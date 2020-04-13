Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXII): ordens de negociação pendentes, posicionamento de ordens por condições
Sumário
No artigo anterior tornamos possível enviar solicitações de negociação de acordo com condições predefinidas. Quando era atendida uma determinada condição, era enviada uma ordem de negociação para abertura de posição. Para a realização de uma transação, podiam existir inúmeras condições com diversas combinações vindas de listas de condições de estados de conta, de símbolo ou de eventos ocorridos na conta.
As ordens de negociação eram enviadas usando solicitações de negociação pendentes no momento em que eram cumpridas todas as condições especificadas no objeto-solicitação pendente.
Neste artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver esta ideia e criaremos uma funcionalidade que permita colocar ordens pendentes usando solicitações de negociação pendentes nas quais serão especificadas todas as condições necessárias para posicionamento da ordem pendente.
Ideia
No objeto-solicitação pendente temos uma matriz armazenando todas as suas condições de ativação. No temporizador da classe de gerenciamento de negociação é constantemente examinada a lista de solicitações de negociação pendentes, e quando chega a hora de execução da solicitação pendente de negociação (quando atendidas as condições de ativação descritas nela), para o servidor é enviada uma ordem de negociação cujos parâmetros são especificados na solicitação de negociação disparada.
Para abrir posições, basta controlar que as condições especificadas sejam cumpridas, registrar esse momento para, assim, imediatamente enviar ao servidor a ordem de negociação permitindo abrir a posição.
No entanto, ao definir ordens pendentes usando objetos-solicitações pendentes há certa dificuldade: uma ordem é posicionada a uma distância do preço, enquanto uma posição é colocada de acordo como o preço atual correspondente.
Por essa razão, para colocar ordens pendentes por condições, também é necessário considerar a distância de posicionamento da ordem pendente. Neste caso, existe um dilema, isto é, ao criar uma solicitação pendente, indicamos a distância para colocar uma ordem pendente futura. Porém, não conhecemos essa distância. Talvez seja desde preço que está no momento da criação da solicitação pendente, ou desde o preço que existirá uma vez cumpridas todas as condições especificadas no objeto-ordem para ativação. Afinal, no momento em que todas as condições são atendidas, o preço poderia se afastar muito do local em que criada a solicitação pendente. Além disso, só poderemos saber com certeza o preço futuro apenas quando a única condição, para ativar a solicitação pendente, for um valor de preço definido. Em outros casos, desconheceremos o preço futuro em relação ao qual será necessário colocar a ordem.
Faremos assim: ao criarmos uma solicitação pendente, indicaremos a distância para definir a ordem pendente. Sempre podemos conhecer essa distância com ajuda da diferença entre o preço atual no momento da criação da solicitação pendente (nesta propriedade é gravado o Ask ou Bid atual, dependendo da direção da futura ordem) e o preço de colocação da ordem pendente (que também é gravada nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação pendente). Quer dizer, para qualquer valor do preço no momento da ativação da solicitação pendente, podemos calcular o novo preço para definir a ordem pendente ou deixá-lo com o valor especificado ao criar a solicitação pendente.
No primeiro caso, quando ativada a solicitação pendente, o preço de colocação da ordem será recalculado em relação ao preço atual, já, no segundo caso, ao servidor será enviada uma ordem de negociação que permitirá colocar a ordem pendente em relação ao preço de criação da solicitação pendente. Nesta variante, o preço será ajustado para um valor aceitável se se tornar errado por causa do tempo de espera durante a ativação da solicitação pendente.
Implementação
Na seção privada do arquivo PendRequest.mqh da classe de objeto de solicitação pendente abstrata CPendRequest inserimos uma variável-membro de classe para armazenar o sinalizador de acompanhamento de distância a partir do ponto de referência do preço para colocar a ordem pendente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pending trading request class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj { private: MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trade request structure CPause m_pause; // Pause class object bool m_follow; // The flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price /* Data on a pending request activation in the array:
Se a variável tiver o valor true, quando ativado o objeto da solicitação pendente o preço de colocação de ordem será recalculado em relação ao preço atual no momento da ativação da solicitação pendente. Caso contrário, a ordem pendente será colocada ao preço registrado nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação pendente, além disso, será corrigida se o preço de colocação de ordem se tornar incorreto devido a uma alteração no preço atual em relação ao preço de criação da solicitação pendente.
Na seção protegida da classe declaramos o método de definição de preços de ordem pendente de acordo com o deslocamento:
//--- Return the number of decimal places of a controlled property int DigitsControlledValue(const uint index) const; //--- Set a new value changed by the shift (+/-) for all order prices void SetAllMqlPrices(const double shift); public:
Na seção pública da classe, no bloco de métodos de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto-solicitação, declaramos o método para ajuste do preço da ordem pendente em relação ao preço atual, e escrevemos os método de definição de novos preços de ordem nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação pendente e os métodos de definição/obtenção do sinalizador de acompanhamento de preço pelo ponto de referência do preço de definição de ordem:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the request object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) request structure, (2) status, (3) type, (4) price at the moment of the request generation, //--- (5) request generation time, (6) next attempt activation time, //--- (7) waiting time between requests, (8) current attempt index, //--- (9) number of attempts, (10) request ID //--- (11) result a request is based on, //--- (12) order ticket, (13) position ticket, (14) trading operation type MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest(void) const { return this.m_request; } ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS); } ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE TypeRequest(void) const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE); } double PriceCreate(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE); } ulong TimeCreate(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE); } ulong TimeActivate(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE); } ulong WaitingMSC(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING); } uchar CurrentAttempt(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT); } uchar TotalAttempts(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL); } uchar ID(void) const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID); } int Retcode(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE); } ulong Order(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER); } ulong Position(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION); } ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION); } //--- Return the actual (1) volume, (2) order, (3) limit order, //--- (4) stoploss order and (5) takeprofit order prices, (6) order filling type, //--- (7) order expiration type and (8) order lifetime double ActualVolume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME); } double ActualPrice(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE); } double ActualStopLimit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT); } double ActualSL(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL); } double ActualTP(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME); } datetime ActualExpiration(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION); } //--- Modify order prices by the current price void CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(const double price); //--- Set (1) the price when creating a request, (2) setting, (3) StopLoss, (4) TakeProfit, (5) stoplimit, //--- (6) request creation time, (7) current attempt time, (8) waiting time between requests, (9) current attempt index, //--- (10) number of attempts,(11) id, (12) order ticket, (13) position ticket, (14) pending request type void SetPriceCreate(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); } void SetMqlPrice(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE,price); this.m_request.price=price; } void SetMqlSL(const double sl) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL,sl); this.m_request.sl=sl; } void SetMqlTP(const double tp) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP,tp); this.m_request.tp=tp; } void SetMqlStopLimit(const double stoplimit) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT,stoplimit); this.m_request.stoplimit=stoplimit; } void SetTimeCreate(const ulong time) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time); } void SetTimeActivate(const ulong time) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time); } void SetWaitingMSC(const ulong miliseconds) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds); this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds); } void SetCurrentAttempt(const uchar number) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number); } void SetTotalAttempts(const uchar number) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number); } void SetID(const uchar id) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); } void SetOrder(const ulong ticket) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket); } void SetPosition(const ulong ticket) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket); } void SetTypeRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type); } //--- Set the actual (1) volume, (2) order, (3) limit order, //--- (4) stoploss order and (5) takeprofit order prices, (6) order filling type, //--- (7) order expiration type and (8) order lifetime void SetActualVolume(const double volume) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume); } void SetActualPrice(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price); } void SetActualStopLimit(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price); } void SetActualSL(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price); } void SetActualTP(const double price) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price); } void SetActualTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type); } void SetActualTypeTime(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type); } void SetActualExpiration(const datetime expiration) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration); } //--- Set a controlled property and a comparison method for a request activation criteria data by its index - both the actual one and the one in the object of //--- account, symbol or trading event property value (depends on 'source' value) for activating a pending request void SetNewActivationProperties(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value); //--- Set a (1) controlled property, (2) comparison type, (3) object value and //--- (4) actual controlled property value for activating a pending request bool SetActivationProperty(const uint index,const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,const int property); bool SetActivationComparerType(const uint index,const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type); bool SetActivationControlValue(const uint index,const double value); bool SetActivationActualValue(const uint index,const double value); //--- Return (1) a pending request activation source, (2) controlled property, (3) comparison type, //--- (4) object value,(5) actual controlled property value for activating a pending request ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource(const uint index) const; int GetActivationProperty(const uint index) const; ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE GetActivationComparerType(const uint index) const; double GetActivationControlValue(const uint index) const; double GetActivationActualValue(const uint index) const; //--- Return the flag of a successful check of all controlled object properties and the appropriate actual properties bool IsAllComparisonCompleted(void) const; //--- Return/set the flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price bool IsFollowThePrice(void) const { return this.m_follow; } void SetFollowThePrice(const bool flag) { this.m_follow=flag; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of request object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
No construtor da classe definimos o sinalizador para que o preço seja acompanhado pelo preço do ponto de referência do preço de definição de ordem:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPendRequest::CPendRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode) { this.CopyRequest(request); this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dg=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL)); this.m_digits_lot=(dg==0 ? 1 : dg); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)>0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time); this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price); this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE)); this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING)); ::ArrayResize(this.m_activated_control,0,10); this.m_follow=true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação de um método que define novos valores para todos os preços da ordem:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set a new value changed by the shift (+/-), | //| for all order prices (+/-) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPendRequest::SetAllMqlPrices(const double shift) { this.SetMqlPrice(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE)-shift); if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)!=0) this.SetMqlSL(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)-shift); if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)!=0) this.SetMqlTP(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)-shift); if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)!=0) this.SetMqlStopLimit(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)-shift); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método é transferido o deslocamento do valor do preço e, em seguida, usando os métodos mencionados acima, são definidos novos preços em cada propriedade do objeto-solicitação pendente, propriedade essa que responde aos tipos de preços da ordem pendente, calculados como (valor atual da propriedade menos valor de deslocamento).
Para os preços de StopLoss, de TakeProfit e de StopLimit, é preliminarmente verificada a existência do preço em questão, e o deslocamento é definido apenas se o preço registrado nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação adiada tiver um valor diferente de zero.
Implementamos o método de ajuste de preço da ordem pendente segundo o valor do preço atual no momento da ativação da solicitação pendente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adjust order prices by the current price | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPendRequest::CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(const double price) { ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=this.m_request.type; if(!this.m_follow || (type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT && type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) return; this.SetAllMqlPrices(this.PriceCreate()-price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ao método é transferido o preço atual, em relação ao qual é necessário colocar a ordem pendente. Se o sinalizador indicando ponto de referência para acompanhar o preço não estiver definido, ou se na estrutura da solicitação de negociação do objeto-solicitação pendente não estiver inserida uma ordem pendente, saímos do método.
Em seguida, chamamos o método, considerado acima, para alterar todos os preços de ordem pendente, método esse ao qual transferimos o valor de deslocamento, calculado como preço ao criar o objeto-solicitação pendente menos o preço atual transferido ao método.
Agora fazemos todas as alterações e correções necessárias no arquivo PendReqControl.mqh da classe de gerenciamento de negociação CPendReqControl.
Renomeamos os métodos públicos de criação de solicitações pendentes, isto é: alteramos OpenPositionPending() e PlaceOrderPending() para CreatePReqPosition() e CreatePReqOrder() respectivamente. Parece-me que esses nomes de métodos refletem mais corretamente sua essência (criação de uma solicitação pendente).
Aos parâmetros de entrada do método CreatePReqOrder() adicionamos a transferência de identificadores de grupo:
//--- (1) Create a pending request (1) to open a position, (2) to place a pending order template<typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Set pending request activation criteria
No manipulador de solicitações pendentes criadas por solicitação, fazemos uma adição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The handler of pending requests created by request | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj,const int index) { //--- get the request structure and the symbol object a trading operation should be performed for MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return; //--- Check the relevance of a pending request and exit to the external loop if the request is handled or an error occurs if(!this.CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index)) return; //--- Update relevant data on request activation conditions this.RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj); //--- If all pending request activation conditions are met if(req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted()) { //--- Set the attempt number in the request object req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(uchar(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+1)); //--- Adjust prices for a pending order relative to the current price and get the request again if(request.action==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING) { req_obj.CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); } //--- Display the request activation message in the journal if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+(string)req_obj.ID()+":"); req_obj.PrintShort(); } //--- Depending on the type of action performed in the trading request switch(request.action) { //--- Opening/closing a position case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : //--- If no ticket is present in the request structure - this is opening a position if(request.position==0) this.OpenPosition((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); //--- If the ticket is present in the request structure - this is a position closure else this.ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation); break; //--- Modify StopLoss/TakeProfit position case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP : this.ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp); break; //--- Close by an opposite one case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : this.ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by); break; //--- //--- Place a pending order case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this.PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break; //--- Modify a pending order case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY : this.ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break; //--- Remove a pending order case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE : this.DeleteOrder(request.order); break; //--- default: break; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Neste caso, se o tipo de operação de negociação, registrada na estrutura da solicitação de negociação do objeto-solicitação pendente, for "definir ordem pendente", chamamos o método de ajuste de preços de ordem pendente, preços esses registrados nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação pendente. Como resultado, os preços da ordem pendente no objeto-solicitação poderão ser ou não ajustados em relação ao preço atual, dependendo do estado do sinalizador de acompanhamento de preço pelo ponto de referência para definir uma ordem pendente no objeto-solicitação pendente. Discutimos esse comportamento acima.
Fazemos um pequeno ajuste no método de criação de solicitação pendente para abertura de posição. Ao criá-lo usando copiar e colar, cometi um erro: o método deve retornar o valor inteiro do ID da solicitação pendente, e, neste momento, em situações de erro ele retorna false. Ajustamos para WRONG_VALUE:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for opening a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> int CTradingControl::CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name. CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); //--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); //--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,sl,tp,0,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Write the volume, deviation, comment and filling type to the request structure this.m_request.volume=volume; this.m_request.deviation=(deviation==ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation); this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); //--- Write pending request object ID to the magic number, add group IDs to the magic number value //--- and fill in the remaining unfilled trading request structure fields uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic); this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn); if(group_id1>0) this.SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if(group_id2>0) this.SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this.m_request.magic=mn; this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.type=order_type; //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,NULL)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Escrevemos a implementação do método de criação de solicitação pendente para colocação de ordem pendente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CTradingControl::CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE if(this.IsTradingDisable()) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the error flag as "no errors" this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,price_set,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1) { //--- No free IDs to create a pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS)); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Write the volume, comment, as well as expiration and filling types to the request structure this.m_request.volume=volume; this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this.m_request.type_time=(type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration()); this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); //--- Write the request ID to the magic number, while a symbol name is set in the request structure, //--- trading operation and order types uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic); this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn); if(group_id1>0) this.SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn); if(group_id2>0) this.SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn); this.m_request.magic=mn; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; this.m_request.type=order_type; //--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,NULL)) return id; return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método é descrito em detalhes nos comentários. Já consideramos um método semelhante de criação de solicitação pendente para abertura de posição, portanto, deixaremos o código do método para estudá-lo individualmente. Em qualquer caso, na discussão do artigo podem ser tiradas todas as dúvidas que surgirem.
Ao criar uma solicitação pendente, precisamos registrar no objeto-solicitação pendente o preço no momento de sua criação. Precisamos inserir diferentes preços para cada tipo de ordem, por exemplo, para ordens de compra pode ser inserido o preço Ask, já para ordens de venda, o preço Bid atual.
Para fazer isso, fazemos alterações no método de criação de solicitação pendente CreatePendingRequest() no arquivo Trading.mqh da classe do objeto de negociação base CTrading:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status, const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode, CSymbol *symbol_obj, COrder *order) { //--- Create a new pending request object depending on a request status CPendRequest *req_obj=NULL; double price=(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast()); switch(status) { case PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN : req_obj=new CPendReqOpen(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE : req_obj=new CPendReqClose(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP : req_obj=new CPendReqSLTP(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE : req_obj=new CPendReqPlace(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE : req_obj=new CPendReqRemove(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; case PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY : req_obj=new CPendReqModify(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); break; default: req_obj=NULL; break; } if(req_obj==NULL) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false; } //--- If failed to add the request to the list, display the appropriate message, //--- remove the created object and return 'false' if(!this.m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false; } //--- Fill in the properties of a successfully created object by the values passed to the method req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(0); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); if(order!=NULL) { req_obj.SetActualVolume(order.Volume()); req_obj.SetActualPrice(order.PriceOpen()); req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(order.PriceStopLimit()); req_obj.SetActualSL(order.StopLoss()); req_obj.SetActualTP(order.TakeProfit()); req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(order.TypeFilling()); req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(order.TypeTime()); req_obj.SetActualExpiration(order.TimeExpiration()); } else { req_obj.SetActualVolume(request.volume); req_obj.SetActualPrice(request.price); req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(request.stoplimit); req_obj.SetActualSL(request.sl); req_obj.SetActualTP(request.tp); req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(request.type_filling); req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(request.type_time); req_obj.SetActualExpiration(request.expiration); } //--- Display a brief description of a created pending request if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintShort(); } //--- successful return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, com ajuda da função de definição de tipo de posição por tipo de ordem PositionTypeByOrderType(), sabemos a direção da ordem, e se ela for de compra, usamos o preço Ask, já se for de venda, usamos o preço Bid. Em seguida, ao criar a solicitação pendente, transferimos ao seu método de criação o preço recebido.
Agora, resta implementar o acesso à funcionalidade criada. Na seção pública do objeto base da biblioteca CEngine declaramos os métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes para definição de todos os tipos de ordens:
//--- Create a pending request (1) to open Buy and (2) Sell positions template<typename SL,typename TP> int OpenBuyPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename SL,typename TP> int OpenSellPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a pending request to place a (1) BuyLimit, (2) BuyStop and (3) BuyStopLimit order template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceBuyLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceBuyStopPending( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a pending request to place a (1) SellLimit, (2) SellStop, (3) SellStopLimit order template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceSellLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceSellStopPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int PlaceSellStopLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Set pending request activation criteria bool SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id, const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source, const int property, const double control_value, const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type, const double actual_value);
Já fora do corpo da classe escrevemos a implementação de todos esses métodos, renomeando simultaneamente os métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes para abertura de posições (nós os alteramos anteriormente para nomes mais apropriados):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for opening a Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::OpenBuyPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request for opening a Sell position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::OpenSellPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a BuyStop order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return ( #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a SellLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a SellStop order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellStopPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_set, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> int CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimitPending(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const uchar group_id1=0, const uchar group_id2=0, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return ( #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling) #endif ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, os métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes para colocação de ordens pendentes retornam o resultado do método de criação de solicitações pendentes da classe de gerenciamento de negociação CTradingControl, à qual são transferidos os tipos de ordens pendentes necessários, tipos esses que correspondem ao método a partir do qual é criada a solicitação pendente. Para MQL4, retornamos WRONG_VALUE , por enquanto, não implementamos a classe objeto-ordem pendente StopLimit para MQL4.
Estas são todas as alterações necessárias para colocação de ordens pendentes por condições usando solicitações de negociação pendentes.
Teste
Para testar, pegamos o EA do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part32\ usando o novo nome TestDoEasyPart32.mq5.
Tudo o que precisa ser adicionado é o controle de status dos botões responsáveis pela ativação do trabalho com solicitações pendentes em conformidade com os botões de colocação de ordens pendentes. Se pressionado um dos botões " P" ou "T" (condição de preço e condição de tempo) localizados ao lado do botão de definição de ordem pendente, em vez de ser imediatamente colocada uma ordem, será gerada uma solicitação pendente, cuja ativação baseada na condição especificada disparará o posicionamento da ordem pendente. A ordem será colocada em relação ao preço em que ocorrerá a ativação da solicitação pendente.
Para o painel de negociação do EA de teste, à função de processamento de botão pressionado adicionamos duas variáveis para armazenar os valores Point() e Digits() do símbolo atual, além disso, inserimos o processamento de botões pressionados do painel de negociação para criar solicitações pendentes que permitem definir todos os tipos de ordens pendentes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { bool comp_magic=true; // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs string comment=""; double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Convert button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15 group1=(uchar)Rand(); group2=(uchar)Rand(); uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy if(!pending_buy) engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position else { int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")) { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); double control_value=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")) { ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit if(!pending_buy_limit) engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop if(!pending_buy_stop) engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit if(!pending_buy_stoplimit) engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending order BuyStopLimit")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK); int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell if(!pending_sell) engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); // No comment - the default comment is to be set //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position else { int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")) { double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); double control_value=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")) { ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } } CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit if(!pending_sell_limit) engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop if(!pending_sell_stop) engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit if(!pending_sell_stoplimit) engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order")); //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons else { double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID); int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic); if(id>0) { //--- If the price criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")) { //--- set the pending request activation price double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid); } //--- If the time criterion is selected if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")) { //--- set the pending request activation time ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds(); engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent()); } //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id); if(req_obj==NULL) return; if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.PrintActivations(); } } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); //--- Close the Buy position partially if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Close the Buy position by the opposite Sell one if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); //--- Close the Sell position partially if(position!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0); } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- In case of a hedging account if(engine.IsHedge()) { CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL; //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list==NULL) return; //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); if(list_sell==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); if(list_buy==NULL) return; //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Close the Sell position by the opposite Buy one if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- close each position by its ticket engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN); int total=list.Total(); //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests) if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0) ButtonState(button_name,false); //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed else { //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,true); trailing_on=true; } //--- Buying //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_buy_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_buy_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_buy_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_buy=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_buy2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_buy_by_sell=true; } //--- Selling //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_sell_limit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_sell_stop=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_sell_stoplimit=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_sell=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_sell2=true; } //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,true); pending_close_sell_by_buy=true; } } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons else { //--- trailing button if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,false); trailing_on=false; } //--- Buying //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- Selling //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")); } //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME") { ButtonState(button_name,false); pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")); } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Nos blocos de processamento de botões pressionados, tudo está comentado, por isso, em vez de repetir o mesmo, vamos deixá-los para estudar individualmente. Todas as perguntas podem ser feitas na discussão do artigo.
Essas são todas as alterações necessárias no EA de teste.
Compilamos o EA e o iniciamos no testador no modo de visualização.
Basta ativarmos os botões de criação de solicitações pendentes para colocar ordens pendentes e vermos como elas são executadas:
Primeiro, é criada uma solicitação pendente para posicionar uma ordem pendente de acordo com condições de preço e de tempo, enquanto as solicitações pendentes restantes são criadas apenas segundo condições de tempo. Como vemos, todas as ordens pendentes são disparadas quando as condições de ativação são atendidas: a primeira ordem é ativada segundo a condição de preço e de tempo, já a segunda, quando chega o momento de sua ativação. Assim, todo o proposto funciona como planejado.
O que vem agora?
No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver o conceito de solicitações de negociação pendentes e implementaremos a abertura (parcial, total, usando uma oposta) de posições por condição.
Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.
Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.
