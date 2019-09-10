Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte XII): Implementação da classe de objeto "Conta" e da coleção de objetos da conta
Conteúdo
- O objeto da conta
- Testando o objeto da conta
- Coleção de objetos da conta
- Teste da coleção de contas
- Qual é o próximo?
Antes de desenvolver as classes de negociação da bibliotecas, nós precisamos criar algumas classes adicionais relacionadas à negociação. Mais especificamente, nós precisamos dos dados da conta de negociação e dos símbolos negociados. Este artigo será dedicado ao objeto da conta.
Como os dados da conta podem mudar durante a negociação, nós prepararemos um objeto da conta seguido pela coleção de objetos da conta. Em seguida, nós implementaremos os eventos de monitoramento da conta. Isso nos permitirá detectar as mudanças na alavancagem, saldo, lucro/perda, capital e limitações da conta.
O objeto da conta
O volume da conta de negociação é idêntico aos objetos criados anteriormente que eu descrevi nos artigos anteriores. A única diferença entre este objeto e os que foram considerados anteriormente é que ele não é um tipo de objeto abstrato com herdeiros que especificam um determinado estado do objeto. O objeto da conta é um objeto independente, com todas as propriedades da conta. Esses objetos devem ser adicionados à coleção de objetos da conta, permitindo que os usuários comparem os dados das de diferentes contas através de seus diversos parâmetros.
Como sempre, nós começamos com o desenvolvimento de todas as enumerações das propriedades do objeto da conta, que são necessários para
trabalhar com a classe.
Vamos abrir as propriedades da conta na seção de ajuda do editor:
Para a função AccountInfoInteger()
|
ID
|
Descrição
|
Tipo de Propriedade
|
ACCOUNT_LOGIN
|
Número da conta
|
long
|
ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE
|
Tipo de conta de negociação
|
ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE
|
Alavancagem
|
long
|
ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS
|
Número máximo permitido de ordens pendentes ativas
|
int
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE
|
Modo de definição do nível mínimo disponível de margem
|
ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED
|
Permissão de negociação da conta atual
|
bool
|
ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT
|
Permissão de negociação do EA
|
bool
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE
|
Modo de cálculo de margem
|
ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS
|
Número de casas decimais para a moeda da conta, necessário para exibir com precisão os resultados da negociação
|
int
Para a função AccountInfoDouble()
|
ID
|
Descrição
|
Tipo de Propriedade
|
ACCOUNT_BALANCE
|
Saldo da conta na moeda de depósito
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_CREDIT
|
Crédito da conta na moeda de depósito
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_PROFIT
|
Lucro atual de uma conta na moeda de depósito
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_EQUITY
|
Capital líquido de uma conta na moeda de depósito
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN
|
Margem reservada de uma conta na moeda de depósito
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE
|
Margem livre disponível para abrir uma posição em uma conta na moeda de depósito
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL
|
Nível da margem de uma conta em %
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL
|
Nível de margem, na qual é necessário um depósito na conta (Chamada de margem). Dependendo da ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE, a propriedade é configurada em % ou na moeda de depósito
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO
|
Nível da margem, na qual a posição com o maior prejuízo é encerrada (Stop Out). Dependendo da ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE, a propriedade é configurada em % ou na moeda de depósito
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL
|
Fundos reservados em uma conta para cobrir o valor de margem para todos as ordens pendentes
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE
|
Fundos reservados em uma conta para cobrir o valor mínimo de todas as posições em aberto
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_ASSETS
|
Ativos atuais de uma conta
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES
|
Passivo atual de uma conta
|
double
|
ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED
|
Soma atual das comissões bloqueadas de uma conta
|
double
Para a função AccountInfoString()
|
ID
|
Descrição
|
Tipo de Propriedade
|
ACCOUNT_NAME
|
Nome do cliente
|
string
|
ACCOUNT_SERVER
|
Nome do servidor de negociação
|
string
|
ACCOUNT_CURRENCY
|
Moeda de depósito
|
string
|
ACCOUNT_COMPANY
|
Nome da empresa que atende a conta
|
string
O objeto da conta apresentará todas essas propriedades, que devem ser definidas no construtor da classe.
No arquivo da biblioteca Defines.mqh, nós adicionamos as propriedades do objeto da conta do tipo inteiro,
real e string,
que correspondem às tabelas de propriedades da conta exibidas acima.
Como nós já criamos as enumerações para trabalhar com os eventos da conta, seria razoável colocar os dados da propriedade de conta antes dos dados para trabalhar com eventos da conta, que foram criados anteriormente:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with accounts | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, // Account number ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, // Trading account type ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, // Provided leverage ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, // Maximum allowed number of active pending orders ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, // Mode of setting the minimum available margin level ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, // Permission to trade for the current account from the server side ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, // Permission to trade for an EA from the server side ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, // Margin calculation mode ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS // Number of digits for an account currency necessary for accurate display of trading results }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (9) // Total number of account's integer properties #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of account's integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // Account balance in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, // Credit in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, // Current profit on an account in the account currency ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, // Equity on an account in the deposit currency ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, // Reserved margin on an account in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, // Free funds available for opening a position in a deposit currency ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, // Margin level on an account in % ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, // Margin level, at which a deposit to an account is required (Margin Call) ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, // Margin level, at which the most loss-making position is closed (Stop Out) ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, // Funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, // Funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, // Current assets on an account ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, // Current liabilities on an account ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED // Current sum of blocked commissions on an account }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (14) // Total number of account's real properties #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of account's real properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Client name ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, // Trade server name ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, // Deposit currency ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY // Name of a company serving an account }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (4) // Total number of account's string properties #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP (0) // Number of account string properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible account sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0, // Sort by account number SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1, // Sort by trading account type SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2, // Sort by leverage SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3, // Sort by maximum acceptable number of existing pending orders SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4, // Sort by mode for setting the minimum acceptable margin level SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5, // Sort by permission to trade for the current account SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6, // Sort by permission to trade for an EA SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7, // Sort by margin calculation mode SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8, // Sort by number of digits for an account currency SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, // Sort by an account balance in the deposit currency SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+1, // Sort by credit in a deposit currency SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+2, // Sort by the current profit on an account in the deposit currency SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+3, // Sort by an account equity in the deposit currency SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+4, // Served by an account reserved margin in the deposit currency SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+5, // Sort by account free funds available for opening a position in the deposit currency SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+6, // Sort by account margin level in % SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+7, // Sort by margin level requiring depositing funds to an account (Margin Call) SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+8, // Sort by margin level, at which the most loss-making position is closed (Stop Out) SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+9, // Sort by funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+10, // Sort by funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+11, // Sort by the amount of the current assets on an account SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+12, // Sort by the current liabilities on an account SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+13, // Sort by the current amount of blocked commissions on an account SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, // Sort by a client name SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+1, // Sort by a trade server name SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+2, // Sort by a deposit currency SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+3 // Sort by a name of a company serving an account }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Data for working with account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Até aqui, tudo nos soa familiar devido aos artigos anteriores, portanto, não adianta organizar as enumerações e definir as
propriedades de objetos não utilizadas e as substituições de macro para especificar o número de propriedades passadas para o cálculo
preciso do endereço da constante de enumeração inicial para o próximo tipo de propriedades do
objeto. Tudo o que foi descrito nos artigos anteriores, principalmente na seção da sexta parte da descrição da
biblioteca chamado de "Implementação do tratamento de eventos da conta
netting".
A única coisa em que nós podemos insistir aqui é o "Modo
de cálculo da margem":
Como não há a enumeração ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE em MQL4, nós precisamos especificá-lo para a compilação em MQL4. Vamos adicioná-lo ao final do arquivo ToMQL4.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Margin calculation mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE { ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING, ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE, ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Agora, quando todos os dados foram preparados, o objeto da conta pode ser criado.
Na pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\, nós criamos a subpasta Accounts e introduzimos a
nova classe
CAccount no arquivo Account.mqh.
No arquivo de classe recém-criado, nós adicionamos as declarações de todos os métodos necessários.
A maioria desses métodos já é "padrão" para os objetos da biblioteca. No entanto, há uma pequena ressalva aqui: como essa classe não implica a existência de herdeiros, não um construtor de classe protegido nela que aceite e defina o estado de um objeto. Portanto, o objeto da conta não possui a propriedade "estado" e seu construtor não aceita argumentos. Ao mesmo tempo, nós deixaremos os métodos virtuais que retornam as flags do objeto que suportam uma determinada propriedade para os possíveis herdeiros da classe no futuro:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CAccount : public CObject { private: long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the account's (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public: //--- Constructor CAccount(void); protected: public: //--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties of an account void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties of an account from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of calculating MarginCall and StopOut levels in % bool IsPercentsForSOLevels(void) const { return this.MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } //--- Return the flag of supporting the property by the account object virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Compare CAccount objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified account object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CAccount objects by account properties (to search for equal account objects) bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the account object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the account's integer properties ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode(void) const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode(void) const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode(void) const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } //--- Return the account's real properties double Balance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } double Credit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } double Profit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } double Equity(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } double Margin(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } double MarginFree(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } double MarginLevel(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } double MarginSOCall(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } double MarginSOSO(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } double MarginInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double Assets(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } double Liabilities(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } double ComissionBlocked(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } //--- Return the account's string properties string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME); } string Server(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER); } string Currency(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY); } string Company(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of the account object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the description of the account's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return a name of a trading account type string TradeModeDescription(void) const; //--- Return the description of the mode for setting the minimum available margin level string MarginSOModeDescription(void) const; //--- Return the description of the margin calculation mode string MarginModeDescription(void) const; //--- Display the description of the account properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only) void Print(const bool full_prop=false); //--- Display a short account description in the journal void PrintShort(void); //--- }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementamos o construtor da classe fora do corpo da mesma:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CAccount::CAccount(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = ::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT); this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS) #else 2 #endif ; //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_ASSETS); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = ::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES); this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_SERVER); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = ::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
Tudo está claro aqui: a propriedade da conta correspondente é atribuída a cada propriedade do objeto usando as funções
AccountInfo.
Para as duas propriedades que não estão presentes em MQL4, a seleção é feita durante as diretivas de compilação condicional: nós obtemos as propriedades correspondentes ao "modo de cálculo de margem" e as propriedades do "número de casas decimais para a moeda da conta" para a MQL5, já para a MQL4, ele simplesmente retorna para a primeira propriedade a ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING (conta hedging) da enumeração ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE e duas casas decimais para a segunda.
Vamos implementar o método para a busca e ordenação dos objetos da conta em sua lista de coleções.
O método é idêntico aos descritos anteriormente nos objetos da biblioteca. Portanto, eu fornecerei apenas a sua listagem aqui:
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Compare CAccount objects by all possible properties | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CAccount::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CAccount *account_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two accounts if(mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- comparing real properties of two accounts else if(mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- comparing string properties of two accounts else if(mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Para comparar dois objetos da conta, nós precisamos comparar as suas propriedades imutáveis para determinar se esses objetos pertencem à contas diferentes. Para identificar com precisão a conta, são fornecidos o número da conta (login), nome de usuário e nome da empresa. Estas são as propriedades das duas contas comparadas que nós vamos verificar no método de comparação dos objetos da conta dos objetos da mesma:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CAccount objects by account properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CAccount::IsEqual(CAccount *compared_account) const { if(this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY) || this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN)!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN) || this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME) ) return false; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O ponteiro para o objeto comparado é passado para o método e as
três propriedades dos dois objetos (
nome da empresa, número
da conta e nome do cliente) são verificadas. Se alguma das
propriedades do objeto não for igual, elas pertencem a contas diferentes —
retornamos false.
Depois que todas as três comparações forem aprovadas,
retornamos true
— os objetos são iguais.
Outros métodos de classe são de "serviço" e não precisam ser mencionadas, pois suas listagens contêm todas as informações necessárias. Além disso, nós analisamos os métodos semelhantes nas partes anteriores da descrição da biblioteca:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display account properties in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccount::Print(const bool full_prop=false) { ::Print("============= ",TextByLanguage("Начало списка параметров аккаунта","Beginning of Account parameter list")," =================="); int beg=0, end=ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("================== ",TextByLanguage("Конец списка параметров аккаунта","End of Account parameter list")," ==================\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the brief account description in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccount::PrintShort(void) { string mode=(this.MarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this.MarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : ""); string names=TextByLanguage("Счёт ","Account ")+(string)this.Login()+": "+this.Name()+" ("+this.Company()+" "; string values=DoubleToString(this.Balance(),(int)this.CurrencyDigits())+" "+this.Currency()+", 1:"+(string)+this.Leverage()+mode+", "+this.TradeModeDescription()+")"; ::Print(names,values); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a description of an account integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage("Номер счёта","Account number")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage("Тип торгового счета","Account trade mode")+": "+this.TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage("Размер предоставленного плеча","Account leverage")+": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage("Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров","Maximum allowed number of active pending orders")+": "+ (string)this.GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage("Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств","Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin")+": "+ this.MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage("Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета","Allowed trade for the current account")+": "+ (this.GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No")) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage("Разрешенность торговли для эксперта","Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor")+": "+ (this.GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage("Да","Yes") : TextByLanguage("Нет","No")) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage("Режим расчета маржи","Margin calculation mode")+": "+ this.MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage("Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета","Number of decimal places in account currency")+": "+ (string)this.GetProperty(property) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a description of an account real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage("Баланс счета","Account balance")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits())+" "+this.Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage("Предоставленный кредит","Account credit")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits())+" "+this.Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage("Текущая прибыль на счете","Current profit of an account")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits())+" "+this.Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY ? TextByLanguage("Собственные средства на счете","Account equity")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits())+" "+this.Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN ? TextByLanguage("Зарезервированные залоговые средства на счете","Account margin used in deposit currency")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits())+" "+this.Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE ? TextByLanguage("Свободные средства на счете, доступные для открытия позиции","Account free margin")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage("Уровень залоговых средств на счете в процентах","Account margin level in percentage")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),1)+"%" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL ? TextByLanguage("Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Margin Call","Margin call level")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(this.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : (int)this.CurrencyDigits()))+ (this.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this.Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO ? TextByLanguage("Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Stop Out","Margin stop out level")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(this.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : (int)this.CurrencyDigits()))+ (this.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this.Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage("Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения гарантийной суммы по всем отложенным ордерам","Amount reserved on account to cover margin of all pending orders ")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ? TextByLanguage("Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения минимальной суммы по всем открытым позициям","Min equity reserved on account to cover min amount of all open positions")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS ? TextByLanguage("Текущий размер активов на счёте","Current account assets")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES ? TextByLanguage("Текущий размер обязательств на счёте","Current liabilities on account")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ? TextByLanguage("Сумма заблокированных комиссий по счёту","Currently blocked commission amount on account")+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),(int)this.CurrencyDigits()) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a description of an account string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME ? TextByLanguage("Имя клиента","Client name")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER ? TextByLanguage("Имя торгового сервера","Trade server name")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY ? TextByLanguage("Валюта депозита","Account currency")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY ? TextByLanguage("Имя компании, обслуживающей счет","Name of company that serves account")+": \""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a trading account type name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CAccount::TradeModeDescription(void) const { return ( this.TradeMode()==ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ? TextByLanguage("Демонстрационный счёт","Demo account") : this.TradeMode()==ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST ? TextByLanguage("Конкурсный счёт","Contest account") : this.TradeMode()==ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL ? TextByLanguage("Реальный счёт","Real account") : TextByLanguage("Неизвестный тип счёта","Unknown account type") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a description of a mode for setting | //| minimum available margin level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CAccount::MarginSOModeDescription(void) const { return ( this.MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ? TextByLanguage("Уровень задается в процентах","Account stop out mode in percentage") : TextByLanguage("Уровень задается в деньгах","Account stop out mode in money") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a description of a margin calculation mode | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CAccount::MarginModeDescription(void) const { return ( this.MarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ? TextByLanguage("Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Неттинг\"","Netting mode") : this.MarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? TextByLanguage("Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Хеджинг\"","Hedging mode") : TextByLanguage("Биржевой рынок","Exchange markets mode") ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Encontre o código completo da classe da conta nos arquivos anexados ao artigo. Vamos testar a classe.
Testando o objeto da conta
Para verificar se a classe está recebendo os dados da conta corretamente, inclua temporariamente o arquivo da classe ao objeto principal da biblioteca — classe CEngine:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Engine.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine : public CObject {
Após a inclusão do arquivo de classe do objeto da conta, o programa pode ver o objeto.
Para o teste da classe, vamos utilizar o EA do artigo anterior — \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11\TestDoEasyPart11.mq5 e salvá-lo como TestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5 na pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12.
Para incluir e testar o objeto da conta, vamos adicionar as linhas ao manipulador da OnInit() do EA (a verificação deve ser realizada durante a inicialização):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal, //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Set CTrade trading class parameters #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif //--- Fast check of the account object CAccount* acc=new CAccount(); if(acc!=NULL) { acc.PrintShort(); acc.Print(); delete acc; } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, nós criamos o objeto da conta e, se a criação for bem-sucedida, exibimos no diário uma breve amostra dos dados da conta e a listagem completa dos parâmetros da conta em seguida. Removemos o objeto da conta após sua conclusão.
Iniciamos o EA no gráfico de qualquer símbolo e visualizamos os registros da guia Experts:
Todos os dados da conta são exibidos corretamente.
Coleção de objetos da conta
Como todos os EAs são reinicializados ao alterar uma conta, os destrutores são chamados primeiro, seguidos pelos construtores da
classe. Assim, o EA perde o objeto da conta anterior, que estava presente antes da alteração da conta. Para manter a coleção de contas,
nós precisamos lembrar os dados das contas anteriores às quais o terminal estava conectado. Para fazer isso, salvamos os dados do
objeto da conta atual no arquivo no destrutor da classe de coleção de contas e fazemos o download dos dados dos arquivos no construtor da
classe. Assim, a coleção de contas é preenchida com os dados de todas as contas às quais o terminal se conectou durante a operação do
programa com base na biblioteca. Como os arquivos são armazenados na pasta comum de todos os terminais do cliente, cada terminal
iniciado vê todas as contas que foram conectadas ao terminal durante o funcionamento do programa, usando como base a nossa biblioteca.
A nova classe de coleção de contas poderá comparar os dados de todas as contas existentes pelos diferentes parâmetros.
Para salvar o objeto da conta no arquivo, nós precisamos criar o método que salva os dados em um arquivo na classe CAccount.
Todos os objetos criados são herdados da classe CObject — o objeto base da biblioteca padrão. A classe também apresenta os métodos virtuais para salvar e carregar um objeto para o arquivo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class CObject. | //| Purpose: Base class for storing elements. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CObject { private: CObject *m_prev; // previous item of list CObject *m_next; // next item of list public: CObject(void): m_prev(NULL),m_next(NULL) { } ~CObject(void) { } //--- methods to access protected data CObject *Prev(void) const { return(m_prev); } void Prev(CObject *node) { m_prev=node; } CObject *Next(void) const { return(m_next); } void Next(CObject *node) { m_next=node; } //--- methods for working with files virtual bool Save(const int file_handle) { return(true); } virtual bool Load(const int file_handle) { return(true); } //--- method of identifying the object virtual int Type(void) const { return(0); } //--- method of comparing the objects virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { return(0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Estes métodos não fazem nada e nós precisamos redefini-los em nossas classes herdadas onde eles são exigidos (classe CAccount).
Para salvar todas as propriedades do objeto da conta no arquivo, nós usaremos uma estrutura simples e salvaremos ela no arquivo. No entanto, os campos do objeto contêm linhas, o que significa que essa não é uma estrutura POD. Portanto, nós precisamos converter todas as propriedades do tipo string do objeto ao salvá-las nos arrays do tipo uchar dos campos da estrutura com o tamanho constante. Nesse caso, nós poderemos salvar todos os dados nas propriedades do objeto da conta no arquivo como uma estrutura usando a função FileWriteArray().
Para criar a pasta para armazenar os arquivos da biblioteca e o tamanho constante dos arrays do tipo uchar, nós criamos as substituições de macro nos arquivos Defines.mqh:
#define DIRECTORY ("DoEasy\\") // Library directory for placing class object folders #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE (64) // Size of uchar arrays for storing string properties
Como o tamanho da linha de comentários é limitado por 64 caracteres, o tamanho do array é criado para ajustar esse valor. Além disso, nós podemos precisar salvar os objetos da ordem em arquivos, e um tamanho menor que 64 símbolos pode se tornar inadequado. Pode acontecer que um tamanho maior de string seja alocado para as propriedades do tipo string da conta. Se o teste mostrar que o tamanho é insuficiente para armazenar os nomes das empresas que atendem à conta, ele sempre poderá ser aumentado.
Criamos o necessário estrutura para salvar as propriedades do objeto da conta e as variáveis membro da classe para lidar com os arquivos na seção privada da classe CAccount:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CAccount : public CObject { private: struct SData { //--- Account integer properties long login; // ACCOUNT_LOGIN (Account number) int trade_mode; // ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE (Trading account type) long leverage; // ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE (Leverage) int limit_orders; // ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS (Maximum allowed number of active pending orders) int margin_so_mode; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE (Mode of setting the minimum available margin level) bool trade_allowed; // ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED (Permission to trade for the current account from the server side) bool trade_expert; // ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT (Permission to trade for an EA from the server side) int margin_mode; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE (Margin calculation mode) int currency_digits; // ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS (Number of digits for an account currency) //--- Account real properties double balance; // ACCOUNT_BALANCE (Account balance in the deposit currency) double credit; // ACCOUNT_CREDIT (Credit in the deposit currency) double profit; // ACCOUNT_PROFIT (Current profit on an account in the deposit currency) double equity; // ACCOUNT_EQUITY (Equity on an account in the deposit currency) double margin; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN (Reserved margin on an account in the deposit currency) double margin_free; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE (Free funds available for opening a position in the deposit currency) double margin_level; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL (Margin level on an account in %) double margin_so_call; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL (Margin Call level) double margin_so_so; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO (StopOut level) double margin_initial; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL (Funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders) double margin_maintenance; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE (Funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions) double assets; // ACCOUNT_ASSETS (Current assets on an account) double liabilities; // ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES (Current liabilities on an account) double comission_blocked; // ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED (Current sum of blocked commissions on an account) //--- Account string properties uchar name[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; // ACCOUNT_NAME (Client name) uchar server[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; // ACCOUNT_SERVER (Trade server name) uchar currency[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; // ACCOUNT_CURRENCY (Deposit currency) uchar company[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; // ACCOUNT_COMPANY (Name of a company serving an account) }; SData m_struct_obj; // Account object structure uchar m_uchar_array[]; // uchar array of the account object structure //--- Object properties long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the array of the index the account (1) double and (2) string properties are actually located at int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected: //--- Create (1) the account object structure and (2) the account object from the structure bool ObjectToStruct(void); void StructToObject(void); public:De acordo com a listagem, dois métodos também são declarados na seção protegida da classe CAccount — aquele para a criação da estrutura a partir dos campos de propriedade do objeto e um método reverso para a criação do objeto de conta a partir da estrutura.
O primeiro método deve ser usado para a escrita do objeto da conta no arquivo, enquanto o segundo é usado para a leitura do arquivo.
Vamos escrever os métodos fora do corpo da classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the account object structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct(void) { //--- Save the integer properties this.m_struct_obj.login=this.Login(); this.m_struct_obj.trade_mode=this.TradeMode(); this.m_struct_obj.leverage=this.Leverage(); this.m_struct_obj.limit_orders=(int)this.LimitOrders(); this.m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode=this.MarginSOMode(); this.m_struct_obj.trade_allowed=this.TradeAllowed(); this.m_struct_obj.trade_expert=this.TradeExpert(); this.m_struct_obj.margin_mode=this.MarginMode(); this.m_struct_obj.currency_digits=(int)this.CurrencyDigits(); //--- Save the real properties this.m_struct_obj.balance=this.Balance(); this.m_struct_obj.credit=this.Credit(); this.m_struct_obj.profit=this.Profit(); this.m_struct_obj.equity=this.Equity(); this.m_struct_obj.margin=this.Margin(); this.m_struct_obj.margin_free=this.MarginFree(); this.m_struct_obj.margin_level=this.MarginLevel(); this.m_struct_obj.margin_so_call=this.MarginSOCall(); this.m_struct_obj.margin_so_so=this.MarginSOSO(); this.m_struct_obj.margin_initial=this.MarginInitial(); this.m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance=this.MarginMaintenance(); this.m_struct_obj.assets=this.Assets(); this.m_struct_obj.liabilities=this.Liabilities(); this.m_struct_obj.comission_blocked=this.ComissionBlocked(); //--- Save the string properties ::StringToCharArray(this.Name(),this.m_struct_obj.name); ::StringToCharArray(this.Server(),this.m_struct_obj.server); ::StringToCharArray(this.Currency(),this.m_struct_obj.currency); ::StringToCharArray(this.Company(),this.m_struct_obj.company); //--- Saving the structure to the uchar array ::ResetLastError(); if(!::StructToCharArray(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array)) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка ","Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error "),(string)::GetLastError()); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Como nós podemos ver na listagem, todas as propriedades dos objetos inteiros e reais são salvos nos campos da estrutura com o mesmo nome. Para
salvar as propriedades do tipo string, nós
convertemos a string no array do tipo uchar e
salvamos nos campos apropriados da estrutura.
Após salvar as propriedades do objeto, toda a estrutura é salva no array do tipo uchar, que, por sua vez, é salvo no arquivo.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the account object from the structure | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccount::StructToObject(void) { //--- Save integer properties this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this.m_struct_obj.login; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this.m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this.m_struct_obj.leverage; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this.m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this.m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this.m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this.m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this.m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this.m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this.m_struct_obj.currency_digits; //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this.m_struct_obj.balance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this.m_struct_obj.credit; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this.m_struct_obj.profit; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this.m_struct_obj.equity; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this.m_struct_obj.margin; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this.m_struct_obj.margin_free; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this.m_struct_obj.margin_level; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this.m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this.m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this.m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=this.m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this.m_struct_obj.assets; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this.m_struct_obj.liabilities; this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=this.m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = ::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.name); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = ::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.server); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = ::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.currency); this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = ::CharArrayToString(this.m_struct_obj.company); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método de transformação reversa dos campos da estrutura nas propriedades do objeto da conta é quase idêntico ao primeiro método que foi
discutido acima.
Aqui, as propriedades do tipo string da conta do objeto são obtidas pela conversão dos arrays do tipo uchar da estrutura para o tipo string.
Na seção pública da classe CAccount, nós declaramos os métodos virtuais Save() e Load():
public: //--- Constructor CAccount(void); //--- Set (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string account properties void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value) { this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value) { this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string account properties from the properties array long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the MarginCall and StopOut levels calculation in % bool IsPercentsForSOLevels(void) const { return this.MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } //--- Return the flag of the order supporting the property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Compare CAccount objects with one another by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified account object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CAccount objects by account properties (to search for equal account objects) bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const; //--- (1) Save the account object to the file, (2), download the account object from the file virtual bool Save(const int file_handle); virtual bool Load(const int file_handle); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to the account object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos escrever os métodos que salvam o objeto da conta no arquivo e que baixa o arquivo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save the account object to the file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CAccount::Save(const int file_handle) { if(!this.ObjectToStruct()) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать структуру объекта.","Could not create object structure")); return false; } if(::FileWriteArray(file_handle,this.m_uchar_array)==0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось записать uchar-массив в файл.","Could not write uchar array to file")); return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Onde:
- é transmitido ao método o manipulador do arquivo já aberto para a escrita,
- é salvo todos os campos dos objetos na estrutura POD,
- é escrito a estrutura POD no arquivo cujo manipulador
é recebido pelo método
O método para baixar os dados do objeto do arquivo:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Download the account object from the file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CAccount::Load(const int file_handle) { if(::FileReadArray(file_handle,this.m_uchar_array)==0) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось загрузить uchar-массив из файла.","Could not load uchar array from file")); return false; } if(!::CharArrayToStruct(this.m_struct_obj,this.m_uchar_array)) { Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать структуру объекта из uchar-массива.","Could not create object structure from uchar array")); return false; } this.StructToObject(); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Onde:
- é transmitido ao método o identificador do arquivo que foi aberto anteriormente para leitura
- é enviado os dados do arquivo para o array do tipo uchar
- é salvo os dados do array na estrutura POD
- é escrito os dados da estrutura POD nos campos do objeto
A operação da coleção de contas deve ser organizada da seguinte maneira: ao iniciar o programa para a sua execução, a conta atual é
verificada, o objeto da conta com os dados da conta atual é criado e é colocado na lista de coleção. Em seguida, nós veremos a pasta com
os arquivos das contas salvas anteriormente. Se ele contiver os arquivos, nos vamos ler um por um, verificando se a consistência
com a conta atual é mantida e os colocando-os na lista de coleção de contas. Após a criação da lista, nós verificamos o estado da conta
atual no timer e registramos as alterações ocorridas, se houver.
Para algumas alterações, nós vamos criar os eventos e enviá-los ao programa para controlar as alterações nos parâmetros da conta. Por exemplo, uma mudança repentina na alavancagem é um evento muito tangível e desagradável de que um usuário e seu programa devem ser notificados a tempo.
Como nós precisamos trabalhar com o timer e criar uma nova lista de coleções, nós criaremos as substituições de macro com os parâmetros do timer e o ID da lista para eles no arquivo Defines.mqh. Além disso, nos certificamos de alterar os nomes das substituições de macro criadas anteriormente para o timer da coleção de ordens, negócios e posições (adicionamos " ORD" ao nome para haver a distinção entre as substituições de macro pertencentes a diferentes timers da coleção). Definimos a pausa para atualizar os dados da conta para um segundo. Eu acho que isso será o suficiente para o monitoramento das alterações e diminuir a carga no sistema:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Macro substitutions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Describe the function with the error line number #define DFUN_ERR_LINE (__FUNCTION__+(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line ")+(string)__LINE__+": ") #define DFUN (__FUNCTION__+": ") // "Function description" #define COUNTRY_LANG ("Russian") // Country language #define END_TIME (D'31.12.3000 23:59:59') // End date for requesting account history data #define TIMER_FREQUENCY (16) // Minimal frequency of the library timer in milliseconds //--- Parameters of orders and deals collection timer #define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE (250) // Orders and deals collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Increment of the orders and deals collection timer counter #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID (1) // Orders and deals collection timer counter ID //--- Parameters of the account collection timer #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE (1000) // Account collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Account timer counter increment #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID (2) // Account timer counter ID //--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x7778+1) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x7778+2) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x7778+3) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x7778+4) // Account collection list ID //--- Data parameters for file operations #define DIRECTORY ("DoEasy\\") // Library directory for storing object folders #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE (64) // Size of uchar arrays for storing string properties
No texto da classe CEngine, substituímos a COLLECTION_PAUSE, COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP e COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID para os seus correspondentes novos nomes de substituição de macro: COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE, COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP e COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID.
Como nós criamos a coleção de contas, isso implica a capacidade de comparar as propriedades de vários objetos da conta. Para fazer isso, nós adicionamos os métodos de seleção e ordenação à coleção de contas na classe CSelect para a seleção dos objetos adequados ao critério. A classe foi descrita na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca.
Abrimos o arquivo Select.mqh selecionado na pasta da classe de serviço da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services, conectamos o arquivo com a classe da conta nele e adicionamos os novos métodos para trabalhar com os objetos da conta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Storage list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj ListStorage; // Storage object for storing sorted collection lists //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for sorting objects meeting the criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSelect { private: //--- Two values comparison method template<typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public: //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with orders | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of orders with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the order index with the maximum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the order index with the minimum value of the order's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of events with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the event index with the maximum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event index with the minimum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with accounts | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of accounts with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the event index with the maximum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the event index with the minimum value of the event's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Adicionamos a implementação dos métodos declarados fora do corpo da classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with account lists | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of accounts with one integer | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of accounts with one real | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of accounts with one string | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the account index in the list | //| with the maximum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CAccount *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the account index in the list | //| with the maximum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CAccount *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the account index in the list | //| with the maximum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CAccount *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the account index in the list | //| with the minimum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index=0; CAccount* min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the account index in the list | //| with the minimum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index=0; CAccount* min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the account index in the list | //| with the minimum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { int index=0; CAccount* min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O funcionamento dos métodos foi considerado na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca, portanto, nós não iremos focar nas
descrições deles aqui. Você pode sempre
voltar ao artigo correspondente, se necessário.
Vamos criar um modelo da classe de coleção de contas.
No arquivo da biblioteca MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\, nós criamos o novo arquivo de classe AccountsCollection.mqh, incluímos os arquivos de classe necessários e preenchemos com os métodos padrão de forma imediata:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| AccountsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private: CListObj m_list_accounts; // List of account objects public: //--- Return the full event collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_accounts; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode); } //--- Constructor CAccountsCollection(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection(void) { this.m_list_accounts.Clear(); this.m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this.m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Este pequeno código, no construtor da classe, é usado para preparar a lista onde os objetos da conta devem ser armazenados:
- a lista é limpa,
- a lista está definida para ser ordenada pelo número da conta
e
- o ID da lista de coleção da conta é atribuído à lista.
O funcionamento da classe de coleção de contas é organizado da seguinte maneira: quando o programa é anexado a um gráfico de símbolos, nós temos acesso aos dados atuais de uma única conta. Nós podemos monitorar as alterações de suas propriedades e responder às suas alterações. As contas restantes só podem ser "monitoradas" no programa — seu último estado no momento da conexão com uma nova conta. Portanto, a lista de conexões da conta conterá os objetos de todas as contas que nós já conectamos, embora possamos monitorar apenas as alterações da conta atual. Além disso, nós poderemos com os comparar dados de todas as contas que nós temos por qualquer propriedade.
Para monitorar as propriedades importantes da conta, usamos o controle de hash — comparando a soma de todas as propriedades da conta no horário atual com a soma obtida durante a verificação anterior. Assim que a soma for alterada, nós verificamos exatamente o que foi alterado e definimos a flag de alteração apropriada. Em seguida, ao monitorar os eventos da conta (alterações de propriedades importantes da conta), a flag sinaliza a necessidade de verificar todas as propriedades monitoradas e enviar os eventos sobre as propriedades alteradas ao programa.
Vamos adicionar todas as variáveis e métodos necessários da classe e analisá-los depois:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| AccountsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Account collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private: struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; // Account data hash sum //--- Account integer properties long login; // ACCOUNT_LOGIN (Account number) long leverage; // ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE (Leverage) int limit_orders; // ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS (Maximum allowed number of active pending orders) bool trade_allowed; // ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED (Permission to trade for the current account from the server side) bool trade_expert; // ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT (Permission to trade for an EA from the server side) //--- Account real properties double balance; // ACCOUNT_BALANCE (Account balance in a deposit currency) double credit; // ACCOUNT_CREDIT (Credit in a deposit currency) double profit; // ACCOUNT_PROFIT (Current profit on an account in the account currency) double equity; // ACCOUNT_EQUITY (Equity on an account in the deposit currency) double margin; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN (Reserved margin on an account in a deposit currency) double margin_free; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE (Free funds available for opening a position in a deposit currency) double margin_level; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL (Margin level on an account in %) double margin_so_call; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL (Margin Call) double margin_so_so; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO (Stop Out) double margin_initial; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL (Funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders) double margin_maintenance; // ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE (Funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions) double assets; // ACCOUNT_ASSETS (Current assets on an account) double liabilities; // ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES (Current liabilities on an account) double comission_blocked; // ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED (Current sum of blocked commissions on an account) }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; // Account current data MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; // Account previous data CListObj m_list_accounts; // Account object list string m_folder_name; // Name of a folder account objects are stored in int m_index_current; // Index of an account object featuring the current account data bool m_is_account_event; // Event flag in the account data //--- Write the current account data to the account object properties void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); //--- Save the current data status values of the current account as previous ones void SavePrevValues(void) { this.m_struct_prev_account=this.m_struct_curr_account; } //--- Check the account object presence in the collection list bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); //--- Find and return the account object index with the current account data int Index(void); public: //--- Return the full account collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_accounts; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} //--- Return the (1) current account object index, (2) occurred event flag in the account data int IndexCurrentAccount(void) const { return this.m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_account_event; } //--- Constructor, destructor CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); //--- Add the account object to the list bool AddToList(CAccount* account); //--- (1) Save account objects from the list to the files //--- (2) Save account objects from the files to the list bool SaveObjects(void); bool LoadObjects(void); //--- Update the current account data void Refresh(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
A seção privada da classe apresenta a estrutura MqlDataAccount para armazenar as propriedades importantes da conta. Ela serve para armazenar todas as propriedades do objeto da conta monitorado. Nós temos duas variáveis com o tipo de estrutura: a primeira armazena os dados da conta atual, já o outro armazena os dados anteriores. A única propriedade que permanece inalterada na estrutura é o login, que armazena o número da conta. O valor do campo deve ser usado para definir o seu primeiro lançamento. Se a estrutura no campo "login" contiver zero, este é o primeiro lançamento e o status da conta atual deve ser salvo como o anterior para a comparação subsequente. No campo da soma hash da estrutura, definimos a soma dos valores de todos os campos da estrutura e comparamos ele com o valor definido na estrutura da conta com o estado "anterior". Se for detectado uma incompatibilidade entre os valores desses dois campos, uma alteração nas propriedades do objeto da conta será considerada como detectada.
Como a lista de coleção de contas serve para armazenar os dados de diferentes contas (todas as contas que nós conectamos durante a operação
do programa com base na biblioteca e, inclusive a atual), embora nós não possamos monitorar os dados da conta que foram salvos na lista
através da leitura do arquivo, nós precisamos saber o
índice exato do objeto da conta na lista, que é o objeto da conta atual, que nós
precisamos monitorar. Este índice deve ser usado para obter o objeto da conta e verificar o estado de suas propriedades no timer. Nós
também temos a
variável membro da classe, que deve ser usada como flag para alterar as propriedades
do objeto da conta, e a variável que armazena o endereço da pasta
no diretório da biblioteca em que nós vamos armazenar os objetos da classe.
A mesma seção privada apresenta os quatro métodos. Vamos dar uma olhada em sua implementação.
O método para a escrita dos dados da conta atual nas propriedades do objeto da conta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Write the current account data to the account object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams(CAccount *account) { if(account==NULL) return; //--- Account number this.m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); //--- Leverage account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE)); this.m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.leverage; //--- Maximum allowed number of active pending orders account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS)); this.m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=(int)account.LimitOrders(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; //--- Permission to trade for the current account from the server side account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED)); this.m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; //--- Permission to trade for an EA from the server side account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT)); this.m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; //--- Account balance in a deposit currency account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE)); this.m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.balance; //--- Credit in a deposit currency account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT)); this.m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.credit; //--- Current profit on an account in the account currency account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT)); this.m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.profit; //--- Equity on an account in the deposit currency account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY)); this.m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.equity; //--- Reserved margin on an account in a deposit currency account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN)); this.m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.margin; //--- Free funds available for opening a position in a deposit currency account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE)); this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; //--- Margin level on an account in % account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL)); this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; //--- Margin Call level account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL)); this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; //--- StopOut level account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO)); this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; //--- Funds reserved on an account to ensure a guarantee amount for all pending orders account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL)); this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; //--- Funds reserved on an account to ensure a minimum amount for all open positions account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)); this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; //--- Current assets on an account account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_ASSETS)); this.m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.assets; //--- Current liabilities on an account account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES)); this.m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; //--- Current sum of blocked commissions on an account account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,::AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)); this.m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=(double)this.m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos dar uma olhada na alavancagem usando a atualização como exemplo:
o método recebe o ponteiro para o objeto da conta, os dados da conta atual são adicionados aos campos do objeto da conta e os campos da estrutura com o estado atual da conta. Em seguida, o valor de cada propriedade obtida é adicionado à soma hash.
O método SavePrevValues(), para salvar a estrutura do estado da conta atual na estrutura do estado anterior, simplesmente copia a estrutura do estado atual para a anterior.
O método para verificar a presença do objeto da conta na lista de coleção:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the presence of the account object in the collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CAccountsCollection::IsPresent(CAccount *account) { int total=this.m_list_accounts.Total(); if(total==0) return false; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CAccount* check=this.m_list_accounts.At(i); if(check==NULL) continue; if(check.IsEqual(account)) return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método recebe o ponteiro para o objeto da conta cujos
dados devem ser encontrados na lista de coleção. A busca é realizada pelo número da conta, bem como o nome dos clientes e das empresas,
pelo método
IsEqual() que eu descrevi anteriormente ao criar a classe de objeto da conta.
Usamos a lista de objetos da conta (em um loop) para obter o objeto da lista e comparamos os seus dados com os do objeto passado para o método.
Se os dados corresponderem, retornamos true.
Caso contrário, retornamos false se nenhum objeto igual for encontrado após a conclusão do loop.
O método que retorna o índice do objeto da conta na lista que apresenta os dados atuais da conta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the account object index with the current account data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CAccountsCollection::Index(void) { int total=this.m_list_accounts.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=this.m_list_accounts.At(i); if(account==NULL) continue; if(account.Login()==::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN) && account.Company()==::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY) && account.Name()==::AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_NAME) ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Use a lista de objetos da conta (em um loop) para
obter o objeto e compare os dados da conta (login, nome do cliente e da empresa) com os dados da conta em que o programa é iniciado. O
índice do loop é retornado no caso de uma correspondência. Após a finalização do loop, -1
será retornado se o objeto com os dados da conta atual não for encontrado.
Os seguintes métodos são adicionados na seção pública da classe:
O método que retorna o valor da variável que armazena o índice do objeto da
conta com os dados da conta atual, o método que retorna a flag de uma
alteração na propriedade da conta. Além disso, há um destrutor da
classe (para salvar todas as contas da lista nos arquivos), o
método que adiciona o objeto da conta à lista de coleção, os métodos
para salvar e fazer upload/download dos objetos de/para o arquivo e o
método para atualizar os dados da conta atual no objeto da conta atual:
public: //--- Return the full account collection list "as is" CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list_accounts; } //--- Return the list by selected (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting the compared criterion CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty(this.GetList(),property,value,mode);} //--- Return the (1) current object account index, (2) flag of an occurred event in the account data int IndexCurrentAccount(void) const { return this.m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_account_event; } //--- Constructor, destructor CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); //--- Add the account object to the list bool AddToList(CAccount* account); //--- (1) Save account objects from the list to the files //--- (2) Save account objects from the files to the list bool SaveObjects(void); bool LoadObjects(void); //--- Update the current account data void Refresh(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Vamos considerar esses métodos.
Os arquivos da biblioteca devem ser salvos na pasta do terminal Files\DoEasy\ apresentando uma pasta para cada classe (se a classe precisar salvar os arquivos). Há também a variável membro da classe m_folder_name para definir o nome da pasta que armazena os objetos da conta. Inicializamos ele na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe junto com a variável flag de uma alteração nas propriedades da conta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection(void) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+"Accounts"),m_is_account_event(false) { this.m_list_accounts.Clear(); this.m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this.m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_prev_account); //--- Create the folder for storing account files ::ResetLastError(); if(!::FolderCreate(this.m_folder_name,FILE_COMMON)) Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка ","Could not create file storage folder. Error "),::GetLastError()); //--- Create the current account object and add it to the list CAccount* account=new CAccount(); if(account!=NULL) { if(!this.AddToList(account)) { Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию.","Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list.")); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта.","Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data.")); //--- Download account objects from the files to the collection this.LoadObjects(); //--- Save the current account index this.m_index_current=this.Index(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Em seguida, no construtor da classe, redefinimos a estrutura com os dados
anteriores na conta atual e criamos a pasta para armazenar os arquivos da
classe, que deve estar localizado na pasta da classe "Common_data_folder"\Files\DoEasy\Accounts.
O objeto da conta com os dados da conta atual é criado e adicionado à lista de coleção de contas usando o método AddToList(). Se nenhum objeto for adicionado à lista, uma mensagem correspondente será enviada ao diário; caso contrário, será exibido uma mensagem com algumas propriedades da conta (login, nome do cliente, nome da empresa, saldo da conta, alavancagem e tipo da conta, se não for netting).
O próximo passo é enviar os objetos da conta para a lista de coleção. Estes são os objetos da conta com os seus arquivos salvos presentes na pasta que armazena os objetos da classe.
O último passo é procurar o índice do objeto com os dados da conta atual e atribuir m_index_current à sua variável cujo valor é retornado pelo método IndexCurrentAccount() para uso nos programas.
O método para salvar todos os objetos da lista de coleção nos arquivos correspondentes é chamado no destrutor da classe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CAccountsCollection::~CAccountsCollection(void) { //--- Save account objects from the list to the files this.SaveObjects(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The method for adding the account object to the collection list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add the account object to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CAccountsCollection::AddToList(CAccount *account) { if(account==NULL) return false; if(!this.IsPresent(account)) return this.m_list_accounts.Add(account); return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método recebe o ponteiro para o objeto da conta, então o
método IsPresent() é usado para verificar a presença de um objeto na lista de coleções. Se esse objeto ainda não existe, ele
é adicionado à lista de coleções, retornando o resultado da sua adição.
O método que salva os objetos da conta da lista de coleção nos arquivos:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save account objects from the list to the files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CAccountsCollection::SaveObjects(void) { bool res=true; int total=this.m_list_accounts.Total(); if(total==0) return false; for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=this.m_list_accounts.At(i); if(account==NULL) continue; string file_name=this.m_folder_name+"\\"+account.Server()+" "+(string)account.Login()+".bin"; if(::FileIsExist(file_name,FILE_COMMON)) ::FileDelete(file_name,FILE_COMMON); ::ResetLastError(); int handle=::FileOpen(file_name,FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN|FILE_COMMON); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage("Не удалось открыть для записи файл ","Could not open file for writing: "),file_name,TextByLanguage(". Ошибка ",". Error "),(string)::GetLastError()); return false; } res &=account.Save(handle); ::FileClose(handle); } return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Usamos a lista de coleção (em um loop) para obter o objeto da conta da lista e criamos o nome do arquivo consistindo no caminho para a pasta do objeto da conta, nome do servidor e login (número da conta) com a extensão ".bin". Se esse arquivo existir na pasta de objetos da conta, ele será excluído e um novo arquivo é criado e aberto para escrita. O manipulador do arquivo é aberto e passado para o método virtual Save() da classe CAccount que eu descrevi anteriormente, e o resultado do arquivo salvo é adicionado à variável res que retorna o resultado da gravação no arquivo com todos os objetos da conta da lista de coleção. O arquivo aberto para escrita é fechado após o objeto ser salvo.
O método para baixar os objetos da conta dos arquivos para a lista de coleção:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Download account objects from the files to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CAccountsCollection::LoadObjects(void) { bool res=true; string name=""; long handle_search=::FileFindFirst(this.m_folder_name+"\\*",name,FILE_COMMON); if(handle_search!=INVALID_HANDLE) { do { string file_name=this.m_folder_name+"\\"+name; ::ResetLastError(); int handle_file=::FileOpen(m_folder_name+"\\"+name,FILE_BIN|FILE_READ|FILE_COMMON); if(handle_file!=INVALID_HANDLE) { CAccount* account=new CAccount(); if(account!=NULL) { if(!account.Load(handle_file)) { delete account; ::FileClose(handle_file); res &=false; continue; } if(this.IsPresent(account)) { delete account; ::FileClose(handle_file); res &=false; continue; } if(!this.AddToList(account)) { delete account; res &=false; } } } ::FileClose(handle_file); } while(::FileFindNext(handle_search,name)); ::FileFindClose(handle_search); } return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Primeiro, encontramos o primeiro arquivo na pasta que
armazena os arquivos de objetos da conta da biblioteca. Em seguida,
abrimos outro arquivo detectado para leitura no loop do-while,
criamos um novo objeto da conta e carregamos
para ele os dados do arquivo usando o método virtual
Load() da classe CAccount. Se não houver esse objeto (com os mesmos dados da conta), o objeto
é adicionado à lista. No caso de um erro ao fazer o upload dos dados
para o objeto do arquivo ou ao adicioná-lo à lista, nós removemos esse novo objeto (para evitar vazamentos de memória) e fechamos o
arquivo.
Após a conclusão do loop, retornamos o resultado do upload dos dados para os objetos da conta dos arquivos e da colocação deles na lista de coleção.
O método para atualizar os dados do objeto da conta atual:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update the current account data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CAccountsCollection::Refresh(void) { if(this.m_index_current==WRONG_VALUE) return; CAccount* account=this.m_list_accounts.At(this.m_index_current); if(account==NULL) return; ::ZeroMemory(this.m_struct_curr_account); this.m_is_account_event=false; this.SetAccountsParams(account); //--- First launch if(!this.m_struct_prev_account.login) { this.SavePrevValues(); } //--- If the account hash changed if(this.m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!=this.m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this.m_is_account_event=true; this.SavePrevValues(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, a primeira coisa que nós fazemos é validar o índice do objeto da
conta que contém os dados da conta atual. Se ele não for obtido por algum motivo, encerra
o método. Em seguida, obtemos o objeto da conta com os dados da conta
atual pelo seu índice da lista, redefinimos a estrutura de dados da conta
atual, redefinimos a flag de alteração das propriedades do objeto da conta e chamamos
o método para definir as propriedades do objeto da conta. O mesmo método copia as propriedades mais recentes (recém-lidas) para
a estrutura de dados da conta atual para uma posterior comparação com o estado anterior da conta e detecção das alterações.
Em seguida, nós definimos quais dados serão definidos na estrutura de dados do estado anterior da conta. Se o campo de login apresentar o valor zero, isso significa que a estrutura nunca foi preenchida e esta é a primeira execução. Assim, nós simplesmente preenchemos a estrutura com os dados do estado anterior com os dados da estrutura de estado atual.
Em seguida, nós verificamos a alteração da soma hash comparando a soma hash do estado atual com o estado anterior. Se houver mudanças, nós definimos a flag do evento de alteração da propriedade da conta e salvamos o estado atual como o anterior para a comparação subsequente.
Posteriormente, nós implementamos o monitoramento das alterações importantes no estado da conta e o envio de mensagens de eventos relacionadas a essas alterações importantes no programa.
Como todo o trabalho com a classe é realizado a partir do objeto base da biblioteca (classe CEngine), movemos para o arquivo Engine.mqh e adicionamos a funcionalidade necessária.
Primeiro, incluímos o arquivo da coleção da conta:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Engine.mqh | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Na seção privada da classe, criamos o objeto de coleção de contas
e
adicionamos o método para trabalhar com a coleção de contas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Library basis class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CEngine : public CObject { private: CHistoryCollection m_history; // Collection of historical orders and deals CMarketCollection m_market; // Collection of market orders and deals CEventsCollection m_events; // Event collection CAccountsCollection m_accounts; // Account collection CArrayObj m_list_counters; // List of timer counters bool m_first_start; // First launch flag bool m_is_hedge; // Hedge account flag bool m_is_tester; // Flag of working in the tester bool m_is_market_trade_event; // Account trading event flag bool m_is_history_trade_event; // Account history trading event flag ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; // Account last trading event //--- Return the counter index by id int CounterIndex(const int id) const; //--- Return (1) the first launch flag, (2) the flag presence in a trading event bool IsFirstStart(void); //--- Working with (1) order, deal and position, as well as (2) account events void TradeEventsControl(void); void AccountEventsControl(void); //--- Return the last (1) market pending order, (2) market order, (3) last position, (4) position by ticket COrder* GetLastMarketPending(void); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder(void); COrder* GetLastPosition(void); COrder* GetPosition(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the last (1) removed pending order, (2) historical market order, (3) historical order (market or pending) by its ticket COrder* GetLastHistoryPending(void); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder(void); COrder* GetHistoryOrder(const ulong ticket); //--- Return the (1) first and the (2) last historical market orders from the list of all position orders, (3) the last deal COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition(const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal(void); public:
No construtor da classe, nós criamos um novo contador do timer
para trabalhar com a coleção de contas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER); ::ResetLastError(); #ifdef __MQL5__ if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); } //---__MQL4__ #else if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,"Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: ","Could not create timer. Error: ",(string)::GetLastError()); } #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Nós discutimos os timers e seus contadores na terceira parte da descrição
da biblioteca.
No manipulador da classe OnTimer(), nós adicionamos o timer da
coleção de contas:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(void) { //--- Timer of historical orders, deals, market orders and positions collections int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If unpaused, work with the order, deal and position collections events if(counter.IsTimeDone()) this.TradeEventsControl(); } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else this.TradeEventsControl(); } } //--- Account collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If unpaused, work with the account collections if(counter.IsTimeDone()) this.AccountEventsControl(); } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else this.AccountEventsControl(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O timer da coleção de contas funciona de maneira semelhante ao timer da coleção de ordens, negociações e posições discutido na
terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca (na seção dedicada ao desenvolvimento do objeto base da biblioteca — a classe
CEngine). A única diferença do timer da coleção de ordens, negócios e
posições é que ele chama outro método de manipulação de eventos da coleção — o AccountEventsControl().
Vamos adicionar o método para a verificação das alterações nas propriedades da conta atual:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check the account events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::AccountEventsControl(void) { this.m_accounts.Refresh(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
O método simplesmente chama o método Refresh() da classe CAccountsCollection.
Na seção pública da classe CEngine, nós escrevemos os dois métodos retornando para o programa as listas da coleção do evento
e da conta. Isso nos permite acessar diretamente as listas de
coleções de nossos programas:
public: //--- Return the list of market (1) positions, (2) pending orders and (3) market orders CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders(void); //--- Return the list of historical (1) orders, (2) removed pending orders, (3) deals, (4) all position market orders by its id CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders(void); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings(void); CArrayObj* GetListDeals(void); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID(const ulong position_id); //--- Return the account list CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts(void) { return this.m_accounts.GetList(); } //--- Return the event list CArrayObj* GetListAllEvents(void) { return this.m_events.GetList(); } //--- Reset the last trading event void ResetLastTradeEvent(void) { this.m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } //--- Return the (1) last trading event, (2) hedge account flag, (3) flag of working in the tester ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent(void) const { return this.m_last_trade_event; } bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester(void) const { return this.m_is_tester; } //--- Create the timer counter void CreateCounter(const int id,const ulong frequency,const ulong pause); //--- Timer void OnTimer(void); //--- Constructor/destructor CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Tudo está preparado para testar a classe da coleção de contas. Mas antes de começarmos os testes, vamos mudar a classe de coleção de eventos CEventsCollection::Refresh. Adicionamos a verificação para a linha 233 da listagem para eliminar as ativações ocasionais ao definir os eventos que fazem com que um evento antigo seja enviado ao programa junto com o novo:
//--- If the event is in the account history if(is_history_event) { //--- If the number of historical orders increased (MQL5, MQL4) if(new_history_orders>0 && new_market_pendings<0) { //--- Receive the list of removed pending orders only
Eu também corrigi os erros bastante estúpidos, que foram cometidos ao escrever as funções de negociação em MQL4 para trabalhar na MetaTrader 4 (o arquivo DELib.mqh). O problema é que, em MQL4, as funções OrderSend() retornam o ticket da ordem em vez de um valor booleano. Aparentemente, eu estou começando a esquecer da MQL4 :)
Vamos considerar o seguinte exemplo:
A verificação do resultado da operação da função MQL4 foi o seguinte (isso está correto para a MQL5):
if( ! OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrBlue))
Eu corrigi o erro pela implementação das verificações corretas para a MQL4:
if(OrderSend(sym,ORDER_TYPE_BUY,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,(int)magic,0,clrBlue)==WRONG_VALUE)
Isso não é grande coisa para o testador, mas ainda é um erro.
Em breve, eu apresentarei as classes de negociação completas, para que essas funções sejam removidas da biblioteca.
Teste da coleção de contas
Vamos usar o EA TestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5 que nós já desenvolvemos e salvar ele com o nome de TestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5
na mesma pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy.
Nos parâmetros de entrada do EA, introduzimos a variável para alternar a aparência dos dados da conta existentes exibidos no diário — resumo (o padrão é false) ou completo ( true):
//--- input variables input ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpSlippage = 0; // Slippage in points input double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) input uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift input uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) input bool InpFullProperties = false;// Show full accounts properties //--- global variables
Adicionamos o seguinte código para o manipulador da OnInit():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Set CTrade trading class parameters #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif //--- Fast check of the account object CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if(list!=NULL) { int total=list.Total(); if(total>0) Print("\n",TextByLanguage("=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========","=========== List of saved accounts ===========")); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if(account==NULL) continue; Sleep(100); if(InpFullProperties) account.Print(); else account.PrintShort(); } } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Aqui, nós obtemos a lista de coleção de contas usando o método GetListAllAccounts() da classe CEngine. Nós obtemos cada objeto dele em um loop, que exibe as suas propriedades no diário, dependendo do valor de entrada — uma entrada breve (resumo) ou a listagem completa das propriedades do objeto da conta.
Iniciamos o EA e visualizamos o que ele exibe no diário quando a entrada breve (resumo) é selecionada (Mostrar as propriedades da conta completa = false):
Agora selecionamos a listagem completa — pressionamos F7 e definimos "Show full accounts properties" como 'true' na
janela de parâmetros:
Agora, a listagem completa de propriedades para cada uma das contas existentes é exibida no diário.
Observe que, para escrever as contas no arquivo, é necessário conectar-se à primeira conta, reconectar-se à segunda e depois passar para a
terceira e assim por diante. Em outras palavras, os dados anteriores da conta são gravados no arquivo a cada conexão com uma nova conta.
Qual é o próximo?
No próximo artigo, nós acompanharemos alguns eventos importantes de alteração das propriedades da conta e começaremos a trabalhar com os
objetos de símbolo e sua coleção.
Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o
download.
Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.
Artigos anteriores da série:
Parte 1. Conceito, gerenciamento de dados.
Parte 2. Coleção do histórico de ordens e negócios.
Parte 3 Coleção de ordens e posições de mercado, busca e ordenação.
Parte 4 Eventos de negociação. Conceito.
Parte 5. Classes e coleção de eventos de negociação. Envio de eventos para o programa.
Parte 6. Eventos da conta netting.
Parte 7. Eventos de ativação da ordem StopLimit, preparação da funcionalidade para os eventos de modificação de ordens e posições.
Parte 8. Eventos de modificação de ordens e posições.
Parte 9. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Preparação dos dados.
Parte 10. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Eventos de abertura de posição e ativação de stops pendentes.
Parte 11. Compatibilidade com a MQL4 - Eventos de encerramento de posição.
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artigo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/6952
Aviso: Todos os direitos sobre esses materiais pertencem à MetaQuotes Ltd. É proibida a reimpressão total ou parcial.
Esse artigo foi escrito por um usuário do site e reflete seu ponto de vista pessoal. A MetaQuotes Ltd. não se responsabiliza pela precisão das informações apresentadas nem pelas possíveis consequências decorrentes do uso das soluções, estratégias ou recomendações descritas.
