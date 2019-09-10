Biblioteca para desenvolvimento fácil e rápido de programas para a MetaTrader (parte XII): Implementação da classe de objeto "Conta" e da coleção de objetos da conta

Conteúdo

Antes de desenvolver as classes de negociação da bibliotecas, nós precisamos criar algumas classes adicionais relacionadas à negociação. Mais especificamente, nós precisamos dos dados da conta de negociação e dos símbolos negociados. Este artigo será dedicado ao objeto da conta.

Como os dados da conta podem mudar durante a negociação, nós prepararemos um objeto da conta seguido pela coleção de objetos da conta. Em seguida, nós implementaremos os eventos de monitoramento da conta. Isso nos permitirá detectar as mudanças na alavancagem, saldo, lucro/perda, capital e limitações da conta.





O objeto da conta

O volume da conta de negociação é idêntico aos objetos criados anteriormente que eu descrevi nos artigos anteriores. A única diferença entre este objeto e os que foram considerados anteriormente é que ele não é um tipo de objeto abstrato com herdeiros que especificam um determinado estado do objeto. O objeto da conta é um objeto independente, com todas as propriedades da conta. Esses objetos devem ser adicionados à coleção de objetos da conta, permitindo que os usuários comparem os dados das de diferentes contas através de seus diversos parâmetros.

Como sempre, nós começamos com o desenvolvimento de todas as enumerações das propriedades do objeto da conta, que são necessários para trabalhar com a classe.

Vamos abrir as propriedades da conta na seção de ajuda do editor:

Para a função AccountInfoInteger() ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_INTEGER ID Descrição Tipo de Propriedade ACCOUNT_LOGIN Número da conta long ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE Tipo de conta de negociação ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE Alavancagem long ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS Número máximo permitido de ordens pendentes ativas int ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE Modo de definição do nível mínimo disponível de margem ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED Permissão de negociação da conta atual bool ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT Permissão de negociação do EA bool ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE Modo de cálculo de margem ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS Número de casas decimais para a moeda da conta, necessário para exibir com precisão os resultados da negociação int

Para a função AccountInfoDouble() ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_DOUBLE ID Descrição Tipo de Propriedade ACCOUNT_BALANCE Saldo da conta na moeda de depósito double ACCOUNT_CREDIT Crédito da conta na moeda de depósito double ACCOUNT_PROFIT Lucro atual de uma conta na moeda de depósito double ACCOUNT_EQUITY Capital líquido de uma conta na moeda de depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN Margem reservada de uma conta na moeda de depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE Margem livre disponível para abrir uma posição em uma conta na moeda de depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL Nível da margem de uma conta em % double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL Nível de margem, na qual é necessário um depósito na conta (Chamada de margem). Dependendo da ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE, a propriedade é configurada em % ou na moeda de depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO Nível da margem, na qual a posição com o maior prejuízo é encerrada (Stop Out). Dependendo da ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE, a propriedade é configurada em % ou na moeda de depósito double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL Fundos reservados em uma conta para cobrir o valor de margem para todos as ordens pendentes double ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE Fundos reservados em uma conta para cobrir o valor mínimo de todas as posições em aberto double ACCOUNT_ASSETS Ativos atuais de uma conta double ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES Passivo atual de uma conta double ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED Soma atual das comissões bloqueadas de uma conta double

Para a função AccountInfoString() ENUM_ACCOUNT_INFO_STRING ID Descrição Tipo de Propriedade ACCOUNT_NAME Nome do cliente string ACCOUNT_SERVER Nome do servidor de negociação string ACCOUNT_CURRENCY Moeda de depósito string ACCOUNT_COMPANY Nome da empresa que atende a conta string

O objeto da conta apresentará todas essas propriedades, que devem ser definidas no construtor da classe. No arquivo da biblioteca Defines.mqh, nós adicionamos as propriedades do objeto da conta do tipo inteiro, real e string, que correspondem às tabelas de propriedades da conta exibidas acima.

Como nós já criamos as enumerações para trabalhar com os eventos da conta, seria razoável colocar os dados da propriedade de conta antes dos dados para trabalhar com eventos da conta, que foram criados anteriormente: enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 9 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 }; Até aqui, tudo nos soa familiar devido aos artigos anteriores, portanto, não adianta organizar as enumerações e definir as propriedades de objetos não utilizadas e as substituições de macro para especificar o número de propriedades passadas para o cálculo preciso do endereço da constante de enumeração inicial para o próximo tipo de propriedades do objeto. Tudo o que foi descrito nos artigos anteriores, principalmente na seção da sexta parte da descrição da biblioteca chamado de "Implementação do tratamento de eventos da conta netting".

A única coisa em que nós podemos insistir aqui é o "Modo de cálculo da margem":

Como não há a enumeração ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE em MQL4, nós precisamos especificá-lo para a compilação em MQL4. Vamos adicioná-lo ao final do arquivo ToMQL4.mqh:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE { ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING , ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE , ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING };

Agora, quando todos os dados foram preparados, o objeto da conta pode ser criado.

Na pasta da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\, nós criamos a subpasta Accounts e introduzimos a nova classe CAccount no arquivo Account.mqh.



No arquivo de classe recém-criado, nós adicionamos as declarações de todos os métodos necessários.

A maioria desses métodos já é "padrão" para os objetos da biblioteca. No entanto, há uma pequena ressalva aqui: como essa classe não implica a existência de herdeiros, não um construtor de classe protegido nela que aceite e defina o estado de um objeto. Portanto, o objeto da conta não possui a propriedade "estado" e seu construtor não aceita argumentos. Ao mesmo tempo, nós deixaremos os métodos virtuais que retornam as flags do objeto que suportam uma determinada propriedade para os possíveis herdeiros da classe no futuro:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CAccount : public CObject { private : long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} public : CAccount( void ); protected : public : void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } double Balance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } double Credit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } double Profit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } double Equity( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } double Margin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } double MarginFree( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } double MarginLevel( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } double MarginSOCall( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } double MarginSOSO( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double Assets( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } double Liabilities( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } double ComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME); } string Server( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER); } string Currency( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY); } string Company( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void ); };

Implementamos o construtor da classe fora do corpo da mesma:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

Tudo está claro aqui: a propriedade da conta correspondente é atribuída a cada propriedade do objeto usando as funções AccountInfo.

Para as duas propriedades que não estão presentes em MQL4, a seleção é feita durante as diretivas de compilação condicional: nós obtemos as propriedades correspondentes ao "modo de cálculo de margem" e as propriedades do "número de casas decimais para a moeda da conta" para a MQL5, já para a MQL4, ele simplesmente retorna para a primeira propriedade a ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING (conta hedging) da enumeração ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE e duas casas decimais para a segunda.

Vamos implementar o método para a busca e ordenação dos objetos da conta em sua lista de coleções.

O método é idêntico aos descritos anteriormente nos objetos da biblioteca. Portanto, eu fornecerei apenas a sua listagem aqui:

int CAccount::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CAccount *account_compared=node; if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=account_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

Para comparar dois objetos da conta, nós precisamos comparar as suas propriedades imutáveis para determinar se esses objetos pertencem à contas diferentes. Para identificar com precisão a conta, são fornecidos o número da conta (login), nome de usuário e nome da empresa. Estas são as propriedades das duas contas comparadas que nós vamos verificar no método de comparação dos objetos da conta dos objetos da mesma:

bool CAccount::IsEqual( CAccount *compared_account ) const { if ( this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY) || this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN) || this .GetProperty( ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME )!=compared_account.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME) ) return false ; return true ; }

O ponteiro para o objeto comparado é passado para o método e as três propriedades dos dois objetos ( nome da empresa, número da conta e nome do cliente) são verificadas. Se alguma das propriedades do objeto não for igual, elas pertencem a contas diferentes — retornamos false. Depois que todas as três comparações forem aprovadas, retornamos true — os objetos são iguais.



Outros métodos de classe são de "serviço" e não precisam ser mencionadas, pois suas listagens contêm todas as informações necessárias. Além disso, nós analisamos os métodos semelhantes nas partes anteriores da descrição da biblioteca:

void CAccount:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,TextByLanguage( "Начало списка параметров аккаунта" , "Beginning of Account parameter list" ), " ==================" ); int beg= 0 , end=ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,TextByLanguage( "Конец списка параметров аккаунта" , "End of Account parameter list" ), " ==================

" ); } void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values= DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription()+ ")" ; :: Print (names,values); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счета" , "Account balance" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит" , "Account credit" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль на счете" , "Current profit of an account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY ? TextByLanguage( "Собственные средства на счете" , "Account equity" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные залоговые средства на счете" , "Account margin used in deposit currency" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства на счете, доступные для открытия позиции" , "Account free margin" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств на счете в процентах" , "Account margin level in percentage" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 1 )+ "%" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Margin Call" , "Margin call level" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : ( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()))+ ( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this .Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств для наступления Stop Out" , "Margin stop out level" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? 1 : ( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()))+ ( this .IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : this .Currency()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения гарантийной суммы по всем отложенным ордерам" , "Amount reserved on account to cover margin of all pending orders " )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ? TextByLanguage( "Зарезервированные средства для обеспечения минимальной суммы по всем открытым позициям" , "Min equity reserved on account to cover min amount of all open positions" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий размер активов на счёте" , "Current account assets" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES ? TextByLanguage( "Текущий размер обязательств на счёте" , "Current liabilities on account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ? TextByLanguage( "Сумма заблокированных комиссий по счёту" , "Currently blocked commission amount on account" )+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits()) : "" ); } string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME ? TextByLanguage( "Имя клиента" , "Client name" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER ? TextByLanguage( "Имя торгового сервера" , "Trade server name" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY ? TextByLanguage( "Валюта депозита" , "Account currency" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY ? TextByLanguage( "Имя компании, обслуживающей счет" , "Name of company that serves account" )+ ": \"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" : "" ); } string CAccount::TradeModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ? TextByLanguage( "Демонстрационный счёт" , "Demo account" ) : this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST ? TextByLanguage( "Конкурсный счёт" , "Contest account" ) : this .TradeMode()== ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_REAL ? TextByLanguage( "Реальный счёт" , "Real account" ) : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестный тип счёта" , "Unknown account type" ) ); } string CAccount::MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень задается в процентах" , "Account stop out mode in percentage" ) : TextByLanguage( "Уровень задается в деньгах" , "Account stop out mode in money" ) ); } string CAccount::MarginModeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_NETTING ? TextByLanguage( "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Неттинг\"" , "Netting mode" ) : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? TextByLanguage( "Внебиржевой рынок в режиме \"Хеджинг\"" , "Hedging mode" ) : TextByLanguage( "Биржевой рынок" , "Exchange markets mode" ) ); }

Encontre o código completo da classe da conta nos arquivos anexados ao artigo. Vamos testar a classe.



Testando o objeto da conta

Para verificar se a classe está recebendo os dados da conta corretamente, inclua temporariamente o arquivo da classe ao objeto principal da biblioteca — classe CEngine:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CEngine : public CObject {

Após a inclusão do arquivo de classe do objeto da conta, o programa pode ver o objeto.

Para o teste da classe, vamos utilizar o EA do artigo anterior — \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part11\TestDoEasyPart11.mq5 e salvá-lo como TestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5 na pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12.

Para incluir e testar o objeto da conta, vamos adicionar as linhas ao manipulador da OnInit() do EA (a verificação deve ser realizada durante a inicialização):

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif CAccount* acc= new CAccount() ; if (acc!= NULL ) { acc.PrintShort() ; acc. Print () ; delete acc ; } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Aqui, nós criamos o objeto da conta e, se a criação for bem-sucedida, exibimos no diário uma breve amostra dos dados da conta e a listagem completa dos parâmetros da conta em seguida. Removemos o objeto da conta após sua conclusão.

Iniciamos o EA no gráfico de qualquer símbolo e visualizamos os registros da guia Experts:





Todos os dados da conta são exibidos corretamente.



Coleção de objetos da conta

Como todos os EAs são reinicializados ao alterar uma conta, os destrutores são chamados primeiro, seguidos pelos construtores da classe. Assim, o EA perde o objeto da conta anterior, que estava presente antes da alteração da conta. Para manter a coleção de contas, nós precisamos lembrar os dados das contas anteriores às quais o terminal estava conectado. Para fazer isso, salvamos os dados do objeto da conta atual no arquivo no destrutor da classe de coleção de contas e fazemos o download dos dados dos arquivos no construtor da classe. Assim, a coleção de contas é preenchida com os dados de todas as contas às quais o terminal se conectou durante a operação do programa com base na biblioteca. Como os arquivos são armazenados na pasta comum de todos os terminais do cliente, cada terminal iniciado vê todas as contas que foram conectadas ao terminal durante o funcionamento do programa, usando como base a nossa biblioteca.

A nova classe de coleção de contas poderá comparar os dados de todas as contas existentes pelos diferentes parâmetros.

Para salvar o objeto da conta no arquivo, nós precisamos criar o método que salva os dados em um arquivo na classe CAccount.

Todos os objetos criados são herdados da classe CObject — o objeto base da biblioteca padrão. A classe também apresenta os métodos virtuais para salvar e carregar um objeto para o arquivo:

class CObject { private : CObject *m_prev; CObject *m_next; public : CObject( void ): m_prev( NULL ),m_next( NULL ) { } ~CObject( void ) { } CObject *Prev( void ) const { return (m_prev); } void Prev(CObject *node) { m_prev=node; } CObject *Next( void ) const { return (m_next); } void Next(CObject *node) { m_next=node; } virtual bool Save( const int file_handle) { return ( true ); } virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) { return ( true ); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return ( 0 ); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return ( 0 ); } };

Estes métodos não fazem nada e nós precisamos redefini-los em nossas classes herdadas onde eles são exigidos (classe CAccount).

Para salvar todas as propriedades do objeto da conta no arquivo, nós usaremos uma estrutura simples e salvaremos ela no arquivo. No entanto, os campos do objeto contêm linhas, o que significa que essa não é uma estrutura POD. Portanto, nós precisamos converter todas as propriedades do tipo string do objeto ao salvá-las nos arrays do tipo uchar dos campos da estrutura com o tamanho constante. Nesse caso, nós poderemos salvar todos os dados nas propriedades do objeto da conta no arquivo como uma estrutura usando a função FileWriteArray().

Para criar a pasta para armazenar os arquivos da biblioteca e o tamanho constante dos arrays do tipo uchar, nós criamos as substituições de macro nos arquivos Defines.mqh:

#define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

Como o tamanho da linha de comentários é limitado por 64 caracteres, o tamanho do array é criado para ajustar esse valor. Além disso, nós podemos precisar salvar os objetos da ordem em arquivos, e um tamanho menor que 64 símbolos pode se tornar inadequado. Pode acontecer que um tamanho maior de string seja alocado para as propriedades do tipo string da conta. Se o teste mostrar que o tamanho é insuficiente para armazenar os nomes das empresas que atendem à conta, ele sempre poderá ser aumentado.

Criamos o necessário estrutura para salvar as propriedades do objeto da conta e as variáveis membro da classe para lidar com os arquivos na seção privada da classe CAccount:

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar server[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar currency[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; uchar company[UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[]; long m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : bool ObjectToStruct( void ); void StructToObject( void ); public :

aquele para a criação da estrutura a partir dos campos de propriedade do objeto

para a criação do objeto de conta a partir da estrutura

De acordo com a listagem, dois métodos também são declarados na seção protegida da classe CAccount —e um método reverso

O primeiro método deve ser usado para a escrita do objeto da conta no arquivo, enquanto o segundo é usado para a leitura do arquivo.



Vamos escrever os métodos fora do corpo da classe:

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array) ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

Como nós podemos ver na listagem, todas as propriedades dos objetos inteiros e reais são salvos nos campos da estrutura com o mesmo nome. Para salvar as propriedades do tipo string, nós convertemos a string no array do tipo uchar e salvamos nos campos apropriados da estrutura.

Após salvar as propriedades do objeto, toda a estrutura é salva no array do tipo uchar, que, por sua vez, é salvo no arquivo.



void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

O método de transformação reversa dos campos da estrutura nas propriedades do objeto da conta é quase idêntico ao primeiro método que foi discutido acima.

Aqui, as propriedades do tipo string da conta do objeto são obtidas pela conversão dos arrays do tipo uchar da estrutura para o tipo string.

Na seção pública da classe CAccount, nós declaramos os métodos virtuais Save() e Load():

public : CAccount( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle ); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle) ;

Vamos escrever os métodos que salvam o objeto da conta no arquivo e que baixa o arquivo:

bool CAccount::Save( const int file_handle ) { if ( ! this .ObjectToStruct() ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать структуру объекта." , "Could not create object structure" )); return false ; } if ( :: FileWriteArray ( file_handle , this .m_uchar_array) == 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось записать uchar-массив в файл." , "Could not write uchar array to file" )); return false ; } return true ; }

Onde:

é transmitido ao método o manipulador do arquivo já aberto para a escrita ,



, é salvo todos os campos dos objetos na estrutura POD ,

, é escrito a estrutura POD no arquivo cujo manipulador é recebido pelo método



O método para baixar os dados do objeto do arquivo:

bool CAccount::Load( const int file_handle ) { if ( :: FileReadArray ( file_handle , this .m_uchar_array) == 0 ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось загрузить uchar-массив из файла." , "Could not load uchar array from file" )); return false ; } if ( !:: CharArrayToStruct ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array) ) { Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать структуру объекта из uchar-массива." , "Could not create object structure from uchar array" )); return false ; } this .StructToObject() ; return true ; } Onde: é transmitido ao método o identificador do arquivo que foi aberto anteriormente para leitura

é enviado os dados do arquivo para o array do tipo uchar

é salvo os dados do array na estrutura POD

é escrito os dados da estrutura POD nos campos do objeto Nós melhoramos o objeto da conta para upload/download dos dados de/para o arquivo.

A operação da coleção de contas deve ser organizada da seguinte maneira: ao iniciar o programa para a sua execução, a conta atual é verificada, o objeto da conta com os dados da conta atual é criado e é colocado na lista de coleção. Em seguida, nós veremos a pasta com os arquivos das contas salvas anteriormente. Se ele contiver os arquivos, nos vamos ler um por um, verificando se a consistência com a conta atual é mantida e os colocando-os na lista de coleção de contas. Após a criação da lista, nós verificamos o estado da conta atual no timer e registramos as alterações ocorridas, se houver.

Para algumas alterações, nós vamos criar os eventos e enviá-los ao programa para controlar as alterações nos parâmetros da conta. Por exemplo, uma mudança repentina na alavancagem é um evento muito tangível e desagradável de que um usuário e seu programa devem ser notificados a tempo.

Como nós precisamos trabalhar com o timer e criar uma nova lista de coleções, nós criaremos as substituições de macro com os parâmetros do timer e o ID da lista para eles no arquivo Defines.mqh. Além disso, nos certificamos de alterar os nomes das substituições de macro criadas anteriormente para o timer da coleção de ordens, negócios e posições (adicionamos " ORD" ao nome para haver a distinção entre as substituições de macro pertencentes a diferentes timers da coleção). Definimos a pausa para atualizar os dados da conta para um segundo. Eu acho que isso será o suficiente para o monitoramento das alterações e diminuir a carga no sistema: #define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION _ORD_ COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7778 + 1 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x7778 + 2 ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x7778 + 3 ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x7778 + 4 ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 ) No texto da classe CEngine, substituímos a COLLECTION_PAUSE, COLLECTION_COUNTER_STEP e COLLECTION_COUNTER_ID para os seus correspondentes novos nomes de substituição de macro: COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE, COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP e COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID. Como nós criamos a coleção de contas, isso implica a capacidade de comparar as propriedades de vários objetos da conta. Para fazer isso, nós adicionamos os métodos de seleção e ordenação à coleção de contas na classe CSelect para a seleção dos objetos adequados ao critério. A classe foi descrita na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca. Abrimos o arquivo Select.mqh selecionado na pasta da classe de serviço da biblioteca \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services, conectamos o arquivo com a classe da conta nele e adicionamos os novos métodos para trabalhar com os objetos da conta: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" CArrayObj ListStorage; class CSelect { private : template < typename T> static bool CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); public : static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByOrderProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindOrderMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByEventProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindEventMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindAccountMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); }; Adicionamos a implementação dos métodos declarados fora do corpo da classe: CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByAccountProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CAccount *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CAccount *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindAccountMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CAccount* min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++){ CAccount* obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } O funcionamento dos métodos foi considerado na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca, portanto, nós não iremos focar nas descrições deles aqui. Você pode sempre voltar ao artigo correspondente, se necessário.

Vamos criar um modelo da classe de coleção de contas. No arquivo da biblioteca MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\, nós criamos o novo arquivo de classe AccountsCollection.mqh, incluímos os arquivos de classe necessários e preenchemos com os métodos padrão de forma imediata: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : CListObj m_list_accounts; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CAccountsCollection(); }; CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); } Este pequeno código, no construtor da classe, é usado para preparar a lista onde os objetos da conta devem ser armazenados: a lista é limpa ,

, a lista está definida para ser ordenada pelo número da conta e



e o ID da lista de coleção da conta é atribuído à lista .

O funcionamento da classe de coleção de contas é organizado da seguinte maneira: quando o programa é anexado a um gráfico de símbolos, nós temos acesso aos dados atuais de uma única conta. Nós podemos monitorar as alterações de suas propriedades e responder às suas alterações. As contas restantes só podem ser "monitoradas" no programa — seu último estado no momento da conexão com uma nova conta. Portanto, a lista de conexões da conta conterá os objetos de todas as contas que nós já conectamos, embora possamos monitorar apenas as alterações da conta atual. Além disso, nós poderemos com os comparar dados de todas as contas que nós temos por qualquer propriedade. Para monitorar as propriedades importantes da conta, usamos o controle de hash — comparando a soma de todas as propriedades da conta no horário atual com a soma obtida durante a verificação anterior. Assim que a soma for alterada, nós verificamos exatamente o que foi alterado e definimos a flag de alteração apropriada. Em seguida, ao monitorar os eventos da conta (alterações de propriedades importantes da conta), a flag sinaliza a necessidade de verificar todas as propriedades monitoradas e enviar os eventos sobre as propriedades alteradas ao programa. Vamos adicionar todas as variáveis e métodos necessários da classe e analisá-los depois: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum ; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; CListObj m_list_accounts; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); void SavePrevValues( void ) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; } bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; A seção privada da classe apresenta a estrutura MqlDataAccount para armazenar as propriedades importantes da conta. Ela serve para armazenar todas as propriedades do objeto da conta monitorado. Nós temos duas variáveis com o tipo de estrutura: a primeira armazena os dados da conta atual, já o outro armazena os dados anteriores. A única propriedade que permanece inalterada na estrutura é o login, que armazena o número da conta. O valor do campo deve ser usado para definir o seu primeiro lançamento. Se a estrutura no campo "login" contiver zero, este é o primeiro lançamento e o status da conta atual deve ser salvo como o anterior para a comparação subsequente. No campo da soma hash da estrutura, definimos a soma dos valores de todos os campos da estrutura e comparamos ele com o valor definido na estrutura da conta com o estado "anterior". Se for detectado uma incompatibilidade entre os valores desses dois campos, uma alteração nas propriedades do objeto da conta será considerada como detectada. Como a lista de coleção de contas serve para armazenar os dados de diferentes contas (todas as contas que nós conectamos durante a operação do programa com base na biblioteca e, inclusive a atual), embora nós não possamos monitorar os dados da conta que foram salvos na lista através da leitura do arquivo, nós precisamos saber o índice exato do objeto da conta na lista, que é o objeto da conta atual, que nós precisamos monitorar. Este índice deve ser usado para obter o objeto da conta e verificar o estado de suas propriedades no timer. Nós também temos a variável membro da classe, que deve ser usada como flag para alterar as propriedades do objeto da conta, e a variável que armazena o endereço da pasta no diretório da biblioteca em que nós vamos armazenar os objetos da classe.

A mesma seção privada apresenta os quatro métodos. Vamos dar uma olhada em sua implementação.

O método para a escrita dos dados da conta atual nas propriedades do objeto da conta: void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams( CAccount *account ) { if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=( int )account.LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); this .m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES )); this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } Vamos dar uma olhada na alavancagem usando a atualização como exemplo:

o método recebe o ponteiro para o objeto da conta, os dados da conta atual são adicionados aos campos do objeto da conta e os campos da estrutura com o estado atual da conta. Em seguida, o valor de cada propriedade obtida é adicionado à soma hash.

O método SavePrevValues(), para salvar a estrutura do estado da conta atual na estrutura do estado anterior, simplesmente copia a estrutura do estado atual para a anterior. O método para verificar a presença do objeto da conta na lista de coleção: bool CAccountsCollection::IsPresent( CAccount *account ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* check= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (check== NULL ) continue ; if (check.IsEqual(account)) return true ; } return false ; } O método recebe o ponteiro para o objeto da conta cujos dados devem ser encontrados na lista de coleção. A busca é realizada pelo número da conta, bem como o nome dos clientes e das empresas, pelo método IsEqual() que eu descrevi anteriormente ao criar a classe de objeto da conta.

Usamos a lista de objetos da conta (em um loop) para obter o objeto da lista e comparamos os seus dados com os do objeto passado para o método.

Se os dados corresponderem, retornamos true.

Caso contrário, retornamos false se nenhum objeto igual for encontrado após a conclusão do loop.

O método que retorna o índice do objeto da conta na lista que apresenta os dados atuais da conta: int CAccountsCollection::Index( void ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; if (account.Login()==:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ) && account.Company()==:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ) && account.Name()==:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ) ) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; } Use a lista de objetos da conta (em um loop) para obter o objeto e compare os dados da conta (login, nome do cliente e da empresa) com os dados da conta em que o programa é iniciado. O índice do loop é retornado no caso de uma correspondência. Após a finalização do loop, -1 será retornado se o objeto com os dados da conta atual não for encontrado.

Os seguintes métodos são adicionados na seção pública da classe: O método que retorna o valor da variável que armazena o índice do objeto da conta com os dados da conta atual, o método que retorna a flag de uma alteração na propriedade da conta. Além disso, há um destrutor da classe (para salvar todas as contas da lista nos arquivos), o método que adiciona o objeto da conta à lista de coleção, os métodos para salvar e fazer upload/download dos objetos de/para o arquivo e o método para atualizar os dados da conta atual no objeto da conta atual:

public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); void Refresh( void ); }; Vamos considerar esses métodos. Os arquivos da biblioteca devem ser salvos na pasta do terminal Files\DoEasy\ apresentando uma pasta para cada classe (se a classe precisar salvar os arquivos). Há também a variável membro da classe m_folder_name para definir o nome da pasta que armazena os objetos da conta. Inicializamos ele na lista de inicialização do construtor da classe junto com a variável flag de uma alteração nas propriedades da conta: CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ) , m_is_account_event( false ) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); } Em seguida, no construtor da classe, redefinimos a estrutura com os dados anteriores na conta atual e criamos a pasta para armazenar os arquivos da classe, que deve estar localizado na pasta da classe "Common_data_folder"\Files\DoEasy\Accounts.

O objeto da conta com os dados da conta atual é criado e adicionado à lista de coleção de contas usando o método AddToList(). Se nenhum objeto for adicionado à lista, uma mensagem correspondente será enviada ao diário; caso contrário, será exibido uma mensagem com algumas propriedades da conta (login, nome do cliente, nome da empresa, saldo da conta, alavancagem e tipo da conta, se não for netting).

O próximo passo é enviar os objetos da conta para a lista de coleção. Estes são os objetos da conta com os seus arquivos salvos presentes na pasta que armazena os objetos da classe.

O último passo é procurar o índice do objeto com os dados da conta atual e atribuir m_index_current à sua variável cujo valor é retornado pelo método IndexCurrentAccount() para uso nos programas.

O método para salvar todos os objetos da lista de coleção nos arquivos correspondentes é chamado no destrutor da classe: CAccountsCollection::~CAccountsCollection( void ) { this .SaveObjects(); } The method for adding the account object to the collection list: bool CAccountsCollection::AddToList( CAccount *account ) { if (account== NULL ) return false ; if (! this .IsPresent(account)) return this .m_list_accounts.Add(account); return false ; } O método recebe o ponteiro para o objeto da conta, então o método IsPresent() é usado para verificar a presença de um objeto na lista de coleções. Se esse objeto ainda não existe, ele é adicionado à lista de coleções, retornando o resultado da sua adição.

O método que salva os objetos da conta da lista de coleção nos arquivos: bool CAccountsCollection::SaveObjects( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; string file_name= this .m_folder_name+ "\\" +account.Server()+ " " +( string )account.Login()+ ".bin" ; if (:: FileIsExist (file_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: FileDelete (file_name, FILE_COMMON ); :: ResetLastError (); int handle=:: FileOpen (file_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN | FILE_COMMON ); if (handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось открыть для записи файл " , "Could not open file for writing: " ),file_name,TextByLanguage( ". Ошибка " , ". Error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } res &=account.Save(handle); :: FileClose (handle); } return res; } Usamos a lista de coleção (em um loop) para obter o objeto da conta da lista e criamos o nome do arquivo consistindo no caminho para a pasta do objeto da conta, nome do servidor e login (número da conta) com a extensão ".bin". Se esse arquivo existir na pasta de objetos da conta, ele será excluído e um novo arquivo é criado e aberto para escrita. O manipulador do arquivo é aberto e passado para o método virtual Save() da classe CAccount que eu descrevi anteriormente, e o resultado do arquivo salvo é adicionado à variável res que retorna o resultado da gravação no arquivo com todos os objetos da conta da lista de coleção. O arquivo aberto para escrita é fechado após o objeto ser salvo. O método para baixar os objetos da conta dos arquivos para a lista de coleção: bool CAccountsCollection::LoadObjects( void ) { bool res= true ; string name= "" ; long handle_search=:: FileFindFirst ( this .m_folder_name+ "\\*" ,name, FILE_COMMON ); if (handle_search!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { do { string file_name= this .m_folder_name+ "\\" +name; :: ResetLastError (); int handle_file=:: FileOpen (m_folder_name+ "\\" +name, FILE_BIN | FILE_READ | FILE_COMMON ); if (handle_file!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (!account.Load(handle_file)) { delete account; :: FileClose (handle_file); res &= false ; continue ; } if ( this .IsPresent(account)) { delete account; :: FileClose (handle_file); res &= false ; continue ; } if (! this .AddToList(account)) { delete account; res &= false ; } } } :: FileClose (handle_file); } while (:: FileFindNext (handle_search,name)); :: FileFindClose (handle_search); } return res; } Primeiro, encontramos o primeiro arquivo na pasta que armazena os arquivos de objetos da conta da biblioteca. Em seguida, abrimos outro arquivo detectado para leitura no loop do-while, criamos um novo objeto da conta e carregamos para ele os dados do arquivo usando o método virtual Load() da classe CAccount. Se não houver esse objeto (com os mesmos dados da conta), o objeto é adicionado à lista. No caso de um erro ao fazer o upload dos dados para o objeto do arquivo ou ao adicioná-lo à lista, nós removemos esse novo objeto (para evitar vazamentos de memória) e fechamos o arquivo.

Após a conclusão do loop, retornamos o resultado do upload dos dados para os objetos da conta dos arquivos e da colocação deles na lista de coleção.

O método para atualizar os dados do objeto da conta atual: void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_is_account_event= false ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .SavePrevValues(); } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; this .SavePrevValues(); } } Aqui, a primeira coisa que nós fazemos é validar o índice do objeto da conta que contém os dados da conta atual. Se ele não for obtido por algum motivo, encerra o método. Em seguida, obtemos o objeto da conta com os dados da conta atual pelo seu índice da lista, redefinimos a estrutura de dados da conta atual, redefinimos a flag de alteração das propriedades do objeto da conta e chamamos o método para definir as propriedades do objeto da conta. O mesmo método copia as propriedades mais recentes (recém-lidas) para a estrutura de dados da conta atual para uma posterior comparação com o estado anterior da conta e detecção das alterações.

Em seguida, nós definimos quais dados serão definidos na estrutura de dados do estado anterior da conta. Se o campo de login apresentar o valor zero, isso significa que a estrutura nunca foi preenchida e esta é a primeira execução. Assim, nós simplesmente preenchemos a estrutura com os dados do estado anterior com os dados da estrutura de estado atual.

Em seguida, nós verificamos a alteração da soma hash comparando a soma hash do estado atual com o estado anterior. Se houver mudanças, nós definimos a flag do evento de alteração da propriedade da conta e salvamos o estado atual como o anterior para a comparação subsequente.

Posteriormente, nós implementamos o monitoramento das alterações importantes no estado da conta e o envio de mensagens de eventos relacionadas a essas alterações importantes no programa.

Como todo o trabalho com a classe é realizado a partir do objeto base da biblioteca (classe CEngine), movemos para o arquivo Engine.mqh e adicionamos a funcionalidade necessária. Primeiro, incluímos o arquivo da coleção da conta: #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" Na seção privada da classe, criamos o objeto de coleção de contas e adicionamos o método para trabalhar com a coleção de contas:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : No construtor da classe, nós criamos um novo contador do timer para trabalhar com a coleção de contas:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); } #endif } Nós discutimos os timers e seus contadores na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca.

No manipulador da classe OnTimer(), nós adicionamos o timer da coleção de contas:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } } O timer da coleção de contas funciona de maneira semelhante ao timer da coleção de ordens, negociações e posições discutido na terceira parte da descrição da biblioteca (na seção dedicada ao desenvolvimento do objeto base da biblioteca — a classe CEngine). A única diferença do timer da coleção de ordens, negócios e posições é que ele chama outro método de manipulação de eventos da coleção — o AccountEventsControl().

Vamos adicionar o método para a verificação das alterações nas propriedades da conta atual: void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); } O método simplesmente chama o método Refresh() da classe CAccountsCollection. Na seção pública da classe CEngine, nós escrevemos os dois métodos retornando para o programa as listas da coleção do evento e da conta. Isso nos permite acessar diretamente as listas de coleções de nossos programas:

public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; Tudo está preparado para testar a classe da coleção de contas. Mas antes de começarmos os testes, vamos mudar a classe de coleção de eventos CEventsCollection::Refresh. Adicionamos a verificação para a linha 233 da listagem para eliminar as ativações ocasionais ao definir os eventos que fazem com que um evento antigo seja enviado ao programa junto com o novo: if (is_history_event) { if (new_history_orders> 0 && new_market_pendings< 0 ) { Eu também corrigi os erros bastante estúpidos, que foram cometidos ao escrever as funções de negociação em MQL4 para trabalhar na MetaTrader 4 (o arquivo DELib.mqh). O problema é que, em MQL4, as funções OrderSend() retornam o ticket da ordem em vez de um valor booleano. Aparentemente, eu estou começando a esquecer da MQL4 :) Vamos considerar o seguinte exemplo:

A verificação do resultado da operação da função MQL4 foi o seguinte (isso está correto para a MQL5): if ( ! OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue )) Eu corrigi o erro pela implementação das verificações corretas para a MQL4: if ( OrderSend (sym, ORDER_TYPE_BUY ,volume,price,deviation,sl,tp,comment,( int )magic, 0 , clrBlue ) == WRONG_VALUE ) Isso não é grande coisa para o testador, mas ainda é um erro.

Em breve, eu apresentarei as classes de negociação completas, para que essas funções sejam removidas da biblioteca.

Teste da coleção de contas

Vamos usar o EA TestDoEasyPart12_1.mq5 que nós já desenvolvemos e salvar ele com o nome de TestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5 na mesma pasta \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy.



Nos parâmetros de entrada do EA, introduzimos a variável para alternar a aparência dos dados da conta existentes exibidos no diário — resumo (o padrão é false) ou completo ( true):

input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 0 ; input double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; input uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; input uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

Adicionamos o seguinte código para o manipulador da OnInit():

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Aqui, nós obtemos a lista de coleção de contas usando o método GetListAllAccounts() da classe CEngine. Nós obtemos cada objeto dele em um loop, que exibe as suas propriedades no diário, dependendo do valor de entrada — uma entrada breve (resumo) ou a listagem completa das propriedades do objeto da conta.

Iniciamos o EA e visualizamos o que ele exibe no diário quando a entrada breve (resumo) é selecionada (Mostrar as propriedades da conta completa = false):





Agora selecionamos a listagem completa — pressionamos F7 e definimos "Show full accounts properties" como 'true' na janela de parâmetros:







Agora, a listagem completa de propriedades para cada uma das contas existentes é exibida no diário.

Observe que, para escrever as contas no arquivo, é necessário conectar-se à primeira conta, reconectar-se à segunda e depois passar para a terceira e assim por diante. Em outras palavras, os dados anteriores da conta são gravados no arquivo a cada conexão com uma nova conta.



Qual é o próximo?

No próximo artigo, nós acompanharemos alguns eventos importantes de alteração das propriedades da conta e começaremos a trabalhar com os objetos de símbolo e sua coleção.



Todos os arquivos da versão atual da biblioteca estão anexados abaixo, juntamente com os arquivos do EA de teste para você testar e fazer o download.

Deixe suas perguntas, comentários e sugestões nos comentários.

