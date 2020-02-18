Biblioteca para criação simples e rápida de programas para MetaTrader (Parte XXIV): classe básica de negociação, correção automática de parâmetros errados

Sumário

No último artigo, adicionamos um controle de parâmetros errados à classe de negociação. Tudo o que é feito ao controlar os valores de uma ordem de negociação é verificar que os valores transferidos para os métodos de negociação estejam corretos e, se forem detectados valores incorretos em qualquer um dos parâmetros, a partir do método de negociação será retornada uma mensagem de erro. Esse comportamento não permitirá que o EA carregue o servidor de negociação com pedidos deliberadamente errados, mas também não dará controle total sobre o comportamento do EA. Afinal, é possível verificar valores incorretos que podem ser corrigidos e corrigi-los, se possível, e enviar uma ordem de negociação já ajustada ao servidor.

Em geral, o EA deve ser capaz de agir de acordo com as circunstâncias e com a lógica predefinida pelo usuário para o tratamento de erros nas ordens de negociação. Assim, nas configurações é possível fornecer ao EA uma indicação de como agir quando encontrados erros nas ordens de negociação:

Se na ordem de negociação for detectado um erro, simplesmente saímos do método de negociação, permitindo que o usuário crie por conta própria um manipulador de parâmetros incorretos para uma ordem incorreta. Após determinar se possível corrigir um valor incorreto numa ordem de negociação, corrigimos imediatamente os valores e enviamos a ordem de negociação correta.

Ou, se precisarmos saber o que aconteceu em essência com o erro recebido, repetimos a ordem após uma pausa ou simplesmente fazemos novamente a ordem com os mesmos parâmetros.

Ao processar um erro nos parâmetros de uma ordem de negociação, são prováveis vários resultados:

Não se pode continuar negociando com o EA até que o usuário corrija a causa dos erros.



Não se pode enviar uma ordem de negociação - saída do método de negociação.

São corrigidos valores incorretos e enviada uma ordem de negociação corrigida.

É enviada imediatamente uma ordem de negociação com os parâmetros iniciais (supondo que as condições de negociação melhoraram).

Após uma espera, são atualizados os dados de cotação e é enviada uma ordem de negociação com os parâmetros iniciais.

Hoje, nas ordens de negociação criaremos um manipulador de erros que corresponderá à funcionalidade listada, ou seja, o erro e sua causa serão verificados e será retornado o método de tratamento do erro:

proibição de realizar operações de negociação,



interrupção de operação de negociação,

correção de parâmetros errôneos,

solicitação de negociação com parâmetros iniciais,

solicitação de negociação após espera (solução temporária),

criação de uma solicitação de negociação pendente (nos próximos artigos)



Ideia

A realização de operações de negociação deve ser restrita quando é proibida a negociação no servidor ou quando é proibida usando EAs. Em tal situação é completamente irracional tentar enviar solicitações de negociação desnecessárias, pois o EA só pode trabalhar como assistente analítico. Para fazer isso, teremos uma sinalizador global que será definido ao tentar negociar pela primeira vez e ao determinar se é possível fazer isso.

Interrupção de operação de negociação — se houver algum erro, sairemos do método de negociação, deixando ao usuário a oportunidade de tomar uma decisão programática para continuar com as tentativas de negociação com os mesmos parâmetros inalterados.

A correção de parâmetros incorretos funcionará da seguinte forma: ao verificar se uma solicitação de negociação é correta, será compilada uma lista de erros encontrados. O método de verificação de parâmetros examinará todos os erros desta lista e retornará o código do comportamento do método de negociação. Se for encontrado um erro que não permita continuar negociando, o método retornará o código de saída do método de negociação, pois, seja como for, o envio de ordem de negociação não levará a um resultado positivo. Se for encontrado um erro corrigível, serão chamados os métodos para corrigir os valores correspondentes da ordem de negociação e será retornado um resultado indicando uma verificação bem-sucedida. O método também retornará códigos do comportamento do método de negociação, como "Aguardar e repetir", "Atualizar dados e repetir" e "Criar solicitação pendente".

O que significa isso?

O comportamento "Aguardar e repetir" é necessário, por exemplo, quando o mercado esteja próximo de um dos stops da ordem ou do seu preço de ativação, enquanto isso tentamos alterar o valor dos stops ou excluir a ordem/fechar a posição. Se o preço para acionar os níveis de stop estiver dentro da zona de congelamento das operações de negociação, o servidor retornará que é proibido alterar os valores da ordem. Nessa situação, existe apenas uma saída, isto é, esperar um pouco na esperança de que o preço saia da zona de congelamento das ordens de negociação e enviar uma solicitação de negociação para alterar os parâmetros de ordem ou posição ou excluir a ordem após espera.

O comportamento "Atualizar dados e repetir" é necessário, por exemplo, se os preços estiverem desatualizados durante o processamento de uma ordem de negociação e recebemos uma requote.



Comportamento "Criar solicitação pendente". O que significa isso?

Se observarmos atentamente os dois métodos de processamento anteriores, fica claro que, ao aguardar, simplesmente esperaremos no método de negociação até o tempo de espera expirar e enviaremos a solicitação de negociação. Em princípio, esse comportamento é justificado se não for necessário realizar simultaneamente uma análise do estado do ambiente de negociação. Portanto, para liberar o programa da necessidade de "permanecer" dentro do método de negociação, simplesmente criamos uma solicitação de negociação pendente na qual serão registrados os parâmetros e o tempo de espera com o número de tentativas.

Assim, a criação de uma solicitação pendente elimina completamente a necessidade do comportamento “Atualizar dados e repetir” e “Aguardar e repetir”, pois esses dois comportamentos são essencialmente solicitações de negociação pendentes, um com espera mínima e outro com um determinado tempo de espera. Bem, a capacidade de criar solicitações pendentes no programa dará ao usuário outro método de realização de operações de negociação. Neste artigo, não criaremos solicitações pendentes, já que deixaremos para os artigos próximos.

Antes de começar, quero lembrá-lo de que no último artigo começamos a fazer alterações na definição de evento de negociação:

Várias vezes, os usuários relataram um erro ao receber o último evento de negociação. Acontece que, no EA de teste dos artigos que descrevem o recebimento de eventos de negociação, o recebimento da ocorrência de um evento de negociação foi criado usando como base a comparação do evento anterior com o atual. Isso era suficiente para testar como funcionava a biblioteca ao rastrear eventos de negociação, pois, na época em que escrevemos artigos sobre eventos de negociação, ainda não havia uma intenção de usar uma versão incompleta da biblioteca. Mas, resulta que agora a obtenção de ocorrências de eventos está sendo procurada, e precisamos saber exatamente qual é o último evento. Aquela maneira de obter o evento de negociação nem sempre informava sobre o evento, bastava duas vezes seguidas fazer uma ordem pendente que já a segunda não era rastreada no programa (todos os eventos eram rastreados na biblioteca), uma vez que o penúltimo e o último evento eram iguais, mas, de fato, as ordens colocadas eram diferentes. Por isso, vamos corrigir esse comportamento. Hoje, simplesmente criaremos um sinalizador que informará o programa sobre a ocorrência de um evento e já no programa poderemos ver de que tipo de evento se trata. No próximo artigo, concluiremos o recebimento de eventos de negociação no programa, para isso, criaremos uma lista completa contendo todos os eventos ocorrendo simultaneamente e a forneceremos ao programa. Assim, poderemos no programa não apenas descobrir a presença de um evento de negociação, mas também de ver todos os eventos ocorrendo simultaneamente, como foi realizado para eventos de conta e para eventos de coleção de símbolos.

Hoje, antes de continuar a trabalhar na classe de negociação, concluiremos o trabalho de alteração dessa funcionalidade.



Corrigindo a definição de eventos de negociação

Como quase todos nossos objetos são criados com base no objeto base de objetos de biblioteca e nele já há uma lista contendo eventos e um método que retorna o sinalizador do evento deste objeto, agora adicionamos todos os eventos de negociação à lista de eventos do objeto base e podemos obter o sinalizador de evento dessa classe através do método IsEvent(). Os sinalizadores de eventos são definidos pela classe automaticamente. Mas precisaremos poder definir por conta própria o sinalizador do evento de negociação, ocorrido a partir de outras classes, e seus manipuladores de eventos.

Para isso adicionamos um método para definir o sinalizador de evento do objeto base para a classe CEventBaseObj no arquivo BaseObj.mqh:

void SetEvent( const bool flag) { this .m_is_event=flag; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; }

Agora na classe de coleção de eventos de negociação CEventsCollection quando qualquer novo evento aparecer, precisamos criar uma descrição desse evento, colocá-la na lista de novos eventos da classe base de todos os objetos e definir o sinalizador para o novo evento.

Assim, todos os eventos recém-ocorridos - suas descrições - serão colocados na lista de eventos de negociação da classe base da coleção de símbolos. E já nesta lista, podemos ler facilmente essa lista no programa e processar cada evento contido nessa lista.

Faremos todas as melhorias necessárias no arquivo de classe do evento de negociação EventsCollection.mqh.



Na seção pública da classe, inserimos a definição de dois novos métodos —

método para obter o objeto de evento base por seu índice na listae

método que retorna o número de novos eventos:



ENUM_TRADE_EVENT GetLastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } CEventBaseObj *GetTradeEventByIndex ( const int index) { return this .GetEvent(index, false ); } int GetTradeEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total() ; }

O método que retorna o objeto de evento base por índice chama o método do objeto base GetEvent(), ao qual transferimos o índice do evento necessário e o sinalizador redefinido (false) que permite verificar se o índice fica fora da lista de eventos — para não ajustar o evento retornado se o índice ficar fora da lista de eventos. Em outras palavras, se transferirmos um índice inexistente, o método retornará NULL. Se transferíssemos no valor do sinalizador true, o método retornaria o último evento, que não precisamos aqui.



Método que retorna o número de novos eventos apenas retorna o tamanho da lista de eventos do objeto base.



Como, na classe de coleção de eventos de negociação no temporizador, as alterações das listas de ordens e posições históricas e de mercado são constantemente visualizadas, no método Refresh() é necessário limpar a lista de eventos básicos de negociação e definir sinalizador de lista classificada:

void CEventsCollection::Refresh(CArrayObj* list_history, CArrayObj* list_market, CArrayObj* list_changes, CArrayObj* list_control, const bool is_history_event, const bool is_market_event, const int new_history_orders, const int new_market_pendings, const int new_market_positions, const int new_deals, const double changed_volume) { if (list_history== NULL || list_market== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear() ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if (is_market_event) {

Em todos os métodos de criação de um novo evento CreateNewEvent(), após a linha de envio do evento, precisamos acrescentar a adição deste evento à lista de eventos básicos:

event.SendEvent(); CBaseObj::EventAdd( this .m_trade_event,order.Ticket(),order.Price(),order. Symbol ());

Tudo isso já está incluído na lista de métodos, portanto, vamos economizar espaço no artigo, pois tudo pode ser baixado dos arquivos anexados ao artigo e lido.

Agora, na seção pública da classe do objeto principal da biblioteca CEngine inserimos o método que retorna o objeto de evento base por seu índice na lista e o método que retorna o número de novos eventos:



CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } CEventBaseObj *GetTradeEventByIndex ( const int index) { return this .m_events.GetTradeEventByIndex(index); } int GetTradeEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_events.GetTradeEventsTotal(); }

Esses métodos simplesmente chamam os métodos da classe da coleção de eventos de negociação com o mesmo nome, discutidos acima.



Essas são todas as alterações necessárias para que possamos rastrear todos os eventos ocorridos simultaneamente e enviados ao programa num único pacote. Isso será visto mais tarde, ao testar a funcionalidade descrita no artigo.



Agora podemos começar a refinar ainda mais a classe de negociação.



Manipulador de erros nos parâmetros da solicitação de negociação



Primeiro, adicionamos os índices de mensagens necessárias ao arquivo Datas.mqh:



MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED , MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST , MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT , };

e os textos correspondentes a esses índices:

{ "Запрос отклонён до отправки на сервер по причине:" , "The request was rejected before being sent to the server due to:" }, { "Ошибочный запрос:" , "Invalid request:" } , { "Недостаточно средств для совершения торговой операции" , "Not enough money to perform trading operation" }, { "Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе" , "Unsupported price parameter type in request" }, { "Торговля отключена для эксперта до устранения причины запрета" , "Trading for the expert is disabled until this ban is eliminated" } , { "Торговая операция прервана" , "Trading operation aborted" } , { "Корректировка параметров торгового запроса ..." , "Correction of trade request parameters ..." } , { "Создание отложенного запроса" , "Create a pending request" } , { "Нет возможности скорректировать лот" , "There is no possibility to correct the lot" } , };

No arquivo Defines.mqh inserimos as enumerações necessárias para determinar e retornar métodos para processar erros em solicitações de negociação e erros retornados pelo servidor de negociação.

Para definir o comportamento do erro diretamente para o EA

adicionamos uma enumeração que descreva o possível comportamento do EA quando um erro for detectado numa solicitação de negociação ou quando um erro for retornado por um servidor de negociação:

enum ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR { ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK, ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT, ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST, };

Nas configurações do EA, será possível definir seu comportamento ao processar erros, especificando um dos parâmetros desta enumeração.

Ao verificar os valores dos parâmetros de uma solicitação de negociação, são possíveis vários métodos de tratamento de erros. Para que possamos saber quais erros são detectados ao verificar vários parâmetros da ordem de negociação e quais condições de negociação influenciam o aparecimento tais erros,

adicionamos uma enumeração com sinalizadores de possíveis métodos para processamento de situações de erro:



enum ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS { TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR = 0 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR = 1 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR = 2 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST = 4 , };

Ao verificar os parâmetros de uma ordem de negociação e a capacidade de executá-la, adicionaremos sinalizadores de comportamento ao processar erros:

0 — nenhum erro, o que significa que se pode enviar a ordem de negociação,

1 — erro fatal, com esse erro, é absolutamente inútil continuar as tentativas de negociação e o EA precisa ser transferido para o modo analítico de assistente de não negociação,

2 — algo deu errado e houve uma falha na biblioteca, simplesmente deve-se interromper a execução do método de negociação para evitar o mau funcionamento da classe de negociação,

4 — o erro pode ser corrigido e está registrado na lista de erros para chamar o método para corrigi-los.

O método de verificação de erros retornará maneiras de lidar com os erros encontrados, para que seja possível processá-los corretamente posteriormente.

Para isso, adicionamos uma enumeração de possíveis métodos para processar os erros das ordens de negociação e de retornos do servidor de negociação: enum ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD { ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING, }; Nas descrições das constantes da enumeração, também são claros os métodos para lidar com situações de erro. Também aprimoraremos o objeto básico de negociação. Dependendo do método de construção de barras no gráfico, a negociação é realizada com base nos preços de Ask e Bid ou nos preços de Ask e Last. Atualmente, na classe básica de negociação é possível negociar apenas com base nos preços de Ask e Bid. Adicionamos uma rotina para verificar em que preços está baseado o gráfico e que preços usaremos ao negociar. Além disso, para verificar os códigos retornados pelo servidor de negociação, neste caso, após enviar a ordem de negociação para o servidor, em MQL5, existe a estrutura de resultado da solicitação de negociação MqlTradeResult, os campos retcode e comment conterão um código de erro e uma descrição do código de erro, respectivamente. Para MQL4, não é fornecida essa possibilidade, em cujo caso é necessário ler o código de erro com a função GetLastError(), que retorna o último código de erro. Como nossa biblioteca é multiplataforma, para MQL4, precisamos preencher os campos da estrutura do resultado da solicitação de negociação por conta própria após enviá-la ao servidor. Ao verificar a distância de posicionamento de ordens de stop em relação ao preço, também observamos a distância de colocação do tamanho mínimo permitido dos níveis de stop (StopLevel), que definido para o símbolo. Se o valor StopLevel retornado pela função

SymbolInfoInteger() com o ID da propriedade SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL for igual a zero, isso não significa a ausência de um recuo mínimo expresso em pontos em relação ao preço para ordens de stop, mas, sim, que esse nível é flutuante. Portanto, para ajustar o tamanho do recuo das ordens de stop a partir do preço, é necessário selecionar o nível "em vigor" ou usar para o tamanho do recuo o tamanho do spread atual multiplicado por um determinado valor. Normalmente, para um ajuste suave do nível de stop, é usado o valor de spread duplo. multiplicadorPara definir o valor desse fator para cada objeto de cada símbolo, adicionamos ao objeto de negociação o multiplicador em si e seus os métodos de retorno e configuração. Ao verificar a distância de posicionamento de ordens de stop em relação ao preço, também observamos a distância de colocação do tamanho mínimo permitido dos níveis de stop (StopLevel), que definido para o símbolo. Se o valor StopLevel retornado pela função Faremos as alterações necessárias na classe do objeto básico de negociação CTradeObj no arquivo TradeObj.mqh. Na seção privada da classe, declaramos duas variáveis-membro da classe, para armazenar o tipo de preço para a construção de barras e

multiplicador de spread para ajustar os níveis de ordem de stop:

SActions m_datas; MqlTick m_tick; MqlTradeRequest m_request; MqlTradeResult m_result; ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE m_chart_mode ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING m_type_filling; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME m_type_expiration; int m_symbol_expiration_flags; ulong m_magic; string m_symbol; string m_comment; ulong m_deviation; double m_volume; datetime m_expiration; bool m_async_mode; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; int m_stop_limit; bool m_use_sound; uint m_multiplier ;

Na seção pública da classe, escreveremos o método que define o valor do multiplicador de spread e o método que retorna o valor do multiplicador:



public : CTradeObj(); void SetSpreadMultiplier ( const uint value ) { this .m_multiplier=( value == 0 ? 1 : value ); } uint SpreadMultiplier ( void ) const { return this .m_multiplier; }

Ao definir o valor do multiplicador de spread, verificamos o valor passado ao método para que a igualdade seja zero e, se for igual, atribuímos o valor de 1.

Também na seção pública da classe, inseriremos dois métodos: um que define o código de erro da solicitação de negociaçãoe

outro que define a descrição do código de erro da solicitação de negociação:



void SetResultRetcode ( const uint retcode) { this .m_result.retcode=retcode; } void SetResultComment ( const string comment) { this .m_result.comment=comment; }

No construtor da classe atribuímos ao multiplicador de spread um valor padrãoigual a 1:

CTradeObj::CTradeObj( void ) : m_magic( 0 ), m_deviation( 5 ), m_stop_limit( 0 ), m_expiration( 0 ), m_async_mode( false ), m_type_filling( ORDER_FILLING_FOK ), m_type_expiration( ORDER_TIME_GTC ), m_comment(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ " by DoEasy" ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG) { this .m_margin_mode= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ); this .m_multiplier= 1 ; this .m_use_sound= false ; this .InitSounds(); }

No método Init() que define os valores padrão dos parâmetros do objeto de negociação,

definimos o valor através da variável m_chart_mode, que armazenam os preços de construção de barras:



void CTradeObj::Init( const string symbol, const ulong magic, const double volume, const ulong deviation, const int stoplimit, const datetime expiration, const bool async_mode, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_expiration, ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level) { this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .SetMagic(magic); this .SetDeviation(deviation); this .SetVolume(volume); this .SetExpiration(expiration); this .SetTypeFilling(type_filling); this .SetTypeExpiration(type_expiration); this .SetAsyncMode(async_mode); this .SetLogLevel(log_level); this .m_symbol_expiration_flags=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE ); this .m_volume=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_chart_mode= #ifdef __MQL5__ ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) #else SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID #endif ; }

Neste caso, para MQL5 obtemos os dados com a ajuda da função SymbolInfoInteger() com identificador SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, enquanto

para MQL4, registramos que as barras são construídas com base no preço Bid.



Agora precisamos adicionar a cada método de negociação o preenchimento da estrutura de retorno do servidor de negociação.

Vejamos um exemplo usando um método de abertura de posição:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_NOT_GET_PRICE),CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.type = OrderTypeByPositionType(type); this .m_request.price = (type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? this .m_tick.ask : ( this .m_chart_mode== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .m_tick.bid : this .m_tick.last)); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.deviation= (deviation== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_deviation : deviation); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); #ifdef __MQL5__ return (! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result)); #else :: ResetLastError (); int ticket=:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ); if (ticket!= WRONG_VALUE ) { :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.deal=ticket; this .m_result.price=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderOpenPrice() : this .m_request.price); this .m_result.volume=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this .m_request.volume); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return true ; } else { :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return false ; } #endif }

Neste caso, para MQL5, nós, como antes, retornamos o resultado da função OrderSend(), enquanto, para MQL4, verificamos o número do ticket que retorna a função MQL4 de envio de ordem. Se a solicitação de negociação for concluída com êxito, a função retornará o ticket da ordem aberta. Se houve erro — WRONG_VALUE. Portanto, verificamos que a função não nos retorna -1, e, se for assim, atualizamos a cotação do símbolo, preenchemos os campos da estrutura do resultado da solicitação de negociação com os dados apropriados e retornamos true (função concluída com sucesso).

Se a função de envio de ordem retorna -1, na estrutura do resultado da solicitação de negociação, escrevemos o código do último erro, os preços atuais, a descriptografia do código do último erro. Todos os outros campos da estrutura são deixados zerados. Como resultado, retornamos false — erro ao enviar ordem de negociação.

Como resultado desta modificação, podemos ver o resultado da solicitação usando esses métodos de classe para qualquer resultado do envio de uma ordem de negociação:

uint GetResultRetcode( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode; } ulong GetResultDeal( void ) const { return this .m_result.deal; } ulong GetResultOrder( void ) const { return this .m_result.order; } double GetResultVolume( void ) const { return this .m_result.volume; } double GetResultPrice( void ) const { return this .m_result.price; } double GetResultBid( void ) const { return this .m_result.bid; } double GetResultAsk( void ) const { return this .m_result.ask; } string GetResultComment( void ) const { return this .m_result.comment; } uint GetResultRequestID( void ) const { return this .m_result.request_id; } uint GetResultRetcodeEXT( void ) const { return this .m_result.retcode_external;}

Os outros métodos de negociação são modificados de maneira semelhante, aqui não faz sentido considerá-los, pois tudo está nos arquivos anexados no final do artigo.

Na classe do objeto-conta CAccount no arquivo Account.mqh modificamos um pouco o método que retorna a margem necessária para abrir uma posição ou fazer um pedido pendente:

double CAccount::MarginForAction( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string symbol, const double volume, const double price) const { double margin= EMPTY_VALUE ; #ifdef __MQL5__ return (!:: OrderCalcMargin ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE (action % 2 ) ,symbol,volume,price,margin) ? EMPTY_VALUE : margin); #else return this .MarginFree()-::AccountFreeMarginCheck(symbol, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE (action % 2 ) ,volume); #endif }

Tudo o que precisamos adicionar aqui é uma conversão do tipo de ordem transferido ao método em dois valores - ORDER_TYPE_BUY ou ORDER_TYPE_SELL -, uma vez que as funções MQL5 e MQL4 com as quais trabalha o método exigem apenas esse tipo de ordem.

Deixe-me lembrá-lo de que o restante da divisão por 2 valores da constante do tipo de ordem sempre retorna um dos dois valores:



ou 0 (ORDER_TYPE_BUY),

ou 1 (ORDER_TYPE_SELL).



O que precisamos converter no tipo correto de ordem.



Na classe CTrading no arquivo Trading.mqh criamos anteriormente uma estrutura personalizada para preencher os parâmetros de preço da ordem de negociação:

struct SDataPrices { double open; double limit; double sl; double tp; }; SDataPrices m_req_price;

Mas em MQL existe uma estrutura especial MqlTradeRequest, e para não confundir com uma estrutura desnecessária,

substituímos na seção privada da classe a estrutura personalizada pela padrão, também

declaramos uma variável-membro da classe para armazenar sinalizadores de causas de erros na solicitação de negociação e

uma variável para armazenar o comportamento do EA em caso de erros no envio de ordens de negociação:

class CTrading { private : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; MqlTradeRequest m_request ; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags ; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior ; bool AddErrorCodeToList( const int error_code);

Também na seção privada da classe, escreveremos o método que retorna a presença de sinalizador na variável que armazena os sinalizadores de causas de erros,

o método que retorna a presença de código de erro na lista de erros e

os métodos de definição e retorno de ações durante o tratamento de erros:



bool IsPresentErrorFlag ( const int code) const { return ( this .m_error_reason_flags & code)==code; } bool IsPresentErorCode ( const int code) { this .m_list_errors.Sort(); return this .m_list_errors.Search(code)> WRONG_VALUE ; } void SetErrorHandlingBehavior ( const ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR behavior) { this .m_err_handling_behavior=behavior; } ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR ErrorHandlingBehavior ( void ) const { return this .m_err_handling_behavior; }

Do método que verifica se há suficientes fundos removemos o código de exibição de mensagem sobre fundos insuficientes no log:

if (money_free<= 0 #ifdef __MQL4__ || :: GetLastError ()== 134 #endif ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { string message= ( symbol_obj.Name()+ " " +:: DoubleToString (volume,symbol_obj.DigitsLot())+ " " + ( order_type> ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? OrderTypeDescription(order_type, false , false ) : PositionTypeDescription(PositionTypeByOrderType(order_type)) )+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (money_free,( int ) this .m_account.CurrencyDigits())+ ")" ); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR), ": " ,message); this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR); } return false ; }

Agora, a partir de outro método será exibida uma mensagem sobre falta de fundos.

Neste método, apenas adicionamos um sinalizador indicando que o erro deve ser pesquisado na lista de erros, e

adicionamos o código de erro à lista de erros:



bool CTrading::CheckMoneyFree( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, const bool mess= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action= this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type); double money_free= ( #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_account.MarginFree()- this .m_account.MarginForAction(action,symbol_obj.Name(),volume,price) #else ::AccountFreeMarginCheck(symbol_obj.Name(),action,volume) #endif ); if (money_free<= 0 #ifdef __MQL4__ || :: GetLastError ()== 134 #endif ) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR) ; return false ; } return true ; }

Declaramos os métodos para ajustar os preços de ordens de stop e o preço para definir uma ordem pendente, o método para ajustar o volume numa ordem de negociação,

o método que indica como lidar com o erro e ométodo de correção de erros na ordem de negociação:

double CorrectStopLoss( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double stop_loss, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectTakeProfit( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double take_profit, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectPricePending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ); double CorrectVolume( const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD ResultProccessingMethod ( void ); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD RequestErrorsCorrecting ( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier,CSymbol *symbol_obj); public :

Complementamos a especificação di método para verificar restrições e erros, e alteramos o tipo de retorno de bool para ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD:



ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, CSymbol *symbol_obj, const CTradeObj *trade_obj , const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 );

O método agora se torna mais completo, ele verifica imediatamente possíveis métodos para corrigir erros na ordem de negociação, e agora o método retorna um método para processar erros encontrados. Anteriormente, ele simplesmente retornava o sinalizador de verificação bem-sucedida.



Declaramos um método para definir o multiplicador de spread:

void SetCorrectTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeFilling( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type= ORDER_FILLING_FOK , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetCorrectTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetTypeExpiration( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type= ORDER_TIME_GTC , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetMagic( const ulong magic, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetComment( const string comment, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetDeviation( const ulong deviation, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetVolume( const double volume= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetExpiration( const datetime expiration= 0 , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetAsyncMode( const bool mode= false , const string symbol= NULL ); void SetLogLevel( const ENUM_LOG_LEVEL log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG, const string symbol= NULL ); void SetSpreadMultiplier ( const uint value= 1 , const string symbol= NULL );

Adicionamos os métodos de definição e de retorno de sinalizador de permissão de negociação para o EA:



void SetUseSounds( const bool flag); bool IsUseSounds( void ) const { return this .m_use_sound; } void SetTradingDisableFlag ( const bool flag) { this .m_is_trade_disable=flag; } bool IsTradingDisable ( void ) const { return this .m_is_trade_disable;}

Existem erros que após serem identificados não é possível realizar operações de negociação adicionais, restringindo completamente a negociação para a conta. Este sinalizador é definido quando esses erros são detectados e não permite o envio de novas ordens de negociação desnecessárias.



No construtor da classe redefinimos o sinalizador de proibição de negociação, e

definimos o comportamento padrão do EA em caso de erros de solicitação de negociação como "ajustar parâmetros":

CTrading::CTrading() { this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); this .m_log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG; this .m_is_trade_disable= false ; this .m_err_handling_behavior=ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); }

O comportamento do EA em caso de erros nos métodos de negociação pode ser definido nas configurações do EA. Mas até que todos os manipuladores estejam prontos, usaremos o método de correção automática de erros.



A implementação do método para processar códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação nesta execução retorna apenas um sinalizador de sucesso:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod( void ) { return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK ; }

Porque é assim? Só que neste artigo não consideramos esse método, uma vez que faremos o processamento dos códigos de retorno do servidor de negociação no próximo artigo. Mas o método já foi descrito e implementado numa execução mínima.



Implementação do método de correção de erros numa ordem de negociação:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier, CSymbol *symbol_obj) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ) || this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10006 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10011 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10012 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10013 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10017 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10018 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10023 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10025 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10026 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10027 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10032 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10033 ) || this .IsPresentErorCode( 10034 ) ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int err= this .m_list_errors.At(i); if (err== NULL ) continue ; switch (err) { case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP : request.volume=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(request.volume); break ; case MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED : request.sl= 0 ; break ; case MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED : request.tp= 0 ; break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.price= this .CorrectPricePending(order_type,request.price, 0 ,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.sl= this .CorrectStopLoss(order_type,request.price,request.sl,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL : request.tp= this .CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,request.price,request.tp,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR : request.volume= this .CorrectVolume(request.volume,request.price,order_type,symbol_obj,DFUN); if (request.volume== 0 ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; default : break ; } } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

A lógica do método é descrita nos comentários no código. Em resumo: se encontrarmos códigos de erro não processados, retornamos o método de processamento "interromper tentativa de negociar"; quando encontramos erros que podem ser corrigidos, corrigimos os valores dos parâmetros e retornamos OK.

Modificação do método que verifica restrições para negociação e erros da solicitação de negociação:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::CheckErrors( const double volume, const double price, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, CSymbol *symbol_obj, const CTradeObj *trade_obj, const string source_method, const double limit= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { if ( this .IsTradingDisable()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; } this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; bool res= true ; this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); res &= this .CheckTradeConstraints(volume,action,symbol_obj,source_method,sl,tp); if (action<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) res &= this .CheckMoneyFree(volume,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method); res &= this .CheckLevels(action,order_type,price,limit,sl,tp,symbol_obj,source_method); if (!res) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { #ifdef __MQL5__ :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE : MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); #else for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) :: Print ((total> 1 ? string (i+ 1 )+ ". " : "" ),CMessage::Text(m_list_errors.At(i))); :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE : MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST)); #endif } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST)); return this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj); } } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK ; }

O código completo está marcado em amarelo. Agora, no método, primeiro é verificado o sinalizador de proibição de negociação definido e, se definido, é retornado o tipo de processamento de erro "proibir que o EA opere". Além disso, dependendo do comportamento predeterminado do EA durante erros e de acordo com o código de erro, é retornado o método de processamento de erro necessário. Se não houver erros, será retornado um código que não exige processar erros.

No método de verificação de restrições de negociação foram feitas melhorias semelhantes, mas todas se referem apenas à adição de sinalizadores necessários que indicam a presença de diferentes tipos de erros e como lidar com eles.

Como todas as ações executadas no método e sua lógica são bem descritas nos comentários do código, veremos apenas a versão final do método já desenvolvido:

bool CTrading::CheckTradeConstraints( const double volume, const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action_type, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method, double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 ) { bool res= true ; if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { if (!:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10031 ); return false ; } } else if (! this .m_account.TradeAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (! this .m_account.TradeExpert()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (!:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (!:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED )) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED); return false ; } if (action_type<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY); return false ; } if (volume<symbol_obj.LotsMin()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } else if (volume>symbol_obj.LotsMax()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } double step=symbol_obj.LotsStep(); if ( fabs (( int ) round (volume/step)*step-volume)> 0.0000001 ) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } } if (action_type<ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsMarketOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } else if (action_type>ACTION_TYPE_SELL && action_type<ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if ( this .m_account.LimitOrders()> 0 && this .OrdersTotalAll()+ 1 > this .m_account.LimitOrders()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10033 ); return false ; } if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsLimitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP) { if (!symbol_obj.IsStopOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } #ifdef __MQL5__ else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action_type==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (!symbol_obj.IsStopLimitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); return false ; } } #endif } if (action_type!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action_type!=ACTION_TYPE_MODIFY) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType(action_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()> 0 ) { if ( this .OrdersTotalVolumeLong()+ this .PositionsTotalVolumeLong()+volume > symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); return false ; } } } else if ( this .DirectionByActionType(action_type)== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) { if (symbol_obj.TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY); return false ; } if (symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()> 0 ) { if ( this .OrdersTotalVolumeShort()+ this .PositionsTotalVolumeShort()+volume > symbol_obj.VolumeLimit()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); return false ; } } } } if (sl> 0 && !symbol_obj.IsStopLossOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } if (tp> 0 && !symbol_obj.IsTakeProfitOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED); if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_BREAK) return false ; else res &= false ; } } else if (action_type==ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (!symbol_obj.IsCloseByOrdersAllowed()) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED); return false ; } } return res; }

No método que verifica os valores dos parâmetros pelos níveis StopLevel e FreezeLevel, a cada erro encontrado adicionamos um sinalizador indicando que o erro deve ser visto na lista de erros:

bool CTrading::CheckLevels( const ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double limit, double sl, double tp, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { bool res= true ; if (action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE && action!=ACTION_TYPE_CLOSE_BY) { if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL) { if (! this .CheckPriceByStopLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (sl> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckStopLossByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { double price_open=(action==ACTION_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit : price); if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByStopLevel(order_type,price_open,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } if (action>ACTION_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) { if (order_type< ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { if (sl> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckStopLossByFreezeLevel(order_type,sl,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckTakeProfitByFreezeLevel(order_type,tp,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } else { if (price> 0 ) { if (! this .CheckPriceByFreezeLevel(order_type,price,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags &=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST ; this .AddErrorCodeToList(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL); res &= false ; } } } } return res; }

No método de definição de preço de solicitação de negociação adicionamos a atualização de preço e a saída ao falhar a atualização com indicação do código de erro:



template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PR price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); return false ; }

Além disso, foi alterado o cálculo dos preços no método de definição de preço de solicitação de negociação:



switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()-price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask()+price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble (symbol_obj.Ask(),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; }

Agora, o método de classe do objeto-símbolo Bid() é substituído pelo método BidLast(), que retorna o preço Bid ou Last, dependendo do modo de construção de gráficos.

Método que define o multiplicador de spread para objetos de negociação todos os símbolos:

void CTrading::SetSpreadMultiplier( const uint value= 1 , const string symbol= NULL ) { CSymbol *symbol_obj= NULL ; if (symbol== NULL ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol_obj=list.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) continue ; trade_obj.SetSpreadMultiplier(value); } } else { CTradeObj *trade_obj= this .GetTradeObjBySymbol(symbol,DFUN); if (trade_obj== NULL ) return ; trade_obj.SetSpreadMultiplier(value); } }

Ao método é transferido o valor do multiplicador (por padrão1) e o nome do símbolo (por padrão NULL)

Se como símbolo for transferido NULL, o valor do multiplicador será definido para os objetos de negociação de todos os símbolos da coleção de símbolos existente.

Caso contrário, o valor será definido para o objeto de negociação do símbolo cujo nome é transferido para o método.

Devido ao novo tratamento de erros, foram modificados todos os métodos de negociação.

Vejamos o código do método de abertura de posição Buy:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=ACTION_TYPE_BUY; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } res=trade_obj.OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY , this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); if (res) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); } return res; }

Todas as explicações são descritas em detalhes nos comentários do código. Os demais métodos de negociação foram modificados de maneira semelhante. Espero que esteja tudo claro. Em qualquer caso, você sempre pode tirar dúvidas nos comentários do artigo.



Métodos que retornam os preços corretos calculados para colocar ordens stop e ordens pendentes:

double CTrading::CorrectStopLoss( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double stop_loss, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { if (stop_loss== 0 ) return 0 ; uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price_set); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),stop_loss),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),stop_loss),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } double CTrading::CorrectTakeProfit( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double take_profit, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { if (take_profit== 0 ) return 0 ; uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double price=(order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price_set); return ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (price+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),take_profit),symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (price-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),take_profit),symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } double CTrading::CorrectPricePending( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price_set, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const uint spread_multiplier= 1 ) { uint lv=(symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()== 0 ? symbol_obj.Spread()*spread_multiplier : symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()); double pp= 0 ; switch (( int )order_type) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? symbol_obj.Ask() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmax (pp+lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : pp=(price== 0 ? symbol_obj.BidLast() : price); return :: NormalizeDouble ( fmin (pp-lv*symbol_obj. Point (),price_set),symbol_obj. Digits ()); default : if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),:: EnumToString (order_type)); return 0 ; } }

Aqui tudo deve ficar claro, mesmo sem comentar o código, pois basta comparar os preços passados aos métodos com o preço recebido como o recuo do StopLevel em relação ao preço de abertura. O preço correto (mais alto/mais baixo, dependendo do tipo de ordem) é retornado ao programa de chamada.

Método que retorna o volume com qual é possível abrir uma posição:

double CTrading::CorrectVolume( const double price, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,CSymbol *symbol_obj, const string source_method) { if (! this .CheckMoneyFree(symbol_obj.LotsMin(),price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT)); return 0 ; } this .m_account.Refresh(); symbol_obj.RefreshRates(); double vol=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot( this .m_account.Equity()* this .m_account.Leverage()/symbol_obj.TradeContractSize()/(symbol_obj.CurrencyBase()== "USD" ? 1.0 : symbol_obj.BidLast())) ; double margin= this .m_account.MarginForAction(order_type,symbol_obj.Name(), 1.0 ,price); if (margin!= EMPTY_VALUE ) vol=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot( this .m_account.MarginFree()/margin); if (! this .CheckMoneyFree(vol,price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method )) { do { vol-=symbol_obj.LotsStep(); if ( this .CheckMoneyFree(symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(vol),price,order_type,symbol_obj,source_method)) return vol; } while (vol>symbol_obj.LotsMin() && !:: IsStopped ()); } else return vol; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT)); return 0 ; }

Aqui também o código está comentado.

Eu saliento que, primeiro, verificamos a capacidade de abrir um lote mínimo, e se isso for impossível, outros cálculos não terão sentido, portanto, retornamos zero.

Em seguida, calculamos o lote permitido aproximado (para que, com seu possível ajuste, não inicie a "seleção" do lote necessário a partir do seu valor máximo).

Logo, calculamos o lote máximo que permite abrir uma posição com todos os fundos disponíveis (por que razão dessa maneira? Bem, simplesmente porque se não temos dinheiro suficiente para abrir uma posição, isso implica que o volume necessário é grande, o que significa que precisamos calcular o volume que será o máximo possível).

Neste cálculo, é usada a função OrderCalcMargin(), que em caso de erro pode retornar false, já o método MarginForAction() da classe CAccount, que usa esta função, em tal situação retorna EMPTY_VALUE, o que corresponde ao valor da constante DBL_MAX (valor máximo que pode ser representado pelo tipo double). Se obtivermos esse valor, significa que houve um erro e nosso lote não foi calculado.

Neste caso (e não apenas se acontecer um erro, mas também ao verificar se o cálculo está certo), recorreremos à "seleção" do lote máximo necessário, subtraindo simplesmente o passo do lote do volume máximo possível calculado na ordem de negociação. É aqui que é útil o volume permitido aproximado calculado anteriormente, pois se não for possível calcular o volume exato, o ciclo de redução do lote começará não a partir do valor máximo do lote definido para o símbolo, mas, sim, a partir do mais próximo, o que reduzirá bastante o número de iterações do ciclo.



A propósito, durante a verificação, não recebi erros de função OrderCalcMargin() ao calcular o lote, mas ocorreram cálculos errôneos de cerca de um passo de alteração do lote.



Essas são todas as mudanças e melhorias na classe de negociação.

Teste

Para testar, pegamos o EA do artigo anterior e o salvamos na nova pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part24\ usando o novo nome TestDoEasyPart24.mq5.

À lista de variáveis globais adicionamos uma variável-sinalizador para trabalhar no testador de estratégia:

CEngine engine; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[]; bool testing;

No manipulador OnInit() definimos o valor da variável-sinalizador para trabalhar no testador de estratégia:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); }

Para enviar eventos para o manipulador de eventos da biblioteca OnDoEasyEvent() ao trabalhar no testador, temos uma função especial EventsHandling().

Ela sofreu uma modificação menor:



void EventsHandling( void ) { if (engine.IsTradeEvent()) { int total=engine.GetTradeEventsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =engine.GetTradeEventByIndex(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam=i; double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lparam= event .LParam(); double dparam= event .DParam(); string sparam= event .SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent(CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+ event .ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } }

Tudo aqui é claro se vermos os comentários do código.



Desde que criamos uma lista de novos eventos de negociação,

no manipulador de eventos da biblioteca OnDoEasyEvent() obtemos cada evento da lista de todos os novos eventos de negociação pelo índice do evento na lista, e simplesmente exibimos no log uma descrição de cada um dos eventos recebidos da lista:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM; ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time=TimeCurrent()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol==NULL) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol.Digits()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account==NULL) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value =DoubleToString(dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!=NULL) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!=NULL) { engine.ClosePosition(position.Ticket()); } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print(account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source, value ,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllOrdersEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; int shift=(testing ? ( int )lparam : 0 ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 -shift); if ( event ==NULL) return ; if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TAX) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } if ( event .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) { Print(DFUN, event .TypeEventDescription()); } } }

Neste caso, por simplicidade, obtemos o evento na lista pelo seu índice (no caso do testador, o índice é transferido ao parâmetro lparam com a ajuda da função EventsHandling(), enquanto, na versão demo e na vida real o índice é igual a zero, pois cada evento é enviado para OnChartEvent() como evento independente e não a partir da lista), imprimimos no log a descrição do evento recebido.

Cada um pode encontrar uma maneira própria de realizar seu processamento. É possível diretamente neste código quer inserir o processamento, quer declarar a lista de sinalizadores de eventos, e, neste caso, somente definir os sinalizadores de eventos ocorridos, enquanto delegamos seu processamento a outras funções.

Estas são todas as alterações e aprimoramentos necessários para controlar todos os eventos de negociação ocorridos de maneira simultânea. O que é necessário para corrigir automaticamente os erros nos parâmetros da solicitação de negociação está pronto na biblioteca em si mesma, por isso, por enquanto, não precisamos fazer nada no EA para conseguir isso. Em seguida, após a criação de todas as maneiras de processar erros, inserimos um parâmetro de entrada adicional que mostra o comportamento do EA em caso de situação de erro.



Compilamos o EA e o iniciamos no testador. Definimos algumas ordens pendentes e, depois, as removemos todas num ciclo:





O EA exibe no log quatro eventos ocorridos ao remover quatro ordens pendentes num ciclo após clicar o botão "Delete pending".

Agora nas configurações do EA no testador de estratégia inserimos um lote maior, por exemplo, 100.0 e tentamos definir uma ordem pendente ou abrir uma posição:

Após a tentativa de definir uma ordem pendente ou abrir uma posição com volume de 100.0 lotes, recebemos uma mensagem no log indicando fundos insuficientes e a posterior correção do volume. Depois disso, é definida com sucesso uma ordem e aberta uma posição.



O que vem agora?

No próximo artigo, trataremos dos erros retornados pelo servidor de negociação.



Abaixo estão anexados todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca e os arquivos do EA de teste. Você pode baixá-los e testar tudo sozinho.

Se você tiver perguntas, comentários e sugestões, poderá expressá-los nos comentários do artigo.

Complementos

