MetaTrader 5 / Exemplos
English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語
Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXII): ordens de negociação pendentes, posicionamento de ordens por condições

Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXII): ordens de negociação pendentes, posicionamento de ordens por condições

MetaTrader 5Exemplos |
3 335 22
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Sumário

No artigo anterior tornamos possível enviar solicitações de negociação de acordo com condições predefinidas. Quando era atendida uma determinada condição, era enviada uma ordem de negociação para abertura de posição. Para a realização de uma transação, podiam existir inúmeras condições com diversas combinações vindas de listas de condições de estados de conta, de símbolo ou de eventos ocorridos na conta.
As ordens de negociação eram enviadas usando solicitações de negociação pendentes no momento em que eram cumpridas todas as condições especificadas no objeto-solicitação pendente.

Neste artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver esta ideia e criaremos uma funcionalidade que permita colocar ordens pendentes usando solicitações de negociação pendentes nas quais serão especificadas todas as condições necessárias para posicionamento da ordem pendente.

Ideia

No objeto-solicitação pendente temos uma matriz armazenando todas as suas condições de ativação. No temporizador da classe de gerenciamento de negociação é constantemente examinada a lista de solicitações de negociação pendentes, e quando chega a hora de execução da solicitação pendente de negociação (quando atendidas as condições de ativação descritas nela), para o servidor é enviada uma ordem de negociação cujos parâmetros são especificados na solicitação de negociação disparada.

Para abrir posições, basta controlar que as condições especificadas sejam cumpridas, registrar esse momento para, assim, imediatamente enviar ao servidor a ordem de negociação permitindo abrir a posição.
No entanto, ao definir ordens pendentes usando objetos-solicitações pendentes há certa dificuldade: uma ordem é posicionada a uma distância do preço, enquanto uma posição é colocada de acordo como o preço atual correspondente.
Por essa razão, para colocar ordens pendentes por condições, também é necessário considerar a distância de posicionamento da ordem pendente. Neste caso, existe um dilema, isto é, ao criar uma solicitação pendente, indicamos a distância para colocar uma ordem pendente futura. Porém, não conhecemos essa distância. Talvez seja desde preço que está no momento da criação da solicitação pendente, ou desde o preço que existirá uma vez cumpridas todas as condições especificadas no objeto-ordem para ativação. Afinal, no momento em que todas as condições são atendidas, o preço poderia se afastar muito do local em que criada a solicitação pendente. Além disso, só poderemos saber com certeza o preço futuro apenas quando a única condição, para ativar a solicitação pendente, for um valor de preço definido. Em outros casos, desconheceremos o preço futuro em relação ao qual será necessário colocar a ordem.

Faremos assim: ao criarmos uma solicitação pendente, indicaremos a distância para definir a ordem pendente. Sempre podemos conhecer essa distância com ajuda da diferença entre o preço atual no momento da criação da solicitação pendente (nesta propriedade é gravado o Ask ou Bid atual, dependendo da direção da futura ordem) e o preço de colocação da ordem pendente (que também é gravada nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação pendente). Quer dizer, para qualquer valor do preço no momento da ativação da solicitação pendente, podemos calcular o novo preço para definir a ordem pendente ou deixá-lo com o valor especificado ao criar a solicitação pendente.

No primeiro caso, quando ativada a solicitação pendente, o preço de colocação da ordem será recalculado em relação ao preço atual, já, no segundo caso, ao servidor será enviada uma ordem de negociação que permitirá colocar a ordem pendente em relação ao preço de criação da solicitação pendente. Nesta variante, o preço será ajustado para um valor aceitável se se tornar errado por causa do tempo de espera durante a ativação da solicitação pendente.


Implementação

Na seção privada do arquivo PendRequest.mqh da classe de objeto de solicitação pendente abstrata CPendRequest inserimos uma variável-membro de classe para armazenar o sinalizador de acompanhamento de distância a partir do ponto de referência do preço para colocar a ordem pendente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abstract pending trading request class                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CPendRequest : public CBaseObj
  {
private:
   MqlTradeRequest   m_request;                                            // Trade request structure
   CPause            m_pause;                                              // Pause class object
   bool              m_follow;                                             // The flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price
/* Data on a pending request activation in the array:

Se a variável tiver o valor true, quando ativado o objeto da solicitação pendente o preço de colocação de ordem será recalculado em relação ao preço atual no momento da ativação da solicitação pendente. Caso contrário, a ordem pendente será colocada ao preço registrado nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação pendente, além disso, será corrigida se o preço de colocação de ordem se tornar incorreto devido a uma alteração no preço atual em relação ao preço de criação da solicitação pendente.

Na seção protegida da classe declaramos o método de definição de preços de ordem pendente de acordo com o deslocamento:

//--- Return the number of decimal places of a controlled property
   int               DigitsControlledValue(const uint index)               const;
//--- Set a new value changed by the shift (+/-) for all order prices
   void              SetAllMqlPrices(const double shift);

public:

Na seção pública da classe, no bloco de métodos de acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto-solicitação, declaramos o método para ajuste do preço da ordem pendente em relação ao preço atual, e escrevemos os método de definição de novos preços de ordem nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação pendente e os métodos de definição/obtenção do sinalizador de acompanhamento de preço pelo ponto de referência do preço de definição de ordem:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Methods of a simplified access to the request object properties  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Return (1) request structure, (2) status, (3) type, (4) price at the moment of the request generation,
//--- (5) request generation time, (6) next attempt activation time,
//--- (7) waiting time between requests, (8) current attempt index,
//--- (9) number of attempts, (10) request ID
//--- (11) result a request is based on,
//--- (12) order ticket, (13) position ticket, (14) trading operation type
   MqlTradeRequest      MqlRequest(void)                                   const { return this.m_request;                                                }
   ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS Status(void)                                       const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS);  }
   ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE   TypeRequest(void)                                  const { return (ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE);      }
   double               PriceCreate(void)                                  const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE);                  }
   ulong                TimeCreate(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE);                   }
   ulong                TimeActivate(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE);                 }
   ulong                WaitingMSC(void)                                   const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING);                       }
   uchar                CurrentAttempt(void)                               const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT);        }
   uchar                TotalAttempts(void)                                const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL);                  }
   uchar                ID(void)                                           const { return (uchar)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID);                     }
   int                  Retcode(void)                                      const { return (int)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE);                  }
   ulong                Order(void)                                        const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER);                 }
   ulong                Position(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION);              }
   ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS Action(void)                                 const { return (ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ACTION);   }

//--- Return the actual (1) volume, (2) order, (3) limit order,
//--- (4) stoploss order and (5) takeprofit order prices, (6) order filling type,
//--- (7) order expiration type and (8) order lifetime
   double               ActualVolume(void)                                 const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME);                 }
   double               ActualPrice(void)                                  const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE);                  }
   double               ActualStopLimit(void)                              const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT);              }
   double               ActualSL(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL);                     }
   double               ActualTP(void)                                     const { return this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP);                     }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING ActualTypeFilling(void)                         const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING); }
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME ActualTypeTime(void)                               const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME);       }
   datetime             ActualExpiration(void)                             const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION);   }

//--- Modify order prices by the current price
   void                 CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(const double price);
                          
//--- Set (1) the price when creating a request, (2) setting, (3) StopLoss, (4) TakeProfit, (5) stoplimit,
//--- (6) request creation time, (7) current attempt time, (8) waiting time between requests, (9) current attempt index,
//---  (10) number of attempts,(11) id, (12) order ticket, (13) position ticket, (14) pending request type
   void                 SetPriceCreate(const double price)           { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price);                                              }
   void                 SetMqlPrice(const double price)              { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE,price); this.m_request.price=price;                 }
   void                 SetMqlSL(const double sl)                    { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL,sl); this.m_request.sl=sl;                             }
   void                 SetMqlTP(const double tp)                    { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP,tp); this.m_request.tp=tp;                             }
   void                 SetMqlStopLimit(const double stoplimit)      { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT,stoplimit); this.m_request.stoplimit=stoplimit; }
   void                 SetTimeCreate(const ulong time)
                          {
                           this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time);
                           this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(time);
                          }
   void                 SetTimeActivate(const ulong time)                        { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_ACTIVATE,time);                   }
   void                 SetWaitingMSC(const ulong miliseconds)
                          { 
                           this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING,miliseconds);
                           this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(miliseconds);
                          }
   void                 SetCurrentAttempt(const uchar number)                    { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_CURRENT_ATTEMPT,number);               }
   void                 SetTotalAttempts(const uchar number)                     { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TOTAL,number);                         }
   void                 SetID(const uchar id)                                    { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id);                                }
   void                 SetOrder(const ulong ticket)                             { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_ORDER,ticket);                 }
   void                 SetPosition(const ulong ticket)                          { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_POSITION,ticket);              }
   void                 SetTypeRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_TYPE type)            { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,type);                            }
   
//--- Set the actual (1) volume, (2) order, (3) limit order,
//--- (4) stoploss order and (5) takeprofit order prices, (6) order filling type,
//--- (7) order expiration type and (8) order lifetime
   void                 SetActualVolume(const double volume)                     { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_VOLUME,volume);                 }
   void                 SetActualPrice(const double price)                       { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_PRICE,price);                   }
   void                 SetActualStopLimit(const double price)                   { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_STOPLIMIT,price);               }
   void                 SetActualSL(const double price)                          { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_SL,price);                      }
   void                 SetActualTP(const double price)                          { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TP,price);                      }
   void                 SetActualTypeFilling(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_FILLING,type);             }
   void                 SetActualTypeTime(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type)       { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_TYPE_TIME,type);                }
   void                 SetActualExpiration(const datetime expiration)           { this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ACTUAL_EXPIRATION,expiration);         }

//--- Set a controlled property and a comparison method for a request activation criteria data by its index - both the actual one and the one in the object of
//--- account, symbol or trading event property value (depends on 'source' value) for activating a pending request
   void                 SetNewActivationProperties(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,
                                                   const int property,
                                                   const double control_value,
                                                   const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type,
                                                   const double actual_value);
   
//--- Set a (1) controlled property, (2) comparison type, (3) object value and
//--- (4) actual controlled property value for activating a pending request
   bool                 SetActivationProperty(const uint index,const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,const int property);
   bool                 SetActivationComparerType(const uint index,const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type);
   bool                 SetActivationControlValue(const uint index,const double value);
   bool                 SetActivationActualValue(const uint index,const double value);
   
//--- Return (1) a pending request activation source, (2) controlled property, (3) comparison type,
//---  (4) object value,(5) actual controlled property value for activating a pending request
   ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE GetActivationSource(const uint index)         const;
   int                  GetActivationProperty(const uint index)                  const;
   ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE   GetActivationComparerType(const uint index)              const;
   double               GetActivationControlValue(const uint index)              const;
   double               GetActivationActualValue(const uint index)               const;
   
//--- Return the flag of a successful check of all controlled object properties and the appropriate actual properties
   bool                 IsAllComparisonCompleted(void)  const;
//--- Return/set the flag of the pending order distance reference point following the price
   bool                 IsFollowThePrice(void)                                   const { return this.m_follow; }
   void                 SetFollowThePrice(const bool flag)                             { this.m_follow=flag;   }
   
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Descriptions of request object properties                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

No construtor da classe definimos o sinalizador para que o preço seja acompanhado pelo preço do ponto de referência do preço de definição de ordem:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CPendRequest::CPendRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status,
                           const uchar id,
                           const double price,
                           const ulong time,
                           const MqlTradeRequest &request,
                           const int retcode)
  {
   this.CopyRequest(request);
   this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif;
   this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   int dg=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SYMBOL));
   this.m_digits_lot=(dg==0 ? 1 : dg);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_STATUS,status);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_ID,id);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE,retcode);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TYPE,this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_RETCODE)>0 ? PEND_REQ_TYPE_ERROR : PEND_REQ_TYPE_REQUEST);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE,time);
   this.SetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_PRICE_CREATE,price);
   this.m_pause.SetTimeBegin(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_TIME_CREATE));
   this.m_pause.SetWaitingMSC(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_WAITING));
   ::ArrayResize(this.m_activated_control,0,10);
   this.m_follow=true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Fora do corpo da classe, escrevemos a implementação de um método que define novos valores para todos os preços da ordem:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set a new value changed by the shift (+/-),                      |
//| for all order prices (+/-)                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPendRequest::SetAllMqlPrices(const double shift)
  {
   this.SetMqlPrice(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_PRICE)-shift);
   if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)!=0)
      this.SetMqlSL(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_SL)-shift);
   if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)!=0)
      this.SetMqlTP(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_TP)-shift);
   if(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)!=0)
      this.SetMqlStopLimit(this.GetProperty(PEND_REQ_PROP_MQL_REQ_STOPLIMIT)-shift);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é transferido o deslocamento do valor do preço e, em seguida, usando os métodos mencionados acima, são definidos novos preços em cada propriedade do objeto-solicitação pendente, propriedade essa que responde aos tipos de preços da ordem pendente, calculados como (valor atual da propriedade menos valor de deslocamento).
Para os preços de StopLoss, de TakeProfit e de StopLimit, é preliminarmente verificada a existência do preço em questão, e o deslocamento é definido apenas se o preço registrado nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação adiada tiver um valor diferente de zero.

Implementamos o método de ajuste de preço da ordem pendente segundo o valor do preço atual no momento da ativação da solicitação pendente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adjust order prices by the current price                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CPendRequest::CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(const double price)
  {
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=this.m_request.type;
   if(!this.m_follow || (type<ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT && type>ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT))
      return;
   this.SetAllMqlPrices(this.PriceCreate()-price);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ao método é transferido o preço atual, em relação ao qual é necessário colocar a ordem pendente. Se o sinalizador indicando ponto de referência para acompanhar o preço não estiver definido, ou se na estrutura da solicitação de negociação do objeto-solicitação pendente não estiver inserida uma ordem pendente, saímos do método.
Em seguida, chamamos o método, considerado acima, para alterar todos os preços de ordem pendente, método esse ao qual transferimos o valor de deslocamento, calculado como preço ao criar o objeto-solicitação pendente menos o preço atual transferido ao método.

Agora fazemos todas as alterações e correções necessárias no arquivo PendReqControl.mqh da classe de gerenciamento de negociação CPendReqControl.

Renomeamos os métodos públicos de criação de solicitações pendentes, isto é: alteramos OpenPositionPending() e PlaceOrderPending() para CreatePReqPosition() e CreatePReqOrder() respectivamente. Parece-me que esses nomes de métodos refletem mais corretamente sua essência (criação de uma solicitação pendente).

Aos parâmetros de entrada do método CreatePReqOrder() adicionamos a transferência de identificadores de grupo:

//--- (1) Create a pending request (1) to open a position, (2) to place a pending order
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                        const double volume,
                                        const string symbol,
                                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const SL sl=0,
                                        const TP tp=0,
                                        const uchar group_id1=0,
                                        const uchar group_id2=0,
                                        const string comment=NULL,
                                        const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                        const double volume,
                                        const string symbol,
                                        const PS price_set,
                                        const PL price_limit=0,
                                        const SL sl=0,
                                        const TP tp=0,
                                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const uchar group_id1=0,
                                        const uchar group_id2=0,
                                        const string comment=NULL,
                                        const datetime expiration=0,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Set pending request activation criteria

No manipulador de solicitações pendentes criadas por solicitação, fazemos uma adição:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The handler of pending requests created by request               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CTradingControl::OnPReqByRequestHandler(CPendRequest *req_obj,const int index)
  {
   //--- get the request structure and the symbol object a trading operation should be performed for
   MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest();
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates())
      return;
   //--- Check the relevance of a pending request and exit to the external loop if the request is handled or an error occurs
   if(!this.CheckPReqRelevance(req_obj,request,index))
      return;

   //--- Update relevant data on request activation conditions
   this.RefreshControlActualDatas(req_obj,symbol_obj);
   
   //--- If all pending request activation conditions are met
   if(req_obj.IsAllComparisonCompleted())
     {
      //--- Set the attempt number in the request object
      req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(uchar(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+1));
      //--- Adjust prices for a pending order relative to the current price and get the request again
      if(request.action==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING)
        {
         req_obj.CorrectMqlPricesByCurrentPrice(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast());
         request=req_obj.MqlRequest();
        }
      //--- Display the request activation message in the journal
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
        {
         ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTIVATED)+(string)req_obj.ID()+":");
         req_obj.PrintShort();
        }
      //--- Depending on the type of action performed in the trading request 
      switch(request.action)
        {
         //--- Opening/closing a position
         case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL :
            //--- If no ticket is present in the request structure - this is opening a position
            if(request.position==0)
               this.OpenPosition((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling);
            //--- If the ticket is present in the request structure - this is a position closure
            else
               this.ClosePosition(request.position,request.volume,request.comment,request.deviation);
            break;
         //--- Modify StopLoss/TakeProfit position
         case TRADE_ACTION_SLTP :
            this.ModifyPosition(request.position,request.sl,request.tp);
            break;
         //--- Close by an opposite one
         case TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY :
            this.ClosePositionBy(request.position,request.position_by);
            break;
         //---
         //--- Place a pending order
         case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING :
            this.PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling);
            break;
         //--- Modify a pending order
         case TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY :
            this.ModifyOrder(request.order,request.price,request.sl,request.tp,request.stoplimit,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling);
            break;
         //--- Remove a pending order
         case TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE :
            this.DeleteOrder(request.order);
            break;
         //---
         default:
            break;
        }  
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Neste caso, se o tipo de operação de negociação, registrada na estrutura da solicitação de negociação do objeto-solicitação pendente, for "definir ordem pendente", chamamos o método de ajuste de preços de ordem pendente, preços esses registrados nas propriedades do objeto-solicitação pendente. Como resultado, os preços da ordem pendente no objeto-solicitação poderão ser ou não ajustados em relação ao preço atual, dependendo do estado do sinalizador de acompanhamento de preço pelo ponto de referência para definir uma ordem pendente no objeto-solicitação pendente. Discutimos esse comportamento acima.

Fazemos um pequeno ajuste no método de criação de solicitação pendente para abertura de posição. Ao criá-lo usando copiar e colar, cometi um erro: o método deve retornar o valor inteiro do ID da solicitação pendente, e, neste momento, em situações de erro ele retorna false. Ajustamos para WRONG_VALUE:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for opening a position                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
int CTradingControl::CreatePReqPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type,
                                        const double volume,
                                        const string symbol,
                                        const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const SL sl=0,
                                        const TP tp=0,
                                        const uchar group_id1=0,
                                        const uchar group_id2=0,
                                        const string comment=NULL,
                                        const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                        const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"

   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)type;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type;
//--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name.
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
//--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
//--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the prices
//--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure,
//--- display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,sl,tp,0,DFUN,symbol_obj))
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));   // No quotes to process the request
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
   //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
     {
      //--- No free IDs to create a pending request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }

//--- Write the volume, deviation, comment and filling type to the request structure
   this.m_request.volume=volume;
   this.m_request.deviation=(deviation==ULONG_MAX ? trade_obj.GetDeviation() : deviation);
   this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment);
   this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling());
//--- Write pending request object ID to the magic number, add group IDs to the magic number value
//--- and fill in the remaining unfilled trading request structure fields
   uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic);
   this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn);
   if(group_id1>0)
      this.SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn);
   if(group_id2>0)
      this.SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn);
   this.m_request.magic=mn;
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,NULL))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Escrevemos a implementação do método de criação de solicitação pendente para colocação de ordem pendente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a pending order                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
int CTradingControl::CreatePReqOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                                     const double volume,
                                     const string symbol,
                                     const PS price_set,
                                     const PL price_limit=0,
                                     const SL sl=0,
                                     const TP tp=0,
                                     const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                     const uchar group_id1=0,
                                     const uchar group_id2=0,
                                     const string comment=NULL,
                                     const datetime expiration=0,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                     const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
//--- If the global trading ban flag is set, exit and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(this.IsTradingDisable())
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Set the error flag as "no errors"
   this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR;
   ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type;
//--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name
   CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol);
   if(symbol_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
//--- Get a trading object from a symbol object
   CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj();
   if(trade_obj==NULL)
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ));
      return WRONG_VALUE; 
     }
//--- Set the prices
//--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure,
//--- display the message in the journal and return WRONG_VALUE
   if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,price_set,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj))
     {
      this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR;
      trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021);
      trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()));
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021));   // No quotes to process the request
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
   //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find, return WRONG_VALUE
   int id=this.GetFreeID();
   if(id<1)
     {
      //--- No free IDs to create a pending request
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_NO_FREE_IDS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }

//--- Write the volume, comment, as well as expiration and filling types to the request structure
   this.m_request.volume=volume;
   this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment);
   this.m_request.type_time=(type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration());
   this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling());
//--- Write the request ID to the magic number, while a symbol name is set in the request structure,
//--- trading operation and order types
   uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic);
   this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn);
   if(group_id1>0)
      this.SetGroupID1(group_id1,mn);
   if(group_id2>0)
      this.SetGroupID2(group_id2,mn);
   this.m_request.magic=mn;
   this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name();
   this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING;
   this.m_request.type=order_type;
//--- As a result of creating a pending trading request, return either its ID or -1 if unsuccessful
   if(this.CreatePendingRequest(PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE,(uchar)id,1,ulong(END_TIME-(ulong)::TimeCurrent()),this.m_request,0,symbol_obj,NULL))
      return id;
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

O método é descrito em detalhes nos comentários. Já consideramos um método semelhante de criação de solicitação pendente para abertura de posição, portanto, deixaremos o código do método para estudá-lo individualmente. Em qualquer caso, na discussão do artigo podem ser tiradas todas as dúvidas que surgirem.

Ao criar uma solicitação pendente, precisamos registrar no objeto-solicitação pendente o preço no momento de sua criação. Precisamos inserir diferentes preços para cada tipo de ordem, por exemplo, para ordens de compra pode ser inserido o preço Ask, já para ordens de venda, o preço Bid atual.
Para fazer isso, fazemos alterações no método de criação de solicitação pendente CreatePendingRequest() no arquivo Trading.mqh da classe do objeto de negociação base CTrading:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest(const ENUM_PEND_REQ_STATUS status,
                                    const uchar id,
                                    const uchar attempts,
                                    const ulong wait,
                                    const MqlTradeRequest &request,
                                    const int retcode,
                                    CSymbol *symbol_obj,
                                    COrder *order)
  {
   //--- Create a new pending request object depending on a request status
   CPendRequest *req_obj=NULL;
   double price=(PositionTypeByOrderType(request.type)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.AskLast() : symbol_obj.BidLast());
   switch(status)
     {
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_OPEN     : req_obj=new CPendReqOpen(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);    break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_CLOSE    : req_obj=new CPendReqClose(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);   break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_SLTP     : req_obj=new CPendReqSLTP(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);    break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_PLACE    : req_obj=new CPendReqPlace(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);   break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_REMOVE   : req_obj=new CPendReqRemove(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);  break;
      case PEND_REQ_STATUS_MODIFY   : req_obj=new CPendReqModify(id,price,symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode);  break;
      default: req_obj=NULL;
        break;
     }
   if(req_obj==NULL)
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ));
      return false;
     }
   //--- If failed to add the request to the list, display the appropriate message,
   //--- remove the created object and return 'false'
   if(!this.m_list_request.Add(req_obj))
     {
      if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
         ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ));
      delete req_obj;
      return false;
     }
   //--- Fill in the properties of a successfully created object by the values passed to the method
   req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait);
   req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait);
   req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(0);
   req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts);
   if(order!=NULL)
     {
      req_obj.SetActualVolume(order.Volume());
      req_obj.SetActualPrice(order.PriceOpen());
      req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(order.PriceStopLimit());
      req_obj.SetActualSL(order.StopLoss());
      req_obj.SetActualTP(order.TakeProfit());
      req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(order.TypeFilling());
      req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(order.TypeTime());
      req_obj.SetActualExpiration(order.TimeExpiration());
     }
   else
     {
      req_obj.SetActualVolume(request.volume);
      req_obj.SetActualPrice(request.price);
      req_obj.SetActualStopLimit(request.stoplimit);
      req_obj.SetActualSL(request.sl);
      req_obj.SetActualTP(request.tp);
      req_obj.SetActualTypeFilling(request.type_filling);
      req_obj.SetActualTypeTime(request.type_time);
      req_obj.SetActualExpiration(request.expiration);
     }
   //--- Display a brief description of a created pending request
   if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
     {
      ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
      req_obj.PrintShort();
     }
   //--- successful
   return true;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui, com ajuda da função de definição de tipo de posição por tipo de ordem PositionTypeByOrderType(), sabemos a direção da ordem, e se ela for de compra, usamos o preço Ask, já se for de venda, usamos o preço Bid. Em seguida, ao criar a solicitação pendente, transferimos ao seu método de criação o preço recebido.

Agora, resta implementar o acesso à funcionalidade criada. Na seção pública do objeto base da biblioteca CEngine declaramos os métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes para definição de todos os tipos de ordens:

//--- Create a pending request (1) to open Buy and (2) Sell positions
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  OpenBuyPending(const double volume,
                                       const string symbol,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const SL sl=0,
                                       const TP tp=0,
                                       const uchar group_id1=0,
                                       const uchar group_id2=0,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename SL,typename TP> 
   int                  OpenSellPending(const double volume,
                                       const string symbol,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const SL sl=0,
                                       const TP tp=0,
                                       const uchar group_id1=0,
                                       const uchar group_id2=0,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
                                    
//--- Create a pending request to place a (1) BuyLimit, (2) BuyStop and (3) BuyStopLimit order
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceBuyLimitPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_set,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceBuyStopPending( const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_set,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_stop,
                                             const PL price_limit,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);

//--- Create a pending request to place a (1) SellLimit, (2) SellStop, (3) SellStopLimit order
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceSellLimitPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_set,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceSellStopPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_set,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
   template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
   int                  PlaceSellStopLimitPending(const double volume,
                                             const string symbol,
                                             const PS price_stop,
                                             const PL price_limit,
                                             const SL sl=0,
                                             const TP tp=0,
                                             const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                             const uchar group_id1=0,
                                             const uchar group_id2=0,
                                             const string comment=NULL,
                                             const datetime expiration=0,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                             const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);

//--- Set pending request activation criteria
   bool                 SetNewActivationProperties(const uchar id,
                                                   const ENUM_PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE source,
                                                   const int property,
                                                   const double control_value,
                                                   const ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE comparer_type,
                                                   const double actual_value);

Já fora do corpo da classe escrevemos a implementação de todos esses métodos, renomeando simultaneamente os métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes para abertura de posições (nós os alteramos anteriormente para nomes mais apropriados):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for opening a Buy position              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
int CEngine::OpenBuyPending(const double volume,
                            const string symbol,
                            const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                            const SL sl=0,
                            const TP tp=0,
                            const uchar group_id1=0,
                            const uchar group_id2=0,
                            const string comment=NULL,
                            const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request for opening a Sell position             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename SL,typename TP> 
int CEngine::OpenSellPending(const double volume,
                            const string symbol,
                            const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                            const SL sl=0,
                            const TP tp=0,
                            const uchar group_id1=0,
                            const uchar group_id2=0,
                            const string comment=NULL,
                            const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX,
                            const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,group_id1,group_id2,comment,deviation,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceBuyLimitPending(const double volume,
                                  const string symbol,
                                  const PS price_set,
                                  const SL sl=0,
                                  const TP tp=0,
                                  const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                  const uchar group_id1=0,
                                  const uchar group_id2=0,
                                  const string comment=NULL,
                                  const datetime expiration=0,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a BuyStop order                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopPending(const double volume,
                                 const string symbol,
                                 const PS price_set,
                                 const SL sl=0,
                                 const TP tp=0,
                                 const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                 const uchar group_id1=0,
                                 const uchar group_id2=0,
                                 const string comment=NULL,
                                 const datetime expiration=0,
                                 const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                 const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(const double volume,
                                      const string symbol,
                                      const PS price_stop,
                                      const PL price_limit,
                                      const SL sl=0,
                                      const TP tp=0,
                                      const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                      const uchar group_id1=0,
                                      const uchar group_id2=0,
                                      const string comment=NULL,
                                      const datetime expiration=0,
                                      const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                      const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else 
      this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
      #endif 
     ); 
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a SellLimit order              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceSellLimitPending(const double volume,
                                   const string symbol,
                                   const PS price_set,
                                   const SL sl=0,
                                   const TP tp=0,
                                   const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                   const uchar group_id1=0,
                                   const uchar group_id2=0,
                                   const string comment=NULL,
                                   const datetime expiration=0,
                                   const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                   const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a SellStop order               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceSellStopPending(const double volume,
                                  const string symbol,
                                  const PS price_set,
                                  const SL sl=0,
                                  const TP tp=0,
                                  const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                  const uchar group_id1=0,
                                  const uchar group_id2=0,
                                  const string comment=NULL,
                                  const datetime expiration=0,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                  const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,symbol,price_set,0,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP>
int CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimitPending(const double volume,
                                       const string symbol,
                                       const PS price_stop,
                                       const PL price_limit,
                                       const SL sl=0,
                                       const TP tp=0,
                                       const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX,
                                       const uchar group_id1=0,
                                       const uchar group_id2=0,
                                       const string comment=NULL,
                                       const datetime expiration=0,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE,
                                       const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE)
  {
   return
     (
      #ifdef __MQL4__ WRONG_VALUE #else 
      this.m_trading.CreatePReqOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,group_id1,group_id2,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling)
      #endif 
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Aqui, os métodos de criação de solicitações pendentes para colocação de ordens pendentes retornam o resultado do método de criação de solicitações pendentes da classe de gerenciamento de negociação CTradingControl, à qual são transferidos os tipos de ordens pendentes necessários, tipos esses que correspondem ao método a partir do qual é criada a solicitação pendente. Para MQL4, retornamos WRONG_VALUE , por enquanto, não implementamos a classe objeto-ordem pendente StopLimit para MQL4.

Estas são todas as alterações necessárias para colocação de ordens pendentes por condições usando solicitações de negociação pendentes.

Teste

Para testar, pegamos o EA do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part32\ usando o novo nome TestDoEasyPart32.mq5.

Tudo o que precisa ser adicionado é o controle de status dos botões responsáveis pela ativação do trabalho com solicitações pendentes em conformidade com os botões de colocação de ordens pendentes. Se pressionado um dos botões " P" ou "T" (condição de preço e condição de tempo) localizados ao lado do botão de definição de ordem pendente, em vez de ser imediatamente colocada uma ordem, será gerada uma solicitação pendente, cuja ativação baseada na condição especificada disparará o posicionamento da ordem pendente. A ordem será colocada em relação ao preço em que ocorrerá a ativação da solicitação pendente.

Para o painel de negociação do EA de teste, à função de processamento de botão pressionado adicionamos duas variáveis para armazenar os valores Point() e Digits() do símbolo atual, além disso, inserimos o processamento de botões pressionados do painel de negociação para criar solicitações pendentes que permitem definir todos os tipos de ordens pendentes:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handle pressing the buttons                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name)
  {
   bool comp_magic=true;   // Temporary variable selecting the composite magic number with random group IDs
   string comment="";
   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT);
   int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   //--- Convert button name into its string ID
   string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix));
   //--- Random group 1 and 2 numbers within the range of 0 - 15
   group1=(uchar)Rand();
   group2=(uchar)Rand();
   uint magic=(comp_magic ? engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number,group1,group2) : magic_number);
   //--- If the button is pressed
   if(ButtonState(button_name))
     {
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Buy 
         if(!pending_buy)
            engine.OpenBuy(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);   // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Buy position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenBuyPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
                  double control_value=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS));
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,control_value,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
              }
            CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
            if(req_obj==NULL)
               return;
            if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
              {
               ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
               req_obj.PrintActivations();
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyLimit
         if(!pending_buy_limit)
            engine.PlaceBuyLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyLimit","Pending BuyLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyLimit order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStop
         if(!pending_buy_stop)
            engine.PlaceBuyStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStop","Pending BuyStop order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStop order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set BuyStopLimit
         if(!pending_buy_stoplimit)
            engine.PlaceBuyStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный BuyStopLimit","Pending order BuyStopLimit"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a BuyStopLimit order with the placement distances
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double ask=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_ASK);
            int id=engine.PlaceBuyStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(ask-distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_ASK,price_act,EQUAL_OR_LESS,ask);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, open Sell
         if(!pending_sell)
            engine.OpenSell(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);  // No comment - the default comment is to be set
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request for opening a Sell position
         else
           {
            int id=engine.OpenSellPending(lot,Symbol(),magic,stoploss,takeprofit);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
                  double control_value=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT),(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS));
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,control_value,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
              }
            CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
            if(req_obj==NULL)
               return;
            if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
              {
               ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
               req_obj.PrintActivations();
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellLimit
         if(!pending_sell_limit)
            engine.PlaceSellLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellLimit","Pending SellLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellLimit order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
            int id=engine.PlaceSellLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStop
         if(!pending_sell_stop)
            engine.PlaceSellStop(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStop","Pending SellStop order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStop order with the placement distance
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
            int id=engine.PlaceSellStopPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT))
        {
         //--- If the pending request creation buttons are not pressed, set SellStopLimit
         if(!pending_sell_stoplimit)
            engine.PlaceSellStopLimit(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic,TextByLanguage("Отложенный SellStopLimit","Pending SellStopLimit order"));
         //--- Otherwise, create a pending request to place a SellStopLimit order with the placement distances
         //--- and set the conditions depending on active buttons
         else
           {
            double bid=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_BID);
            int id=engine.PlaceSellStopLimitPending(lot,Symbol(),distance_pending,distance_stoplimit,stoploss,takeprofit,magic);
            if(id>0)
              {
               //--- If the price criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation price
                  double price_act=NormalizeDouble(bid+distance_pending_request*point,digits);
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_BID,price_act,EQUAL_OR_MORE,bid);
                 }
               //--- If the time criterion is selected
               if(ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"))
                 {
                  //--- set the pending request activation time
                  ulong control_time=TimeCurrent()+bars_delay_pending_request*PeriodSeconds();
                  engine.SetNewActivationProperties((uchar)id,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATION_SOURCE_SYMBOL,PEND_REQ_ACTIVATE_BY_SYMBOL_TIME,control_time,EQUAL_OR_MORE,TimeCurrent());
                 }
               //--- Get a newly created pending request by ID and display the message about adding the conditions to the journal
               CPendRequest *req_obj=engine.GetPendRequestByID((uchar)id);
               if(req_obj==NULL)
                  return;
               if(engine.TradingGetLogLevel(Symbol())>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG)
                 {
                  ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ADD_CRITERIONS)," #",req_obj.ID(),":");
                  req_obj.PrintActivations();
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Buy position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Buy positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            //--- Close the Buy position partially
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL;
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            if(list==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
            list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
            
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            if(list_buy==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            if(list_sell==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               //--- Close the Buy position by the opposite Sell one
               if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL)
                  engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_buy.Ticket(),(ulong)position_sell.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
        
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            //--- Get the Sell position object and close a position by ticket
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only Sell positions from the list and for the current symbol only
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
         //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
         list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
         //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
         int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
         if(index>WRONG_VALUE)
           {
            COrder* position=list.At(index);
            //--- Close the Sell position partially
            if(position!=NULL)
               engine.ClosePositionPartially((ulong)position.Ticket(),position.Volume()/2.0);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY))
        {
         //--- In case of a hedging account
         if(engine.IsHedge())
           {
            CArrayObj *list_buy=NULL, *list_sell=NULL;
            //--- Get the list of all open positions
            CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
            if(list==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
            list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
            
            //--- Select only Sell positions from the list
            list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL);
            if(list_sell==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit
            int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            
            //--- Select only Buy positions from the list
            list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL);
            if(list_buy==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit
            int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL);
            if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE)
              {
               //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell);
               //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit
               COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy);
               //--- Close the Sell position by the opposite Buy one
               if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL)
                  engine.ClosePositionBy((ulong)position_sell.Ticket(),(ulong)position_buy.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all open positions
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition();
         //--- Select only current symbol positions from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit
            for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
              {
               COrder* position=list.At(i);
               if(position==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- close each position by its ticket
               engine.ClosePosition((ulong)position.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove pending orders starting from the oldest one
      else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING))
        {
         //--- Get the list of all orders
         CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings();
         //--- Select only current symbol orders from the list
         list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SYMBOL,Symbol(),EQUAL);
         if(list!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Sort the list by placement time
            list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN);
            int total=list.Total();
            //--- In a loop from an order with the longest time
            for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--)
              {
               COrder* order=list.At(i);
               if(order==NULL)
                  continue;
               //--- delete the order by its ticket
               engine.DeleteOrder((ulong)order.Ticket());
              }
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL))
        {
         //--- If the program is launched in the tester
         if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER))
           {
            //--- Emulate funds withdrawal
            TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal);
           }
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS))
        {
         SetStopLoss();
        }
      //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT))
        {
         SetTakeProfit();
        }
      //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second
      Sleep(100);
      //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is neither a trailing button, nor the buttons enabling pending requests)
      if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL) && StringFind(button,"_PRICE")<0 && StringFind(button,"_TIME")<0)
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
      //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button or the buttons enabling pending requests are pressed
      else
        {
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling trailing
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            trailing_on=true;
           }
         
         //--- Buying
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_buy_limit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_buy_stop=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_buy_stoplimit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_buy=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_buy2=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_buy_by_sell=true;
           }
         
         //--- Selling
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_sell=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_sell_limit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_sell_stop=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_sell_stoplimit=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_sell=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_sell2=true;
           }
         //--- Set the active button color for the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price or time
         if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE" || button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")
           {
            ButtonState(button_name,true);
            pending_close_sell_by_buy=true;
           }
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
   //--- Return a color for the inactive buttons
   else 
     {
      //--- trailing button
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL))
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         trailing_on=false;
        }
      
      //--- Buying
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStop by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing BuyStopLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_buy_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Buy by an opposite Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_buy_by_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }

      //--- Selling
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for opening Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_limit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStop by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_stop=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for placing SellStopLimit by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_sell_stoplimit=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing 1/2 Sell by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell2=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by price
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME"));
        }
      //--- the button enabling pending requests for closing Sell by an opposite Buy by time
      if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_TIME")
        {
         ButtonState(button_name,false);
         pending_close_sell_by_buy=(ButtonState(button_name) | ButtonState(prefix+EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)+"_PRICE"));
        }
      //--- re-draw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Nos blocos de processamento de botões pressionados, tudo está comentado, por isso, em vez de repetir o mesmo, vamos deixá-los para estudar individualmente. Todas as perguntas podem ser feitas na discussão do artigo.

Essas são todas as alterações necessárias no EA de teste.

Compilamos o EA e o iniciamos no testador no modo de visualização.
Basta ativarmos os botões de criação de solicitações pendentes para colocar ordens pendentes e vermos como elas são executadas:


Primeiro, é criada uma solicitação pendente para posicionar uma ordem pendente de acordo com condições de preço e de tempo, enquanto as solicitações pendentes restantes são criadas apenas segundo condições de tempo. Como vemos, todas as ordens pendentes são disparadas quando as condições de ativação são atendidas: a primeira ordem é ativada segundo a condição de preço e de tempo, já a segunda, quando chega o momento de sua ativação. Assim, todo o proposto funciona como planejado.

O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, continuaremos a desenvolver o conceito de solicitações de negociação pendentes e implementaremos a abertura (parcial, total, usando uma oposta) de posições por condição.

Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.
Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

Artigos desta série:

Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados e primeiros resultados
Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios
Parte 3. Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação
Parte 4. Eventos de Negociação. Conceito
Parte 5. Classes e coleções de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa
Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting
Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem stoplimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
Parte 8. Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
Parte 9. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — preparação dos dados
Parte 10. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de ordens pendentes
Parte 11. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 — eventos de encerramento de posição
Parte 12. Implementação da classe de objeto "conta" e da coleção de objetos da conta
Parte 13. Eventos do objeto conta
Parte 14. O objeto símbolo
Parte 15. Coleção de objetos-símbolos
Parte 16. Eventos de coleção de símbolos
Parte 17. Interatividade de objetos de biblioteca
Parte 18. Interatividade do objeto-conta e quaisquer de outros objetos da biblioteca
Parte 19. Classe de mensagens de biblioteca
Parte 20. Criação e armazenamento de recursos de programas
Parte 21 Classes de negociação - objeto base de negociação multiplataforma
Parte 22. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, controle de restrições
Parte 23. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, controle de parâmetros válidos
Parte 24. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, correção automática de parâmetros errados
Parte 25. Classes de negociação - classe básica de negociação, processamento de erros retornados pelo servidor de negociação
Parte 26. Trabalho com ordens pendentes, primeira implementação (abertura de posições)
Parte 27. Trabalho com ordens pendentes, posicionamento de ordens pendentes Parte 28. Trabalho com ordens pendentes de negociação - fechamento, exclusão, modificações
Parte 29. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, classes de objetos-ordens
Parte 30. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, gerenciamento de objetos-ordens
Parte 31. Trabalho com ordens de negociação pendentes, abertura de posições por condições

Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/7536

Arquivos anexados |
Baixar como ZIP
MQL5.zip (3662.36 KB)
MQL4.zip (3662.36 KB)

Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.

Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.

Outros artigos do autor

Últimos Comentários | Ir para discussão (22)
Marco Klaus Gerhard Niese
Marco Klaus Gerhard Niese | 21 mai. 2020 em 16:30
Artyom Trishkin:

ESTÁ BEM. Vou verificar.

Obrigado.

Alguma novidade?
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 5 set. 2020 em 08:47
marco :
Alguma novidade?

Não, eu ainda não fiz isso. Tudo por sua vez, infelizmente.

Anton Iaroshenko
Anton Iaroshenko | 18 abr. 2023 em 12:43

O script falha ao compilar, encontra 7 erros. Detalhes na imagem

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin | 18 abr. 2023 em 12:59
TopSeller #:

O script falha ao compilar, encontra 7 erros. Detalhes na imagem

No momento, não tenho acesso ao computador onde estão os arquivos das versões anteriores da biblioteca. Basta ir até a declaração das variáveis que não podem ser acessadas porque estão na seção privada da classe e especificar umaseção protegida para elas. Em seguida, retorne a seção privada:

protected:

variable

private:

Esse é o meu erro, que ocorreu inadvertidamente, mas não foi percebido pelo compilador da compilação do terminal que eu tinha naquele momento.

Anton Iaroshenko
Anton Iaroshenko | 18 abr. 2023 em 14:51
@Artyom Trishkin, desculpe-me, mas não sou muito bom em programação. Mudei de privado para protegido, mas os erros continuam. Você poderia postar uma versão funcional do script quando tiver tempo para fazê-lo?
Implementando OLAP na negociação (Parte 3): analisando cotações para desenvolver estratégias de negociação Implementando OLAP na negociação (Parte 3): analisando cotações para desenvolver estratégias de negociação
Neste artigo, continuaremos a estudar a abordagem OLAP aplicada à negociação, bem como a expandir os recursos apresentados nos dois primeiros artigos. Desta vez, analisaremos cotações de maneira operacional. Formularemos e testaremos uma hipótese sobre estratégias de negociação baseadas em indicadores históricos agregados. Apresentaremos EAs para estudos de padrões de barras e negociação adaptativa.
Monitoramento de sinais de negociação multimoeda (Parte 1): Desenvolvimento da estrutura do aplicativo Monitoramento de sinais de negociação multimoeda (Parte 1): Desenvolvimento da estrutura do aplicativo
Neste artigo, nós discutiremos a ideia de criar um monitor de sinais de negociação de várias moedas e desenvolveremos a estrutura do futuro aplicativo juntamente com o seu protótipo, além de criar sua estrutura para as operações adicionais. O artigo apresenta uma criação passo a passo de um aplicativo flexível de várias moedas que permitirá a geração dos sinais de negociação e que ajudará os traders a encontrar os sinais desejados.
Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXIII): solicitações de negociação pendentes, fechamento de posições por condições Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXXIII): solicitações de negociação pendentes, fechamento de posições por condições
Continuamos a trabalhar na funcionalidade da biblioteca para negociar usando solicitações pendentes. Nós já implementamos o envio de solicitações pendentes segundo condições para abrir posições e definir ordens pendentes. Hoje criaremos um recurso para fechamento parcial, total e por meio da posição oposta, tudo isso segundo condições.
Abordagem econométrica para a busca de padrões de mercado: Autocorrelação, Mapas de Calor e Gráficos de Dispersão Abordagem econométrica para a busca de padrões de mercado: Autocorrelação, Mapas de Calor e Gráficos de Dispersão
O artigo apresenta um estudo extenso das características sazonais: autocorrelação, mapas de calor e gráficos de dispersão. O objetivo do artigo é mostrar que a "memória de mercado" é de natureza sazonal, na qual ela é expressa através da correlação maximizada de incrementos de ordem arbitrária.