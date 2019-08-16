Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte VIII): Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Conteúdo

No artigo anterior, nós implementamos o monitoramento de eventos de ativação da ordem StopLimit. Toda a funcionalidade para definir os eventos tornou-se extensível, permitindo-nos adicionar facilmente a busca de outros eventos necessários.

Nós "qualificamos" uma ativação da ordem StopLimit como uma nova ordem pendente, o que é razoável, pois um novo tipo de ordem exige um novo evento de colocação. Neste artigo, nós rastrearemos os eventos de um tipo diferente — modificação das ordens e posições já existentes (nós já descobrimos sobre a sua colocação e abertura graças à obtenção dos eventos apropriados no programa). Isso significa que nós precisamos de outra classe (evento de modificação) derivada da classe abstrata de evento CEvent.



Classe do evento de modificação

Como de costume, nós começamos com a preparação das constantes de enumeração necessárias.

Abrimos o arquivo da biblioteca Define.mqh e nós definimos o número de propriedades ignoradas para zero, que se encontra na substituição de macros que contém o número de propriedades do tipo inteiro da ordem que não são utilizadas na ordenação por elas. Nós vamos precisar de todas as propriedades do tipo inteiro da ordem mais tarde. Anteriormente, nós 'pulávamos' uma propriedade ao buscar e ordenar — a última da lista de constantes de enumeração: ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION — tipo da ordem pela sua direção (lembre-se de que nós colocamos todas as propriedades não usadas no final da lista de constantes de enumeração). No artigo atual e nos próximos, nós precisaremos dessa propriedade para buscar todos as ordens pendentes unidirecionais na lista de coleções do mercado.



enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0 , ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, ORDER_PROP_STATUS, ORDER_PROP_TYPE, ORDER_PROP_REASON, ORDER_PROP_STATE, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 24 ) #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Como nós removemos a omissão das propriedades, nós também precisamos adicionar a possibilidade de ordenação por ela. Vamos adicionar o critério de ordenação pela direção da ordem para a enumeração dos possíveis critérios de ordenação de ordens e posições:

#define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0 , SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 14 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 15 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 16 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 17 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 18 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 19 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 20 , SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 21 , SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 22 , SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 23 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+ 2 };

Como você deve se lembrar, para criar um ID de evento, nós usamos o código do evento que consiste em um conjunto de flags, que juntos indicam o tipo do evento ocorrido. Como nós vamos monitorar os eventos de modificação, nós precisamos adicionar as flags necessários para a enumeração das flags de evento de negociação:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS { TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED = 1 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED = 2 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED = 4 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED = 8 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED= 16 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE= 32 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED = 64 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 128 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL = 256 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS = 512 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE = 1024 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL = 2048 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP = 4096 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY = 8192 , TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY = 16384 , };

Vamos adicionar os eventos de modificação da ordem e da posição para a lista de possíveis eventos de negociação da conta (anteriormente, nós já havíamos adicionado alguns eventos à lista, mas esta era uma declaração preliminar de constantes):



enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, };

Já que nós vamos desenvolver a nova classe derivada da classe abstrata de evento CEvent, nós precisamos definir outro estado do evento — "modificação" para a nova classe derivada. Vamos adicioná-la à lista de enumeração de estados de evento:



enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY };

Vamos adicionar o motivo do evento "modificação" à lista que enumera o motivo do evento:

enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, EVENT_REASON_MODIFY, EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, EVENT_REASON_DONE, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, EVENT_REASON_TAX }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT- 3 )

Se nós quisermos estar sempre cientes do que mudou nas propriedades de ordem/posição, nós devemos adicionar os preços das propriedades de ordem/posição antes de sua modificação (os preços pós-modificação são retirados das propriedades já existentes) e as propriedades para gravar os preços atuais durante um evento para as propriedades do tipo inteiro do evento, bem como alterar o número de propriedades do tipo real do evento de 10 para 15 e adicionar o número de propriedades não usadas durante a busca e ordenação (os dados de modificação e os preços durante um evento de modificação não são usados para a busca e ordenação):

enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 15 ) #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 5 )

Vamos alterar o cálculo da substituição de macros correspondente para buscar corretamente o índice da primeira propriedade do tipo string do evento na enumeração de critérios de ordenação de eventos:



#define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 10 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 11 , SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 12 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 13 , SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_BY_ID = 14 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL_BY_ID };

Vamos melhorar a classe abstrata de eventos CEvent.

Como nós exibimos os dados no diário nas classes derivadas de evento CEvent, nós precisamos saber o número de casas decimais do símbolo em que o evento ocorreu — Digits() do símbolo. Para não recebê-lo em cada uma das classes derivadas, nós simplesmente obtemos ele uma única vez na classe pai.



Na seção privada da classe, nós declaramos a variável membro de classe para armazenar o valor Digits() do símbolo que ocorreu o evento e inicializamos essa variável na lista de inicialização do construtor de classe:

class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){;} CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code), m_digits( 0 ) { this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_digits_acc=( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); }

Nós adicionamos a descrição das novas propriedades do evento aos métodos que retornam as descrições das propriedades do tipo inteiro e real:

string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип события" , "Event's type" )+ ": " + this .TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Время события" , "Time of event" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Статус события" , "Status of event" )+ ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Причина события" , "Reason of event" )+ ": " + this .ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип сделки" , "Deal's type" )+ ": " +DealTypeDescription(( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет сделки" , "Deal's ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера события" , "Event's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции" , "Position's order type" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет первого ордера позиции" , "Position's first order ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера события" , "Event's order ticket" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position's ID" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер" , "Magic number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Магический номер встречной позиции" , "Magic number of opposite position" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия позиции" , "Position's opened time" )+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Type order of position before changing direction" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления" , "Ticket order of position before changing direction" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тип ордера текущей позиции" , "Type order of current position" )+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет ордера текущей позиции" , "Ticket order of current position" )+ ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : EnumToString (property) ); } string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); int dgl=( int )DigitsLots( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Цена на момент события" , "Price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия" , "Open price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена закрытия" , "Close price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss" , "StopLoss price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit" , "TakeProfit price" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Начальный объём ордера" , "Order initial volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Исполненный объём ордера" , "Order executed volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Оставшийся объём ордера" , "Order remaining volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий объём позиции" , "Position current volume" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Профит" , "Profit" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), this .m_digits_acc) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена открытия до модификации" , "Price open before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена StopLoss до модификации" , "StopLoss price before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage( "Цена TakeProfit до модификации" , "TakeProfit price before modification" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK ? TextByLanguage( "Цена Ask в момент события" , "Ask price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID ? TextByLanguage( "Цена Bid в момент события" , "Bid price at the time of event" )+ ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) : EnumToString (property) ); }

Vamos adicionar ao método que retorna os nomes dos eventos de negociação a descrição da ausência de um evento, as descrições dos eventos recém adicionados e a descrição de um evento desconhecido:

string CEvent::TypeEventDescription( void ) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event = this .TypeEvent(); return ( event ==TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Нет торгового события" , "No trading event" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер установлен" , "Pending order placed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер удалён" , "Pending order removed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение средств на балансе" , "Balance refill" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawals" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой" , "Pending order activated" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично" , "Pending order activated partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта" , "Position open" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция открыта частично" , "Position open partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта" , "Position closed" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично" , "Position closed partially" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной" , "Position closed by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта встречной частично" , "Position closed partially by opposite position" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по StopLoss" , "Position closed by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit" , "Position closed by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss" , "Position closed partially by StopLoss" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit" , "Position closed partially by TakeProfit" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Position reversal by market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by triggering pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу" , "Added volume to position by market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Position reversal by partial completion of market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным срабатыванием отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal by partial activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением запроса" , "Added volume to position by partial completion of market request" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER ? TextByLanguage( "Сработал StopLimit-ордер" , "StopLimit order triggered." ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирована цена установки ордера " , "Order price modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки и StopLoss ордера" , "Order price and StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order price and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цена установки, StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order price, StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера" , "Order StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован StopLoss ордера" , "Order StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован TakeProfit ордера" , "Order TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit позиции" , "Position StopLoss and TakeProfit modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован StopLoss позиции" , "Position StopLoss modified" ) : event ==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Модифицирован TakeProfit позиции" , "Position TakeProfit modified" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); }

Adicionamos dois novos motivos para o método que retorna a descrição do motivo do evento:

string CEvent::ReasonDescription( void ) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason= this .Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Активирован отложенный ордер" , "Pending order activated" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера" , "Pending order partially triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED ? TextByLanguage( "Срабатывание StopLimit-ордера" , "StopLimit order triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_MODIFY ? TextByLanguage( "Модификация" , "Modified" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage( "Отмена" , "Canceled" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage( "Истёк срок действия" , "Expired" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage( "Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме" , "Fully completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Выполненный частично рыночный запрос" , "Partially completed market request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции" , "Added volume to position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Volume added to the position by request partial completion" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by activating pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера" , "Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции" , "Position reversal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки" , "Position reversal by partial completion of request" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера" , "Position reversal on partially triggered pending order" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по StopLoss" , "Partial close by StopLoss triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Partial close by TakeProfit triggered" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие встречной позицией" , "Closed partially by opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage( "Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции" , "Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage( "Пополнение баланса" , "Balance refill" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage( "Снятие средств с баланса" , "Withdrawal from the balance" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление кредита" , "Credit" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные сборы" , "Additional charge" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Корректирующая запись" , "Correction" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage( "Перечисление бонусов" , "Bonus" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage( "Дополнительные комиссии" , "Additional commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня" , "Daily agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage( "Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца" , "Monthly agent commission" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage( "Начисления процентов на свободные средства" , "Interest rate" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка покупки" , "Canceled buy deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage( "Отмененная сделка продажи" , "Canceled sell deal" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление дивиденда" , "Dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление франкированного дивиденда" , "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ) : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage( "Начисление налога" , "Tax charges" ) : EnumToString (reason) ); }

Na seção pública da classe, nós adicionamos os métodos que retornam as novas propriedades adicionadas para a seção de acesso simplificado às propriedades do evento:

ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent( void ) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent( void ) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent( void ) const { return this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } double PriceEvent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } double PriceOpenBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE); } double PriceStopLossBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE); } double PriceTakeProfitBefore( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE); } double PriceEventAsk( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK); } double PriceEventBid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); }

Como a maioria das propriedades de classe é preenchida na classe de coleção de eventos do método CreateNewEvent() e, então, o tipo de evento é definido pela chamada do método SetTypeEvent() da classe CEvent, definimos a função Digits() do símbolo que o evento ocorreu no método SetTypeEvent() da classe CEvent em conjunto com a definição dos eventos de modificação:

void CEvent::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE)) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT; } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS; else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT; this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event= ( ! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } } else { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } else { this .m_trade_event=(! this .IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } } if ( this .m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { this .m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); if (deal_type== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=( this .GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)> 0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } else if (deal_type> DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { this .m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT, this .m_trade_event); return ; } }

Os comentários do código na listagem dos métodos descrevem todas as verificações e ações necessárias, portanto, não faz sentido insistir nas ações já comentadas. Creio que tudo esteja bastante simples e fácil de entender aqui.

Isso conclui a melhoria da classe de evento abstrata.



Olhando um pouco à frente, deve-se notar que, ao verificar o monitoramento da modificação do preço para colocação das ordens pendentes em um EA de teste, tornou-se necessário encontrar a ordem mais distante do preço. Olhando através das propriedades das ordens, eu percebi que a biblioteca não tem uma solução rápida e versátil para isso. Portanto, nós usaremos uma das propriedades adicionais do tipo inteiro da ordem — lucro em pontos. Para as ordens pendentes, esta é a distância da ordem e o preço em pontos. Assim, para encontrar a ordem que está mais distante do preço, basta procurar uma ordem com o maior "lucro" (distância) em pontos.

Este caso é semelhante a busca de todas as ordens pendentes pela sua direção. Para encontrar uma ordem pendente, que está mais distante do preço, nós selecionamos todas as ordens em uma direção e ordenamos a lista obtida pela maior distância. Como resultado, nós obtemos uma ordem dentre todas as ordens de diversos tipos, que estão em uma única direção (BuyLimit, BuyStop e BuyStopLimit são todas Buy. O oposto é verdadeiro para Sell).

Vamos mudar o método de obtenção do tipo da ordem pela sua direção na listagem da classe de ordem abstrata Order.mqh:

int COrder::ProfitInPoints( void ) const { MqlTick tick={ 0 }; string symbol= this . Symbol (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (symbol,tick)) return 0 ; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE ) this .TypeOrder(); double point=:: SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY || point== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) return int (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ( this .PriceClose()- this .PriceOpen())/point : type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? ( this .PriceOpen()- this .PriceClose())/point : 0 ); else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) return int ((tick.bid- this .PriceOpen())/point); else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL ) return int (( this .PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point); } else if ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ) return ( int ) fabs ((tick.bid- this .PriceOpen())/point); else if (type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) return ( int ) fabs (( this .PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point); } return 0 ; }

Here we essentially add a check for pending orders and return a distance from the order price to the current price in points.

Let's add the display of the distance from the price to the pending order in points to the method of describing integer properties of the abstract order class:

string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage( "Магик" , "Magic" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет" , "Ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет родительского ордера" , "Parent order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage( "Тикет наследуемого ордера" , "Inherited order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : " #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия" , "Time open" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия" , "Close time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage( "Дата экспирации" , "Expiration date" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": Не задана" , ": Not set" ) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип" , "Type" )+ ": " + this .TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage( "Тип по направлению" , "Type by direction" )+ ": " + this .DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage( "Причина" , "Reason" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetReasonDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор позиции" , "Position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage( "Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом" , "Deal by order ticket" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": #" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage( "Направление сделки" , "Deal entry" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetEntryDescription( this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время открытия в милисекундах" , "Open time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время закрытия в милисекундах" , "Close time in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции" , "Position change time" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ? TextByLanguage( "Время изменения позиции в милисекундах" , "Time to change the position in milliseconds" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)!= 0 ? TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))+ " (" +( string ) this .GetProperty(property)+ ")" : "0" ) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage( "Состояние" , "Statе" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StateDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": \"" + this .StatusDescription()+ "\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this .Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage ( "Дистанция от цены в пунктах" , "Distance from price in points" ) : TextByLanguage ( "Прибыль в пунктах" , "Profit in points" ) )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по StopLoss" , "Close by StopLoss" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage( "Закрытие по TakeProfit" , "Close by TakeProfit" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage( "Идентификатор группы" , "Group ID" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }

Aqui nós verificamos o estado da ordem e se esta é uma ordem pendente existente, uma mensagem sobre a sua distância é exibida, caso contrário, uma mensagem sobre o seu lucro é exibida em pontos.



Isso conclui as alterações na classe de ordem abstrata.

Agora nós precisamos criar uma outra classe que herde da classe de eventos abstrata CEvent. Esta é uma classe de eventos de modificação.

No sexto artigo, ao implementar o seu funcionamento sobre as contas netting, nós melhoramos a classe de evento de abertura de posição: agora, a classe CEventPositionOpen apresenta o método de criação de um texto de mensagem curta, dependendo do estado do evento e da presença de algumas propriedades do objeto de evento.

Ao criar uma novo evento de modificação, nós fazemos o mesmo — verificamos o tipo de evento de modificação e criamos um texto sobre o evento dependendo do tipo obtido. Além disso, ao enviar um evento para o gráfico do programa de controle, nós precisamos definir o preço a ser transmitido no parâmetro dparam da função EventChartCustom(). Na classe de evento de abertura de posição, nós usamos esse parâmetro para passar o preço de abertura, enquanto na classe de evento de modificação, são possíveis várias opções de alteração de preço e nós precisamos decidir qual preço nós devemos enviar no parâmetro dparam do evento do usuário:

Somente o preço da ordem pode ser alterado — enviamos o novo preço da ordem pendente,

os preços da ordem e do StopLoss podem ser alterados — enviamos o preço de uma nova ordem pendente,

os preços da ordem e do TakeProfit podem ser alterados — enviamos o preço da ordem pendente,

os preços da ordem, do StopLoss e do TakeProfit podem ser alterados — enviamos o novo preço da ordem pendente,

o StopLoss da ordem pode ser alterado — enviamos o novo preço do StopLoss,

o TakeProfit da ordem pode ser alterado — enviamos o novo preço do TakeProfit.

o StopLoss da posição pode ser alterado — enviamos o StopLoss da posição,

o TakeProfit da posição pode ser alterado — enviamos o TakeProfit da posição,

o StopLoss e TakeProfit da posição pode ser alterado — enviamos o preço de abertura da posição.

Como nós podemos ver, ao alterar um único preço, nós passamos o preço alterado para o evento. Ao alterar vários preços simultaneamente, nós enviamos somente o preço de abertura da posição ou da ordem (que, por sua vez, também pode ser alterado). Em um programa personalizado, você pode esclarecer a alteração de cada um dos preços (durante sua modificação simultânea) pelo tipo do evento de modificação ocorrido. No novo arquivo EventModify.mqh da pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events, nós criamos a nova classe CEventModify.

Definimos a classe de evento abstrata CEvent como uma classe base para ela.

Não se esqueça de incluir o arquivo da classe de eventos abstrata ao arquivo da classe de modificação.

Como a classe é relativamente pequena, eu vou fornecer aqui a listagem completa para você estudar. Eu já descrevi uma classe semelhante na sexta parte da descrição da biblioteca ao implementar as mudanças na classe CEventPositionOpen.

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Event.mqh" class CEventModify : public CEvent { private : double m_price; string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventModify( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price( 0 ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); }; bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false ; return true ; } bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false ; return true ; } void CEventModify::PrintShort( void ) { :: Print ( this .EventsMessage()); } void CEventModify::SendEvent( void ) { this .PrintShort(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) this .m_trade_event, this .TicketOrderEvent(), this .m_price, this . Symbol ()); } string CEventModify::EventsMessage( void ) { string head= "- " + this .TypeEventDescription()+ ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .TimePosition())+ " -

" ; string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? TextByLanguage( ", магик " , ", magic " )+( string ) this .Magic() : "" ); string text= "" ; if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " StopLoss: " +sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpenBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceOpen(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирована цена: " , ": modified price: " )+price+ ", StopLoss: " +sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceStopLoss(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован TakeProfit: " , ": modified TakeProfit: " )+tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceTakeProfit(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription( this .TypeOrderPosCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceStopLoss(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован TakeProfit: " , ": modified TakeProfit: " )+tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceTakeProfit(); } else if ( this .TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=PositionTypeDescription( this .TypePositionCurrent())+ " #" +( string ) this .TicketPositionCurrent(); string sl= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLossBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceStopLoss(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; string tp= "[" +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfitBefore(), this .m_digits)+ " --> " +:: DoubleToString ( this .PriceTakeProfit(), this .m_digits)+ "]" ; text=order+TextByLanguage( ": модифицирован StopLoss: " , ": modified StopLoss: " )+sl+TextByLanguage( " и" , " and" )+ " TakeProfit: " +tp+magic; this .m_price= this .PriceOpen(); } return head+ this . Symbol ()+ " " +text; }

Agora nós precisamos definir os eventos para modificar as ordens e posições já existentes, criar um novo evento e adicioná-lo à lista de coleção de eventos na classe de coleção de eventos.

Vamos implementar as melhorias necessárias para a classe CEventsCollection no arquivo EventsCollection.mqh da pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections da pasta da biblioteca.



Incluímos o arquivo da nova classe de eventos de modificação.

Na seção privada da classe, nós declaramos a variável membro da classe — a estrutura para armazenar os dados do tick. Ela deve ser usada para obter os dados sobre os preços de eventos da última modificação.



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh" class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_events; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id; int m_trade_event_code; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; CEvent m_event_instance; MqlTick m_tick;

Inicializamos a estrutura do tick no construtor da classe:

CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection( void ) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this .m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this .m_is_hedge= bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ); this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); }

Na sétima parte da descrição da biblioteca nós desenvolvemos um método sobrecarregado para a criação de um novo evento. Agora nós temos dois deles — o método para a criação de eventos ao alterar o número de ordens e posições na conta e o método que cria um novo evento ao alterar (modificar) uma ordem ou posição já existente.

O segundo método deve ser melhorado, para que seja possível monitorar os eventos de modificação da ordem e posição (na sétima parte, o método processou apenas o evento de ativação da ordem StopLimit).

Vamos adicionar as linhas de código que manipulam o evento de modificação da ordem/posição e salvar as propriedades da ordem/posição antes da modificação:

void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order) { if (!::SymbolInfoTick(order.Symbol(), this .m_tick)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены по символу события " , "Failed to get current prices by event symbol " ),order.Symbol()); return ; } CEvent* event =NULL; if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event = new CEventOrderPlased( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } else { if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; else if (order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this .m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; event = new CEventModify( this .m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } if ( event !=NULL) { event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrderPrev())); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLossPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfitPrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, this .m_tick.ask); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, this .m_tick.bid); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, 0 ); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); event .SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); event .SetChartID( this .m_chart_id); event .SetTypeEvent(); if (! this .IsPresentEventInList( event )) { this .m_list_events.InsertSort( event ); event .SendEvent(); this .m_trade_event= event .TradeEvent(); } else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Такое событие уже есть в списке" , "This event already in the list." )); delete event ; } } }

O processamento das condições de vários tipos de modificação é relativamente fácil e ele foi descrito nos comentários do código. Dependendo do tipo da alteração da ordem/posição, o código do evento é criado usando um conjunto de flags. O código é enviado para o construtor da classe CEventModify ao criar um novo evento de modificação.

Os blocos de código destacados para salvar as novas propriedades da ordem/posição são adicionados a todos os métodos que salvam as propriedades de posição/ordem da classe. Nós não vamos insistir neles aqui, já que suas linhas de código são idênticas. Eles podem ser encontrados nos arquivos anexados abaixo.

Agora, temos tudo pronto para testar os eventos de modificação das ordens e posições existentes.



Teste dos eventos de modificação de ordens e posições

Para realizar o teste, nós precisaremos suplementar o conjunto já existente de botões do EA de teste do sétimo artigo.

Vamos adicionar mais três botões a ele junto com os seus manipuladores de impressão: Set StopLoss, Set TakeProfit e Trailing All.

Os dois primeiros botões definem o stop loss e take profit para todas as ordens e posições que não os possuem, já o terceiro botão terá dois estados — Enabled/Disabled, ou seja, quando pressionado, o botão permanece pressionado e as duas funções finais começam a funcionar. Como resultado, o EA inicia os níveis de trailing stop de todas as posições e move todas as ordens pendentes ativas, seguindo o preço. Ao pressionar o botão mais uma vez, o stop móvel é desativado.

Vamos usar o EA TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 da pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part07 e salvá-lo na pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08 sob o nome de TestDoEasyPart08.mq5.

Adicionamos três novas constantes para a enumeração dos botões e alteramos o número total de botões de 17 para 20 na substituição de macros correspondente:

enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 )

Adicionamos as variáveis para especifica a distância do nível de StopLoss em relação ao preço, passo do stop móvel, lucro em pontos para começar o trailing, o valor em pontos do StopLoss e TakeProfit para serem definidos clicando nos botões correspondentes (os parâmetros InpStopLoss e InpTakeProfit são usados para definir os níveis de stop imediatamente após a abertura/colocação de uma ordem pendente) nos parâmetros de entrada.

Adicionamos as variáveis necessárias para armazenar os valores de entradas recém-adicionadas e a variável da flag indicando a atividade das funções de trailing para a lista de variáveis globais:



input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify;

Como este é um EA de teste, a operação do programa geralmente é concluída com um erro crítico ao depurar a biblioteca. Nesses casos, todos os objetos gráficos plotados (botões) permanecem no gráfico. Após o erro ser corrigido e o EA ser relançado, não é possível desenhar novamente os botões. É necessário ativá-lo novamente para permitir primeiro a remoção dos botões existentes do gráfico no manipulador da OnDeinit(), para que ele possa redesenhar todos os botões em um gráfico limpo durante a próxima execução.

Adicionamos a verificação da presença dos botões no gráfico ao manipulador da OnInit(), definimos os valores para as variáveis das funções de trailing e os níveis de stop, verificamos a flag de atividade do botão de trailing e ativamos o botão se a flag estiver definida após a plotagem de todos os botões.



int OnInit () { if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Vamos escrever a função para definir a presença de um objeto gráfico com o prefixo especificado no gráfico e a função para monitorar o estado dos botões. Para maior conveniência na leitura do código, nós moveremos o monitoramento do manipulador da OnTick() do EA para uma função separada:



bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } }

Vamos alterar a função para definir o estado do objeto de botão:

void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } }

Aqui:

definimos o estado do botão (ativado/desativado),

se este for o último botão e

se ele estiver "ativado", mudamos a cor de fundo do objeto de botão,

caso contrário, retornamos a cor do plano de fundo para o estado "desativado".



Como nós temos três novos botões, nós vamos adicionar a conversão dos nomes dos novos objetos de botão em seu texto para a função de criação do texto do botão a partir de seu nome:



string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "set_take_profit" , "Set TakeProfit" ); StringReplace (txt, "set_stop_loss" , "Set StopLoss" ); StringReplace (txt, "trailing_all" , "Trailing All" ); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; }

Now we need to handle pressing of the three new buttons. To achieve this, add the following code strings at the very end of the PressButtonEvents() button pressing handling function ( after the code block handling the pressing of the funds withdrawal button):

if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Como nós podemos ver, as duas novas funções são chamadas aqui: SetStopLoss() e SetTakeProfit(). Eles permitem que você defina os níveis apropriados da ordem e posição:

void SetStopLoss( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit()); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void SetTakeProfit( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit (position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); trade.PositionModify (position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(), tp ); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } }

As funções são bem simples. Vamos dar uma olhada na colocação do TakeProfit em todos as ordens e posições que não estão presentes em:



Primeiro, nós verificamos os stop loss a serem definidas em pontos. Se o valor for zero, saímos imediatamente, já que não há nada para mudar aqui.

Em seguida, recebemos apenas a lista de posições do mercado ativas e ordenamos ela pelo TakeProfit igual a zero, ou seja, pela ausência de TakeProfit na posição.

Em seguida, iteramos em um loop a lista final para obter as posições dela, calculamos o TakeProfit correto para cada uma delas usando a função de serviço que descrevemos na quarta parte da descrição da biblioteca e enviamos ela para o método de modificação de posição da biblioteca padrão da classe CTrade.

Para definir o TakeProfit para as ordens, nós obtemos a lista de ordens pendentes ativas e executamos as ações descritas acima.

Agora nós só temos que escrever as funções para o trailing dos stops da posição e dos preços de colocação das ordens:

void TrailingPositions( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.bid-stop_level>sl) { if (buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl) { if (trailing_start== 0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit()); } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.ask+stop_level<sl) { if (sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()== 0 ) { if (trailing_start== 0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit()); } } } } } void TrailingOrders( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { if (buy.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.ask-stop_level) { if (price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.ask+stop_level) { if (price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price-distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { if (sell.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.bid+stop_level) { if (price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.bid-stop_level) { if (price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price+distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } }

As funções não possuem nada de novo. Todas as ações necessárias são descritas diretamente nos comentários do código. Eu acredito que você será capaz de estudar o código sozinho sem muita dificuldade.

Como agora nós temos mais três botões, o cálculo das coordenadas dos botões foi ajustado na função de criação do painel de botões (veja a listagem final).

Chamamos todas as funções de trailing no manipulador da OnTick():

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

A listagem completa do EA de teste:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT ( 20 ) struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int OnInit () { if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); Comment ( "" ); } void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { ushort event= ushort (id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ); Print (DFUN, "id=" ,id, ", event=" , EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event), ", lparam=" ,lparam, ", dparam=" , DoubleToString (dparam, Digits ()), ", sparam=" ,sparam); } } bool IsPresentObects( const string object_prefix) { for ( int i= ObjectsTotal ( 0 )- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName ( 0 ,i, 0 ),object_prefix)> WRONG_VALUE ) return true ; return false ; } void PressButtonsControl( void ) { int total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string obj_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i); if ( StringFind (obj_name,prefix+ "BUTT_" )< 0 ) continue ; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } bool CreateButtons( const int shift_x= 30 , const int shift_y= 0 ) { int h= 18 ,w= 84 ,offset= 2 ; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+ 1 )*(TOTAL_BUTT/ 2 )+ 3 *h+ 1 ; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i== 7 ? w+ 2 : 0 ); if (i==TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i> 6 ? 7 : 0 ))*(h+ 1 )); if (!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT- 6 ? w : w* 2 + 2 ),h,butt_data[i].text,(i< 4 ? clrGreen : i> 6 && i< 11 ? clrRed : clrBlue ))) { Alert (TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать кнопку \"" , "Could not create button \"" ),butt_data[i].text); return false ; } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return true ; } bool ButtonCreate( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string text, const color clr, const string font= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 ,name)< 0 ) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=" , "Could not create button! Error code=" ), GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,w); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,h); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , clrGray ); return true ; } return false ; } bool ButtonState( const string name) { return ( bool ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ); } void ButtonState( const string name, const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STATE ,state); if (name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name) { if (state) ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'220,255,240' ); else ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , C'240,240,240' ); } } string EnumToButtText( const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt= StringSubstr ( EnumToString (member), 5 ); StringToLower (txt); StringReplace (txt, "set_take_profit" , "Set TakeProfit" ); StringReplace (txt, "set_stop_loss" , "Set StopLoss" ); StringReplace (txt, "trailing_all" , "Trailing All" ); StringReplace (txt, "buy" , "Buy" ); StringReplace (txt, "sell" , "Sell" ); StringReplace (txt, "_limit" , " Limit" ); StringReplace (txt, "_stop" , " Stop" ); StringReplace (txt, "close_" , "Close " ); StringReplace (txt, "2" , " 1/2" ); StringReplace (txt, "_by_" , " by " ); StringReplace (txt, "profit_" , "Profit " ); StringReplace (txt, "delete_" , "Delete " ); return txt; } void PressButtonEvents( const string button_name) { string button= StringSubstr (button_name, StringLen (prefix)); if (ButtonState(button_name)) { if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Buy(NormalizeLot( Symbol (),lot), Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL)) { double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL , 0 ,takeprofit); trade.Sell(lot, Symbol (), 0 ,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { double price_set=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set,takeprofit); trade.SellStop(lot,price_set, Symbol (),sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,distance_pending); double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); double sl=CorrectStopLoss( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,price_set_limit,takeprofit); trade.OrderOpen( Symbol (), ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE && index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (position_buy!= NULL && position_sell!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { if (engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); else trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position. Symbol (),position.Volume()/ 2.0 )); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE && index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (position_sell!= NULL && position_buy!= NULL ) { trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if (list!= NULL ) { list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { TesterWithdrawal (withdrawal); } } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } Sleep ( 100 ); if (button!= EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name, false ); else { ButtonState(button_name, true ); trailing_on= true ; } ChartRedraw (); } else if (button== EnumToString (BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name, false ); trailing_on= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void SetStopLoss( void ) { if (stoploss_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,stoploss_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit()); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void SetTakeProfit( void ) { if (takeprofit_to_modify== 0 ) return ; CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; int total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if (position== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position. Symbol (),position.TypeByDirection(), 0 ,takeprofit_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(),tp); } list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP, 0 ,EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; total=list.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if (order== NULL ) continue ; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order. Symbol (),( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } void TrailingPositions( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.bid-stop_level>sl) { if (buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl) { if (trailing_start== 0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit()); } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE, POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { double sl= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); if (tick.ask+stop_level<sl) { if (sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()== 0 ) { if (trailing_start== 0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>( int )trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit()); } } } } } void TrailingOrders( void ) { MqlTick tick; if (! SymbolInfoTick ( Symbol (),tick)) return ; double stop_level=StopLevel( Symbol (), 2 )* Point (); CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,EQUAL); list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_buy> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if (buy!= NULL ) { if (buy.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.ask-stop_level) { if (price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.ask+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.ask+stop_level) { if (price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price-distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, ORDER_TYPE_SELL ,EQUAL); list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if (index_sell> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if (sell!= NULL ) { if (sell.TypeOrder()== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ) { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid+trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price>tick.bid+stop_level) { if (price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit()); } } } else { double price= NormalizeDouble (tick.bid-trailing_stop, Digits ()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()), Digits ()) : 0 ); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()> 0 ? NormalizeDouble (price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()), Digits ()) : 0 ); if (price<tick.bid-stop_level) { if (price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()> 0 ? price+distance_stoplimit* Point () : 0 )); } } } } } }

Vamos compilar o EA.

Definimos os valores em pontos do StopLoss e TakeProfit iguais a zero para abrir as posições e colocar as ordens pendentes sem os níveis de stop. Definimos o StopLoss para modificação (pontos) e TakeProfit para modificação (pontos) para 20 e 60, respectivamente (os valores padrão) — estes níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit devem ser ajustados através do pressionamento dos botões.

Iniciamos o EA no testador e definimos as ordens pendentes. Em seguida, pressionamos os botões para definir o StopLoss e TakeProfit um após o outro. Os níveis são definidos e as entradas apropriadas aparecem no diário. Em seguida, ativamos o trailing e observamos as ordens conforme seguindo o preço e as entradas correspondentes são exibidas no diário. As posições acionadas pelas ordens possuem os seus níveis de StopLoss alterados, e as entradas correspondentes aparecem no diário.



Netting:





Hedging:





Qual é o próximo?

Nos próximos artigos, nós vamos expandir a biblioteca e implementar sua compatibilidade com a linguagem MQL4. Coisas mais interessantes ainda estão por vir.

Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.

Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.

