Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte VIII): Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
- Classe do evento de modificação
- Teste dos eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
- Qual é o próximo?
No artigo anterior, nós implementamos o monitoramento de eventos de ativação da ordem StopLimit. Toda a funcionalidade para definir os eventos tornou-se extensível, permitindo-nos adicionar facilmente a busca de outros eventos necessários.
Nós "qualificamos" uma ativação da ordem StopLimit como uma nova ordem pendente, o que é razoável, pois um novo tipo de ordem exige um novo evento de colocação. Neste artigo, nós rastrearemos os eventos de um tipo diferente — modificação das ordens e posições já existentes (nós já descobrimos sobre a sua colocação e abertura graças à obtenção dos eventos apropriados no programa). Isso significa que nós precisamos de outra classe (evento de modificação) derivada da classe abstrata de evento CEvent.
Classe do evento de modificação
Como de costume, nós começamos com a preparação das constantes de enumeração necessárias.
Abrimos o arquivo da biblioteca Define.mqh e nós definimos o número de propriedades ignoradas para zero, que se encontra na substituição de macros que contém o número de propriedades do tipo inteiro da ordem que não são utilizadas na ordenação por elas. Nós vamos precisar de todas as propriedades do tipo inteiro da ordem mais tarde. Anteriormente, nós 'pulávamos' uma propriedade ao buscar e ordenar — a última da lista de constantes de enumeração: ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION — tipo da ordem pela sua direção (lembre-se de que nós colocamos todas as propriedades não usadas no final da lista de constantes de enumeração). No artigo atual e nos próximos, nós precisaremos dessa propriedade para buscar todos as ordens pendentes unidirecionais na lista de coleções do mercado.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Order, deal, position integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER { ORDER_PROP_TICKET = 0, // Order ticket ORDER_PROP_MAGIC, // Order magic number ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN, // Open time (MQL5 Deal time) ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE, // Close time (MQL5 Execution or removal time - ORDER_TIME_DONE) ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC, // Open time in milliseconds (MQL5 Deal time in msc) ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC, // Close time in milliseconds (MQL5 Execution or removal time - ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC) ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP, // Order expiration date (for pending orders) ORDER_PROP_STATUS, // Order status (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATUS enumeration) ORDER_PROP_TYPE, // Order/deal type ORDER_PROP_REASON, // Deal/order/position reason or source ORDER_PROP_STATE, // Order status (from the ENUM_ORDER_STATE enumeration) ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID, // Position ID ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID, // Opposite position ID ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET, // Ticket of the order that triggered a deal ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY, // Deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE, // Position change time in seconds ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC, // Position change time in milliseconds ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM, // Parent order ticket ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO, // Derived order ticket ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT, // Profit in points ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL, // Flag of closing by StopLoss ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP, // Flag of closing by TakeProfit ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID, // Order/position group ID ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION, // Direction type (Buy, Sell) }; #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (24) // Total number of integer properties #define ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of order properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como nós removemos a omissão das propriedades, nós também precisamos adicionar a possibilidade de ordenação por ela. Vamos adicionar o critério de ordenação pela direção da ordem para a enumeração dos possíveis critérios de ordenação de ordens e posições:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible criteria of orders and deals sorting | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP (ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ORDERS_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET = 0, // Sort by order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_MAGIC = 1, // Sort by order magic number SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN = 2, // Sort by order open time SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE = 3, // Sort by order close time SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC = 4, // Sort by order open time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_CLOSE_MSC = 5, // Sort by order close time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_EXP = 6, // Sort by order expiration date SORT_BY_ORDER_STATUS = 7, // Sort by order status (market order/pending order/deal/balance, credit operation) SORT_BY_ORDER_TYPE = 8, // Sort by order type SORT_BY_ORDER_REASON = 9, // Sort by order/position reason/source SORT_BY_ORDER_STATE = 10, // Sort by order status SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_ID = 11, // Sort by position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_POSITION_BY_ID = 12, // Sort by opposite position ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ORDER = 13, // Sort by order a deal is based on SORT_BY_ORDER_DEAL_ENTRY = 14, // Sort by deal direction – IN, OUT or IN/OUT SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE = 15, // Sort by position change time in seconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_UPDATE_MSC = 16, // Sort by position change time in milliseconds SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_FROM = 17, // Sort by parent order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_TICKET_TO = 18, // Sort by derived order ticket SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT = 19, // Sort by order profit in points SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_SL = 20, // Sort by order closing by StopLoss flag SORT_BY_ORDER_CLOSE_BY_TP = 21, // Sort by order closing by TakeProfit flag SORT_BY_ORDER_GROUP_ID = 22, // Sort by order/position group ID SORT_BY_ORDER_DIRECTION = 23, // Sort by direction (Buy, Sell) //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP, // Sort by open price SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by close price SORT_BY_ORDER_SL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by StopLoss price SORT_BY_ORDER_TP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by TakeProfit price SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by profit SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMISSION = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by commission SORT_BY_ORDER_SWAP = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by swap SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by volume SORT_BY_ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by unexecuted volume SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL = FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+9, // Sort by profit+commission+swap criterion SORT_BY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LIMIT= FIRST_ORD_DBL_PROP+10, // Sort by Limit order when StopLimit order is activated //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_ORDER_SYMBOL = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP, // Sort by symbol SORT_BY_ORDER_COMMENT = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+1, // Sort by comment SORT_BY_ORDER_EXT_ID = FIRST_ORD_STR_PROP+2 // Sort by order ID in an external trading system }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como você deve se lembrar, para criar um ID de evento, nós usamos o código do evento que consiste em um conjunto de flags, que juntos indicam o tipo do evento ocorrido. Como nós vamos monitorar os eventos de modificação, nós precisamos adicionar as flags necessários para a enumeração das flags de evento de negociação:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of trading event flags on the account | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT_FLAGS { TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0, // No event TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED = 1, // Pending order placed TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED = 2, // Pending order removed TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED = 4, // Pending order activated by price TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED = 8, // Position opened TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED= 16, // Position changed TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE= 32, // Position reversed TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED = 64, // Position closed TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 128, // Balance operation (clarified by a deal type) TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL = 256, // Partial execution TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS = 512, // Executed by opposite position TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE = 1024, // Placement price modification TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL = 2048, // Executed by StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP = 4096, // Executed by TakeProfit TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY = 8192, // Order modification TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY = 16384, // Position modification }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos adicionar os eventos de modificação da ordem e da posição para a lista de possíveis eventos de negociação da conta (anteriormente, nós já havíamos adicionado alguns eventos à lista, mas esta era uma declaração preliminar de constantes):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible trading events on the account | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0, // No trading event TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, // Pending order placed TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, // Pending order removed //--- enumeration members matching the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration members //--- (constant order below should not be changed, no constants should be added/deleted) TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT, // Accruing credit (3) TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, // Additional charges TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, // Correcting entry TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, // Accruing bonuses TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, // Additional commissions TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, // Accrued interest on free funds TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, // Canceled buy deal TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, // Canceled sell deal TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, // Accruing dividends TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, // Accruing franked dividends TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX, // Tax //--- constants related to the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE enumeration TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX+1, // Replenishing account balance TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX+2, // Withdrawing funds from an account //--- Remaining possible trading events //--- (constant order below can be changed, constants can be added/deleted) TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX+3, // Pending order activated by price TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, // Pending order partially activated by price TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, // Position opened TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, // Position opened partially TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, // Position closed TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, // Position closed partially TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, // Position closed by StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, // Position closed by TakeProfit TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, // Position reversal by a new deal (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, // Position reversal by activating a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, // Position reversal by partial market order execution (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, // Position reversal by partial pending order activation (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, // Added volume to a position by a new deal (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, // Added volume to a position by partial activation of a market order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, // Added volume to a position by activating a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, // Added volume to a position by partial activation of a pending order (netting) TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, // Position closed partially TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, // Position closed partially by an opposite one TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, // Position closed partially by StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, // Position closed partially by TakeProfit TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, // StopLimit order activation TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, // Changing order price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, // Changing order and StopLoss price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order, StopLoss and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order's StopLoss and TakeProfit price TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, // Changing order's StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing order's TakeProfit TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing position's StopLoss and TakeProfit TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, // Changing position's StopLoss TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, // Changing position's TakeProfit }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Já que nós vamos desenvolver a nova classe derivada da classe abstrata de evento CEvent, nós precisamos definir outro estado do evento — "modificação" para a nova classe derivada. Vamos adicioná-la à lista de enumeração de estados de evento:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_STATUS { EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION, // Market position event (opening, partial opening, partial closing, adding volume, reversal) EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING, // Market pending order event (placing) EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING, // Historical pending order event (removal) EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION, // Historical position event (closing EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE, // Balance operation event (accruing balance, withdrawing funds and events from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration) EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY // Order/position modification event }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos adicionar o motivo do evento "modificação" à lista que enumera o motivo do evento:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_REASON { EVENT_REASON_REVERSE, // Position reversal (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY, // Position reversal by partial request execution (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING, // Position reversal by pending order activation (netting) EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Position reversal in case of a pending order partial execution (netting) //--- All constants related to a position reversal should be located in the above list EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING, // Pending order activation EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Pending order partial activation EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED, // StopLimit order activation EVENT_REASON_MODIFY, // Modification EVENT_REASON_CANCEL, // Cancelation EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED, // Order expiration EVENT_REASON_DONE, // Request executed in full EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY, // Request executed partially EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD, // Add volume to a position (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY, // Add volume to a position by a partial request execution (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, // Add volume to a position when a pending order is activated (netting) EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY, // Add volume to a position when a pending order is partially executed (netting) EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL, // Closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by StopLoss EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP, // Closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by TakeProfit EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS, // Closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS, // Partial closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, // Partial closing by an opposite position EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY, // Closing an opposite position by a partial volume //--- Constants related to DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE deal type from the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL, // Refilling the balance EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL, // Withdrawing funds from the account //--- List of constants is relevant to TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT from the ENUM_TRADE_EVENT enumeration and shifted to +13 relative to ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT, // Accruing credit EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, // Additional charges EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, // Correcting entry EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS, // Accruing bonuses EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, // Additional commissions EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, // Commission charged at the end of a trading month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a trading day EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, // Agent commission charged at the end of a month EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, // Accruing interest on free funds EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED, // Canceled buy deal EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED, // Canceled sell deal EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT, // Accruing dividends EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, // Accruing franked dividends EVENT_REASON_TAX // Tax }; #define REASON_EVENT_SHIFT (EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT-3) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Se nós quisermos estar sempre cientes do que mudou nas propriedades de ordem/posição, nós devemos adicionar os preços das propriedades de ordem/posição antes de sua modificação (os preços pós-modificação são retirados das propriedades já existentes) e as propriedades para gravar os preços atuais durante um evento para as propriedades do tipo inteiro do evento, bem como alterar o número de propriedades do tipo real do evento de 10 para 15 e adicionar o número de propriedades não usadas durante a busca e ordenação (os dados de modificação e os preços durante um evento de modificação não são usados para a busca e ordenação):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event's real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE { EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT = EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // Price an event occurred at EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN, // Order/deal/position open price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE, // Order/deal/position close price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL, // StopLoss order/deal/position price EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP, // TakeProfit Order/deal/position EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL, // Requested order volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED, // Executed order volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT, // Remaining order volume EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED, // Current executed position volume after a deal EVENT_PROP_PROFIT, // Profit //--- EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE, // Order price before modification EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE, // StopLoss price before modification EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE, // TakeProfit price before modification EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK, // Ask price during an event EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID, // Bid price during an event }; #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (15) // Total number of event's real properties #define EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (5) // Number of order properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos alterar o cálculo da substituição de macros correspondente para buscar corretamente o índice da primeira propriedade do tipo string do evento na enumeração de critérios de ordenação de eventos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible event sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP (EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_EVENTS_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_EVENT = 0, // Sort by event type SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT = 1, // Sort by event time SORT_BY_EVENT_STATUS_EVENT = 2, // Sort by event status (from the ENUM_EVENT_STATUS enumeration) SORT_BY_EVENT_REASON_EVENT = 3, // Sort by event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT = 4, // Sort by deal event type SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT = 5, // Sort by deal event ticket SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT = 6, // Sort by type of an order, based on which a deal event is opened (the last position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT = 7, // Sort by type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_ORDER_POSITION = 8, // Sort by time of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION = 9, // Sort by type of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION = 10, // Sort by a ticket of an order, based on which a position deal is opened (the first position order) SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_ID = 11, // Sort by position ID SORT_BY_EVENT_POSITION_BY_ID = 12, // Sort by opposite position ID SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_ORDER = 13, // Sort by order/deal/position magic number SORT_BY_EVENT_MAGIC_BY_ID = 14, // Sort by opposite position magic number //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_EVENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP, // Sort by a price an event occurred at SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by position open price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_CLOSE = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by position close price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_SL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by position's StopLoss price SORT_BY_EVENT_PRICE_TP = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+4, // Sort by position's TakeProfit price SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by initial volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by the current volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by remaining volume SORT_BY_EVENT_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by remaining volume SORT_BY_EVENT_PROFIT = FIRST_EVN_DBL_PROP+9, // Sort by profit //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL = FIRST_EVN_STR_PROP, // Sort by order/position/deal symbol SORT_BY_EVENT_SYMBOL_BY_ID // Sort by an opposite position symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos melhorar a classe abstrata de eventos CEvent.
Como nós exibimos os dados no diário nas classes derivadas de evento CEvent, nós precisamos saber o número de casas decimais do símbolo em que o evento ocorreu — Digits() do símbolo. Para não recebê-lo em cada uma das classes derivadas, nós simplesmente obtemos ele uma única vez na classe pai.
Na seção privada da classe, nós declaramos a variável membro de classe para armazenar o valor Digits() do símbolo que ocorreu o evento e inicializamos essa variável na lista de inicialização do construtor de classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract event class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEvent : public CObject { private: int m_event_code; // Event code //--- Return the index of the array the event's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property)const { return(int)property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected: ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Trading event bool m_is_hedge; // Hedging account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_digits; // Symbol Digits() int m_digits_acc; // Number of decimal places for the account currency long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Event integer properties double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Event real properties string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // Event string properties //--- Return the flag presence in the trading event bool IsPresentEventFlag(const int event_code) const { return (this.m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } //--- Protected parametric constructor CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket); public: //--- Default constructor CEvent(void){;} //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEvent::CEvent(const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status,const int event_code,const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code),m_digits(0) { this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this.m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = (long)ticket; this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); this.m_digits_acc=(int)::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Nós adicionamos a descrição das novas propriedades do evento aos métodos que retornam as descrições das propriedades do tipo inteiro e real:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип события","Event's type")+": "+this.TypeEventDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Время события","Time of event")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Статус события","Status of event")+": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" : property==EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Причина события","Reason of event")+": "+this.ReasonDescription() : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип сделки","Deal's type")+": "+DealTypeDescription((ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет сделки","Deal's ticket")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера события","Event's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции","Position's order type")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Тикет первого ордера позиции","Position's first order ticket")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера события","Event's order ticket")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position's ID")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER ? TextByLanguage("Магический номер","Magic number")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Магический номер встречной позиции","Magic number of opposite position")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия позиции","Position's opened time")+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера позиции до смены направления","Type order of position before changing direction")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера позиции до смены направления","Ticket order of position before changing direction")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Тип ордера текущей позиции","Type order of current position")+": "+OrderTypeDescription((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) : property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Тикет ордера текущей позиции","Ticket order of current position")+": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : EnumToString(property) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the event's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL),SYMBOL_DIGITS); int dgl=(int)DigitsLots(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL)); return ( property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Цена на момент события","Price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Цена открытия","Open price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Цена закрытия","Close price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss","StopLoss price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit","TakeProfit price")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage("Начальный объём ордера","Order initial volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Исполненный объём ордера","Order executed volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage("Оставшийся объём ордера","Order remaining volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED ? TextByLanguage("Текущий объём позиции","Position current volume")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dgl) : property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Профит","Profit")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),this.m_digits_acc) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage("Цена открытия до модификации","Price open before modification")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage("Цена StopLoss до модификации","StopLoss price before modification")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE ? TextByLanguage("Цена TakeProfit до модификации","TakeProfit price before modification")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK ? TextByLanguage("Цена Ask в момент события","Ask price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID ? TextByLanguage("Цена Bid в момент события","Bid price at the time of event")+": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) : EnumToString(property) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos adicionar ao método que retorna os nomes dos eventos de negociação a descrição da ausência de um evento, as descrições dos eventos recém adicionados e a descrição de um evento desconhecido:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the trading event name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::TypeEventDescription(void) const { ENUM_TRADE_EVENT event=this.TypeEvent(); return ( event==TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage("Нет торгового события","No trading event") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер установлен","Pending order placed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер удалён","Pending order removed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : event==TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : event==TRADE_EVENT_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение средств на балансе","Balance refill") : event==TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawals") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой","Pending order activated") : event==TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Отложенный ордер активирован ценой частично","Pending order activated partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта","Position open") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция открыта частично","Position open partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта","Position closed") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично","Position closed partially") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной","Position closed by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта встречной частично","Position closed partially by opposite position") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по StopLoss","Position closed by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта по TakeProfit","Position closed by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по StopLoss","Position closed partially by StopLoss") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Позиция закрыта частично по TakeProfit","Position closed partially by TakeProfit") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции по рыночному запросу","Position reversal by market request") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции срабатыванием отложенного ордера","Position reversal by triggering pending order") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции по рыночному запросу","Added volume to position by market request") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by activation of pending order") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным исполнением запроса","Position reversal by partial completion of market request") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным срабатыванием отложенного ордера","Position reversal by partial activation of pending order") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением запроса","Added volume to position by partial completion of market request") : event==TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order") : event==TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER ? TextByLanguage("Сработал StopLimit-ордер","StopLimit order triggered.") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE ? TextByLanguage("Модифицирована цена установки ордера ","Order price modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цена установки и StopLoss ордера","Order price and StopLoss modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цена установки и TakeProfit ордера","Order price and TakeProfit modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цена установки, StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера","Order price, StopLoss and TakeProfit modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit ордера","Order StopLoss and TakeProfit modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage("Модифицирован StopLoss ордера","Order StopLoss modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Модифицирован TakeProfit ордера","Order TakeProfit modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Модифицированы цены StopLoss и TakeProfit позиции","Position StopLoss and TakeProfit modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS ? TextByLanguage("Модифицирован StopLoss позиции","Position StopLoss modified") : event==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Модифицирован TakeProfit позиции","Position TakeProfit modified") : EnumToString(event) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Adicionamos dois novos motivos para o método que retorna a descrição do motivo do evento:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the name of the deal/order/position reason | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEvent::ReasonDescription(void) const { ENUM_EVENT_REASON reason=this.Reason(); return ( reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Активирован отложенный ордер","Pending order activated") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACTIVATED_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное срабатывание отложенного ордера","Pending order partially triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED ? TextByLanguage("Срабатывание StopLimit-ордера","StopLimit order triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_MODIFY ? TextByLanguage("Модификация","Modified") : reason==EVENT_REASON_CANCEL ? TextByLanguage("Отмена","Canceled") : reason==EVENT_REASON_EXPIRED ? TextByLanguage("Истёк срок действия","Expired") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE ? TextByLanguage("Рыночный запрос, выполненный в полном объёме","Fully completed market request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Выполненный частично рыночный запрос","Partially completed market request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции","Added volume to position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичным исполнением заявки","Volume added to the position by request partial completion") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by activating pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Добавлен объём к позиции частичной активацией отложенного ордера","Added volume to position by partial activation of pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции","Position reversal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции частичным исполнением заявки","Position reversal by partial completion of request") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции при срабатывании отложенного ордера","Position reversal on triggered pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_REVERSE_BY_PENDING_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Разворот позиции при при частичном срабатывании отложенного ордера","Position reversal on partially triggered pending order") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_SL_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по StopLoss","Partial close by StopLoss triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_TP_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие по TakeProfit","Partial close by TakeProfit triggered") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие встречной позицией","Closed by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие встречной позицией","Closed partially by opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DONE_PARTIALLY_BY_POS_PARTIALLY ? TextByLanguage("Частичное закрытие частью объёма встречной позиции","Closed partially by incomplete volume of opposite position") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_REFILL ? TextByLanguage("Пополнение баланса","Balance refill") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL ? TextByLanguage("Снятие средств с баланса","Withdrawal from the balance") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление кредита","Credit") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CHARGE ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные сборы","Additional charge") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Корректирующая запись","Correction") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_BONUS ? TextByLanguage("Перечисление бонусов","Bonus") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION ? TextByLanguage("Дополнительные комиссии","Additional commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце торгового дня","Daily agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY ? TextByLanguage("Агентская комиссия, начисляемая в конце месяца","Monthly agent commission") : reason==EVENT_REASON_ACCOUNT_INTEREST ? TextByLanguage("Начисления процентов на свободные средства","Interest rate") : reason==EVENT_REASON_BUY_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка покупки","Canceled buy deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_SELL_CANCELLED ? TextByLanguage("Отмененная сделка продажи","Canceled sell deal") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT ? TextByLanguage("Начисление дивиденда","Dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_DIVIDENT_FRANKED ? TextByLanguage("Начисление франкированного дивиденда","Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations") : reason==EVENT_REASON_TAX ? TextByLanguage("Начисление налога","Tax charges") : EnumToString(reason) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Na seção pública da classe, nós adicionamos os métodos que retornam as novas propriedades adicionadas para a seção de acesso simplificado às propriedades do evento:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to event object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) event type, (2) event time in milliseconds, (3) event status, (4) event reason, (5) deal type, (6) deal ticket, //--- (7) order type, based on which a deal was executed, (8) position opening order type, (9) position last order ticket, //--- (10) position first order ticket, (11) position ID, (12) opposite position ID, (13) magic number, (14) opposite position magic number, (15) position open time ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TypeEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT); } long TimeEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_STATUS)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT); } ENUM_EVENT_REASON Reason(void) const { return (ENUM_EVENT_REASON)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT); } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal(void) const { return (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); } long TicketDeal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderEvent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeFirstOrderPosition(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION); } long TicketOrderEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT); } long TicketFirstOrderPosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION); } long PositionID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID); } long PositionByID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID); } long Magic(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER); } long MagicCloseBy(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID); } long TimePosition(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION); } //--- When changing position direction, return (1) previous position order type, (2) previous position order ticket //--- (3) current position order type, (4) current position order ticket //--- (5) position type and (6) ticket before changing direction, (7) position type and (8) ticket after changing direction ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosPrevious(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } long TicketOrderPosPrevious(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE); } ENUM_ORDER_TYPE TypeOrderPosCurrent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT); } long TicketOrderPosCurrent(void) const { return (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT);} ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionPrevious(void) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType(this.TypeOrderPosPrevious()); } ulong TicketPositionPrevious(void) const { return this.TicketOrderPosPrevious(); } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePositionCurrent(void) const { return PositionTypeByOrderType(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent()); } ulong TicketPositionCurrent(void) const { return this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); } //--- Return (1) the price the event occurred at, (2) open price, (3) close price, //--- (4) StopLoss price, (5) TakeProfit price, (6) profit, (7) requested order volume, //--- (8) executed order volume, (9) remaining order volume, (10) executed position volume double PriceEvent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT); } double PriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN); } double PriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE); } double PriceStopLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL); } double PriceTakeProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT); } double VolumeOrderInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL); } double VolumeOrderExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED); } double VolumeOrderCurrent(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT); } double VolumePositionExecuted(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED); } //--- When modifying prices, return (1) order price, (2) StopLoss and (3) TakeProfit before modification double PriceOpenBefore(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE); } double PriceStopLossBefore(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE); } double PriceTakeProfitBefore(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE); } double PriceEventAsk(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK); } double PriceEventBid(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID); } //--- Return the (1) symbol and (2) opposite position symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL); } string SymbolCloseBy(void) const { return this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como a maioria das propriedades de classe é preenchida na classe de coleção de eventos do método CreateNewEvent() e, então, o tipo de evento é definido pela chamada do método SetTypeEvent() da classe CEvent, definimos a função Digits() do símbolo que o evento ocorreu no método SetTypeEvent() da classe CEvent em conjunto com a definição dos eventos de modificação:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Decode the event code and set a trading event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEvent::SetTypeEvent(void) { //--- Set event symbol Digits() this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Pending order placed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Pending order removed (check for matching the event code since there can only be one flag here) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_REMOVED) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Pending order is modified if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY)) { //--- If the placement price is modified if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE)) { this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE; //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; //--- If StopLoss is modified else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS; //--- If TakeProfit is modified else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT; } //--- If the placement price is not modified else { //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; //--- If StopLoss is modified else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS; //--- If TakeProfit is modified else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT; } this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If a position is modified if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY)) { //--- If StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL) && this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT; //--- If StopLoss is modified else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS; //--- If TakeProfit is modified else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT; this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- Position opened (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_OPENED)) { //--- If an existing position is changed if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CHANGED)) { //--- If a pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- If this is a position reversal if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the //--- "position reversal by activation of a pending order" or "position reversal by partial activation of a pending order" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If this is adding a volume to a position else { //--- check the partial opening flag and set the //--- "added volume to a position by activating a pending order" or "added volume to a position by partially activating a pending order" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- If a position was changed by a market deal else { //--- If this is a position reversal if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_REVERSE)) { //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "position reversal" or "position reversal by partial execution" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If this is adding a volume to a position else { //--- check the partial opening flag and set "added volume to a position" or "added volume to a position by partial execution" trading event this.m_trade_event= ( !this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL ); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } } //--- If a new position is opened else { //--- If a pending order is activated by a price if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_ACTIVATED)) { //--- check the partial opening flag and set "pending order activated" or "pending order partially activated" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED : TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- check the partial opening flag and set the "Position opened" or "Position partially opened" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Position closed (Check the presence of multiple flags in the event code) if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_CLOSED)) { //--- if a position is closed by StopLoss if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL)) { //--- check the partial closing flag and set the "Position closed by StopLoss" or "Position partially closed by StopLoss" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by TakeProfit else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by TakeProfit" or "Position partially closed by TakeProfit" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- if a position is closed by an opposite one else if(this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_BY_POS)) { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed by opposite one" or "Position partially closed by opposite one" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } //--- If a position is closed else { //--- check the partial closure flag and set the "Position closed" or "Position partially closed" trading event this.m_trade_event=(!this.IsPresentEventFlag(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PARTIAL) ? TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED : TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL); this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //--- Balance operation on the account (clarify the event by deal type) if(this.m_event_code==TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ACCOUNT_BALANCE) { //--- Initialize a trading event this.m_trade_event=TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT; //--- Take a deal type ENUM_DEAL_TYPE deal_type=(ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT); //--- if a deal is a balance operation if(deal_type==DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- check the deal profit and set an event (funds deposit or withdrawal) this.m_trade_event=(this.GetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT)>0 ? TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL : TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL); } //--- The remaining balance operation types match the ENUM_DEAL_TYPE enumeration starting from DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT else if(deal_type>DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE) { //--- set the event this.m_trade_event=(ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)deal_type; } this.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_EVENT,this.m_trade_event); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Os comentários do código na listagem dos métodos descrevem todas as verificações e ações necessárias, portanto, não faz sentido insistir nas ações já comentadas. Creio que tudo esteja bastante simples e fácil de entender aqui.
Isso conclui a melhoria da classe de evento abstrata.
Olhando um pouco à frente, deve-se notar que, ao verificar o monitoramento da modificação do preço para colocação das ordens pendentes em um EA de teste, tornou-se necessário encontrar a ordem mais distante do preço. Olhando através das propriedades das ordens, eu percebi que a biblioteca não tem uma solução rápida e versátil para isso. Portanto, nós usaremos uma das propriedades adicionais do tipo inteiro da ordem — lucro em pontos. Para as ordens pendentes, esta é a distância da ordem e o preço em pontos. Assim, para encontrar a ordem que está mais distante do preço, basta procurar uma ordem com o maior "lucro" (distância) em pontos.
Este caso é semelhante a busca de todas as ordens pendentes pela sua direção. Para encontrar uma ordem pendente, que está mais distante do preço, nós selecionamos todas as ordens em uma direção e ordenamos a lista obtida pela maior distância. Como resultado, nós obtemos uma ordem dentre todas as ordens de diversos tipos, que estão em uma única direção (BuyLimit, BuyStop e BuyStopLimit são todas Buy. O oposto é verdadeiro para Sell).
Vamos mudar o método de obtenção do tipo da ordem pela sua direção na listagem da classe de ordem abstrata Order.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Retorna o lucro da ordem em pontos | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int COrder::ProfitInPoints(void) const { MqlTick tick={0}; string symbol=this.Symbol(); if(!::SymbolInfoTick(symbol,tick)) return 0; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)this.TypeOrder(); double point=::SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); if(type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY || point==0) return 0; if(this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_HISTORY_ORDER) return int(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? (this.PriceClose()-this.PriceOpen())/point : type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? (this.PriceOpen()-this.PriceClose())/point : 0); else if(this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION) { if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) return int((tick.bid-this.PriceOpen())/point); else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL) return int((this.PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point); } else if(this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING) { if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT) return (int)fabs((tick.bid-this.PriceOpen())/point); else if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) return (int)fabs((this.PriceOpen()-tick.ask)/point); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here we essentially add a check for pending orders and return a distance from the order price to the current price in points.
Let's add the display of the distance from the price to the pending order in points to the method of describing integer properties of the abstract order class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of an order's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string COrder::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( //--- General properties property==ORDER_PROP_MAGIC ? TextByLanguage("Магик","Magic")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET ? TextByLanguage("Тикет","Ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_FROM ? TextByLanguage("Тикет родительского ордера","Parent order ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TICKET_TO ? TextByLanguage("Тикет наследуемого ордера","Inherited order ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : " #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия","Time open")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE ? TextByLanguage("Время закрытия","Close time")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_EXP ? TextByLanguage("Дата экспирации","Expiration date")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : (this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? TextByLanguage(": Не задана",": Not set") : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TYPE ? TextByLanguage("Тип","Type")+": "+this.TypeDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION ? TextByLanguage("Тип по направлению","Type by direction")+": "+this.DirectionDescription() : property==ORDER_PROP_REASON ? TextByLanguage("Причина","Reason")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+this.GetReasonDescription(this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор позиции","Position ID")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ORDER_TICKET ? TextByLanguage("Сделка на основании ордера с тикетом","Deal by order ticket")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": #"+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_DEAL_ENTRY ? TextByLanguage("Направление сделки","Deal entry")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+this.GetEntryDescription(this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор встречной позиции","Opposite position ID")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_OPEN_MSC ? TextByLanguage("Время открытия в милисекундах","Open time in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_CLOSE_MSC ? TextByLanguage("Время закрытия в милисекундах","Close time in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE ? TextByLanguage("Время изменения позиции","Position change time")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)!=0 ? ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) : "0") ) : property==ORDER_PROP_TIME_UPDATE_MSC ? TextByLanguage("Время изменения позиции в милисекундах","Time to change the position in milliseconds")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)!=0 ? TimeMSCtoString(this.GetProperty(property))+" ("+(string)this.GetProperty(property)+")" : "0") ) : property==ORDER_PROP_STATE ? TextByLanguage("Состояние","Statе")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": \""+this.StateDescription()+"\"" ) : //--- Additional property property==ORDER_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage("Статус","Status")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": \""+this.StatusDescription()+"\"" ) : property==ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT ? ( this.Status()==ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING ? TextByLanguage("Дистанция от цены в пунктах","Distance from price in points") : TextByLanguage("Прибыль в пунктах","Profit in points") )+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_SL ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по StopLoss","Close by StopLoss")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No")) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_CLOSE_BY_TP ? TextByLanguage("Закрытие по TakeProfit","Close by TakeProfit")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No")) ) : property==ORDER_PROP_GROUP_ID ? TextByLanguage("Идентификатор группы","Group ID")+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage(": Свойство не поддерживается",": Property not supported") : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui nós verificamos o estado da ordem e se esta é uma ordem pendente existente, uma mensagem sobre a sua distância é exibida, caso contrário, uma mensagem sobre o seu lucro é exibida em pontos.
Isso conclui as alterações na classe de ordem abstrata.
Agora nós precisamos criar uma outra classe que herde da classe de eventos abstrata CEvent. Esta é uma classe de eventos de modificação.
No sexto artigo, ao implementar o seu funcionamento sobre as contas netting, nós melhoramos a classe de evento de abertura de posição: agora, a classe CEventPositionOpen apresenta o método de criação de um texto de mensagem curta, dependendo do estado do evento e da presença de algumas propriedades do objeto de evento.
Ao criar uma novo evento de modificação, nós fazemos o mesmo — verificamos o tipo de evento de modificação e criamos um texto sobre o evento dependendo do tipo obtido. Além disso, ao enviar um evento para o gráfico do programa de controle, nós precisamos definir o preço a ser transmitido no parâmetro dparam da função EventChartCustom(). Na classe de evento de abertura de posição, nós usamos esse parâmetro para passar o preço de abertura, enquanto na classe de evento de modificação, são possíveis várias opções de alteração de preço e nós precisamos decidir qual preço nós devemos enviar no parâmetro dparam do evento do usuário:
- Somente o preço da ordem pode ser alterado — enviamos o novo preço da ordem pendente,
- os preços da ordem e do StopLoss podem ser alterados — enviamos o preço de uma nova ordem pendente,
- os preços da ordem e do TakeProfit podem ser alterados — enviamos o preço da ordem pendente,
- os preços da ordem, do StopLoss e do TakeProfit podem ser alterados — enviamos o novo preço da ordem pendente,
- o StopLoss da ordem pode ser alterado — enviamos o novo preço do StopLoss,
- o TakeProfit da ordem pode ser alterado — enviamos o novo preço do TakeProfit.
- o StopLoss da posição pode ser alterado — enviamos o StopLoss da posição,
- o TakeProfit da posição pode ser alterado — enviamos o TakeProfit da posição,
- o StopLoss e TakeProfit da posição pode ser alterado — enviamos o preço de abertura da posição.
Como nós podemos ver, ao alterar um único preço, nós passamos o preço alterado para o evento. Ao alterar vários preços simultaneamente, nós enviamos somente o preço de abertura da posição ou da ordem (que, por sua vez, também pode ser alterado). Em um programa personalizado, você pode esclarecer a alteração de cada um dos preços (durante sua modificação simultânea) pelo tipo do evento de modificação ocorrido.
No novo arquivo EventModify.mqh da pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events, nós criamos a nova classe CEventModify.
Definimos a classe de evento abstrata CEvent como uma classe base para ela.
Não se esqueça de incluir o arquivo da classe de eventos abstrata ao arquivo da classe de modificação.
Como a classe é relativamente pequena, eu vou fornecer aqui a listagem completa para você estudar. Eu já descrevi uma classe semelhante na sexta parte da descrição da biblioteca ao implementar as mudanças na classe CEventPositionOpen.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventModify.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Event.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Placing a pending order event | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventModify : public CEvent { private: double m_price; // Price passed to an event //--- Create and return a brief event description string EventsMessage(void); public: //--- Constructor CEventModify(const int event_code,const ulong ticket=0) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price(0) {} //--- Supported order properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); //--- (1) Display a brief message about the event in the journal, (2) Send the event to the chart virtual void PrintShort(void); virtual void SendEvent(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT || property==EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID || property==EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if the event supports the passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEventModify::SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(property==EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE || property==EVENT_PROP_PROFIT ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a brief message about the event in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventModify::PrintShort(void) { ::Print(this.EventsMessage()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send the event to the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventModify::SendEvent(void) { this.PrintShort(); ::EventChartCustom(this.m_chart_id,(ushort)this.m_trade_event,this.TicketOrderEvent(),this.m_price,this.Symbol()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create and return a brief event message | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CEventModify::EventsMessage(void) { //--- (1) header, (2) magic number string head="- "+this.TypeEventDescription()+": "+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimePosition())+" -\n"; string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? TextByLanguage(", магик ",", magic ")+(string)this.Magic() : ""); string text=""; //--- Pending order price is modified if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE) { string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpenBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирована цена: ",": modified price: ")+price+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceOpen(); } //--- Pending order price and StopLoss are modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) { string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpenBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),this.m_digits)+"]"; string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирована цена: ",": modified price: ")+price+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" StopLoss: "+sl+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceOpen(); } //--- Pending order price and TakeProfit are modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpenBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),this.m_digits)+"]"; string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирована цена: ",": modified price: ")+price+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" TakeProfit: "+tp+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceOpen(); } //--- Pending order price, as well as its StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string price="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpenBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceOpen(),this.m_digits)+"]"; string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]"; string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирована цена: ",": modified price: ")+price+", StopLoss: "+sl+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" TakeProfit: "+tp+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceOpen(); } //--- Pending order StopLoss is modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) { string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован StopLoss: ",": modified StopLoss: ")+sl+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceStopLoss(); } //--- Pending order TakeProfit is modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован TakeProfit: ",": modified TakeProfit: ")+tp+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceTakeProfit(); } //--- Pending order StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=OrderTypeDescription(this.TypeOrderPosCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketOrderPosCurrent(); string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]"; string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован StopLoss: ",": modified StopLoss: ")+sl+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" TakeProfit: "+tp+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceOpen(); } //--- Position StopLoss is modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) { string order=PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent(); string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован StopLoss: ",": modified StopLoss: ")+sl+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceStopLoss(); } //--- Position TakeProfit is modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent(); string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован TakeProfit: ",": modified TakeProfit: ")+tp+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceTakeProfit(); } //--- Position StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified else if(this.TypeEvent()==TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) { string order=PositionTypeDescription(this.TypePositionCurrent())+" #"+(string)this.TicketPositionCurrent(); string sl="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLossBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceStopLoss(),this.m_digits)+"]"; string tp="["+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfitBefore(),this.m_digits)+" --> "+::DoubleToString(this.PriceTakeProfit(),this.m_digits)+"]"; text=order+TextByLanguage(": модифицирован StopLoss: ",": modified StopLoss: ")+sl+TextByLanguage(" и"," and")+" TakeProfit: "+tp+magic; this.m_price=this.PriceOpen(); } return head+this.Symbol()+" "+text; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora nós precisamos definir os eventos para modificar as ordens e posições já existentes, criar um novo evento e adicioná-lo à lista de coleção de eventos na classe de coleção de eventos.
Vamos implementar as melhorias necessárias para a classe CEventsCollection no arquivo EventsCollection.mqh da pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections da pasta da biblioteca.
Incluímos o arquivo da nova classe de eventos de modificação.
Na seção privada da classe, nós declaramos a variável membro da classe — a estrutura para armazenar os dados do tick. Ela deve ser usada para obter os dados sobre os preços de eventos da última modificação.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EventsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account event collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEventsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_events; // Event list bool m_is_hedge; // Hedging account flag long m_chart_id; // Control program chart ID int m_trade_event_code; // Trading event code ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; // Account trading event CEvent m_event_instance; // Event object for searching by property MqlTick m_tick; // Last tick structure
Inicializamos a estrutura do tick no construtor da classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEventsCollection::CEventsCollection(void) : m_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT),m_trade_event_code(TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT) { this.m_list_events.Clear(); this.m_list_events.Sort(SORT_BY_EVENT_TIME_EVENT); this.m_list_events.Type(COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID); this.m_is_hedge=bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING); this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_tick); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Na sétima parte da descrição da biblioteca nós desenvolvemos um método sobrecarregado para a criação de um novo evento. Agora nós temos dois deles — o método para a criação de eventos ao alterar o número de ordens e posições na conta e o método que cria um novo evento ao alterar (modificar) uma ordem ou posição já existente.
O segundo método deve ser melhorado, para que seja possível monitorar os eventos de modificação da ordem e posição (na sétima parte, o método processou apenas o evento de ativação da ordem StopLimit).
Vamos adicionar as linhas de código que manipulam o evento de modificação da ordem/posição e salvar as propriedades da ordem/posição antes da modificação:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a trading event depending on the order change type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEventsCollection::CreateNewEvent(COrderControl* order) { if(!::SymbolInfoTick(order.Symbol(),this.m_tick)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось получить текущие цены по символу события ","Failed to get current prices by event symbol "),order.Symbol()); return; } CEvent* event=NULL; //--- Pending StopLimit order activated if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TYPE) { this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_PLASED; event=new CEventOrderPlased(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } //--- Modification else { //--- Pending order price is modified if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE; //--- Pending order price and StopLoss are modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; //--- Pending order price and TakeProfit are modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; //--- Pending order price, as well as its StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_PRICE+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; //--- Pending order StopLoss is modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; //--- Pending order TakeProfit is modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; //--- Pending order StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_ORDER_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; //--- Position StopLoss is modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL; //--- Position TakeProfit is modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; //--- Position StopLoss and TakeProfit are modified else if(order.GetChangeType()==CHANGE_TYPE_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT) this.m_trade_event_code=TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_POSITION_MODIFY+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_SL+TRADE_EVENT_FLAG_TP; //--- Create a modification event event=new CEventModify(this.m_trade_event_code,order.Ticket()); } //--- Create an event if(event!=NULL) { event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_EVENT,order.Time()); // Event time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_REASON_EVENT,EVENT_REASON_STOPLIMIT_TRIGGERED); // Event reason (from the ENUM_EVENT_REASON enumeration) event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_DEAL_EVENT,PositionTypeByOrderType((ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrderPrev())); // Type of the order that triggered an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_DEAL_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Ticket of the order that triggered an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_EVENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Event order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT,order.Ticket()); // Event order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORDER_POSITION,order.TypeOrder()); // First position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_POSITION,order.Ticket()); // First position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_ID,order.PositionID()); // Position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_POSITION_BY_ID,0); // Opposite position ID event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_BY_ID,0); // Opposite position magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.TypeOrderPrev()); // Position order type before changing the direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_BEFORE,order.Ticket()); // Position order ticket before changing direction event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TYPE_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.TypeOrder()); // Current position order type event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORD_POS_CURRENT,order.Ticket()); // Current position order ticket event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN_BEFORE,order.PricePrev()); // Order price before modification event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL_BEFORE,order.StopLossPrev()); // StopLoss price before modification event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP_BEFORE,order.TakeProfitPrev()); // TakeProfit price before modification event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_ASK,this.m_tick.ask); // Ask price during an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT_BID,this.m_tick.bid); // Bid price during an event event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_MAGIC_ORDER,order.Magic()); // Order magic number event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_TIME_ORDER_POSITION,order.TimePrev()); // Position first order time event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_EVENT,order.PricePrev()); // Price the event occurred at event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_OPEN,order.Price()); // Order placement price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_CLOSE,order.Price()); // Order close price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_SL,order.StopLoss()); // Order StopLoss price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PRICE_TP,order.TakeProfit()); // Order TakeProfit price event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_INITIAL,order.Volume()); // Requested order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_EXECUTED,0); // Executed order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_ORDER_CURRENT,order.Volume()); // Remaining (unexecuted) order volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_VOLUME_POSITION_EXECUTED,0); // Executed position volume event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_PROFIT,0); // Profit event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL,order.Symbol()); // Order symbol event.SetProperty(EVENT_PROP_SYMBOL_BY_ID,order.Symbol()); // Opposite position symbol //--- Set the control program chart ID, decode the event code and set the event type event.SetChartID(this.m_chart_id); event.SetTypeEvent(); //--- Add the event object if it is not in the list if(!this.IsPresentEventInList(event)) { this.m_list_events.InsertSort(event); //--- Send a message about the event and set the value of the last trading event event.SendEvent(); this.m_trade_event=event.TradeEvent(); } //--- If the event is already present in the list, remove a new event object and display a debugging message else { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Такое событие уже есть в списке","This event already in the list.")); delete event; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O processamento das condições de vários tipos de modificação é relativamente fácil e ele foi descrito nos comentários do código. Dependendo do tipo da alteração da ordem/posição, o código do evento é criado usando um conjunto de flags. O código é enviado para o construtor da classe CEventModify ao criar um novo evento de modificação.
Os blocos de código destacados para salvar as novas propriedades da ordem/posição são adicionados a todos os métodos que salvam as propriedades de posição/ordem da classe. Nós não vamos insistir neles aqui, já que suas linhas de código são idênticas. Eles podem ser encontrados nos arquivos anexados abaixo.
Agora, temos tudo pronto para testar os eventos de modificação das ordens e posições existentes.
Teste dos eventos de modificação de ordens e posições
Para realizar o teste, nós precisaremos suplementar o conjunto já existente de botões do EA de teste do sétimo artigo.
Vamos adicionar mais três botões a ele junto com os seus manipuladores de impressão: Set StopLoss, Set TakeProfit e Trailing All.
Os dois primeiros botões definem o stop loss e take profit para todas as ordens e posições que não os possuem, já o terceiro botão terá dois estados — Enabled/Disabled, ou seja, quando pressionado, o botão permanece pressionado e as duas funções finais começam a funcionar. Como resultado, o EA inicia os níveis de trailing stop de todas as posições e move todas as ordens pendentes ativas, seguindo o preço. Ao pressionar o botão mais uma vez, o stop móvel é desativado.
Vamos usar o EA TestDoEasyPart07.mq5 da pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part07 e salvá-lo na pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part08 sob o nome de TestDoEasyPart08.mq5.
Adicionamos três novas constantes para a enumeração dos botões e alteramos o número total de botões de 17 para 20 na substituição de macros correspondente:
//--- enums enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT (20)
Adicionamos as variáveis para especifica a distância do nível de StopLoss em relação ao preço, passo do stop móvel, lucro em pontos para começar o trailing, o valor em pontos do StopLoss e TakeProfit para serem definidos clicando nos botões correspondentes (os parâmetros InpStopLoss e InpTakeProfit são usados para definir os níveis de stop imediatamente após a abertura/colocação de uma ordem pendente) nos parâmetros de entrada.
Adicionamos as variáveis necessárias para armazenar os valores de entradas recém-adicionadas e a variável da flag indicando a atividade das funções de trailing para a lista de variáveis globais:
//--- input variables input ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // Slippage in points input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) //--- global variables CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como este é um EA de teste, a operação do programa geralmente é concluída com um erro crítico ao depurar a biblioteca. Nesses casos, todos os objetos gráficos plotados (botões) permanecem no gráfico. Após o erro ser corrigido e o EA ser relançado, não é possível desenhar novamente os botões. É necessário ativá-lo novamente para permitir primeiro a remoção dos botões existentes do gráfico no manipulador da OnDeinit(), para que ele possa redesenhar todos os botões em um gráfico limpo durante a próxima execução.
Adicionamos a verificação da presença dos botões no gráfico ao manipulador da OnInit(), definimos os valores para as variáveis das funções de trailing e os níveis de stop, verificamos a flag de atividade do botão de trailing e ativamos o botão se a flag estiver definida após a plotagem de todos os botões.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal, //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- check for undeleted objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- set global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- create buttons if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- set button trailing ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- setting trade parameters trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos escrever a função para definir a presença de um objeto gráfico com o prefixo especificado no gráfico e a função para monitorar o estado dos botões. Para maior conveniência na leitura do código, nós moveremos o monitoramento do manipulador da OnTick() do EA para uma função separada:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a prefixed object presence | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsPresentObects(const string object_prefix) { for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0)-1;i>=0;i--) if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,i,0),object_prefix)>WRONG_VALUE) return true; return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Tracking the buttons' status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonsControl(void) { int total=ObjectsTotal(0); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i); if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0) continue; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos alterar a função para definir o estado do objeto de botão:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the button status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ButtonState(const string name,const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); if(name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name) { if(state) ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'220,255,240'); else ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'240,240,240'); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui:
definimos o estado do botão (ativado/desativado),
se este for o último botão e
se ele estiver "ativado", mudamos a cor de fundo do objeto de botão,
caso contrário, retornamos a cor do plano de fundo para o estado "desativado".
Como nós temos três novos botões, nós vamos adicionar a conversão dos nomes dos novos objetos de botão em seu texto para a função de criação do texto do botão a partir de seu nome:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert enumeration into the button text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string EnumToButtText(const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt=StringSubstr(EnumToString(member),5); StringToLower(txt); StringReplace(txt,"set_take_profit","Set TakeProfit"); StringReplace(txt,"set_stop_loss","Set StopLoss"); StringReplace(txt,"trailing_all","Trailing All"); StringReplace(txt,"buy","Buy"); StringReplace(txt,"sell","Sell"); StringReplace(txt,"_limit"," Limit"); StringReplace(txt,"_stop"," Stop"); StringReplace(txt,"close_","Close "); StringReplace(txt,"2"," 1/2"); StringReplace(txt,"_by_"," by "); StringReplace(txt,"profit_","Profit "); StringReplace(txt,"delete_","Delete "); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Now we need to handle pressing of the three new buttons. To achieve this, add the following code strings at the very end of the PressButtonEvents() button pressing handling function ( after the code block handling the pressing of the funds withdrawal button):
//--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is not a trailing button) if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name,false); //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button is pressed else { //--- Set the color of the active button ButtonState(button_name,true); trailing_on=true; } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return the inactive button color (if this is a trailing button) else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,false); trailing_on=false; //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como nós podemos ver, as duas novas funções são chamadas aqui: SetStopLoss() e SetTakeProfit(). Eles permitem que você defina os níveis apropriados da ordem e posição:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set StopLoss to all orders and positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetStopLoss(void) { if(stoploss_to_modify==0) return; //--- Set StopLoss to all positions where it is absent CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,stoploss_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit()); } //--- Set StopLoss to all pending orders where it is absent list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set TakeProfit to all orders and positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetTakeProfit(void) { if(takeprofit_to_modify==0) return; //--- Set TakeProfit to all positions where it is absent CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,takeprofit_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(),tp); } //--- Set TakeProfit to all pending orders where it is absent list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As funções são bem simples. Vamos dar uma olhada na colocação do TakeProfit em todos as ordens e posições que não estão presentes em:
Primeiro, nós verificamos os stop loss a serem definidas em pontos. Se o valor for zero, saímos imediatamente, já que não há nada para mudar aqui.
Em seguida, recebemos apenas a lista de posições do mercado ativas e ordenamos ela pelo TakeProfit igual a zero, ou seja, pela ausência de TakeProfit na posição.
Em seguida, iteramos em um loop a lista final para obter as posições dela, calculamos o TakeProfit correto para cada uma delas usando a função de serviço que descrevemos na quarta parte da descrição da biblioteca e enviamos ela para o método de modificação de posição da biblioteca padrão da classe CTrade.
Para definir o TakeProfit para as ordens, nós obtemos a lista de ordens pendentes ativas e executamos as ações descritas acima.
Agora nós só temos que escrever as funções para o trailing dos stops da posição e dos preços de colocação das ordens:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trailing stop of a position with the maximum profit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void TrailingPositions(void) { MqlTick tick; if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; double stop_level=StopLevel(Symbol(),2)*Point(); //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(buy!=NULL) { //--- Calculate the new StopLoss double sl=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-trailing_stop,Digits()); //--- If the price and the StopLevel based on it are higher than the new StopLoss (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(tick.bid-stop_level>sl) { //--- If the new StopLoss level exceeds the trailing step based on the current StopLoss if(buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl) { //--- If we trail at any profit or position profit in points exceeds the trailing start, modify StopLoss if(trailing_start==0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>(int)trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit()); } } } } //--- Select only Sell positions from the list CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get Sell position index with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(sell!=NULL) { //--- Calculate the new StopLoss double sl=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+trailing_stop,Digits()); //--- If the price and StopLevel based on it are below the new StopLoss (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(tick.ask+stop_level<sl) { //--- If the new StopLoss level is below the trailing step based on the current StopLoss or a position has no StopLoss if(sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()==0) { //--- If we trail at any profit or position profit in points exceeds the trailing start value, modify StopLoss if(trailing_start==0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>(int)trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit()); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trailing the farthest pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void TrailingOrders(void) { MqlTick tick; if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; double stop_level=StopLevel(Symbol(),2)*Point(); //--- Get the list of all placed orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only Buy orders from the list CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by distance from the price in points (by profit in points) list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); //--- Get the index of the Buy order with the greatest distance int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(buy!=NULL) { //--- If the order is below the price (BuyLimit) and it should be "elevated" following the price if(buy.TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask-trailing_stop,Digits()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()),Digits()) : 0); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0); //--- If the calculated price is below the StopLevel distance based on Ask order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(price<tick.ask-stop_level) { //--- If the calculated price exceeds the trailing step based on the order placement price, modify the order price if(price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit()); } } } //--- If the order exceeds the price (BuyStop and BuyStopLimit), and it should be "decreased" following the price else { //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+trailing_stop,Digits()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()),Digits()) : 0); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0); //--- If the calculated price exceeds the StopLevel based on Ask order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(price>tick.ask+stop_level) { //--- If the calculated price is lower than the trailing step based on order price, modify the order price if(price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()>0 ? price-distance_stoplimit*Point() : 0)); } } } } } //--- Select only Sell order from the list CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by the distance from the price in points (by profit in points) list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); //--- Get the index of the Sell order having the greatest distance int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(sell!=NULL) { //--- If the order exceeds the price (SellLimit), and it needs to be "decreased" following the price if(sell.TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) { //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid+trailing_stop,Digits()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()),Digits()) : 0); //--- If the calculated price exceeds the StopLevel distance based on the Bid order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(price>tick.bid+stop_level) { //--- If the calculated price is below the trailing step based on the order price, modify the order price if(price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit()); } } } //--- If the order is below the price (SellStop and SellStopLimit), and it should be "elevated" following the price else { //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-trailing_stop,Digits()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()),Digits()) : 0); //--- If the calculated price is below the StopLevel distance based on the Bid order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(price<tick.bid-stop_level) { //--- If the calculated price exceeds the trailing step based on the order price, modify the order price if(price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()>0 ? price+distance_stoplimit*Point() : 0)); } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
As funções não possuem nada de novo. Todas as ações necessárias são descritas diretamente nos comentários do código. Eu acredito que você será capaz de estudar o código sozinho sem muita dificuldade.
Como agora nós temos mais três botões, o cálculo das coordenadas dos botões foi ajustado na função de criação do painel de botões (veja a listagem final).
Chamamos todas as funções de trailing no manipulador da OnTick():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Initialize the last trading event static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event=WRONG_VALUE; //--- If working in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(); PressButtonsControl(); } //--- If the last trading event changed if(engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } //--- If the trailing flag is set if(trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
A listagem completa do EA de teste:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestDoEasyPart08.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_BUTTONS { BUTT_BUY, BUTT_BUY_LIMIT, BUTT_BUY_STOP, BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2, BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL, BUTT_SELL, BUTT_SELL_LIMIT, BUTT_SELL_STOP, BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2, BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY, BUTT_DELETE_PENDING, BUTT_CLOSE_ALL, BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL, BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS, BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT, BUTT_TRAILING_ALL }; #define TOTAL_BUTT (20) //--- structures struct SDataButt { string name; string text; }; //--- input variables input ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // Slippage in points input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) //--- global variables CEngine engine; CTrade trade; SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal<0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal, //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- check for undeleted objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- set global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- create buttons if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- set button trailing ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- setting trade parameters trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- delete objects ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- Initialize the last trading event static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_event=WRONG_VALUE; //--- If working in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { engine.OnTimer(); PressButtonsControl(); } //--- If the last trading event changed if(engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_event) { last_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); } //--- If the trailing flag is set if(trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { if(!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) engine.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if(id>=CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { ushort event=ushort(id-CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM); Print(DFUN,"id=",id,", event=",EnumToString((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT)event),", lparam=",lparam,", dparam=",DoubleToString(dparam,Digits()),", sparam=",sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of a prefixed object presence | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsPresentObects(const string object_prefix) { for(int i=ObjectsTotal(0)-1;i>=0;i--) if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,i,0),object_prefix)>WRONG_VALUE) return true; return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Tracking the buttons' status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonsControl(void) { int total=ObjectsTotal(0); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { string obj_name=ObjectName(0,i); if(StringFind(obj_name,prefix+"BUTT_")<0) continue; PressButtonEvents(obj_name); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the button panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CreateButtons(const int shift_x=30,const int shift_y=0) { int h=18,w=84,offset=2; int cx=offset+shift_x,cy=offset+shift_y+(h+1)*(TOTAL_BUTT/2)+3*h+1; int x=cx,y=cy; int shift=0; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { x=x+(i==7 ? w+2 : 0); if(i==TOTAL_BUTT-6) x=cx; y=(cy-(i-(i>6 ? 7 : 0))*(h+1)); if(!ButtonCreate(butt_data[i].name,x,y,(i<TOTAL_BUTT-6 ? w : w*2+2),h,butt_data[i].text,(i<4 ? clrGreen : i>6 && i<11 ? clrRed : clrBlue))) { Alert(TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать кнопку \"","Could not create button \""),butt_data[i].text); return false; } } ChartRedraw(0); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the button | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonCreate(const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,const string text,const color clr,const string font="Calibri",const int font_size=8) { if(ObjectFind(0,name)<0) { if(!ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("не удалось создать кнопку! Код ошибки=","Could not create button! Error code="),GetLastError()); return false; } ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,w); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,h); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n"); ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrGray); return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the button status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ButtonState(const string name) { return (bool)ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the button status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ButtonState(const string name,const bool state) { ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); if(name==butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name) { if(state) ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'220,255,240'); else ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'240,240,240'); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Transform enumeration into the button text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string EnumToButtText(const ENUM_BUTTONS member) { string txt=StringSubstr(EnumToString(member),5); StringToLower(txt); StringReplace(txt,"set_take_profit","Set TakeProfit"); StringReplace(txt,"set_stop_loss","Set StopLoss"); StringReplace(txt,"trailing_all","Trailing All"); StringReplace(txt,"buy","Buy"); StringReplace(txt,"sell","Sell"); StringReplace(txt,"_limit"," Limit"); StringReplace(txt,"_stop"," Stop"); StringReplace(txt,"close_","Close "); StringReplace(txt,"2"," 1/2"); StringReplace(txt,"_by_"," by "); StringReplace(txt,"profit_","Profit "); StringReplace(txt,"delete_","Delete "); return txt; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle pressing the buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PressButtonEvents(const string button_name) { //--- Convert button name into its string ID string button=StringSubstr(button_name,StringLen(prefix)); //--- If the button is pressed if(ButtonState(button_name)) { //--- If the BUTT_BUY button is pressed: Open Buy position if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY)) { //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY,0,takeprofit); //--- Open Buy position trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(Symbol(),lot),Symbol(),0,sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_LIMIT button is pressed: Place BuyLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_LIMIT)) { //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyLimit order trade.BuyLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP button is pressed: Set BuyStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP)) { //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyStop order trade.BuyStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set BuyStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_BUY_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct BuyStop order placement price relative to StopLevel double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Calculate BuyLimit order price relative to BuyStop level considering StopLevel double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- Set BuyStopLimit order trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL button is pressed: Open Sell position else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL)) { //--- Get the correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL,0,takeprofit); //--- Open Sell position trade.Sell(lot,Symbol(),0,sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_LIMIT)) { //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_pending); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set SellLimit order trade.SellLimit(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP button is pressed: Set SellStop else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP)) { //--- Get correct order placement relative to StopLevel double price_set=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set,takeprofit); //--- Set SellStop order trade.SellStop(lot,price_set,Symbol(),sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT button is pressed: Set SellStopLimit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SELL_STOP_LIMIT)) { //--- Get the correct SellStop order price relative to StopLevel double price_set_stop=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,distance_pending); //--- Calculate SellLimit order price relative to SellStop level considering StopLevel double price_set_limit=CorrectPricePending(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,distance_stoplimit,price_set_stop); //--- Get correct StopLoss and TakeProfit prices relative to the order placement level considering StopLevel double sl=CorrectStopLoss(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,stoploss); double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,price_set_limit,takeprofit); //--- Set SellStopLimit order trade.OrderOpen(Symbol(),ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,lot,price_set_limit,price_set_stop,sl,tp); } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get the Buy position ticket and close the position by the ticket trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Calculate the closed volume and close the half of the Buy position by the ticket if(engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); else trade.Sell(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL button is pressed: Close Buy with the maximum profit by the opposite Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_BUY_BY_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE && index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(position_buy!=NULL && position_sell!=NULL) { //--- Close the Buy position by the opposite Sell one trade.PositionCloseBy(position_buy.Ticket(),position_sell.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Get the Sell position ticket and close the position by the ticket trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2 button is pressed: Close the half of the Sell with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL2)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* position=list.At(index); if(position!=NULL) { //--- Calculate the closed volume and close the half of the Sell position by the ticket if(engine.IsHedge()) trade.PositionClosePartial(position.Ticket(),NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); else trade.Buy(NormalizeLot(position.Symbol(),position.Volume()/2.0)); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY button is pressed: Close Sell with the maximum profit by the opposite Buy with the maximum profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_SELL_BY_BUY)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_sell=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Sell positions from the list list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Sell position with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list_buy=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE && index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Select the Sell position with the maximum profit COrder* position_sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); //--- Select the Buy position with the maximum profit COrder* position_buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(position_sell!=NULL && position_buy!=NULL) { //--- Close the Sell position by the opposite Buy one trade.PositionCloseBy(position_sell.Ticket(),position_buy.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_CLOSE_ALL is pressed: Close all positions starting with the one with the least profit else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_CLOSE_ALL)) { //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the least profit for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; //--- close each position by its ticket trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_DELETE_PENDING button is pressed: Remove the first pending order else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_DELETE_PENDING)) { //--- Get the list of all orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); if(list!=NULL) { //--- Sort the list by placement time list.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_TIME_OPEN_MSC); int total=list.Total(); //--- In the loop from the position with the most amount of time for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; //--- delete the order by its ticket trade.OrderDelete(order.Ticket()); } } } //--- If the BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL button is pressed: Withdraw funds from the account if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_PROFIT_WITHDRAWAL)) { //--- If the program is launched in the tester if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) { //--- Emulate funds withdrawal TesterWithdrawal(withdrawal); } } //--- If the BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS button is pressed: Place StopLoss to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_STOP_LOSS)) { SetStopLoss(); } //--- If the BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT button is pressed: Place TakeProfit to all orders and positions where it is not present if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_SET_TAKE_PROFIT)) { SetTakeProfit(); } //--- Wait for 1/10 of a second Sleep(100); //--- "Unpress" the button (if this is not a trailing button) if(button!=EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) ButtonState(button_name,false); //--- If the BUTT_TRAILING_ALL button is pressed else { //--- Set the color of the active button ButtonState(button_name,true); trailing_on=true; } //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return the inactive button color (if this is a trailing button) else if(button==EnumToString(BUTT_TRAILING_ALL)) { ButtonState(button_name,false); trailing_on=false; //--- re-draw the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set StopLoss to all orders and positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetStopLoss(void) { if(stoploss_to_modify==0) return; //--- Set StopLoss to all positions where it is absent CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,stoploss_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),sl,position.TakeProfit()); } //--- Set StopLoss to all pending orders where it is absent list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_SL,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; double sl=CorrectStopLoss(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),stoploss_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),sl,order.TakeProfit(),trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set TakeProfit to all orders and positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SetTakeProfit(void) { if(takeprofit_to_modify==0) return; //--- Set TakeProfit to all positions where it is absent CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; int total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* position=list.At(i); if(position==NULL) continue; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(position.Symbol(),position.TypeByDirection(),0,takeprofit_to_modify); trade.PositionModify(position.Ticket(),position.StopLoss(),tp); } //--- Set TakeProfit to all pending orders where it is absent list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); list=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TP,0,EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; total=list.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { COrder* order=list.At(i); if(order==NULL) continue; double tp=CorrectTakeProfit(order.Symbol(),(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)order.TypeOrder(),order.PriceOpen(),takeprofit_to_modify); trade.OrderModify(order.Ticket(),order.PriceOpen(),order.StopLoss(),tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),order.PriceStopLimit()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trailing stop of a position with the maximum profit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void TrailingPositions(void) { MqlTick tick; if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; double stop_level=StopLevel(Symbol(),2)*Point(); //--- Get the list of all open positions CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); //--- Select only Buy positions from the list CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get the index of the Buy position with the maximum profit int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(buy!=NULL) { //--- Calculate the new StopLoss double sl=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-trailing_stop,Digits()); //--- If the price and the StopLevel based on it are higher than the new StopLoss (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(tick.bid-stop_level>sl) { //--- If the new StopLoss level exceeds the trailing step based on the current StopLoss if(buy.StopLoss()+trailing_step<sl) { //--- If we trail at any profit or position profit in points exceeds the trailing start, modify StopLoss if(trailing_start==0 || buy.ProfitInPoints()>(int)trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(buy.Ticket(),sl,buy.TakeProfit()); } } } } //--- Select only Sell positions from the list CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_TYPE,POSITION_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by profit considering commission and swap list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); //--- Get Sell position index with the maximum profit int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(sell!=NULL) { //--- Calculate the new StopLoss double sl=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+trailing_stop,Digits()); //--- If the price and StopLevel based on it are below the new (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(tick.ask+stop_level<sl) { //--- If the new StopLoss level is below the trailing step based on the current StopLoss or a position has no StopLoss if(sell.StopLoss()-trailing_step>sl || sell.StopLoss()==0) { //--- If we trail at any profit or position profit in points exceeds the trailing start value, modify StopLoss if(trailing_start==0 || sell.ProfitInPoints()>(int)trailing_start) trade.PositionModify(sell.Ticket(),sl,sell.TakeProfit()); } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trailing the farthest pending orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void TrailingOrders(void) { MqlTick tick; if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; double stop_level=StopLevel(Symbol(),2)*Point(); //--- Get the list of all placed orders CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListMarketPendings(); //--- Select only Buy orders from the list CArrayObj* list_buy=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by distance from the price in points (by profit in points) list_buy.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); //--- Get the index of the Buy order with the greatest distance int index_buy=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_buy,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if(index_buy>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* buy=list_buy.At(index_buy); if(buy!=NULL) { //--- If the order is below the price (BuyLimit) and it should be "elevated" following the price if(buy.TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) { //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask-trailing_stop,Digits()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()),Digits()) : 0); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0); //--- If the calculated price is below the StopLevel distance based on Ask order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(price<tick.ask-stop_level) { //--- If the calculated price exceeds the trailing step based on the order placement price, modify the order price if(price>buy.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),buy.PriceStopLimit()); } } } //--- If the order exceeds the price (BuyStop and BuyStopLimit), and it should be "decreased" following the price else { //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.ask+trailing_stop,Digits()); double sl=(buy.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(buy.PriceOpen()-buy.StopLoss()),Digits()) : 0); double tp=(buy.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(buy.TakeProfit()-buy.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0); //--- If the calculated price exceeds the StopLevel based on Ask order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(price>tick.ask+stop_level) { //--- If the calculated price is lower than the trailing step based on order price, modify the order price if(price<buy.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(buy.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(buy.PriceStopLimit()>0 ? price-distance_stoplimit*Point() : 0)); } } } } } //--- Select only Sell order from the list CArrayObj* list_sell=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_DIRECTION,ORDER_TYPE_SELL,EQUAL); //--- Sort the list by the distance from the price in points (by profit in points) list_sell.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_PT); //--- Get the index of the Sell order having the greatest distance int index_sell=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_sell,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_PT); if(index_sell>WRONG_VALUE) { COrder* sell=list_sell.At(index_sell); if(sell!=NULL) { //--- If the order exceeds the price (SellLimit), and it needs to be "decreased" following the price if(sell.TypeOrder()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) { //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid+trailing_stop,Digits()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()),Digits()) : 0); //--- If the calculated price exceeds the StopLevel distance based on the Bid order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(price>tick.bid+stop_level) { //--- If the calculated price is below the trailing step based on the order price, modify the order price if(price<sell.PriceOpen()-trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),sell.PriceStopLimit()); } } } //--- If the order is below the price (SellStop and SellStopLimit), and it should be "elevated" following the price else { //--- Calculate the new order price and stop levels based on it double price=NormalizeDouble(tick.bid-trailing_stop,Digits()); double sl=(sell.StopLoss()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price+(sell.StopLoss()-sell.PriceOpen()),Digits()) : 0); double tp=(sell.TakeProfit()>0 ? NormalizeDouble(price-(sell.PriceOpen()-sell.TakeProfit()),Digits()) : 0); //--- If the calculated price is below the StopLevel distance based on the Bid order price (the distance by StopLevel is maintained) if(price<tick.bid-stop_level) { //--- If the calculated price exceeds the trailing step based on the order price, modify the order price if(price>sell.PriceOpen()+trailing_step) { trade.OrderModify(sell.Ticket(),price,sl,tp,trade.RequestTypeTime(),trade.RequestExpiration(),(sell.PriceStopLimit()>0 ? price+distance_stoplimit*Point() : 0)); } } } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos compilar o EA.
Definimos os valores em pontos do StopLoss e TakeProfit iguais a zero para abrir as posições e colocar as ordens pendentes sem os níveis de stop. Definimos o StopLoss para modificação (pontos) e TakeProfit para modificação (pontos) para 20 e 60, respectivamente (os valores padrão) — estes níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit devem ser ajustados através do pressionamento dos botões.
Iniciamos o EA no testador e definimos as ordens pendentes. Em seguida, pressionamos os botões para definir o StopLoss e TakeProfit um após o outro. Os níveis são definidos e as entradas apropriadas aparecem no diário. Em seguida, ativamos o trailing e observamos as ordens conforme seguindo o preço e as entradas correspondentes são exibidas no diário. As posições acionadas pelas ordens possuem os seus níveis de StopLoss alterados, e as entradas correspondentes aparecem no diário.
Netting:
Hedging:
Qual é o próximo?
Nos próximos artigos, nós vamos expandir a biblioteca e implementar sua compatibilidade com a linguagem MQL4. Coisas mais interessantes ainda estão por vir.
Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.
Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.
Artigos anteriores da série:
Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados.
Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios.
Parte 3 Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação.
Parte 4 Eventos de negociação. Conceito.
Parte 5. Classes e coleção de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa.
Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting.
Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem StopLimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições.
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/6595
Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.
Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.
