu tipo, volume, StopLoss e TakeProfit, magic, slippage e comentários.
Por padrão, para StopLoss, TakeProfit, magic, slippage e comentários, estão definidos valores. Se estes valores não forem alterados, ao chamar o método serão usados quer os valores definidos por padrão no método Init() quer os que os métodos vistos acima especificam diretamente a partir do programa. Toda a lógica do método está escrita nos comentários do código.
A única coisa a notar aqui é que ao campo da estrutura da solicitação de negociação que armazena o tipo de ordem enviamos o resultado retornado pela função OrderTypeByPositionType(), função essa que escrevemos em DELib.mqh para obter o tipo de ordem pelo tipo de posição. Adicionalmente, é bom mencionar que o método não verifica se os parâmetros enviados a ele estão corretos, e pensa que eles já estão verificados e corretos.
Para MQL4, também não verificamos nada ao retornar o resultado do envio da consulta ao servidor e não preenchemos a estrutura da consulta em questão — por enquanto, precisamos coletar rapidamente os métodos de negociação para teste. Em artigos futuros, colocaremos tudo em ordem.

Método de fechamento da posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close a position                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,
                              const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                              const string comment=NULL)
  {
   //--- If failed to select a position. Write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket))
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Get a position symbol
   string symbol=::PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);
   //--- If failed to get the current prices, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(!::SymbolInfoTick(symbol,this.m_tick))
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Get a position type and an order type inverse of the position type
   ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type);
   //--- Get a position volume and magic number
   double position_volume=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
   ulong magic=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   this.m_request.action   =  TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   this.m_request.symbol   =  symbol;
   this.m_request.magic    =  magic;
   this.m_request.type     =  type;
   this.m_request.price    =  (position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this.m_tick.ask : this.m_tick.bid);
   this.m_request.volume   =  position_volume;
   this.m_request.deviation=  (deviation==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_deviation : deviation);
   this.m_request.comment  =  (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment);
   //--- In case of a hedging account, write the ticket of a closed position to the structure
   if(this.IsHedge())
      this.m_request.position=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET);
   //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__
         !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)
      #else 
         ::OrderClose((int)m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,clrNONE)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos o ticket da posição a ser fechada, o slippage e os comentários.
Aqui e nos outros métodos de negociação,tudo é semelhante ao método de abertura de posição discutido acima.

Método para fechamento parcial de uma posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close a position partially                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,
                                       const double volume,
                                       const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const string comment=NULL)
  {
   //--- If failed to select a position. Write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket))
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Get a position symbol
   string symbol=::PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);
   //--- If failed to get the current prices, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(!::SymbolInfoTick(symbol,this.m_tick))
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Get a position type and an order type inverse of the position type
   ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=OrderTypeOppositeByPositionType(position_type);
   //--- Get a position volume and magic number
   double position_volume=::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
   ulong magic=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   this.m_request.action   =  TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   this.m_request.position =  ticket;
   this.m_request.symbol   =  symbol;
   this.m_request.magic    =  magic;
   this.m_request.type     =  type;
   this.m_request.price    =  (position_type==POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? this.m_tick.ask : this.m_tick.bid);
   this.m_request.volume   =  (volume<position_volume ? volume : position_volume);
   this.m_request.deviation=  (deviation==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_deviation : deviation);
   this.m_request.comment  =  (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment);
   //--- In case of a hedging account, write the ticket of a closed position to the structure
   if(this.IsHedge())
      this.m_request.position=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET);
   //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__
         !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)
      #else 
         ::OrderClose((int)m_request.position,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,clrNONE)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos o ticket da posição a ser fechada, o volume, o slippage e os comentários.
Vale a pena notar aqui que se ao método for transferido um volume de fechamento maior do que o volume atual da posição, esta será fechada completamente.

Método de fechamento da posição com uma oposta:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close a position by an opposite one                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by)
  {
   #ifdef __MQL5__
   //--- If this is not a hedging account. 
   if(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- Close by is available only on hedging accounts.
      //---Write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
      this.m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY;
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_UNABLE_CLOSE_BY));
      return false;
     }
   #endif 
//--- Closed position
   //--- If failed to select a position, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket))
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Get a type and magic of a closed position
   ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
   ulong magic=::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);
   
//--- Opposite position
   //--- If failed to select a position, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket_by))
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket_by,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Get an opposite position type
   ENUM_POSITION_TYPE position_type_by=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
   //--- If types of a closed and an opposite position match, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(position_type==position_type_by)
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY;
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ACC_SAME_TYPE_CLOSE_BY));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   this.m_request.action      =  TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY;
   this.m_request.position    =  ticket;
   this.m_request.position_by =  ticket_by;
   this.m_request.magic       =  magic;
   //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__
         !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)
      #else 
         ::OrderCloseBy((int)m_request.position,(int)m_request.position_by,clrNONE)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos o ticket da posição a ser fechada e o ticket da posição oposta.

Método de modificação para os níveis stop de uma posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modify a position                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,const double tp=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   //--- If all default values are passed, there is nothing to be modified
   if(sl==WRONG_VALUE && tp==WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      //--- There are no changes in the request - write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
      this.m_result.retcode= #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ;
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- If failed to select a position, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(!::PositionSelectByTicket(ticket))
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_POS),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   m_request.action  =  TRADE_ACTION_SLTP;
   m_request.position=  ticket;
   m_request.symbol  =  ::PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL);
   m_request.magic   =  ::PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);
   m_request.sl      =  (sl==WRONG_VALUE ? ::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL) : sl);
   m_request.tp      =  (tp==WRONG_VALUE ? ::PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP) : tp);
   //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__
         !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)
      #else 
         ::OrderModify((int)m_request.position,::OrderOpenPrice(),m_request.sl,m_request.tp,::OrderExpiration(),clrNONE)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos o ticket da posição modificável e os novos níveis de StopLoss e de TakeProfit.

Método para definir uma ordem pendente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set an order                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::SetOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type,
                         const double volume,
                         const double price,
                         const double sl=0,
                         const double tp=0,
                         const double price_stoplimit=0,
                         const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                         const datetime expiration=0,
                         const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC,
                         const string comment=NULL)
  {
   //--- If an invalid order type has been passed, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY 
      #ifdef __MQL4__ || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif )
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE;
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   m_request.action     =  TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
   m_request.symbol     =  this.m_symbol;
   m_request.magic      =  (magic==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_magic : magic);
   m_request.volume     =  volume;
   m_request.type       =  type;
   m_request.stoplimit  =  price_stoplimit;
   m_request.price      =  price;
   m_request.sl         =  sl;
   m_request.tp         =  tp;
   m_request.type_time  =  type_time;
   m_request.expiration =  expiration;
   m_request.comment    =  (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment);
   //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__
         !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)
      #else 
         (::OrderSend(m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,(int)m_request.magic,m_request.expiration,clrNONE)!=WRONG_VALUE)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Quanto à ordem pendente, ao método são transferidos seu tipo, volume, preço, StopLoss, TakeProfit e StopLimit, magic, tempo de vida, tipo de vencimento e comentários.

Método para excluir uma ordem pendente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Remove an order                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket)
  {
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   m_request.action  =  TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;
   m_request.order   =  ticket;
   //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__
         !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)
      #else 
         ::OrderDelete((int)m_request.order,clrNONE)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é transferido o ticket da ordem da ordem a ser excluída.

Método para modificar uma ordem pendente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modify an order                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTradeObj::ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket,
                            const double price=WRONG_VALUE,
                            const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                            const double tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                            const double price_stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE,
                            const datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   //--- If failed to select an order, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   #ifdef __MQL5__
   if(!::OrderSelect(ticket))
   #else 
   if(!::OrderSelect((int)ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET))
   #endif 
     {
      this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError();
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,"#",(string)ticket,": ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_SELECT_ORD),CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   double order_price=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
   double order_sl=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_SL);
   double order_tp=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_TP);
   double order_stoplimit=::OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT);
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME order_type_time=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE_TIME);
   datetime order_expiration=(datetime)::OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TIME_EXPIRATION);
   //--- If the default values are passed and the price is equal to the price set in the order, the request is unchanged
   //---Write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false'
   if(price==order_price && sl==WRONG_VALUE && tp==WRONG_VALUE && price_stoplimit==WRONG_VALUE && type_time==WRONG_VALUE && expiration==WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      this.m_result.retcode = #ifdef __MQL5__ TRADE_RETCODE_NO_CHANGES #else 10025 #endif ;
      this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode);
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode),CMessage::Retcode(this.m_result.retcode));
      return false;
     }
   //--- Clear the structures
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request);
   ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result);
   //--- Fill in the request structure
   m_request.action     =  TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY;
   m_request.order      =  ticket;
   m_request.price      =  (price==WRONG_VALUE ? order_price : price);
   m_request.sl         =  (sl==WRONG_VALUE ? order_sl : sl);
   m_request.tp         =  (tp==WRONG_VALUE ? order_tp : tp);
   m_request.stoplimit  =  (price_stoplimit==WRONG_VALUE ? order_stoplimit : price_stoplimit);
   m_request.type_time  =  (type_time==WRONG_VALUE ? order_type_time : type_time);
   m_request.expiration =  (expiration==WRONG_VALUE ? order_expiration : expiration);
   //--- Return an order modification result
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL5__
         !this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)
      #else 
         ::OrderModify((int)m_request.order,m_request.price,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.expiration,clrNONE)
      #endif 
     );
   Print(DFUN);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos o ticket da ordem modificada, os novos valores do preço, o StopLoss, o TakeProfit e o StopLimit, o tempo de vida da ordem e o tipo de vencimento.

Em todos os métodos, os valores padrão transferidos ao método são verificados de maneira idêntica. Todas as ações estão comentadas, para uma análise individual.

Assim fica concluída a criação de uma funcionalidade mínima para a classe básica de negociação.

Como, de uma maneira ou outra, enviamos ordens de negociação em relação a determinado símbolo, colocamos o objeto básico de negociação no objeto-símbolo e o tornaremos acessível a partir do exterior.

Abrimos o arquivo do objeto-símbolo \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh e
anexamos a ele o arquivo do objeto de negociação TradeObj.mqh:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       Symbol.mqh |
//|                        Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict    // Нужно для mql4
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "..\BaseObj.mqh"
#include "..\Trade\TradeObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Na seção privada declaramos a variável-objeto da classe de negociação:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract symbol class                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CSymbol : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   struct MqlMarginRate
     {
      double         Initial;                                  // initial margin rate
      double         Maintenance;                              // maintenance margin rate
     };
   struct MqlMarginRateMode
     {
      MqlMarginRate  Long;                                     // MarginRate of long positions
      MqlMarginRate  Short;                                    // MarginRate of short positions
      MqlMarginRate  BuyStop;                                  // MarginRate of BuyStop orders
      MqlMarginRate  BuyLimit;                                 // MarginRate of BuyLimit orders
      MqlMarginRate  BuyStopLimit;                             // MarginRate of BuyStopLimit orders
      MqlMarginRate  SellStop;                                 // MarginRate of SellStop orders
      MqlMarginRate  SellLimit;                                // MarginRate of SellLimit orders
      MqlMarginRate  SellStopLimit;                            // MarginRate of SellStopLimit orders
     };
   MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate;                            // Margin ratio structure
   MqlBookInfo       m_book_info_array[];                      // Array of the market depth data structures

   long              m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL];   // Integer properties
   double            m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL];  // Real properties
   string            m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL];  // String properties
   bool              m_is_change_trade_mode;                   // Flag of changing trading mode for a symbol
   CTradeObj         m_trade;                                  // Trading class object
//--- Return the index of the array the symbol's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property)  const { return(int)property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;                                    }
   int               IndexProp(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property)  const { return(int)property-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;           }
//--- (1) Fill in all the "margin ratio" symbol properties, (2) initialize the ratios
   bool              MarginRates(void);
   void              InitMarginRates(void);
//--- Reset all symbol object data
   void              Reset(void);
//--- Return the current day of the week
   ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  CurrentDayOfWeek(void)              const;

public:
//--- Default constructor

Na seção pública da classe, declaramos dois métodos:
o método que retorna a política de execução correta e o método que retorna o tipo de expiração de ordem correto:

public:
//--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string symbol properties
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property,long value)   { this.m_long_prop[property]=value;                                        }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value)  { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;                      }
   void              SetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property,string value)  { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value;                      }
//--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string symbol properties from the properties array
   long              GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property)        const { return this.m_long_prop[property];                                       }
   double            GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property)         const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];                     }
   string            GetProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property)         const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)];                     }

//--- Return the flag of a symbol supporting the property
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property)          { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property)           { return true; }
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property)           { return true; }
   
//--- Return the flag of allowing (1) market, (2) limit, (3) stop (4) and stop limit orders,
//--- the flag of allowing setting (5) StopLoss and (6) TakeProfit orders, (7) as well as closing by an opposite order
   bool              IsMarketOrdersAllowed(void)            const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET)==SYMBOL_ORDER_MARKET);             }
   bool              IsLimitOrdersAllowed(void)             const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT)==SYMBOL_ORDER_LIMIT);               }
   bool              IsStopOrdersAllowed(void)              const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP)==SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP);                 }
   bool              IsStopLimitOrdersAllowed(void)         const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT)==SYMBOL_ORDER_STOP_LIMIT);     }
   bool              IsStopLossOrdersAllowed(void)          const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_SL)==SYMBOL_ORDER_SL);                     }
   bool              IsTakeProfitOrdersAllowed(void)        const { return((this.OrderModeFlags() & SYMBOL_ORDER_TP)==SYMBOL_ORDER_TP);                     }
   bool              IsCloseByOrdersAllowed(void)           const;

//--- Return the (1) FOK and (2) IOC filling flag
   bool              IsFillingModeFOK(void)                 const { return((this.FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK)==SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK);             }
   bool              IsFillingModeIOC(void)                 const { return((this.FillingModeFlags() & SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC)==SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC);             }

//--- Return the flag of order expiration: (1) GTC, (2) DAY, (3) Specified and (4) Specified Day
   bool              IsExpirationModeGTC(void)              const { return((this.ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC)==SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC);    }
   bool              IsExpirationModeDAY(void)              const { return((this.ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY)==SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_DAY);    }
   bool              IsExpirationModeSpecified(void)        const { return((this.ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED)==SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED);          }
   bool              IsExpirationModeSpecifiedDay(void)     const { return((this.ExpirationModeFlags() & SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY)==SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED_DAY);  }

//--- Return the description of allowing (1) market, (2) limit, (3) stop and (4) stop limit orders,
//--- the description of allowing (5) StopLoss and (6) TakeProfit orders, (7) as well as closing by an opposite order
   string            GetMarketOrdersAllowedDescription(void)      const;
   string            GetLimitOrdersAllowedDescription(void)       const;
   string            GetStopOrdersAllowedDescription(void)        const;
   string            GetStopLimitOrdersAllowedDescription(void)   const;
   string            GetStopLossOrdersAllowedDescription(void)    const;
   string            GetTakeProfitOrdersAllowedDescription(void)  const;
   string            GetCloseByOrdersAllowedDescription(void)     const;

//--- Return the description of allowing the filling type (1) FOK and (2) IOC, (3) as well as allowed order expiration modes
   string            GetFillingModeFOKAllowedDescrioption(void)   const;
   string            GetFillingModeIOCAllowedDescrioption(void)   const;

//--- Return the description of order expiration: (1) GTC, (2) DAY, (3) Specified and (4) Specified Day
   string            GetExpirationModeGTCDescription(void)        const;
   string            GetExpirationModeDAYDescription(void)        const;
   string            GetExpirationModeSpecifiedDescription(void)  const;
   string            GetExpirationModeSpecDayDescription(void)    const;

//--- Return the description of the (1) status, (2) price type for constructing bars, 
//--- (3) method of calculating margin, (4) instrument trading mode,
//--- (5) deal execution mode for a symbol, (6) swap calculation mode,
//--- (7) StopLoss and TakeProfit lifetime, (8) option type, (9) option rights
//--- flags of (10) allowed order types, (11) allowed filling types,
//--- (12) allowed order expiration modes
   string            GetStatusDescription(void)                   const;
   string            GetChartModeDescription(void)                const;
   string            GetCalcModeDescription(void)                 const;
   string            GetTradeModeDescription(void)                const;
   string            GetTradeExecDescription(void)                const;
   string            GetSwapModeDescription(void)                 const;
   string            GetOrderGTCModeDescription(void)             const;
   string            GetOptionTypeDescription(void)               const;
   string            GetOptionRightDescription(void)              const;
   string            GetOrderModeFlagsDescription(void)           const;
   string            GetFillingModeFlagsDescription(void)         const;
   string            GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription(void)      const;
   
//--- Return (1) execution type, (2) order expiration type equal to 'type' if it is available on a symbol, otherwise - the correct option
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING GetCorrectTypeFilling(const uint type=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN);
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME    GetCorrectTypeExpiration(uint expiration=ORDER_TIME_GTC);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos sua implementação:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return an order expiration type equal to 'type',                 |
//| if it is available on a symbol, otherwise, the correct option    |
//| https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/170952/page4#comment_4128864       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeFilling(const uint type=ORDER_FILLING_RETURN)
  {
  const ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION exe_mode=this.TradeExecutionMode();
  const int filling_mode=this.FillingModeFlags();

  return(
         (filling_mode == 0 || (type >= ORDER_FILLING_RETURN) || ((filling_mode & (type + 1)) != type + 1)) ?
         (((exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_EXCHANGE) || (exe_mode == SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT)) ?
           ORDER_FILLING_RETURN : ((filling_mode == SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC) ? ORDER_FILLING_IOC : ORDER_FILLING_FOK)) :
         (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)type
        );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return order expiration type equal to 'expiration'               |
//| if it is available on Symb symbol, otherwise - the correct option|
//| https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/170952/page4#comment_4128871       |
//| Application:                                                     |
//| Request.type_time = GetExpirationType((uint)Expiration);         |
//| 'Expiration' can be datetime                                     |
//| if(Expiration > ORDER_TIME_DAY) Request.expiration = Expiration; |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME CSymbol::GetCorrectTypeExpiration(uint expiration=ORDER_TIME_GTC)
  {
#ifdef __MQL5__
  const int expiration_mode=this.ExpirationModeFlags();
  if((expiration > ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) || (((expiration_mode >> expiration) & 1) == 0))
    {
      if((expiration < ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) || (expiration_mode < SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_SPECIFIED))
         expiration=ORDER_TIME_GTC;
      else if(expiration > ORDER_TIME_DAY)
         expiration=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED;

      uint i=1 << expiration;
      while((expiration <= ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) && ((expiration_mode & i) != i))
        {
         i <<= 1;
         expiration++;
        }
     }
#endif 
  return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)expiration;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Para não inventar a roda novamente, a lógica desses métodos é retirada das postagens de fxsaber, um membro do fórum. No cabeçalho dos códigos há links para postagens com códigos.

Honestamente, debruçar-se sobre o emaranhamento desta lógica por conta própria não é muito agradável, e como considero que a pessoa que postou a função é um desenvolvedor sério, decidi que podia confiar na sua autoridade. Em princípio, é possível decompor toda a lógica dos métodos, obter métodos com conteúdo extenso e descrever toda a ideia por trás dela. Mas é mais fácil fazer apenas uma descrição dos métodos:
Aos métodos são transferidos a política de execução desejada e o tipo de expiração de ordens. Se o símbolo suportar a política ou o tipo em questão, ele será retornado; se os modos desejados não forem suportados no símbolo, serão retornados os modos permitidos. Assim, os métodos sempre retornarão aqueles que são suportados, isto é, devolverá os modos corretos relativamente à política de execução ou ao vencimento de ordens.

Na seção pública, no bloco que contém os métodos de acesso simplificado às propriedades inteiras do objeto-símbolo
adicionamos a declaração do método que retorna o lote normalizado:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Integer properties
   long              Status(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS);                                      }
   int               IndexInMarketWatch(void)                     const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW);                               }
   bool              IsCustom(void)                               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM);                                }
   color             ColorBackground(void)                        const { return (color)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR);                     }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode(void)                         const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE);          }
   bool              IsExist(void)                                const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST);                                 }
   bool              IsExist(const string name)                   const { return this.SymbolExists(name);                                                   }
   bool              IsSelect(void)                               const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT);                                }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                              const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE);                               }
   long              SessionDeals(void)                           const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS);                               }
   long              SessionBuyOrders(void)                       const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS);                          }
   long              SessionSellOrders(void)                      const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS);                         }
   long              Volume(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME);                                      }
   long              VolumeHigh(void)                             const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH);                                  }
   long              VolumeLow(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW);                                   }
   datetime          Time(void)                                   const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME);                              }
   int               Digits(void)                                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS);                                 }
   int               DigitsLot(void)                              const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS);                            }
   int               Spread(void)                                 const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD);                                 }
   bool              IsSpreadFloat(void)                          const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT);                          }
   int               TicksBookdepth(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH);                        }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode(void)                      const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE);      }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode(void)                         const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE);          }
   datetime          StartTime(void)                              const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME);                        }
   datetime          ExpirationTime(void)                         const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME);                   }
   int               TradeStopLevel(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);                      }
   int               TradeFreezeLevel(void)                       const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);                     }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode(void)           const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE);  }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode(void)                           const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE);            }
   ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK  SwapRollover3Days(void)                      const { return (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS);        }
   bool              IsMarginHedgedUseLeg(void)                   const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG);                 }
   int               ExpirationModeFlags(void)                    const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE);                        }
   int               FillingModeFlags(void)                       const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE);                           }
   int               OrderModeFlags(void)                         const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE);                             }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC(void)                  const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE);  }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode(void)                       const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE);        }
   ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight(void)                     const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT);      }
//--- Real properties
   double            Bid(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID);                                         }
   double            BidHigh(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH);                                     }
   double            BidLow(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW);                                      }
   double            Ask(void)                                    const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK);                                         }
   double            AskHigh(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH);                                     }
   double            AskLow(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW);                                      }
   double            Last(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST);                                        }
   double            LastHigh(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH);                                    }
   double            LastLow(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW);                                     }
   double            VolumeReal(void)                             const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL);                                 }
   double            VolumeHighReal(void)                         const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL);                             }
   double            VolumeLowReal(void)                          const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL);                              }
   double            OptionStrike(void)                           const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE);                               }
   double            Point(void)                                  const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT);                                       }
   double            TradeTickValue(void)                         const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);                            }
   double            TradeTickValueProfit(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT);                     }
   double            TradeTickValueLoss(void)                     const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS);                       }
   double            TradeTickSize(void)                          const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE);                             }
   double            TradeContractSize(void)                      const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE);                         }
   double            TradeAccuredInterest(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST);                      }
   double            TradeFaceValue(void)                         const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE);                            }
   double            TradeLiquidityRate(void)                     const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE);                        }
   double            LotsMin(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN);                                  }
   double            LotsMax(void)                                const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX);                                  }
   double            LotsStep(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP);                                 }
   double            VolumeLimit(void)                            const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT);                                }
   double            SwapLong(void)                               const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG);                                   }
   double            SwapShort(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT);                                  }
   double            MarginInitial(void)                          const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL);                              }
   double            MarginMaintenance(void)                      const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE);                          }
   double            MarginLongInitial(void)                      const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL);                         }
   double            MarginBuyStopInitial(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL);                     }
   double            MarginBuyLimitInitial(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL);                    }
   double            MarginBuyStopLimitInitial(void)              const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL);                }
   double            MarginLongMaintenance(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE);                     }
   double            MarginBuyStopMaintenance(void)               const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE);                 }
   double            MarginBuyLimitMaintenance(void)              const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE);                }
   double            MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance(void)          const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE);            }
   double            MarginShortInitial(void)                     const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL);                        }
   double            MarginSellStopInitial(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL);                    }
   double            MarginSellLimitInitial(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL);                   }
   double            MarginSellStopLimitInitial(void)             const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL);               }
   double            MarginShortMaintenance(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE);                    }
   double            MarginSellStopMaintenance(void)              const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE);                }
   double            MarginSellLimitMaintenance(void)             const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE);               }
   double            MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance(void)         const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE);           }
   double            SessionVolume(void)                          const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME);                              }
   double            SessionTurnover(void)                        const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER);                            }
   double            SessionInterest(void)                        const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST);                            }
   double            SessionBuyOrdersVolume(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME);                   }
   double            SessionSellOrdersVolume(void)                const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME);                  }
   double            SessionOpen(void)                            const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN);                                }
   double            SessionClose(void)                           const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE);                               }
   double            SessionAW(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW);                                  }
   double            SessionPriceSettlement(void)                 const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT);                    }
   double            SessionPriceLimitMin(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN);                     }
   double            SessionPriceLimitMax(void)                   const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX);                     }
   double            MarginHedged(void)                           const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED);                               }
   double            NormalizedPrice(const double price)          const;
   double            NormalizedLot(const double volume)           const;
   double            BidLast(void)                                const;
   double            BidLastHigh(void)                            const;
   double            BidLastLow(void)                             const;
//--- String properties

No final do corpo da classe adicionamos o método que retorna um objeto de negociação pertencente a um objeto-símbolo:

   //--- The average weighted session price
   //--- setting the controlled session average weighted price (1) increase, (2) decrease and (3) control value
   //--- getting (4) the change value of the average weighted session price,
   //--- getting the flag of the average weighted session price change exceeding the (5) increase, (6) decrease value
   void              SetControlSessionPriceAWInc(const double value)             { this.SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value));                 }
   void              SetControlSessionPriceAWDec(const double value)             { this.SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value));                 }
   void              SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel(const double value)           { this.SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs(value));               }
   double            GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW(void)                   const { return this.GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW);                    }
   bool              IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW);                   }
   bool              IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW(void)                       const { return (bool)this.GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW);                   }

//--- Return a trading object
   CTradeObj        *GetTradeObj(void)                                           { return &this.m_trade; }

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Como, por um lado, um objeto de negociação é criado imediatamente ao criar um objeto-símbolo e, por outro lado, ao ser gerado, o objeto de negociação possui campos com valores de inicialização, é necessário iniciá-lo com os valores padrão que necessitamos. Para fazer isso, no final do construtor da classe CSymbol
chamamos o método Init() do objeto de negociação indicando os valores padrão necessários:

   
//--- Fill in the symbol current data
   for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++)
      this.m_long_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_long_prop[i];
   for(int i=0;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++)
      this.m_double_prop_event[i][3]=this.m_double_prop[i];
   
//--- Update the base object data and search for changes
   CBaseObj::Refresh();
//---
   if(!select)
      this.RemoveFromMarketWatch();

//--- Initializing default values of a trading object
   this.m_trade.Init(this.Name(),0,this.LotsMin(),5,0,0,false,this.GetCorrectTypeFilling(),this.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(),LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao chamar o método, ao objeto de negociação transferimos:

  • o nome do símbolo
  • o lote mínimo permitido para o símbolo em questão,
  • um slippage de cinco pontos
  • um StopLoss igual a zero — ausência de StopLoss,
  • um TakeProfit igual a zero — ausência de TakeProfit,
  • um sinalizador de envio assíncrono de ordens de negociação igual a false — envio síncrono,
  • obtemos imediatamente a política de execução de ordens correta e a especificamos para o objeto de negociação,
  • obtemos imediatamente o prazo de validade de ordens e o especificamos para o objeto de negociação,
  • e definimos o registro de métodos de negociação como "apenas erros"

Estes valores são imediatamente definidos por padrão para o objeto de negociação, mas sempre podemos quer alterá-los usando os métodos Set discutidos acima para cada propriedade separadamente quer deixar os valores padrão e passar outro parâmetro para ele, ao chamar o método de negociação, parâmetro esse que será usado uma vez ao enviar uma solicitação ao servidor.

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação do método de normalização do lote:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return a normalized lot considering symbol properties            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CSymbol::NormalizedLot(const double volume) const
  {
   double ml=this.LotsMin();
   double mx=this.LotsMax();
   double ln=::NormalizeDouble(volume,this.DigitsLot());
   return(ln<ml ? ml : ln>mx ? mx : ln);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é transferido o valor do lote necessário para normalização. Em seguida, obtemos os lotes mínimo e máximo permitidos para o símbolo, normalizamos o valor do lote transferido ao método e, em seguida, simplesmente comparamos o valor normalizado com o lote mínimo e máximo, determinamos o valor que precisa ser retornado, e se o lote passado para o método for menor ou maior que o lote mín./máx. do símbolo, retornamos o valor do lote mín./máx. respectivamente, caso contrário, retornamos o lote normalizado levando em consideração o número de casas decimais no valor do lote (método DigitsLot()).

Assim concluímos a classe CSymbol.

Agora precisamos testar os métodos de negociação. Como ainda não temos a classe básica de negociação, escreveremos temporariamente os métodos na classe do objeto básico da biblioteca CEngine para acessar o objeto de negociação do símbolo desejado. Como é nesse objeto que temos acesso completo a todas as coleções importantes da biblioteca, é nela que colocamos os métodos, a fim de testar o objeto de negociação.

Note que os métodos da classe serão temporários; logo, criaremos uma classe de negociação completa, na qual serão localizados todos os métodos de negociação necessários para serem verificados.

À seção pública da classe CEngine adicionamos todos os métodos necessários para testar o objeto de negociação:

//--- Set the following for the trading classes:
//--- (1) correct filling policy, (2) filling policy,
//--- (3) correct order expiration type, (4) order expiration type,
//--- (5) magic number, (6) comment, (7) slippage, (8) volume, (9) order expiration date,
//--- (10) the flag of asynchronous sending of a trading request, (11) logging level
   void                 SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeMagic(const ulong magic,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeComment(const string comment,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeDeviation(const ulong deviation,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeVolume(const double volume=0,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeExpiration(const datetime expiration=0,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeAsyncMode(const bool mode=false,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   void                 SetTradeLogLevel(const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG,const string symbol_name=NULL);
   
//--- Return a symbol trading object by (1) position, (2) order ticket
   CTradeObj           *GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket);
   CTradeObj           *GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket);
   
//--- Open (1) Buy, (2) Sell position
   bool                 OpenBuy(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,double sl=0,double tp=0,const string comment=NULL);
   bool                 OpenSell(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,double sl=0,double tp=0,const string comment=NULL);
//--- Modify a position
   bool                 ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,const double tp=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Close a position (1) fully, (2) partially, (3) by an opposite one
   bool                 ClosePosition(const ulong ticket);
   bool                 ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,const double volume);
   bool                 ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by);
//--- Set (1) BuyStop, (2) BuyLimit, (3) BuyStopLimit pending order
   bool                 PlaceBuyStop(const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const double price,
                                     const double sl=0,
                                     const double tp=0,
                                     const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                     const string comment=NULL,
                                     const datetime expiration=0,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC);
   bool                 PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const double price,
                                     const double sl=0,
                                     const double tp=0,
                                     const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                     const string comment=NULL,
                                     const datetime expiration=0,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC);
   bool                 PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const double price_stop,
                                     const double price_limit,
                                     const double sl=0,
                                     const double tp=0,
                                     const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                     const string comment=NULL,
                                     const datetime expiration=0,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC);
//--- Set (1) SellStop, (2) SellLimit, (3) SellStopLimit pending order
   bool                 PlaceSellStop(const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const double price,
                                     const double sl=0,
                                     const double tp=0,
                                     const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                     const string comment=NULL,
                                     const datetime expiration=0,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC);
   bool                 PlaceSellLimit(const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const double price,
                                     const double sl=0,
                                     const double tp=0,
                                     const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                     const string comment=NULL,
                                     const datetime expiration=0,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC);
   bool                 PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const double price_stop,
                                     const double price_limit,
                                     const double sl=0,
                                     const double tp=0,
                                     const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                     const string comment=NULL,
                                     const datetime expiration=0,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC);
//--- Modify a pending order
   bool                 ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket,
                                    const double price=WRONG_VALUE,
                                    const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                                    const double tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                                    const double stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE,
                                    datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                                    ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Remove a pending order
   bool                 DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket);

//--- Return event (1) milliseconds, (2) reason and (3) source from its 'long' value
   ushort               EventMSC(const long lparam)               const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,0);         }
   ushort               EventReason(const long lparam)            const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,1);         }
   ushort               EventSource(const long lparam)            const { return this.LongToUshortFromByte(lparam,2);         }

//--- Constructor/destructor
                        CEngine();
                       ~CEngine();
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação dos métodos declarados.

Método para abrir uma posição Buy:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open Buy position                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::OpenBuy(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,double sl=0,double tp=0,const string comment=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST));
      return false;
     }
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos:

  • volume da posição aberta (obrigatório),
  • símbolo para abrir a posição (obrigatório);
  • magic a ser atribuído à posição aberta (por padrão, será 0)
  • StopLoss da posição (por padrão, está ausente),
  • TakeProfit da posição (por padrão, está ausente),
  • comentários da posição (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")

Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método para abrir uma posição do objeto de negociação que revisamos anteriormente.

Método para abrir uma posição Sell:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Open a Sell position                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::OpenSell(const double volume,const string symbol,const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,double sl=0,double tp=0,const string comment=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST));
      return false;
     }
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,sl,tp,magic,trade_obj.GetDeviation(),comment);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos:

  • volume da posição aberta (obrigatório),
  • símbolo para abrir a posição (obrigatório);
  • magic a ser atribuído à posição aberta (por padrão, será 0)
  • StopLoss da posição (por padrão, está ausente),
  • TakeProfit da posição (por padrão, está ausente),
  • comentários da posição (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")

Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método para abrir uma posição do objeto de negociação que revisamos anteriormente.

Método para modificar os preços StopLoss e TakeProfit da posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modify a position                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::ModifyPosition(const ulong ticket,const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,const double tp=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket);
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      //--- Error. Failed to get trading object
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.ModifyPosition(ticket,sl,tp);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos:

  • ticket da posição modificável (obrigatório)
  • novo preço para o StopLoss da posição (por padrão, inalterado),
  • novo preço para o TakeProfit da posição (por padrão, inalterado)

Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição através do método GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de modificar a posição do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.

Método para fechar completamente a posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close a position in full                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::ClosePosition(const ulong ticket)
  {
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket);
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      //--- Error. Failed to get trading object
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.ClosePosition(ticket);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é tranferido o ticket da posição a ser fechada.

Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição através do método GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de fechamento da posição do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.

Método para fechamento parcial de uma posição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close a position partially                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::ClosePositionPartially(const ulong ticket,const double volume)
  {
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket);
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      //--- Error. Failed to get trading object
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   CSymbol *symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(trade_obj.GetSymbol());
   return trade_obj.ClosePositionPartially(ticket,symbol.NormalizedLot(volume));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é transferido ticket da posição o volume a ser fechado.

Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição através do método GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo do objeto de negociação.
Retornamos o resultado do método de fechamento parcial da posição do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente. Ao método é transferido o volume normalizado a ser fechado.

Método para fechar uma posição por uma oposta:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close a position by an opposite one                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::ClosePositionBy(const ulong ticket,const ulong ticket_by)
  {
   CTradeObj *trade_obj_pos=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket);
   if(trade_obj_pos==NULL)
     {
      //--- Error. Failed to get trading object
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   CTradeObj *trade_obj_by=this.GetTradeObjByPosition(ticket_by);
   if(trade_obj_by==NULL)
     {
      //--- Error. Failed to get trading object
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj_pos.ClosePositionBy(ticket,ticket_by);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos:

  • ticket da posição a ser fechada,
  • ticket da posição oposta

Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição a ser fechada através do método GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da posição oposta através do método GetTradeObjByPosition(), que veremos abaixo.
Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de fechamento da posição do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.

Método para definir uma ordem pendente BuyStop:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place BuyStop pending order                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop(const double volume,
                           const string symbol,
                           const double price,
                           const double sl=0,
                           const double tp=0,
                           const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE,
                           const string comment=NULL,
                           const datetime expiration=0,
                           const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST));
      return false;
     }
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,price,sl,tp,0,magic,expiration,type_time,comment);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos:

  • volume da ordem a ser definida (obrigatório);
  • o símbolo para o qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
  • preço ao qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
  • preço StopLoss da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
  • preço TakeProfit da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
  • magic da ordem colocada (por padrão, 0),
  • comentários da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")
  • vida útil da ordem a ser definida (por padrão - ilimitado),
  • tipo de vida útil da ordem a ser definida por padrão, até cancelamento explícito)

Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de definição de ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.

Método para definir uma ordem pendente BuyLimit:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place BuyLimit pending order                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume,
                            const string symbol,
                            const double price,
                            const double sl=0,
                            const double tp=0,
                            const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE,
                            const string comment=NULL,
                            const datetime expiration=0,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST));
      return false;
     }
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,price,sl,tp,0,magic,expiration,type_time,comment);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos:

  • volume da ordem a ser definida (obrigatório);
  • o símbolo para o qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
  • preço ao qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
  • preço StopLoss da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
  • preço TakeProfit da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
  • magic da ordem colocada (por padrão, 0),
  • comentários da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")
  • vida útil da ordem a ser definida (por padrão - ilimitado),
  • tipo de vida útil da ordem a ser definida por padrão, até cancelamento explícito)

Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de definição de ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.

Método para definir uma ordem pendente BuyStopLimit:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place BuyStopLimit pending order                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume,
                                const string symbol,
                                const double price_stop,
                                const double price_limit,
                                const double sl=0,
                                const double tp=0,
                                const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE,
                                const string comment=NULL,
                                const datetime expiration=0,
                                const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC)
  {
   #ifdef __MQL5__
      CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
      if(symbol_obj==NULL)
        {
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST));
         return false;
        }
      CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
      if(trade_obj==NULL)
        {
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
         return false;
        }
      return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment);
   //--- MQL4
   #else 
      return true;
   #endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos:

  • volume da ordem a ser definida (obrigatório);
  • o símbolo para o qual é necessário colocar a ordem (obrigatório);
  • preço pelo qual é necessário colocar a ordem BuyStop (obrigatório);
  • preço pelo qual é necessário colocar a ordem BuyLimit quando acionada uma ordem BuyStop (obrigatório);
  • preço StopLoss da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
  • preço TakeProfit da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, não),
  • magic da ordem colocada (por padrão, 0),
  • comentários da ordem a ser definida (por padrão, nome do programa+" by DoEasy")
  • vida útil da ordem a ser definida (por padrão - ilimitado),
  • tipo de vida útil da ordem a ser definida por padrão, até cancelamento explícito)

Para MQL5:

Obtemos o objeto-símbolo pelo nome do símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Obtemos o objeto de negociação do objeto-símbolo. Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método de definição de ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.

Para MQL4:

Não fazemos nada, retornamos true.

Métodos para definir ordens pendentes SellStop, SellLimit e SellStopLimit:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place SellStop pending order                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop(const double volume,
                            const string symbol,
                            const double price,
                            const double sl=0,
                            const double tp=0,
                            const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE,
                            const string comment=NULL,
                            const datetime expiration=0,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST));
      return false;
     }
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,price,sl,tp,0,magic,expiration,type_time,comment);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place SellLimit pending order                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit(const double volume,
                             const string symbol,
                             const double price,
                             const double sl=0,
                             const double tp=0,
                             const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE,
                             const string comment=NULL,
                             const datetime expiration=0,
                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST));
      return false;
     }
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,price,sl,tp,0,magic,expiration,type_time,comment);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Place SellStopLimit pending order                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume,
                                 const string symbol,
                                 const double price_stop,
                                 const double price_limit,
                                 const double sl=0,
                                 const double tp=0,
                                 const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE,
                                 const string comment=NULL,
                                 const datetime expiration=0,
                                 const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=ORDER_TIME_GTC)
  {
   #ifdef __MQL5__
      CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
      if(symbol_obj==NULL)
        {
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_SYMBOL_ON_LIST));
         return false;
        }
      CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
      if(trade_obj==NULL)
        {
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
         return false;
        }
      return trade_obj.SetOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,volume,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,magic,expiration,type_time,comment);
   //--- MQL4
   #else 
      return true;
   #endif 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Nestes métodos, tudo é semelhante aos métodos de definição de ordens de compra pendentes.

Método para modificar uma ordem pendente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Modify a pending order                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket,
                          const double price=WRONG_VALUE,
                          const double sl=WRONG_VALUE,
                          const double tp=WRONG_VALUE,
                          const double stoplimit=WRONG_VALUE,
                          datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE,
                          ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket);
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      //--- Error. Failed to get trading object
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.ModifyOrder(ticket,price,sl,tp,stoplimit,expiration,type_time);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos:

  • ticket da ordem modificável (obrigatório),
  • novo preço para definir a ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
  • novo preço StopLoss da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
  • novo preço TakeProfit da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
  • novo preço StopLimit da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
  • novo prazo de validade da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado),
  • novo modo de vida útil da ordem pendente (por padrão, inalterado)

Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da ordem modificável usando o método GetTradeObjByOrder(), que consideramos abaixo.
Se não for possível obter o objeto, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método para modificar a ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.

Método para excluir uma ordem pendente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Remove a pending order                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CEngine::DeleteOrder(const ulong ticket)
  {
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=this.GetTradeObjByOrder(ticket);
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      //--- Error. Failed to get trading object
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return false;
     }
   return trade_obj.DeleteOrder(ticket);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é transferido o ticket da ordem da ordem a ser excluída.

Obtemos o objeto de negociação pelo ticket da ordem usando o método GetTradeObjByOrder(), que consideramos abaixo.<br1/> Se o objeto não puder ser obtido, exibimos uma mensagem sobre isso e retornamos false.
Retornamos o resultado do método para excluir a ordem pendente do objeto de negociação revisado por nós anteriormente.

Métodos que retornam o objeto de negociação do símbolo pelo ticket da posiçãoe da ordem:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return a symbol trading object by a position ticket              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByPosition(const ulong ticket)
  {
   //--- Get the list of open positions
   CArrayObj *list=this.GetListMarketPosition();
   //--- If failed to get the list of open positions, display the message and return NULL
   if(list==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- If the list is empty (no open positions), display the message and return NULL
   if(list.Total()==0)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_OPEN_POSITIONS));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Sort the list by a ticket 
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL);
   //--- If failed to get the list of open positions, display the message and return NULL
   if(list==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_MARKET_POS_LIST));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- If the list is empty (no required ticket), display the message and return NULL
   if(list.Total()==0)
     {
      //--- Error. No open position with #ticket
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_OPEN_POSITION_WITH_TICKET),(string)ticket);
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Get a position with #ticket from the obtained list
   COrder *pos=list.At(0);
   //--- If failed to get the position object, display the message and return NULL
   if(pos==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_POS_OBJ));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Get a symbol object by name
   CSymbol * symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(pos.Symbol());
   //--- If failed to get the symbol object, display the message and return NULL
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Get and return the trading object from the symbol object
   CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   return obj;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return a symbol trading object by an order ticket                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTradeObj *CEngine::GetTradeObjByOrder(const ulong ticket)
  {
   //--- Get the list of placed orders
   CArrayObj *list=this.GetListMarketPendings();
   //--- If failed to get the list of placed orders, display the message and return NULL
   if(list==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- If the list is empty (no placed orders), display the message and return NULL
   if(list.Total()==0)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_NO_PLACED_ORDERS));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Sort the list by a ticket 
   list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TICKET,ticket,EQUAL);
   //--- If failed to get the list of placed orders, display the message and return NULL
   if(list==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_ENG_FAILED_GET_PENDING_ORD_LIST));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- If the list is empty (no required ticket), display the message and return NULL
   if(list.Total()==0)
     {
      //--- Error. No placed order with #ticket
      ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NO_PLACED_ORDER_WITH_TICKET),(string)ticket);
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Get an order with #ticket from the obtained list
   COrder *ord=list.At(0);
   //--- If failed to get an object order, display the message and return NULL
   if(ord==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_ORD_OBJ));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Get a symbol object by name
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.GetSymbolObjByName(ord.Symbol());
   //--- If failed to get the symbol object, display the message and return NULL
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return NULL;
     }
   //--- Get and return the trading object from the symbol object
   CTradeObj *obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   return obj;
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ambos os métodos são quase idênticos, exceto que no primeiro temos uma lista contendo todas as posições abertas e no segundo, todos as ordens pendentes especificadas. A seguir, a lógica é exatamente a mesma para os dois métodos, e tudo está descrito nos comentários do código, vamos deixá-la para estudo independente.

Métodos para definir política de execução e política de execução correta nos objetos de negociação de todos os símbolos que estão na lista de coleção de símbolos ou para um determinado símbolo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the valid filling policy                                     |
//| for trading objects of all symbols                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   //--- Declare the empty pointer to a symbol object
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   //--- If a symbol name passed in the method inputs is not set, specify a filling policy for all symbols
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      //--- get the list of all used symbols
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      //--- In a loop by the list of symbol objects
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         //--- get the next symbol object
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- get a trading object from a symbol object 
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- set correct filling policy to the trading object (the default is "fill or kill")
         obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type));
        }
     }
   //--- If a symbol name is specified in the method inputs, set the filling policy only for the specified symbol
   else
     {
      //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      //--- get a trading object from a symbol object 
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      //--- set correct filling policy to the trading object (the default is "fill or kill")
      obj.SetTypeFilling(symbol.GetCorrectTypeFilling(type));
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the filling policy                                           |
//| for trading objects of all symbols                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type=ORDER_FILLING_FOK,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   //--- Declare the empty pointer to a symbol object
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   //--- If a symbol name passed in the method inputs is not set, specify a filling policy for all symbols
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      //--- get the list of all used symbols
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      //--- In a loop by the list of symbol objects
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         //--- get the next symbol object
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- get a trading object from a symbol object 
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         //--- for the trading object, set a filling policy passed to the method in the inputs (the default is "fill or kill")
         obj.SetTypeFilling(type);
        }
     }
   //--- If a symbol name is specified in the method inputs, set the filling policy only for the specified symbol
   else
     {
      //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      //--- get a trading object from a symbol object 
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      //--- for the trading object, set a filling policy passed to the method in the inputs (the default is "fill or kill")
      obj.SetTypeFilling(type);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método são transferidos a política de execução (por padrão, "tudo ou nada") e o símbolo (por padrão, todos os símbolos da coleção de símbolos).

A lógica dos métodos é descrita nos comentários dos códigos, de maneira compreensível. De qualquer forma, na discussão do artigo podem ser feitas todas as perguntas.

Os outros métodos para definir valores padrão para objetos de negociação de símbolos tem exatamente a mesma lógica e não possui mais comentários. De qualquer forma, pode-se estudar a lógica desses dois métodos.

Todos os métodos restantes para definir valores padrão para objetos de negociação de símbolos:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a correct order expiration type                              |
//| for trading objects of all symbols                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeCorrectTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type));
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetTypeExpiration(symbol.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(type));
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set an order expiration type                                     |
//| for trading objects of all symbols                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeTypeExpiration(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type=ORDER_TIME_GTC,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetTypeExpiration(type);
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetTypeExpiration(type);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a magic number for trading objects of all symbols            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeMagic(const ulong magic,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetMagic(magic);
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetMagic(magic);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a comment for trading objects of all symbols                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeComment(const string comment,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetComment(comment);
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetComment(comment);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a slippage                                                   |
//| for trading objects of all symbols                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeDeviation(const ulong deviation,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetDeviation(deviation);
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetDeviation(deviation);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a volume for trading objects of all symbols                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeVolume(const double volume=0,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetVolume(volume!=0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin());
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetVolume(volume!=0 ? symbol.NormalizedLot(volume) : symbol.LotsMin());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set an order expiration date                                     |
//| for trading objects of all symbols                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeExpiration(const datetime expiration=0,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetExpiration(expiration);
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetExpiration(expiration);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the flag of asynchronous sending of trading requests         |
//| for trading objects of all symbols                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeAsyncMode(const bool mode=false,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetAsyncMode(mode);
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetAsyncMode(mode);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a logging level of trading requests                          |
//| for trading objects of all symbols                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CEngine::SetTradeLogLevel(const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG,const string symbol_name=NULL)
  {
   CSymbol *symbol=NULL;
   if(symbol_name==NULL)
     {
      CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllUsedSymbols();
      if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0)
         return;
      int total=list.Total();
      for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         symbol=list.At(i);
         if(symbol==NULL)
            continue;
         CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
         if(obj==NULL)
            continue;
         obj.SetLogLevel(log_level);
        }
     }
   else
     {
      symbol=this.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol_name);
      if(symbol==NULL)
         return;
      CTradeObj *obj=symbol.GetTradeObj();
      if(obj==NULL)
         return;
      obj.SetLogLevel(log_level);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Escrevemos todos os métodos temporários auxiliares na classe CEngine para testar objetos de negociação de símbolos.

Graças aos métodos de negociação multiplataforma disponíveis (ainda recentes), podemos nos pular a compilação condicional do MQL5 ou MQL4 no EA de teste, pois agora todas as funções de negociação do EA de teste são as mesmas para qualquer plataforma. Além disso, desenvolveremos o trabalho com as classes de negociação da biblioteca, para que, como resultado, obtenhamos toda a funcionalidade necessária para um trabalho calmo e sem problemas com nossos programas.

Testando o objeto básico de negociação

Para testar objetos de negociação de símbolos, pegamos um EA de teste de um artigo anterior e ajustamos suas funções para trabalhar com objetos de negociação de símbolos. Não esquecemos que, até o momento, não temos nenhuma verificação sobre a exatidão dos valores das solicitações de negociação, mas isso nos dá a oportunidade de testar a reação a parâmetros errados, o que faremos a seguir.

Salvamos o EA na pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part21\ com o novo nome TestDoEasyPart21.mq5.

Primeiro, removemos a conexão da classe de negociação CTrade da biblioteca padrão e a declaração do objeto de negociação com classe do tipo CTrade:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             TestDoEasyPart20.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/pt/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- includes
#include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh>
#ifdef __MQL5__
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#endif 
//--- enums
enum ENUM_BUTTONS
  {
   BUTT_BUY,
   BUTT_BUY_LIMIT,
   BUTT_BUY_STOP,
   BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2,
   BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL,
   BUTT_SELL,
   BUTT_SELL_LIMIT,
   BUTT_SELL_STOP,
   BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2,
   BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY,
   BUTT_DELETE_PENDING,
   BUTT_CLOSE_ALL,
   BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL,
   BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS,
   BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT,
   BUTT_TRAILING_ALL
  };
#define TOTAL_BUTT   (20)
//--- structures
struct SDataButt
  {
   string      name;
   string      text;
  };
//--- input variables
input ulong             InpMagic             =  123;  // Magic number
input double            InpLots              =  0.1;  // Lots
input uint              InpStopLoss          =  50;   // StopLoss in points
input uint              InpTakeProfit        =  50;   // TakeProfit in points
input uint              InpDistance          =  50;   // Pending orders distance (points)
input uint              InpDistanceSL        =  50;   // StopLimit orders distance (points)
input uint              InpSlippage          =  0;    // Slippage in points
input double            InpWithdrawal        =  10;   // Withdrawal funds (in tester)
input uint              InpButtShiftX        =  40;   // Buttons X shift 
input uint              InpButtShiftY        =  10;   // Buttons Y shift 
input uint              InpTrailingStop      =  50;   // Trailing Stop (points)
input uint              InpTrailingStep      =  20;   // Trailing Step (points)
input uint              InpTrailingStart     =  0;    // Trailing Start (points)
input uint              InpStopLossModify    =  20;   // StopLoss for modification (points)
input uint              InpTakeProfitModify  =  60;   // TakeProfit for modification (points)
input ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols   =  SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT;   // Mode of used symbols list
input string            InpUsedSymbols       =  "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY";  // List of used symbols (comma - separator)

//--- global variables
CEngine        engine;
#ifdef __MQL5__
CTrade         trade;
#endif 
SDataButt      butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT];
string         prefix;
double         lot;
double         withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal);
ulong          magic_number;
uint           stoploss;
uint           takeprofit;
uint           distance_pending;
uint           distance_stoplimit;
uint           slippage;
bool           trailing_on;
double         trailing_stop;
double         trailing_step;
uint           trailing_start;
uint           stoploss_to_modify;
uint           takeprofit_to_modify;
int            used_symbols_mode;
string         used_symbols;
string         array_used_symbols[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No manipulador OnInit() excluímos a configuração de parâmetros para o objeto trade da classe de negociação CTrade:

//--- Set trailing activation button status
   ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on);

//--- Set CTrade trading class parameters
#ifdef __MQL5__
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage);
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number);
   trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol());
   trade.SetMarginMode();
   trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO);
#endif 
//--- Create and check the resource files

A seguir tudo é simples, com a ajuda de Ctrl+F procuramos a ocorrência da string "trade" e substituímos a chamada dos métodos de negociação da biblioteca padrão.

Por exemplo:

                  COrder* position=list_positions.At(index);
                  if(position!=NULL)
                    {
                     //--- Get a ticket of a position with the highest profit and close the position by a ticket
                     #ifdef __MQL5__
                        trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket());
                     #else 
                        PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume());
                     #endif 
                    }

mudamos para:

                  COrder* position=list_positions.At(index);
                  if(position!=NULL)
                    {
                     //--- Get a ticket of a position with the highest profit and close the position by a ticket
                     engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket());
                    }

Depois, no processo de encontrar chamadas para métodos de negociação do SB, simplesmente mudamos para chamada dos nossos métodos.

Consideremos o manipulador resultante para pressionar os botões do painel. Todas as chamadas dos novos métodos de negociação são marcados em cores:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handle pressing the buttons                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name)
  {
   string comment="";
   //--- Convert button name into its string ID
   string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix));
   //--- If the button is pressed
   if(ButtonState(button_name))
     {
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit);
         //--- Open Buy position
         engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp);   // No comment - the default comment is to be set
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending);
         //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- Set BuyLimit order
         engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order"));
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP))
        {
         //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending);
         //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- Set BuyStop order
         engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order"));
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- Get the correct BuyStop order placement price relative to StopLevel
         double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending);
         //--- Calculate BuyLimit order price relative to BuyStop level considering StopLevel
         double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop);
         //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit);
         //--- Set BuyStopLimit order
         engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending BuyStopLimit order"));
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL))
        {
         //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,takeprofit);
         //--- Open Sell position
         engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic_number,sl,tp);  // No comment - the default comment is to be set
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_pending);
         //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- Set SellLimit order
         engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order"));
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP))
        {
         //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel
         double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending);
         //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,takeprofit);
         //--- Set SellStop order
         engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),price_set,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order"));
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- Get the correct SellStop order price relative to StopLevel
         double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending);
         //--- Calculate SellLimit order price relative to SellStop level considering StopLevel
         double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop);
         //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel
         double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss);
         double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit);
         //--- Set SellStopLimit order
         engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),price_set_stop,price_set_limit,sl,tp,magic_number,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order"));
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If this is a hedge account, close the half of the Buy position by the ticket
               if(engine.IsHedge())
                  engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
               //--- If this is a netting account, open a Sell position with the half of the Buy position volume
               else
                  engine.OpenSell(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0),Symbol(),magic_number,position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(),"Частичное закрытие Buy #"+(string)position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               //--- Close the Buy position by the opposite Sell one
               if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL)
                  engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
              {
               //--- If this is a hedge account, close the half of the Sell position by the ticket
               if(engine.IsHedge())
                  engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
               //--- If this is a netting account, open a Buy position with the half of the Sell position volume
               else
                  engine.OpenBuy(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0),Symbol(),position.Magic(),position.StopLoss(),position.TakeProfit(),"Partial closure Buy #"+(string)position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
         list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
         list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
            COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
            //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
            COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
            if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL)
              {
               //--- Close the Sell position by the opposite Buy one
               engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit
            for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
              {
               COrder* position=list.At(i);
               if(position==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- close each position by its ticket
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove the first pending order
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all orders
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by placement time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In the loop from the position with the most amount of time
            for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
              {
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- delete the order by its ticket
               engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL))
        {
         //--- If the program is launched in the tester
         if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
           {
            //--- Emulate funds withdrawal
            TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS))
        {
         SetStopLoss();
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT))
        {
         SetTakeProfit();
        }
      //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second
      Sleep(100);
      //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is not a trailing button)
      if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
      //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button is pressed
      else
        {
         //--- Set the color of the active button
         ButtonState(button_name,true);
         trailing_on=true;
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   //--- Return the inactive button color (if this is a trailing button)
   else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
     {
      ButtonState(button_name,false);
      trailing_on=false;
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui não serão consideradas as funções restantes do EA melhoradas da mesma maneira com a chamada dos métodos da classe de negociação CTrade da biblioteca padrão não serão, pois tudo está nos arquivos anexados no final do artigo.

Agora, apenas compilamos o EA e o executamos no testador.
Pressionamos os diferentes botões do painel e verificamos se os objetos de negociação funcionam:


Nossos primeiros objetos de negociação de símbolos funcionam como pretendido.
Ainda há muito a ver com eles para um trabalho completo e conveniente.

O que vem agora?

Mais para frente, de acordo com nosso plano, criaremos uma classe completa através da qual acessaremos os objetos de negociação dos símbolos.

Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.
Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Artigos desta série:

Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados e primeiros resultados
Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios
Parte 3. Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação
Parte 4. Eventos de Negociação. Conceito
Parte 5. Classes e coleções de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa
Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting
Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem stoplimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
Parte 8. Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
Parte 9. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - preparação dos dados
Parte 10. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes
Parte 11. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - eventos de encerramento de posição
Parte 12. Implementação da classe de objeto "conta" e da coleção de objetos da conta
Parte 13. Eventos do objeto conta
Parte 14. O objeto símbolo
Parte 15. Coleção de objetos-símbolos
Parte 16. Eventos de coleção de símbolos
Parte 17. Interatividade de objetos de biblioteca
Parte 18. Interatividade do objeto-conta e quaisquer de outros objetos da biblioteca
Parte 19. Classe de mensagens de biblioteca
Parte 20. Criação e armazenamento de recursos de programas

 

Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/7229

